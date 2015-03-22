Relive Liverpool v Man Utd thriller

It has to be an incident-packed match to render Mario Ballotelli being held back by his own fans a footnote.
That is what we got though.
I guess we are left with a bit of deja-vu as Manchester United recover something close to their Fergie-era swagger and Steven Gerrard endures a day almost as sickening as his side's defeat to Chelsea at the end of last season.
Liverpool manager Brendan Rogers speaking to Sky Sports: "I was disappointed with the first half, our start position was way too deep. They were excellent and deserved their lead. But the players showed incredible bravery in the second half and showed character.
"Without playing great, we still had a good chance. We needed some luck but it wasn't to be. We will get a reaction after this and finish the season strongly.
"Steven apologised to the players and me in the dressing room. It was probably frustration, we didn't put a tackle in in the first half but the players adjusted well.
"I have seen the Martin Skrtel incident. The ball was played through but it probably looks worse in slow motion. It looks like he is trying to get a nick on the ball, to get a toe on it the ball went into the goalkeeper's hands. Martin is not that type of player, he was just a fraction out.
"We have to refocus on our next game and we knew there would be one or two defeats on reaching our points total."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
A little look forward to where the fixture list is taking these two teams over the next couple of weeks...
Liverpool: Arsenal (a) on 4 April, Newcastle (h) on 13 April, Hull (a) on 18 April, West Brom (a) on 25 April,
Man United: Aston Villa (h) on 4 April, Man City (h) on 12 April, Chelsea (a) on 18 April and Everton (a) on 26 April
There are a fair few ups and downs to go on this rollercoaster race for fourth.
Lorcan McArdle: Great that Gerrard fronted up, apologized to fans, club and manager but no apology to the player he stamped on.
Swish Davo: Gerrard showed some real class there, apologising to everyone except the bloke he stamped on.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is also speaking down the barrel.
He reveals that Steven Gerrard made an apology to his team-mates and Rogers himself before coming out and saying sorry to the fans via the television cameras.
He promises that Liverpool will fight until the final game of the season against Stoke , but concedes that it will be difficult to get in the top four after today's defeat.
"An amazing result"
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, speaking to Sky Sports: "We played very well in the first half. Maybe as good as against Spurs but in the second half we didn't play very well. Like always, when you play against 10 you forget to press. We had unnecessary ball losses and we brought Liverpool into the game. Most of the players were thinking 'maybe he can do it'.
"We kept the ball and created a lot of possibilities, not big chances, but a lot of possibilities to score. I said whoever could beat the pressure shall win. Juan Mata was very good. He played always good in my opinion with me so he's one of my most constantly playing players but sometimes you also need balance in your team and you have to select other players. Now he has played very well and did this position very well.
"It's an amazing result for the fans, because we've beaten Liverpool three times this season. We now have a gap from positions five, six and seven which is very important."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
The statistics superbrains have been searching back through the archives. They have got as far as the 2006-07 season and have not found a quicker red card than Steven Gerrard's today. The Liverpool midfielder was dismissed after 38 seconds.
Reading striker Dave Kitson was dismissed 47 seconds after coming on as a substitute in August 2007.
The opponents that day? Manchester United.
Stephen Barlow: If Man U win all remaining games they are at least second - still to play all top 3 - remarkable but unlikely
Josh Richards: Classy & brutally honest apology from Gerrard there. That's how you deal with making a mistake.
Joe Baker: All the focus will now be on #Gerrard rather than an excellent United performance at Anfield
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
On Twitter: Great win for Manchester United. Tactically spot on. Still doubting Louis van Gaal?
Player reaction
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, speaking to Sky Sports: "I need to accept it, the decision was right. I've let down my team-mates and the supporters. I take full responsibility. I've been in the game long enough when you do something like that. I take full responsibility.
"I don't know what caused it. I don't know. Probably just a reaction to the initial tackle. I shouldn't say more about it really, I've just come out here to apologise to the dressing room and supporters."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
United boss Louis van Gaal is also out to speak to the media. He praises his side for their first half performance, saying it was better than against Spurs, but lays into them for the second-half slackness.
"They forgot to press. They thought that their team-mates could do it," he says. More to come.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard has appeared in front of the television cameras and issued a pretty much complete mea culpa for Liverpool's defeat.
He apologises for letting down his team-mate, manager and supporters to tick off a full house.
Full quotes to come.
Player reaction
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, speaking to Sky Sports: "I think it's my best game in a United shirt, yes. It's a massive game, probably the biggest in English football, so to score two goals is great for me.
"The second goal has to be up there with my best. After Steven Gerrard was sent off we needed a second goal because they pushed us to the end.
"It was important for me. The last few months I've not had the best moment. It is the manager who decides but I'm happy today."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"I've not been impressed with Man Utd this season, but today they looked like a real United team of what we expect them to be. First-half they were controlled, disciplined and athletic and then second-half they controlled the play well. Looking forward to the Manchester Derby in three weeks, I think you'd have to fancy them in the form they're currently in over Man City. It's going to be an intriguing game."
Player reaction
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, speaking to Sky Sports: "It's a massive one for us. It was built up, we're so close in the table. It's three points and we're delighted in the win. In the first half we played well, in the second half not so good. We were probably better against 11 players. It was chaotic out there, 100 miles per hour, and lots of mistakes."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"United were really impressive in the first-half. I thought they controlled the game like the United of old. The sending off in the second-half disrupted their rhythm a bit, but I think they can be immensely proud of the way they played.
"Liverpool showed great spirit after going down to 10 men, this will be a tough defeat to take after such a good run."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
BBCCopyright: BBC
Never mind all the emotion though, what does that result do to the cold, hard reality of the league table?
Manchester United now have a five-point cushion over today's opponents in the chase for a top-four spot.
Eight games to go for Liverpool, including away games at Arsenal and Chelsea. It feels like a long way back.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sam Burnett: Great result & performance. What a 2nd goal from Mata, world class performance from him.
Josh Richards: They have taken a lot of stick but Smalling and Jones were outstanding today. Brilliant performance.
Jacob Jackson: The stamp on De Gea is the same as what Costa did to Liverpool players. Bet Rodgers defends him and show is hypocrisy.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"He's stamped on De Gea's ankle there. That's really, really naughty from Skrtel there and if the referee had seen that, he would've been in real trouble."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
There is a bit of afters following the final whistle. David de Gea is enraged and you can understand why.
Martin Skrtel has "left one on him" there. The Liverpool defender planted his studs into the goalkeeper's shin as he chased that final pass.
The pair are eventually pulled apart as United head off to celebrate with their travelling fans and Liverpool slope off down the tunnel.
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool press forward. Martin Skrtel with a run on goal.... No. David de Gea out quickly yet again.
GREAT SAVE!
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Simon Mignolet plunges to his right and produces a superb stop. Too late for his side to save themselves?
PENALTY TO MAN UNITED
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
PACopyright: PA
Emre Can bundles into Daley Blind and Wayne Rooney will have a chance to seal it from 12 yards.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"It's been everything you would've wanted out of a game like this. At times, United could have put the game beyond Liverpool here. Liverpool have been running up a real head of steam in this half, but haven't really been able to fashion out any clear cut opportunities."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Manchester United are wringing the neck of this game. Juan Mata is playing some fine keep-ball, beating the Liverpool press with some careful passing and clever movement.
INJURY TIME
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
David De Gea claims Raheem Sterling's cross over the top of Mario Balotelli. Four minutes of injury-time pop up on the pitchside board.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
There are a few Liverpool fans heading for the exits to beat the traffic. We are into the last minute of normal time.
Post update
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"You have to give credit to Liverpool. Brendan has been really positive with the changes despite being down to 10 men and Liverpool are doing everything they can to open United up."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Marouane Fellaini again! The Belgian is a beacon in the air, repelling everything thrown at him.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Liverpool showing great spirit and resilience as they push forward for an unlikely equaliser - and Anfield senses this may still be on. Manchester United are sitting back and hoping to catch Liverpool cold as they throw caution to the wind with reduced numbers."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Wayne Rooney leans a little too heavily on Philippe Coutinho and Liverpool have a free-kick. Forty yards out and the Red shirts are piling into the box, waiting for the delivery...
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Valuable seconds for Manchester United as Joe Allen brings down Radamel Falcao in midfield. The visitors take their time over the set-piece. Four minutes left.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Marouane Fellaini rises highest in his own box to head a Liverpool corner well clear...
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Hearts in mouths among the home fans. Emre Can and Simon Mignolet play a bit of keep-ball in their own penalty area and jsut about get away with it. Their team are still in this.
Aaron Wray: Balotelli's either getting the equaliser or sent off
Zac Strevens: Liverpool fans literally holding Balotelli back. Glorious.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
A change for Manchester United and it looks like an attacking one. Radamel Falcao is on in place of Ander Herrera. Strange choice that from Louis van Gaal.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Amy Lawrence
Football writer on BBC Radio 5 live
"They're giving it a good go Liverpool, but it's just finding that clinical edge to penetrate the United back line that's letting them down. The crowd had to hold Mario Balotelli back there after that crunching tackle with Chris Smalling. There was then a pat on the back from then to say well done for getting stuck in."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Marouane Fellaini keeps a cool head, nodding back into the grateful grasp of David De Gea from the resulting set-piece.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool pressing forward and Joe Allen wins a corner as he goes round Marouane Fellaini and forces the Belgian into a stretching recovery challenge.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The man is just a human headline generator.
Mario Balotelli bundles into the hoardings up around halfway as he tussles with Chris Smalling. The Liverpool striker is ready to retaliate, but the home fans in the front row do a great job for their team, holding Balotelli back.
He is already on a yellow and looked cruising for a red there for a moment.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Gabriele Marcotti
Football writer on BBC Radio 5 live
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"A great goal from Juan Mata for the second. It shows really what a player of his skill can do if you get the ball to him in space and to feet."
Doug McMahon: Abhorrent refereeing again today at Angield. One key decision right, several others so obviously wrong. Refs need help.
James Hardy: Unlucky for De Gea there. Should still win 1-4 though. Di Maria to knock in the 4th.
Ben Rabinovich: A draw would be the ideal result for everyone else in the top 7.
Post update
Amy Lawrence
Football writer on BBC Radio 5 live
"This is riveting. You can't really take your eyes off it when the likes of Mario Ballotelli are in the game. It's got the air of anything could happen."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Mario gets his wish. But the Liverpool striker's rocket thunders straight into the Manchester United wall. However true he hit it, that is a waste.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool now with a decent spot for a free-kick. Thirty-five yards out on the angle and Mario Balotelli wants a shot...
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool fans want Martin Atkinson to get his red card out again. They are appealing in hope rather than expectation though.
Wayne Rooney caught Simon Mignolet at a corner but only after he was shoved by Martin Skrtel. Nothing deliberate in that.
Daniel Woodley: The argument of who is better between De Gea and Lloris has been answered right there. Lloris wouldn't concede at his near post
Suraj Nair: Two players who don't know what "out of form" means are Aguero and Daniel Sturridge!
YELLOW CARD
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Just before the goal Mario Balotelli picked up a brainless yellow card for a foul on Phil Jones, chasing the United defender into the corner, tripping him up and then flicking his ear into the mix.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Game on now, but David De Gea should save that. Very uncharacteristic of him to miss it at the near post. Louis van Gaal will be seething about that as up until that point United were very much in control and now the psychology of the game completely changes."
GOAL
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd - Daniel Sturridge
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A lifeline?
It would be the best comeback since Elvis in 67', but maybe Liverpool have a glimmer.
Philippe Coutinho slides in Daniel Sturridge after good work from Mario Balotelli and the Liverpool striker's first-time shot beats David de Gea at the near post.
The Manchester United keeper did not impress there.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd
Not there!
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet inexplicably decides to take on Wayne Rooney with the ball at his feet. He is saved by Martin Atkinson's whistle. A touch fortunate there.
PACopyright: PA
Alan in Manchester: Perhaps Stevie G can spend his last 44 minutes of a competitive meeting with United looking at Ryan Giggs's Premier League medal collection?
Shohan Sen in Kent: Gerrard was supposed to leave his mark on the match, not on Herrera. Got to feel for Gerrard in his last match against arguably his biggest rival team, but doesn't matter who you are, that's red card behaviour from the captain.
Duncan in Isleworth: Might sound a tad harsh but Gerrard's slip against Chelsea last season possibly cost Liverpool the league...now his stamp today has possibly cost them a top four finish! Not such a Liverpool legend?!
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Brendan Rodgers decides to throw another firework into this explosive mix. Mario Balotelli is shoved on to try and salvage something for Liverpool.
Alberto Moreno makes way. He has not had a good day.
Reiss May: Mata and Fellaini seem two totally different players this season, Van Gaal can only be given the plaudits for that.
John Pierce: Anyone going to credit Referee Atkinson with a superb performance today? Handled it all with a serene calm.
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Liverpool had actually reacted well to Steven Gerrard's sending off but that brilliant second from Juan Mata puts Manchester United in total control.
"So much rested on those early moments of the second half when Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard walked on as substitute but was so pumped up he got himself sent off inside a minute - and there can be no defence of what was a clear stamp on Ander Herrera. Irresponsible for a player of such experience."
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd
BBCCopyright: BBC
Colin Cox: Is Steven Gerrard looking to get to America a bit early?
Tom Castle: When Rodgers gave Gerrard a final 45 against Man Utd, pretty sure he didn't mean 45 seconds.
Mungo Russell: Such a sad way to end an unbelievable set of battles between Gerrard and United, but just shows that it's time to move on.
Wale Ibraheem: Juan Mata has stamped his authority on this..that was a piece of audacious skill.
Chris Wright: Magnificent goal from Mata! GAME, SET AND MATA! Liverpool's misery complete!
Kunal Gupta: Two for the price of Juan!!
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd
That could, should, have been good night and goodbye.
Angel di Maria is in acres of space down the left and has Juan Mata and Wayne Rooney to aim at in the middle with Liverpool's marking loose at best.
The Argentine manages to split the difference with his pass running between his two team-mates who are begging for a decent delivery.
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"A magnificent goal, an absolute thing of beauty.
"It all starts with Michael Carrick breaking up play, a delicious ball in from Di Maria and a great finish. Liverpool were having a decent period up until then, but it's really game on now for United."
GOAL
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd - Juan Mata
AFPCopyright: AFP
Oh my.
That is a goal to drool over. Angel di Maria chips the ball into the Liverpool box and Juan Mata probably has time to take it down. He doesn't need it.
He backpedals a yard to make space and then launches into a sublime scissor-kick volley that finds the very corner of the Liverpool net from 12 yards.
Superb goal and, in all probablility, the matchwinner.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Phil Jones is a lucky boy. He comes steaming into Jordan Henderson and takes all of the man and none of the ball. The Manchester United man is at full pelt as he collides with Henderson and it is your classic "orange card".
Martin Atkinson opts for yellow.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Ashley Young trots off and Angel Di Maria is on in his place for Manchester United.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
How Liverpool need a Philippe Coutinho special now.
They almost get one as well as the Brazilian sends a rasping shot whistling over from 35 yards. David De Gea had it covered I think.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Liverpool are still carrying the fight to Manchester United -as they have to. Raheem Sterling floats a cross into the box, but it is just too high for Daniel Sturridge.
Luke in Sheffield: I thought Gerrard was supposed to bring calm and maturity to the pitch? What a stupid thing to do - he's probably cost the game, and potentially top 4 for Liverpool. Some goodbye.
Mich in Leeds: Nothing wrong with the tackles. What's he thinking with the stamp?
Steve in Warlingham: Must be the fastest red card ever...?
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Steven Gerrard's cameo in this match lasted just 48 seconds before coming to an end with a red card for his stamp on Ander Herrera.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Amy Lawrence
Football writer on BBC Radio 5 live
AFPCopyright: AFP
"An incredibly dramatic moment, but it looked like a clear stamp. Steven Gerrard had just gone in to a full-blooded challenge and the temperature was raised, but you can't do something like that on a football field and expect to stay on."
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
BBCCopyright: BBC
Raymond M Anthony: Gerrard may just have won this for United.
Daniel Taktak: Looks like Gerrard wanted to leave his mark on this fixture...
Sam Pritchard: Steven Gerrard obviously wasn't very keen to play in this match.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
How will Liverpool rejig now then?
This is going to take all Brendan Rodgers' managerial smarts to get something from this.
Joe Allen and Jordan Henderson will have to take the central midfield strain.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
PACopyright: PA
"Gerrard lit the blue touch paper, flew in to a tackle fully committed. He got the crowd going. Ander Hererra has come in late to a challenge and then it looks like he's stamped on him in the follow-through."
RED CARD
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd - Steven Gerrard
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Less than a minute into the second half and Steven Gerrard is gone!
Just far too pumped up, the Liverpool legend clatters into Juan Mata inside 15 seconds. Hard, but fair.
But when Ander Herrera snaps back with a tackle of his own, Gerrard reacts by stamping on his shin.
It's a clear red. Whoever you are.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Back under way.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Manchester United edged things territorially in the first half.
Will that change now Steven Gerrard is on?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Liverpool emerge back out on the pitch and who is this leading them out?
Steven Gerrard is on. A final 45 minutes against Manchester United before he heads West.
Adam Lallana is off after apparently copping an injury.
Joe Creaser: Bit worried about United, yes they've dominated but need another goal to settle the nerves. Need to come out the blocks firing.
Clinton Eyong: United's definitely had the better half. Very compact, quick thinking and lots of good movements on and off the ball.
Lawrence Gartshore: Never thought I'd say this but Di Maria's just a great benchwarmer for Michael Carrick.
Lewis Keefe: Mata is better than Di Maria in every way i cannot rationalise his purchase united needed a player like Benteke not Di Maria.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
While the two managers issue their half-time instructions, Pele does his statesman-like ambassador of football thing.
The Brazil legend waves to all four corners as he is introduced by the stadium MC and is asked what he makes of the Anfield noise.
Manchester United's fans have made up their own minds. "Where's your famous atmosphere?" they chant.
Pele departs the pitch after a photo op and presentation with Kenny Dalglish.
Tattz in Oldbury: Rooney not mentioned since the second minute. Has he really been that anonymous?
Elliot in Wiltshire: Liverpool have struggled against route one sides like Stoke so this is no surprise against a long ball side like Man Utd.
Jon from Wimbledon: When Liverpool are losing I support Arsenal and vice versa so it's all good for me at the moment. Oh I also support Dortmund for good measure. Call me fake but....
Yep, I'm afraid he has Tattz. He has touched the ball fewer times than any other Manchester United player - just 17 times - and has had one shot, which was blocked. I honestly can't remember even that.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"If Manchester United have a regret about a very impressive first 45 minutes, it may be that they do not lead by more than Juan Mata's goal. Liverpool have little or no joy in midfield or attack - so plenty of thinking for manager Brendan Rodgers to do during the interval. Will he be tempted to introduce Steven Gerrard?
Ash: Wonderfully versatile, skilful, front-line player Sterling is. Right-wing-back he is not.
Alvin Fun: Next week it's Di Maria starring for Man United reserves.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"Louis van Gaal will be by far the happier manager. We've seen very little of Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling. United have passed the ball with more authority. I wonder how much they've put in to this first-half and can Liverpool come out stronger in the second. Maybe they need to start playing the ball longer to try and stretch United."
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
This is the sort of streetwise, cunning-as-a-fox Manchester United we expected to see when Louis van Gaal was appointed in the summer.
The visitors have dominated the ball - hogging 60% of possession - and Liverpool have only connected the dots a couple of times in attack when they have managed to get hold of it.
HALF-TIME
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
That is a meaty hit.
Michael Carrick gets the ball out of his feet and warms Simon Mignolet's palms with a whipcrack of a shot from 30 yards out.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Two minutes more at Anfield.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Philippe Coutinho wriggles goal side of Phil Jones, but Martin Atkinson rules that there was a little tug of a Manchester United shirt to help him get there.
The ball was running nicely for Daniel Sturridge as well...
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Ewan Pendleton: That Lallana chance just goes to show that even though Man U are on the front foot they need a second goal.
Daniel Woodley: United may have had an excellent opening 35 minutes but Wayne Rooney has had a shocker!
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Mamadou Sakho is an ugly mess of limbs at times and the Liverpool defender does just enough to repel Juan Mata as the Spaniard teases him down the United right.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Might Brendan Rodgers be preparing Steven Gerrard for a second-half appearance?
Liverpool looked better against Swansea after his introduction off the bench.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
BBCCopyright: BBC
James in Newbury: After being United's stand out player all season, Rooney has been unusually quiet today. Good thing the other 10 players are on their game for once!
Matt: Pains me as a fan to say but Liverpool are chasing shadows here. Why is Sterling so far back? He plays best running off the last man, not running at them from his own half.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"Liverpool have been very, very bitty. United look like the side of Ferguson's day, moving the ball well in possession and then pressing the second balls well.
"Liverpool are struggling to get Coutinho and Lallana in the areas they would like. They're not playing in the way they would like so maybe it would suit to try and play the ball a bit longer."
Richard Elliott: Can and Moreno look like fish out of water and LVG has come to Anfield with a big frying pan.
Terry Urbanczyk: I just cannot believe that in his last game against #mufc, a game of this magnitude, that #gerrard is on the bench.
Yanis Gbl: The link up play between Herrera and Mata is lovely on the eye, more of the same please lads.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
David De Gea is doing a fine job as a sweeper-keeper. He is out of the United box sharply to boot clear as Jordan Henderson attempts to thread in Adam Lallana.
Liverpool are gathering some steam and United would take the half-time whistle any time now.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Marouane Fellaini is on a last warning from referee Martin Atkinson. The Manchester United man wears the official's patience with a clobbering challenge on Joe Allen. Another and it will be yellow.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
AFPCopyright: AFP
Everything except the finish!
Liverpool suddenly burst into life as Raheem Sterling links with Jordan Henderson and his glorious crossfield sweep is perfectly cushioned into the path of Adam Lallana by Daniel Sturridge.
It sits up a little awkwardly on the half-volley but Lallana will have wanted better than to drill into the hoarding from 12 yards.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Liverpool are still making do with only 36% of possession. Louis van Gaal's United are starving them of supply. It is death by a thousand passes so far for the hosts, who are pressing hard, but with little effect.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Jordan Henderson bombs on into the Manchester United box, trying to add a bit of impetus, but Alberto Moreno's cross is a couple of yards in front of him and David De Gea grabs it with ease.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Matt Webster: Moreno's having the worst game of his life here.
Jean-Paul Breyer: United's most expensive player is on the bench for the second time running and they are on top once again. Reality check please.
Ashley Wilkinson: Credit to #MUFC. Finally starting to look like the Utd of old. Very well worked opener and #LFC can't cope with the pressing
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Raheem Sterling beats a defender with a neat shift of feet but Michael Carrick is in swiftly to snuff out the danger. Joe Allen wins the ball back, but Daniel Sturridge's cushioned lay-off is not quite accurate enough and is gobbled up by Phil Jones.
Slightly better from Liverpool, but it has been scraps so far.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
On Twitter: Michael Carrick remains the only natural holding player of excellence available to Roy Hodgson.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
BBCCopyright: BBC
Jay Hogaro: Have Manchester United finally found a system that works? What does it say that DiMaria is not involved in it?
Liam Downes: And that is why Herrera and Mata should always play together, such an understanding.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Daniel Sturridge is nearly sprung by a long ball forward, but David de Gea is off his line sharply again to hoof clear.
United are still looking the more likely though. Michael Carrick heads over the top from a corner after Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini cause mischief down the Liverpool left.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Manchester United are having much the better of things in midfield with the likes of Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata suddenly looking very much at home.
"Plenty of frustration around Anfield as Liverpool's supporters have not been used to their side being bossed around like this in recent weeks. Daniel Sturridge still on the periphery of the game. Will Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers tweak his formation?"
Dan in London: Rodgers yet again playing Sterling out of position and we've been useless.
Sterling did cause United problems up top on his own in the 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
AFPCopyright: AFP
"Juan Mata's movement's causing Alberto Moreno all sorts of problems. If he doesn't go with him, then Ander Herrera is finding Mata in all sorts of pockets of space. It's causing a headache for Liverpool at the moment.
"United just look like they're so much more confident now."
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Phil Jones comes bullocking through to try to win a header ahead of Adam Lallana but is always second best. He clatters through the Liverpool playmaker, leaving Lallana in a crumpled heap.
Nothing doing from referee Martin Atkinson. Steven Gerrard is stood down on the sidelines as Lallana eventually gets to his feet.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Liverpool are renowned for making fast starts but Manchester United have more than matched them and have been rewarded with that goal from Juan Mata. Liverpool are currently struggling to get Daniel Sturridge into the game - but very early days yet."
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
The atmosphere has drained out of Anfield at the moment. The hosts are not giving much back to their fans either. It has been a strangely limp and lifeless performance so far.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Bill in Hereford. I'm confused, do Liverpool even want the ball? They're not chasing it at all and when they do rarely get it all they're doing is giving it straight back to United.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
How pivotal might that goal prove? For the time being at least, Manchester United are looking at a five-point cushion in the race for Champions League qualification.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Liverpool's first attempt at goal, but it is a wild one as Daniel Sturridge tries something improbable from a tight angle and distance. It is on the volley as well just to make it even harder and his effort, flies high over the top.
Paul Walmsley: Moreno having a mare - giving the ball away and now losing Mata for the goal.
Kuni Poonasamy: Need to hold onto the ball a lot better. Wouldn't mind Lovren on the bench to neutralize Fellaini.
Christos Papaloizou: @AnderHerrera & @juanmata8 complement each other and cooperate so well together.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Liverpool have had just 34% of possession so far. Alberto Moreno looks like he got impatient for a bit of the ball and wandered too far upfield in an attempt to press United.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
AFPCopyright: AFP
"Manchester Utd have matched Liverpool in the passing and Juan Mata's taken that beautifully with his left foot and then stroked it in with his right.
"The key so far has been Michael Carrick, he's broken up the play and brought confidence to the others with his passing.
"It was a quick, quality crisp pass. A great run from Mata, but the finish was exemplary."
GOAL
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd - Juan Mata
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
What a pass! Ander Herrera slices the Liverpool defence to shreds with a ball that exposes Alberto Moreno a yard or two out of position.
That is all Juan Mata needs. The Spaniard hares onto the ball and finishes coolly across Simon Mignolet.
Eerie silence inside Anfield apart from a slice that is pure Manchester United joy.
Conor McMeekin: On days like this you realise how disappointing it is that both teams can't lose.
David French: Come on neither Liverpool or Man Utd!!!! Hoping for a 3-3 draw!
Alain Ayers: Hoping for an Anfield draw - Spurs fan ;)
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Louis van Gaal talked about it before kick-off and Manchester United are carrying out his orders to a tee, getting their foot on the ball and taking the sting out of the Anfield atmosphere.
There is almost something on the end of it as well. Marouane Fellaini's nod-on almost finding Juan Mata. Mamadou Sakho was across to boot away for Liverpool.
Post update
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
AFPCopyright: AFP
"I have to look at Man Utd's run-in, they're going to play tough teams, the likes of Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal. I'm not going to say it's a must-win game for United, but it will be important for them to get something positive out of the game in the race for the Champions League places."
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Alberto Moreno gives away the ball and then concedes a free-kick in his eagerness to get it back.
He is spared any further embarrassment though as Jordan Henderson heads away Juan Mata's delivery. There was not a lot of pressure on the Liverpool skipper in his own box.
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Philippe Coutinho has looked bright in the early stages, skipping away from Ander Herrera in the opening minutes.
Is there a physical presence in that Manchester United midfield to get close to him? Michael Carrick might struggle on his own.
Dennis Ethan: You'll Never Walk Alone goes on for ages, but what a pleasant, happy tune.
Dan Foye: I reckon every substitute in this match would walk into any Premier League team that's in the bottom half!!
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"It's going to be an interesting battle between Blind and Sterling. Sterling snuck in there with the nutmeg early on and there's no questions he will have the legs on Blind in that left-back position. It looks like a tactical change by Brendan Rodgers to deliberately target that area."
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
First sniff of an opening for Liverpool as Raheem Sterling scampers in behind a dawdling Daley Blind and pokes the ball past the covering Phil Jones.
United goalkeeper David de Gea is off his blocks like Usain Bolt though, sliding out to get to the ball before the Liverpool winger.
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Simon Mignolet comes to try and claim and does just enough. Not an entirely convincing start from the Liverpool stopper.
One of his predecessors - David James - had some shockers in this fixture in years past.
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Marouane Fellaini allows the ball to get away from him and roll out for a Liverpool goal-kick right in front of the Kop. Massive cheers.
The big Belgian looks like he is being pressed forward in support of Wayne Rooney.
Rooney wins the game's first corner as Martin Skrtel slides in...
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport on MOTD2 Extra
"I think in these particular games you get a bit more leeway. As a referee, to give an early yellow card, isn't a great idea.
"I think they err on the side of caution and as a player, you can maybe get a strong challenge in early that you wouldn't get away with in many other games."
KICK-OFF
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Marouane Fellaini taps the ball to Wayne Rooney and we are up and running.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A full flag-and-scarf display from the Kop as You'll Never Walk Alone goes acappella.
They are ready. The players are itching for the off. Let's get this one on.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport on MOTD2 Extra
On Wayne Rooney having not scored in this fixture for 10 years: "You have grounds and you have teams that you feel much more comfortable going to, that you just know you're going to score against.
"I was devastated when Leeds got relegated, as I lost two or three goals a season!
"Maybe this is one fixture that's not that kind to Wayne."
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Wayne Rooney has a thousand-yard stare on, refusing to engage with England team-mate Jordan Henderson at his shoulder or give the This is Anfield sign even a glance.
The two captains get the nod from an Anfield underling and emerge into the spring sunshine.
Ben Kaye: What Liverpool fan would buy a scarf which had United emblazoned over half of it, even if it commemorates a match.
John Hill: I hope Jordon Ibe returns soon - in his brief time in the first team, he showed tons of potential.
Karl Bristow: Carrick holds the key to a United victory today. #keyrick
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
Tough to beat the atmosphere at Anfield when Liverpool play Manchester United. These games matter.
Post update
The teams are getting announced over the Anfield tannoy and even from the bench Steven Gerrard is the lightning conductor for the two sets of fans' cheers and jeers.
The home fans roar his name to the rafters, the visiting contingent respond with a well-known ditty about his slip against Chelsea last season.
Teams are in the tunnel.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Simon Mignolet watched the teams' December meeting from the bench.
The Liverpool goalkeeper had been dumped in favour of Brad Jones.
Confidence apparently shot, and set for, in Brendan Rodgers' words, an "indefinite" spell out of the side, it looked like his time at Anfield might be up.
Wrong. He has kept five clean sheets in his last seven games as part of a vastly improved Liverpool defence. I don't think anyone could have seen that one coming.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
The two sides' first meeting this season might have been the start of an upturn in Liverpool's form, but it couldn't have been from a much lower point.
But Liverpool might argue that the game was closer than the scoreline suggested.
These are the stats from that one.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Man City 3-0 West Brom
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport on MOTD2 Extra
"I think Wilfried Bony will be a big addition for Man City when you look at Edin Dzeko and Stevan Jovetic with only five or six goals each. To be playing in a team that creates that many chances and scores so few goals is not good enough.
"I was surprised Bony wasn't in the team earlier as he showed yesterday what he can give them going forward."
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
While Pele is flogging corporate sandwiches in the stadium, outside they are keeping it real.
There are so many European Cups kicking around Anfield, they are being used to store the sauce sachets in local takeaways.
Excellent work on the ribbons.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Was it really only a little over a year since Juan Mata was airdropped into Carrington to save Manchester United's season?
"Teams out warming up at Anfield - and plenty of discussion about those who are not playing for Liverpool and Manchester United.
"Liverpool's midfield has shown signs of growing into life without Steven Gerrard, who leaves for LA Galaxy at the end of the season, so he remains on the bench while there is no immediate way back in to United's team for £59.7m British record signing Angel Di Maria after the impressive 3-0 win against Tottenham at Old Trafford last Sunday."
Phil Johnson: Finally LvG has figured it out, no changes from a side that played United football.
Andrew Tufnell: No matter the result today (hopefully #MUFC win), very important to see 5 UK players in each side!
Zander Watson: Who would have ever thought that Young would be starting ahead of Di Maria vs Liverpool when they first signed him?
Post update
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Have you seen a better advert for the benefits of retirement?
Sir Alex Ferguson walks into the heart of enemy territory apparently without a care in the world.
Makes a welcome change from exchanging barbs with an angry Jonjo Shelvey as he did on on his last visit as United manager.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport on MOTD2 Extra
On Harry Kane's hat-trick and England team selection: "He should be playing, Roy Hodgson should be taking a look at him. He's not going to face too many threats against Lithuania and Kane will look comfortable being included.
"Nobody else in the Premier League is in the form he currently is. He's only been starting games since November and he's in tremendous nick.
"There's an arrogance about the way he plays and I like it. There's a confidence there to go in and feel at home and believe that he belongs at international level."
Man United: Valdes, Rafael, Rojo, Di Maria, Januzaj, A Pereira, Falcao
Which explains why Liverpool's Dejan Lovren and Lazar Markovic are free to pose for photos with Brazilian legend Pele in the Anfield corridors.
Pele is wearing a green and gold tie, but I think it has more to do with his sandwich sponsor than his national team glories.
What a world.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Sanj: Total respect for Rodgers not picking Gerrard. Most would not have the courage to do that but in my opinion - easy & correct decision.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "Steven Gerrard's history in this fixture, he is a top-class player but he understands the team is doing well. He has been supportive of the players and has been brilliant.
"We need to be aggressive in our pressing and attack the game. We are conscious they are a good side. We have the momentum at the moment and love playing at Anfield.
"We have also shown that when we haven't played well, we can change the pace and gain the flow and momentums. The team is developing really well."
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
As landmarks go on Steven Gerrard's farewell tour, Manchester United is a big one.
The sight of the Red Devils always seems to bring out a little extra out of the Huyton lad.
Gerrard has scored seven goals in his last 11 league games against Manchester United.
But Brendan Rodgers isn't one for sentiment. Only a place on the bench for Stevie G.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
What to make of that then?
Louis van Gaal has already made clear this season that a bumper transfer fee is not a free pass into his starting XI.
Surely keeping the same starting XI that played as well as his side have all season was the only sensible decision, even if it upsets the United accountants?
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Man Utd
Manchester United name the same starting line-up as the one that won 3-0 against Tottenham last weekend, which means the returning Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao are on the bench.
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Carrick, Herrera, Mata, Fellaini, Young, Rooney.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Liverpool
Steven Gerrard is named on the bench for Liverpool, with Daniel Sturridge keeping his place up front.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool manager Brendan Rogers speaking to Sky Sports: "I was disappointed with the first half, our start position was way too deep. They were excellent and deserved their lead. But the players showed incredible bravery in the second half and showed character.
"Without playing great, we still had a good chance. We needed some luck but it wasn't to be. We will get a reaction after this and finish the season strongly.
"Steven apologised to the players and me in the dressing room. It was probably frustration, we didn't put a tackle in in the first half but the players adjusted well.
"I have seen the Martin Skrtel incident. The ball was played through but it probably looks worse in slow motion. It looks like he is trying to get a nick on the ball, to get a toe on it the ball went into the goalkeeper's hands. Martin is not that type of player, he was just a fraction out.
"We have to refocus on our next game and we knew there would be one or two defeats on reaching our points total."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
A little look forward to where the fixture list is taking these two teams over the next couple of weeks...
Liverpool: Arsenal (a) on 4 April, Newcastle (h) on 13 April, Hull (a) on 18 April, West Brom (a) on 25 April,
Man United: Aston Villa (h) on 4 April, Man City (h) on 12 April, Chelsea (a) on 18 April and Everton (a) on 26 April
There are a fair few ups and downs to go on this rollercoaster race for fourth.
Lorcan McArdle: Great that Gerrard fronted up, apologized to fans, club and manager but no apology to the player he stamped on.
Swish Davo: Gerrard showed some real class there, apologising to everyone except the bloke he stamped on.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is also speaking down the barrel.
He reveals that Steven Gerrard made an apology to his team-mates and Rogers himself before coming out and saying sorry to the fans via the television cameras.
He promises that Liverpool will fight until the final game of the season against Stoke , but concedes that it will be difficult to get in the top four after today's defeat.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, speaking to Sky Sports: "We played very well in the first half. Maybe as good as against Spurs but in the second half we didn't play very well. Like always, when you play against 10 you forget to press. We had unnecessary ball losses and we brought Liverpool into the game. Most of the players were thinking 'maybe he can do it'.
"We kept the ball and created a lot of possibilities, not big chances, but a lot of possibilities to score. I said whoever could beat the pressure shall win. Juan Mata was very good. He played always good in my opinion with me so he's one of my most constantly playing players but sometimes you also need balance in your team and you have to select other players. Now he has played very well and did this position very well.
"It's an amazing result for the fans, because we've beaten Liverpool three times this season. We now have a gap from positions five, six and seven which is very important."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
The statistics superbrains have been searching back through the archives. They have got as far as the 2006-07 season and have not found a quicker red card than Steven Gerrard's today. The Liverpool midfielder was dismissed after 38 seconds.
Reading striker Dave Kitson was dismissed 47 seconds after coming on as a substitute in August 2007.
The opponents that day? Manchester United.
Stephen Barlow: If Man U win all remaining games they are at least second - still to play all top 3 - remarkable but unlikely
Josh Richards: Classy & brutally honest apology from Gerrard there. That's how you deal with making a mistake.
Joe Baker: All the focus will now be on #Gerrard rather than an excellent United performance at Anfield
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
On Twitter: Great win for Manchester United. Tactically spot on. Still doubting Louis van Gaal?
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, speaking to Sky Sports: "I need to accept it, the decision was right. I've let down my team-mates and the supporters. I take full responsibility. I've been in the game long enough when you do something like that. I take full responsibility.
"I don't know what caused it. I don't know. Probably just a reaction to the initial tackle. I shouldn't say more about it really, I've just come out here to apologise to the dressing room and supporters."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
United boss Louis van Gaal is also out to speak to the media. He praises his side for their first half performance, saying it was better than against Spurs, but lays into them for the second-half slackness.
"They forgot to press. They thought that their team-mates could do it," he says. More to come.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard has appeared in front of the television cameras and issued a pretty much complete mea culpa for Liverpool's defeat.
He apologises for letting down his team-mate, manager and supporters to tick off a full house.
Full quotes to come.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, speaking to Sky Sports: "I think it's my best game in a United shirt, yes. It's a massive game, probably the biggest in English football, so to score two goals is great for me.
"The second goal has to be up there with my best. After Steven Gerrard was sent off we needed a second goal because they pushed us to the end.
"It was important for me. The last few months I've not had the best moment. It is the manager who decides but I'm happy today."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"I've not been impressed with Man Utd this season, but today they looked like a real United team of what we expect them to be. First-half they were controlled, disciplined and athletic and then second-half they controlled the play well. Looking forward to the Manchester Derby in three weeks, I think you'd have to fancy them in the form they're currently in over Man City. It's going to be an intriguing game."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, speaking to Sky Sports: "It's a massive one for us. It was built up, we're so close in the table. It's three points and we're delighted in the win. In the first half we played well, in the second half not so good. We were probably better against 11 players. It was chaotic out there, 100 miles per hour, and lots of mistakes."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"United were really impressive in the first-half. I thought they controlled the game like the United of old. The sending off in the second-half disrupted their rhythm a bit, but I think they can be immensely proud of the way they played.
"Liverpool showed great spirit after going down to 10 men, this will be a tough defeat to take after such a good run."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Never mind all the emotion though, what does that result do to the cold, hard reality of the league table?
Manchester United now have a five-point cushion over today's opponents in the chase for a top-four spot.
Eight games to go for Liverpool, including away games at Arsenal and Chelsea. It feels like a long way back.
Sam Burnett: Great result & performance. What a 2nd goal from Mata, world class performance from him.
Josh Richards: They have taken a lot of stick but Smalling and Jones were outstanding today. Brilliant performance.
Jacob Jackson: The stamp on De Gea is the same as what Costa did to Liverpool players. Bet Rodgers defends him and show is hypocrisy.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"He's stamped on De Gea's ankle there. That's really, really naughty from Skrtel there and if the referee had seen that, he would've been in real trouble."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
There is a bit of afters following the final whistle. David de Gea is enraged and you can understand why.
Martin Skrtel has "left one on him" there. The Liverpool defender planted his studs into the goalkeeper's shin as he chased that final pass.
The pair are eventually pulled apart as United head off to celebrate with their travelling fans and Liverpool slope off down the tunnel.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool press forward. Martin Skrtel with a run on goal.... No. David de Gea out quickly yet again.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Simon Mignolet plunges to his right and produces a superb stop. Too late for his side to save themselves?
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Emre Can bundles into Daley Blind and Wayne Rooney will have a chance to seal it from 12 yards.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"It's been everything you would've wanted out of a game like this. At times, United could have put the game beyond Liverpool here. Liverpool have been running up a real head of steam in this half, but haven't really been able to fashion out any clear cut opportunities."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Manchester United are wringing the neck of this game. Juan Mata is playing some fine keep-ball, beating the Liverpool press with some careful passing and clever movement.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
David De Gea claims Raheem Sterling's cross over the top of Mario Balotelli. Four minutes of injury-time pop up on the pitchside board.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
There are a few Liverpool fans heading for the exits to beat the traffic. We are into the last minute of normal time.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"You have to give credit to Liverpool. Brendan has been really positive with the changes despite being down to 10 men and Liverpool are doing everything they can to open United up."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Marouane Fellaini again! The Belgian is a beacon in the air, repelling everything thrown at him.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Liverpool showing great spirit and resilience as they push forward for an unlikely equaliser - and Anfield senses this may still be on. Manchester United are sitting back and hoping to catch Liverpool cold as they throw caution to the wind with reduced numbers."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Wayne Rooney leans a little too heavily on Philippe Coutinho and Liverpool have a free-kick. Forty yards out and the Red shirts are piling into the box, waiting for the delivery...
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Valuable seconds for Manchester United as Joe Allen brings down Radamel Falcao in midfield. The visitors take their time over the set-piece. Four minutes left.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Marouane Fellaini rises highest in his own box to head a Liverpool corner well clear...
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Hearts in mouths among the home fans. Emre Can and Simon Mignolet play a bit of keep-ball in their own penalty area and jsut about get away with it. Their team are still in this.
Aaron Wray: Balotelli's either getting the equaliser or sent off
Zac Strevens: Liverpool fans literally holding Balotelli back. Glorious.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
A change for Manchester United and it looks like an attacking one. Radamel Falcao is on in place of Ander Herrera. Strange choice that from Louis van Gaal.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Amy Lawrence
Football writer on BBC Radio 5 live
"They're giving it a good go Liverpool, but it's just finding that clinical edge to penetrate the United back line that's letting them down. The crowd had to hold Mario Balotelli back there after that crunching tackle with Chris Smalling. There was then a pat on the back from then to say well done for getting stuck in."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Marouane Fellaini keeps a cool head, nodding back into the grateful grasp of David De Gea from the resulting set-piece.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool pressing forward and Joe Allen wins a corner as he goes round Marouane Fellaini and forces the Belgian into a stretching recovery challenge.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
The man is just a human headline generator.
Mario Balotelli bundles into the hoardings up around halfway as he tussles with Chris Smalling. The Liverpool striker is ready to retaliate, but the home fans in the front row do a great job for their team, holding Balotelli back.
He is already on a yellow and looked cruising for a red there for a moment.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Gabriele Marcotti
Football writer on BBC Radio 5 live
"A great goal from Juan Mata for the second. It shows really what a player of his skill can do if you get the ball to him in space and to feet."
Doug McMahon: Abhorrent refereeing again today at Angield. One key decision right, several others so obviously wrong. Refs need help.
James Hardy: Unlucky for De Gea there. Should still win 1-4 though. Di Maria to knock in the 4th.
Ben Rabinovich: A draw would be the ideal result for everyone else in the top 7.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Amy Lawrence
Football writer on BBC Radio 5 live
"This is riveting. You can't really take your eyes off it when the likes of Mario Ballotelli are in the game. It's got the air of anything could happen."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Mario gets his wish. But the Liverpool striker's rocket thunders straight into the Manchester United wall. However true he hit it, that is a waste.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Liverpool now with a decent spot for a free-kick. Thirty-five yards out on the angle and Mario Balotelli wants a shot...
Post update
Liverpool fans want Martin Atkinson to get his red card out again. They are appealing in hope rather than expectation though.
Wayne Rooney caught Simon Mignolet at a corner but only after he was shoved by Martin Skrtel. Nothing deliberate in that.
Daniel Woodley: The argument of who is better between De Gea and Lloris has been answered right there. Lloris wouldn't concede at his near post
Suraj Nair: Two players who don't know what "out of form" means are Aguero and Daniel Sturridge!
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Just before the goal Mario Balotelli picked up a brainless yellow card for a foul on Phil Jones, chasing the United defender into the corner, tripping him up and then flicking his ear into the mix.
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"Game on now, but David De Gea should save that. Very uncharacteristic of him to miss it at the near post. Louis van Gaal will be seething about that as up until that point United were very much in control and now the psychology of the game completely changes."
Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd - Daniel Sturridge
A lifeline?
It would be the best comeback since Elvis in 67', but maybe Liverpool have a glimmer.
Philippe Coutinho slides in Daniel Sturridge after good work from Mario Balotelli and the Liverpool striker's first-time shot beats David de Gea at the near post.
The Manchester United keeper did not impress there.
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd
Not there!
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet inexplicably decides to take on Wayne Rooney with the ball at his feet. He is saved by Martin Atkinson's whistle. A touch fortunate there.
Alan in Manchester: Perhaps Stevie G can spend his last 44 minutes of a competitive meeting with United looking at Ryan Giggs's Premier League medal collection?
Shohan Sen in Kent: Gerrard was supposed to leave his mark on the match, not on Herrera. Got to feel for Gerrard in his last match against arguably his biggest rival team, but doesn't matter who you are, that's red card behaviour from the captain.
Duncan in Isleworth: Might sound a tad harsh but Gerrard's slip against Chelsea last season possibly cost Liverpool the league...now his stamp today has possibly cost them a top four finish! Not such a Liverpool legend?!
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd
Brendan Rodgers decides to throw another firework into this explosive mix. Mario Balotelli is shoved on to try and salvage something for Liverpool.
Alberto Moreno makes way. He has not had a good day.
Reiss May: Mata and Fellaini seem two totally different players this season, Van Gaal can only be given the plaudits for that.
John Pierce: Anyone going to credit Referee Atkinson with a superb performance today? Handled it all with a serene calm.
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Liverpool had actually reacted well to Steven Gerrard's sending off but that brilliant second from Juan Mata puts Manchester United in total control.
"So much rested on those early moments of the second half when Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard walked on as substitute but was so pumped up he got himself sent off inside a minute - and there can be no defence of what was a clear stamp on Ander Herrera. Irresponsible for a player of such experience."
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd
Colin Cox: Is Steven Gerrard looking to get to America a bit early?
Tom Castle: When Rodgers gave Gerrard a final 45 against Man Utd, pretty sure he didn't mean 45 seconds.
Mungo Russell: Such a sad way to end an unbelievable set of battles between Gerrard and United, but just shows that it's time to move on.
Wale Ibraheem: Juan Mata has stamped his authority on this..that was a piece of audacious skill.
Chris Wright: Magnificent goal from Mata! GAME, SET AND MATA! Liverpool's misery complete!
Kunal Gupta: Two for the price of Juan!!
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd
That could, should, have been good night and goodbye.
Angel di Maria is in acres of space down the left and has Juan Mata and Wayne Rooney to aim at in the middle with Liverpool's marking loose at best.
The Argentine manages to split the difference with his pass running between his two team-mates who are begging for a decent delivery.
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"A magnificent goal, an absolute thing of beauty.
"It all starts with Michael Carrick breaking up play, a delicious ball in from Di Maria and a great finish. Liverpool were having a decent period up until then, but it's really game on now for United."
GOAL
Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd - Juan Mata
Oh my.
That is a goal to drool over. Angel di Maria chips the ball into the Liverpool box and Juan Mata probably has time to take it down. He doesn't need it.
He backpedals a yard to make space and then launches into a sublime scissor-kick volley that finds the very corner of the Liverpool net from 12 yards.
Superb goal and, in all probablility, the matchwinner.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Phil Jones is a lucky boy. He comes steaming into Jordan Henderson and takes all of the man and none of the ball. The Manchester United man is at full pelt as he collides with Henderson and it is your classic "orange card".
Martin Atkinson opts for yellow.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Ashley Young trots off and Angel Di Maria is on in his place for Manchester United.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
How Liverpool need a Philippe Coutinho special now.
They almost get one as well as the Brazilian sends a rasping shot whistling over from 35 yards. David De Gea had it covered I think.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Liverpool are still carrying the fight to Manchester United -as they have to. Raheem Sterling floats a cross into the box, but it is just too high for Daniel Sturridge.
Luke in Sheffield: I thought Gerrard was supposed to bring calm and maturity to the pitch? What a stupid thing to do - he's probably cost the game, and potentially top 4 for Liverpool. Some goodbye.
Mich in Leeds: Nothing wrong with the tackles. What's he thinking with the stamp?
Steve in Warlingham: Must be the fastest red card ever...?
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Steven Gerrard's cameo in this match lasted just 48 seconds before coming to an end with a red card for his stamp on Ander Herrera.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Amy Lawrence
Football writer on BBC Radio 5 live
"An incredibly dramatic moment, but it looked like a clear stamp. Steven Gerrard had just gone in to a full-blooded challenge and the temperature was raised, but you can't do something like that on a football field and expect to stay on."
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Raymond M Anthony: Gerrard may just have won this for United.
Daniel Taktak: Looks like Gerrard wanted to leave his mark on this fixture...
Sam Pritchard: Steven Gerrard obviously wasn't very keen to play in this match.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
How will Liverpool rejig now then?
This is going to take all Brendan Rodgers' managerial smarts to get something from this.
Joe Allen and Jordan Henderson will have to take the central midfield strain.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"Gerrard lit the blue touch paper, flew in to a tackle fully committed. He got the crowd going. Ander Hererra has come in late to a challenge and then it looks like he's stamped on him in the follow-through."
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd - Steven Gerrard
Less than a minute into the second half and Steven Gerrard is gone!
Just far too pumped up, the Liverpool legend clatters into Juan Mata inside 15 seconds. Hard, but fair.
But when Ander Herrera snaps back with a tackle of his own, Gerrard reacts by stamping on his shin.
It's a clear red. Whoever you are.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Back under way.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Manchester United edged things territorially in the first half.
Will that change now Steven Gerrard is on?
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Liverpool emerge back out on the pitch and who is this leading them out?
Steven Gerrard is on. A final 45 minutes against Manchester United before he heads West.
Adam Lallana is off after apparently copping an injury.
Joe Creaser: Bit worried about United, yes they've dominated but need another goal to settle the nerves. Need to come out the blocks firing.
Clinton Eyong: United's definitely had the better half. Very compact, quick thinking and lots of good movements on and off the ball.
Lawrence Gartshore: Never thought I'd say this but Di Maria's just a great benchwarmer for Michael Carrick.
Lewis Keefe: Mata is better than Di Maria in every way i cannot rationalise his purchase united needed a player like Benteke not Di Maria.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
While the two managers issue their half-time instructions, Pele does his statesman-like ambassador of football thing.
The Brazil legend waves to all four corners as he is introduced by the stadium MC and is asked what he makes of the Anfield noise.
Manchester United's fans have made up their own minds. "Where's your famous atmosphere?" they chant.
Pele departs the pitch after a photo op and presentation with Kenny Dalglish.
Tattz in Oldbury: Rooney not mentioned since the second minute. Has he really been that anonymous?
Elliot in Wiltshire: Liverpool have struggled against route one sides like Stoke so this is no surprise against a long ball side like Man Utd.
Jon from Wimbledon: When Liverpool are losing I support Arsenal and vice versa so it's all good for me at the moment. Oh I also support Dortmund for good measure. Call me fake but....
Yep, I'm afraid he has Tattz. He has touched the ball fewer times than any other Manchester United player - just 17 times - and has had one shot, which was blocked. I honestly can't remember even that.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"If Manchester United have a regret about a very impressive first 45 minutes, it may be that they do not lead by more than Juan Mata's goal. Liverpool have little or no joy in midfield or attack - so plenty of thinking for manager Brendan Rodgers to do during the interval. Will he be tempted to introduce Steven Gerrard?
Ash: Wonderfully versatile, skilful, front-line player Sterling is. Right-wing-back he is not.
Alvin Fun: Next week it's Di Maria starring for Man United reserves.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"Louis van Gaal will be by far the happier manager. We've seen very little of Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling. United have passed the ball with more authority. I wonder how much they've put in to this first-half and can Liverpool come out stronger in the second. Maybe they need to start playing the ball longer to try and stretch United."
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
This is the sort of streetwise, cunning-as-a-fox Manchester United we expected to see when Louis van Gaal was appointed in the summer.
The visitors have dominated the ball - hogging 60% of possession - and Liverpool have only connected the dots a couple of times in attack when they have managed to get hold of it.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
That is a meaty hit.
Michael Carrick gets the ball out of his feet and warms Simon Mignolet's palms with a whipcrack of a shot from 30 yards out.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Two minutes more at Anfield.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Philippe Coutinho wriggles goal side of Phil Jones, but Martin Atkinson rules that there was a little tug of a Manchester United shirt to help him get there.
The ball was running nicely for Daniel Sturridge as well...
Ewan Pendleton: That Lallana chance just goes to show that even though Man U are on the front foot they need a second goal.
Daniel Woodley: United may have had an excellent opening 35 minutes but Wayne Rooney has had a shocker!
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Mamadou Sakho is an ugly mess of limbs at times and the Liverpool defender does just enough to repel Juan Mata as the Spaniard teases him down the United right.
Post update
Might Brendan Rodgers be preparing Steven Gerrard for a second-half appearance?
Liverpool looked better against Swansea after his introduction off the bench.
Post update
James in Newbury: After being United's stand out player all season, Rooney has been unusually quiet today. Good thing the other 10 players are on their game for once!
Matt: Pains me as a fan to say but Liverpool are chasing shadows here. Why is Sterling so far back? He plays best running off the last man, not running at them from his own half.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"Liverpool have been very, very bitty. United look like the side of Ferguson's day, moving the ball well in possession and then pressing the second balls well.
"Liverpool are struggling to get Coutinho and Lallana in the areas they would like. They're not playing in the way they would like so maybe it would suit to try and play the ball a bit longer."
Richard Elliott: Can and Moreno look like fish out of water and LVG has come to Anfield with a big frying pan.
Terry Urbanczyk: I just cannot believe that in his last game against #mufc, a game of this magnitude, that #gerrard is on the bench.
Yanis Gbl: The link up play between Herrera and Mata is lovely on the eye, more of the same please lads.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
David De Gea is doing a fine job as a sweeper-keeper. He is out of the United box sharply to boot clear as Jordan Henderson attempts to thread in Adam Lallana.
Liverpool are gathering some steam and United would take the half-time whistle any time now.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Marouane Fellaini is on a last warning from referee Martin Atkinson. The Manchester United man wears the official's patience with a clobbering challenge on Joe Allen. Another and it will be yellow.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Everything except the finish!
Liverpool suddenly burst into life as Raheem Sterling links with Jordan Henderson and his glorious crossfield sweep is perfectly cushioned into the path of Adam Lallana by Daniel Sturridge.
It sits up a little awkwardly on the half-volley but Lallana will have wanted better than to drill into the hoarding from 12 yards.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Liverpool are still making do with only 36% of possession. Louis van Gaal's United are starving them of supply. It is death by a thousand passes so far for the hosts, who are pressing hard, but with little effect.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Jordan Henderson bombs on into the Manchester United box, trying to add a bit of impetus, but Alberto Moreno's cross is a couple of yards in front of him and David De Gea grabs it with ease.
Matt Webster: Moreno's having the worst game of his life here.
Jean-Paul Breyer: United's most expensive player is on the bench for the second time running and they are on top once again. Reality check please.
Ashley Wilkinson: Credit to #MUFC. Finally starting to look like the Utd of old. Very well worked opener and #LFC can't cope with the pressing
Post update
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Raheem Sterling beats a defender with a neat shift of feet but Michael Carrick is in swiftly to snuff out the danger. Joe Allen wins the ball back, but Daniel Sturridge's cushioned lay-off is not quite accurate enough and is gobbled up by Phil Jones.
Slightly better from Liverpool, but it has been scraps so far.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
On Twitter: Michael Carrick remains the only natural holding player of excellence available to Roy Hodgson.
Post update
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Jay Hogaro: Have Manchester United finally found a system that works? What does it say that DiMaria is not involved in it?
Liam Downes: And that is why Herrera and Mata should always play together, such an understanding.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Daniel Sturridge is nearly sprung by a long ball forward, but David de Gea is off his line sharply again to hoof clear.
United are still looking the more likely though. Michael Carrick heads over the top from a corner after Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini cause mischief down the Liverpool left.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Manchester United are having much the better of things in midfield with the likes of Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata suddenly looking very much at home.
"Plenty of frustration around Anfield as Liverpool's supporters have not been used to their side being bossed around like this in recent weeks. Daniel Sturridge still on the periphery of the game. Will Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers tweak his formation?"
Dan in London: Rodgers yet again playing Sterling out of position and we've been useless.
Sterling did cause United problems up top on his own in the 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"Juan Mata's movement's causing Alberto Moreno all sorts of problems. If he doesn't go with him, then Ander Herrera is finding Mata in all sorts of pockets of space. It's causing a headache for Liverpool at the moment.
"United just look like they're so much more confident now."
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Phil Jones comes bullocking through to try to win a header ahead of Adam Lallana but is always second best. He clatters through the Liverpool playmaker, leaving Lallana in a crumpled heap.
Nothing doing from referee Martin Atkinson. Steven Gerrard is stood down on the sidelines as Lallana eventually gets to his feet.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Liverpool are renowned for making fast starts but Manchester United have more than matched them and have been rewarded with that goal from Juan Mata. Liverpool are currently struggling to get Daniel Sturridge into the game - but very early days yet."
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
The atmosphere has drained out of Anfield at the moment. The hosts are not giving much back to their fans either. It has been a strangely limp and lifeless performance so far.
Bill in Hereford. I'm confused, do Liverpool even want the ball? They're not chasing it at all and when they do rarely get it all they're doing is giving it straight back to United.
Post update
How pivotal might that goal prove? For the time being at least, Manchester United are looking at a five-point cushion in the race for Champions League qualification.
Post update
Liverpool's first attempt at goal, but it is a wild one as Daniel Sturridge tries something improbable from a tight angle and distance. It is on the volley as well just to make it even harder and his effort, flies high over the top.
Paul Walmsley: Moreno having a mare - giving the ball away and now losing Mata for the goal.
Kuni Poonasamy: Need to hold onto the ball a lot better. Wouldn't mind Lovren on the bench to neutralize Fellaini.
Christos Papaloizou: @AnderHerrera & @juanmata8 complement each other and cooperate so well together.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Liverpool have had just 34% of possession so far. Alberto Moreno looks like he got impatient for a bit of the ball and wandered too far upfield in an attempt to press United.
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"Manchester Utd have matched Liverpool in the passing and Juan Mata's taken that beautifully with his left foot and then stroked it in with his right.
"The key so far has been Michael Carrick, he's broken up the play and brought confidence to the others with his passing.
"It was a quick, quality crisp pass. A great run from Mata, but the finish was exemplary."
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd - Juan Mata
What a pass! Ander Herrera slices the Liverpool defence to shreds with a ball that exposes Alberto Moreno a yard or two out of position.
That is all Juan Mata needs. The Spaniard hares onto the ball and finishes coolly across Simon Mignolet.
Eerie silence inside Anfield apart from a slice that is pure Manchester United joy.
Conor McMeekin: On days like this you realise how disappointing it is that both teams can't lose.
David French: Come on neither Liverpool or Man Utd!!!! Hoping for a 3-3 draw!
Alain Ayers: Hoping for an Anfield draw - Spurs fan ;)
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Louis van Gaal talked about it before kick-off and Manchester United are carrying out his orders to a tee, getting their foot on the ball and taking the sting out of the Anfield atmosphere.
There is almost something on the end of it as well. Marouane Fellaini's nod-on almost finding Juan Mata. Mamadou Sakho was across to boot away for Liverpool.
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"I have to look at Man Utd's run-in, they're going to play tough teams, the likes of Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal. I'm not going to say it's a must-win game for United, but it will be important for them to get something positive out of the game in the race for the Champions League places."
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Alberto Moreno gives away the ball and then concedes a free-kick in his eagerness to get it back.
He is spared any further embarrassment though as Jordan Henderson heads away Juan Mata's delivery. There was not a lot of pressure on the Liverpool skipper in his own box.
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Philippe Coutinho has looked bright in the early stages, skipping away from Ander Herrera in the opening minutes.
Is there a physical presence in that Manchester United midfield to get close to him? Michael Carrick might struggle on his own.
Dennis Ethan: You'll Never Walk Alone goes on for ages, but what a pleasant, happy tune.
Dan Foye: I reckon every substitute in this match would walk into any Premier League team that's in the bottom half!!
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Neil Lennon
Bolton manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"It's going to be an interesting battle between Blind and Sterling. Sterling snuck in there with the nutmeg early on and there's no questions he will have the legs on Blind in that left-back position. It looks like a tactical change by Brendan Rodgers to deliberately target that area."
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
First sniff of an opening for Liverpool as Raheem Sterling scampers in behind a dawdling Daley Blind and pokes the ball past the covering Phil Jones.
United goalkeeper David de Gea is off his blocks like Usain Bolt though, sliding out to get to the ball before the Liverpool winger.
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Simon Mignolet comes to try and claim and does just enough. Not an entirely convincing start from the Liverpool stopper.
One of his predecessors - David James - had some shockers in this fixture in years past.
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Marouane Fellaini allows the ball to get away from him and roll out for a Liverpool goal-kick right in front of the Kop. Massive cheers.
The big Belgian looks like he is being pressed forward in support of Wayne Rooney.
Rooney wins the game's first corner as Martin Skrtel slides in...
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport on MOTD2 Extra
"I think in these particular games you get a bit more leeway. As a referee, to give an early yellow card, isn't a great idea.
"I think they err on the side of caution and as a player, you can maybe get a strong challenge in early that you wouldn't get away with in many other games."
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Marouane Fellaini taps the ball to Wayne Rooney and we are up and running.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
A full flag-and-scarf display from the Kop as You'll Never Walk Alone goes acappella.
They are ready. The players are itching for the off. Let's get this one on.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport on MOTD2 Extra
On Wayne Rooney having not scored in this fixture for 10 years: "You have grounds and you have teams that you feel much more comfortable going to, that you just know you're going to score against.
"I was devastated when Leeds got relegated, as I lost two or three goals a season!
"Maybe this is one fixture that's not that kind to Wayne."
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Wayne Rooney has a thousand-yard stare on, refusing to engage with England team-mate Jordan Henderson at his shoulder or give the This is Anfield sign even a glance.
The two captains get the nod from an Anfield underling and emerge into the spring sunshine.
Ben Kaye: What Liverpool fan would buy a scarf which had United emblazoned over half of it, even if it commemorates a match.
John Hill: I hope Jordon Ibe returns soon - in his brief time in the first team, he showed tons of potential.
Karl Bristow: Carrick holds the key to a United victory today. #keyrick
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
Tough to beat the atmosphere at Anfield when Liverpool play Manchester United. These games matter.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
The teams are getting announced over the Anfield tannoy and even from the bench Steven Gerrard is the lightning conductor for the two sets of fans' cheers and jeers.
The home fans roar his name to the rafters, the visiting contingent respond with a well-known ditty about his slip against Chelsea last season.
Teams are in the tunnel.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Simon Mignolet watched the teams' December meeting from the bench.
The Liverpool goalkeeper had been dumped in favour of Brad Jones.
Confidence apparently shot, and set for, in Brendan Rodgers' words, an "indefinite" spell out of the side, it looked like his time at Anfield might be up.
Wrong. He has kept five clean sheets in his last seven games as part of a vastly improved Liverpool defence. I don't think anyone could have seen that one coming.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
The two sides' first meeting this season might have been the start of an upturn in Liverpool's form, but it couldn't have been from a much lower point.
After winning 3-0 at Old Trafford last season, the Reds went down by the same scoreline amid some kamikaze defending.
But Liverpool might argue that the game was closer than the scoreline suggested.
These are the stats from that one.
Man City 3-0 West Brom
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport on MOTD2 Extra
"I think Wilfried Bony will be a big addition for Man City when you look at Edin Dzeko and Stevan Jovetic with only five or six goals each. To be playing in a team that creates that many chances and scores so few goals is not good enough.
"I was surprised Bony wasn't in the team earlier as he showed yesterday what he can give them going forward."
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
While Pele is flogging corporate sandwiches in the stadium, outside they are keeping it real.
There are so many European Cups kicking around Anfield, they are being used to store the sauce sachets in local takeaways.
Excellent work on the ribbons.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Was it really only a little over a year since Juan Mata was airdropped into Carrington to save Manchester United's season?
David Moyes eagerly glad-handed the Spaniard as his £37.1m move from Chelsea went through, but Mata could not keep Moyes in his job or push his new side into the Champions League spots.
He has only been sporadically involved this season - 26 appearances and six goals so far - but thrived in Angel Di Maria's absence in the win over Tottenham.
Is he key to getting United purring again?
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport on MOTD2 Extra
"I think Brendan Rodgers deserves tremendous credit for the way he's fashioned the system Liverpool are currently playing.
"Earlier in the season, they were in such a bad way. So, they've done an excellent job at turning things around since then.
"As a manager, when things aren't going the way you want them to, you have to change it around.
"For Liverpool or Manchester United not to finish in the top four, it would be unthinkable."
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "When I have played against Feyenoord, I got more abuse. It was very nice coming here.
"The level of abuse is different in England. I like the atmosphere.
"We shall see which team can beat the pressure. Who can keep the ball? That is the key point and to control our emotion."
Very nice? I think once there are some fans in, Van Gaal gets tuned into Scouse and the game begins, he might alter that opinion.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Teams out warming up at Anfield - and plenty of discussion about those who are not playing for Liverpool and Manchester United.
"Liverpool's midfield has shown signs of growing into life without Steven Gerrard, who leaves for LA Galaxy at the end of the season, so he remains on the bench while there is no immediate way back in to United's team for £59.7m British record signing Angel Di Maria after the impressive 3-0 win against Tottenham at Old Trafford last Sunday."
Phil Johnson: Finally LvG has figured it out, no changes from a side that played United football.
Andrew Tufnell: No matter the result today (hopefully #MUFC win), very important to see 5 UK players in each side!
Zander Watson: Who would have ever thought that Young would be starting ahead of Di Maria vs Liverpool when they first signed him?
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Have you seen a better advert for the benefits of retirement?
Sir Alex Ferguson walks into the heart of enemy territory apparently without a care in the world.
Makes a welcome change from exchanging barbs with an angry Jonjo Shelvey as he did on on his last visit as United manager.
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport on MOTD2 Extra
On Harry Kane's hat-trick and England team selection: "He should be playing, Roy Hodgson should be taking a look at him. He's not going to face too many threats against Lithuania and Kane will look comfortable being included.
"Nobody else in the Premier League is in the form he currently is. He's only been starting games since November and he's in tremendous nick.
"There's an arrogance about the way he plays and I like it. There's a confidence there to go in and feel at home and believe that he belongs at international level."
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
By the way the two benches are as follows:
Liverpool: Jones, Johnson, Toure, Gerrard, Lambert, Lucas, Balotelli
Man United: Valdes, Rafael, Rojo, Di Maria, Januzaj, A Pereira, Falcao
Which explains why Liverpool's Dejan Lovren and Lazar Markovic are free to pose for photos with Brazilian legend Pele in the Anfield corridors.
Pele is wearing a green and gold tie, but I think it has more to do with his sandwich sponsor than his national team glories.
What a world.
Sanj: Total respect for Rodgers not picking Gerrard. Most would not have the courage to do that but in my opinion - easy & correct decision.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "Steven Gerrard's history in this fixture, he is a top-class player but he understands the team is doing well. He has been supportive of the players and has been brilliant.
"We need to be aggressive in our pressing and attack the game. We are conscious they are a good side. We have the momentum at the moment and love playing at Anfield.
"We have also shown that when we haven't played well, we can change the pace and gain the flow and momentums. The team is developing really well."
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
As landmarks go on Steven Gerrard's farewell tour, Manchester United is a big one.
The sight of the Red Devils always seems to bring out a little extra out of the Huyton lad.
Gerrard has scored seven goals in his last 11 league games against Manchester United.
But Brendan Rodgers isn't one for sentiment. Only a place on the bench for Stevie G.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
What to make of that then?
Louis van Gaal has already made clear this season that a bumper transfer fee is not a free pass into his starting XI.
Surely keeping the same starting XI that played as well as his side have all season was the only sensible decision, even if it upsets the United accountants?
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Man Utd
Manchester United name the same starting line-up as the one that won 3-0 against Tottenham last weekend, which means the returning Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao are on the bench.
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Carrick, Herrera, Mata, Fellaini, Young, Rooney.
Liverpool v Man Utd (13:30)
Liverpool
Steven Gerrard is named on the bench for Liverpool, with Daniel Sturridge keeping his place up front.
Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Sakho, Henderson, Allen, Moreno, Sterling, Lallana, Coutinho, Sturridge
