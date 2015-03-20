Motherwell v Hamilton as it happened
BBC Radio Scotland 810MW and 92-95FM, DAB, online
Summary
- Lionel Ainsworth scores two goals in a minute for Motherwell
- Darren Lyon sent off for Hamilton
- Substitute John Sutton adds two more goals
Live Reporting
By Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
That's enough from me. Thanks for your company and congratulations to Motherwell on a fine win tonight. There will be highlights of the match available on the BBC Sport website from midnight.
Can St Mirren and Ross County respond to that Motherwell victory tomorrow? The Dingwall side are on a great run of four wins and a draw. We'll cover all of the Premiership action on Saturday, starting with Dundee v Aberdeen in the lunchtime kick-off.
Motherwell are building a bit of momentum at home now. That's seven points from their last three matches at Fir Park. Every point is vital at this stage of the season for the trio battling it out at the bottom.
That thumping victory will feel like sweet revenge for fans of the Steelmen since local rivals Accies knocked in nine goals in two big wins against their team earlier in the season.
Motherwell manager Ian Baraclough on BBC Radio Scotland
"It feels nice. It's reward for the players and all of their hard work.
"Both of our goalscorers have not been involved every week, so it just shows everyone is pulling in the right direction.
"We have two weeks to build for the next game, with an international break, and we'll go into the weekend with smiles on our faces."
There was nothing between the teams in the first half but a belter of an opening goal from Lionel Ainsworth just knocked the stuffing out of Hamilton and their winless run now stretches to 11 games. Martin Canning's side's long stay in the top six will be over if Dundee and St Johnstone win on Saturday.
Motherwell stay in the play-off spot but are now level on points with 10th-placed Ross County and four clear of bottom side St Mirren. The Buddies go to St Johnstone tomorrow, with the Staggies hosting Kilmarnock.
FULL-TIME
MOTHERWELL 4-0 HAMILTON
A very handy three points for Motherwell, with Lionel Ainsworth and John Sutton each helping themselves to two goals in the second half at Fir Park.
As we enter stoppage-time, Motherwell forward Lee Erwin twists one way then the other and his deflected shot is pushed round the post by the flying Michael McGovern.
BBC Sportsound pundit Derek Ferguson
"The only Hamilton positive for me is Nigel Hasselbaink, who has looked a real livewire since he came on."
SUBSTITUTION
Just before that penalty, Hamilton brought on Eammon Brophy for Dougie Imrie and Motherwell's Lionel Ainsworth was given a standing ovation as Craig Moore took his place. Now, Motherwell youth Dominic Thomas is on for Marvin Johnson.
GOAL
MOTHERWELL 4-0 HAMILTON (Sutton)
John Sutton has two goals to his name after coming off the bench as he places the spot-kick low into the corner.
PENALTY
Lee Erwin is toppled by a sliding challenge from Ziggy Gordon as he makes his way to the byline, with the Accies full-back booked.
GOAL
MOTHERWELL 3-0 HAMILTON (Sutton)
Having scored two, Lionel Ainsworth turns provider with flighted cross from the right for John Sutton to head home from almost underneath the crossbar.
Both sides make a change as Louis Longridge replaces Danny Redmond for the visitors and Motherwell bring on top scorer John Sutton for Scott McDonald.
CLOSE!
A big chance for Lionel Ainsworth to get his hat-trick as Scott McDonald sends the Motherwell winger speeding into the penalty area and his angled strike is a whisker away from the bottom corner.
Motherwell are 2-0 up against 10-men, so why are they caught two-v-two at the back on a Hamilton break? No harm done as Danny Redmond and Nigel Hasselbaink cannot find a way through.
Nigel Hasselbaink has done more in a few minutes than Jason Scotland did in nearly 70 as he darts into the six yard box to meet Kieran MacDonald's drilled cross but the ball is slightly behind him and he can only steer an awkward shot wide.
Motherwell are bossing the ball now, knocking it around confidently with 10-man Accies chasing shadows.
SUBSTITUTION
Nigel Hasselbaink is on for Jason Scotland and the Accies sub is involved straight away, leaving three opponents for dead before his measured, side-foot finish slides agonisingly wide.
RED CARD
A bad night for Hamilton just got worse as Darren Lyon is sent packing for a two-footed lunge at Marvin Johnson.
YELLOW CARD
Hamilton defender Jesus Garcia Tena is booked for catching Lee Erwin with a late tackle in the centre circle.
The TV cameras at Fir Park pick put St Mirren manager Gary Teale, who knows his team will be cut four points adrift at the bottom if Motherwell hold on to this lead. The Buddies visit St Johnstone tomorrow.
BBC Sportsound pundit Derek Ferguson
"Hamilton need a Plan B but I don't think they have one. They are losing all of their individual battles."
Veteran striker Jason Scotland is a laboured figure up front for Hamilton. Surely the visitors are thinking of a change.
Lionel Ainsworth is in the mood for a hat-trick as Accies keeper Michael McGovern tips away his shot and a follow-up header from Lee Erwin is scrambled clear.
Hamilton get a wee half chance as the ball bounces up to Ali Crawford on the edge of the penalty area and his volley flies wide.
GOAL
MOTHERWELL 2-0 HAMILTON (Ainsworth)
How's that for a quick one-two? A Marvin Johnson cross makes it way right across goal and there is Lionel Ainsworth at the back post and his shot skews high into the net.
GOAL
MOTHERWELL 1-0 HAMILTON (Ainsworth)
Hamilton are caught napping as Motherwell's Stephen Pearson takes a quick free-kick, laying it off to Lionel Ainsworth, who absolutely thunders a shot home from 30 yards.
KICK-OFF
We're up and running again...
There's five more top flight games tomorrow, starting with Aberdeen's lunchtime visit to Dens Park. The Dons can go level with league leaders Celtic with a win, with the champions then facing Dundee United for the fourth time in 14 days at three o'clock.
Will we get a goal tonight? I'm sure both side will show the same purpose and appetite after the break but it might get a bit cagey in the final 20 minutes or so if the deadlock isn't broken.
BBC Sportsound pundit Derek Ferguson
"Motherwell have had numerous corners and free-kicks and Hamilton are not the biggest of sides, so that could be a way through for the home side if they can find the right delivery."
HALF-TIME
MOTHERWELL 0-0 HAMILTON
Not a classic. It's been largely scrappy but both sides have been full of endeavour and hard graft. Dougie Imrie went close with a fantastic volley for the visitors, while Jesus Garcia Tena made a fabulous clearance to deny Motherwell striker Lee Erwin a tap-in.
Motherwell' stand-in right-back Josh Law goes close to a cracker of an own goal as he scoops the ball away from the feet of Jason Scotland and his chipped clearance has keeper George Long scrambling before going just wide.
Michael Devlin is back on in time to defend a free-kick. The visitors have been giving away a lot of set-pieces near their own goal but have yet to be put under any real pressure.
Hamilton player-boss Martin Canning is off for a wee warm-up as Michael Devlin gets a bloody nose attended to on the sidelines.
BBC Sportsound pundit Craig Paterson
"The pitch is in a terrible state, with lots of sandy patches, but the game is being played with a pace and intensity which makes me think we are going to get goals."
A swift counter-attack from the visitors ends with Dougie Imrie scuffing a shot from wide right in the penalty box. He had options inside him and is getting a few dirty looks from team-mates.
Scott McDonald takes the set-piece and simply boots the ball straight into the defensive wall.
Motherwell win another free kick in a dangerous area as Scott McDonald is put up in the air by Danny Redmond's late challenge.
YELLOW CARD
Dougie Imrie is cautioned for a foul on Keith Lasley. The Accies midfielder then connects with a sweet volley 20 yards out, using the outside of his boot to connect with Ali Crawford's driven cross, and it whistles narrowly wide. Great effort!
CLOSE!
Marvin Johnson shows great speed on the left and pings a fantastic low cross into the danger zone and Lee Erwin looks to have a tap-in but in slides Jesus Garcia Tena to get a vital touch on the ball as he diverts it past the post from inside the six yard box.
Lee Erwin takes a touch in the box and swivels to fire in a shot. Ziggy Gordon makes the block and the ball spins off Michael Devlin, who then gets away with a clumsy challenge on the Motherwell striker, who slumps to the ground rather too easily.
Lionel Ainsworth gets an opportunity to use his pace as he finds room behind the Hamilton defence but the winger takes a touch which forces him wide and his shot from the edge of the box is comfortably stopped by Michael McGovern.
Motherwell striker Scott McDonald finds some space on the left side of the penalty area and flashes a shot across the bows of keeper Michael McGovern. An ambitious effort from that angle, maybe a cut-back into a central area would have been a better idea.
Again, Ali Crawford has a crack from outside the penalty box and again it's way off target. The midfielder looked like he was aiming to curl one into the top corner this time but the shot was far too high.
Ali Crawford sets his sights from long range but his shot does not trouble home goalkeeper George Long.
Of course, a good start doesn't guarantee anything for Accies who raced into a 2-0 lead at home to Ross County last weekend only to be pegged back for a share of the spoils.
Accies midfielder Grant Gillespie hammers in a rising shot he runs on to a pass from Ali Crawford but it zooms over the crossbar with keeper George Long at full-stretch.
Motherwell finished last season in second place with 70 points. The home side have amassed 22 points so far this term and they could really do with another three tonight but Accies look the brighter side at the moment.
Hamilton boss Martin Canning is on his feet complaining as Grant Gillespie is scythed down by Motherwell skipper Keith Lasley near the halfway line. Referee Calum Murray keeps his cards in his pocket.
Motherwell's Josh Law lines up a free-kick from a central position some 25 yards out but it's another feeble effort and the ball bounces into the arms of Michael McGovern after dipping over the defensive wall.
Ali Crawford makes good ground with a run right through the middle as Jason Scotland wipes out an opponent like an American Football tight-end - but the midfielder's shot from 20 yards is weak and easily gathered by Motherwell keeper George Long.
KICK-OFF
And we're off...
BBC Sportsound pundit Derek Ferguson
"Accies need to get back to the pressing game that brought them success earlier in the season. They know they're safe, so they've lost a bit of edge and the loss of Tony Andreu and Mickael Antoine Curier has seen the goals dry up."
BBC Sportsound pundit Craig Paterson
"Ian Baraclough has set his team up to be on the front foot with lots of attacking players, hoping to create chances for Scott McDonald and Lee Erwin Both sides will be low on confidence, so the first goal will be very important."
Fans of St Mirren and Ross County will be keeping a close eye on this game since they are involved in a scrap with Motherwell to avoid the drop. The Buddies are away to St Johnstone tomorrow, with the Staggies hosting Kilmarnock.
Scott McDonald has added some much-needed bite to the Motherwell attack since his return to the club. The little Australian striker has scored twice in three games after leaving Millwall. Can he make it three in a row tonight?
Motherwell manager Ian Baraclough on BBC Radio Scotland
"We go into this one in good heart after a good performance at Aberdeen but we need to eradicate mistakes that have been costly for us.
"Our supporters will be hurting [after previous derby defeats] and they want the bragging rights for this one.
"If we can post three points on the board it puts pressure on those around us."
Hamilton Accies player-boss Martin Canning on BBC Radio Scotland
"The Motherwell team is vastly changed, so we know it's going to be tough. We're on a bad run at the moment but the season has been positive as a whole. We're unchanged tonight because I thought the boys played well in the draw with Ross County."
An unchanged line-up leaves the manager on the bench.
Motherwell: Long, McManus, Ainsworth, Lasley, Law, Erwin, Johnson, Straker, Laing, Pearson, McDonald. Subs: Twardzik, Sutton, Kerr, Moore, D. Thomas, N. Thomas, Grant.
Hamilton: McGovern, Gordon, Devlin, Garcia Tena, Lyon, MacDonald, Gillespie, Imrie, Crawford, Redmond, Scotland. Subs: Hill, Canning, Hasselbaink, Longridge, MacKinnon, Brophy, Docherty.
But Motherwell fans shouldn't get too excited since they have yet to score in three matches against their local rivals this season and their form has been dismal throughout the campaign.
The Steelmen currently occupy the play-off spot, just one point above bottom side St Mirren. A win tonight would take them level with 10th-placed Ross County.
The last time Hamilton visited Fir Park they knocked in four goals and they went one better with a 5-0 win when the sides met on New Year's Day at New Douglas Park.
However, the visitors are in something of a tailspin, having gone 10 games without a victory since Martin Canning replaced Alex Neil as player-manager.
Good evening and welcome to our coverage of the Scottish Premiership's Lanarkshire derby from Fir Park.