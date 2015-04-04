Premier League reaction

On the subject of Raheem Sterling: "I think now the days are gone when you play for the badge."
HALF-TIME
Chelsea 1-1 Stoke
Stoke City
When Charlie Adam's scoring from his own half you know something's in the air. It's one each at half time.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 Stoke
Former Stoke City winger Matthew Etherington
BBC Radio Stoke at Stamford Bridge
"Charlie Adam's tried that nine or 10 times before but it has come off today. He's had an absolute stinker in this first half but that will go down as one of the best goals in Premier League history. I won't see many better in my lifetime. Absolutely unbelievable."
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 Stoke
Robbie Savage
606 on BBC Radio 5 live
"That is better than David Beckham. Beckham was just outside his own half but Adam is outside the centre circle. It is about 65 yards and he has driven it like a wood over the goalkeeper."
GOAL
Chelsea 1-1 Stoke - Charlie Adam (44 mins)
Incredible! From his own half! Charlie Adam equalises from well inside his own half, lobbing a back-pedalling Thibaut Courtois with a fantastic effort.
One to watch!
Post update
Chelsea 1-0 Stoke
Former Stoke City winger Matthew Etherington
BBC Radio Stoke at Stamford Bridge
"You can't say it wasn't coming. The penalty was a soft decision for me, it looks harsh, but Chelsea fully deserve to be 1-0 up. Stoke have been poor and the formation clearly isn't working."
GOAL
Dortmund 0-1 Bayern - Robert Lewandowski
He's scored against his former club. Of course he has! Robert Lewandowski heads Bayern Munich into the lead in front of the fans who once adored him.
West Brom boss Tony Pulis: "First half we were awful. The problem is that players listen to social media and they might think it is job done and we are safe.
"But this is a relentless league and we need points. Until you get over the line you can't take anything for granted but it looked that way first half."
On Youssuf Mulumbu's red card: "He has led with his hand, but he hasn't tried to elbow anyone. It looks a lot worse than it is, but the ref has made his decision. He did catch Joey Barton in the face. You can look at it either way but we have to move on."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 Stoke
Former Stoke City winger Matthew Etherington
BBC Radio Stoke at Stamford Bridge
"It's all too easy when Cesc Fabregas and Oscar have time on the ball to get their heads up and pick out passes. Stoke haven't started well at all. They need to get a foothold, otherwise Chelsea are going to take it away from them very quickly."
QPR boss Chris Ramsey: "We got three points that we really needed. The foundation was laid in the first half. We have created a lot of chances in a lot of the games we have played but haven't taken them. Today we did.
"West Brom is not an easy place to come so I am very pleased with how the players performed.
"The scoreline was brilliant for us regards goal difference, but it was a lot closer than the 4-1 score suggests.
"We are closer to the teams we want to catch now and this result certainly helps us morale-wise."
'As good as it gets'
Everton 1-0 Southampton
PACopyright: PA
Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "It was as pleasing performance as you are going to get. It was a mature, and we were strong defensively. I though it was a good tactical battle and for us to keep a clean sheet was good. It was full of character, guts and desire.
"At times we had to manage the game and defend really well. Tim Howard came up with two magnificent moments and that's what makes Tim special. But overall with the team display we defended well.
"Also it's great to see the sort of display from Phil Jagielka, John Stones and Gareth Barry with the way they all connected, Phil's goal is a magnificent way to top his performance. It's three straight wins for the first time this season which shows the potential and maturity of this squad."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 Stoke
No goals in the opening 10 minutes at Stamford Bridge, where Stoke keeper Asmir Begovic has made one flying save.
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "It is always a difficult match to win against a side battling relegation. We have created four or five chances and didn't give any chances away in the first half.
"We scored the first goal at the right time at the end of the first half. The first half was a good performance but we have to finish more. The second half was more controlling."
'It wasn't a red card'
West Brom 1-4 QPR
QPR's Joey Barton on Youssuf Mulumbu's sending off: "I didn't think it was a red card at the time. I just went to win the ball and I got hit late. I didn't feel I got done.
PACopyright: PA
"It was quite a sore one and the ref is there to do a job. He has obviously seen something and I couldn't question it because I was flat out on the floor. I don't think he is that kind of player and it wasn't that kind of game."
'We deserved the win'
Leicester 2-1 West Ham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson: "We've had a bit of a frustrating time. We've been involved in some entertaining games, but when you come out on the receiving end, it tests your resolve.
"We deserved to win today. In the first half, we got off to a good start but missed a penalty. The players had a moment of doubting themselves, and it allowed West Ham to have a dominant spell. But we did a good job of taking the initiative, and we deserved to win the game. We hope today's a start of different fortunes for us, but it's one game in isolation."
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "We are still not certain about Champions League qualification - it is still a rat race.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"But we have given a blow to Liverpool and Southampton also lost. It is a big gap. now we have to wait to see if the gap is too big for Tottenham too. But we have to play the top three - it is still a rat race."
Everton captain Phil Jagielka: "The ball went in off my shin pad for the goal but who cares! It was a great team effort, the boys put their bodies on the line today. We haven't played particularly bad but the results haven't come. Hopefully we can finish the season strongly.
"We would have loved to have got this momentum earlier in the season but we are where we are. Hopefully this will be the start and continue it for the remaining seven games."
606 phone-in
BBC Radio 5 live
606 phone-in
BBC Radio 5 live
Lines are open for 606 with Robbie Savage and Darren Fletcher on BBC Radio 5 live at 18:06 BST this evening.
You can have your say by calling 0500 909 693, texting 85058, or it's @bbc606 on Twitter.
'The decision went against us'
Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa
PACopyright: PA
Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood: "I thought we got stuck in and were always in the game until the third goal which killed us off.
"We expected them to give ball back to us from the drop ball because we were in possession. But the referee thought nothing of it and they scored from that. It has gone against us.
"I'm not saying that is the reason we lost the game but it is disappointing. Today Man Utd were much better than us."
"United have hung in there this season and the last few weeks they have been impressive. They deserve the win today. The only way Villa would score was from a mistake or a set-piece. Ander Herrera is a very good player. He links up well with Antonio Valencia and Juan Mata on the right. They got a lot of joy down that side today."
'We deserved better'
Everton 1-0 Southampton
PACopyright: PA
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman: "The final result is very disappointing but not with the performance of the team. We played well. We were unlucky with the goal against us. The second half it was more difficult to create.
"Everton were good defensively and it was difficult to score an create chances after the break. However, we deserved a better result because we played well, but it's always about scoring.
"They scored one and we didn't score. If we continue with this level we'll maybe finish in a good position. We had a lot of ball possession, created chances. We did everything. But it wasn't quite enough."
Up at the top
BBCCopyright: BBC
Are Arsenal genuine title challengers? Arsene Wenger laughed it off earlier on but Martin Keown believes so if his 5 live summarising was anything to go by.
Manchester City are fourth.
'I can't believe it'
Leicester 2-1 West Ham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
West Ham manager Sam Allardyce: "I just can't believe we missed so many chances. We played a really open game, but we've ended up losing because we've not taken the chances we've created and Leicester have got a goal that's won the match.
"When you're in control of the game, you have to take the chances when you get them. Against a team battling for survival such as Leicester, if you get the lead, it kills them. They start to think: 'Here we go again.' That's how ruthless you have to be. Because we didn't do that, it gave them the chance."
Down at the bottom
BBCCopyright: BBC
What a day for Leicester and QPR. The bottom two before kick-off both picked up huge wins to give themselves a huge shot in the arm. Leicester are now 'only' four points adrift of safety while QPR can smell safety.
Who do you think will go?
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Slowbear: What a result for Leicester! King's goal could be very 'Andy come the end of the season!!
Ada: Villa, Sunderland and Hull are looking over their shoulders now.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to include your name and location.
The Kane man
BBC Final Score vote results
PACopyright: PA
Earlier we asked you who you thought should be named Player of the Year this season. Here are the results:
Harry Kane 29.2%
David De Gea 23.6%
Alexis Sanchez 19.7%
Eden Hazard 14.0%
Diego Costa 3.8%
Philippe Coutinho 3.8%
Morgan Schneiderlin 2.1%
Sergio Aguero 2.1%
John Terry 1.7%
Player reaction
Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester United's two-goal hero Ander Herrera: "Aston Villa are fighting relegation and have to fight hard, so that made it difficult for us. They came to Old Trafford to wait and try to give us few opportunities. We kept the ball and tried to win the game through possession and being patient. That's what we did."
Post update
Chelsea v Stoke (17:30 BST)
Kick-off just 20 minutes away in tonight's late Premier League game between leaders Chelsea and Stoke.
Manchester United's two-goal hero Ander Herrera, who has scored seven times since his summer move from Athletic Bilbao: "Scoring goals was one of the things that I had to improve on. I'm getting better but have to improve still.
"The battle for the top four is going to be very tough but we are on the right road. We are in very good form but have to play seven more games and have to fight a lot."
'Everyone is stunned'
West Brom 1-4 QPR
Pat Murphy
BBC Radio 5 live at The Hawthorns
"Start the lap of honour now Queens Park Rangers. Who would have thought this would have been the final score at 15:00 BST this afternoon?
"There are thousands of stunned supporters here, and I expect the Rangers fans are just as stunned as the West Brom fans. What a game to turn things round at the bottom of the table."
FULL-TIME in the Championship
Unbelievable late drama in the Championship! Cardiff equalised in the last minute against Reading to claim a 1-1 draw, while Sheffield Wednesday thought they had won it late on against Huddersfield, but the Terriers equalise in the 89th minute. An equaliser for Bolton - again in the 90th minute - against Blackpool. Eidur Gudjohnson the scorer. You can teach an old dog new tricks.
Meanwhile, Blackburn have got a third at Leeds to win 3-0.
Team News
Chelsea
Chelsea make three changes to the side that beat Hull in their last Premier League match and the big news is that topscorer Diego Costa misses out with a hamstring injury and Loic Remy comes in up front. Cesar Azpilicueta replaces Filipe Luis at left-back and Oscar is in for Ramires.
Stoke also make three changes after losing against Crystal Palace last time out. In come Philipp Wollscheid, Glenn Whelan and Peter Crouch for Erik Pieters, Marko Arnautovic and Peter Crouch.
There have been plenty of talking points and cracking goals this afternoon already - and we've still got the leaders to come...
The 35-point target
Kevin Kilbane
Former Everton midfielder on Final Score
"It was looking last week that it could 33 or 34 points but I think 35 points will probably keep teams up. I feel the current bottom three will still go down."
Text us on 81111
Anthony from Birmingham: Michael Carrick is the victim of poor England management. Eriksson and McClaren were too loyal to 4-4-2 and the notion of "one goes forward and one stays back in midfield (Gerrard/Lampard)." Then Capello ignores Carrick in favour of Barry. Carrick must play at Euro 16.
Harry Le May: I don't think anyone can deny that Southampton have far exceeded expectations this season. However, if they are to progress next season then they desperately need a creative midfield player and Jay Rod to come back firing on all cylinders.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to include your name and location.
Full-time scores
FULL-TIME
West Brom 1-4 QPR
There are big wins, and there are mega wins. This is a mammoth.
Post update
Everton 1-0 Southampton
Kevin Kilbane
Former Everton midfielder on Final Score
"They had a couple of chances, Southampton but Everton put in a grinding performance. Tim Howard made a couple of good saves to ensure they got the win."
GOAL
West Brom 1-4 QPR - Joey Barton (90 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Joey Barton doesn't get many but QPR catch West Brom on the break. Charlie Austin is too strong for some horrible defending, Barton picks up the loose ball and hammers in left-footed at the near post. What a day for QPR and their fans - who got free travel today courtesy of the club. Maybe that's the secret...
Post update
West Brom 1-3 QPR
Still playing at the Hawthorns...
Post update
Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Manchester United dominated the game and deserve the win but Aston Villa always carried a threat. I think Louis van Gaal will be happy with the way his side linked up down the right-hand side, with Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Antonio Valencia. They had a huge amount of joy there."
FULL-TIME
Swansea City 3-1 Hull City
PACopyright: PA
A comfortable win for Swansea in the end but, back in the game at 2-1, Hull will not be happy with David Meyler for getting sent off for a stupid tackle early in the second half.
Post update
FT: Leicester 2-1 West Ham
Leicester boss Nigel Pearson looks positively jubilant as he greets his departing players with a beaming smile. You don't often say that about big Nige.
FULL-TIME
Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa
FULL-TIME
Everton 1-0 Southampton
PACopyright: PA
Everton hang on to record a fine home win.
Post update
Swansea City 3-1 Hull City
Hull fans do not look happy. Deep into injury time and deep in the mire.
FULL-TIME
Leicester 2-1 West Ham
Into injury time at Leicester. The whistles are being sounded by the home fans. Can they hang on? They are doing more than that as Jamie Vardy, through on goal, has a strike saved by Adrian. That's that. A big win for the Foxes.
Post update
Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Ander Herrera just passes the ball into the net, a great finish just inside the box. A side-foot finish and it's game over."
GOAL
Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa - Ander Herrera (90 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The master of the calm finish, Ander Herrera with his second of the afternoon puts this one to bed. It comes from a rarely-spotted contested drop ball on halfway, Wayne Rooney wins it and sends Juan Mata away down the right. He gets his head up to find Herrera on the edge of the box, and he calmly passes in off the base of the post.
INJURY TIME
Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa
FOUR MINUTES added on. Do you believe it Villa? Tim Sherwood will.
GOAL
Swansea City 3-1 Hull City - Bafetimbi Gomis
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Game over. Bafetimbi Gomis races through unmarked, as Hull push everyone up, and he dinks the ball over Allan McGregor into the net
Post update
Leicester 2-1 West Ham
Esteban Cambiasso has produced a Rolls Royce of a performance in midfield for Leicester as the Foxes fans party. Still three minutes left though for the Hammers to ruin the mood. They are coming forward.
Post update
Everton 1-0 Southampton
Southampton have bossed the game in terms of possession but unless they find a cutting edge it's a long journey home with no points. Everton looking like hanging on...
Post update
Swansea City 2-1 Hull City
Hull will not have been cheered by news of Leicester's lead. They remain right in the relegation scrap, just three points clear of safety, and don't look like stealing a point as we enter the last five.
Post update
Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa
Manchester United not sitting back on a lead - they are looking for three...
Post update
Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"There are lot of nerves around Old Trafford. You feel there are still one or two twists and turns left in this one."
Post update
Into the last few minutes around the grounds. Is there drama to come?
RED CARD
West Brom 1-3 QPR - Youssuf Mulumbu (84 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
West Brom's day goes from terrible to catastrophic as substitute Youssuf Mulumbu is sent off 13 minutes after coming on. It's a straight red fro a challenge on Joey Barton. They go up for a header and Mulumbu certainly makes contact with Barton's jaw with his arm. How much intent was there? It's not a pretty one.
Post update
Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa
Oh dear. Radamel Falcao lines up a Van Basten style volley, he winds up with style and panache - and then slices it almost behind him. Horrible attempt.
GOAL
Leicester 2-1 West Ham - Andy King (86 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
That could be absolutely massive. The Foxes fans go wild as Andy King scrambles in one of the ugliest goals you will see today. Andrej Kramaric pulls the ball back to Jamie Vardy, he scuffs his shot and King sticks his toe out and diverts the ball into the net. They all count and Leciester are alive.
Post update
West Brom 1-3 QPR
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
QPR may have weathered the West Brom storm.
First Saido Berahino is denied by Rob Green at point-blank range - Berahino heading goalward after Ideye Brown had knocked down Chris Brunt's left wing cross.
Then, seconds later, Brunt again dashes down the left. Ideye meets the cross but again Green makes the save. The visitors have around 10 minutes to see this one out and take a big step towards safety.
CLOSE!
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
So, so close for Leicester. Andrej Kramaric looks certain to put the hosts ahead but his powerful shot beats goalkeeper Adrian and is brilliantly blocked on the line by Aaron Cresswell. Superb defending.
Championship latest
Two goals in the space of seven second half minutes has put Blackburn in control at Leeds, while Blackpool and Reading still lead.
Goalless in the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield.
Post update
Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa - Christian Benteke
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"You won't see a better goal this season than Wayne Rooney's for Manchester United (see 16:36). That is absolutely phenomenal. It was an awkward ball to bring down, but as it bounces Rooney swivels and fires the ball into the top corner. The ball is still very high but he gets right on top of the ball. What a fantastic goal.
"Christian Benteke's in reply looked like a rehearsed move from the training ground. It was well worked from Aston Villa."
GOAL
Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa - Christian Benteke (80 mins)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
One to keep the Real Madrid scouts quiet as David De Gea makes a complete hash of it! Joe Cole puts a low corner in from the right, Christian Benteke hits a low shot straight at the United keeper but somehow it goes right through him. Woeful keeping from an outstanding practitioner of the art.
A nervy last 10 minutes on the cards?
Post update
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
Last 10 minutes at Leicester. If things stay as they are, the Foxes edge closer to the safety zone. But a six-point gap still looks pretty significant. They would love a winner.
GOAL
Manchester United 2-0 Aston Villa - Wayne Rooney (79 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
That should settle that. Wayne Rooney scores another excellent goal on a day of them. Angel Di Maria skins his man on the left and crosses in, it's behind Rooney but he brings the ball down with an outstretched left foot. The ball bounces almost chest high but Rooney is able to swivel and bury the shot in the top corner. A fine goal.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
Carlton Cole on for West Ham in place of Diafra Sakho in attack. Can the big man be the Hammers hero?
Post update
Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Aston Villa haven't offered very much at all going forward. They don't want to take a risk and are just doing a very professional job. They've got Joe Cole on now though and maybe he could see a pass."
CLOSE!
Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa
Villa win a free-kick out wide, Leandro Bacuna's delivery is a good one and Jores Okore gets up well to head it wide under heavy pressure.
Manchester United misfit Radamel Falcao is on for last year's misfit Marouane Fellaini. Aston Villa misfit Joe Cole replaces Andi Weimann.
Post update
Swansea City 2-1 Hull City
Into the last 20 minutes at Swansea and Hull are struggling to make any impression on their comfortable hosts. They need an equaliser or they will be just three points clear of the drop zone with a horrific run-in.
GREAT SAVE!
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
West Ham coming on strong now and it is Cheikh Kouyate again. The midfielder curls a loping effort from 25 yards and Kasper Schmeichel just about tips it wide.
BreakingBREAKING NEWS
Chelsea v Stoke (17:30 BST)
Chelsea top scorer Diego Costa only makes the substitutes bench after missing Spain's last match with a hamstring injury. Loic Remy starts in attack.
Post update
West Brom 1-3 QPR
Brown Ideye makes a telling connection with a 20-yard strike but it's right down the throat of Rob Green in the QPR net.
Into the last 20 minutes.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
Where did that come from? Cheikh Kouyate almost gives a quiet Hammers side the lead with a low shot from inside the penalty area that cannons off the post. A great move, as Kouyate heads down to Diafra Sakho, before receiving the return ball, but no cigar. It has been all Leicester.
Latest scores
Post update
Everton 1-0 Southampton
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Southampton still banging on the door. Can they find a way through? Tim Howard is fouled at a corner to take the pressure off.
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa
Here is a change for United, Angel Di Maria on for Ashley Young. Wayne Rooney pokes a shot wide from 18 yards. A frustrating afternoon for the United captain.
CLOSE!
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
If at first you don't succeed, then try, try, try again. Jamie Vardy with a third chance in as many minutes and he is getting closer. This time his attempted lob is blocked by the onrushing West Ham goalkeeper Adrian.
Post update
Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Manchester United should be thinking about a change, maybe bringing somebody like Adnan Januzaj on, somebody to just re-introduce a little bit of a spark into their play. The home fans are becoming a bit frustrated and it's gone a little flat. Aston Villa, well they may as well have a go now."
Post update
Everton 1-0 Southampton
Still Southampton toil away, still they can't puncture the Everton backline. Sadio Mane wants a penalty for running into Aaron Lennon but there's nothing doing.
YELLOW CARD
Swansea City 2-1 Hull City
How Hull would love an equaliser. At the moment they are on the back foot though and only a desperate lunge from Alex Bruce stops Bafetimbi Gomis from breaking through on goal. A yellow card.
SUBSTITUTION
West Brom 1-3 QPR
West Brom bring on Scandinavian giant Jonas Olsson for Chris Baird, I excitedly thought he might be going up front but he signals to Joleon Lescott that it's three at the back.
CLOSE!
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
Leicester inches away. Ritchie De Laet's mammoth throw is flicked on by Leonardo Ulloa but Jamie Vardy heads into the side netting. Seconds later, Vardy has an even better chance but he strikes wide from inside the penalty area. Two good chances.
Post update
West Brom 1-3 QPR
If West Brom get another one QPR will be all over the place. Rob Green has to make a scrambling save to keep out Brown Ideye's deflected shot. QPR have half an hour to hang on.
Post update
West Brom 1-3 QPR
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on Final Score
"We had a talk about team-talks and Chris Ramsey will have been saying, 'let's get through the first 10 minutes'. Well, 12 minutes in and they have conceded. It is not necessarily great movement from Victor Anichebe. He just holds his position. It was a decent ball but not a great ball. It is a simple finish."
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
Kevin Nolan is replaced by Morgan Amalfitano in the centre of midfield. Hammers hoping the attacking Amalfitano can make something happen.
GREAT SAVE!
Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa
EPACopyright: EPA
Manchester United almost double their lead. Marouane Fellaini is the right man in the right place to meet a chip at the back post, he heads down and the bounce takes the ball up and in - until Brad Guzan stretches up to push it clear.
Hull are certainly more fired up this half, as shown by David Meyler earlier. Another rash challenge - this time from Alex Bruce - clatters Bafetimbi Gomis and the Swansea man is now limping. The Tigers at least have some fight for this.
Post update
Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Aston Villa need to get a player like Carles Gil or Jack Grealish on - somebody who can run with purpose. Yes Villa have been frustrating Manchester United, but they're not hurting the home side. United's pace seems to have dropped. They've lost the quick rhythm they showed in the first half."
GOAL
West Brom 1-3 QPR - Victor Anichebe (58 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A lifeline for West Brom! A tester for QPR! Victor Anichebe drags the home side back into the game, planting a header down into the ground and into the net after good work on the left by Saido Berahino. Will QPR hit panic stations?
Post update
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
Skew o'clock from Leicester's Jeff Schlupp. The Leicester winger was played into space on the left of the penalty area by David Nugent but his cuts across the ball and his shot flies into the crowd.
PENALTY APPEAL
West Brom 0-3 QPR
QPR hungry for more, hungry for four. Chris Brunt sees a penalty appeal against him after the ball hits him plum on the hand - he's a bit lucky to get away with that.Albion have been wretched so far, Craig Gardner spurning a good chance after Victor Anichebe held it up for him.
Latest scores
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea City 2-1 Hull City
Angel Rangel replaces the injured Kyle Naughton for Swansea on the right. Hull look to have moved into a 4-3-2 formation after David Meyler's daft red card.
Post update
West Brom 0-3 QPR
QPR still playing like a team full of confidence. Mauricio Isla plays a neat one-two to burst in to the area, he tries to square it for Charlie Austin but a desperate Baggies defender gets in the way.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
Leicester are giving this a go. Robert Huth heads wide from Esteban Cambiasso's free-kick from the right.
Post update
West Brom 0-3 QPR
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on Final Score
"Bobby Zamora's strike is definitely up there for goal of the season. We spoke about Matty Phillips' goal at Crystal Palace but Zamora's is up there."
A QPR clean sweep of the goal of the season awards?
Post update
Swansea City 2-1 Hull City
Kevin Kilbane
Former Everton midfielder on Final Score
"That is definitely a red card for Meyler. He has gone over the ball and he could have caused a serious injury. Steve Bruce has probably said he needs more fight but that is over-stepping the mark."
Post update
Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa
Ashley Young cuts in from the left, backs up a defender and tries to plant one in the far corner, a low curling effort which bounces just wide of the post. United in need of a second goal.
RED CARD TO HULL CITY
Swansea City 2-1 Hull City - David Meyler
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ridiculous challenge by David Meyler. Hull boss Steve Bruce looks furious with the decision but the midfielder's lunging tackle into Kyle Naughton's shin was high and worthy of a straight red. That is exactly what he got. Just seconds after his side got back into the game as well.
Naughton's afternoon is also over as he is carried off and he doesn't look good.
Post update
Everton 1-0 Southampton
Same story so far, Southampton bossing the play but they can't break through. Have they got a plan B?
Post update
Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Manchester United gave it away and fair play to Aston Villa, they are committing players forward. Christian Benteke did really well to play in Andreas Weimann but he couldn't reach the cut-back."
CLOSE!
Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
That is a real chance for Aston Villa! Andreas Weimann strolls past Antonio Valencia and into the box, his pullback is fine for Christian Benteke, but he never looks set and slides one over the top. Big chance.
GOAL
Swansea City 2-1 Hull City - Paul McShane (50 mins)
The Tigers are back in it. Paul McShane finishes from close range after a wicked delivery from a Robbie Brady free kick.
It all came from a free-kick after Dame N'Doye and Ashley Williams got involved in a bit of handbags at 10 paces. Both cautioned and Swansea are doubly punished.
Post update
West Brom 0-3 QPR
West Brom need to do some major surgery and decide Victor Anichebe is the scalpel they were missing in that first-half horror show. He's on for Stephane Sessegnon.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
Early pressure from Leicester as they force a corner. Is it the perfect start to the second half? No, as Robert Huth heads over the bar. Good tempo from the Foxes.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
James Dale: That Zamora goal reminds me of the one he got against Arsenal in West Ham's great escape... a sign perhaps?
Yusuf Ridwan: What is happening at the Hawthorns? QPR winning emphatically away from. Just when you thought you've seen it all.
Rizpey: "Let's not get carried away it's only 0-1 to QPR" Comes back 10 mins later, 0-3. WHAT?!
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to include your name and location.
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa
Villa forced into a half-time change, Leandro Bacuna replaces Alan Hutton at right-back.
KICK-OFF
Here come the teams. And we are getting back under way around the grounds.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
Alistair Mann
BBC Match of the Day commentator at the King Power Stadium
"One Leicester change at half-time - Marc Albrighton is on for Riyad Mahrez. I'm sure it's to try to curtail the runs of Aaron Cresswell down the West Ham left."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
West Brom 0-3 QPR
Dan Walker
BBC Sport
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Lovely goal from Bobby Zamora for QPR's third. Off the bar and everything. Even got a single clap from Ruud Gullit."
It's well worth watching on Match of the Day tonight. Watch on BBC One from 22:30 BST, when Dan will be presenting.
HALF-TIME in the Championship
Michael Jacobs' 10th-minute goal means bottom side Blackpool are ahead at Bolton, while Reading are in front against Cardiff courtesy of Pavel Pogrebnyak's early strike.
Leeds have gone down to 10 men against Blackburn after Rudy Austin was dismissed, but it remains goalless in that match, and nothing to report from the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield.
Live Reporting
Tom Rostance, Michael Emons and Andy Cryer
All times stated are UK
