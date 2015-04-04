Premier League reaction

AP Copyright: AP

West Brom boss Tony Pulis: "First half we were awful. The problem is that players listen to social media and they might think it is job done and we are safe.

"But this is a relentless league and we need points. Until you get over the line you can't take anything for granted but it looked that way first half."

On Youssuf Mulumbu's red card: "He has led with his hand, but he hasn't tried to elbow anyone. It looks a lot worse than it is, but the ref has made his decision. He did catch Joey Barton in the face. You can look at it either way but we have to move on."