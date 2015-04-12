FT: QPR 0-1 Chelsea

BBC Sport pundit Kevin Kilbane will be appearing on MOTD2 Extra, which starts at 12:15 BST on BBC One as well as on the website, He will be appearing alongside Robbie Savage and journalist Andy Dunn. Guy Mowbray will be presenting.

We grabbed a quick word with Kevin before the show - and he had some interesting things to say about Southampton boss Ronald Koeman.

"He's a cool character. You hear a lot of manager's come out and talk a lot of rubbish at time but he doesn't. He just says it and gets on with it," said Kilbane.

"He doesn't have anything to prove to anyone, maybe that's because of the career he had as a player. He is such a cool character and I have been particularly impressed with his signings. He's very good in the market, I know that is the club's policy in general but I think they have got a really good working relationship with him and the board.

"I think in many respects you could argue for him to be manager of the year."