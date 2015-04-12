FT: QPR 0-1 Chelsea

So that is all from this match. Thanks for joining us and for your comments. See you soon.
How they stand
This is how they stand at the top of the Premier League. Chelsea are now seven points above Arsenal.
Manager reaction
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
QPR boss Chris Ramsey: "I am very, very disappointed to lose. Detail kills you and when you have top players like they do, you get done. One shot or two shots and the top players score.
"We have let two or three goals in from the same position the last few weeks and players haven't been able to concentrate enough.
"We are still in with a fight, everyone is disappointed and I just feel sorry for the crowd. We have ourselves to blame because of our concentration. Our concentration has been appalling. We have let late goals in in most games. The players don't need lifting, they will lift themselves."
Ivanovic hit
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
This is the moment Branislav Ivanovic was hit by an object thrown from the crowd.
Saintlammy: Chelsea rugged when it is necessary, champions don't always outshine opponents but they do get the desired result.
Chris Lloyd: Margins in this title race so much finer than they appear, Chelsea fell lucky and late on the right side of them today.
Post update
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
More from QPR midfielder Joey Barton.
"Real Madrid and Barcelona do not play sides in the bottom three and have such tough games, and that's what makes the Premier League so great.
"You have to compete. Chelsea have big physical players. You have to match the desire and that's why they are going to become the champions. We just focus on us. We have a number of games and feel our destiny is in our hands, if we play like that we will be fine."
Player reaction
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
QPR midfielder Joey Barton said: "We're devastated. We definitely deserved at least a point. We are massive underdogs and you have to be switched on for 90 minutes. Greeny (goalkeeper Robert Green) is gutted but he has probably saved us 10 or 12 points this season. If we play like that for the rest of the games we should be safe. We're gutted. The lads have put in everything in there. You could see what it meant to Chelsea to win that game.
"Nobody expected us to get anything. We kept the belief in the camp. After four points on the road people started believing in us. Leicester were dead and buried if you listen to the media but now it looks as it will be two teams from five. We are game for the fight and we will have to scrap until May, but we knew that in August."
Manager reaction
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
More from Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "To keep a good balance emotionally was very important. This was a final for both teams and both teams managed to compete at a very high level but at a clean way without losing control of emotions. The referee helped keep control.
"Didier (Drogba) was amazing. Ninety minutes is too much for someone not playing a lot and it's difficult for a player to have 90 minutes in his legs but he had 90 minutes in his brain.
"He is a fantastic example for us when we needed a big personality to step up. As John (Terry) did, very safe, very calm and controlled.
"It is one step closer. We need three wins and two draws. When we have one match more to play than the other teams. Our situation is good. Pure mathematics. We need 11 points."
Manager reaction
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "Our situation was positive. One point would be one less point we need but the reality is three points and it is one less match we need to win.
"It is an important step. The best quality was we controlled the game very well. QPR can score, have dangerous players and are very direct. We kept calm and tried to keep calm against a side who were very well organised defensively.
"During the season you always have these moments where you lose and win points at end of the game. We lost points at the end at Old Trafford and won points in last few minutes today.
"I always thought it was very important to keep a clean sheet because it was always going to be difficult to keep a clean sheet here."
Objects thrown
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
Seeing the footage back, there are a number of objects thrown at the celebrating Chelsea players immediately after Cesc Fabregas's late winning goal. A plastic bottle ends up on the pitch, as do a number of coins.
Branislav Ivanovic holds the back of his neck, indicating that he has been hit by a coin, while Nemanja Matic may have also been hit by an object as well.
Player reaction
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea striker Didier Drogba says: "I'm very happy with the way we played. I was trying to give my best, always for the team and I'm really happy. We have been top of the league from the beginning of the season."
Player reaction
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea goalscorer Cesc Fabregas says: "It was very difficult to play. The pitch was very dry, it was windy and not the circumstances we want to play football. But even in the difficult moments we played well. Didier held up the ball well."
Post update
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "It was a good performance by QPR and it came down to a fine margin. They gave it everything. The way Chelsea's players celebrated at the end shows what it means to them."
Ivanovic hit?
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
We are hearing unconfirmed reports that Branislav Ivanovic may have been hit by an object thrown from the QPR supporters following Cesc Fabregas's late goal. More on that when we have it.
FULL-TIME
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
Captain John Terry runs, jumps in the air, fists pumping, screaming in joy. What a big three points this is - and he knows it. They were nowhere near their best, but no-one from Chelsea will care about that.
They only had one shot on target in the whole game. And that came in the 88th minute. But the ball ended up in the back of the net from Cesc Fabregas's shot.
David Broome: Why do opposition keepers keep giving chelsea late winners? I've never seen keeper mistakes like last two to give Chelsea wins.
Diag O'Nally: See the reason why Rob Green is not a good 'keeper? Not good enough for England.
Kwasi Boafo: That's what champions are made of. Play bad but get the goals in. Chelsea spot on for the title.
Post update
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
"We're going to win the league," chant the Chelsea fans. They are heading seven points clear. If this stays the same, that is.
SUBSTITUTION
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
Cesc Fabregas may well be the match-winner. He ends the game on the bench with defender Kurt Zouma brought on to tighten things up.
Post update
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "It was always going to be a bit of brilliance or a mistake to change this game. And it was a poor kick from Rob Green which has proved costly.
"Eden Hazard did well to drift out wide and give it to Cesc Fabregas who finished well. You can blame Green for the kick, but for me QPR's defence did not react quick enough."
GOAL
QPR 0-1 Chelsea - Cesc Fabregas
This is what champions do. Cesc Fabregas arrives late in the box after a well-worked move down the left wing involving Eden Hazard and Oscar. Fabregas sidefoots the ball home from 16 yards out and Chelsea lead. Heartbreak for QPR. Manager Chris Ramsey has his head in his hands.
It came from a poor clearance from QPR goalkeeper Robert Green.
Chelsea. One shot on target. One goal.
Text us on 81111
Rob in West Midlands: Re Izzy Brown. He's an ex-West Brom Academy player who Chelsea poached and his playing career has gone backwards. He would have been a regular at West Brom but like all our other future England talent they find themselves in the reserves or on the bench at other clubs.
Brown is sitting on Chelsea's bench today.
SUBSTITUTION
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Another change for the hosts. Bobby Zamora has certainly put in a shift today. The hard-working QPR forward comes off with Junior Hoilett providing the fresh legs. The title race over? Maybe not. Those in Arsenal and on both sides of Manchester will be happy if it stays the same score for the next 10 minutes.
Ian Ashworth: For all the money spent, take Costa out of this Chelsea team and they look very average.
Jordan Mundy-Gill: If Juan Cuadrado is the answer, you're asking the wrong question.
Samo Alfred: If QPR had played like this for more than half of the season, they wouldn't be fighting for relegation.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Clint Hill is still on. QPR have only kept one clean sheet in 2015 so not a game to leave unless you have to. The hosts have a half-chance but Charlie Austin's shot on the turn is straight at Thibaut Courtois.
SUBSTITUTIONS
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
QPR have been excellent defensively with Chelsea's shots on target gauge still showing zero. But worrying times for QPR as Clint Hill is struggling after taking a knock. He stays on though at the moment as Niko Kranjcar comes on for Sandro. Willian is replaced by Juan Cuadrado for Chelsea.
YELLOW CARD
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Sandro gets a caution after a clumsy rugby tackle on Oscar. Sandro joins Bobby Zamora in the book, who was cautioned just before after fouling Cesar Azpilicueta.
Matthew Bennett: Barton for England, are people joking...what we don't need is another flaky midfielder with discipline problems?
Joe France: However good Barton was or is, someone who spits or punches with his regularity rules himself out of ever representing England.
Jay Jay: Some of you need to stop drinking the Joey Barton juice. He's played well but he was never England quality and never will be.
Post update
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
It's derby day in Manchester - red against blue. We've gone live with a dedicated live text. Check it out here for all the pre-match build-up. Tom Rostance is in the chair.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "This is like defence versus attack! Chelsea are camped around QPR's box looking for a shooting chance, but the home side are standing firm at the moment."
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Hearts in mouths for a few Chelsea fans. Gary Cahill's backpass doesn't have much juice on it, and Thibaut Courtois, maybe Chelsea's best player so far today, just about gets there to launch the ball to safety under pressure from Charlie Austin.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
The last time Chelsea failed to score in a match? Any guesses?
Full marks for anyone who said the 0-0 draw at Sunderland on 29 November. With just over 20 minutes left, Jose Mourinho's side have not had a shot on target.
Johny Bravo: Joey Barton today proving why he should have been an England regular in his prime. Heart and desire. Something England hugely lack.
Yullaw: Agree about Barton, he is a top midfielder and what's admirable as well is how he picked himself up time and again.
GREAT SAVE!
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
What reflexes from Thibaut Courtois. Bobby Zamora's low ball from the right is played into Matt Phillips's feet. He swivels in the penalty area, creating some space away from Nemanja Matic, and blasts his shot goalwards. But the keeper gets two hands to the shot and pushes it behind.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "It's about concentration levels for QPR now. Chelsea have players who change things at the flick of a switch. Physically can QPR keep this intensity up, on a sunny day like this, having played midweek?"
YELLOW CARD
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
The first booking of the match. It is a deserved one too and heads in Didier Drogba's direction. He chops down Sandro with a lunge from behind and sees yellow.
Text us on 81111
James Marshall: We need a QPR goal to waken Chelsea up. It's as if they are quite happy with a point here.
Gareth: Once again you really have to query why we sold Romelu Lukaku last summer. Diego Costa has got dodgy hamstrings, Loic Remy has always been injury prone and now we are relying on a 37-year-old has been.
Sam in Telford: Joey Barton has been the difference in midfield today. On his day, surely good enough to be named in the England squad? Determination and bravery.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
QPR goalkeeper Robert Green has to tip over a sliced clearance from centre-half Clint Hill. Oscar, who has just come on, takes a corner which Karl Henry bundles out. Another corner from Oscar, a bit better this time. Branislav Ivanovic throws himself at the ball, but fails to connect properly. Chelsea's best spell of the match.
SUBSTITUTION
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Right, Jose Mourinho has had enough. Oscar comes on with Ramires heading off. Will Oscar be the difference? The game is in need of some inspiration.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Branislav Ivanovic goes down after a challenge from Joey Barton. There didn't look much in it. But the defender does not impress Barton, who wags a finger in his direction and tells him to get up.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
We have not seen much of Didier Drogba today. He has a half-chance after Mauricio Isla stops Ramires, but the ball falls to the 37-year-old who lashes an effort well over the crossbar.
Handbags
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
We mentioned earlier that Charlie Austin and John Terry were having a bit of a battle in the first half. Referee Andre Marriner has to separate the pair after Terry thought Austin left his foot in when trying to challenge goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. One to monitor. No cards shown to either player.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Early chance for QPR at the start of the second half. Matt Phillips fools Cesar Azpilicueta with a couple of stepovers before swinging in a delightful left-footed cross from the right wing. The ball just eludes Bobby Zamora, who didn't really go all out to reach it when any touch from the striker would have surely led to an opening goal.
Ed Snowdon: Zouma is surely coming on second half. Lacking a grip on this match.
Pablo de Roman: I think the most exciting part about this game is the potential sub of young striker Izzy Brown. He'll be better than Charlie Austin.
Tom Wilkinson: They didn't produce performances like this for Harry Redknapp because Harry Redknapp is rubbish.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Wakey, wakey. Time to go again. Chelsea central defender Kurt Zouma has been warming up during the break, but does not see any action just yet. He remains on the bench as the players kick-off for the second half.
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Alfred Paapa Darkwah: Very boring first half. This is not a reflection of the perceived importance of this game. Quality is very disappointing.
Max Downton: Combative and direct from QPR and pretty average from Chelsea. Smallest number of players used is catching up to us; lethargic.
"Will Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini finally bow to pressure and change from his preferred 4-4-2 (mainly 4-2-4) to deal with United's in-form midfield?
"City striker Sergio Aguero, like United boss Louis Van Gaal, believes the Premier League title can still be won. But Aguero's lack of a goal in the last five league games is one reason why City surely won't win it."
Coming up
Don't forget, and how could you, that we have the Manchester derby coming up later on. That match starts at 16:00 so we will be getting team news from Old Trafford in the next 35 minutes.
England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton is already at Old Trafford. With fans desperate to get a 'selfie' with him.
As it stands
So, if it remains 0-0 at Loftus Road, this would be the top of the Premier League. Chelsea would be five points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand.
And this would be the bottom of the table. QPR would stay 18th, but inch a point closer to Hull in 17th.
Mathew Brown: This match is like getting excited about going to Greggs, ordering a steak bake only then realising it's ice cold.
Rishabh Kapoor: All the neutrals gunning for QPR. they have a unique chance to make the title race interesting. Go Charlie Austin!
Thomas Goodchild: This isn't a derby. And it's really lacking any quality. Very dull.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "It's been a great half for QPR, they've worked really hard. I bet Harry Redknapp will be thinking why they couldn't produce performances like this every week when he was in charge.
"If they'd have done that they would be in mid-table now. The question is can they do this for another 45 minutes? Chelsea will improve and Jose Mourinho will be looking for more runners after the break and stretch the home side's defence more."
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"It's been highly charged, highly competitive and highly paced but with little chances."
HALF-TIME
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
And that's the first half over.
CLOSE!
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea nearly went behind a minute ago, and have just had a good chance to go ahead. But Cesc Fabregas heads over from Branislav Ivanovic's cross that Didier Drogba had missed. The ball bounced just a bit too high for Fabregas to keep his header down.
GREAT SAVE!
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
We shamed the players by saying they had not had a shot on target, and finally, a goalkeeper has a save to make. And what a save it is. After a long ball forward Bobby Zamora's knockdown finds Charlie Austin. The striker has space to turn and drills an effort at goal. Thibaut Courtois pushes it wide. Fine save from the big man.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "The fans are playing their part and really whipping up an atmosphere. QPR's players have responded. How many saves has Rob Green had to make? But Chelsea can be a lot better and that's the worry for the home side."
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
We were expecting a few goals today. So far, 43 minutes in, we have not had a shot on target. From either side. Sorry.
Rich: No parked bus, but certainly workmanlike from Chelsea.
Jordan Mundy-Gill: I'm still yet to be convinced that Terry and Cahill are a good partnership.
Ejikeme Ike IkeChi: This is going to be a tense encounter like I predicted before the match. But still I still expect Chelsea to nick this one.
What more do Terry and Cahill have to do to convince you Jordan?
Handbags
Charlie Austin pushes John Terry to the ground. It gets a big cheer from the home fans, but brings no action from referee Andre Marriner. Carry on. Nothing to see.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
QPR's Sandro, unmarked at the near post, heads over from a Matt Phillips corner. Good spell this for the hosts. The midfielder probably should have hit the target.
David McQueen: Yeah. I'd probably be jealous of the team in second with no trophies this season if I was Cesc Fabregas...NOT!
Tor Noppharat: Chelsea really needs to get ball down onto the ground.
Immys: If QPR were to score first, we could see lot of Chelsea players suspended for the Manchester United game next week.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
This might not be the easy game many were predicting for the potential champions. Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has to scamper out of his penalty area to deny Charlie Austin before the striker could collect Joey Barton's through ball.
Austin then strikes one at goal from the edge of the penalty area, with Cesar Azpilicueta in the way.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Eden Hazard, tipped by Jose Mourinho to win the Player of the Year title, plays a ball from the only area of Loftus Road in shadow, down the line and wins a corner. But it comes to nothing. QPR, who have conceded 15 times in their last seven games, are looking steady at the back at the moment.
Harry Partridge: Fabregas has had far fewer goals/assists in the second half of seasons compared to the first for years now. Was to be expected!
JJ: Everyone saying that Fabregas drop of form is because he's jealous of Arsenal. He does this every second half of the season!
Fionn McGuire: Those mentioning Fabregas going off the boil since Christmas, he does this absolutely every season. It's a dead certainty.
CLOSE!
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Bobby Zamora scoops a pass aimed at Charlie Austin, but Gary Cahill does well to nip in front of the striker to clear the danger.
At the other end Ramires comes storming into the near post to meet Didier Drogba's cross. Ramires gets in front of Nedum Onuoha and, facing the wrong way, tries to flick the ball at goal, but can only send it wide.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Branislav Ivanovic's long throw misses everyone and bounces over Robert Green's crossbar without touching anyone. It zips up off the pitch that Paul was just talking about. Like a fast bowler steaming in and sending one in short. Just with a bigger ball.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "The pitch looks like it is getting on a bit. There's been a few bobbles and it's making it difficult for the players. Certainly Geoffrey Boycott wouldn't be happy with it!"
Text us on 81111
Greg: I see that Cesc Fabregas's drop in form has coincided with Arsenal's better form. Is he getting jealous and wants a move back to the Emirates?
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Back to Loftus Road and we're still goalless. QPR have coped well with Chelsea so far, with only a mis-hit cross that bounced off the post from Willian, the only moment of panic for QPR goalkeeper Robert Green.
Clever free-kicks
Speaking of great free-kick routines. May I quickly point you in the direction of this clever free-kick recently. It is well worth a watch.
It came from the Women's Super League match between Notts County Ladies and Arsenal Ladies.
Laura Bassett appeared to begin to argue with Alex Greenwood as she approached to take the free-kick, before the ball was worked out for Ellen White to send a curling effort into the bottom corner from 18 yards.
"Thankfully it came off," White told BBC Radio Nottingham. "But now we can never do it again, which is a little annoying."
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
It is one straight from the training ground. And QPR are lucky to survive. Cesc Fabregas's low free-kick from the left flank finds an onrushing Nemanja Matic. He strikes goalwards, but the ball bounces off an unsuspecting Joey Barton to safety. They might only be able to get away with that routine once though.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Drogba's 37 by the way. With no Costa, no Remy and Fabregas and Matic one yellow card away from suspensions, is this a good time, if there ever is one, to play Chelsea?
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "Steven Caulker needs to accept he's not going to win many aerial duels with Didier Drogba. I don't care how old Drogba is, he is still impressive. Caulker needs to just drop off him."
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
We said Cesc Fabregas was wearing a protective mask. Here it is. Fetching. But at least it means he can play.
Text us on 81111
Micky in Sheffield: Wasn't Jose Mourinho just talking about football focusing too much on individuals and now he's tipping Hazard for player of the year?
Will in London: Is it just me or does it seem a bit contradictory for Mourinho to criticise the Ballon D'or and then call Hazard the best player in the PL in the same week?
Andrew in Richhill: Cesc Fabregas started the season in spectacular form, but he has gone off the boil a bit recently. Could it be the stresses, strains and intensity of the Premier League season that he wasn't used to at Barcelona for the past few years? Mourinho hasn't rested him much this year.
Ouch
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
He nearly banged his head on the QPR tunnel, and now Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is in pain. He is caught on the elbow by Charlie Austin. It was accidental from the QPR striker, but painful for the Belgian. He is OK though, and we continue.
Conor McMeekin: I see Willian is going to have a fantastic game again... Awful player, offers absolutely nothing.
Zavair Baakza: You just feel that today is Drogba's day. The small pitch might just help him and a beastly performance is long overdue.
Mr Kahill: The last time Chelsea met QPR at Loftus Road, they lost 1-0 with two red cards. Same day City hammered United 6-1 in the derby. Repeat?
HITS THE WOODWORK
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
It was not intentional but Willian nearly flukes Chelsea into the lead. His attempted cross from the right touchline bounces back off Robert Green's post. A lucky escape for the hosts. And also the goalkeeper, who was nearly embarrassed at his near post.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "QPR are scoring goals but they are up against a team who are different proposition in Chelsea today."
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Didier Drogba, playing up front on his own because of injuries to Diego Costa and Loic Remy, wins Chelsea their first corner. It's deep from a masked Fabregas where Ivanovic's knock back is cleared.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
The home fans are in good voice. Their side have picked up four points from their last two matches, scoring seven goals in the process. Charlie Austin, with 17 goals this season, goes for an early sighter. He gets it all wrong and the ball loops harmlessly into Thibaut Courtois's hands.
QPR midfielder Alejandro Faurlin, out of action because of a cruciate knee injury, writes on Twitter: "What a special and important day this is for QPR. Wish the lads all the very best. Damn I miss to be out there."
KICK-OFF
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
And we're off. Three players in danger of a two-game ban after today. Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas for Chelsea, and QPR's Joey Barton, will be sitting out soon if they see yellow today.
Let's go
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
After coming through a tiny-looking tunnel where Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has to duck down to get through, the players are out, have shook hands and we're ready to go. QPR have not won at home in 2015. Is today the day that run ends?
Mexi-can QPR win?
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
There will almost certainly be no need for sombreros in Manchester later on. In London, anything goes.
The north-south divide
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has his shades on - it is a lovely day at Loftus Road. There will be no need for the shades at Old Trafford later though. It is dark, miserable and looks like it will rain very heavily up north. So a pretty normal Manchester day then.
'Chelsea would miss Hazard more than Costa'
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
"Eden Hazard's performance against Stoke was incredible; he was brave, intelligent and simply fantastic. Chelsea would miss him more than Diego Costa. If he got injured there could be a problem.
"The tactics often do look like they get the ball to him as much as possible and he thrives on the responsibility. I used to enjoy the pressure and expectations when I played and he seems to be the same.
"He brings so much confidence and belief to the team. He creates chances, scores goals and, at his best, is basically unstoppable.
"If he plays like did against Stoke in the next few games, then he can deliver the points Chelsea need to win the title."
The ever-growing Hazard fan club
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Another member of the Eden Hazard fan club is ex-Chelsea striker Pat Nevin. This is what he has to say about the Belgium international.
Hazard to win Player of the Year - Mourinho
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Eden Hazard is without equal in the Premier League this season and the clear player of the year, according to Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.
The Belgium playmaker has sparkled at times, scoring 12 goals in 30 matches, to help Chelsea top the standings by seven points with eight games to play before Sunday's clash at QPR.
"I think what he's doing, speaking in a very honest way, it shouldn't even be a debate," Mourinho said.
"If somebody throws other names on the table, it's because he wants to sell papers, wants to throw some sand into people's eyes, because this player (Hazard) is by far the best player in the Premier League all season."
Manager view
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, who is without the injured Diego Costa and Loic Remy this afternoon: "We don't cry about missing Diego Costa and Loic Remy, today we have full trust in Didier Drogba.
"It's a difficult match for us and for them - we want to try and win and we're playing against a team who is fighting for points to stay in the division. It's a big match and hopefully the expectation is comparable to the performance of both teams."
Fabregas to play despite nose injury
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
The players are running around doing their pre-match warm-ups. One point to note, Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, one booking away from a suspension, has donned a Zorro-style mask after breaking his nose during the match against Stoke.
Earlier this week, Fabregas posted a picture of said nose on Instagram.
Anil Pingali: Best derby ever? Mohun Bagan v East Bengal in the Calcutta. 86yr old derby played out in front of 100k supporters.
Achiakh: The best derby ever is the Casablanca one between Raja v Wydad this season when John Toshack's Wydad scored two goals in the last 3 minutes a 2-2 draw in front of 80,000 passionate fans.
Kristian: Was on holiday in Sweden went to Malmo v Helsingborg, 7000 standing on terrace behind the goal, flares, flags great derby 3-0.
How they stand - bottom of the Premier League
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
So this is the situation at the bottom of the Premier League. QPR will move above Hull City and Sunderland if they record a shock win against Chelsea. A 5-0 defeat for Rangers will take them below Burnley.
'Leicester can stay up'
West Brom 2-3 Leicester
MOTD2 Extra
QPR won promotion from the Championship last season and are fighting to stay in the Premier League. The same situation as Leicester City, who remain bottom, despite beating West Brom 3-2 on Saturday.
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "If Leicester go down, people will feel sorry for them. They haven't spent loads of money and they have had a right go in every single game. Even if they go down, I think Nigel Pearson should keep his job. But they have momentum now. I think they can stay up."
Sunday Mirror journalist Andy Dunn: "Hull City should be worried and West Brom have the worst run-in of the lot. Leicester's fixtures look the most comfortable but it's how they respond to the pressure. Everyone has said Leicester are relegated but they've kept on attacking and now they are the ones with momentum."
Remy's injury
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Chelsea on Twitter: Loic Remy is out with a muscular injury picked up in training yesterday. Eden Hazard will play his 100th Premier League game for the club today.
Ollie Claydon: Our chubby Camden Falcons lads arrived in random kit to play the track suited Camden Tigers and beat them 3-1 at their stadium!
We want to hear the your best personal derby experiences. Been a Sunday League hero or villain? Tweet us with #getinspired, leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page or text us on 81111.
'No philosophy nonsense under Sherwood'
Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa
MOTD2 Extra
But Aston Villa are getting closer to Premier League survival after winning 1-0 at Tottenham yesterday.
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "Would Spurs have been better off sticking with Sherwood? It's a tough question. He did well there, had a good win percentage and did well with Emmanuel Adebayor. He will keep Villa up. It's simple straightforward football they play - get the ball up to Christian Benteke, get runners off him and that's Tim all over. No philosophy nonsense! He's got a chance of an FA Cup final so in the space of six months as well so he could be a hero of Aston Villa. They only scored 12 under Paul Lambert and have scored the same amount under Tim so far."
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: "Against QPR last week Aston Villa got the ball up to Christian Benteke and they got him in the game quickly. He bullied the two QPR centre-backs well. He was excellent for me, got himself in the game against Tottenham yesterday and showed his movement and finishing. He's in form because they are playing to his strengths and that's where his goals have been coming from. It's made over complicated at times football."
'Leave out O'Shea'
Sunderland 1-4 Crystal Palace
MOTD2 Extra
One of QPR's rivals near the bottom of the Premier League, Sunderland, took a heavy beating on Saturday as they lost 4-1 to Crystal Palace at the Stadium of Light.
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "Dick Advocaat has got to be brave and leave his captain, John O'Shea, out. He's the leader but his performances haven't been good enough. I'm not sure Coates on the bench is any better but they cannot keep giving away goals like they are."
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: "Even when I was there at Sunderland, the performances in the big games were fine. The atmosphere is intimidating, but then they don't follow it up against somebody like Crystal Palace at home. I don't know why."
Sunday Mirror journalist Andy Dunn: "There's no evidence to give Dick Advocaat a long-term contract. Personally, I think they should have stuck with Gus Poyet."
Hit the live coverage tab to watch MOTD2 Extra now.
QPR 'like a soap opera' - Redknapp
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Chris Ramsey says he likes watching Eastenders. But earlier this week, former QPR manager Harry Redknapp said the club was a bit like a "soap opera".
Redknapp quit as QPR manager, blaming imminent knee replacement surgery for his decision. The 67-year-old believes he would have kept QPR in the Premier League despite being second from bottom when he quit.
He told the BBC: "I always thought I had everyone pulling with me and suddenly I felt some were and some weren't. Behind the scenes, I always thought there were one or two people with their own agendas."
So what is the next twist in the QPR drama. Stay tuned and we will find out later on.
'I am just a normal guy doing a job in a big club'
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
QPR boss Chris Ramsey spoke to BBC Radio 5 live earlier today. And he may well have watched Eastenders earlier on.
"You have to live a normal life as a manager," said Ramsey, describing his pre-match routine.
"If we have an afternoon game, I'll run the line for my son's team in the morning. I am just a normal guy doing a job in a big club. I don't drive a Ferrari or anything like that.
"Sometimes as managers we need to get off the pedestal and understand what a fan has been through. I watch a film on the ipod or Eastenders in the 90 minutes before a game. It is the worst time."
'Arsenal should grind out more results'
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
MOTD2 Extra
Arsenal fans will be watching Chelsea's game at QPR anxiously later on. This is what our MOTD2 pundits thought of Arsenal's 1-0 win at Burnley.
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: "Burnley didn't create a lot, they were pressing throughout but it was impressive the way Arsenal stuck in and kept their shape. They were always a threat going forward. I think they could grind out results more - that's what has cost them this season."
Sunday Mirror journalist Andy Dunn: "Francis Coquelin has been the sort of player everyone has been crying out for Arsene Wenger to sign and he's been there all the time. He's made the difference. It looks promising for Arsenal at the moment."
Hit the live coverage tab to watch MOTD2 Extra now.
'QPR's problem is in defence'
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
MOTD2 Extra
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: "Watching QPR in the week against Villa, they were so bad defensively, wide open at times, but found a way to get back into the game,. It is almost as though Chris Ramsey has said to his team that they have to go out and attack teams."
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "The problem for Rangers is in defence and if they go behind against Chelsea today, with their defensive record, there will be no way back into the game. I think Chelsea will go on to win the league by eight, nine or 10 points.
Sunday Mirror journalist Andy Dunn: "I am surprised QPR have gone 4-4-2. Rangers will go into the game with quite a bit of heart after scoring seven goals in two games. Chelsea have been getting victories without playing at their very best."
'Chris Ramsey has galvanised us'
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
MOTD2 Extra
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand: "It is tense at the bottom, but it makes it interesting. Some teams around us got good results and hopefully we can get one today against Chelsea. The boys have responded well to Chris Ramsey and are working hard. We haven't maybe taken the chances they could but you can't fault the work-rate. The boys are doing what they need to do.
"You saw after the the 3-3 draw with Aston Villa game the boys were arguing afterwards in the dressing room about only getting a point. That contrasts with earlier earlier in the season when we couldn't buy a point away from home.
"Chris has done tremendously well. He's galvanised the players and we look more organised. The boys have respond to what he has done. They are giving their best and loads of QPR supporters have told me that they are pleased with how we are playing.
"As derby match, when I was playing against Chelsea we were a little bit closer, now they are long way from us. But it's a still a special occasion for the supporters and our players certainly know that."
Kwasi Boafo: Best derby I've ever seen? Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League. Forget form...pure passion and bragging rights.
Ted Saker-Clark: Alan Shearer's last goal for Newcastle against Sunderland in a 4-1 win in 2006 was a very special moment.
George Abbey: I agree with Peterwari Soberekon: Port Harcourt Derby (Sharks v Dolphins) I played in a few of them, great memories!
'Man City have gone backwards'
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
MOTD2 Extra
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "I think there has been complacency, it is an aging squad and the recruitment after wining the league under both Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini has been very poor. Man City is about the here and now - and that is why I can see the manager losing his job at the end of the season. City have gone backwards. No question."
Sunday Mirror journalist Andy Dunn: "I think there is an element of stagnation - this is not a crisis though. I don't believe for one minute that Manuel Pellegrini is the most influential person in recruitment at the club - and the recruitment policy has been incoherent. I think it will be some time before we see kids coming through from their academy."
Hit the live coverage tab to watch MOTD2 Extra right now.
Breaking team news
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
For QPR, Karl Henry returns to midfield in place of Niko Kranjcar.
Didier Drogba starts for Chelsea. Loic Remy is not in the squad, and neither is Diego Costa. Drogba and Ramires replace Remy and Oscar.
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: " Robin van Persie has been struggling this season. You take him out of it and United look a different side. The problem is if he's not starting, he's not going to be happy. Is he ever going to be fit to play a full season now?"
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "I think his contract is up at end of next season. Do they keep him? I think they should - Robin van Persie has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League. He almost won them the title single-handedly not long back. He's still a very good player and I'd keep him for next season."
Hit the live coverage tab to watch MOTD2 Extra right now.
Moses Unongu: The best football derby is Chelsea FC vs QPR... undiluted rivalry. A David vs Goliath pairing that could swing either way!
James Kitching: Lincoln v Grimsby. Full of lower league passion.
Charles Gray: Best derby ever was 27th December 1982, Norwich beat Ipswich 3-2 at Portman Road thanks to a late curling free-kick from Martin O'Neill.
'Navas doesn't do enough'
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
MOTD2 Extra
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: "Jesus Navas against Daley Blind... he could roast him."
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "Yep, but what does Navas do when he beats his man? He hits the first defender or puts it over the bar. How many assists has he had this season?"
'People are wondering if City are progressing'
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
MOTD2 Extra
The first talking point on MOTD2 Extra is today's Manchester United derby. This is what our experts are saying.
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: "James Milner has been City's key player this season. I can't understand why he can't fit into the side and they've let his contract run down."
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "I look at that Manchester City team and tactically the formation they play will be key. You can't play with a midfield of Silva, Nasri and Toure because if the ball goes over their head, there's not enough desire to get track back."
Sunday Mirror journalist Andy Dunn: "United have had to respond to City's threat with big spending. They have done that and are finally bearing fruits. Vincent Kompany has been interviewed this week and he has betrayed a sense that the pressure is on him and City. People are starting to wonder if they are progressing."
Matthew in Ballyclare: My best derby was when we had to beat out local rivals to get into the cup final. I put us 2-1 up with a run from the half way line and slotting into the corner. Won 4-1! Unfortunately got hammered in the final.
Henry in Birmingham: Not football, but a few years ago, my hockey team played the local rivals and whoever won was promoted for the first time in either club's history. Needless to say I contracted glandular fever in the days before the game, was too ill to play but went to watch as we lost 3-1. Still gutted I couldn't help my team that day.
Kevin Uppal in Leeds: Summer 2011...Fifa computer competition with the sibling. Best to 50 wins....49:49. Real Madrid v Barca. 2-0 down at half-time.....win 3-2 in stoppage time. He's never played Fifa since.
We are also asking about your own personal derby memories.
Team news coming up soon
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
So will Jose Mourinho shock us all and send Branislav Ivanovic up front? Team news will be coming in 10 minutes.
Ivanovic up front?
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
"People will think I'm mad but I have no doubt right-back Branislav Ivanovic could replace Diego Costa up front.
"He has a striker's instinct and excellent movement, as he showed brilliantly in the 5-3 win over Everton earlier in the season with his run and finish. He not the quickest but he's not slow and he looks to me like a player who has played as a centre-forward before in his career.
"Any forward in the world would have been proud of the goal he scored at Goodison Park that day and it occurred to me then that he plays like a frustrated attacker.
"Jose Mourinho often has a surprise or two up his sleeve and he has shown he can think outside of the box. He did it in the League Cup final against Tottenham, playing Kurt Zouma in midfield. Mourinho is not afraid to make big decisions and playing Ivanovic up front would be a possibility."
Chelsea without Costa for four games
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Chelsea are set to be without injured top goalscorer Diego Costa for the next four games, starting with today's away match against QPR. We will find out the team news soon from Loftus Road. Ex-Chelsea striker Pat Nevin has come up with a radical solution to replace Costa. Are you ready for this?
Live now
MOTD2 Extra
MOTD2 Extra is on BBC One now. Hit the live coverage tab now to watch. What are you waiting for?
Matthew Dick: Best Derby? Ballymena Utd 3-2 Coleraine in 2009 Irish League, a late own goal off the chest deciding the match.
Roger Aldridge: Millwall beating West Ham 4 - 1 two goals from Tim Cahill and two penalty misses.
Pranav Madabhushi: India vs Pakistan at the 2011 Cricket World Cup. The craze and intensity was unbelievable.
'There's a bitterness about them'
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
BBC Sport looks ahead to the Manchester derby as a United fan and a City fan say what it means to win the game.
"They haven't won anything in ages. They want to get it out of their system," says City fan Smug Roberts.
"There's a bitterness about them," responds United fan Mick Ferry. "We hardly played them in the 90s as they kept doing things like going into Division Three. Hopefully we beat them 8-0."
Manager of the year?
MOTD2 Extra
BBC Sport pundit Kevin Kilbane will be appearing on MOTD2 Extra, which starts at 12:15 BST on BBC One as well as on the website, He will be appearing alongside Robbie Savage and journalist Andy Dunn. Guy Mowbray will be presenting.
We grabbed a quick word with Kevin before the show - and he had some interesting things to say about Southampton boss Ronald Koeman.
"He's a cool character. You hear a lot of manager's come out and talk a lot of rubbish at time but he doesn't. He just says it and gets on with it," said Kilbane.
"He doesn't have anything to prove to anyone, maybe that's because of the career he had as a player. He is such a cool character and I have been particularly impressed with his signings. He's very good in the market, I know that is the club's policy in general but I think they have got a really good working relationship with him and the board.
"I think in many respects you could argue for him to be manager of the year."
Scottish football live text
Our colleagues north of the border have just gone live. First up in the Scottish Premiership it's Kilmarnock versus Aberdeen, then it's Hibs versus Hearts in the Edinburgh derby.
Rangers are also in action, at home to Raith Rovers. Want to join in? Head over here.
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
Manchester City right-back Pablo Zabaleta is pumped up for the big one. He writes on Twitter: Derby day. COME ON CITY!!!!
Benjamin Drewett: Best derby has to be Vienna derby (Rapid v Austria) no game without drama.
Nathan Simmonds: Sheffield Wednesday beating Leeds 6-0 last season was especially sweet after Kirklandgate.
Richard A P Ghagan: The Oxford-Cambridge boat race.
We asked what is the best derby you have ever seen. Football ones are probably best thanks Richard. Tweet us using #bbcfootball, leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page or text us on 81111.
Kissing goodbye to the Premier League?
Gossip column
The transfer window will be open again at the end of the season. Here are some of our stories from the Gossip column. And it might be bad news for Everton fans.
La Liga champions Atletico Madrid may target Everton's 18-goal forward Romelu Lukaku, 21, if they lose Mario Mandzukic, 28, to Wolfsburg. (Sun on Sunday - subscription)
Chelsea are set to complete the £4.7m transfer of Brazilian midfielder Nathan, 19, next week from Atletico Paranaense, with the teenager heading to London for a medical. (ESPN Brazil - in Portuguese)
Manchester United believe they have beaten Liverpool to PSV Eindhoven's Dutch winger Memphis Depay, 21, who has an asking price of £25m. (Sunday Mirror)
Live Reporting
Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Goodbye
So Chelsea just about get the job done. But that's not the end of today's football. Certainly not. The Manchester derby at Old Trafford is about to start so follow Tom Rostance's live text commentary on that match here.
Marc Higginson's match report from the QPR v Chelsea game is live on the site now.
So that is all from this match. Thanks for joining us and for your comments. See you soon.
How they stand
This is how they stand at the top of the Premier League. Chelsea are now seven points above Arsenal.
Manager reaction
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
QPR boss Chris Ramsey: "I am very, very disappointed to lose. Detail kills you and when you have top players like they do, you get done. One shot or two shots and the top players score.
"We have let two or three goals in from the same position the last few weeks and players haven't been able to concentrate enough.
"We are still in with a fight, everyone is disappointed and I just feel sorry for the crowd. We have ourselves to blame because of our concentration. Our concentration has been appalling. We have let late goals in in most games. The players don't need lifting, they will lift themselves."
Ivanovic hit
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
This is the moment Branislav Ivanovic was hit by an object thrown from the crowd.
Saintlammy: Chelsea rugged when it is necessary, champions don't always outshine opponents but they do get the desired result.
Chris Lloyd: Margins in this title race so much finer than they appear, Chelsea fell lucky and late on the right side of them today.
Post update
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
More from QPR midfielder Joey Barton.
"Real Madrid and Barcelona do not play sides in the bottom three and have such tough games, and that's what makes the Premier League so great.
"You have to compete. Chelsea have big physical players. You have to match the desire and that's why they are going to become the champions. We just focus on us. We have a number of games and feel our destiny is in our hands, if we play like that we will be fine."
Player reaction
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
QPR midfielder Joey Barton said: "We're devastated. We definitely deserved at least a point. We are massive underdogs and you have to be switched on for 90 minutes. Greeny (goalkeeper Robert Green) is gutted but he has probably saved us 10 or 12 points this season. If we play like that for the rest of the games we should be safe. We're gutted. The lads have put in everything in there. You could see what it meant to Chelsea to win that game.
"Nobody expected us to get anything. We kept the belief in the camp. After four points on the road people started believing in us. Leicester were dead and buried if you listen to the media but now it looks as it will be two teams from five. We are game for the fight and we will have to scrap until May, but we knew that in August."
Manager reaction
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
More from Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "To keep a good balance emotionally was very important. This was a final for both teams and both teams managed to compete at a very high level but at a clean way without losing control of emotions. The referee helped keep control.
"Didier (Drogba) was amazing. Ninety minutes is too much for someone not playing a lot and it's difficult for a player to have 90 minutes in his legs but he had 90 minutes in his brain.
"He is a fantastic example for us when we needed a big personality to step up. As John (Terry) did, very safe, very calm and controlled.
"It is one step closer. We need three wins and two draws. When we have one match more to play than the other teams. Our situation is good. Pure mathematics. We need 11 points."
Manager reaction
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "Our situation was positive. One point would be one less point we need but the reality is three points and it is one less match we need to win.
"It is an important step. The best quality was we controlled the game very well. QPR can score, have dangerous players and are very direct. We kept calm and tried to keep calm against a side who were very well organised defensively.
"During the season you always have these moments where you lose and win points at end of the game. We lost points at the end at Old Trafford and won points in last few minutes today.
"I always thought it was very important to keep a clean sheet because it was always going to be difficult to keep a clean sheet here."
Objects thrown
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
Seeing the footage back, there are a number of objects thrown at the celebrating Chelsea players immediately after Cesc Fabregas's late winning goal. A plastic bottle ends up on the pitch, as do a number of coins.
Branislav Ivanovic holds the back of his neck, indicating that he has been hit by a coin, while Nemanja Matic may have also been hit by an object as well.
Player reaction
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea striker Didier Drogba says: "I'm very happy with the way we played. I was trying to give my best, always for the team and I'm really happy. We have been top of the league from the beginning of the season."
Player reaction
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea goalscorer Cesc Fabregas says: "It was very difficult to play. The pitch was very dry, it was windy and not the circumstances we want to play football. But even in the difficult moments we played well. Didier held up the ball well."
Post update
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "It was a good performance by QPR and it came down to a fine margin. They gave it everything. The way Chelsea's players celebrated at the end shows what it means to them."
Ivanovic hit?
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
We are hearing unconfirmed reports that Branislav Ivanovic may have been hit by an object thrown from the QPR supporters following Cesc Fabregas's late goal. More on that when we have it.
FULL-TIME
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
Captain John Terry runs, jumps in the air, fists pumping, screaming in joy. What a big three points this is - and he knows it. They were nowhere near their best, but no-one from Chelsea will care about that.
They only had one shot on target in the whole game. And that came in the 88th minute. But the ball ended up in the back of the net from Cesc Fabregas's shot.
David Broome: Why do opposition keepers keep giving chelsea late winners? I've never seen keeper mistakes like last two to give Chelsea wins.
Diag O'Nally: See the reason why Rob Green is not a good 'keeper? Not good enough for England.
Kwasi Boafo: That's what champions are made of. Play bad but get the goals in. Chelsea spot on for the title.
Post update
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
"We're going to win the league," chant the Chelsea fans. They are heading seven points clear. If this stays the same, that is.
SUBSTITUTION
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
Cesc Fabregas may well be the match-winner. He ends the game on the bench with defender Kurt Zouma brought on to tighten things up.
Post update
QPR 0-1 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "It was always going to be a bit of brilliance or a mistake to change this game. And it was a poor kick from Rob Green which has proved costly.
"Eden Hazard did well to drift out wide and give it to Cesc Fabregas who finished well. You can blame Green for the kick, but for me QPR's defence did not react quick enough."
GOAL
QPR 0-1 Chelsea - Cesc Fabregas
This is what champions do. Cesc Fabregas arrives late in the box after a well-worked move down the left wing involving Eden Hazard and Oscar. Fabregas sidefoots the ball home from 16 yards out and Chelsea lead. Heartbreak for QPR. Manager Chris Ramsey has his head in his hands.
It came from a poor clearance from QPR goalkeeper Robert Green.
Chelsea. One shot on target. One goal.
Text us on 81111
Rob in West Midlands: Re Izzy Brown. He's an ex-West Brom Academy player who Chelsea poached and his playing career has gone backwards. He would have been a regular at West Brom but like all our other future England talent they find themselves in the reserves or on the bench at other clubs.
Brown is sitting on Chelsea's bench today.
SUBSTITUTION
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Another change for the hosts. Bobby Zamora has certainly put in a shift today. The hard-working QPR forward comes off with Junior Hoilett providing the fresh legs. The title race over? Maybe not. Those in Arsenal and on both sides of Manchester will be happy if it stays the same score for the next 10 minutes.
Ian Ashworth: For all the money spent, take Costa out of this Chelsea team and they look very average.
Jordan Mundy-Gill: If Juan Cuadrado is the answer, you're asking the wrong question.
Samo Alfred: If QPR had played like this for more than half of the season, they wouldn't be fighting for relegation.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Clint Hill is still on. QPR have only kept one clean sheet in 2015 so not a game to leave unless you have to. The hosts have a half-chance but Charlie Austin's shot on the turn is straight at Thibaut Courtois.
SUBSTITUTIONS
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
QPR have been excellent defensively with Chelsea's shots on target gauge still showing zero. But worrying times for QPR as Clint Hill is struggling after taking a knock. He stays on though at the moment as Niko Kranjcar comes on for Sandro. Willian is replaced by Juan Cuadrado for Chelsea.
YELLOW CARD
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Sandro gets a caution after a clumsy rugby tackle on Oscar. Sandro joins Bobby Zamora in the book, who was cautioned just before after fouling Cesar Azpilicueta.
Matthew Bennett: Barton for England, are people joking...what we don't need is another flaky midfielder with discipline problems?
Joe France: However good Barton was or is, someone who spits or punches with his regularity rules himself out of ever representing England.
Jay Jay: Some of you need to stop drinking the Joey Barton juice. He's played well but he was never England quality and never will be.
Post update
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
It's derby day in Manchester - red against blue. We've gone live with a dedicated live text. Check it out here for all the pre-match build-up. Tom Rostance is in the chair.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "This is like defence versus attack! Chelsea are camped around QPR's box looking for a shooting chance, but the home side are standing firm at the moment."
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Hearts in mouths for a few Chelsea fans. Gary Cahill's backpass doesn't have much juice on it, and Thibaut Courtois, maybe Chelsea's best player so far today, just about gets there to launch the ball to safety under pressure from Charlie Austin.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
The last time Chelsea failed to score in a match? Any guesses?
Full marks for anyone who said the 0-0 draw at Sunderland on 29 November. With just over 20 minutes left, Jose Mourinho's side have not had a shot on target.
Johny Bravo: Joey Barton today proving why he should have been an England regular in his prime. Heart and desire. Something England hugely lack.
Yullaw: Agree about Barton, he is a top midfielder and what's admirable as well is how he picked himself up time and again.
GREAT SAVE!
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
What reflexes from Thibaut Courtois. Bobby Zamora's low ball from the right is played into Matt Phillips's feet. He swivels in the penalty area, creating some space away from Nemanja Matic, and blasts his shot goalwards. But the keeper gets two hands to the shot and pushes it behind.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "It's about concentration levels for QPR now. Chelsea have players who change things at the flick of a switch. Physically can QPR keep this intensity up, on a sunny day like this, having played midweek?"
YELLOW CARD
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
The first booking of the match. It is a deserved one too and heads in Didier Drogba's direction. He chops down Sandro with a lunge from behind and sees yellow.
Text us on 81111
James Marshall: We need a QPR goal to waken Chelsea up. It's as if they are quite happy with a point here.
Gareth: Once again you really have to query why we sold Romelu Lukaku last summer. Diego Costa has got dodgy hamstrings, Loic Remy has always been injury prone and now we are relying on a 37-year-old has been.
Sam in Telford: Joey Barton has been the difference in midfield today. On his day, surely good enough to be named in the England squad? Determination and bravery.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
QPR goalkeeper Robert Green has to tip over a sliced clearance from centre-half Clint Hill. Oscar, who has just come on, takes a corner which Karl Henry bundles out. Another corner from Oscar, a bit better this time. Branislav Ivanovic throws himself at the ball, but fails to connect properly. Chelsea's best spell of the match.
SUBSTITUTION
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Right, Jose Mourinho has had enough. Oscar comes on with Ramires heading off. Will Oscar be the difference? The game is in need of some inspiration.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Branislav Ivanovic goes down after a challenge from Joey Barton. There didn't look much in it. But the defender does not impress Barton, who wags a finger in his direction and tells him to get up.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
We have not seen much of Didier Drogba today. He has a half-chance after Mauricio Isla stops Ramires, but the ball falls to the 37-year-old who lashes an effort well over the crossbar.
Handbags
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
We mentioned earlier that Charlie Austin and John Terry were having a bit of a battle in the first half. Referee Andre Marriner has to separate the pair after Terry thought Austin left his foot in when trying to challenge goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. One to monitor. No cards shown to either player.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Early chance for QPR at the start of the second half. Matt Phillips fools Cesar Azpilicueta with a couple of stepovers before swinging in a delightful left-footed cross from the right wing. The ball just eludes Bobby Zamora, who didn't really go all out to reach it when any touch from the striker would have surely led to an opening goal.
Ed Snowdon: Zouma is surely coming on second half. Lacking a grip on this match.
Pablo de Roman: I think the most exciting part about this game is the potential sub of young striker Izzy Brown. He'll be better than Charlie Austin.
Tom Wilkinson: They didn't produce performances like this for Harry Redknapp because Harry Redknapp is rubbish.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Wakey, wakey. Time to go again. Chelsea central defender Kurt Zouma has been warming up during the break, but does not see any action just yet. He remains on the bench as the players kick-off for the second half.
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Alfred Paapa Darkwah: Very boring first half. This is not a reflection of the perceived importance of this game. Quality is very disappointing.
Max Downton: Combative and direct from QPR and pretty average from Chelsea. Smallest number of players used is catching up to us; lethargic.
Sho: Should have taken a nap. Dull.
Post update
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"Manchester United have 11 points more than at the same stage a year ago, while City have mustered nine fewer.
"Will Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini finally bow to pressure and change from his preferred 4-4-2 (mainly 4-2-4) to deal with United's in-form midfield?
"City striker Sergio Aguero, like United boss Louis Van Gaal, believes the Premier League title can still be won. But Aguero's lack of a goal in the last five league games is one reason why City surely won't win it."
Coming up
Don't forget, and how could you, that we have the Manchester derby coming up later on. That match starts at 16:00 so we will be getting team news from Old Trafford in the next 35 minutes.
England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton is already at Old Trafford. With fans desperate to get a 'selfie' with him.
As it stands
So, if it remains 0-0 at Loftus Road, this would be the top of the Premier League. Chelsea would be five points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand.
And this would be the bottom of the table. QPR would stay 18th, but inch a point closer to Hull in 17th.
Mathew Brown: This match is like getting excited about going to Greggs, ordering a steak bake only then realising it's ice cold.
Rishabh Kapoor: All the neutrals gunning for QPR. they have a unique chance to make the title race interesting. Go Charlie Austin!
Thomas Goodchild: This isn't a derby. And it's really lacking any quality. Very dull.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "It's been a great half for QPR, they've worked really hard. I bet Harry Redknapp will be thinking why they couldn't produce performances like this every week when he was in charge.
"If they'd have done that they would be in mid-table now. The question is can they do this for another 45 minutes? Chelsea will improve and Jose Mourinho will be looking for more runners after the break and stretch the home side's defence more."
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"It's been highly charged, highly competitive and highly paced but with little chances."
HALF-TIME
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
And that's the first half over.
CLOSE!
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea nearly went behind a minute ago, and have just had a good chance to go ahead. But Cesc Fabregas heads over from Branislav Ivanovic's cross that Didier Drogba had missed. The ball bounced just a bit too high for Fabregas to keep his header down.
GREAT SAVE!
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
We shamed the players by saying they had not had a shot on target, and finally, a goalkeeper has a save to make. And what a save it is. After a long ball forward Bobby Zamora's knockdown finds Charlie Austin. The striker has space to turn and drills an effort at goal. Thibaut Courtois pushes it wide. Fine save from the big man.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "The fans are playing their part and really whipping up an atmosphere. QPR's players have responded. How many saves has Rob Green had to make? But Chelsea can be a lot better and that's the worry for the home side."
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
We were expecting a few goals today. So far, 43 minutes in, we have not had a shot on target. From either side. Sorry.
Rich: No parked bus, but certainly workmanlike from Chelsea.
Jordan Mundy-Gill: I'm still yet to be convinced that Terry and Cahill are a good partnership.
Ejikeme Ike IkeChi: This is going to be a tense encounter like I predicted before the match. But still I still expect Chelsea to nick this one.
What more do Terry and Cahill have to do to convince you Jordan?
Handbags
Charlie Austin pushes John Terry to the ground. It gets a big cheer from the home fans, but brings no action from referee Andre Marriner. Carry on. Nothing to see.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
QPR's Sandro, unmarked at the near post, heads over from a Matt Phillips corner. Good spell this for the hosts. The midfielder probably should have hit the target.
David McQueen: Yeah. I'd probably be jealous of the team in second with no trophies this season if I was Cesc Fabregas...NOT!
Tor Noppharat: Chelsea really needs to get ball down onto the ground.
Immys: If QPR were to score first, we could see lot of Chelsea players suspended for the Manchester United game next week.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
This might not be the easy game many were predicting for the potential champions. Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has to scamper out of his penalty area to deny Charlie Austin before the striker could collect Joey Barton's through ball.
Austin then strikes one at goal from the edge of the penalty area, with Cesar Azpilicueta in the way.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Eden Hazard, tipped by Jose Mourinho to win the Player of the Year title, plays a ball from the only area of Loftus Road in shadow, down the line and wins a corner. But it comes to nothing. QPR, who have conceded 15 times in their last seven games, are looking steady at the back at the moment.
Harry Partridge: Fabregas has had far fewer goals/assists in the second half of seasons compared to the first for years now. Was to be expected!
JJ: Everyone saying that Fabregas drop of form is because he's jealous of Arsenal. He does this every second half of the season!
Fionn McGuire: Those mentioning Fabregas going off the boil since Christmas, he does this absolutely every season. It's a dead certainty.
CLOSE!
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Bobby Zamora scoops a pass aimed at Charlie Austin, but Gary Cahill does well to nip in front of the striker to clear the danger.
At the other end Ramires comes storming into the near post to meet Didier Drogba's cross. Ramires gets in front of Nedum Onuoha and, facing the wrong way, tries to flick the ball at goal, but can only send it wide.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Branislav Ivanovic's long throw misses everyone and bounces over Robert Green's crossbar without touching anyone. It zips up off the pitch that Paul was just talking about. Like a fast bowler steaming in and sending one in short. Just with a bigger ball.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "The pitch looks like it is getting on a bit. There's been a few bobbles and it's making it difficult for the players. Certainly Geoffrey Boycott wouldn't be happy with it!"
Greg: I see that Cesc Fabregas's drop in form has coincided with Arsenal's better form. Is he getting jealous and wants a move back to the Emirates?
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Back to Loftus Road and we're still goalless. QPR have coped well with Chelsea so far, with only a mis-hit cross that bounced off the post from Willian, the only moment of panic for QPR goalkeeper Robert Green.
Clever free-kicks
Speaking of great free-kick routines. May I quickly point you in the direction of this clever free-kick recently. It is well worth a watch.
It came from the Women's Super League match between Notts County Ladies and Arsenal Ladies.
Laura Bassett appeared to begin to argue with Alex Greenwood as she approached to take the free-kick, before the ball was worked out for Ellen White to send a curling effort into the bottom corner from 18 yards.
"Thankfully it came off," White told BBC Radio Nottingham. "But now we can never do it again, which is a little annoying."
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
It is one straight from the training ground. And QPR are lucky to survive. Cesc Fabregas's low free-kick from the left flank finds an onrushing Nemanja Matic. He strikes goalwards, but the ball bounces off an unsuspecting Joey Barton to safety. They might only be able to get away with that routine once though.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Drogba's 37 by the way. With no Costa, no Remy and Fabregas and Matic one yellow card away from suspensions, is this a good time, if there ever is one, to play Chelsea?
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "Steven Caulker needs to accept he's not going to win many aerial duels with Didier Drogba. I don't care how old Drogba is, he is still impressive. Caulker needs to just drop off him."
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
We said Cesc Fabregas was wearing a protective mask. Here it is. Fetching. But at least it means he can play.
Micky in Sheffield: Wasn't Jose Mourinho just talking about football focusing too much on individuals and now he's tipping Hazard for player of the year?
Will in London: Is it just me or does it seem a bit contradictory for Mourinho to criticise the Ballon D'or and then call Hazard the best player in the PL in the same week?
Andrew in Richhill: Cesc Fabregas started the season in spectacular form, but he has gone off the boil a bit recently. Could it be the stresses, strains and intensity of the Premier League season that he wasn't used to at Barcelona for the past few years? Mourinho hasn't rested him much this year.
Ouch
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
He nearly banged his head on the QPR tunnel, and now Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is in pain. He is caught on the elbow by Charlie Austin. It was accidental from the QPR striker, but painful for the Belgian. He is OK though, and we continue.
Conor McMeekin: I see Willian is going to have a fantastic game again... Awful player, offers absolutely nothing.
Zavair Baakza: You just feel that today is Drogba's day. The small pitch might just help him and a beastly performance is long overdue.
Mr Kahill: The last time Chelsea met QPR at Loftus Road, they lost 1-0 with two red cards. Same day City hammered United 6-1 in the derby. Repeat?
HITS THE WOODWORK
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
It was not intentional but Willian nearly flukes Chelsea into the lead. His attempted cross from the right touchline bounces back off Robert Green's post. A lucky escape for the hosts. And also the goalkeeper, who was nearly embarrassed at his near post.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
BBC Radio London
Former Charlton midfielder Paul Mortimer: "QPR are scoring goals but they are up against a team who are different proposition in Chelsea today."
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Didier Drogba, playing up front on his own because of injuries to Diego Costa and Loic Remy, wins Chelsea their first corner. It's deep from a masked Fabregas where Ivanovic's knock back is cleared.
Post update
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
The home fans are in good voice. Their side have picked up four points from their last two matches, scoring seven goals in the process. Charlie Austin, with 17 goals this season, goes for an early sighter. He gets it all wrong and the ball loops harmlessly into Thibaut Courtois's hands.
QPR midfielder Alejandro Faurlin, out of action because of a cruciate knee injury, writes on Twitter: "What a special and important day this is for QPR. Wish the lads all the very best. Damn I miss to be out there."
KICK-OFF
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
And we're off. Three players in danger of a two-game ban after today. Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas for Chelsea, and QPR's Joey Barton, will be sitting out soon if they see yellow today.
Let's go
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
After coming through a tiny-looking tunnel where Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has to duck down to get through, the players are out, have shook hands and we're ready to go. QPR have not won at home in 2015. Is today the day that run ends?
Mexi-can QPR win?
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
There will almost certainly be no need for sombreros in Manchester later on. In London, anything goes.
The north-south divide
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has his shades on - it is a lovely day at Loftus Road. There will be no need for the shades at Old Trafford later though. It is dark, miserable and looks like it will rain very heavily up north. So a pretty normal Manchester day then.
'Chelsea would miss Hazard more than Costa'
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
"Eden Hazard's performance against Stoke was incredible; he was brave, intelligent and simply fantastic. Chelsea would miss him more than Diego Costa. If he got injured there could be a problem.
"The tactics often do look like they get the ball to him as much as possible and he thrives on the responsibility. I used to enjoy the pressure and expectations when I played and he seems to be the same.
"He brings so much confidence and belief to the team. He creates chances, scores goals and, at his best, is basically unstoppable.
"If he plays like did against Stoke in the next few games, then he can deliver the points Chelsea need to win the title."
The ever-growing Hazard fan club
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Another member of the Eden Hazard fan club is ex-Chelsea striker Pat Nevin. This is what he has to say about the Belgium international.
Hazard to win Player of the Year - Mourinho
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Eden Hazard is without equal in the Premier League this season and the clear player of the year, according to Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.
The Belgium playmaker has sparkled at times, scoring 12 goals in 30 matches, to help Chelsea top the standings by seven points with eight games to play before Sunday's clash at QPR.
"I think what he's doing, speaking in a very honest way, it shouldn't even be a debate," Mourinho said.
"If somebody throws other names on the table, it's because he wants to sell papers, wants to throw some sand into people's eyes, because this player (Hazard) is by far the best player in the Premier League all season."
Manager view
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, who is without the injured Diego Costa and Loic Remy this afternoon: "We don't cry about missing Diego Costa and Loic Remy, today we have full trust in Didier Drogba.
"It's a difficult match for us and for them - we want to try and win and we're playing against a team who is fighting for points to stay in the division. It's a big match and hopefully the expectation is comparable to the performance of both teams."
Fabregas to play despite nose injury
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
The players are running around doing their pre-match warm-ups. One point to note, Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, one booking away from a suspension, has donned a Zorro-style mask after breaking his nose during the match against Stoke.
Earlier this week, Fabregas posted a picture of said nose on Instagram.
Anil Pingali: Best derby ever? Mohun Bagan v East Bengal in the Calcutta. 86yr old derby played out in front of 100k supporters.
Achiakh: The best derby ever is the Casablanca one between Raja v Wydad this season when John Toshack's Wydad scored two goals in the last 3 minutes a 2-2 draw in front of 80,000 passionate fans.
Kristian: Was on holiday in Sweden went to Malmo v Helsingborg, 7000 standing on terrace behind the goal, flares, flags great derby 3-0.
How they stand - bottom of the Premier League
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
So this is the situation at the bottom of the Premier League. QPR will move above Hull City and Sunderland if they record a shock win against Chelsea. A 5-0 defeat for Rangers will take them below Burnley.
'Leicester can stay up'
West Brom 2-3 Leicester
MOTD2 Extra
QPR won promotion from the Championship last season and are fighting to stay in the Premier League. The same situation as Leicester City, who remain bottom, despite beating West Brom 3-2 on Saturday.
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "If Leicester go down, people will feel sorry for them. They haven't spent loads of money and they have had a right go in every single game. Even if they go down, I think Nigel Pearson should keep his job. But they have momentum now. I think they can stay up."
Sunday Mirror journalist Andy Dunn: "Hull City should be worried and West Brom have the worst run-in of the lot. Leicester's fixtures look the most comfortable but it's how they respond to the pressure. Everyone has said Leicester are relegated but they've kept on attacking and now they are the ones with momentum."
Remy's injury
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Chelsea on Twitter: Loic Remy is out with a muscular injury picked up in training yesterday. Eden Hazard will play his 100th Premier League game for the club today.
Get Inspired
With BBC Sport
Ollie Claydon: Our chubby Camden Falcons lads arrived in random kit to play the track suited Camden Tigers and beat them 3-1 at their stadium!
We want to hear the your best personal derby experiences. Been a Sunday League hero or villain? Tweet us with #getinspired, leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page or text us on 81111.
'No philosophy nonsense under Sherwood'
Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa
MOTD2 Extra
But Aston Villa are getting closer to Premier League survival after winning 1-0 at Tottenham yesterday.
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "Would Spurs have been better off sticking with Sherwood? It's a tough question. He did well there, had a good win percentage and did well with Emmanuel Adebayor. He will keep Villa up. It's simple straightforward football they play - get the ball up to Christian Benteke, get runners off him and that's Tim all over. No philosophy nonsense! He's got a chance of an FA Cup final so in the space of six months as well so he could be a hero of Aston Villa. They only scored 12 under Paul Lambert and have scored the same amount under Tim so far."
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: "Against QPR last week Aston Villa got the ball up to Christian Benteke and they got him in the game quickly. He bullied the two QPR centre-backs well. He was excellent for me, got himself in the game against Tottenham yesterday and showed his movement and finishing. He's in form because they are playing to his strengths and that's where his goals have been coming from. It's made over complicated at times football."
'Leave out O'Shea'
Sunderland 1-4 Crystal Palace
MOTD2 Extra
One of QPR's rivals near the bottom of the Premier League, Sunderland, took a heavy beating on Saturday as they lost 4-1 to Crystal Palace at the Stadium of Light.
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "Dick Advocaat has got to be brave and leave his captain, John O'Shea, out. He's the leader but his performances haven't been good enough. I'm not sure Coates on the bench is any better but they cannot keep giving away goals like they are."
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: "Even when I was there at Sunderland, the performances in the big games were fine. The atmosphere is intimidating, but then they don't follow it up against somebody like Crystal Palace at home. I don't know why."
Sunday Mirror journalist Andy Dunn: "There's no evidence to give Dick Advocaat a long-term contract. Personally, I think they should have stuck with Gus Poyet."
Hit the live coverage tab to watch MOTD2 Extra now.
QPR 'like a soap opera' - Redknapp
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Chris Ramsey says he likes watching Eastenders. But earlier this week, former QPR manager Harry Redknapp said the club was a bit like a "soap opera".
Redknapp quit as QPR manager, blaming imminent knee replacement surgery for his decision. The 67-year-old believes he would have kept QPR in the Premier League despite being second from bottom when he quit.
He told the BBC: "I always thought I had everyone pulling with me and suddenly I felt some were and some weren't. Behind the scenes, I always thought there were one or two people with their own agendas."
So what is the next twist in the QPR drama. Stay tuned and we will find out later on.
'I am just a normal guy doing a job in a big club'
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
QPR boss Chris Ramsey spoke to BBC Radio 5 live earlier today. And he may well have watched Eastenders earlier on.
"You have to live a normal life as a manager," said Ramsey, describing his pre-match routine.
"If we have an afternoon game, I'll run the line for my son's team in the morning. I am just a normal guy doing a job in a big club. I don't drive a Ferrari or anything like that.
"Sometimes as managers we need to get off the pedestal and understand what a fan has been through. I watch a film on the ipod or Eastenders in the 90 minutes before a game. It is the worst time."
'Arsenal should grind out more results'
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
MOTD2 Extra
Arsenal fans will be watching Chelsea's game at QPR anxiously later on. This is what our MOTD2 pundits thought of Arsenal's 1-0 win at Burnley.
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: "Burnley didn't create a lot, they were pressing throughout but it was impressive the way Arsenal stuck in and kept their shape. They were always a threat going forward. I think they could grind out results more - that's what has cost them this season."
Sunday Mirror journalist Andy Dunn: "Francis Coquelin has been the sort of player everyone has been crying out for Arsene Wenger to sign and he's been there all the time. He's made the difference. It looks promising for Arsenal at the moment."
Hit the live coverage tab to watch MOTD2 Extra now.
'QPR's problem is in defence'
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
MOTD2 Extra
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: "Watching QPR in the week against Villa, they were so bad defensively, wide open at times, but found a way to get back into the game,. It is almost as though Chris Ramsey has said to his team that they have to go out and attack teams."
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "The problem for Rangers is in defence and if they go behind against Chelsea today, with their defensive record, there will be no way back into the game. I think Chelsea will go on to win the league by eight, nine or 10 points.
Sunday Mirror journalist Andy Dunn: "I am surprised QPR have gone 4-4-2. Rangers will go into the game with quite a bit of heart after scoring seven goals in two games. Chelsea have been getting victories without playing at their very best."
'Chris Ramsey has galvanised us'
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
MOTD2 Extra
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand: "It is tense at the bottom, but it makes it interesting. Some teams around us got good results and hopefully we can get one today against Chelsea. The boys have responded well to Chris Ramsey and are working hard. We haven't maybe taken the chances they could but you can't fault the work-rate. The boys are doing what they need to do.
"You saw after the the 3-3 draw with Aston Villa game the boys were arguing afterwards in the dressing room about only getting a point. That contrasts with earlier earlier in the season when we couldn't buy a point away from home.
"Chris has done tremendously well. He's galvanised the players and we look more organised. The boys have respond to what he has done. They are giving their best and loads of QPR supporters have told me that they are pleased with how we are playing.
"As derby match, when I was playing against Chelsea we were a little bit closer, now they are long way from us. But it's a still a special occasion for the supporters and our players certainly know that."
Kwasi Boafo: Best derby I've ever seen? Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League. Forget form...pure passion and bragging rights.
Ted Saker-Clark: Alan Shearer's last goal for Newcastle against Sunderland in a 4-1 win in 2006 was a very special moment.
George Abbey: I agree with Peterwari Soberekon: Port Harcourt Derby (Sharks v Dolphins) I played in a few of them, great memories!
'Man City have gone backwards'
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
MOTD2 Extra
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "I think there has been complacency, it is an aging squad and the recruitment after wining the league under both Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini has been very poor. Man City is about the here and now - and that is why I can see the manager losing his job at the end of the season. City have gone backwards. No question."
Sunday Mirror journalist Andy Dunn: "I think there is an element of stagnation - this is not a crisis though. I don't believe for one minute that Manuel Pellegrini is the most influential person in recruitment at the club - and the recruitment policy has been incoherent. I think it will be some time before we see kids coming through from their academy."
Hit the live coverage tab to watch MOTD2 Extra right now.
Breaking team news
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
For QPR, Karl Henry returns to midfield in place of Niko Kranjcar.
Didier Drogba starts for Chelsea. Loic Remy is not in the squad, and neither is Diego Costa. Drogba and Ramires replace Remy and Oscar.
QPR: Green, Isla, Onuoha, Caulker, Hill, Phillips, Barton, Sandro, Henry, Austin, Zamora. Subs: Traore, McCarthy, Kranjcar, Dunne, Hoilett, Grego-Cox, Comley.
Chelsea: Courtois, Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Ramires, Matic, Willian, Fabregas, Hazard, Drogba. Subs: Cech, Luis, Zouma, Oscar, Mikel, Cuadrado, Brown.
Referee: Andre Marriner (W Midlands)
'United have been better without Van Persie'
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
MOTD2 Extra
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: " Robin van Persie has been struggling this season. You take him out of it and United look a different side. The problem is if he's not starting, he's not going to be happy. Is he ever going to be fit to play a full season now?"
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "I think his contract is up at end of next season. Do they keep him? I think they should - Robin van Persie has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League. He almost won them the title single-handedly not long back. He's still a very good player and I'd keep him for next season."
Hit the live coverage tab to watch MOTD2 Extra right now.
Moses Unongu: The best football derby is Chelsea FC vs QPR... undiluted rivalry. A David vs Goliath pairing that could swing either way!
James Kitching: Lincoln v Grimsby. Full of lower league passion.
Charles Gray: Best derby ever was 27th December 1982, Norwich beat Ipswich 3-2 at Portman Road thanks to a late curling free-kick from Martin O'Neill.
'Navas doesn't do enough'
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
MOTD2 Extra
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: "Jesus Navas against Daley Blind... he could roast him."
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "Yep, but what does Navas do when he beats his man? He hits the first defender or puts it over the bar. How many assists has he had this season?"
'People are wondering if City are progressing'
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
MOTD2 Extra
The first talking point on MOTD2 Extra is today's Manchester United derby. This is what our experts are saying.
Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane: "James Milner has been City's key player this season. I can't understand why he can't fit into the side and they've let his contract run down."
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage: "I look at that Manchester City team and tactically the formation they play will be key. You can't play with a midfield of Silva, Nasri and Toure because if the ball goes over their head, there's not enough desire to get track back."
Sunday Mirror journalist Andy Dunn: "United have had to respond to City's threat with big spending. They have done that and are finally bearing fruits. Vincent Kompany has been interviewed this week and he has betrayed a sense that the pressure is on him and City. People are starting to wonder if they are progressing."
Get Inspired
With BBC Sport
Matthew in Ballyclare: My best derby was when we had to beat out local rivals to get into the cup final. I put us 2-1 up with a run from the half way line and slotting into the corner. Won 4-1! Unfortunately got hammered in the final.
Henry in Birmingham: Not football, but a few years ago, my hockey team played the local rivals and whoever won was promoted for the first time in either club's history. Needless to say I contracted glandular fever in the days before the game, was too ill to play but went to watch as we lost 3-1. Still gutted I couldn't help my team that day.
Kevin Uppal in Leeds: Summer 2011...Fifa computer competition with the sibling. Best to 50 wins....49:49. Real Madrid v Barca. 2-0 down at half-time.....win 3-2 in stoppage time. He's never played Fifa since.
We are also asking about your own personal derby memories.
Team news coming up soon
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
So will Jose Mourinho shock us all and send Branislav Ivanovic up front? Team news will be coming in 10 minutes.
Ivanovic up front?
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
"People will think I'm mad but I have no doubt right-back Branislav Ivanovic could replace Diego Costa up front.
"He has a striker's instinct and excellent movement, as he showed brilliantly in the 5-3 win over Everton earlier in the season with his run and finish. He not the quickest but he's not slow and he looks to me like a player who has played as a centre-forward before in his career.
"Any forward in the world would have been proud of the goal he scored at Goodison Park that day and it occurred to me then that he plays like a frustrated attacker.
"Jose Mourinho often has a surprise or two up his sleeve and he has shown he can think outside of the box. He did it in the League Cup final against Tottenham, playing Kurt Zouma in midfield. Mourinho is not afraid to make big decisions and playing Ivanovic up front would be a possibility."
Chelsea without Costa for four games
QPR v Chelsea (13:30 BST)
Chelsea are set to be without injured top goalscorer Diego Costa for the next four games, starting with today's away match against QPR. We will find out the team news soon from Loftus Road. Ex-Chelsea striker Pat Nevin has come up with a radical solution to replace Costa. Are you ready for this?
Live now
MOTD2 Extra
MOTD2 Extra is on BBC One now. Hit the live coverage tab now to watch. What are you waiting for?
Matthew Dick: Best Derby? Ballymena Utd 3-2 Coleraine in 2009 Irish League, a late own goal off the chest deciding the match.
Roger Aldridge: Millwall beating West Ham 4 - 1 two goals from Tim Cahill and two penalty misses.
Pranav Madabhushi: India vs Pakistan at the 2011 Cricket World Cup. The craze and intensity was unbelievable.
'There's a bitterness about them'
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
BBC Sport looks ahead to the Manchester derby as a United fan and a City fan say what it means to win the game.
"They haven't won anything in ages. They want to get it out of their system," says City fan Smug Roberts.
"There's a bitterness about them," responds United fan Mick Ferry. "We hardly played them in the 90s as they kept doing things like going into Division Three. Hopefully we beat them 8-0."
Manager of the year?
MOTD2 Extra
BBC Sport pundit Kevin Kilbane will be appearing on MOTD2 Extra, which starts at 12:15 BST on BBC One as well as on the website, He will be appearing alongside Robbie Savage and journalist Andy Dunn. Guy Mowbray will be presenting.
We grabbed a quick word with Kevin before the show - and he had some interesting things to say about Southampton boss Ronald Koeman.
"He's a cool character. You hear a lot of manager's come out and talk a lot of rubbish at time but he doesn't. He just says it and gets on with it," said Kilbane.
"He doesn't have anything to prove to anyone, maybe that's because of the career he had as a player. He is such a cool character and I have been particularly impressed with his signings. He's very good in the market, I know that is the club's policy in general but I think they have got a really good working relationship with him and the board.
"I think in many respects you could argue for him to be manager of the year."
Scottish football live text
Our colleagues north of the border have just gone live. First up in the Scottish Premiership it's Kilmarnock versus Aberdeen, then it's Hibs versus Hearts in the Edinburgh derby.
Rangers are also in action, at home to Raith Rovers. Want to join in? Head over here.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester United v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
Manchester City right-back Pablo Zabaleta is pumped up for the big one. He writes on Twitter: Derby day. COME ON CITY!!!!
Benjamin Drewett: Best derby has to be Vienna derby (Rapid v Austria) no game without drama.
Nathan Simmonds: Sheffield Wednesday beating Leeds 6-0 last season was especially sweet after Kirklandgate.
Richard A P Ghagan: The Oxford-Cambridge boat race.
We asked what is the best derby you have ever seen. Football ones are probably best thanks Richard. Tweet us using #bbcfootball, leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page or text us on 81111.
Kissing goodbye to the Premier League?
Gossip column
The transfer window will be open again at the end of the season. Here are some of our stories from the Gossip column. And it might be bad news for Everton fans.
La Liga champions Atletico Madrid may target Everton's 18-goal forward Romelu Lukaku, 21, if they lose Mario Mandzukic, 28, to Wolfsburg. (Sun on Sunday - subscription)
Chelsea are set to complete the £4.7m transfer of Brazilian midfielder Nathan, 19, next week from Atletico Paranaense, with the teenager heading to London for a medical. (ESPN Brazil - in Portuguese)
Manchester United believe they have beaten Liverpool to PSV Eindhoven's Dutch winger Memphis Depay, 21, who has an asking price of £25m. (Sunday Mirror)
Get Inspired
With BBC Sport
Jonny Varga: School tournament in Milan, playing our biggest rivals. Went 1-0 down within five minutes, ended up winning 4-1
Adam Bennet: Played rivals in cup. Won 3-2 but I had to pull off about 10 saves in the last five minutes #MOTM #captainsperformance #savemyteam
We want to hear your best personal derby experiences. Been a Sunday morning football hero or villain? Tweet us with #getinspired, leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page or text us on 81111.