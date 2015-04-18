Saturday football - reaction
Summary
- Leicester off bottom - Burnley now 20th
- FT: Palace 0-2 WBA, - Morrison and Gardner
- FT: Stoke 2-1 Saints, Everton 1-0 Burnley
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance, Phil Dawkes and Mandeep Sanghera
All times stated are UK
Thank you and good evening
That is all from me for this afternoon.
Manager reaction
Stoke 2-1 Southampton
Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "We limited a very good Southampton side to few chances. I felt in terms of the momentum, certainly second half, we were very comfortable.
"They had a lot of possession but didn't cause us a lot of problems. In the second half we were excellent.
"You make your own luck. Charlie Adam has come on and effected the game for us. People will say it was important for Southampton but I'm not sure about that."
Manager reaction
Crystal Palace 0-2 West Brom
West Brom boss Tony Pulis on whether he had different emotions against Crystal Palace: "No, I'm manager of West Brom, all my thoughts are with them. I had a great time here, I really enjoyed it and wish them all the best for the future.
"I was nervous as anything right to end, because they had a right go, it's a wonderful crowd here. I'm very pleased we should be that resilient, we concentrated for 60 minutes and got the result we deserved. I've said to the lads that 40 points is a good tally for us, that's what we should be aiming for and we have five games left to achieve it."
What's going on elsewhere
Reading 0-1 Arsenal
It is still0-0 between Chelsea and Manchester United with just over 30 minutes gone at Stamford Bridge. However, there has been a goal in the FA Cup semi-final with Alexis Sanchez putting Arsenal 1-0 up against Reading.
Manager reaction
Crystal Palace 0-2 West Brom
Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew: "We are disappointed because our winning run comes to an end. We couldn't have done any more.
"The first goal [by James Morrison] was a case of an old manager coming back and knowing the areas to exploit. We dominated the game, we had great moments without getting on the end of it.
"I can't fault the team, we just came up against a team who do very well then when they get the lead."
Crystal Palace 0-2 West Brom
West Brom midfielder Craig Gardnertweeted: What a result today buzzing we got the 3 points the fans were top class again
Player reaction
Everton 1-0 Burnley
Everton's Kevin Mirallas: "A lot of people have talked about my future. I like to play for Everton.
"I am in my best form of the season. When it is finished I will talk to my partner, the president, the trainer and manager.
"But I am confident here and I like to play for Everton."
Manager reaction
Everton 1-0 Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I don't know how he [Kevin Mirallas] stayed on the pitch [for a high tackle]. You should be sent off for them. He is not a malicious player but I he should have been sent off.
"You try and do things in the correct manner [not surrounding refs and going down] and it doesn't work for you.
"People want to see people fighting in a fair and proper manner. We try to do that.
"The Mirallas one, I am amazed he stayed on the pitch.
"The loss leaves us fighting. Written off before the start, still being written off now. We have had plenty of knocks this season and bounced back. We will look to do that again against Leicester next week."
League Two review
Delight for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as his Burton side secure promotion to League One. Two goals from Lucas Akins (pictured) saw them beat Morecambe 2-1.
They are promoted as Wycombe only drew 0-0 at AFC Wimbledon, while Bury kept up their hopes of automatic promotion with a 1-0 victory at Portsmouth.
It was a terrible day for the three sides in danger of dropping out of the Football League. Bottom-placed Tranmere lost 3-0 at home to Oxford United,Cheltenham were beaten 2-0 at Northampton and Hartlepool suffered a 3-0 defeat at Luton.
Vote results
Who will beat the drop?
This afternoon's vote has now finished, in which we asked you which of the current bottom three will pull off the great escape? You won't be surprised to learn that Leicester's third win on the bounce has earned them 58.3% of your votes. Despite being bottom the table, Burnley have taken 24.2% against QPR's 17.5%.
One thing is for certain, Hull and Sunderland will not have been calm observers this afternoon.
Leicester 2-0 Swansea
John Hartson
BBC Radio 5 live
"Swansea have had a great season with 47 points but this afternoon was all about Leicester. They have been the better side from start to finish, they carried more of a threat in the final third. They were quicker and faster to the ball, took the lead and capitalised on it. They deserved the three points. Swansea were not that bad, they played in spells without carrying a threat.
"The atmosphere has been amazing, there is a feel good factor here. They have won three games in a row, all the pundits and experts had written them off but you would have to be a brave man to say Leicester will go down now.
"What a game it will be next week when Leicester go to Burnley."
Manager reaction
Leicester 2-0 Swansea
Swansea manager Garry Monk: "We probably got out-fought today which I haven't said too many times this season.
"We knew with the crowd and recent results that the intensity would be high in first 20 minutes and we didn't really get a grip of it.
"Nelson Oliveira had a great chance and he did well to stay on his feet. If we had got a goal then the atmosphere would have changed."
Manager reaction
Leicester 2-0 Swansea
Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson: "To get three wins on trot in this division is very hard and doubly so considering the position we are in. We are delighted.
"We are now involved in a six game season and four of those are at home.
"It is still in our hands which is nice. Our fate is still in our hands which is how we want to keep it for as long as possible.
"The danger is people start believing the job is done. It is far from it. There is a long way to go.
"We have still got six games left and we have to get as many points as possible from them which is going to be a big challenge."
What's on, where...
Do you want to watch theFA Cup semi-final? You can. How about reading a text commentary on it? Yep, that too. But what about 5 live and local radio on the game? Those as well. Basically, if you want to see it, hear it or read it, we've got it covered.

If it's Manchester United v Chelsea that you're after, we've got that covered too, via themedium of text commentary.
If it's Manchester United v Chelsea that you're after, we've got that covered too, via themedium of text commentary.
If you stick around here, it is reaction to this afternoon's games all the way. Speaking of which...
League One review
Bristol City were already promoted. Now they are the League One winners after getting the point they needed in a 0-0 draw against Coventry City.
MK Dons moved one point behind second-placed Preston after a thumping 6-1 win over Leyton Orient, including two goals from Rob Hall, but Swindon in fourth suffered a shock 1-0 home loss to already relegated Yeovil.
At the bottom, Colchester conceded an injury-time equaliser to draw 2-2 against Scunthorpe, Notts County look in desperate trouble after losing 2-0 at relegation rivals Crawley, who move out of the bottom four, They are replaced in the relegation zone by Orient.
Championship review
What drama at Bournemouth. They trailed 1-0 at half-time against Sheffield Wednesday and had defender Simon Francis sent off, but Eddie Howe's men moved 2-1 ahead after goals from Yann Kermorgant (pictured) and Matt Ritchie. But there was an injury-time twist as Chris Maguire 95th-minute penalty saw it end 2-2 to deny Bournemouth the victory that would have taken them top.
The Cherries' slip-up enabled Watford to go top after a 1-0 win against Birmingham, while play-off hopefuls Brentford dropped two points as they could only draw 2-2 at home to Bolton. Huddersfield were leading 3-1 and 4-3 but two goals from Tom Ince helped Derby claim a thrilling 4-4 draw.
At the bottom, Wigan survive. Well, for today at least. A 2-1 win against Brighton keeps their very slim hopes of staying up alive.
Manager reaction
Stoke 2-1 Southampton
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman: "We were unlucky. I am happy how the lads played. We know it is a difficult place to come and if you control that 90 minutes like we did it is very difficult and painful to understand how we lose.
"It was a bad moment at 1-1, but the team showed a good reaction. The wind was influential in their equaliser so it is unlucky. Sometimes in life you need more luck.
"If you play at difficult place and control the game, we created enough but didn't score enough. Everyone is talking about Champions League, we didn't. We talk about playing good football and fighting for a European place. That is the key."
Much-needed win for Albion
Crystal Palace 0-2 West Brom
It has been a big afternoon for West Brom, who are now eight points clear of the bottom three after their deserved win at in-form Palace. With a run-in from hell featuring games against Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal (as well as Newcastle) they desperately needed the points today. And they got them courtesy of a cracking goal-scoring start to both halves.
Crystal Palace 0-2 West Brom
West Brom goalscorer James Morrison: "We worked hard during the week on being hard to beat and it worked today. We will try and get to 40 points, that is our target. We have a some good games coming up and we look forward to that."
Team News
Chelsea v Man Utd (17:30 BST)
Chelsea make two changes from the side who beat QPR last time out in the Premier League as Kurt Zouma and Oscar start with Ramires & Willian on bench.
Luke Shaw, Radamel Falcao and Paddy McNair are brought in for Manchester United, who are without the injured quartet of Michael Carrick, Daley Blind, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo. Striker Robin van Persie is included on the substitutes bench.
Chelsea XI: Courtois, Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta, Zouma, Matic, Oscar, Fabregas, Hazard, Drogba.
United XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, McNair, Shaw, Mata, Rooney, Herrera, Young, Fellaini, FalcaoFollow the game from Stamford Bridge in its own live page here.
Text us on 81111
Crystal Palace 0-2 West Brom
Matt, London: Palace in a nutshell. From achieving the seemingly impossible last week, to failing to achieve what should be relatively within their grasp this time around. West Brom are a respectable side but Palace should very much be able to compete with them if they are able to out-muscle and out-heart a team like Manchester City.
FULL-TIME
Bournemouth 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday
The 10 men of Bournemouth thought they had this game won. But Chris Maguire's penalty has denied them a win and top spot in the division. This twisty, turny Championship promotion chase takes another swerve.
GOAL
Bournemouth 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday - Chris Maguire
More drama. Atdhe Nuhiu goes down in the area to give Sheffield Wednesday one last chance to ruin the Bournemouth party. Chris Maguire steps up and slots home the resulting spot-kick. The Cherries were top. They are not anymore.
Battle at the bottom
The battle at the bottom is turning into an almighty tussle. Leicester's win today (meaning they have won three top-flight games on the spin for the first time since 2000) has taken them off the bottom for the first time since November. They are now level on points with 17th-placed Hull and only in the bottom three on goal difference (one goal to be precise) and are just a point behind Sunderland.
Burnley's defeat to Everton means they replace Leicester at the foot, with QPR 19th. Both the bottom two have 26 points.
Full-time scores
FULL-TIME
Stoke 2-1 Southampton
PLAYER REACTION
Leicester 2-0 Swansea
Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa: "I am happy because it is a very good result but now we need to think about the next game.
"It is a very important result. We believe and the fans believe we will stay in the Premier League but we have to go from game to game."
FULL-TIME
Crystal Palace 0-2 West Brom
FULL-TIME
Everton 1-0 Burnley
Burnley are bottom of the league for the first time since November thanks to Leicester's win.
Championship update
Bournemouth 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Mark Mitchener at the Goldsands Stadium
BBC Sport
"The sun is shining on Bournemouth today, in all senses.
"Minutes after losing defender Simon Francis to a second yellow card, the Cherries won a free-kick 25 yards out and it was tapped to Matt Ritchie who fired an unstoppable rocket into the top corner.
"If Eddie Howe's men can hold on for five minutes plus stoppages, they're going back to the top of the table."
Football League update
Championship: What a big goal for Bournemouth. Huge. They only have 10 men, but a wonderful strike from Matt Ritchie has put them 2-1 in front against Sheffield Wednesday. The Cherries, who have never played in English football's top flight, are heading top of the Championship.
Stoke 2-1 Southampton
Toby Alderweireld leaves the field on a stretcher, he needed oxygen too. A nasty one. We think it was a heavy landing which did the damage. Saints down to 10 men for the finale.
Crystal Palace 0-2 West Brom
We are into injury time at Selhurst Park. Palace are pushing for a goal but it would take a miracle for them to claim even a point here. Glenn Murray has a pop but puts his shot high and wide.
Stoke 2-1 Southampton
A long, long stoppage as Saints defender Toby Alderweireld needs treatment. A fairly innocuous clash at first viewing but the stretcher was called for and he's still down.
FULL-TIME
Leicester 2-0 Swansea
Leicester 2-0 Swansea
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker, Final Score
"Fair play to Leicester, over the course of this game they deserve this."
Leicester 2-0 Swansea
John Hartson
BBC Radio 5 live
"There was a fumble from Fabianski from Cambiasso's free-kick and Andy King was the first to react. It looked to be an easy save, it wasn't. There was pace on the ball, it bounced two or three in front of Fabianksi and King got his goal. It's 2-0 and that should be game over."
Football League updates
Championship: Bournemouth will go top with a win, but it is currently 1-1 at the Goldsands Stadium. But Eddie Howe's side will have to play for the last few minutes with only 10 men after full-back Simon Francis was sent off for a second bookable offence.
A hat-trick from Rudy Gestede has taken Blackburn 3-2 in front against Nottingham Forest.
Sitter!
Stoke 2-1 Southampton
Two sitters in one game! Steven N'Zonzi missed an open goal in the first half and now Peter Crouch joins the club. Stoke break as Saints pile men forwards, Jon Walters lays it on a plate for Crouch and he quite literally has the entire goal to aim at. He slides it wide!
GOAL
Leicester 2-0 Swansea - Andy King
A big goal. A huge goal. A massive goal for Leicester. Esteban Cambiasso hits a free-kick from the edge of the box towards goal and when Lukasz Fabianski parries it, Andy King is on hand to side-foot in and spark an almighty celebration in the King Power. Leicester are coming off the bottom of the table for the first time since November courtesy of a third win in a row.