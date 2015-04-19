FT: Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool - reaction

And that my friends concludes FA Cup semi-final weekend. What a weekend. Plenty of goals, tense from start to finish, fine margins, it didn't disappoint.
Later today the BBC Sport website will run a live European football text for you to devour but for now, thank you for joining us and for all your tweets.
Tune into Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 BST on BBC One, and from 23:20 for viewers in Scotland.
Plus tonight there'll also be FA Cup highlights on from 23:20 on BBC One and from 00:10 in Scotland.
Farewell.
Player reaction on Twitter
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Jack Grealish/TwitterCopyright: Jack Grealish/Twitter
Tim Sherwood's given these lads the day off training tomorrow by the looks of it - jubilant scenes in the Aston Villa dressing room.
Sherwood on the final
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
More from Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood: "I watched the semi-final yesterday and saw how calm Arsene Wenger was. I was just so delighted I had to spill out the emotions. We will be the underdogs, and the pressure is on Arsenal as they are the holders. But for now we have to put that on the backburner."
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
What lines will you hear over and over again in the run up to the FA Cup final?
- Tim Sherwood, a former Tottenham player and manager, will guide Villa into face Spurs' north-London rivals. What reception will he get? What gold will he deliver in news conferences?
- Arsenal can become the FA Cup's most decorated club if they record a 12th success to move one ahead of Manchester United.
- Aston Villa can win their first FA Cup since 1958 and move onto eight wins in the tournament in all.
The FA Cup final
And so to the final, there are a lot of sleeps to count down from so be patient Villa fans.
Then again, you may not be in a mad rush...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Brilliant Delph
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
There is a lot of love on Twitter for Fabian Delph, BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas saying "that is how you drive your team to an FA cup final."
A look at the numbers explains why. He led the way in terms of touches of the ball for his side with 76 and completed 94% of his passes.
OptaCopyright: Opta
Manager reaction
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
More from Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood: "It'll be a great occasion for the football club but nothing is won yet. Not many gave us a chance today but but we believed it and when we stepped onto the pitch we realised the fans believed it too. I thought we dominated the football after Christian Benteke's goal and caused Liverpool a lot of problems.
"We looked at Liverpool and thought we could cause problems with two number 10s. Jack Grealish and Charles N'Zogbia played in the pockets and were hard to pick up. We knew our midfield three would have energy to cope and I thought the game plan worked perfectly today."
On midfielder Grealish: "The bigger the stage the better he plays and that's a sign of real talent. He's a player I looked at before I came to the club, and if you give him instructions he sticks to the plan. He's very durable, he's a big guy - he takes more even kicks in training than on the pitch. But he's only a kid and he's still learning."
OptaJoe tweets: "12 - Liverpool have won 12 of 31 games (39%) when Steven Gerrard has started this season, compared to 13 of 21 (62%) when he hasn't."
Gerrard by his own standards lacked influence today, but another of the club's recent headline makers Raheem Sterling was perhaps the most disappointing of those in yellow.
He touched the ball just 34 times and played only 18 passes in the entire 90 minutes.
GET INVOLVED
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
And some former Villa stars are also going big on social media:
Thomas Hitzlspergertweets: Proud of this Aston Villa team! Can't wait to watch you lift the FA Cup trophy!
Steve Froggatttweets: Villa gave an outstanding, team display, Delph and Grealish individually superb. Great day for the club and the fans.
GET INVOLVED
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
Prime Minister David Cameron has found time in these busy political times to tweet his congratulations for the club he supports.
David Cameron TwitterCopyright: David Cameron Twitter
Three years and counting...
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBC Sport this week asked former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher if no trophy puts Brendan Rodgers under pressure: "I don't think so. Especially what the manager did last season in almost leading them to the league title, playing the best football Liverpool have played since the late 1980s.
"This season has been a struggle, was a struggle early on, but they have turned it around and the manager deserves a lot of credit for that - changing the system, no one saw that coming.
"When you talk about a great job - you have to win trophies. He has done a very good job up until now."
'Too much to handle'
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"A lot of Liverpool fans seem unsure as to whether they want Brendan Rodgers to stay as manager. As far as I'm concerned I think he's a fantastic manager and has done a good job. It's just that the loss of Luis Suarez has been too much for them to handle."
Villa deserved win - Rodgers
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
AFPCopyright: AFP
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "We were very disappointing - Villa were much better than us. We were nervous for some reason, maybe when you want to win something so much perhaps it plays on your mind.
"For a team with a lot of energy we has no energy today. It is disappointing that in another big game we didn't show that courage. Villa did, they had good energy and are playing with a bit more freedom."
Manager reaction
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "Dealing with the occasion is something we need to improve at. There have been other big games where we have dealt with that very well, but there are others where we haven't.
"We need to focus on the performances and if we do that then normally get the victories. But today it wasn't at the right level.
"Now we have to strive for top-four Premier League finish - it is an obligation of this wonderful club to fight until the finish."
Balotelli's 'goal' should have stood - Rodgers
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers believes Mario Balotelli should not have been flagged offside before he stuck the ball in the Villa net after 87 minutes.
"It was a very poor decision," moans the Northern Irishman. "The official is looking across the line and should see the full-back playing Mario at least a yard onside. You need that to go for you.
"Steven Gerrard had a header cleared off the line, but apart from that we were too passive."
Text us on 81111
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Tom: Well done Villa, definitely deserve to go through. Surely Liverpool should be seriously considering going for Klopp in the summer? No Champions League or silverware and a manager's inexperience and naivety rubbing off in the big games.
Jimmy, Plymouth: Liverpool fan here who is in no doubt about which team deserves to be in the final, however, I do believe that we should be in extra time now, and that Mario's disallowed goal is kind of a big deal.
Charlie Varley: Liverpool needed a little bit of luck today. Arsenal got it yesterday. But we got the opposite with that Balotelli offside call.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Manager reaction
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
More from Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood on BT Sport: "It's going all right at the moment! I'm delighted with that win. We were underdogs but we believed we could win it.
"We outplayed Liverpool to be honest. We created a lot of chances and they resorted to lumping the ball forward.
"The final will be a great occasion. You can't win this cup with an easy route. If you win it you have to beat the best and Arsenal are right up there."
Manager reaction
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood on Jack Grealish. He told BT Sport: "He could be right up there amongst the best of them. The ball is a friend of his.
"He's Aston Villa through and through. He lives a couple of miles away from the ground. He just wants to play for Aston Villa and I want to give him the platform to do that because he has earned the right."
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
One of Aston Villa's stand-out players of the day Jack Grealish tweets: "Best feeling off my life!! So happy for all the fans!! What a game, can't even express how much this means to me."
Jack Grealish TwitterCopyright: Jack Grealish Twitter
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
BBCCopyright: BBC
Sherwood reaction looms
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Tim Sherwood, nice tight tie on him under his blazer, is about to chat to the media. He is loving this.
"We robbed them," he says with a smile when told Mario Balotelli's goal was onside.
"I'll get a good reaction from those Arsenal fans."
Player reaction
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa goalkeeper Shay Given, speaking to BT Sport: "I'm buzzing. The support has been amazing today, we deserved to go through, the team were great. Having belief caused Liverpool problems and that's come from the manager. He has instilled a lot of belief within the squad. Fabian Delph, he was captain marvel today, he has been brilliant all season. For him to score the winner is the stuff of dreams, but it's nothing more than he deserved."
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa fans are taking photographs, smiles beaming all over their end of the ground. No need to rush home. There are kisses on show, fist pumps, it's a fountain of human joy.
And why not? They haven't won the cup in 58 years. Arsenal will start favourites on 30 May but as we saw today, what does that tag mean?
'Best kiss I've ever had'
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Aston Villa's 19-year-old midfielder Jack Grealish on BBC Radio 5 live: "It was brilliant for me personally to play at Wembley at my age. Now we're through to the final and hopefully we can go on to win it.
"I've got to thank the gaffer Tim Sherwood for the confidence he has given to me since coming here - he has given me belief.
"He gave me a kiss as I came off - I enjoyed that one. It's one of the best kisses I've ever had!"
Player reaction
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa captain Fabian Delph, speaking to BT Sport: "The next game we are thinking about now is the Premier League. But I can't wait for the final. To walk out as captain will be the highlight of my career. We were confident going into the game and we are so happy to go away with the win. Final here we come.
"The gaffer is brilliant. He is so positive with everyone and doesn't panic. We had a game plan and stuck to it. We have got a lot of young lads. Jack Grealish came in and he was fantastic."
This was only Tim Sherwood's 10th game in charge of Villa. Not a bad start then?
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Barely anything in the possession stats, Liverpool, with 14 managed double the shots Villa did but only found the target three times compared the the victors' four.
Villa spent more time in Liverpool's final third. Liverpool fans, can you argue with the result? Tweet us on #bbcfacup.
OptaCopyright: Opta
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
sViera: Well, we got Steven Gerrard to Wembley. That's all that mattered, right? Right?!
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
We have seen this look on Steven Gerrard's face before. He walks off the pitch, the face of a man who has just dropped his car keys down a drain.
The captain's armband on his arm will have a new home next season and Gerrard, arguably the club's finest ever player, will end his final season with no silverware.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"Liverpool looked confused today. You can make too many tactical changes in a match. We haven't seen Philippe Coutinho running with the ball anywhere near as much as we should have. I'm not sure Brendan Rodgers has got the best out of his side."
FULL-TIME
ASTON VILLA REACH THE FA CUP FINAL
PACopyright: PA
Tim Sherwood has held it in all the way through the game but he is off on a victory lap. Fist clenched he punches the air time and time again. A quick embrace of ex-Villa goalkeeper David James who is a touchline pundit today. Sherwood is like a kid at Willie Wonka's Chocolate Factory.
Villa deserved what they got today. They produced a superbly committed display, packed with energy. What is Steven Gerrard thinking?
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Raheem Sterling, cross, cleared. Mario Balotelli, cross... no, he feeds it back and Dejan Lovren will have a blast from 35 yards. Dear me. That ball has ended up in Barnet somewhere. Unforgiveable. Around 30 seconds...
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Another late chance for Liverpool as Jordan Henderson picks out Mario Balotelli. Around 12 yards out, he heads over and in truth Shay Given was well inc control. We have 90 seconds...
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Rickie Lambert is on for Alberto Moreno, Liverpool, go direct and Steven Gerrard heads down for Raheem Sterling but he fires well over.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
These records are about to go out of the window...
jCopyright: j
Aston Villa's fans are bouncing. Their side are moments away from the chance to compete for an eighth FA Cup win on 30 May. How much stoppage time? FOUR MINUTES.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Mario Balotelli finds the back of the net... but the assistant referee has his flag raised! It won't count. Have a look at the replay though, he's clearly on and Villa get away with one. Big, big call that.
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
The fairytale moment arrives... GERRARD... off the line. He meets Philippe Coutinho's whipped corner and heads at the top corner but Kieran Richardson is the Villa saviour. Nails bitten off yet Villa fans?
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Gareth Evans: Has the script been written for one more Steven Gerrard fairytale?
Mike W: If you needed confirmation that Gerrard is a spent force then the evidence is on display for us all to see.
Jordan Mundy-Gill: Unfortunately for the romantics, sentiment doesn't win football matches.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Liverpool still have a change remember. Rickie Lambert and Fabio Borini are sat on their bench as Jores Okore concedes another corner. Pressure slowly mounting...
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
What a chance for Dejan Lovren. He stoops to meet Steven Gerrard's out-swinging corner from 12 yards but clears the bar.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"Despite his youth the size of this game has suited Jack Grealish down to the ground."
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
"His hair hasn't moved," says a colleague as Jack Grealish sees his number raised to depart the field. It's a fine bit of styling and he gets a peck on the cheek from Tim Sherwood. On is Joe Cole, ex-Liverpool. Experienced.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
PACopyright: PA
"If Liverpool have any chance of getting back into this game, it will come through Philippe Coutinho. He sparked into life then to win that free-kick on the edge of the Villa box, but it wasn't one of Steven Gerrard's best efforts and it was easy for a keeper of Shay Given's experience."
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Steven Gerrard stands over a free-kick in a perfect position for him 25 yards from goal. It beats the wall but is never beating Shay Given who can glare at the ball as it loops into his hands. Food and drink for Given. An early birthday gift. He is 39 tomorrow.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Liverpool, look one dimensional. A long ball to Mario Balotelli sees him flagged offside but their midfield looks fragmented and cutting edge in the final third is nowhere to be seen.
It seems Glen Johnson will occupy the right-back slot, shifting Emre Can into midfield. It's not clear if that will see Can play an advanced role or if Steven Gerrard will move further forward.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Glen Johnson is on for Joe Allen. Liverpool will wish they had Robbie Fowler on the bench...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Liverpool's last FA Cup semi-final meeting with Aston Villa arrived in 1996 when Fowler, a scourge for the Midlands club, did the damage with a brace in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.
The Prodigy hit 'Firestarter' was number one in the charts and Fowler was certainly setting Villa ablaze.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
A first change of the day for Tim Sherwood. Charles N'Zogbia has been solid enough but Scott Sinclair will come on. Sinclair netted a hat-trick at Wembley for Brendan Rodgers to get Swansea promoted to the Premier League remember.
Liverpool are getting Glen Johnson ready. Surely that will be for Emre Can?
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Alberto Moreno's tackle was inch perfect because Christian Benteke was just about to pull the trigger. It's about now that the Liverpool players will start to think, is this going to be another painful semi-final? Am I going out of this competition? This is when heroes are made."
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"Liverpool look tired to me. They have not got as much energy as Villa - and it looks as though they are lacking confidence."
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
EPACopyright: EPA
Now we have a frenzy of football on our hands. Joe Allen to shoot from 18 yards, a stunning block on the edge of the area and Villa will break, Christian Benteke is slipped in, open your legs up and smash it son... no way. A wonderful sliding challenge from Alberto Moreno denies a wonderful chance.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
It is perhaps easy to see why Liverpool are disjointed. Emre Can has spent much of the season in a back three, now he finds himself high up the field playing from full-back and his touch is not good enough to get Raheem Sterling in behind.
Liverpool recycle the ball and Can is at it again down the flank. Corner won as his cross finds a deflection. Steven Gerrard over it... flicked away by Ron Vlaar.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"Aston Villa have an energy that Liverpool have never looked like matching so far. Big moments these for Liverpool and manager Brendan Rodgers - now they must show they have the steel to respond."
Sherwood's junior battle
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
GoogleCopyright: Google
FA Cup build-up, a relegation battle, stressed over contract renewals of his star men, but Tim Sherwood still had the time to recently console a candidate he pipped to the Villa job.
Charlie Pye, aged six, from Leamington Spa, applied for the gig but Sherwood's spell at Tottenham last season ultimately saw him over the line.
Pye asked for a chocolate bar as a win bonus and a WWE wrestling figure as reward for taking over.
Sherwood wrote: "From your letter it is clear to see that you would indeed be an ideal candidate for the job due to your knowledge of the game - and your very capable backroom staff, of course!"
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
We enter the final quarter of normal time and in truth, a Liverpool response looks anything but forthcoming. What can Raheem Sterling muster, a gallop no less but he cannot outstrip Ron Vlaar. Liverpool are just not at it and as a ball drops for Fabian Delph in midfield Fabian Delph collects with four yellow shirts watching on.
Some handbags here between Martin Skrtel and Christian Benteke. Enough gents. This is not WWE.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Take a look at the game Jack Grealish is having down the Aston Villa left. Involved in both goals, the 19-year-old - hair slicked back - has had 54 touches of the ball and completed 96% of his passes.
optaCopyright: opta
Liverpool have a free-kick in a good area for Steven Gerrard to cross. He does, nicely, but no one can get a touch on it.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Liverpool, just cannot stem the tide. For every yard they run, Aston Villa cover three. They pass across midfield from left to right as Liverpool's midfield just watches on. This change of shape has not worked for Brendan Rodgers.
Penny for your thoughts...
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Both Don Welsh 1951-1956 and Phil Taylor 1956-1959 failed to land silverware.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Nick Kelly: Beautifully worked goal by Villa, Jack Grealish best player on the park at the moment.
Aidan Williams: Time for the Liverpool fans at Wembley to show their worth. Get behind the team.
Graeme Donaldson: I bet Tim Sherwood already has his cup final suit in for dry cleaning.
Really thought that was leading up to a gilet joke Graeme.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Former Aston Villa manager John Gregory
BBC WM 95.6
"Villa have been dominating the game from the first minute. They're the ones that look in control of the match and there are more goals in this. Villa could embarrass Liverpool today if they continue to play like this. Liverpool's big players have been non-existent."
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Kieran Richardson to make it three... over the bar. Again it was Jack Grealish bursting into the area and the tackle on him deflected the ball into Richardson' path 18 yards out.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
The hour ticks up and Liverpool have questions to answer. Mario Balotelli will be thankful the offside flag just rendered his missed header meaningless. They have Rickie Lambert on the bench or the energy of Fabio Borini.
One thing is for sure, Jack Grealish is going to get some good column inches in the morning. He only made his first Premier League start 12 days ago in the 3-3 draw with Queens Park Rangers. He looks like he's been playing for 10 years.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"That was just all round brilliant play by Aston Villa. Jack Grealish shows maturity well beyond his years to set up Fabian Delph. Most young players would shoot rashly from there - but he keeps his composure to pick out Delph with a beautiful ball."
Listen to BBC Radio 5 live by clicking the 'Live Coverage' tab on this page.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"It's the same three players involved in the first goal. Composure from Jack Grealish, a great finish from Fabian Delph and good running from Christian Benteke. It's far too easy from a Liverpool point of view. Will Brendan Rodgers now want to change things again?"
GOAL
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool - Fabian Delph
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A wonderful Aston Villa goal and Fabian Delph has now scored one and made one in this game. His right-footed finish from 10 yards is only part of the story. Jack Grealish was at the heart of the build-up, receiving a Christian Benteke backheel to play the ball into Delph's path and he opened up onto his right peg and drilled it past Simon Mignolet.
What have you got Liverpool? Wembley is claret, blue and noisy.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Brendan Rodgers has been praised for changing Liverpool's shape in games this season and he does so again to include Mario Balotelli. It looks unorthodox with the Italian through the middle on his own with a five-man midfield behind him - Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling advanced from Steven Gerrard , Joe Allen and Jordan Henderson.
It's at the other end where immediate threat looms though as Christian Benteke has a shooting chance, deflected into the hands of Simon Mignolet.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
The goalscorer Philippe Coutinho has been picking the ball up on the left of the Villa area all day, here he is again, he rolls it back to Steven Gerrard. A highlight reel moment coming up? Nope. One more for the bloopers as Gerrard shoots high and wide, much to the amusement of Villa fans at the other end.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sportform: Paul Gascoigne 1991, Jack Grealish 2015?
EPACopyright: EPA
Ken Gorry: It's said that Gerrard once carried Liverpool, now Liverpool carrying him. He has to contribute more.
MJC1973: Miracle seeing Rodgers change tactics mid half but not helped by the captain being invisible most of it. Play very disjointed. Credit to Villa. Much different side to one we beat 2-0 a few months back. Benteke back to scary best.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Balotelli coming on? Well, Liverpool needed something because they weren't getting enough possession to supply Sterling. So it gives them more of a presence up front. But it depends which Mario Balotelli turns up - that's the gamble that Brendan Rodgers has had to take.
"The other change made by Rodgers is taking Steven Gerrard out of that attacking midfield position and put him back into a more holding role. That's where he needs to be - so he can control the game."
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Jack Grealish, socks around his ankles almost, ducks and weaves with the ball to tee up Charles N'Zogbia. He has options but will look to shoot left-footed from 20 yards... over.
When we were cup kings...
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
When the Villa beat Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley in 1957 they became the FA Cup's most decorated team with seven wins. But it says much for Villa's recent history that their last success in the competition calls for black an white pictures.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
But in the passing 58 years, a time span which has witnessed 10 Prime Ministers, five recessions and 22 different managerial spells at Villa Park, the club have contested just one final - the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in 2001.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
No time like the present to move towards righting the wrongs...
KICK-OFF
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
An early sprint to close down from Mario Balotelli. Can he give his side a focal point up top like Christian Benteke has at the other end?
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
The Reds do bring on their controversial Italian. Lazar Markovic is hooked. Whether that is a fitness or performance issue is unknown. On trots Balotelli. His shorts are long, he smiles to the fourth official.
HALF-TIME
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
We are monitoring the teams closely. Mario Balotelli was warming up at half time. His introduction could be interesting.
No changes for Villa, for Liverpool...
HALF-TIME
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Warning. This post contains material which does not wax lyrical about Philippe Coutinho as everyone seems to recently.
Despite finding the first goal of the day, the Brazilian has been Liverpool's most wasteful player, completing just 71% of his passes.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Jack Grealish - and I don't use this term lightly - has been superb for Aston Villa. He's made 33 passes, 97% have found feet
Text us on 81111
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
James, London: A Lambert team would have caved at 1-0. Great fight from Villa.
Brentwr: Gerrard is a passenger. A season too far.
Zahed: Benteke, super player. Finally over his injury.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Good luck calling the winner here. This is tight and the stats show it. Even possession wise, close in terms of territory with Villa slightly shading things. Extra time and penalties anyone?
OptaCopyright: Opta
HALF-TIME
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
"Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood will be the happier manager after that first half. Not only do Villa look the more relaxed side but they showed the character to respond quickly to going behind. Christian Benteke is proving hard for Liverpool to handle and youngster Jack Grealish is playing in a relaxed, composed world of his his own."
HALF-TIME
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"I've watched a lot of Villa and Benteke was not getting the service before Tim Sherwood arrived. So I think the thing which Sherwood has done is to get everyone around Benteke playing better and has built their confidence up. Now Benteke is getting the service and taking the chances."
HALF-TIME
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
All of the talk before kick-off was Steven Gerrard. Christian Benteke was an extra, the Trigger to Gerrard's Del Boy, but he looks every bit the lead man.
Liverpool will kick themselves for throwing away a lead which would have made half-time dialogue far more pleasurable but Villa deserve at least what they have. They look unperturbed by the underdog card.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Philippe Coutinho gives the ball away to end another Liverpool, attack. It looks like we will go in level...
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
We go into two added minutes. This one looked a bit dull for 20 minutes didn't it? Not this year. Not in this competition. Dull is not an option.
Who will be happier at half time? Liverpool will attack one more time and Joe Allen beautifully slips Alberto Moreno in behind the full-back but he hits his cross as far as south London. A whack when a float was needed.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
"Jack Grealish playing in a relaxed world of his own at the moment. Has anyone told him this is an FA Cup semi-final? Excellent and so composed."
Grealish has 34 touches, only Fabian Delph (40) has more for Villa.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Steven Gerrard has had 19 touches in 42 minutes. Only Raheem Sterling on 14 and Martin Skrtel on 15 have less of Liverpool's outfield players.
OptaCopyright: Opta
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
"And we have an FA Cup semi-final. It was harsh on Aston Villa to be behind and the man-of-the-moment Christian Benteke has lifted any sagging spirits with that equaliser. Crucial timing too as Liverpool were just starting to build up a head of steam after Philippe Coutinho's goal. A subdued, by his standards, celebration from Villa manager Tim Sherwood."
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Mo, Manchester: From every game we've played against Villa, Rodgers has yet to figure out a way to stop Benteke. Coming from a Liverpool fan but the man's unbelievable, love to see him in red!
Matthew Penistone: The mantra of 'win it for Stevie' appears quite literal. Absolute passenger. Will probably score a pen and still be called a hero!
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa have knocked the door down and come again but Jack Grealish cannot fashion the space his effort arguably deserves. Philppe Coutinho could beat a man in a phone box with those dazzling feet, onto his right peg from 18 yards... over.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"That goal is all about Fabian Delph. He picks up the ball and drives past three players, swaps passes with Jack Grealish and then squares a beautiful ball to Benteke. That's what captains do - they lead by example.
"And once Benteke gets the ball, he is going to finish it in his current form. He is not even thinking about it, he knows where he is going to put it. That's what Villa deserve - they did not deserve to go in behind."
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"Outstanding play from Aston Villa. An early cross into the box and Christian Benteke punishes Liverpool. Jack Grealish is in all sorts of space, he waits for the run of Fabian Delph, and Benteke provides a great finish. A player in top form. He's like a predator in the box, full of confidence. Simon Mignolet couldn't see it and had no chance."
GOAL
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool - Christian Benteke
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
There was only ever going to be one goalscorer - Christian Benteke and it's a finish of some quality after a wonderful cameo from Fabian Delph.
Delph, as industrious as ever, plays a one-two with Jack Grealish to get into the area and cuts a ball back with his left foot which is begging to be hit. Don't lean back, get your knee over it, text book stuff from Christian Benteke and it's fired across Simon Mignolet into the bottom corner.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
"Liverpool had struggled to build early momentum but have looked much better since manager Brendan Rodgers switched to a back four. Philippe Coutinho showed some real calm amid the penalty area chaos to score but the trouble started when Villa substitute Jores Okore's touch just let him down. Villa made the better start but Liverpool have settled - and nothing settles a team in an FA Cup semi-final better than a goal."
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Tom, Brighton: I have a major man crush on Coutinho. What a magician! Villa clearly on top but up he pops!
Paul Walmsley: The little magician from Brazil does it again!
Jon Evans: Poor from Villa. They fell asleep. Need to play a high pressing game against Liverpool.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"It is the one thing that Aston Villa have struggled with - Liverpool's runners. They couldn't stop the run of Coutinho. It was great awareness from Sterling - he doesn't even look up so obviously he has had a shout.
"Villa need to steady themselves because they were playing well. Juts slow down the tempo and start keeping possession again."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"Aston Villa failed to clear it and Philippe Coutinho punished them. What about that for quick feet and the way he lifts it? A fantastic finish from the young man. Once he is through on goal, it takes a lucky deflection, but he has that composure. Now Liverpool are coming in droves."
GOAL
Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool - Philippe Coutinho
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The couple of minute spell pays off and in style. Philippe Coutinho sealed Liverpool's place in this semi-final with the winner at Blackburn and he again stands out as the FA Cup man for his side as he saunters through the Villa defence to flick past Shay Given from 12 yards with the aid of a deflection off Jores Okore.
Okore has been on the field a matter of minutes and he will kick himself. Indeed, he should have kicked the ball clear after intercepting an initial cross but when Fabian Delph took it off his toes, the midfielder lost out near the edge of the area and within seconds Coutinho found space to delicately poke home right footed. The crucial breakthrough.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
It's Emre Can's cross causing problems and Leandro Bacuna concedes a corner with an odd header. He jumped too early and had to adjust while in flight. It's Jordan Henderson on the corner, a one-arm signal, yields little. Well defended.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Finally a bit of seamless build-up by the side in yellow. The ball is switched from right to left, Philippe Coutinho on it, he doesn't even look up yet finds the overlapping run of Alberto Moreno but his near-post cross is easily cut out. The Reds come again...
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Former Aston Villa manager John Gregory
BBC WM 95.6
PACopyright: PA
"Aston Villa have definitely settled into it a lot better than Liverpool - Christian Benteke is winning everything. I don't think Emre Can will enjoy that battle."
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Nathan Baker's day is done. A tough pill to swallow and he is helped down the tunnel as Jores Okore enters the battle in his place.
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
Edward Tuite: Fight like lions. Vila have started well. They need to hold their nerves and run at Liverpool.
Montecord, Exeter: Think it's crucial that Raheem Sterling is up front and not at wing-back today. He is far more dangerous in front of goal.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"From a Liverpool perspective, the midfield is way too deep. I'm not sure if they are scared of Benteke's threat so are trying to protect their defenders, but they need to come up the pitch five or 10 yards."
Ouch!
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Tom Cleverley would love a goal against Liverpool but he cannot shape for a shot and gets crowded out. Villa have a corner which is well dealt with but make no mistake, they look more likely as things stand. A slight concern here though is Nathan Baker struggling after an aerial challenge. He looks weak, despite the big burly beard. A change looks afoot...
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"This game is an intriguing one. Already Aston Villa have demonstrated their ability on the break if Liverpool are going to come at them, but I think Villa are now overplaying if anything. They should be looking for Christian Benteke earlier. For Liverpool, Raheem Sterling has already put Villa under a bit of pressure."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Steven Gerrard has built a career with quick thinking and sharp passing, this time his mind is operating too quickly for his feet and his ball into the channel finds no one. Undeterred, his side recover possession and the skipper feeds Raheem Sterling, a departing generation to the new one, Sterling drives into the area but is held up and Villa will have a goal kick.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Aston Villa are shading possession with around 55% as we speak, they'd have taken that before kick-off. The game does not have a terrific flow by any means but of the two, Villa look more fluid. Christian Benteke tries another showboat flick but this time gets it wrong. Tim Sherwood seems to have injected confidence aplenty into his talisman.
Brendan Rodgers is up off his bench to bark an order or two. His side need a little something.
Family omen for Villa's Grealish?
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
APCopyright: AP
Teenage midfielder Jack Grealish is already a firm favourite among Aston Villa supporters and today he is hoping to impress them further with a starring role in a huge FA Cup tie - just like one of his ancestors did 110 years ago.
That's because the 19-year-old's great-great-grandfather Billy Garraty was named as the man of the match when Villa beat Newcastle in the 1905 FA Cup final.
"There is a picture of that winning side hung up at the Grealish home, with his great-great-grandfather stood in the middle," says BBC Radio 5 live commentator John Murray. "What more inspiration for a young Aston Villa fan? It is all there for him."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
"Good Aston Villa start. Christian Benteke is trying to get himself isolated in the air against Emre Can as opposed to the stronger Martin Skrtel while Villa youngster Jack Grealish has made a very confident opening, demanding the ball at every opportunity."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
This is a good spell for the underdogs on semi-final Sunday. A prolonged spell of possession, each pass confidently struck. Finally Liverpool regain some ball and Raheem Sterling is giving chase to a ball into the channel but Ron Vlaar matches him for every yard. Quiet start from Sterling so far.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"Every time the ball goes into Benteke, he knows where everyone around him is, he's playing with confidence. It was a beautiful flick from the Belgian inside to N'Zogbia. N'Zogbia does well to get the ball out of his feet and it is a fantastic shot."
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
optaCopyright: opta
Pick the bones out of this. Where will the errors come? Where are the weak points. A slight contrast in styles as Liverpool pass, pass, pass but Villa want to get down to it more directly and Benteke beautifully flicks into the path of N'Zogbia... over the bar from 25 yards with a tip from Simon Mignolet.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Aston Villa need to sort out picking up the runs of Philippe Coutinho. A few moments ago he ran from deep through the middle and then he pulls out on the left with no Villa player in sight of him.
"Liverpool have started the game marginally better - it was a scrappy start with a few nerves out there. Villa have done OK - they have been pretty steady defensively apart from those Coutinho runs."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
A neat Villa interchange down the right flank and Ashley Westwood switches play nicely but Christian Benteke cannot pick out a cross. The attack re-builds though and the big striker cleverly brings Jack Grealish into play. No fear again from the youngster who forces a corner. It's short, can they work a delivery? Yes... too high. Tim Sherwood is not happy with that.
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"And it's Aston Villa, Aston Villa FC..." sings one half of the ground. Could they be silenced here though? Philippe Coutinho is in fine form and drives at the full-back before cutting back for Joe Allen who shoots wide from 20 yards. Allen got his first Anfield goal on Monday. No such threat at Wembley.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"Aston Villa look to have settled nicely. Before Tim Sherwood came here there was a lack of spark and ambition about Villa. You can't say that any more. They move the ball so much quicker now and they are full of confidence. Today they will look to get the ball up to Christian Benteke, who is so strong up front. Gabriel Agbonlahor is a big miss though. Those two have combined really well."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Now it's the turn of Tim Sherwood's side to roll the ball about under little pressure. It goes back to Shay Given... thump upfield. Kieran Richardson may not have too much love for Liverpool having started his career at Manchester United. He fouls Lazar Markovic but a free-kick delivery is headed away.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Dejan Lovren, Martin Skrtel, Alberto Moreno, they all get an early touch and the latter is flattened by Charles N'Zogbia near his own area to give us our first foul. A percentage start all round. Jack Grealish is in midfield for Villa, a local lad and at just 19 shows no fear as he tries to commit a foul early on. He succeeds, naughty, naughty Emre Can.
KICK-OFF
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
And here we go. Liverpool attack the Villa end, the underdogs will get to face their own fans in the second period. Possession is king early for the Reds.
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
Osbert Moor: Martin Skrtel coming back is huge. Liverpool's only defender who'll be able to meet Christian Benteke's physicality. They'd struggle without him.
Luke Tandy: Very surprised to see Jack Grealish starting ahead of Scott Sinclair but I hope to be proved wrong!
BBC Radio 5 live begins its coverage of Sunday's football programme with full match commentary from the FA Cup semi-final between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Wembley, a 15:00 BST kick-off
That will be followed by commentary of the second half of Newcastle's Premier League match at home to Tottenham from 17:00 on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
And later this evening you can have your say on all the big football stories on 606 with Ian Wright and Kelly Cates from 18:06.
Gerrard leads the way...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Liverpool FCCopyright: Liverpool FC
If Steven Gerrard was a poker player, his face would scream nothing but 'focus.' He stands dead-eyed in the tunnel. A look up to the ceiling, then a glare into the distance. You could launch a rocket next to him and he would know little about it.
The dramatic music rings around Wembley, the fans know the players are coming, it's tense, tangibly so, and here come the players.
'A bonus for underdogs Villa'
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Former Aston Villa manager John Gregory
BBC WM 95.6
"This is a bit of a bonus for Aston Villa to be coming to a semi-final. There's always a slight amount of pressure, but we're certainly the underdogs. Liverpool are by far the favourites today. It's great going into games when you're the underdog.
"In midfield we'll see a direct conformation between Fabian Delph and Jordan Henderson. Delph has had a lot of pressure put on him as captain, but he lets his feet do the talking. It will also be interesting to see how Jack Grealish deals with it. When he's been given the opportunity, he's excelled, and this is the kind of stage I'd expect him to enjoy."
We wait...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The players have disappeared, the crests of both clubs are being dragged by a team of people into the centre of each half of the pitch. The sound of the PA system dies down. The sound of passionate football songs picks up. Wembley looks a picture. The teams should be with us momentarily. Let the dream making and heartbreak begin...
'... a handful for any defence'
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England boss Roy Hodgson speaking to BT Sport: "I think Brendan Rodgers will be very happy that he can go back to his preferred system with three players at the back. Steven Gerrard's return is very important too. But with Aston Villa, particularly under Tim Sherwood, there is a lot of impetus on their side. But whatever ideas you might have, in a semi-final it's often down to passion or performance on the day.
"It's great to see Christian Benteke come back to his best, he's a handful for any defence, but Liverpool have Martin Skrtel back to try and deal with him. Raheem Sterling is an excellent player, he can play anywhere across the front line and his pace can cause defenders problems, but it won't be the first fast forward Ron Vlaar has dealt with and he did that very well in the World Cup. I'm also looking forward to seeing Fabian Delph against Jordan Henderson, that will be another interesting battle."
'All of the pressure is on Liverpool'
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Liam Brady on BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek: "The bookmakers are making it a foregone conclusion that Liverpool will win, but I don't see it that way.
"Villa are on a good run at the moment, they are playing well, striker Christian Benteke is in form and they had a good result at Spurs so I kind of fancy Villa a little bit. All of the pressure is on Liverpool, they have been inconsistent of late and they need Raheem Sterling to have a good game. I am going 2-1 to Villa."
'A cacophonous mixture of cheers'
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"The atmosphere is really building inside Wembley with Liverpool and Aston Villa both completing their final preparations - and a cacophonous mixture of cheers and jeers greet the name of Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard when it is announced.
"Both teams have big attacking talents missing today, as Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge misses out with a hip injury and Villa's Gabriel Agbonlahor is sidelined with a hamstring problem.
"Liverpool have grown used to life without Sturridge this season but how will Villa readjust without Agbonlahor as a potent partner for Christian Benteke?"
A journey made many times...
Aston Villa v Liverpool
The FA Cups flowed in the 1980s, the League Cups flowed in the 1980s, the Charity Shields flowed in the 1980s. Public transport and the motorways from Merseyside to Wembley were well trodden. So much so Wembley became known as 'Anfield South' to Liverpool fans at least.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The frequency of trips to the hallowed venue may have dwindled, but manager Brendan Rodgers insists the intent remains.
"Wembley was somewhere that used to be known as 'Anfield South'," he says. "Liverpool used to visit Wembley so much it was a regular occurrence for them.
"I know how much it means to the supporters and it's something that goes deep. If we could get a victory it would be very much for them this season."
Anfield in London...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
And Wembley hears its first 'You'll Never Walk Alone' of the day. Will there be one belting around the stadium in around two hours time? This Merseyside bunch were once brazen enough to call the home of English football 'Anfield South' you know...
All about Benteke...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBCCopyright: BBC
"As a former Aston Villa player you can't tell me this is a bigger game for Liverpool. Tim Sherwood has done an incredible job. I wouldn't fancy playing against Benteke today. He will shake up Skrtel."
'No one remembers who loses'
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood talking to BT Sport: "There might not be three points at stake, but there is a prize at stake, playing in the FA Cup final. That's the aim, no one remembers who loses the semi-final so it's important we apply ourselves in the right way. We will be trying to impose ourselves on Liverpool, we know they have an attacking threat but so do we and we are not going to sit back and take the punishment.
"We did think about playing Gabriel Agbonlahor. He trained on Friday and he felt a little reaction afterwards but we knew it was too great a risk. We could lose him for the rest of the season and potentially for the FA Cup final."
The Wembley tipple
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
It's good to see that a trip to Wembley still requires crucial hydration tactics as this picture tweeted by Villa fan James Townsend shows. We are sure those beverages are all non-alcoholic shandy.
And kudos to the man bottom right in this shot who has worn a 1990's drill top for the day. Straight out of the Dalian Atkinson era that one. Superb. Britain needs more drill tops.
James Townsend TwitterCopyright: James Townsend Twitter
Sherwood's homely Villa theatre
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
"Come on lads, this could be your year, you will never get a better chance," reads a message from an Aston Villa fan which has been put up in their dressing room today.
Aston VillaCopyright: Aston Villa
"Leave it on the pitch, not in here," reads another message and the Midlands club have really gone to town in making their changing facilities feel homely. The large dressing room is decked in claret and blue, messages everywhere, a real effort.
Aston VillaCopyright: Aston Villa
Breathe it in...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Football, with its endless fixture lists and hits on the wallet perhaps loses some of its romance as age creeps into us all.
Think back to those early days though, the sticker books, the collectables, the stories you only heard about Wembley - watching your team there was all but a dream.
Then look at this image if you're a Red or travelling Villain today and soak it up. The arch, Bobby Moore and the names of your clubs adorn Wembley Way.
Liverpool FCCopyright: Liverpool FC
Reds in yellow and out...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
And here comes Steven Gerrard, cue the camera flashes, Liverpool decked in all yellow. The captain opts for a jumper over his shirt to work a sweat up. Brendan Rodgers's assistant Colin Pascoe begins some warm-up drills.
Can't wait to see the back of him
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
The platitudes for Steven Gerrard's contribution to English football have whistled in from all corners of the land but if a quiet hush was all that seeped from Villa Park it would probably be understandable.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Gerrard has managed 13 goals against Aston Villa since 2001, only Robbie Fowler (14) has bludgeoned more against them in a Red shirt.
'Gerrard must play'
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
Football Focus
"It's the Hillsborough anniversary, there is a lot emotion around the club and one of their best players of all time is about to leave. They should get him in the team and build it around him. A top player of his quality should be in that side."
GET INVOLVED
Join the debate on #bbcfacup
Send us your predictions before kick-off. Who wins? Who stands out and can either side lift the trophy?
Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers on the return of skipper Steven Gerrard: "Obviously Steven has got great experience and Wembley has been a second home to him over the last 10-15 years.
"He is looking fit and ready, we had a game arranged in midweek for him and Martin Skrtel to gain fitness and they came through it very well.
"It is a day where his experience is really important to us. We have got a lot of young players and sometimes that has shown in some big games. But they will only get better by playing more of them and Steven will help them gain experience."
Full commentary from Wembley on BBC Radio 5 live remember. Click on the 'Live Coverage' tab to listen.
Here come the Villa
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Here comes the full Villa team, they spring from the runnel onto the pitch. Gabriel Agbonlahor, wearing a big peak cap, is chatting to pundit Jermaine Jenas near the tunnel and probably looks on with envy as his team-mates begin to loosen up. We await their opponents...
Gerrard aims for dream finale
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Wembley is starting to fill up for the weekend's second FA Cup semi-final between Aston Villa and Liverpool. The winners join Arsenal in the final next month, who needed extra-time to beat Reading yesterday.
"Villa arrive in buoyant mood after their win at Spurs but you sense so much hinges on the impact of in-form striker Christian Benteke, who has given Liverpool severe trouble in the past.
"For Liverpool, captain Steven Gerrard returns after a three-game ban with the dream finale to his Anfield career still in sight - an FA Cup Final appearance against Arsenal at Wembley on his 35th birthday on 30 May.
"Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood does not do sentiment and he will confident his team can provide trouble for a Liverpool defence, despite the absence of the injured Gabriel Agbonlahor."
Team news
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Steven Gerrard gets the chance to influence an occasion which could see Liverpool book an FA Cup final place for his last appearance in the club's shirt.
We will never know if he was always going to start or if news of an injury to Lucas Leiva which broke just over an hour ago was pivotal. Daniel Sturridge does not make the squad and Aston Villa's attack suffers a similar blow as the pace of Gabriel Agbonlahor is missing.
Shay Given, Villa's keeper in the cups this year, makes just his sixth club appearance of the season.
Those players with expectation weighing on their shoulders like a concrete block are beginning to make their way onto the Wembley turf. Simon Mignolet is loosening up ahead of a big day in Liverpool's goal but who will play in front of him? Team news comes next.
Thank you for being with us today. We will have colour from our chief football writer Phil McNulty at Wembley, images, social media interaction and stats aplenty coming your way...
Don't miss the chance...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
So how much do you want it? Embrace the knife-edge on which your hopes hang Liverpool, handle dreams of a trophy with care Aston Villa.
For remember Wembley, with its history, a footballing Mecca if you will, brings with it a pressure.
Some spend a lifetime wanting to get here, so a place for winners it most certainly is, just ask Adam Federici...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Welcome
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
BBCCopyright: BBC
There are tournaments that slump - think Vuvuzelas and South Africa 2010.
There are those bursting with colour - think summer nights of Euro '96.
And then there are tournaments which draw gasps with every heartbeat, create history and build to a tantalising crescendo.
We've had Blyth Spartans threaten a giantkilling, Bradford and Middlesbrough deliver, stunning goals, dives, and the prospect of a showpiece final awaits...
Live Reporting
By Luke Reddy
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodbye
MOTD2
BBC Sport
And that my friends concludes FA Cup semi-final weekend. What a weekend. Plenty of goals, tense from start to finish, fine margins, it didn't disappoint.
Later today the BBC Sport website will run a live European football text for you to devour but for now, thank you for joining us and for all your tweets.
Tune into Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 BST on BBC One, and from 23:20 for viewers in Scotland.
Plus tonight there'll also be FA Cup highlights on from 23:20 on BBC One and from 00:10 in Scotland.
Farewell.
Player reaction on Twitter
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Tim Sherwood's given these lads the day off training tomorrow by the looks of it - jubilant scenes in the Aston Villa dressing room.
Sherwood on the final
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
More from Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood: "I watched the semi-final yesterday and saw how calm Arsene Wenger was. I was just so delighted I had to spill out the emotions. We will be the underdogs, and the pressure is on Arsenal as they are the holders. But for now we have to put that on the backburner."
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
What lines will you hear over and over again in the run up to the FA Cup final?
- Tim Sherwood, a former Tottenham player and manager, will guide Villa into face Spurs' north-London rivals. What reception will he get? What gold will he deliver in news conferences?
- Arsenal can become the FA Cup's most decorated club if they record a 12th success to move one ahead of Manchester United.
- Aston Villa can win their first FA Cup since 1958 and move onto eight wins in the tournament in all.
The FA Cup final
And so to the final, there are a lot of sleeps to count down from so be patient Villa fans.
Then again, you may not be in a mad rush...
Brilliant Delph
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
There is a lot of love on Twitter for Fabian Delph, BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas saying "that is how you drive your team to an FA cup final."
A look at the numbers explains why. He led the way in terms of touches of the ball for his side with 76 and completed 94% of his passes.
Manager reaction
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
More from Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood: "It'll be a great occasion for the football club but nothing is won yet. Not many gave us a chance today but but we believed it and when we stepped onto the pitch we realised the fans believed it too. I thought we dominated the football after Christian Benteke's goal and caused Liverpool a lot of problems.
"We looked at Liverpool and thought we could cause problems with two number 10s. Jack Grealish and Charles N'Zogbia played in the pockets and were hard to pick up. We knew our midfield three would have energy to cope and I thought the game plan worked perfectly today."
On midfielder Grealish: "The bigger the stage the better he plays and that's a sign of real talent. He's a player I looked at before I came to the club, and if you give him instructions he sticks to the plan. He's very durable, he's a big guy - he takes more even kicks in training than on the pitch. But he's only a kid and he's still learning."
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
BBC Radio 5 live reporter Juliette Ferrington is in the tunnel at Wembley and says Brendan Rodgers has visited the Aston Villa dressing room to congratulate the finalists. You can listen to reaction from her as well as interviews with the key protagonists now.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
OptaJoe tweets: "12 - Liverpool have won 12 of 31 games (39%) when Steven Gerrard has started this season, compared to 13 of 21 (62%) when he hasn't."
Gerrard by his own standards lacked influence today, but another of the club's recent headline makers Raheem Sterling was perhaps the most disappointing of those in yellow.
He touched the ball just 34 times and played only 18 passes in the entire 90 minutes.
GET INVOLVED
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
And some former Villa stars are also going big on social media:
Thomas Hitzlspergertweets: Proud of this Aston Villa team! Can't wait to watch you lift the FA Cup trophy!
Steve Froggatttweets: Villa gave an outstanding, team display, Delph and Grealish individually superb. Great day for the club and the fans.
GET INVOLVED
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
Prime Minister David Cameron has found time in these busy political times to tweet his congratulations for the club he supports.
Three years and counting...
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
BBC Sport this week asked former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher if no trophy puts Brendan Rodgers under pressure: "I don't think so. Especially what the manager did last season in almost leading them to the league title, playing the best football Liverpool have played since the late 1980s.
"This season has been a struggle, was a struggle early on, but they have turned it around and the manager deserves a lot of credit for that - changing the system, no one saw that coming.
"When you talk about a great job - you have to win trophies. He has done a very good job up until now."
'Too much to handle'
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"A lot of Liverpool fans seem unsure as to whether they want Brendan Rodgers to stay as manager. As far as I'm concerned I think he's a fantastic manager and has done a good job. It's just that the loss of Luis Suarez has been too much for them to handle."
Villa deserved win - Rodgers
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "We were very disappointing - Villa were much better than us. We were nervous for some reason, maybe when you want to win something so much perhaps it plays on your mind.
"For a team with a lot of energy we has no energy today. It is disappointing that in another big game we didn't show that courage. Villa did, they had good energy and are playing with a bit more freedom."
Manager reaction
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "Dealing with the occasion is something we need to improve at. There have been other big games where we have dealt with that very well, but there are others where we haven't.
"We need to focus on the performances and if we do that then normally get the victories. But today it wasn't at the right level.
"Now we have to strive for top-four Premier League finish - it is an obligation of this wonderful club to fight until the finish."
Balotelli's 'goal' should have stood - Rodgers
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers believes Mario Balotelli should not have been flagged offside before he stuck the ball in the Villa net after 87 minutes.
"It was a very poor decision," moans the Northern Irishman. "The official is looking across the line and should see the full-back playing Mario at least a yard onside. You need that to go for you.
"Steven Gerrard had a header cleared off the line, but apart from that we were too passive."
Text us on 81111
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Tom: Well done Villa, definitely deserve to go through. Surely Liverpool should be seriously considering going for Klopp in the summer? No Champions League or silverware and a manager's inexperience and naivety rubbing off in the big games.
Jimmy, Plymouth: Liverpool fan here who is in no doubt about which team deserves to be in the final, however, I do believe that we should be in extra time now, and that Mario's disallowed goal is kind of a big deal.
Charlie Varley: Liverpool needed a little bit of luck today. Arsenal got it yesterday. But we got the opposite with that Balotelli offside call.
Tweet us on #bbcfacup or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Manager reaction
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
More from Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood on BT Sport: "It's going all right at the moment! I'm delighted with that win. We were underdogs but we believed we could win it.
"We outplayed Liverpool to be honest. We created a lot of chances and they resorted to lumping the ball forward.
"The final will be a great occasion. You can't win this cup with an easy route. If you win it you have to beat the best and Arsenal are right up there."
Manager reaction
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood on Jack Grealish. He told BT Sport: "He could be right up there amongst the best of them. The ball is a friend of his.
"He's Aston Villa through and through. He lives a couple of miles away from the ground. He just wants to play for Aston Villa and I want to give him the platform to do that because he has earned the right."
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
One of Aston Villa's stand-out players of the day Jack Grealish tweets: "Best feeling off my life!! So happy for all the fans!! What a game, can't even express how much this means to me."
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Sherwood reaction looms
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Tim Sherwood, nice tight tie on him under his blazer, is about to chat to the media. He is loving this.
"We robbed them," he says with a smile when told Mario Balotelli's goal was onside.
"I'll get a good reaction from those Arsenal fans."
Player reaction
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa goalkeeper Shay Given, speaking to BT Sport: "I'm buzzing. The support has been amazing today, we deserved to go through, the team were great. Having belief caused Liverpool problems and that's come from the manager. He has instilled a lot of belief within the squad. Fabian Delph, he was captain marvel today, he has been brilliant all season. For him to score the winner is the stuff of dreams, but it's nothing more than he deserved."
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa fans are taking photographs, smiles beaming all over their end of the ground. No need to rush home. There are kisses on show, fist pumps, it's a fountain of human joy.
And why not? They haven't won the cup in 58 years. Arsenal will start favourites on 30 May but as we saw today, what does that tag mean?
'Best kiss I've ever had'
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa's 19-year-old midfielder Jack Grealish on BBC Radio 5 live: "It was brilliant for me personally to play at Wembley at my age. Now we're through to the final and hopefully we can go on to win it.
"I've got to thank the gaffer Tim Sherwood for the confidence he has given to me since coming here - he has given me belief.
"He gave me a kiss as I came off - I enjoyed that one. It's one of the best kisses I've ever had!"
Player reaction
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa captain Fabian Delph, speaking to BT Sport: "The next game we are thinking about now is the Premier League. But I can't wait for the final. To walk out as captain will be the highlight of my career. We were confident going into the game and we are so happy to go away with the win. Final here we come.
"The gaffer is brilliant. He is so positive with everyone and doesn't panic. We had a game plan and stuck to it. We have got a lot of young lads. Jack Grealish came in and he was fantastic."
This was only Tim Sherwood's 10th game in charge of Villa. Not a bad start then?
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Barely anything in the possession stats, Liverpool, with 14 managed double the shots Villa did but only found the target three times compared the the victors' four.
Villa spent more time in Liverpool's final third. Liverpool fans, can you argue with the result? Tweet us on #bbcfacup.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
sViera: Well, we got Steven Gerrard to Wembley. That's all that mattered, right? Right?!
Tweet us on #bbcfacup or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
We have seen this look on Steven Gerrard's face before. He walks off the pitch, the face of a man who has just dropped his car keys down a drain.
The captain's armband on his arm will have a new home next season and Gerrard, arguably the club's finest ever player, will end his final season with no silverware.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"Liverpool looked confused today. You can make too many tactical changes in a match. We haven't seen Philippe Coutinho running with the ball anywhere near as much as we should have. I'm not sure Brendan Rodgers has got the best out of his side."
FULL-TIME
ASTON VILLA REACH THE FA CUP FINAL
Tim Sherwood has held it in all the way through the game but he is off on a victory lap. Fist clenched he punches the air time and time again. A quick embrace of ex-Villa goalkeeper David James who is a touchline pundit today. Sherwood is like a kid at Willie Wonka's Chocolate Factory.
Villa deserved what they got today. They produced a superbly committed display, packed with energy. What is Steven Gerrard thinking?
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Raheem Sterling, cross, cleared. Mario Balotelli, cross... no, he feeds it back and Dejan Lovren will have a blast from 35 yards. Dear me. That ball has ended up in Barnet somewhere. Unforgiveable. Around 30 seconds...
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Another late chance for Liverpool as Jordan Henderson picks out Mario Balotelli. Around 12 yards out, he heads over and in truth Shay Given was well inc control. We have 90 seconds...
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Rickie Lambert is on for Alberto Moreno, Liverpool, go direct and Steven Gerrard heads down for Raheem Sterling but he fires well over.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
These records are about to go out of the window...
Aston Villa's fans are bouncing. Their side are moments away from the chance to compete for an eighth FA Cup win on 30 May. How much stoppage time? FOUR MINUTES.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Mario Balotelli finds the back of the net... but the assistant referee has his flag raised! It won't count. Have a look at the replay though, he's clearly on and Villa get away with one. Big, big call that.
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
The fairytale moment arrives... GERRARD... off the line. He meets Philippe Coutinho's whipped corner and heads at the top corner but Kieran Richardson is the Villa saviour. Nails bitten off yet Villa fans?
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Gareth Evans: Has the script been written for one more Steven Gerrard fairytale?
Mike W: If you needed confirmation that Gerrard is a spent force then the evidence is on display for us all to see.
Jordan Mundy-Gill: Unfortunately for the romantics, sentiment doesn't win football matches.
Tweet us on #bbcfacup or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Liverpool still have a change remember. Rickie Lambert and Fabio Borini are sat on their bench as Jores Okore concedes another corner. Pressure slowly mounting...
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
What a chance for Dejan Lovren. He stoops to meet Steven Gerrard's out-swinging corner from 12 yards but clears the bar.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"Despite his youth the size of this game has suited Jack Grealish down to the ground."
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
"His hair hasn't moved," says a colleague as Jack Grealish sees his number raised to depart the field. It's a fine bit of styling and he gets a peck on the cheek from Tim Sherwood. On is Joe Cole, ex-Liverpool. Experienced.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"If Liverpool have any chance of getting back into this game, it will come through Philippe Coutinho. He sparked into life then to win that free-kick on the edge of the Villa box, but it wasn't one of Steven Gerrard's best efforts and it was easy for a keeper of Shay Given's experience."
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Steven Gerrard stands over a free-kick in a perfect position for him 25 yards from goal. It beats the wall but is never beating Shay Given who can glare at the ball as it loops into his hands. Food and drink for Given. An early birthday gift. He is 39 tomorrow.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Liverpool, look one dimensional. A long ball to Mario Balotelli sees him flagged offside but their midfield looks fragmented and cutting edge in the final third is nowhere to be seen.
It seems Glen Johnson will occupy the right-back slot, shifting Emre Can into midfield. It's not clear if that will see Can play an advanced role or if Steven Gerrard will move further forward.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Glen Johnson is on for Joe Allen. Liverpool will wish they had Robbie Fowler on the bench...
Liverpool's last FA Cup semi-final meeting with Aston Villa arrived in 1996 when Fowler, a scourge for the Midlands club, did the damage with a brace in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.
The Prodigy hit 'Firestarter' was number one in the charts and Fowler was certainly setting Villa ablaze.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
A first change of the day for Tim Sherwood. Charles N'Zogbia has been solid enough but Scott Sinclair will come on. Sinclair netted a hat-trick at Wembley for Brendan Rodgers to get Swansea promoted to the Premier League remember.
Liverpool are getting Glen Johnson ready. Surely that will be for Emre Can?
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"Alberto Moreno's tackle was inch perfect because Christian Benteke was just about to pull the trigger. It's about now that the Liverpool players will start to think, is this going to be another painful semi-final? Am I going out of this competition? This is when heroes are made."
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"Liverpool look tired to me. They have not got as much energy as Villa - and it looks as though they are lacking confidence."
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Now we have a frenzy of football on our hands. Joe Allen to shoot from 18 yards, a stunning block on the edge of the area and Villa will break, Christian Benteke is slipped in, open your legs up and smash it son... no way. A wonderful sliding challenge from Alberto Moreno denies a wonderful chance.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
It is perhaps easy to see why Liverpool are disjointed. Emre Can has spent much of the season in a back three, now he finds himself high up the field playing from full-back and his touch is not good enough to get Raheem Sterling in behind.
Liverpool recycle the ball and Can is at it again down the flank. Corner won as his cross finds a deflection. Steven Gerrard over it... flicked away by Ron Vlaar.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
"Aston Villa have an energy that Liverpool have never looked like matching so far. Big moments these for Liverpool and manager Brendan Rodgers - now they must show they have the steel to respond."
Sherwood's junior battle
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
FA Cup build-up, a relegation battle, stressed over contract renewals of his star men, but Tim Sherwood still had the time to recently console a candidate he pipped to the Villa job.
Charlie Pye, aged six, from Leamington Spa, applied for the gig but Sherwood's spell at Tottenham last season ultimately saw him over the line.
Pye asked for a chocolate bar as a win bonus and a WWE wrestling figure as reward for taking over.
Sherwood wrote: "From your letter it is clear to see that you would indeed be an ideal candidate for the job due to your knowledge of the game - and your very capable backroom staff, of course!"
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
We enter the final quarter of normal time and in truth, a Liverpool response looks anything but forthcoming. What can Raheem Sterling muster, a gallop no less but he cannot outstrip Ron Vlaar. Liverpool are just not at it and as a ball drops for Fabian Delph in midfield Fabian Delph collects with four yellow shirts watching on.
Some handbags here between Martin Skrtel and Christian Benteke. Enough gents. This is not WWE.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Take a look at the game Jack Grealish is having down the Aston Villa left. Involved in both goals, the 19-year-old - hair slicked back - has had 54 touches of the ball and completed 96% of his passes.
Liverpool have a free-kick in a good area for Steven Gerrard to cross. He does, nicely, but no one can get a touch on it.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Liverpool, just cannot stem the tide. For every yard they run, Aston Villa cover three. They pass across midfield from left to right as Liverpool's midfield just watches on. This change of shape has not worked for Brendan Rodgers.
Penny for your thoughts...
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Both Don Welsh 1951-1956 and Phil Taylor 1956-1959 failed to land silverware.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Nick Kelly: Beautifully worked goal by Villa, Jack Grealish best player on the park at the moment.
Aidan Williams: Time for the Liverpool fans at Wembley to show their worth. Get behind the team.
Graeme Donaldson: I bet Tim Sherwood already has his cup final suit in for dry cleaning.
Really thought that was leading up to a gilet joke Graeme.
Tweet us on #bbcfacup or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Former Aston Villa manager John Gregory
BBC WM 95.6
"Villa have been dominating the game from the first minute. They're the ones that look in control of the match and there are more goals in this. Villa could embarrass Liverpool today if they continue to play like this. Liverpool's big players have been non-existent."
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Kieran Richardson to make it three... over the bar. Again it was Jack Grealish bursting into the area and the tackle on him deflected the ball into Richardson' path 18 yards out.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
The hour ticks up and Liverpool have questions to answer. Mario Balotelli will be thankful the offside flag just rendered his missed header meaningless. They have Rickie Lambert on the bench or the energy of Fabio Borini.
One thing is for sure, Jack Grealish is going to get some good column inches in the morning. He only made his first Premier League start 12 days ago in the 3-3 draw with Queens Park Rangers. He looks like he's been playing for 10 years.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"That was just all round brilliant play by Aston Villa. Jack Grealish shows maturity well beyond his years to set up Fabian Delph. Most young players would shoot rashly from there - but he keeps his composure to pick out Delph with a beautiful ball."
Listen to BBC Radio 5 live by clicking the 'Live Coverage' tab on this page.
Post update
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"It's the same three players involved in the first goal. Composure from Jack Grealish, a great finish from Fabian Delph and good running from Christian Benteke. It's far too easy from a Liverpool point of view. Will Brendan Rodgers now want to change things again?"
GOAL
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool - Fabian Delph
A wonderful Aston Villa goal and Fabian Delph has now scored one and made one in this game. His right-footed finish from 10 yards is only part of the story. Jack Grealish was at the heart of the build-up, receiving a Christian Benteke backheel to play the ball into Delph's path and he opened up onto his right peg and drilled it past Simon Mignolet.
What have you got Liverpool? Wembley is claret, blue and noisy.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Brendan Rodgers has been praised for changing Liverpool's shape in games this season and he does so again to include Mario Balotelli. It looks unorthodox with the Italian through the middle on his own with a five-man midfield behind him - Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling advanced from Steven Gerrard , Joe Allen and Jordan Henderson.
It's at the other end where immediate threat looms though as Christian Benteke has a shooting chance, deflected into the hands of Simon Mignolet.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
The goalscorer Philippe Coutinho has been picking the ball up on the left of the Villa area all day, here he is again, he rolls it back to Steven Gerrard. A highlight reel moment coming up? Nope. One more for the bloopers as Gerrard shoots high and wide, much to the amusement of Villa fans at the other end.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sportform: Paul Gascoigne 1991, Jack Grealish 2015?
Ken Gorry: It's said that Gerrard once carried Liverpool, now Liverpool carrying him. He has to contribute more.
MJC1973: Miracle seeing Rodgers change tactics mid half but not helped by the captain being invisible most of it. Play very disjointed. Credit to Villa. Much different side to one we beat 2-0 a few months back. Benteke back to scary best.
Tweet us on #bbcfacup or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"Balotelli coming on? Well, Liverpool needed something because they weren't getting enough possession to supply Sterling. So it gives them more of a presence up front. But it depends which Mario Balotelli turns up - that's the gamble that Brendan Rodgers has had to take.
"The other change made by Rodgers is taking Steven Gerrard out of that attacking midfield position and put him back into a more holding role. That's where he needs to be - so he can control the game."
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Jack Grealish, socks around his ankles almost, ducks and weaves with the ball to tee up Charles N'Zogbia. He has options but will look to shoot left-footed from 20 yards... over.
When we were cup kings...
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
When the Villa beat Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley in 1957 they became the FA Cup's most decorated team with seven wins. But it says much for Villa's recent history that their last success in the competition calls for black an white pictures.
But in the passing 58 years, a time span which has witnessed 10 Prime Ministers, five recessions and 22 different managerial spells at Villa Park, the club have contested just one final - the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in 2001.
No time like the present to move towards righting the wrongs...
KICK-OFF
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
An early sprint to close down from Mario Balotelli. Can he give his side a focal point up top like Christian Benteke has at the other end?
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
The Reds do bring on their controversial Italian. Lazar Markovic is hooked. Whether that is a fitness or performance issue is unknown. On trots Balotelli. His shorts are long, he smiles to the fourth official.
HALF-TIME
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
We are monitoring the teams closely. Mario Balotelli was warming up at half time. His introduction could be interesting.
No changes for Villa, for Liverpool...
HALF-TIME
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Warning. This post contains material which does not wax lyrical about Philippe Coutinho as everyone seems to recently.
Despite finding the first goal of the day, the Brazilian has been Liverpool's most wasteful player, completing just 71% of his passes.
Jack Grealish - and I don't use this term lightly - has been superb for Aston Villa. He's made 33 passes, 97% have found feet
Text us on 81111
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
James, London: A Lambert team would have caved at 1-0. Great fight from Villa.
Brentwr: Gerrard is a passenger. A season too far.
Zahed: Benteke, super player. Finally over his injury.
Tweet us on #bbcfacup or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Good luck calling the winner here. This is tight and the stats show it. Even possession wise, close in terms of territory with Villa slightly shading things. Extra time and penalties anyone?
HALF-TIME
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
"Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood will be the happier manager after that first half. Not only do Villa look the more relaxed side but they showed the character to respond quickly to going behind. Christian Benteke is proving hard for Liverpool to handle and youngster Jack Grealish is playing in a relaxed, composed world of his his own."
HALF-TIME
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"I've watched a lot of Villa and Benteke was not getting the service before Tim Sherwood arrived. So I think the thing which Sherwood has done is to get everyone around Benteke playing better and has built their confidence up. Now Benteke is getting the service and taking the chances."
HALF-TIME
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
All of the talk before kick-off was Steven Gerrard. Christian Benteke was an extra, the Trigger to Gerrard's Del Boy, but he looks every bit the lead man.
Liverpool will kick themselves for throwing away a lead which would have made half-time dialogue far more pleasurable but Villa deserve at least what they have. They look unperturbed by the underdog card.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho gives the ball away to end another Liverpool, attack. It looks like we will go in level...
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
We go into two added minutes. This one looked a bit dull for 20 minutes didn't it? Not this year. Not in this competition. Dull is not an option.
Who will be happier at half time? Liverpool will attack one more time and Joe Allen beautifully slips Alberto Moreno in behind the full-back but he hits his cross as far as south London. A whack when a float was needed.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
"Jack Grealish playing in a relaxed world of his own at the moment. Has anyone told him this is an FA Cup semi-final? Excellent and so composed."
Grealish has 34 touches, only Fabian Delph (40) has more for Villa.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Steven Gerrard has had 19 touches in 42 minutes. Only Raheem Sterling on 14 and Martin Skrtel on 15 have less of Liverpool's outfield players.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
"And we have an FA Cup semi-final. It was harsh on Aston Villa to be behind and the man-of-the-moment Christian Benteke has lifted any sagging spirits with that equaliser. Crucial timing too as Liverpool were just starting to build up a head of steam after Philippe Coutinho's goal. A subdued, by his standards, celebration from Villa manager Tim Sherwood."
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Mo, Manchester: From every game we've played against Villa, Rodgers has yet to figure out a way to stop Benteke. Coming from a Liverpool fan but the man's unbelievable, love to see him in red!
Matthew Penistone: The mantra of 'win it for Stevie' appears quite literal. Absolute passenger. Will probably score a pen and still be called a hero!
Tweet us on #bbcfacup or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Aston Villa have knocked the door down and come again but Jack Grealish cannot fashion the space his effort arguably deserves. Philppe Coutinho could beat a man in a phone box with those dazzling feet, onto his right peg from 18 yards... over.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"That goal is all about Fabian Delph. He picks up the ball and drives past three players, swaps passes with Jack Grealish and then squares a beautiful ball to Benteke. That's what captains do - they lead by example.
"And once Benteke gets the ball, he is going to finish it in his current form. He is not even thinking about it, he knows where he is going to put it. That's what Villa deserve - they did not deserve to go in behind."
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"Outstanding play from Aston Villa. An early cross into the box and Christian Benteke punishes Liverpool. Jack Grealish is in all sorts of space, he waits for the run of Fabian Delph, and Benteke provides a great finish. A player in top form. He's like a predator in the box, full of confidence. Simon Mignolet couldn't see it and had no chance."
GOAL
Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool - Christian Benteke
There was only ever going to be one goalscorer - Christian Benteke and it's a finish of some quality after a wonderful cameo from Fabian Delph.
Delph, as industrious as ever, plays a one-two with Jack Grealish to get into the area and cuts a ball back with his left foot which is begging to be hit. Don't lean back, get your knee over it, text book stuff from Christian Benteke and it's fired across Simon Mignolet into the bottom corner.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
"Liverpool had struggled to build early momentum but have looked much better since manager Brendan Rodgers switched to a back four. Philippe Coutinho showed some real calm amid the penalty area chaos to score but the trouble started when Villa substitute Jores Okore's touch just let him down. Villa made the better start but Liverpool have settled - and nothing settles a team in an FA Cup semi-final better than a goal."
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
Tom, Brighton: I have a major man crush on Coutinho. What a magician! Villa clearly on top but up he pops!
Paul Walmsley: The little magician from Brazil does it again!
Jon Evans: Poor from Villa. They fell asleep. Need to play a high pressing game against Liverpool.
Tweet us on #bbcfacup or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"It is the one thing that Aston Villa have struggled with - Liverpool's runners. They couldn't stop the run of Coutinho. It was great awareness from Sterling - he doesn't even look up so obviously he has had a shout.
"Villa need to steady themselves because they were playing well. Juts slow down the tempo and start keeping possession again."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"Aston Villa failed to clear it and Philippe Coutinho punished them. What about that for quick feet and the way he lifts it? A fantastic finish from the young man. Once he is through on goal, it takes a lucky deflection, but he has that composure. Now Liverpool are coming in droves."
GOAL
Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool - Philippe Coutinho
The couple of minute spell pays off and in style. Philippe Coutinho sealed Liverpool's place in this semi-final with the winner at Blackburn and he again stands out as the FA Cup man for his side as he saunters through the Villa defence to flick past Shay Given from 12 yards with the aid of a deflection off Jores Okore.
Okore has been on the field a matter of minutes and he will kick himself. Indeed, he should have kicked the ball clear after intercepting an initial cross but when Fabian Delph took it off his toes, the midfielder lost out near the edge of the area and within seconds Coutinho found space to delicately poke home right footed. The crucial breakthrough.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
It's Emre Can's cross causing problems and Leandro Bacuna concedes a corner with an odd header. He jumped too early and had to adjust while in flight. It's Jordan Henderson on the corner, a one-arm signal, yields little. Well defended.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Finally a bit of seamless build-up by the side in yellow. The ball is switched from right to left, Philippe Coutinho on it, he doesn't even look up yet finds the overlapping run of Alberto Moreno but his near-post cross is easily cut out. The Reds come again...
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Former Aston Villa manager John Gregory
BBC WM 95.6
"Aston Villa have definitely settled into it a lot better than Liverpool - Christian Benteke is winning everything. I don't think Emre Can will enjoy that battle."
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Nathan Baker's day is done. A tough pill to swallow and he is helped down the tunnel as Jores Okore enters the battle in his place.
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
Edward Tuite: Fight like lions. Vila have started well. They need to hold their nerves and run at Liverpool.
Montecord, Exeter: Think it's crucial that Raheem Sterling is up front and not at wing-back today. He is far more dangerous in front of goal.
Tweet us on #bbcfacup or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"From a Liverpool perspective, the midfield is way too deep. I'm not sure if they are scared of Benteke's threat so are trying to protect their defenders, but they need to come up the pitch five or 10 yards."
Ouch!
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Tom Cleverley would love a goal against Liverpool but he cannot shape for a shot and gets crowded out. Villa have a corner which is well dealt with but make no mistake, they look more likely as things stand. A slight concern here though is Nathan Baker struggling after an aerial challenge. He looks weak, despite the big burly beard. A change looks afoot...
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"This game is an intriguing one. Already Aston Villa have demonstrated their ability on the break if Liverpool are going to come at them, but I think Villa are now overplaying if anything. They should be looking for Christian Benteke earlier. For Liverpool, Raheem Sterling has already put Villa under a bit of pressure."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Steven Gerrard has built a career with quick thinking and sharp passing, this time his mind is operating too quickly for his feet and his ball into the channel finds no one. Undeterred, his side recover possession and the skipper feeds Raheem Sterling, a departing generation to the new one, Sterling drives into the area but is held up and Villa will have a goal kick.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Aston Villa are shading possession with around 55% as we speak, they'd have taken that before kick-off. The game does not have a terrific flow by any means but of the two, Villa look more fluid. Christian Benteke tries another showboat flick but this time gets it wrong. Tim Sherwood seems to have injected confidence aplenty into his talisman.
Brendan Rodgers is up off his bench to bark an order or two. His side need a little something.
Family omen for Villa's Grealish?
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Teenage midfielder Jack Grealish is already a firm favourite among Aston Villa supporters and today he is hoping to impress them further with a starring role in a huge FA Cup tie - just like one of his ancestors did 110 years ago.
That's because the 19-year-old's great-great-grandfather Billy Garraty was named as the man of the match when Villa beat Newcastle in the 1905 FA Cup final.
"There is a picture of that winning side hung up at the Grealish home, with his great-great-grandfather stood in the middle," says BBC Radio 5 live commentator John Murray. "What more inspiration for a young Aston Villa fan? It is all there for him."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
"Good Aston Villa start. Christian Benteke is trying to get himself isolated in the air against Emre Can as opposed to the stronger Martin Skrtel while Villa youngster Jack Grealish has made a very confident opening, demanding the ball at every opportunity."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
This is a good spell for the underdogs on semi-final Sunday. A prolonged spell of possession, each pass confidently struck. Finally Liverpool regain some ball and Raheem Sterling is giving chase to a ball into the channel but Ron Vlaar matches him for every yard. Quiet start from Sterling so far.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"Every time the ball goes into Benteke, he knows where everyone around him is, he's playing with confidence. It was a beautiful flick from the Belgian inside to N'Zogbia. N'Zogbia does well to get the ball out of his feet and it is a fantastic shot."
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Pick the bones out of this. Where will the errors come? Where are the weak points. A slight contrast in styles as Liverpool pass, pass, pass but Villa want to get down to it more directly and Benteke beautifully flicks into the path of N'Zogbia... over the bar from 25 yards with a tip from Simon Mignolet.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Jermaine Jenas
Former England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"Aston Villa need to sort out picking up the runs of Philippe Coutinho. A few moments ago he ran from deep through the middle and then he pulls out on the left with no Villa player in sight of him.
"Liverpool have started the game marginally better - it was a scrappy start with a few nerves out there. Villa have done OK - they have been pretty steady defensively apart from those Coutinho runs."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
A neat Villa interchange down the right flank and Ashley Westwood switches play nicely but Christian Benteke cannot pick out a cross. The attack re-builds though and the big striker cleverly brings Jack Grealish into play. No fear again from the youngster who forces a corner. It's short, can they work a delivery? Yes... too high. Tim Sherwood is not happy with that.
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
"And it's Aston Villa, Aston Villa FC..." sings one half of the ground. Could they be silenced here though? Philippe Coutinho is in fine form and drives at the full-back before cutting back for Joe Allen who shoots wide from 20 yards. Allen got his first Anfield goal on Monday. No such threat at Wembley.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
BBC Match of the Day at Wembley
"Aston Villa look to have settled nicely. Before Tim Sherwood came here there was a lack of spark and ambition about Villa. You can't say that any more. They move the ball so much quicker now and they are full of confidence. Today they will look to get the ball up to Christian Benteke, who is so strong up front. Gabriel Agbonlahor is a big miss though. Those two have combined really well."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Now it's the turn of Tim Sherwood's side to roll the ball about under little pressure. It goes back to Shay Given... thump upfield. Kieran Richardson may not have too much love for Liverpool having started his career at Manchester United. He fouls Lazar Markovic but a free-kick delivery is headed away.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
Dejan Lovren, Martin Skrtel, Alberto Moreno, they all get an early touch and the latter is flattened by Charles N'Zogbia near his own area to give us our first foul. A percentage start all round. Jack Grealish is in midfield for Villa, a local lad and at just 19 shows no fear as he tries to commit a foul early on. He succeeds, naughty, naughty Emre Can.
KICK-OFF
Aston Villa 0-0 Liverpool
And here we go. Liverpool attack the Villa end, the underdogs will get to face their own fans in the second period. Possession is king early for the Reds.
Join the debate at #bbcfacup
Osbert Moor: Martin Skrtel coming back is huge. Liverpool's only defender who'll be able to meet Christian Benteke's physicality. They'd struggle without him.
Luke Tandy: Very surprised to see Jack Grealish starting ahead of Scott Sinclair but I hope to be proved wrong!
Tweet us on #bbcfacup or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
Coming up on BBC radio
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live begins its coverage of Sunday's football programme with full match commentary from the FA Cup semi-final between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Wembley, a 15:00 BST kick-off
That will be followed by commentary of the second half of Newcastle's Premier League match at home to Tottenham from 17:00 on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
And later this evening you can have your say on all the big football stories on 606 with Ian Wright and Kelly Cates from 18:06.
Gerrard leads the way...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
If Steven Gerrard was a poker player, his face would scream nothing but 'focus.' He stands dead-eyed in the tunnel. A look up to the ceiling, then a glare into the distance. You could launch a rocket next to him and he would know little about it.
The dramatic music rings around Wembley, the fans know the players are coming, it's tense, tangibly so, and here come the players.
'A bonus for underdogs Villa'
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Former Aston Villa manager John Gregory
BBC WM 95.6
"This is a bit of a bonus for Aston Villa to be coming to a semi-final. There's always a slight amount of pressure, but we're certainly the underdogs. Liverpool are by far the favourites today. It's great going into games when you're the underdog.
"In midfield we'll see a direct conformation between Fabian Delph and Jordan Henderson. Delph has had a lot of pressure put on him as captain, but he lets his feet do the talking. It will also be interesting to see how Jack Grealish deals with it. When he's been given the opportunity, he's excelled, and this is the kind of stage I'd expect him to enjoy."
We wait...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
The players have disappeared, the crests of both clubs are being dragged by a team of people into the centre of each half of the pitch. The sound of the PA system dies down. The sound of passionate football songs picks up. Wembley looks a picture. The teams should be with us momentarily. Let the dream making and heartbreak begin...
'... a handful for any defence'
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
England boss Roy Hodgson speaking to BT Sport: "I think Brendan Rodgers will be very happy that he can go back to his preferred system with three players at the back. Steven Gerrard's return is very important too. But with Aston Villa, particularly under Tim Sherwood, there is a lot of impetus on their side. But whatever ideas you might have, in a semi-final it's often down to passion or performance on the day.
"It's great to see Christian Benteke come back to his best, he's a handful for any defence, but Liverpool have Martin Skrtel back to try and deal with him. Raheem Sterling is an excellent player, he can play anywhere across the front line and his pace can cause defenders problems, but it won't be the first fast forward Ron Vlaar has dealt with and he did that very well in the World Cup. I'm also looking forward to seeing Fabian Delph against Jordan Henderson, that will be another interesting battle."
'All of the pressure is on Liverpool'
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Liam Brady on BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek: "The bookmakers are making it a foregone conclusion that Liverpool will win, but I don't see it that way.
"Villa are on a good run at the moment, they are playing well, striker Christian Benteke is in form and they had a good result at Spurs so I kind of fancy Villa a little bit. All of the pressure is on Liverpool, they have been inconsistent of late and they need Raheem Sterling to have a good game. I am going 2-1 to Villa."
'A cacophonous mixture of cheers'
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
"The atmosphere is really building inside Wembley with Liverpool and Aston Villa both completing their final preparations - and a cacophonous mixture of cheers and jeers greet the name of Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard when it is announced.
"Both teams have big attacking talents missing today, as Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge misses out with a hip injury and Villa's Gabriel Agbonlahor is sidelined with a hamstring problem.
"Liverpool have grown used to life without Sturridge this season but how will Villa readjust without Agbonlahor as a potent partner for Christian Benteke?"
A journey made many times...
Aston Villa v Liverpool
The FA Cups flowed in the 1980s, the League Cups flowed in the 1980s, the Charity Shields flowed in the 1980s. Public transport and the motorways from Merseyside to Wembley were well trodden. So much so Wembley became known as 'Anfield South' to Liverpool fans at least.
The frequency of trips to the hallowed venue may have dwindled, but manager Brendan Rodgers insists the intent remains.
"Wembley was somewhere that used to be known as 'Anfield South'," he says. "Liverpool used to visit Wembley so much it was a regular occurrence for them.
"I know how much it means to the supporters and it's something that goes deep. If we could get a victory it would be very much for them this season."
Anfield in London...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
And Wembley hears its first 'You'll Never Walk Alone' of the day. Will there be one belting around the stadium in around two hours time? This Merseyside bunch were once brazen enough to call the home of English football 'Anfield South' you know...
All about Benteke...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
"As a former Aston Villa player you can't tell me this is a bigger game for Liverpool. Tim Sherwood has done an incredible job. I wouldn't fancy playing against Benteke today. He will shake up Skrtel."
'No one remembers who loses'
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood talking to BT Sport: "There might not be three points at stake, but there is a prize at stake, playing in the FA Cup final. That's the aim, no one remembers who loses the semi-final so it's important we apply ourselves in the right way. We will be trying to impose ourselves on Liverpool, we know they have an attacking threat but so do we and we are not going to sit back and take the punishment.
"We did think about playing Gabriel Agbonlahor. He trained on Friday and he felt a little reaction afterwards but we knew it was too great a risk. We could lose him for the rest of the season and potentially for the FA Cup final."
The Wembley tipple
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
It's good to see that a trip to Wembley still requires crucial hydration tactics as this picture tweeted by Villa fan James Townsend shows. We are sure those beverages are all non-alcoholic shandy.
And kudos to the man bottom right in this shot who has worn a 1990's drill top for the day. Straight out of the Dalian Atkinson era that one. Superb. Britain needs more drill tops.
Sherwood's homely Villa theatre
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
"Come on lads, this could be your year, you will never get a better chance," reads a message from an Aston Villa fan which has been put up in their dressing room today.
"Leave it on the pitch, not in here," reads another message and the Midlands club have really gone to town in making their changing facilities feel homely. The large dressing room is decked in claret and blue, messages everywhere, a real effort.
Breathe it in...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Football, with its endless fixture lists and hits on the wallet perhaps loses some of its romance as age creeps into us all.
Think back to those early days though, the sticker books, the collectables, the stories you only heard about Wembley - watching your team there was all but a dream.
Then look at this image if you're a Red or travelling Villain today and soak it up. The arch, Bobby Moore and the names of your clubs adorn Wembley Way.
Reds in yellow and out...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
And here comes Steven Gerrard, cue the camera flashes, Liverpool decked in all yellow. The captain opts for a jumper over his shirt to work a sweat up. Brendan Rodgers's assistant Colin Pascoe begins some warm-up drills.
Can't wait to see the back of him
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
The platitudes for Steven Gerrard's contribution to English football have whistled in from all corners of the land but if a quiet hush was all that seeped from Villa Park it would probably be understandable.
Gerrard has managed 13 goals against Aston Villa since 2001, only Robbie Fowler (14) has bludgeoned more against them in a Red shirt.
'Gerrard must play'
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender Martin Keown
Football Focus
"It's the Hillsborough anniversary, there is a lot emotion around the club and one of their best players of all time is about to leave. They should get him in the team and build it around him. A top player of his quality should be in that side."
GET INVOLVED
Join the debate on #bbcfacup
Send us your predictions before kick-off. Who wins? Who stands out and can either side lift the trophy?
Tweet us on #bbcfacup or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - but please don't forget to tell us your name and location.
The Gerrard decision...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
BBC Radio 5 live
Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers on the return of skipper Steven Gerrard: "Obviously Steven has got great experience and Wembley has been a second home to him over the last 10-15 years.
"He is looking fit and ready, we had a game arranged in midweek for him and Martin Skrtel to gain fitness and they came through it very well.
"It is a day where his experience is really important to us. We have got a lot of young players and sometimes that has shown in some big games. But they will only get better by playing more of them and Steven will help them gain experience."
Full commentary from Wembley on BBC Radio 5 live remember. Click on the 'Live Coverage' tab to listen.
Here come the Villa
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Here comes the full Villa team, they spring from the runnel onto the pitch. Gabriel Agbonlahor, wearing a big peak cap, is chatting to pundit Jermaine Jenas near the tunnel and probably looks on with envy as his team-mates begin to loosen up. We await their opponents...
Gerrard aims for dream finale
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
"Wembley is starting to fill up for the weekend's second FA Cup semi-final between Aston Villa and Liverpool. The winners join Arsenal in the final next month, who needed extra-time to beat Reading yesterday.
"Villa arrive in buoyant mood after their win at Spurs but you sense so much hinges on the impact of in-form striker Christian Benteke, who has given Liverpool severe trouble in the past.
"For Liverpool, captain Steven Gerrard returns after a three-game ban with the dream finale to his Anfield career still in sight - an FA Cup Final appearance against Arsenal at Wembley on his 35th birthday on 30 May.
"Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood does not do sentiment and he will confident his team can provide trouble for a Liverpool defence, despite the absence of the injured Gabriel Agbonlahor."
Team news
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Steven Gerrard gets the chance to influence an occasion which could see Liverpool book an FA Cup final place for his last appearance in the club's shirt.
We will never know if he was always going to start or if news of an injury to Lucas Leiva which broke just over an hour ago was pivotal. Daniel Sturridge does not make the squad and Aston Villa's attack suffers a similar blow as the pace of Gabriel Agbonlahor is missing.
Shay Given, Villa's keeper in the cups this year, makes just his sixth club appearance of the season.
Aston Villa: Given, Bacuna, Baker, Vlaar, Richardson, Westwood, Delph, Cleverley, Grealish, N'Zogbia, Benteke.
Liverpool: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Lovren, Moreno, Allen, Henderson, Gerrard, Markovic, Coutinho, Sterling.
.
Let's do this...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Those players with expectation weighing on their shoulders like a concrete block are beginning to make their way onto the Wembley turf. Simon Mignolet is loosening up ahead of a big day in Liverpool's goal but who will play in front of him? Team news comes next.
Thank you for being with us today. We will have colour from our chief football writer Phil McNulty at Wembley, images, social media interaction and stats aplenty coming your way...
Don't miss the chance...
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
So how much do you want it? Embrace the knife-edge on which your hopes hang Liverpool, handle dreams of a trophy with care Aston Villa.
For remember Wembley, with its history, a footballing Mecca if you will, brings with it a pressure.
Some spend a lifetime wanting to get here, so a place for winners it most certainly is, just ask Adam Federici...
Welcome
Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
There are tournaments that slump - think Vuvuzelas and South Africa 2010.
There are those bursting with colour - think summer nights of Euro '96.
And then there are tournaments which draw gasps with every heartbeat, create history and build to a tantalising crescendo.
We've had Blyth Spartans threaten a giantkilling, Bradford and Middlesbrough deliver, stunning goals, dives, and the prospect of a showpiece final awaits...