Manager reaction
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "We are still not certain about Champions League qualification - it is still a rat race.
"But we have given a blow to Liverpool and Southampton also lost. It is a big gap. now we have to wait to see if the gap is too big for Tottenham too. But we have to play the top three - it is still a rat race."
Manager reaction
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "It is always a difficult match to win. We have created four or five chances and didn't give any chances away in the first half.
"We scored the first goal at the right time at the end of the first half. The first half was a good performance but we have to finish more. The second half was more controlling."
Manager reaction
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
Villa boss Tim Sherwood: "Tuesday is a massive game for us against QPR. They had an excellent win today but a win for us on Tuesday means that there are six points between us and them.
"We showed a lot of character out there today, because a lot of guys have been away on international and played twice. They gave me everything."
Post update
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
Both sides have massive matches coming up - for contrasting reasons.
Manchester United travel across town to Manchester City next Sunday, as the neighbours battle it out - along with Arsenal - for second position.
At the other end of the Premier League table, fifth-bottom Villa host QPR on Tuesday. Chris Ramsey's men are two places and three points behind Villa following their thumping 4-1 win at West Brom.
Manager reaction
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood: "I thought we got stuck in and were always in the game until the third goal which killed us off.
"We expected them to give ball back to us from the drop ball because we were in possession. But the referee thought nothing of it and they scored from that. It has gone against us.
"I'm not saying that is the reason we lost the game but it is disappointing. Today Man Utd were much better than us."
Player reaction
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
Manchester United's two-goal hero Ander Herrera: "Aston Villa are fighting relegation and have to fight hard, so that made it difficult for us. They came to Old Trafford to wait and try to give us few opportunities. We kept the ball and tried to win game through possession and be patient. That's what we did."
FULL-TIME
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
FULL-TIME
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
FULL-TIME
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
Villa's late goal from Christian Benteke gave Tim Sherwood's side hope of nicking a point, but in truth the fifth-bottom side did not deserve anything. And if you don't believe me then take a look at the statistics....
Player reaction
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
Manchester United's two-goal hero Ander Herrera, who has scored seven times since his summer move from Athletic Bilbao: "Scoring goals was one of the things that I had to improve on. I'm getting better but have to improve still.
"The battle for the top four is going to be very tough but we are on the right road. We are in very good form but have to play seven more games and have to fight a lot."
Sophie Gayter: Utd haven't had a player who can arrive late in the box and finish like that since Scholes in his prime. Well played Herrera!
Peter Malath: 2 for Herrera, 3 for United. Put the three points in the bag, now I am going to sleep. Goodnight or good morning.
KN: Job done. 3pts. Next up: the noisy neighbours. We are in with a shout of getting a result.
Post update
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
Unsurprisingly Ander Herrera has a huge smile across as he leaves the Old Trafford pitch. The Spanish midfielder is mobbed by his team-mates and takes the acclaim of the Stretford End as he wanders down the tunnel.
Post update
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Manchester United dominated the game and deserve the win but Aston Villa always carried a threat. I think Louis van Gaal will be happy with the way his side linked up down the right-hand side, with Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Antonio Valencia. They had a huge amount of joy there."
FULL-TIME
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
All over at Old Trafford! Manchester United earn their sixth win in seven Premier League matches to strengthen their chances of Champions League qualification. That moves the Red Devils up to third position, one behind second placed Arsenal and one ahead of neighbours Manchester City.
Post update
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
The decibel meter inside Old Trafford goes up a notch - the home fans know their team are heading for another victory.
Post update
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Ander Herrera just passes the ball into the net, a great finish just inside the box. A side-foot finish and it's game over."
GOAL
Man Utd 3-1 Aston Villa - Ander Herrera
Now that HAS to be game over. Ander Herrera strokes his second of the match into the bottom corner after some quick-thinking from Wayne Rooney following a drop ball.
INJURY TIME
Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa
Four minutes of stoppage time for Villa to nab an equaliser. Or for United to net a third.
Post update
Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa
United waste another corner, then Villa spring forward on the counter. But the linesman's flag stops Christian Benteke in his tracks.
Post update
Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa
United force another corner from the initial set-piece, with Villa full-back Matt Lowton again doing his job well. Can they bag a third and kill off the visitors?
Post update
Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa
United full-back Antonio Valencia uses his electric pace to nip behind the Villa defence, but his low cross is cut out by Matt Lowton's sliding challenge.
FINAL FIVE
Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa
Aston Villa have possession of the ball as they chase what seemed to be an unlikely draw. Gabby Agbonlahor tries to nip in between Phil Jones and David De Gea when the ball is pumped forward, with the latter taking control of the situation to snuff out the danger.
Post update
Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"There are lot of nerves around Old Trafford. You feel there are still one or two twists and turns left in this one."
Sam Stevens: The underperforming Di Maria with yet another assist. Another example of the over criticism of Man Utd?
Ajay Patel: Past 2 games: Two bad goals let in by de Gea who's overperforming, two assists from Angel who's underperforming.
Post update
Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa
This time Joe Cole swings the ball in from the left hand corner flag, but he can't find a Villa head and the home side clear.
Post update
Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa
Villa's goal came from their first corner of the afternoon. And now they have another one...
Post update
Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa
Kevin Kilbane
Former Everton midfielder on Final Score
"It is poor defending from Manchester United. Benteke is freed up from the corner but with the quality De Gea has he should be saving that. It went straight under his body."
GOAL
Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa - Christian Benteke
Hang on! It is not all over quite yet. Villa halve the deficit when Christian Benteke drills in a low effort from about eight yards following a Villa right-wing corner from Joe Cole. United keeper David De Gea - a man who is firmly in credit this season - allows that to go under him too easily.
Post update
Man Utd 2-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"You won't see a better goal this season, that is absolutely phenomenal. It was an awkward ball to bring down, but as it bounces Wayne Rooney swivels and fires the ball into the top corner. The ball is still very high but he gets right on top of the ball. What a fantastic goal."
GOAL
Man Utd 2-0 Aston Villa - Wayne Rooney
Wow! If there is a better goal in the Premier League this afternoon then I'd be very surprised. Wayne Rooney takes a touch to control Angel Di Maria's cross then swivels to crash a crisp half-volley past Brad Guzan. Game, set and match to Manchester United.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Aston Villa haven't offered very much at all going forward. They don't want to take a risk and are just doing a very professional job. They've got Joe Cole on now though and maybe he could see a pass."
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Here is a blast from the past - Joe Cole. The ex-England midfielder replaces Villa team-mate Andreas Weimann - can he spark a Villa revival?
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Substitute Leandro Bacuna stands over the ball, whipping a curling set piece into the United danger zone. Team-mate Jores Okore climbs above the home defence but cannot stick enough power on his header to trouble David De Gea.
FINAL FIFTEEN
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Villa need to move quick if they are going to snatch anything from this game. Andreas Weimann does that, turning on the after burners down the right, winning a free-kick on the edge of the box. Dangerous...
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Still United press for a much-needed second goal. Left-back Daley Blind smashes just wide of the Villa goal.
Colin Reardon: #MUFC seem to have reverted to sideways & backwards again! Where's the rapid forward passing that demolished Spurs & L'pool?
Victor Mojekwu: Man United need to score at least one more goal to stay on a safer side.
SUBSTITUTION
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Wonder if Louis van Gaal heard the familiar Geordie tones of BBC Radio 5 live's Chris Waddle from the gantry? Probably not. But the Dutchman agrees with the ex-England man and decides it is time for a change. On trots British record signing Angel Di Maria in place of Ashley Young.
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Slack play from Villa's Carlos Sanchez hands possession to Wayne Rooney about 30 yards out. The England skipper drives forward with purpose, trying to curl into the bottom left corner with the outside of his right boot. But he can't bend the ball enough and it goes out for a goal-kick.
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Manchester United should be thinking about a change, maybe bringing somebody like Adnan Januzaj on, somebody to just re-introduce a little bit of a spark into their play. It's gone a little flat. Aston Villa, well they may as well have a go now."
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
A few groans from the home supporters as Marouane Fellani's misplaced pass goes behind team-mate Ashley Young and out for a Villa throw-in.
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Marouane Fellaini had to score there (see 61 mins). The home fans are becoming a little frustrated, but it's difficult to play against two banks of four. Some of United's play has been very good."
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Louis van Gaal looks a little tense on the United bench. I'm sure a second home goal will loosen him up a little.
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
David De Gea has been enjoying the Manchester sunshine this afternoon - he has hardly broken sweat. So he decides to liven up his day by tearing out of his goal to hoof clear a long ball forward from the Villa backline.
GREAT SAVE!
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Marouane Fellaini almost adds the United second - but is denied by Brad Guzan's acrobatics. Juan Mata swings a ball in from the right towards the far post. Guess who is there? Yup, it is the Belgian. He nods the ball down into the turf and up towards the roof of the Villa net - but Guzan springs into action to tip over.
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Aston Villa need to get a player like Carles Gil or Jack Grealish on - somebody who can run with purpose. Yes Villa have been frustrating Manchester United, they've got numbers behind the ball, but they're not hurting the home side. United's pace seems to have dropped. They've lost the quick rhythm they showed in the first half."
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
And Fabian Delph's set-piece is about as successful as Juan Mata's earlier effort (see 56 mins). Delph manages to keep his delivery within the bounds of play, but it is too deep for the Villa cavalry and David De Gea easily catches.
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Now it is Villa's turn to win a free-kick in a promising position. Gabby Agbonlahor is clipped about 35 yards out, close to the left touchline....
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Jammin: Michael Carrick makes all the difference, god only knows how Gareth Barry kept him out of the England team for so long.
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata deliberate over the ball. Rooney? Or Mata? It's Mata and it's rubbish. The Spaniard scoops the ball well over the Villa bar and straight into the hands of some punter sat on the Stretford End.
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Wayne Rooney picks up the ball deep and runs at the Villa defence, forcing Andreas Weimann into another clumsy foul about 30 yards out from the Villa goal. United free-kick...
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Ashley Young has impressed many people in recent weeks (well, he has impressed me) and the United winger has posed a threat all afternoon against his former club. He almost has goal to show for his efforts, flashing a vicious 15-yard shot across the Villa goal. Keeper Brad Guzan, who was scrambling across his goal-line, was pleased to see that brush past the right side (as far as he is concerned) of the left-hand post.
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Manchester United gave it away and fair play to Aston Villa, they are committing players forward. Christian Benteke did really well to play in Andreas Weimann but he couldn't reach the cut-back."
CLOSE!
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Oooh! Villa might rue this miss. The visitors create their best chance of the match, Andreas Weimann's cutback from the left finding the feet of Christian Benteke. But he cannot find his own feet and scoops over the bar.
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Villa winger Andreas Weimann carelessly barges into Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, with the England man taking a quick free-kick towards Marouane Fellaini. He tries to bulldoze his way through the home defence - but he does so illegally according to ref Roger East.
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
United instantly go on the attack, going route one as a long diagonal ball from the right finds Marouane Fellaini lurking at the far post. But the Belgian's header lacks power and Villa keeper Brad Guzan leaps into the air to gather under little pressure.
KICK-OFF
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Wayne Rooney leads the home side back out and it is the United captain who restarts the action.
HALF-TIME
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Villa substitute Leandro Bacuna has spent the last 10 minutes warming up his muscles for his inevitable appearance at the start of the second half. The Dutchman replaces the injured Alan Hutton at right-back.
HALF-TIME
Around the grounds
Everton 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Swansea 2-0 Hull
West Brom 0-3 QPR
HALF-TIME
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
At the other end of the top-flight table, Villa's position remains unchanged - for the time being. Defeat would leave the fifth-bottom Birmingham side three points clear of the drop zone, at least until Burnley and Sunderland face home games against Tottenham and Newcastle respectively tomorrow.
HALF-TIME
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
So Ander Herrera's fourth Premier League goal of the season moves Manchester United into third position as it stands. The Red Devils would go a point ahead of neighbours Manchester City, who travel to Crystal Palace on Monday.
HALF-TIME STATS
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Isaac Wolofar: Ander Herrera ~ kind of Paul Scholes in the making?
Tokunbo: Sherwood should have taken Hutton off a long time ago.
Ashic Mahtab: United badgering Villa till they caved. reminiscent of Fergie era
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Aston Villa need to get themselves regrouped at the break, because they are all over the place out there. Manchester United have looked very bright. They could go onto score four or five if it stays like this."
HALF-TIME
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Still there's time for another home attack, which again requires some desperate defending. This time Jores Okore clumps a low cross from the right away from Brad Guzan's goal. And that is virtually the last kick of the half.
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
But it United, not Villa, on the attack - and the home side almost score a second. Wayne Rooney causes some mischief in the Villa danger zone, but Ciaran Clark scrambles back to hack away his low shot.
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Perfect time for Manchester United to score. Tim Sherwood's team talk is in tatters. Unless Villa can nab a leveller in two minutes of stoppage time...
Post update
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"It's been coming, and it's a very good goal. Ander Herrera makes it look easy though. Manchester United had been lacking that final bit of quality but this time they got it. Every time Ashley Young gets the ball out wide he goes past Alan Hutton so easily."
GOAL
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa - Ander Herrera
Breakthrough! Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera shows a deft touch to perfectly control Daley Blind's cutback from the left, then clinically drills low past Brad Guzan. Relief around Old Trafford.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Another Manchester United chance down the left, this time Daley Blind's low shot forcing Brad Guzan into a save. Only a matter of time before United socre surely.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
The instruction from the Manchester United bench is clear: "Get the ball to Ashley Young and let him attack Alan Hutton."
Former Villa winger Young has the injured Scot on toast, with the Villa defence having to deal with another cross from the left. Which they manage to do.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
The last thing you need when you've taken a whack on the ankle is a one on one against Ashley Young. But that is exactly what happens to Villa defender Alan Hutton. Young cruises past him like a Ferrari overtaking a Lada, but sees his left-wing cross pushed clear by keeper Brad Guzan.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
The Villa medical staff have a quick feel of Hutton's ankle and apply a healthy dose of the magic sponge. That does the trick and the Scot returns to bring Villa back to 11 men.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Hutton goes down near the far touchline and is helped to his feet by a pair of Villa medical staff. His injury needs further investigation as Villa go down to 10 men.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Quick breather - and some much-needed rehydration - for both sets of players. That's because Villa full-back Alan Hutton takes a whack to the ankle and crumbles to the turf.
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Jeremiah Kariuki: Rooney trying a bicycle kick (see 27 mins), hoping to do a better one than Mata's last time out at Liverpool!
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Villa's Belgian striker Christian Benteke has started to show signs of his best form in recent weeks, scoring four times in his last five matches for club and country. The burly frontman tries to bully his way into the United penalty area, only to take a heavy touch as the ball skids out for a goal-kick. Encouraging though for Tim Sherwood.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"When you're up against two banks of four and it's difficult to break the opposition down it can be very frustrating. Manchester United have asked questions of Aston Villa but Tim Sherwood's side have been very disciplined.
"That would have been a fantastic goal, when Wayne Rooney went for the bicycle kick, but it just didn't happen for him."
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Most of the players have beads of sweat running down their foreheads as the sun continues to shine on Old Trafford. A quiet lull in the game before Ashley Young shanks a ball out of play from the left flank. The Villa fans enjoyed that one...
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Tim Sherwood stalks the Old Trafford touchline as he barks instructions out to his players. The Villa boss sees Christian Benteke win a free-kick in front of him as Villa look to impose themselves.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Remember that unbelievable bicycle kick that Wayne Rooney scored in the Manchester derby a few years ago? Well, the United skipper tries to replicate that here. But instead of perfectly executing it like a Fifa computer game, Rooney cannot connect sweetly and the ball drifts out for a goal-kick.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
But the home corner - United's fourth of the afternoon - comes to nothing. United dominant but still looking for that golden opening.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"That's a fantastic strike from Marcos Rojo, there was nothing on with Aston Villa camped in their own half, two banks of four. Brad Guzan makes a great save with his fingertips. Villa are giving the ball back to United so cheaply at the minute, Tim Sherwood will be frustrated."
CLOSE!
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
United defender Marcos Rojo is not known for his goalscoring prowess - but the Argentine shows he can be more venomous than a poisonous snake. He moves forward with purpose from the back, before lashing a 35-yard strike which whizzes towards the Villa goal. Away keeper Brad Guzan has to be sharp enough to push over the bar.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
You don't need telling about Marouane Fellaini's aerial threat. And the big Belgian climbs above the Villa defence to stick his head on a cross from the right. But it lacks power and Brad Guzan easily gathers. His bushy mop must have cushioned the ball...
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Neat, perfectly-weighted ball forward from Ander Herrera looks for his Spanish compatriot Juan Mata in the right channel. But Villa defender Ciaran Clark, who is working harder than a vote-seeking politician at the moment, races across to shepherd the ball out for a goal kick.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"We've already seen Aston Villa's threat on the counter attack, with waves of white shirts coming forward at speed once they've won the ball. Manchester United have started the better but Wayne Rooney doesn't look as sharp as he has been recently, maybe he's a bit leggy from the international fixtures."
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
United right-back Antonio Valencia sloppily gives away possession, allowing Fabian Delph to start slaloming his way through the home midfield. But Valencia attempts to atone for his error by swiping away the legs of the England midfielder. The Ecuadorian escapes a yellow card, instead getting a ticking off by referee Roger East.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Aston Villa stick their first mark in the 'shots on goal' column. Christian Benteke is the man responsible, but the Belgium striker's low shot from distance was speculative at best. Easily gathered by United stopper David de Gea.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Louis van Gaal is expressionless as he sits next to Ryan Giggs in the Manchester United dug-out. Both men must be pleased with their side's start though.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Villa fire a warning sign that they can offer a threat on the break. Pacy striker Gabby Agbonlahor leads the chase into the home half, but the move breaks down and United win back possession.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Juan Mata is full of confidence. The Manchester United man shows neater footwork than a Strictly Come Dancing contestant to hotstep his way into space inside the Villa box. But he can't pick out a team-mate with a cross from the left as some more desperate defending from Villa does the trick.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"What a fantastic run by Ashley Young down the left-hand side again, but Aston Villa scramble the ball away. Manchester United mean business today. They are playing with a great tempo."
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Patient build up from United - then they go for the jugular. Ashley Young's teasing low cross from the left is desperately hacked clear, but only to the feet of Juan Mata. However, the little Spaniard cannot find a way past the Villa defence from 10 yards out. Big chance gone.
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Gareth Soye: Another stonewall penalty not given to United. How many is that this season? Definitely double figures.
Steve Howes: Rooney diving again. This time he had his ear flicked and it forced his legs to give way...
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Who am I to disagree with Chris Waddle? But I am going to. Anyway, decent response from Villa who string together a pair of attacks. But they can't test United keeper David de Gea as his defence do their job.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Wayne Rooney is going ballistic at the referee and rightly so. He was just about to pull the trigger and was pulled to the floor. For me it's a red card and a clear penalty."
PENALTY APPEAL
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Penalty? No. United skipper Wayne Rooney goes tumbling as he jostles with Ciaran Clark as the Manchester United man tries to latch on to a long ball. Referee Roger East is not impressed. And neither am I. Chris Waddle on the other hand...
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
The home side are enjoying most of the early possession, with ex-Villa winger Ashley Young dangerously cutting in from the left flank. A white Villa shirt blocks the ball as it travels towards the away goal though.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Versatile Manchester United player Daley Blind, who has settled into a left-back role recently, storms down the touchline and swings a ball into the Villa box. But Villa centre-half Ciaran Clark is there to head clear.
KICK-OFF
Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa
Referee Roger East does a quick head count and toots his whistle. Villa striker Christian Benteke taps the ball forward to get us under way. Game on!
LINE-UPS
Man Utd v Aston Villa (15:00 BST)
We have just about enough time for one quick last glance at the teams...
Man Utd: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Herrera, Mata, Fellaini, Young, Rooney. Subs: Valdes, Rafael, McNair, A Pereira, Januzaj, Di Maria, Falcao.
Aston Villa: Guzan, Hutton, Okore, Clark, Lowton, Delph, Sanchez, N'Zogbia, Weimann, Agbonlahor, Benteke. Subs: Given, Vlaar, Bacuna, Cole, Gil, Baker, Grealish.
"United could underestimate Villa"
Man Utd v Aston Villa (15:00 BST)
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Under Tim Sherwood Aston Villa are starting to show more energy and more belief. I watched them play earlier in the season and they were sitting back home and away, which didn't go down well with the fans at Villa Park.
"Manchester United could underestimate Villa but Louis van Gaal's side are full of confidence. They had a great win at Anfield, and seem to have much more balance and tempo in the side."
Post update
Man Utd v Aston Villa (15:00 BST)
Rival skippers Wayne Rooney and Fabian Delph, who were both team-mates for England during the recent international break, shake hands and exchange pleasantries in the Old Trafford tunnel. Rooney shares a joke with the United mascot before leading his team out.
Post update
Man Utd v Aston Villa (15:00 BST)
The chances of seeing a Marouane Fellaini wig in the Old Trafford stands last season were slimmer than Ant working without Dec. But now the replica curly mops are dotted around the ground - a symbol of the Belgian midfielder's renaissance this season.
In fact, Fellaini - who was much-maligned last season - is in such good form that he cannot be dropped, says manager Louis van Gaal.
"When he is playing like he is now, I cannot change him," says the Dutchman.
"Two games ago, when Manchester United began a daunting-looking run of matches, this match almost crept under the radar.
"Having dispatched Spurs and produced their best 45 minutes under Louis van Gaal in winning at Liverpool, they next face a derby against Manchester City followed by a trip to Stamford Bridge. However, it's Aston Villa's visit that could be the most dangerous on the list.
"It's the one everyone expects a rejuvenated United to win to maintain their top-four charge. But they'll face a Villa team with a different mentality to that time as well. Tim Sherwood has injected much-needed belief into the squad."
Post update
Man Utd v Aston Villa (15:00 BST)
Villa out to upset the odds
Man Utd v Aston Villa (15:00 BST)
Tim Sherwood's dad used to run a North London bookmakers apparently, with the Aston Villa boss working in the shop as a kid to earn some pocket money.
So he knows a thing or two about the odds being upset - and he reckons that Villa can do exactly that at Old Trafford.
"I think they are beatable, they have only lost two games at home all season, they have a terrific record at Old Trafford, but every team can beat anyone. It would be an upset, we believe we are capable of upsetting them."
Post update
Man Utd v Aston Villa (15:00 BST)
The sun is beating down on Old Trafford (yes, that's right) as the familiar guitar solo of 'Sympathy for the Devil' by the Rolling Stones pumps out of the sound system.
But Villa won't have any Sympathy for the (Red) Devil(s). Manchester United might not be the force they once were, but Villa would happily trade places with today's opponents.
Lawro's prediction
Man Utd v Aston Villa (15:00 BST)
Post update
Man Utd v Aston Villa (15:00 BST)
In contrast, the only time the passports of Aston Villa players and fans have seen daylight recently are ahead of their summer jollies. And they won't need them to go to Leeds or Reading next season - which is where they could be heading if they don't buck up their ideas.
Villa are currently fifth-bottom in the top-flight, three points clear of Burnley who occupy the final spot in the dreaded drop-zone.
But they have enjoyed a renaissance of sorts under new boss Tim Sherwood, winning three of their last four matches to move out of the bottom three.
Post update
Man Utd v Aston Villa (15:00 BST)
Manchester United fans have been used to trotting all across Europe over the years to follow their side. But this season they have been forced to leave their passports in the top drawer after the ignominious reign of David Moyes saw them miss out on European qualification for the first time in 25 years.
However, it might be time to check the expiry date on those travel documents. Louis van Gaal's side are currently fourth, five points clear of Liverpool - who are currently being spanked 4-1 at Arsenal.
And another three points today will see United leapfrog Manchester City into third and within striking distance of Arsenal, who are set to go second.
Post update
I'd suggest that the chances of Louis van Gaal, wearing a two-tone suit and pork pie hat, skanking along to the iconic Coventry band in his youth are pretty slim.
But having grown up in Amsterdam, then worked in major European cities such as Barcelona, Munich and Manchester, he is well aware of the 'rat race'.
The 'rat race', in case you aren't aware, is the analogy given to those careerists who dash about the city in the hope of making gains in their world of employment.
Van Gaal has repeatedly stressed that is exactly what Manchester United are facing as they chase a top-four finish. And United are scurrying towards Europe quicker than a hungry rodent.
Post update
"You'll be working for the rat race, You know you're wasting your time.
"Working for the rat race, You're no friend of mine."
Legendary ska revival band The Specials weren't a fan of the 'Rat Race' in their 1980 classic hit...
TEAM NEWS
Man Utd v Aston Villa (15:00 BST)
As expected, Manchester United make just the single change from the side which beat arch-rivals Liverpool in their last outing. England defender Chris Smalling drops out through illness, with Argentina international Marcos Rojo stepping up from the bench.
On-loan Red Devils midfielder Tom Cleverly misses out as Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood makes three changes. Full-back Matt Lowton, midfielder Carlos Sanchez and winger Andreas Weimann all start, with Cleverly, Scott Sinclair and Leandro Bacuna dropping out.
LINE-UPS
Man Utd v Aston Villa (15:00 BST)
Man Utd: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Herrera, Mata, Fellaini, Young, Rooney. Subs: Valdes, Rafael, McNair, A Pereira, Januzaj, Di Maria, Falcao.
