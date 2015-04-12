Relive the best bits of AC Milan v Sampdoria

That is all from us for tonight. Be sure to tune in for our Champions League coverage next week. We'll be live on Tuesday for the Madrid derby and Juventus v Monaco. Then, on Wednesday, we'll have PSG v Barcelona and Porto v Bayern Munich. I'll see thee.
FULL-TIME
Bordeaux 1-0 Marseille
It is all over. And it is a big win for Bordeaux. They move to within three points of Marseille, who remain a point behind Monaco, in third and the last of the Champions League qualification spots. St Etienne are between them. It is a tight old race for next season's European Cup in Ligue 1.
Can Porto upset the odds?
Porto v Bayern Munich (Wednesday 19:45 BST)
Porto are arguably the biggest underdogs going into this week's quarter-final ties. The 1987 and 2004 winners are making their first last eight appearance since 2009. They also recently suffered defeat to Maritimo in the Portuguese League Cup semi-finals. Oh, and they're up against Bayern Munich. Who are pretty damn good.
However, if Porto can get past Bayern, things are looking good because their two quarter-final victories (from six ties) came in the years they won the competition.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Bordeaux 1-0 Marseille
It looks like Cedric Yambere's goal is going to be enough for Bordeaux. Marseille don't look to have anything left in the tank. Come on lads, there's a Champions League place at stake here.
Suarez finds his feet
PSG v Barcelona (Wednesday 19:45 BST)
After a slow start to his Barcelona career, striker Luis Suarez seems to be finding his feet in the Catalan capital (unfortunately for PSG). He has nine goals in his last 10 games, giving him 16 for the season. When you chuck that in with Lionel Messi's 45 this campaign and Neymar's 27, it gives Barca the hottest three-pronged attack since the Devil's trident.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Bordeaux 1-0 Marseille
There are five minutes to go in Bordeaux and Marseille are struggling to find a way through the home defence. In fact, the home side look the more likely to add to their lead.
Zlatan missing for PSG
PSG v Barcelona (Wednesday 19:45 BST)
If there is one player PSG would have wanted available for the tie against Barcelona it is striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic - scorer of 27 goals this season, including two on Saturday, and former employee of Wednesday's opponents.
To say the Swede is on fire is a huge understatement. He has scored 13 goals in his last seven matches for club and country, including hat-tricks against FC Lorient and AS Saint-Etienne. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would be delighted with such a tally.
However, suspension means PSG will have to cope without him until the second leg. Over to you Edinson Cavani.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
PSG in fine form
PSG v Barcelona (Wednesday 19:45 BST)
It promises to be a superb tie in Paris on Wednesday, with the Ligue 1 leaders having not lost in 33 European games on home turf and currently on a 24 game unbeaten run in all competitions at the Parc des Princes. They have also won their last three games, including Saturday's French League Cup final (a 4-0 victory over Bastia).
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Bordeaux 1-0 Marseille
AFPCopyright: AFP
The game is heading towards the last 10 minutes in France, where Bordeaux still hold a 1-0 lead over Marseille thanks to Cedric Yambere's finish.
Post update
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
APCopyright: AP
The second half in the San Siro was much better than the first. Sampdoria looked to be heading for victory, but Milan came back strong and earned themselves a deserved point that could have been three, considering the pressure they applied at the end.
FULL-TIME
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
The game is brought to a close as Philippe Mexes squares up to a Sampdoria player. It's Philippe Mexes. It's what he does.
Post update
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
More pressure from Milan and Sampdoria are indebted to Matias Silvestri, who comes across his own six yard box to clear the ball ahead of Suso and Jeremy Menez. half a minute of the added five to go.
Post update
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
Jeremy Menez has a shot blocked and the ball loops up towards Gianpaolo Pazzini, but he is halted from going through on goal by the referee's whistle for a foul on a Sampdoria defender. The visitores are holding on. Just.
Post update
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
APCopyright: AP
We are going to have five minutes of added time in the San Siro. Plenty of time for one of these two to find a winner.
Post update
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
Milan are the ones pushing for the win at the San Siro. Giampaolo Pazzini looks to swivel and fire a low shot from inside the box but it is blocked by a Sampdoria defender before it can trouble the keeper.
GOAL
Bordeaux 1-0 Marseille - Cedric Yambere
AFPCopyright: AFP
We have a goal. The stalemate is broken. Cedric Yambere swivels to hammer home a low cross into the box from Mariano's cross. That could be a huge goal in Bordeaux quest to play European football next year. It could also prove very costly to Marseille's Champions league hopes.
HITS THE WOODWORK
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
Former Liverpool player Suso has looked really lively since joining the game earlier in the half. He comes within an inch of giving Milan the lead with a curling shot from the left corner of the box that hammers against the far post. It was a stunning effort. Emiliano Viviano didn't move.
Post update
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
AFPCopyright: AFP
Still no sign of a goal in Bordeaux. The mate is staler than a year-old loaf.
PSG v Barca part three
PSG v Barcelona (Wednesday 19:45 BST)
Wednesday gives us PSG v Barcelona 2014/15 part three. Hopefully it'll be more Die Hard with a Vengeance than that awful Spiderman sequel with the sand bloke and emo Toby Maguire.
The first two games (in Group F) provided plenty of entertainment, with PSG winning 3-2 at the Parc des Princes thanks to goals from David Luiz, Marco Verratti and Blaise Matuidi (Lionel Messi and Neymar scored for Barca).
When the teams met again at the Nou Camp, Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave PSG the lead but Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez responded to ensured Barca finished top of the group with a two-point advantage over their opponents.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GOAL
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria - Nigel de Jong
AFPCopyright: AFP
Milan are level, and they can be grateful to a huge slice of luck. A corner is swung over and headed up in the air by a Sampdoria head before Nigel de Jong controls and acrobatically puts his foot through the bal, which takes a huge deflection off the unfortunate Alfred Duncan to take it into the net.
APCopyright: AP
Czech Fury on Monaco
Juventus v Monaco (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
Another former Juve playing legend, now a director at the club, Pavel Nedved (shaggy hair, major skills) has had this to say about this coming week's tie with Monaco...
"I'm happy because we will be facing an opponent that we respect, but I see chances for us to qualify for the next round. We have a chance, but all matches start at 0-0 and the chance to qualify is 50%. Fortunately we don't have to travel too far, we're playing close to home [in the away match], so we'll see if we can make it to the semi-finals.
"I'm always cautious. Monaco managed to knock out Arsenal, who are a big team, and they played two impressive legs. If you don't approach Champions League matches with the right concentration, you risk being eliminated."
Ps. He's still got the hair... and doesn't appear to have aged.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
KICK-OFF
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
We are back under way in Bordeaux.
Post update
AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
If anyone is going to drag Milan back into this game it is Jeremy Menez. He charges down the right and gets to the byline before pulling the ball back invitingly to the edge of the six-yard box but none of his team-mates are quick enough to react before Sampdoria hack it clear.
Post update
AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria
What kind of a response have Milan got to falling behind? Well, so far, not a hugely effective one. Sampdoria are not only leading they are controlling this game now and the home side look short of ideas going forward.
Blast from the past
Juventus v Monaco (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
Alessandro Del Piero was the star of the show the last time these two met in the Champions League. Juventus were 6-4 aggregate winners in the 1997/98 semi-finals with Del Piero scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 first-leg victory in Turin. He also scored in the second leg, which the French side won 3-2.
That Juve side, which would lose 1-0 to Real Madrid in the final, also contained Didier Deschamps, Edgar Davids, Zinedine Zidane and the current AC Milan manager Filipo Inzaghi, while one Thierry Henry started the second leg and scored for Monaco. That'd be a decent five-a-side team (they can take it in turns in net).
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GOAL
AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria - Roberto Soriano
APCopyright: AP
That is a good goal. Sampdoria break away into the Milan half but the chance looks to have gone when Eder checks his run, but Samuel Eto'o takes over, turns one way and another before picking out the unmarked Roberto Soriano in the box and he makes no mistake with a low finish past Diego Lopez.
APCopyright: AP
Hope for Monaco?
Juventus v Monaco (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
There is hope for Monaco this week. While Juventus are on course for their fourth successive Serie A title having lost only twice in the league all season, one of those defeats came this weekend, at home against bottom club Parma - a club who were declared bankrupt last month.
Juventus were without Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo and the league's top scorer Carlos Tevez for the match at the Ennio Tardini stadium. Midfielder Pirlo has not played since the first leg against Dortmund because of a calf injury, while Paul Pogba (thigh) is still sidelined.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Eder has an effort from an angled free-kick that beats the wall but is pushed past the post by Diego Lopez. I bet Sampdoria boss Sinisa Mihajlovic would love to still have his boots on to be able to hit that.
Monaco head for Turin
Juventus v Monaco (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
Much like our Italian/French-centric text commentary tonight, Tuesday's second Champions League quarter-final tie sees Serie A's top dog square off against one of Ligue 1's leading lights as Juventus host Monaco.
With an unbeaten home record this season and a two-legged pummelling of Borussia Dortmund in the previous round, Juventus will start this tie as favourites. Monaco have won two and drawn two of their four matches since edging past Arsenal to reach this stage of the competition.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
HALF-TIME
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
The first half in Bordeaux comes to a close shortly after a big penalty shout for the away side. The game's most dangerous player, Romain Alessandrini, is brought down in the area and the Marseille players crowd the ref but he sees nothing in it but a clean tackle.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
AFPCopyright: AFP
Close to the first goal of the evening at the San Siro as Luca Antonelli overlaps down the left for Milan and drives over a low cross that Emiliano Viviano dives down to push out into his six-yard box before a Sampdoria defender hammers the ball clear. The Milan forwards were in the hunt but not quick enough.
KICK-OFF
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
The second half is under way in the San Siro.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
AFPCopyright: AFP
Marseille have taken the lead in terms of posts hit. It is Romain Alessandrini again, who collects the ball on the right and cuts inside on to his left before curling a shot that Cedric Carrasso does superbly to tip on to the post with a diving save.
Bayer release defender
Switching to Germany and Bayer Leverkusen have released defender Emir Spahic with immediate effect following a fight with security staff after a German Cup defeat.
The 34-year-old was filmed fighting with security personnel after the home tie with Bayern Munich on 8 April.
Leverkusen managing director Michael Schade said: "The latest revelations from the case last Wednesday leave us no other choice."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Higuain denied clear 'goal'
I'll use half-time at the San Siro to tell you what else has been going on in European football today. And we'll stick with Italy...
Rafael Benitez's side were leading 1-0 thanks to Dries Mertens when Higuain's 30-yard effort crashed off the bar and bounced down over the line. Replays showed the ball had gone in but play continued, with further goals by Marek Hamsik and Jose Callejon sparing the officials' blushes.
The goal-line technology Italy are set to introduce next season cannot come soon enough.
Post update
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
AFPCopyright: AFP
With just over 30 minutes gone at the Stade Chaban-Delmas, it is 0-0 between Bordeaux and Marseille. I appear to be some sort of goal Kryptonite tonight. I can only apologise.
HALF-TIME
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
The referee brings the first half to an end. A floodlight failure was possibly the most exciting thing to happen between two well-matched sides.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
EPACopyright: EPA
Oh, good chance for Alessio Cerci to give the home side the lead but he wastes it. He has a clear sight of goal from the edge of the box but slices his shot high and wide. That would have been a very timely goal for Milan, just before the break.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
They are having a few problems at the San Siro. A power outage briefly halted TV pictures from being beamed round the world and then, for a few minutes, the floodlights went out. Thankfully, someone has stuck a few coins in the meter and the game is back on.
Maybe that banner from the Cagliari game was a prophetic one?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
This weekend in La Liga
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
While Real prepared for Tuesday's game with a convincing 3-0 win over Elche, Atletico had to come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Malaga. Antoine Griezmann levelled twice after a Fernando Torres own goal and Samuel Garcia effort had twice put them behind. Malaga's two goals were the first Atletico have conceded in five games. They are eight matches unbeaten in all competitions.
The weekend's results mean Real (who have lost three of their last seven in all competitions) move to within two points of leaders Barcelona, who threw away a two-goal lead to draw at Sevilla, while Atletico remain third, seven points behind their city rivals.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
APCopyright: AP
Meanwhile, at the San Siro, Milan have come on strong, with Ignazio Abate firing a shot wide and Mattia Destro having a header saved by Emiliano Viviano.
Sampdoria try to hit back but Stefano Okara's radar is not finely tuned on and his shot from outside the box whizzes past the post.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
Oh, so close to a superb goal from Bordeaux's Mariano. Away keeper Steve Mandanda's poor clearance from the left side of his box drops to the full-back and his 30-yard volley is well-hit but cracks against the post. Marseille hit back with an effort against the woodwork themselves as Romain Allesandrini gets in round the back but plants his shot from an angle against the post.
Bale, 25, has been receiving treatment for a muscle problem which forced him to sit out a victory which left Real two points behind leaders Barcelona. But a statement on Real's website stated the Welshman had trained on Sunday.
"We head into the Champions League in good form and with the full squad available," added manager Carlo Ancelotti after Real's third straight La Liga win on Saturday.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
There have been no goals over in France between Bordeaux and Marseille. The home side have started with a lot of energy, though, and have had the best of it so far.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
APCopyright: AP
Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero is in the crowd at the San Siro, looking a bit like how Captain Birdseye would if he got stranded on a desert island for a few years. He has said recently that he is unconcerned by rumours linking his manager Sinisa Mihajlovic with the Milan job. He says the club has a bright future regardless. That's the kind of owner you want. Meanwhile, back on the pitch, Eder has an effort from range but is high and wide.
Of all the teams Real could have faced in the last eight, Atletico would have been low on the list. Probably around eighth.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Anything Van Ginkel can do, Samuel Eto'o can match. The former Everton man picks up the ball midway inside the Milan half and puts his laces through a shot that dips and swings just wide of the far post of Diego Lopez's goal.
Pick of the ties
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
No offence to the rest, but the pick of the last eight ties in the Champions League is the Madrid derby between last year's winners Real and runners-up Atletico.
Last season's showdown in Lisbon was a belter, particularly if you are of a Real persuasion. In typical fashion in game between these two, a tight 90 minutes ended 1-1. However, in extra time, Real ran away with it as their Galacticos came to the fore. Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo ensured Los Blancos ended the night with an historic 10th European title.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
AFPCopyright: AFP
The game is under way in France between Bordeaux and Marseille. Here are the teams..
Marco Van Ginkel has brought his shooting boots. He hammers one from 30 yards that flies past the post.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Good chance for Milan's Ignazio Abate, who has acres of space after charging into the Samdporia box down the left to collect a square ball from Mattia Destro, but after beating one man his shot is blocked by a second Sampdoria defender.
Soon after, Marco van Ginkel's low drive from the left is pushed past the post by Emiliano Viviano. Milan on top.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
APCopyright: AP
Samuel Eto'o is into the game. He fires a low shot at goal from 25 yards that is easy for Diego Lopez to dive down and stop. Eto'o knows the San Siro very well from his years with Inter, but this would not make him a very popular scorer today amongst the Milan fans in attendance.
Quarter-final time
In midweek, Sampdoria, Marseille et al will get a glimpse of what to expect if they do claw their way into the promised land as the Champions League goes all quarter-final on us.
In case you need reminding, here are the fixtures for the last eight and when they are taking place...
Tuesday 14 April
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (19:45 BST)
Juventus v Monaco (19:45 BST)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Wednesday 15 April
Paris St Germain v Barcelona (19:45 BST)
Porto v Bayern Munich (19:45 BST)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
It is a contest between two managers from Serie A playing past tonight with Milan's Filippo Inzaghi against Sampdoria's Sinisa Mihajlovic. Very different players the two of them - the former an instinctive goalscorer, the latter a full-back with a foot like a traction engine, as Alan Partridge would say. Mihajlovic's side are exerting some pressure now but have yet to test Diego Lopez.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Milan make all the early running at the San Siro and have the first pop at goal as Alessio Cerci hammers a free-kick from way out into the top of the wall. It was an optimistic effort.
KICK-OFF
AC Milan v Sampdoria
We are under way at the San Siro.
Post update
AC Milan v Sampdoria (19:45 BST)
AFPCopyright: AFP
The teams are out at the San Siro. We have more banners in the stands from protesting Milan fans. They are not a happy bunch.
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
As always, you can contact us to offer your insights and opinions, both on tonight's matches and on the Chamoions League games to come next week.
Get involved using #bbceurofooty on Twitter, or you can text us on 81111 in the UK only - but don't forget to include your name and location.
The race is on...
Bordeaux v Marseille (20:00 BST)
1993 European Cup winners Marseille currently find themselves in a big old tussle to qualify for next season's Champions League. As it stands, they are in fourth place in Ligue 1 and Europa League bound. However, a win tonight will propel them past Monaco and into the promised land of the top three.
In Bordeaux, though, they face a side with hopes (albeit slim) of making Europe themselves. A home win tonight and the gap between themselves and Monaco is down to an achievable four points.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Milan fans not happy
AC Milan v Sampdoria (19:45 BST)
It is not just on the pitch that Milan have problems. The fans are very disillusioned with the way the club is being run and whether current owner Silvio Berlusconi is going to sell the club. Many made their feelings clear by boycotting the recent game with Cagliari.
We have to be grateful that the Milan fans opted to go with English for their banner...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
LINE-UPS
AC Milan v Sampdoria (19:45 BST)
Here are the line-ups for tonight's game in Milan...
AC Milan: D. Lopez; Abate, Paletta, Mexes, Antonelli; Van Ginkel, De Jong, Bonaventura; Cerci, Destro, Menez.
Seven-time Champions league winners AC Milan have found themselves in a somewhat unfamiliar and unhappy position in recent seasons. A European Cup stalwart, they have had to watch enviously from afar as others took centre stage in the continent's premier club competition.
It looks highly unlikely that they will feature in the tournament next season, with them currently lying eighth in the table and 14 points behind the Champions League qualification places. The best they can probably do is to spitefully ruin a few other teams' chances of qualification, starting tonight against fifth-place Sampdoria.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Calm before the storm
This is the calm before the storm in European football. A relatively quiet Sunday before it all kicks off with the return of the Champions League on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A repeat of last year's final, a Madrid derby no less, and PSG v Barcelona are just some of the delights you can look forward to in the coming week.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
First, though, the issue of qualification for next year's competition comes to the fore in Italy and France as AC Milan host Sampdoria and Bordeaux take on Marseille.
Live Reporting
Phil Dawkes
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images AFPCopyright: AFP APCopyright: AP APCopyright: AP AFPCopyright: AFP AFPCopyright: AFP Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images AFPCopyright: AFP APCopyright: AP Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ReutersCopyright: Reuters Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images APCopyright: AP APCopyright: AP Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images AFPCopyright: AFP AFPCopyright: AFP ReutersCopyright: Reuters AFPCopyright: AFP EPACopyright: EPA Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images APCopyright: AP Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images APCopyright: AP Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images AFPCopyright: AFP APCopyright: AP Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ReutersCopyright: Reuters AFPCopyright: AFP Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
That is all from us for tonight. Be sure to tune in for our Champions League coverage next week. We'll be live on Tuesday for the Madrid derby and Juventus v Monaco. Then, on Wednesday, we'll have PSG v Barcelona and Porto v Bayern Munich. I'll see thee.
FULL-TIME
Bordeaux 1-0 Marseille
It is all over. And it is a big win for Bordeaux. They move to within three points of Marseille, who remain a point behind Monaco, in third and the last of the Champions League qualification spots. St Etienne are between them. It is a tight old race for next season's European Cup in Ligue 1.
Can Porto upset the odds?
Porto v Bayern Munich (Wednesday 19:45 BST)
Porto are arguably the biggest underdogs going into this week's quarter-final ties. The 1987 and 2004 winners are making their first last eight appearance since 2009. They also recently suffered defeat to Maritimo in the Portuguese League Cup semi-finals. Oh, and they're up against Bayern Munich. Who are pretty damn good.
However, if Porto can get past Bayern, things are looking good because their two quarter-final victories (from six ties) came in the years they won the competition.
Post update
Bordeaux 1-0 Marseille
It looks like Cedric Yambere's goal is going to be enough for Bordeaux. Marseille don't look to have anything left in the tank. Come on lads, there's a Champions League place at stake here.
Suarez finds his feet
PSG v Barcelona (Wednesday 19:45 BST)
After a slow start to his Barcelona career, striker Luis Suarez seems to be finding his feet in the Catalan capital (unfortunately for PSG). He has nine goals in his last 10 games, giving him 16 for the season. When you chuck that in with Lionel Messi's 45 this campaign and Neymar's 27, it gives Barca the hottest three-pronged attack since the Devil's trident.
Post update
Bordeaux 1-0 Marseille
There are five minutes to go in Bordeaux and Marseille are struggling to find a way through the home defence. In fact, the home side look the more likely to add to their lead.
Zlatan missing for PSG
PSG v Barcelona (Wednesday 19:45 BST)
If there is one player PSG would have wanted available for the tie against Barcelona it is striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic - scorer of 27 goals this season, including two on Saturday, and former employee of Wednesday's opponents.
To say the Swede is on fire is a huge understatement. He has scored 13 goals in his last seven matches for club and country, including hat-tricks against FC Lorient and AS Saint-Etienne. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would be delighted with such a tally.
However, suspension means PSG will have to cope without him until the second leg. Over to you Edinson Cavani.
PSG in fine form
PSG v Barcelona (Wednesday 19:45 BST)
It promises to be a superb tie in Paris on Wednesday, with the Ligue 1 leaders having not lost in 33 European games on home turf and currently on a 24 game unbeaten run in all competitions at the Parc des Princes. They have also won their last three games, including Saturday's French League Cup final (a 4-0 victory over Bastia).
Post update
Bordeaux 1-0 Marseille
The game is heading towards the last 10 minutes in France, where Bordeaux still hold a 1-0 lead over Marseille thanks to Cedric Yambere's finish.
Post update
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
The second half in the San Siro was much better than the first. Sampdoria looked to be heading for victory, but Milan came back strong and earned themselves a deserved point that could have been three, considering the pressure they applied at the end.
FULL-TIME
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
The game is brought to a close as Philippe Mexes squares up to a Sampdoria player. It's Philippe Mexes. It's what he does.
Post update
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
More pressure from Milan and Sampdoria are indebted to Matias Silvestri, who comes across his own six yard box to clear the ball ahead of Suso and Jeremy Menez. half a minute of the added five to go.
Post update
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
Jeremy Menez has a shot blocked and the ball loops up towards Gianpaolo Pazzini, but he is halted from going through on goal by the referee's whistle for a foul on a Sampdoria defender. The visitores are holding on. Just.
Post update
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
We are going to have five minutes of added time in the San Siro. Plenty of time for one of these two to find a winner.
Post update
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
Milan are the ones pushing for the win at the San Siro. Giampaolo Pazzini looks to swivel and fire a low shot from inside the box but it is blocked by a Sampdoria defender before it can trouble the keeper.
GOAL
Bordeaux 1-0 Marseille - Cedric Yambere
We have a goal. The stalemate is broken. Cedric Yambere swivels to hammer home a low cross into the box from Mariano's cross. That could be a huge goal in Bordeaux quest to play European football next year. It could also prove very costly to Marseille's Champions league hopes.
HITS THE WOODWORK
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
Former Liverpool player Suso has looked really lively since joining the game earlier in the half. He comes within an inch of giving Milan the lead with a curling shot from the left corner of the box that hammers against the far post. It was a stunning effort. Emiliano Viviano didn't move.
Post update
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
Still no sign of a goal in Bordeaux. The mate is staler than a year-old loaf.
PSG v Barca part three
PSG v Barcelona (Wednesday 19:45 BST)
Wednesday gives us PSG v Barcelona 2014/15 part three. Hopefully it'll be more Die Hard with a Vengeance than that awful Spiderman sequel with the sand bloke and emo Toby Maguire.
The first two games (in Group F) provided plenty of entertainment, with PSG winning 3-2 at the Parc des Princes thanks to goals from David Luiz, Marco Verratti and Blaise Matuidi (Lionel Messi and Neymar scored for Barca).
When the teams met again at the Nou Camp, Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave PSG the lead but Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez responded to ensured Barca finished top of the group with a two-point advantage over their opponents.
GOAL
AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria - Nigel de Jong
Milan are level, and they can be grateful to a huge slice of luck. A corner is swung over and headed up in the air by a Sampdoria head before Nigel de Jong controls and acrobatically puts his foot through the bal, which takes a huge deflection off the unfortunate Alfred Duncan to take it into the net.
Czech Fury on Monaco
Juventus v Monaco (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
Another former Juve playing legend, now a director at the club, Pavel Nedved (shaggy hair, major skills) has had this to say about this coming week's tie with Monaco...
"I'm happy because we will be facing an opponent that we respect, but I see chances for us to qualify for the next round. We have a chance, but all matches start at 0-0 and the chance to qualify is 50%. Fortunately we don't have to travel too far, we're playing close to home [in the away match], so we'll see if we can make it to the semi-finals.
"I'm always cautious. Monaco managed to knock out Arsenal, who are a big team, and they played two impressive legs. If you don't approach Champions League matches with the right concentration, you risk being eliminated."
Ps. He's still got the hair... and doesn't appear to have aged.
KICK-OFF
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
We are back under way in Bordeaux.
Post update
AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria
If anyone is going to drag Milan back into this game it is Jeremy Menez. He charges down the right and gets to the byline before pulling the ball back invitingly to the edge of the six-yard box but none of his team-mates are quick enough to react before Sampdoria hack it clear.
Post update
AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria
What kind of a response have Milan got to falling behind? Well, so far, not a hugely effective one. Sampdoria are not only leading they are controlling this game now and the home side look short of ideas going forward.
Blast from the past
Juventus v Monaco (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
Alessandro Del Piero was the star of the show the last time these two met in the Champions League. Juventus were 6-4 aggregate winners in the 1997/98 semi-finals with Del Piero scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 first-leg victory in Turin. He also scored in the second leg, which the French side won 3-2.
That Juve side, which would lose 1-0 to Real Madrid in the final, also contained Didier Deschamps, Edgar Davids, Zinedine Zidane and the current AC Milan manager Filipo Inzaghi, while one Thierry Henry started the second leg and scored for Monaco. That'd be a decent five-a-side team (they can take it in turns in net).
GOAL
AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria - Roberto Soriano
That is a good goal. Sampdoria break away into the Milan half but the chance looks to have gone when Eder checks his run, but Samuel Eto'o takes over, turns one way and another before picking out the unmarked Roberto Soriano in the box and he makes no mistake with a low finish past Diego Lopez.
Hope for Monaco?
Juventus v Monaco (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
There is hope for Monaco this week. While Juventus are on course for their fourth successive Serie A title having lost only twice in the league all season, one of those defeats came this weekend, at home against bottom club Parma - a club who were declared bankrupt last month.
Juventus were without Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo and the league's top scorer Carlos Tevez for the match at the Ennio Tardini stadium. Midfielder Pirlo has not played since the first leg against Dortmund because of a calf injury, while Paul Pogba (thigh) is still sidelined.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Eder has an effort from an angled free-kick that beats the wall but is pushed past the post by Diego Lopez. I bet Sampdoria boss Sinisa Mihajlovic would love to still have his boots on to be able to hit that.
Monaco head for Turin
Juventus v Monaco (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
Much like our Italian/French-centric text commentary tonight, Tuesday's second Champions League quarter-final tie sees Serie A's top dog square off against one of Ligue 1's leading lights as Juventus host Monaco.
With an unbeaten home record this season and a two-legged pummelling of Borussia Dortmund in the previous round, Juventus will start this tie as favourites. Monaco have won two and drawn two of their four matches since edging past Arsenal to reach this stage of the competition.
HALF-TIME
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
The first half in Bordeaux comes to a close shortly after a big penalty shout for the away side. The game's most dangerous player, Romain Alessandrini, is brought down in the area and the Marseille players crowd the ref but he sees nothing in it but a clean tackle.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Close to the first goal of the evening at the San Siro as Luca Antonelli overlaps down the left for Milan and drives over a low cross that Emiliano Viviano dives down to push out into his six-yard box before a Sampdoria defender hammers the ball clear. The Milan forwards were in the hunt but not quick enough.
KICK-OFF
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
The second half is under way in the San Siro.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
Marseille have taken the lead in terms of posts hit. It is Romain Alessandrini again, who collects the ball on the right and cuts inside on to his left before curling a shot that Cedric Carrasso does superbly to tip on to the post with a diving save.
Bayer release defender
Switching to Germany and Bayer Leverkusen have released defender Emir Spahic with immediate effect following a fight with security staff after a German Cup defeat.
The 34-year-old was filmed fighting with security personnel after the home tie with Bayern Munich on 8 April.
Leverkusen managing director Michael Schade said: "The latest revelations from the case last Wednesday leave us no other choice."
Higuain denied clear 'goal'
I'll use half-time at the San Siro to tell you what else has been going on in European football today. And we'll stick with Italy...
Napoli beat Fiorentina 3-0 on Sunday - but only after striker Gonzalo Higuain was wrongly denied a goal.
Rafael Benitez's side were leading 1-0 thanks to Dries Mertens when Higuain's 30-yard effort crashed off the bar and bounced down over the line. Replays showed the ball had gone in but play continued, with further goals by Marek Hamsik and Jose Callejon sparing the officials' blushes.
The goal-line technology Italy are set to introduce next season cannot come soon enough.
Post update
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
With just over 30 minutes gone at the Stade Chaban-Delmas, it is 0-0 between Bordeaux and Marseille. I appear to be some sort of goal Kryptonite tonight. I can only apologise.
HALF-TIME
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
The referee brings the first half to an end. A floodlight failure was possibly the most exciting thing to happen between two well-matched sides.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Oh, good chance for Alessio Cerci to give the home side the lead but he wastes it. He has a clear sight of goal from the edge of the box but slices his shot high and wide. That would have been a very timely goal for Milan, just before the break.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
They are having a few problems at the San Siro. A power outage briefly halted TV pictures from being beamed round the world and then, for a few minutes, the floodlights went out. Thankfully, someone has stuck a few coins in the meter and the game is back on.
Maybe that banner from the Cagliari game was a prophetic one?
This weekend in La Liga
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
While Real prepared for Tuesday's game with a convincing 3-0 win over Elche, Atletico had to come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Malaga. Antoine Griezmann levelled twice after a Fernando Torres own goal and Samuel Garcia effort had twice put them behind. Malaga's two goals were the first Atletico have conceded in five games. They are eight matches unbeaten in all competitions.
The weekend's results mean Real (who have lost three of their last seven in all competitions) move to within two points of leaders Barcelona, who threw away a two-goal lead to draw at Sevilla, while Atletico remain third, seven points behind their city rivals.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Meanwhile, at the San Siro, Milan have come on strong, with Ignazio Abate firing a shot wide and Mattia Destro having a header saved by Emiliano Viviano.
Sampdoria try to hit back but Stefano Okara's radar is not finely tuned on and his shot from outside the box whizzes past the post.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
Oh, so close to a superb goal from Bordeaux's Mariano. Away keeper Steve Mandanda's poor clearance from the left side of his box drops to the full-back and his 30-yard volley is well-hit but cracks against the post. Marseille hit back with an effort against the woodwork themselves as Romain Allesandrini gets in round the back but plants his shot from an angle against the post.
Bale back for Atletico clash
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
Here is some news to boost Real Madrid (although some fans may not be so enthused): Gareth Bale has returned to training ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid after missing Saturday's 3-0 win over Eibar.
Bale, 25, has been receiving treatment for a muscle problem which forced him to sit out a victory which left Real two points behind leaders Barcelona. But a statement on Real's website stated the Welshman had trained on Sunday.
"We head into the Champions League in good form and with the full squad available," added manager Carlo Ancelotti after Real's third straight La Liga win on Saturday.
Post update
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
There have been no goals over in France between Bordeaux and Marseille. The home side have started with a lot of energy, though, and have had the best of it so far.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero is in the crowd at the San Siro, looking a bit like how Captain Birdseye would if he got stranded on a desert island for a few years. He has said recently that he is unconcerned by rumours linking his manager Sinisa Mihajlovic with the Milan job. He says the club has a bright future regardless. That's the kind of owner you want. Meanwhile, back on the pitch, Eder has an effort from range but is high and wide.
Atletico have the edge
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
Since the 2014 Champions League final, Atletico have dominated the Madrid derby. They beat Real 2-1 on aggregate in the Supercopa de Espana back in August last year, won both La Liga games between this season (2-1 at the Bernabeu and 4-0 at the Vicente Calderon) and also knocked Carlo Ancelotti's side out of the Copa del Ray, 4-2 over two legs.
Of all the teams Real could have faced in the last eight, Atletico would have been low on the list. Probably around eighth.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Anything Van Ginkel can do, Samuel Eto'o can match. The former Everton man picks up the ball midway inside the Milan half and puts his laces through a shot that dips and swings just wide of the far post of Diego Lopez's goal.
Pick of the ties
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (Tuesday 19:45 BST)
No offence to the rest, but the pick of the last eight ties in the Champions League is the Madrid derby between last year's winners Real and runners-up Atletico.
Last season's showdown in Lisbon was a belter, particularly if you are of a Real persuasion. In typical fashion in game between these two, a tight 90 minutes ended 1-1. However, in extra time, Real ran away with it as their Galacticos came to the fore. Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo ensured Los Blancos ended the night with an historic 10th European title.
Post update
Bordeaux 0-0 Marseille
The game is under way in France between Bordeaux and Marseille. Here are the teams..
Bordeaux: Carasso; Mariano, Pallois, Sane, Contento; Yambere, Plasil, Traore; Khazri, Rolan, Kiesse Thelin.
Marseille: Mandanda; Fanni, Romao, Morel; Dja Djedje, Imbula, Mendy; Alessandrini, Payet, Thauvin; Gignac.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Marco Van Ginkel has brought his shooting boots. He hammers one from 30 yards that flies past the post.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Good chance for Milan's Ignazio Abate, who has acres of space after charging into the Samdporia box down the left to collect a square ball from Mattia Destro, but after beating one man his shot is blocked by a second Sampdoria defender.
Soon after, Marco van Ginkel's low drive from the left is pushed past the post by Emiliano Viviano. Milan on top.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Samuel Eto'o is into the game. He fires a low shot at goal from 25 yards that is easy for Diego Lopez to dive down and stop. Eto'o knows the San Siro very well from his years with Inter, but this would not make him a very popular scorer today amongst the Milan fans in attendance.
Quarter-final time
In midweek, Sampdoria, Marseille et al will get a glimpse of what to expect if they do claw their way into the promised land as the Champions League goes all quarter-final on us.
In case you need reminding, here are the fixtures for the last eight and when they are taking place...
Tuesday 14 April
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (19:45 BST)
Juventus v Monaco (19:45 BST)
Wednesday 15 April
Paris St Germain v Barcelona (19:45 BST)
Porto v Bayern Munich (19:45 BST)
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
It is a contest between two managers from Serie A playing past tonight with Milan's Filippo Inzaghi against Sampdoria's Sinisa Mihajlovic. Very different players the two of them - the former an instinctive goalscorer, the latter a full-back with a foot like a traction engine, as Alan Partridge would say. Mihajlovic's side are exerting some pressure now but have yet to test Diego Lopez.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Sampdoria
Milan make all the early running at the San Siro and have the first pop at goal as Alessio Cerci hammers a free-kick from way out into the top of the wall. It was an optimistic effort.
KICK-OFF
AC Milan v Sampdoria
We are under way at the San Siro.
Post update
AC Milan v Sampdoria (19:45 BST)
The teams are out at the San Siro. We have more banners in the stands from protesting Milan fans. They are not a happy bunch.
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
As always, you can contact us to offer your insights and opinions, both on tonight's matches and on the Chamoions League games to come next week.
Get involved using #bbceurofooty on Twitter, or you can text us on 81111 in the UK only - but don't forget to include your name and location.
The race is on...
Bordeaux v Marseille (20:00 BST)
1993 European Cup winners Marseille currently find themselves in a big old tussle to qualify for next season's Champions League. As it stands, they are in fourth place in Ligue 1 and Europa League bound. However, a win tonight will propel them past Monaco and into the promised land of the top three.
In Bordeaux, though, they face a side with hopes (albeit slim) of making Europe themselves. A home win tonight and the gap between themselves and Monaco is down to an achievable four points.
Milan fans not happy
AC Milan v Sampdoria (19:45 BST)
It is not just on the pitch that Milan have problems. The fans are very disillusioned with the way the club is being run and whether current owner Silvio Berlusconi is going to sell the club. Many made their feelings clear by boycotting the recent game with Cagliari.
We have to be grateful that the Milan fans opted to go with English for their banner...
LINE-UPS
AC Milan v Sampdoria (19:45 BST)
Here are the line-ups for tonight's game in Milan...
AC Milan: D. Lopez; Abate, Paletta, Mexes, Antonelli; Van Ginkel, De Jong, Bonaventura; Cerci, Destro, Menez.
Sampdoria: Viviano; De Silvestri, Silvestre, Romagnoli, Mesbah; Palombo, Obiang; Eder, Soriano, Eto'o; Okaka.
Tough times for Milan
AC Milan v Sampdoria
Seven-time Champions league winners AC Milan have found themselves in a somewhat unfamiliar and unhappy position in recent seasons. A European Cup stalwart, they have had to watch enviously from afar as others took centre stage in the continent's premier club competition.
It looks highly unlikely that they will feature in the tournament next season, with them currently lying eighth in the table and 14 points behind the Champions League qualification places. The best they can probably do is to spitefully ruin a few other teams' chances of qualification, starting tonight against fifth-place Sampdoria.
Calm before the storm
This is the calm before the storm in European football. A relatively quiet Sunday before it all kicks off with the return of the Champions League on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A repeat of last year's final, a Madrid derby no less, and PSG v Barcelona are just some of the delights you can look forward to in the coming week.
First, though, the issue of qualification for next year's competition comes to the fore in Italy and France as AC Milan host Sampdoria and Bordeaux take on Marseille.