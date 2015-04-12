Relive the best bits of AC Milan v Sampdoria

Another former Juve playing legend, now a director at the club, Pavel Nedved (shaggy hair, major skills) has had this to say about this coming week's tie with Monaco...

"I'm happy because we will be facing an opponent that we respect, but I see chances for us to qualify for the next round. We have a chance, but all matches start at 0-0 and the chance to qualify is 50%. Fortunately we don't have to travel too far, we're playing close to home [in the away match], so we'll see if we can make it to the semi-finals.

"I'm always cautious. Monaco managed to knock out Arsenal, who are a big team, and they played two impressive legs. If you don't approach Champions League matches with the right concentration, you risk being eliminated."

Ps. He's still got the hair... and doesn't appear to have aged.