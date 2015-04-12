Scottish football as it happened

Thanks for your company today, which started with Aberdeen narrowing the gap again between themselves and Premiership leaders Celtic. Join us again tomorrow night for more top-flight action, with bottom side St Mirren needing a win over relegation rivals Ross County to retain hope of avoiding the drop.
FT: Rangers 4-0 Raith Rovers
It now looks like the three teams entering the Championship play-offs will be Hibs, Rangers and Queen of the South. Rangers remain behind Hibs, but their 4-0 win today lifts them to within two goals of the Edinburgh side's superior goal difference with a game in hand.
FT: Queen of the South 1-0 Falkirk
That defeat for Falkirk almost certainly ends the Bairns' hopes of making the promotion play-offs. Peter Houston's side slip four points behind Queen of the South and only have two games left - against Hibs and Rangers. They must beat the teams sitting second and third in the table and hope that the Dumfries outfit don't take anything in their games against the bottom three sides - Alloa Athletic, Dumbarton and Livingston.
No matter who you support, it was nice to see Farid El Alagui back on the big stage. The 29-year-old French striker took a chance on a new surgical technique to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and marked his return to fitness with a classy finish.
GOAL
Rangers 4-0 Raith Rovers (Nicky Law)
Rangers are eating into Hibs' goal difference advantage as Nicky Law steps forward to fire them 4-0 ahead at Ibrox.
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson made it plain that the defeat emphasised his midweek suggestion that he would have to make changes to his squad for next season's Scottish Premiership campaign.
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson on BBC Radio Scotland
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
"I don't think we performed as well as we can.
"We started well, the first 10-15 minutes, but fell out of it.
"It has been such a good season and we don't want it petering out and have four big games ahead.
"It is disappointing and I feel sorry for the fans who took a whole allocation.
"To come here and not win is not good enough no matter where we are in the league.
"We have won the league by a fair distance and today doesn't change that.
"But sometimes in defeat you learn a lot more about people and there are players who didn't step up to the plate."
Robbie Devenney: "A Hibs team that actually seems to do better in big games. Helpful for what's to come."
GOAL
Rangers 3-0 Raith Rovers (Nicky Law)
Nicky Law extends Rangers' lead after a sloppy start to the second half as the midfielder finishes at the second time of asking as he follows his own shot off the crossbar.
Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs on BBC Radio Scotland
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
"I thought, first half, we played very well and had the better of that.
"It is important when you are on top that you get a goal.
"To be fair to Robbie Neilson, it wasn't really suiting their team playing that way and they changed it.
"They had more of it in the second half, but we put bodies on the line when we had to.
"I thought when we played against the big teams this year, we've not played at the level we wanted to, but today they were brave on the ball.
"They have been questioned in recent weeks, but they responded the way I wanted them to."
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Craig Paterson
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
"Over the piece, Hibs were the hungrier side and, even though you have already won the title, I am not sure that will be acceptable to the Hearts fans."
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
tom and 20 others: "Magnificent from #Hibs. They deserve a guard of honour." Hearts certainly didn't after that lacklustre display.
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
The three points should ensure that Hibs remain in second place by the end of today unless Rangers go goal crazy in the second half against Raith Rovers at Ibrox. The two sides started the day equal on points, but Hibs have the better goal difference.
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
That is Hearts' third league defeat of the season, although two of them have come after they already secured the Championship title and promotion.
FULL-TIME
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
Hibs secure their first Edinburgh derby win of the season as they ease to a victory over the tame and timid champions.
GREAT SAVE!
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
Hibs goalkeeper Mark Oxley has to stretch high into the air to turn the ball wide as a clearing header from his own defender, Paul Hanlon, threatens to loop over him.
GOAL
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts (Farid El Alagui)
Farid El Alagui wraps up the Edinburgh derby as Hibs strike on the break. Franck Dja Djedje latches on to a long ball out of defence. It is two against one and the flick over the defence finds El Alagui to coolly chip past goalkeeper Neil Alexander.
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Allan Preston
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
"Hearts have not played well at all. Hibs deserve it because they have shown more hunger."
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs have to replace substitute Dominique Malonga after he pulls up injured after some horrendous early touches. Maybe he was more embarrassed than physically injured. Anyway, Franck Dja Djédjé is his replacement.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hearts midfielder Miguel Pallardo is booked after Fraser Fyvie nips in front of him as he takes too much time to control the ball. A bit unlucky to see yellow.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hearts striker Osman Sow does well to hold off three Hibs defenders inside the box before firing a low shot from 15 yards on the turn, but goalkeeper Mark Oxley matches that with a near-post save.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Dutch striker Genero Zeefuik has been virtually anonymous and is finally hooked by Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson, with Billy King coming on.
CLOSE!
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Amazing action at both ends. Hibs block three shots right in front of their own goal from point-blank range and then break up the other end and squander a great chance of their own. The home side are three on one, but Dominique Malonga smashes a drive wildly past the far post instead of playing in one of his team-mates.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Farid El Alagui misses a good chance for Hibs when a ball from Paul Hanlon finds the striker in front of goal, but the Moroccan's volley is weak and straight at goalkeeper Neil Alexander from five yards out.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs goalkeeper Mark Oxley lives dangerously as he punches fresh air as he looks to clear a high ball into the penalty box. Fortunately for the keeper, the ball bounces in front of him and he gathers.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs players were complaining at the number of fouls Morgaro Gomis had committed without being booked in the first half. The yellow card finally comes out after a crunching challenge on Dylan McGeough.
GREAT SAVE!
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hearts are cranking up the pressure at Easter Road and Jamie Walker's piledriver from 25 yards is turned over the crossbar by goalkeeper Mark Oxley.
GOAL
Rangers 2-0 Raith Rovers (Haris Vuckic)
On-loan Newcastle United midfielder Haris Vuckic fires Rangers into a two-goal lead with a fine finish against Raith Rovers at Ibrox.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs' claims for a penalty are ignored as Jason Cummings falls in the box as Alim Ozturk makes up ground to tackle the goalscorer. However, the striker collapsed very easily under the challenge and the big defender won the ball.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hearts have some early possession and defender Alim Ozturk powers a low free-kick across the face of the Hibs goal but just wide.
GOAL
Queen of the South 1-0 Falkirk (Derek Lyle)
Queen of the South look poised to end Falkirk's play-off hopes as top scorer Derek Lyle volleys home in Dumfries.
Keepers get a kicking
Alan David Duncan: "What in all that's holy is @Scotty_brown85 doing?!?! Redeems himself but lucky as anything. Get @jamlang22 back!! What rhymes with clown?" The Aberdeen man gave away a silly penalty but saved it to secure a win.
Stuart Snowden: "Second headed in from five yards. Sounds like Craig Samson not commanding his area as usual #goallinekeeper" The Kilmarnock number one was posted missing at Aberdeen's winner.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs get the Edinburgh derby underway again at Easter Road. Can Hearts show some of the class that won them the title so early in the season?
Kilmarnock manager Gary Locke on BBC Radio Scotland
FT: Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen
"I thought second half we played really well and put a good team on the back foot.
"I thought Craig Slater was outstanding throughout.
"He has fantastic ability and took his goal well and you would have fancied him to tuck away the penalty, but we just have to pick ourselves up again in midweek.
"We have huge games coming up and we have to get back to winning ways to make sure that gap at the bottom does not get smaller."
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes on BBC Radio Scotland
FT: Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen
"That was a totally dominant performance in the first half.
"We just wanted to get that second goal and it was a good strike from Craig Slater.
"I thought we were guilty of being too deliberate and slow in our build up, but the great cross from Niall McGinn and excellent header from Cammy Smith have got us back in the lead.
"It would be unusual if Celtic keep dropping points, but we just have to keep winning games."
Robbie Devenney: "It would have been nice if this Hibs turned up more this season. We wouldn't have won the league, but we would clear second."
tom and 20 others: "There's goals in that Hibs starting XI - I really fancy our chances here." To be fair to Tom, his tweet was sent before that opening goal, so credit to his predictive skills.
GOAL
Rangers 1-0 Raith Rovers (Nicky Clark)
Striker Nicky Clark gives Rangers an early breakthrough with a fine finish following a corner kick against Raith Rovers.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs defender Jordon Foster is booked for the strength of his complaints after being pulled up for a foul on Osman Sow.
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Allan Preston
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
"I think Hibs smell blood here and could win by a couple of goals. Hearts have been totally dominated for the opening 45 minutes."
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Paul Hanlon becomes the first player to be shown a yellow card as the Hibs defender pulls down Jamie Walker outside the penalty box as Hearts at last show a bit of attacking intent.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs go close to a second goal as Liam Fontaine's volley from 16 yards rattles off the face of the crossbar following another home corner.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Kevin McHattie is the man coming off, with Sam Nicholson coming on in his place. McHattie, normally a left-back, was looking uncomfortable on the left side of a back three. Adam Eckersley moves back to left-back as Nicholson goes into midfield.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
It looks like there is movement already on the Hearts bench, with Sam Nicholson possibly coming on. Could they move to their more normal 4-4-2 formation?
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hearts goalkeeper Neil Alexander does well to get down and gather at the second attempt from Scott Allan's low drive from 18 yards. Hibs are threatening to run away with this.
GOAL
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts (Jason Cummings)
Hibs get their reward for their early dominance as Hearts fail to clear from the home side's third corner and, when Farid El Alagui nods the ball into the six-yard box, the unmarked Jason Cummings bundles the ball home.
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibs are still the only side to have an eye for goal and goalkeeper Neil Alexander spreads himself to push clear a drive from Jason Cummings after the striker cuts inside from the home side's right wing.
LINE-UPS
Queen of the South v Falkirk
Queen of the South: Alexander Clark, Kidd, Dowie, Higgins, Holt, Carmichael, McKenna, McShane, Paton, Reilly, Lyle. Subs: Durnan, Millar, Russell, Atkinson, Hooper, Aidan Smith, Pickard.
"There's no invention from Hearts. It's all very pedestrian. At the moment, they are playing it like it is a friendly. Now they are over the finishing line, the pressure is off and it's difficult to keep going."
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibs are looking for their first Edinburgh derby win of the season after Hearts' win their opener at Tynecastle was followed by two draws. With Hearts already crowned champions, the home side have the greater motivation as they need a win to stay ahead of Rangers in the race for second spot - and it's showing.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibs are piling on the pressure and Scott Allan's free-kick is headed against his own crossbar by Callum Paterson. From the corner, Liam Fontaine's shot is cleared from in front of the Hearts goal.
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibs midfielder Fraser Fyvie sends a curling drive just over the crossbar after being set up by Jason Cummings.
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibs defender Paul Hanlon does well to recover and hold off Género Zeefuik after the big striker threatens to race clear.
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibs are enjoying the early pressure, but neither goalkeeper has been tested as yet.
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has set his side up with an unusual three-man defence to match up with the one adopted by Hibs. It will be interesting to see how his side - and their opponents - adapt.
Hearts defender Adam Eckersley is lucky not to be shown a red card after a head movement towards Scott Allan during a touchline confrontation.
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hearts kick off at Easter Road, with both sides playing in their change strips. The visitors in Argentina-style striped blue and white stripes and Hibs in all green tops and white shorts.
Hearts have made eight changes after playing a shadow side in the midweek win over Alloa Athletic.
The atmosphere at Easter Road, as the players come onto the pitch, is in stark contrast to what was at Rugby Park, with a much bigger crowd for this Championship tussle than there was for the Premiership game just finished.
Before moving away from Rugby Park completely, it has come to my attention that Adam Rooney is the first Aberdeen player to score against every team in the league since Charlie Nicholas in season 1988-89 - and the first ever in a league with more than 10 teams.
Attention now turns to Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, for the city derby against Hearts in the Championship.
That scoreline is not only good for Aberdeen but also for Dundee, who are now confirmed in the top six as the Scottish Premiership splits into two because Kilmarnock can no longer catch them. The Dons move to within five points of leaders Celtic, although Derek McInnes' side have played a game more. Killie, meanwhile, are not yet safe from being drawn into the relegation play-off spot.
FULL-TIME
FT: Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen
GREAT SAVE!
Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen
Andrew Considine wins a tackle in midfield and storms forward before firing a powerful long-range drive that is turned over the crossbar by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Craig Samson.
MISSED PENALTY
Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen
Kilmarnock miss a great chance to grab a late equaliser and goalkeeper Scott Brown redeems himself for conceding a penalty. The Englishman knocks over Lee Miller inside the penalty box but pushes away Craig Slater's low penalty.
Kilmarnock are throwing everything forward - including their four strikers - with Aberdeen threatening on the break as they replace top scorer Adam Rooney with fellow striker Lawrence Shankland.
Yet more changes - and another forward - from Kilmarnock as Nathan Eccleston replaces Sammy Clingan.
Goalscorer Cammy Smith is replaced with Peter Pawlett as Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes adds some fresh legs in midfield.
Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen
Chris Johnson has switched wings for Kilmarnock and the winger drifts in from the left before sending a powerful drive just over the crossbar.
Aberdeen make a change in midfield, with fit-again Ryan Jack replacing Willo Flood. It comes a few moments after Kilmarnock made two changes of their own - strikers Rory McKenzie and Lee Miller coming on for midfielders Tope Obidaye and Alexei Eremenko. Manager Gary Locke is going for it now and he doesn't really have a choice.
GOAL
Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen (Cammy Smith)
Aberdeen regain the lead in controversial circumstances. Kilmarnock and their fans claim for a foul on striker Josh Magennis, justifiably for a challenge from behind by Mark Reynolds, but the referee waves play on, the Dons break to the other end and Niall McGinn's excellent cross finds Cammy Smith rising unmarked to head home from five yards.
Kilmarnock 1-1 Aberdeen
Alan David Duncan: "Push in the box on McGinn. That's a penalty to @AberdeenFC ref. #ShouldHaveGoneToSpecsavers #OtherOpticiansAvailable." Unfortunately for the Aberdeen fans, the referee did not agree following that Lee Ashcroft challenge.
The official crowd today at Rugby Park has just been revealed as 3,525. The early kick-off meant that only a couple of hundred Aberdeen fans made the game, which is hardly surprising considering the distance from the Grampian area. Is live TV coverage sufficient compensation?
Former Aberdeen striker Josh Magennis rises to meet a Chris Johnson cross, but the header from only 10 yards does not have enough power to trouble goalkeeper Scott Brown. The dozy Dons are living dangerously now.
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Pat Bonner
Kilmarnock 1-1 Aberdeen
"Aberdeen were shaken by that start Kilmarnock made in the second half. They did not expect Kilmarnock to come out and score and nearly score again, but they have responded quite well."
The referee is unmoved by Aberdeen calls for a penalty as Niall McGinn is muscled off the ball by Lee Ashcroft.
GREAT SAVE!
Kilmarnock 1-1 Aberdeen
Kilmarnock goalkeeper Craig Samson initially looks a little slow getting down to a Jonny Hayes shot from 18 yards, but he eventually does well to turn the ball wide.
Aberdeen respond and a low, driven cross by Niall McGinn is deflected over his own crossbar by David Syme.
Suddenly Aberdeen are looking vulnerable and a Chris Johnson shot flashes across the face of the visitors' goal.
GOAL
Kilmarnock 1-1 Aberdeen (Craig Slater)
Out of the blue and white, Kilmarnock are level as Tope Obidye races down the wing before finding Craig Slater in space 25 yards from goal. The diminutive midfielder takes a step forward before looping a powerful drive inside the near post.
Kilmarnock 0-1 Aberdeen
Aberdeen get the second half underway with the sun so-far shining on their hopes of narrowing the gap on Premiership leaders Celtic.
SuperSic#58: "Great to see Rugby Park packed to the rafters as usual. #SPFLbooming." Bit of a sarcasm there from a Rangers fan. However, it does highlight why Kilmarnock appear to have taken the decision - not popular among some fans apparently - to close the Moffat Stand next season.
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Pat Bonner
HT: Kilmarnock 0-1 Aberdeen
"Aberdeen have been allowed to dominate it. Kilmarnock have been very poor. Apart from a five-minute spell, they have sat on their 18-yard box and allowed Aberdeen to play the ball around. However, Aberdeen were getting a little frustrated, did not create enough chances but deserve to go in at the break 1-0 up."
Kilmarnock's outside chance of beating Dundee to a top-six finish this season is rapidly slipping away at Rugby Park as Aberdeen look poised to narrow the gap with Premiership leaders Celtic.
Kilmarnock 0-1 Aberdeen
GOAL
Kilmarnock 0-1 Aberdeen (Adam Rooney)
Just as Kilmarnock were looking the better side, the Dons take the lead when Niall McGinn's free-kick to the back post is half-volleyed across the goal by Donervon Daniels and Adam Rooney applies the finish with a close-range header. That's the Irishman's 26th goal of the season.
An Alexei Eremenko free-kick finds the head of Tope Obadeyi inside the Dons penalty box. The winger's header goes a few yards over the crossbar, but he referee blew for a foul on Mark Reynolds in any case. From the clearance, Killie quickly create another bit of a danger, but Eremenko's long-range drive goes high into the stand behind the Dons goal.
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen are stringing the passes together confidently, with Kilmarnock chasing shadows at the moment. Killie are clinging on and their long balls to Josh Magennis are failing to trouble the Dons defence.
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Pat Bonner
"Aberdeen, for all their huge possession, have not created enough chances. They will be disappointed."
Tope Obadeyi out-muscles Aberdeen midfielder Willo Flood in the race for a long ball, but referee John Beaton somehow penalises the Killie speedster - seemingly for a push on the Irishman - as he looks to round goalkeeper Scott Brown. Strange decision and Obadeyi and the Kilmarnock fans are understandably not best pleased.
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Pat Bonner
"Kilmarnock can't get close to the Aberdeen players and it seems like a matter of time. What Aberdeen can't do is get frustrated."
GREAT SAVE!
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Kilmarnock are being forced to defend deep and struggling to clear their lines. The ball falls to Cammy Smith and, although the young forward fires his shot into the ground from 12 yards, it still forces a good block from goalkeeper Craig Samson.
The statistics as well as the flow of play favours Aberdeen, who are unbeaten in their last four outings, while Killie are looking to avoid a third straight defeat.
Not only that, but Aberdeen are unbeaten in seven outings against Kilmarnock and have won their last six meetings between the sides, including two this season.
Aberdeen are pressing high up the pitch as they try to prevent Kilmarnock building from the back and only rarely are the home side being able to free themselves from the visitors' grip.
Niall McGinn is peppering the home penalty box with dangerous crosses and this time defender Mark O'Hara has to head over his own crossbar to clear the danger.
Another fine Niall McGinn cross again finds Adam Rooney's head. The striker manages to get more of a contact on it this time, but his effort flashes wide of the far post from 14 yards.
It is Aberdeen's turn to win a corner - and it is two in a row before Killie eventually clear their lines.
Most of the possession has been Aberdeen's, but Kilmarnock win the first corner. However, Alexei Eremenko's dangerous cross is cleared.
A superb curling cross from Niall McGinn spells early danger for Kilmarnock, but the ball skims off the top of team-mate Adam Rooney's head and away to safety.
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Kilmarnock get us underway on the artificial surface at Rugby Park.
We're a couple of minutes away from kick-off in the Ayrshire sunshine at Rugby Park.
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has also made three changes from the side that defeated Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-0.
Barry Robson and Peter Pawlett drop out of midfield, with Kenny McLean and Cammy Smith taking their places, while Donervon Daniels comes into defence in place of Ash Taylor, who drops to the bench.
Kilmarnock boss Gary Locke has made three changes following their 2-1 defeat by Motherwell.
Defender Ross Barbour, midfielder Paul Cairney and striker Lee Miller drop out, with Sammy Clingan, Craig Slater, back from suspension, and Alexei Eremenko taking their places.
Kilmarnock manager Gary Locke on BBC Radio Scotland
"Aberdeen have had a fantastic season and we are in a tough game.
"But if we play our best, we can get the three points.
"Top six is going to be difficult as the goal difference with Dundee is massive and we have to play the top two."
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes on BBC Radio Scotland
"This pitch plays better with a bit of moisture on it, so hopefully that will suit us.
"The game down here earlier in the season was a tough match for us, although we scored with two bits of quality.
"The game at Pittodrie, they asked questions of us, but we managed to win both and hopefully we can do the same again.
"It is important we try to improve on what we did last year, but there's still work to be done."
Talking of the Championship, Hibernian host Hearts in the final Edinburgh derby of the season later. With the Tynecastle side already crowned champions, it is a move vital game for the hosts, who are sitting second at present in the race for promotion play-off places.
Hibs are equal on points with Rangers with a better goal difference, but the Ibrox side, who host sixth-top Raith Rovers today, have a game in hand.
Queen of the South and Falkirk are effectively battling it out for the third and final play-off spot and face one another in Dumfries, where the Bairns realistically must win to keep their hopes alive as they are a point behind the home side having played one more game.
Who will win the title? Who is going to be relegated? Who will come up from the Championship along with title winners Hearts?
Give us your thoughts on Twitter, text on 80295 or on the BBC Sport Scotland Facebook page.
And remember that there is live commentary from Rugby Park and Easter Road, plus updates of the other games, on Sunday Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland.
A more realistic goal for Kilmarnock is just to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle.
Partick Thistle overtook the Ayrshire side on goal difference after yesterday's 2-0 win over Motherwell.
Well remain in second bottom - the team finishing there faces a play-off against a team from the Championship - but are only seven adrift of Killie.
A win is a even more vital - in fact, it's a must - for Kilmarnock if they are to keep alive their outside hopes of pipping Dundee to the final place in the top six as the Premiership prepares to split into two for the final round of fixtures.
They start the day six points adrift of the Dens Park side, who lost to St Johnstone yesterday, and must win their next two games - today and then on Wednesday away to Celtic - to maintain their challenge.
Killie must then hope that Dundee lose away to Celtic a week later AND that there is a turnaround of eight points in their respective goal differences if they are to move into the top half of the table.
Who would have guessed at the start of the season that we would still be talking of anyone other than reigning champions Celtic as title contenders - even if the Dons are only a long shot - at this stage?
Derek McInnes' side were given some renewed hope yesterday when Celtic dropped a couple of points in a 1-1 draw away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
However, a win today in Kilmarnock is essential for the Dons, who are eight points behind.
Welcome to a busy Sunday of Scottish football, kicking-off with the Premiership game at Rugby Park between Kilmarnock and title-chasing Aberdeen, followed by three important games in the Championship.
FT: Rangers 4-0 Raith Rovers
It now looks like the three teams entering the Championship play-offs will be Hibs, Rangers and Queen of the South. Rangers remain behind Hibs, but their 4-0 win today lifts them to within two goals of the Edinburgh side's superior goal difference with a game in hand.
FT: Queen of the South 1-0 Falkirk
That defeat for Falkirk almost certainly ends the Bairns' hopes of making the promotion play-offs. Peter Houston's side slip four points behind Queen of the South and only have two games left - against Hibs and Rangers. They must beat the teams sitting second and third in the table and hope that the Dumfries outfit don't take anything in their games against the bottom three sides - Alloa Athletic, Dumbarton and Livingston.
No matter who you support, it was nice to see Farid El Alagui back on the big stage. The 29-year-old French striker took a chance on a new surgical technique to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and marked his return to fitness with a classy finish.
GOAL
Rangers 4-0 Raith Rovers (Nicky Law)
Rangers are eating into Hibs' goal difference advantage as Nicky Law steps forward to fire them 4-0 ahead at Ibrox.
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson made it plain that the defeat emphasised his midweek suggestion that he would have to make changes to his squad for next season's Scottish Premiership campaign.
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson on BBC Radio Scotland
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
"I don't think we performed as well as we can.
"We started well, the first 10-15 minutes, but fell out of it.
"It has been such a good season and we don't want it petering out and have four big games ahead.
"It is disappointing and I feel sorry for the fans who took a whole allocation.
"To come here and not win is not good enough no matter where we are in the league.
"We have won the league by a fair distance and today doesn't change that.
"But sometimes in defeat you learn a lot more about people and there are players who didn't step up to the plate."
Robbie Devenney: "A Hibs team that actually seems to do better in big games. Helpful for what's to come."
GOAL
Rangers 3-0 Raith Rovers (Nicky Law)
Nicky Law extends Rangers' lead after a sloppy start to the second half as the midfielder finishes at the second time of asking as he follows his own shot off the crossbar.
Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs on BBC Radio Scotland
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
"I thought, first half, we played very well and had the better of that.
"It is important when you are on top that you get a goal.
"To be fair to Robbie Neilson, it wasn't really suiting their team playing that way and they changed it.
"They had more of it in the second half, but we put bodies on the line when we had to.
"I thought when we played against the big teams this year, we've not played at the level we wanted to, but today they were brave on the ball.
"They have been questioned in recent weeks, but they responded the way I wanted them to."
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Craig Paterson
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
"Over the piece, Hibs were the hungrier side and, even though you have already won the title, I am not sure that will be acceptable to the Hearts fans."
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
tom and 20 others: "Magnificent from #Hibs. They deserve a guard of honour." Hearts certainly didn't after that lacklustre display.
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
The three points should ensure that Hibs remain in second place by the end of today unless Rangers go goal crazy in the second half against Raith Rovers at Ibrox. The two sides started the day equal on points, but Hibs have the better goal difference.
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
That is Hearts' third league defeat of the season, although two of them have come after they already secured the Championship title and promotion.
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
Hibs secure their first Edinburgh derby win of the season as they ease to a victory over the tame and timid champions.
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts
Hibs goalkeeper Mark Oxley has to stretch high into the air to turn the ball wide as a clearing header from his own defender, Paul Hanlon, threatens to loop over him.
Hibernian 2-0 Hearts (Farid El Alagui)
Farid El Alagui wraps up the Edinburgh derby as Hibs strike on the break. Franck Dja Djedje latches on to a long ball out of defence. It is two against one and the flick over the defence finds El Alagui to coolly chip past goalkeeper Neil Alexander.
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Allan Preston
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
"Hearts have not played well at all. Hibs deserve it because they have shown more hunger."
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs have to replace substitute Dominique Malonga after he pulls up injured after some horrendous early touches. Maybe he was more embarrassed than physically injured. Anyway, Franck Dja Djédjé is his replacement.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hearts midfielder Miguel Pallardo is booked after Fraser Fyvie nips in front of him as he takes too much time to control the ball. A bit unlucky to see yellow.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hearts striker Osman Sow does well to hold off three Hibs defenders inside the box before firing a low shot from 15 yards on the turn, but goalkeeper Mark Oxley matches that with a near-post save.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Dutch striker Genero Zeefuik has been virtually anonymous and is finally hooked by Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson, with Billy King coming on.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Amazing action at both ends. Hibs block three shots right in front of their own goal from point-blank range and then break up the other end and squander a great chance of their own. The home side are three on one, but Dominique Malonga smashes a drive wildly past the far post instead of playing in one of his team-mates.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Farid El Alagui misses a good chance for Hibs when a ball from Paul Hanlon finds the striker in front of goal, but the Moroccan's volley is weak and straight at goalkeeper Neil Alexander from five yards out.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs goalkeeper Mark Oxley lives dangerously as he punches fresh air as he looks to clear a high ball into the penalty box. Fortunately for the keeper, the ball bounces in front of him and he gathers.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs players were complaining at the number of fouls Morgaro Gomis had committed without being booked in the first half. The yellow card finally comes out after a crunching challenge on Dylan McGeough.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hearts are cranking up the pressure at Easter Road and Jamie Walker's piledriver from 25 yards is turned over the crossbar by goalkeeper Mark Oxley.
Rangers 2-0 Raith Rovers (Haris Vuckic)
On-loan Newcastle United midfielder Haris Vuckic fires Rangers into a two-goal lead with a fine finish against Raith Rovers at Ibrox.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs' claims for a penalty are ignored as Jason Cummings falls in the box as Alim Ozturk makes up ground to tackle the goalscorer. However, the striker collapsed very easily under the challenge and the big defender won the ball.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hearts have some early possession and defender Alim Ozturk powers a low free-kick across the face of the Hibs goal but just wide.
Queen of the South 1-0 Falkirk (Derek Lyle)
Queen of the South look poised to end Falkirk's play-off hopes as top scorer Derek Lyle volleys home in Dumfries.
Keepers get a kicking
Alan David Duncan: "What in all that's holy is @Scotty_brown85 doing?!?! Redeems himself but lucky as anything. Get @jamlang22 back!! What rhymes with clown?" The Aberdeen man gave away a silly penalty but saved it to secure a win.
Stuart Snowden: "Second headed in from five yards. Sounds like Craig Samson not commanding his area as usual #goallinekeeper" The Kilmarnock number one was posted missing at Aberdeen's winner.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs get the Edinburgh derby underway again at Easter Road. Can Hearts show some of the class that won them the title so early in the season?
Kilmarnock manager Gary Locke on BBC Radio Scotland
FT: Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen
"I thought second half we played really well and put a good team on the back foot.
"I thought Craig Slater was outstanding throughout.
"He has fantastic ability and took his goal well and you would have fancied him to tuck away the penalty, but we just have to pick ourselves up again in midweek.
"We have huge games coming up and we have to get back to winning ways to make sure that gap at the bottom does not get smaller."
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes on BBC Radio Scotland
FT: Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen
"That was a totally dominant performance in the first half.
"We just wanted to get that second goal and it was a good strike from Craig Slater.
"I thought we were guilty of being too deliberate and slow in our build up, but the great cross from Niall McGinn and excellent header from Cammy Smith have got us back in the lead.
"It would be unusual if Celtic keep dropping points, but we just have to keep winning games."
Get involved #bbcscotfootball
Robbie Devenney: "It would have been nice if this Hibs turned up more this season. We wouldn't have won the league, but we would clear second."
tom and 20 others: "There's goals in that Hibs starting XI - I really fancy our chances here." To be fair to Tom, his tweet was sent before that opening goal, so credit to his predictive skills.
GOAL
Rangers 1-0 Raith Rovers (Nicky Clark)
Striker Nicky Clark gives Rangers an early breakthrough with a fine finish following a corner kick against Raith Rovers.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs defender Jordon Foster is booked for the strength of his complaints after being pulled up for a foul on Osman Sow.
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Allan Preston
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
"I think Hibs smell blood here and could win by a couple of goals. Hearts have been totally dominated for the opening 45 minutes."
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Paul Hanlon becomes the first player to be shown a yellow card as the Hibs defender pulls down Jamie Walker outside the penalty box as Hearts at last show a bit of attacking intent.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hibs go close to a second goal as Liam Fontaine's volley from 16 yards rattles off the face of the crossbar following another home corner.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Kevin McHattie is the man coming off, with Sam Nicholson coming on in his place. McHattie, normally a left-back, was looking uncomfortable on the left side of a back three. Adam Eckersley moves back to left-back as Nicholson goes into midfield.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
It looks like there is movement already on the Hearts bench, with Sam Nicholson possibly coming on. Could they move to their more normal 4-4-2 formation?
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
Hearts goalkeeper Neil Alexander does well to get down and gather at the second attempt from Scott Allan's low drive from 18 yards. Hibs are threatening to run away with this.
Hibernian 1-0 Hearts (Jason Cummings)
Hibs get their reward for their early dominance as Hearts fail to clear from the home side's third corner and, when Farid El Alagui nods the ball into the six-yard box, the unmarked Jason Cummings bundles the ball home.
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibs are still the only side to have an eye for goal and goalkeeper Neil Alexander spreads himself to push clear a drive from Jason Cummings after the striker cuts inside from the home side's right wing.
LINE-UPS
Queen of the South v Falkirk
Queen of the South: Alexander Clark, Kidd, Dowie, Higgins, Holt, Carmichael, McKenna, McShane, Paton, Reilly, Lyle. Subs: Durnan, Millar, Russell, Atkinson, Hooper, Aidan Smith, Pickard.
Falkirk: MacDonald, Duffie, Grant, Vaulks, Leahy, Taiwo, Alston, Kerr, Sibbald, Smith, Baird. Subs: Muirhead, McCracken, Bowman, Dick, Cooper, O'Hara, Morgan.
Referee: Alan Muir
LINE-UPS
Rangers v Raith Rovers
Rangers: Bell, Crawford, Zaliukas, McGregor, Wallace, Vuckic, Law, Murdoch, Shiels, Clark, Miller. Subs: Mohsni, Black, Boyd, Robinson, Walsh, Sinnamon, Hardie.
Raith Rovers: Cuthbert, Thomson, Watson, Barr, McKeown, Anderson, Moon, Scott, Conroy, Vaughan, Stewart. Subs: Hill, Elliot, McGurn, Nade, Robertson, Matthews, Ford.
Referee: Stephen Finnie
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Allan Preston
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
"There's no invention from Hearts. It's all very pedestrian. At the moment, they are playing it like it is a friendly. Now they are over the finishing line, the pressure is off and it's difficult to keep going."
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibs are looking for their first Edinburgh derby win of the season after Hearts' win their opener at Tynecastle was followed by two draws. With Hearts already crowned champions, the home side have the greater motivation as they need a win to stay ahead of Rangers in the race for second spot - and it's showing.
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibs are piling on the pressure and Scott Allan's free-kick is headed against his own crossbar by Callum Paterson. From the corner, Liam Fontaine's shot is cleared from in front of the Hearts goal.
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibs midfielder Fraser Fyvie sends a curling drive just over the crossbar after being set up by Jason Cummings.
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibs defender Paul Hanlon does well to recover and hold off Género Zeefuik after the big striker threatens to race clear.
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hibs are enjoying the early pressure, but neither goalkeeper has been tested as yet.
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has set his side up with an unusual three-man defence to match up with the one adopted by Hibs. It will be interesting to see how his side - and their opponents - adapt.
Hearts defender Adam Eckersley is lucky not to be shown a red card after a head movement towards Scott Allan during a touchline confrontation.
Hibernian 0-0 Hearts
Hearts kick off at Easter Road, with both sides playing in their change strips. The visitors in Argentina-style striped blue and white stripes and Hibs in all green tops and white shorts.
Hearts have made eight changes after playing a shadow side in the midweek win over Alloa Athletic.
The atmosphere at Easter Road, as the players come onto the pitch, is in stark contrast to what was at Rugby Park, with a much bigger crowd for this Championship tussle than there was for the Premiership game just finished.
Before moving away from Rugby Park completely, it has come to my attention that Adam Rooney is the first Aberdeen player to score against every team in the league since Charlie Nicholas in season 1988-89 - and the first ever in a league with more than 10 teams.
Attention now turns to Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, for the city derby against Hearts in the Championship.
That scoreline is not only good for Aberdeen but also for Dundee, who are now confirmed in the top six as the Scottish Premiership splits into two because Kilmarnock can no longer catch them. The Dons move to within five points of leaders Celtic, although Derek McInnes' side have played a game more. Killie, meanwhile, are not yet safe from being drawn into the relegation play-off spot.
FT: Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen
Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen
Andrew Considine wins a tackle in midfield and storms forward before firing a powerful long-range drive that is turned over the crossbar by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Craig Samson.
Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen
Kilmarnock miss a great chance to grab a late equaliser and goalkeeper Scott Brown redeems himself for conceding a penalty. The Englishman knocks over Lee Miller inside the penalty box but pushes away Craig Slater's low penalty.
Kilmarnock are throwing everything forward - including their four strikers - with Aberdeen threatening on the break as they replace top scorer Adam Rooney with fellow striker Lawrence Shankland.
Yet more changes - and another forward - from Kilmarnock as Nathan Eccleston replaces Sammy Clingan.
Goalscorer Cammy Smith is replaced with Peter Pawlett as Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes adds some fresh legs in midfield.
Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen
Chris Johnson has switched wings for Kilmarnock and the winger drifts in from the left before sending a powerful drive just over the crossbar.
Aberdeen make a change in midfield, with fit-again Ryan Jack replacing Willo Flood. It comes a few moments after Kilmarnock made two changes of their own - strikers Rory McKenzie and Lee Miller coming on for midfielders Tope Obidaye and Alexei Eremenko. Manager Gary Locke is going for it now and he doesn't really have a choice.
GOAL
Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen (Cammy Smith)
Aberdeen regain the lead in controversial circumstances. Kilmarnock and their fans claim for a foul on striker Josh Magennis, justifiably for a challenge from behind by Mark Reynolds, but the referee waves play on, the Dons break to the other end and Niall McGinn's excellent cross finds Cammy Smith rising unmarked to head home from five yards.
Kilmarnock 1-1 Aberdeen
Alan David Duncan: "Push in the box on McGinn. That's a penalty to @AberdeenFC ref. #ShouldHaveGoneToSpecsavers #OtherOpticiansAvailable." Unfortunately for the Aberdeen fans, the referee did not agree following that Lee Ashcroft challenge.
The official crowd today at Rugby Park has just been revealed as 3,525. The early kick-off meant that only a couple of hundred Aberdeen fans made the game, which is hardly surprising considering the distance from the Grampian area. Is live TV coverage sufficient compensation?
Former Aberdeen striker Josh Magennis rises to meet a Chris Johnson cross, but the header from only 10 yards does not have enough power to trouble goalkeeper Scott Brown. The dozy Dons are living dangerously now.
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Pat Bonner
Kilmarnock 1-1 Aberdeen
"Aberdeen were shaken by that start Kilmarnock made in the second half. They did not expect Kilmarnock to come out and score and nearly score again, but they have responded quite well."
LINE-UPS
Hibernian v Hearts
Hibernian: Oxley, Forster, Hanlon, Fontaine, Stevenson, Boyle, McGeouch, Fyvie, Allan, El Alagui, Cummings. Subs: Cerny, Craig, Stanton, Handling, Malonga, Djedje, Dunsmore.
Hearts: Alexander; Paterson, Eckersley, McHattie, Wilson, Ozturk, Gomis, Walker, Pallardo, Sow, Zeefuik. Subs: Gallacher, El Hassnaoui, Nicholson, King, Keatings, Anderson, McKay.
Kilmarnock 1-1 Aberdeen
Kilmarnock 1-1 Aberdeen
The referee is unmoved by Aberdeen calls for a penalty as Niall McGinn is muscled off the ball by Lee Ashcroft.
GREAT SAVE!
Kilmarnock 1-1 Aberdeen
Kilmarnock goalkeeper Craig Samson initially looks a little slow getting down to a Jonny Hayes shot from 18 yards, but he eventually does well to turn the ball wide.
Aberdeen respond and a low, driven cross by Niall McGinn is deflected over his own crossbar by David Syme.
Suddenly Aberdeen are looking vulnerable and a Chris Johnson shot flashes across the face of the visitors' goal.
GOAL
Kilmarnock 1-1 Aberdeen (Craig Slater)
Out of the blue and white, Kilmarnock are level as Tope Obidye races down the wing before finding Craig Slater in space 25 yards from goal. The diminutive midfielder takes a step forward before looping a powerful drive inside the near post.
Kilmarnock 0-1 Aberdeen
Aberdeen get the second half underway with the sun so-far shining on their hopes of narrowing the gap on Premiership leaders Celtic.
SuperSic#58: "Great to see Rugby Park packed to the rafters as usual. #SPFLbooming." Bit of a sarcasm there from a Rangers fan. However, it does highlight why Kilmarnock appear to have taken the decision - not popular among some fans apparently - to close the Moffat Stand next season.
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Pat Bonner
HT: Kilmarnock 0-1 Aberdeen
"Aberdeen have been allowed to dominate it. Kilmarnock have been very poor. Apart from a five-minute spell, they have sat on their 18-yard box and allowed Aberdeen to play the ball around. However, Aberdeen were getting a little frustrated, did not create enough chances but deserve to go in at the break 1-0 up."
Kilmarnock's outside chance of beating Dundee to a top-six finish this season is rapidly slipping away at Rugby Park as Aberdeen look poised to narrow the gap with Premiership leaders Celtic.
HALF-TIME
Kilmarnock 0-1 Aberdeen
GOAL
Kilmarnock 0-1 Aberdeen (Adam Rooney)
Just as Kilmarnock were looking the better side, the Dons take the lead when Niall McGinn's free-kick to the back post is half-volleyed across the goal by Donervon Daniels and Adam Rooney applies the finish with a close-range header. That's the Irishman's 26th goal of the season.
An Alexei Eremenko free-kick finds the head of Tope Obadeyi inside the Dons penalty box. The winger's header goes a few yards over the crossbar, but he referee blew for a foul on Mark Reynolds in any case. From the clearance, Killie quickly create another bit of a danger, but Eremenko's long-range drive goes high into the stand behind the Dons goal.
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen are stringing the passes together confidently, with Kilmarnock chasing shadows at the moment. Killie are clinging on and their long balls to Josh Magennis are failing to trouble the Dons defence.
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Pat Bonner
"Aberdeen, for all their huge possession, have not created enough chances. They will be disappointed."
Tope Obadeyi out-muscles Aberdeen midfielder Willo Flood in the race for a long ball, but referee John Beaton somehow penalises the Killie speedster - seemingly for a push on the Irishman - as he looks to round goalkeeper Scott Brown. Strange decision and Obadeyi and the Kilmarnock fans are understandably not best pleased.
BBC Radio Scotland pundit Pat Bonner
"Kilmarnock can't get close to the Aberdeen players and it seems like a matter of time. What Aberdeen can't do is get frustrated."
GREAT SAVE!
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Kilmarnock are being forced to defend deep and struggling to clear their lines. The ball falls to Cammy Smith and, although the young forward fires his shot into the ground from 12 yards, it still forces a good block from goalkeeper Craig Samson.
The statistics as well as the flow of play favours Aberdeen, who are unbeaten in their last four outings, while Killie are looking to avoid a third straight defeat.
Not only that, but Aberdeen are unbeaten in seven outings against Kilmarnock and have won their last six meetings between the sides, including two this season.
Aberdeen are pressing high up the pitch as they try to prevent Kilmarnock building from the back and only rarely are the home side being able to free themselves from the visitors' grip.
Niall McGinn is peppering the home penalty box with dangerous crosses and this time defender Mark O'Hara has to head over his own crossbar to clear the danger.
Another fine Niall McGinn cross again finds Adam Rooney's head. The striker manages to get more of a contact on it this time, but his effort flashes wide of the far post from 14 yards.
It is Aberdeen's turn to win a corner - and it is two in a row before Killie eventually clear their lines.
Most of the possession has been Aberdeen's, but Kilmarnock win the first corner. However, Alexei Eremenko's dangerous cross is cleared.
A superb curling cross from Niall McGinn spells early danger for Kilmarnock, but the ball skims off the top of team-mate Adam Rooney's head and away to safety.
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Kilmarnock get us underway on the artificial surface at Rugby Park.
We're a couple of minutes away from kick-off in the Ayrshire sunshine at Rugby Park.
LINE-UPS
Kilmarnock: Samson, O'Hara, Syme, Ashcroft, Westlake, Clingan, Slater, Johnston, Obadeyi, Eremenko, Magennis. Subs: Brennan, Barbour, Miller, Cairney, McKenzie, Eccleston, Kiltie.
Aberdeen: Brown, Logan, Considine, Daniels, Reynolds, Flood, Smith, McLean, Hayes, McGinn, Rooney. Subs: Langfield, Taylor, Robson, Jack, Pawlett, Goodwillie, Shankland.
Referee: John Beaton
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has also made three changes from the side that defeated Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-0.
Barry Robson and Peter Pawlett drop out of midfield, with Kenny McLean and Cammy Smith taking their places, while Donervon Daniels comes into defence in place of Ash Taylor, who drops to the bench.
Kilmarnock boss Gary Locke has made three changes following their 2-1 defeat by Motherwell.
Defender Ross Barbour, midfielder Paul Cairney and striker Lee Miller drop out, with Sammy Clingan, Craig Slater, back from suspension, and Alexei Eremenko taking their places.
Kilmarnock manager Gary Locke on BBC Radio Scotland
"Aberdeen have had a fantastic season and we are in a tough game.
"But if we play our best, we can get the three points.
"Top six is going to be difficult as the goal difference with Dundee is massive and we have to play the top two."
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes on BBC Radio Scotland
"This pitch plays better with a bit of moisture on it, so hopefully that will suit us.
"The game down here earlier in the season was a tough match for us, although we scored with two bits of quality.
"The game at Pittodrie, they asked questions of us, but we managed to win both and hopefully we can do the same again.
"It is important we try to improve on what we did last year, but there's still work to be done."
Talking of the Championship, Hibernian host Hearts in the final Edinburgh derby of the season later. With the Tynecastle side already crowned champions, it is a move vital game for the hosts, who are sitting second at present in the race for promotion play-off places.
Hibs are equal on points with Rangers with a better goal difference, but the Ibrox side, who host sixth-top Raith Rovers today, have a game in hand.
Queen of the South and Falkirk are effectively battling it out for the third and final play-off spot and face one another in Dumfries, where the Bairns realistically must win to keep their hopes alive as they are a point behind the home side having played one more game.
Who will win the title? Who is going to be relegated? Who will come up from the Championship along with title winners Hearts?
Give us your thoughts on Twitter, text on 80295 or on the BBC Sport Scotland Facebook page.
And remember that there is live commentary from Rugby Park and Easter Road, plus updates of the other games, on Sunday Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland.
A more realistic goal for Kilmarnock is just to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle.
Partick Thistle overtook the Ayrshire side on goal difference after yesterday's 2-0 win over Motherwell.
Well remain in second bottom - the team finishing there faces a play-off against a team from the Championship - but are only seven adrift of Killie.
A win is a even more vital - in fact, it's a must - for Kilmarnock if they are to keep alive their outside hopes of pipping Dundee to the final place in the top six as the Premiership prepares to split into two for the final round of fixtures.
They start the day six points adrift of the Dens Park side, who lost to St Johnstone yesterday, and must win their next two games - today and then on Wednesday away to Celtic - to maintain their challenge.
Killie must then hope that Dundee lose away to Celtic a week later AND that there is a turnaround of eight points in their respective goal differences if they are to move into the top half of the table.
Who would have guessed at the start of the season that we would still be talking of anyone other than reigning champions Celtic as title contenders - even if the Dons are only a long shot - at this stage?
Derek McInnes' side were given some renewed hope yesterday when Celtic dropped a couple of points in a 1-1 draw away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
However, a win today in Kilmarnock is essential for the Dons, who are eight points behind.
Welcome to a busy Sunday of Scottish football, kicking-off with the Premiership game at Rugby Park between Kilmarnock and title-chasing Aberdeen, followed by three important games in the Championship.