Scottish football as it happened

"I don't think we performed as well as we can.

"We started well, the first 10-15 minutes, but fell out of it.

"It has been such a good season and we don't want it petering out and have four big games ahead.

"It is disappointing and I feel sorry for the fans who took a whole allocation.

"To come here and not win is not good enough no matter where we are in the league.

"We have won the league by a fair distance and today doesn't change that.

"But sometimes in defeat you learn a lot more about people and there are players who didn't step up to the plate."