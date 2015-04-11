FT: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal

That is your lot for today. But not your lot for the weekend. Tomorrow the Premier League offers up a couple of emotion-free, passionless local derbies in the shape of QPR v Chelsea and Manchester United v Manchester City. But I imagine you're not that interested in them?
We'll see you tomorrow!
Player reaction
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin tells Sky Sports: "It was probably one of the hardest victories in this run. Lots of teams have dropped points here and they played direct football, but I think we coped well.
"I always knew that I could do a job for the team, I just needed a chance to show it. The loan spell at Charlton really helped me get my confidence up. We have been winning games and playing well - we have the FA Cup semi-final coming up as well - we'll just have to see where it all takes us."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage
606 on BBC Radio 5 live
"I don't think you can predict any games at this stage of the season, who'd have thought Burnley would have taken four points from Man City and Spurs? What an opportunity there is to stay up this season for somebody, with the points total looking so low."
Player reaction
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Aaron Ramsey reaction: "It's definitely one of the tougher games. A lot of big teams have dropped points here. We looked solid. They like to get the ball forward and we dealt with it very well.
"Maybe in the past we've been guilty of going forward and been punished. We were under pressure but we felt pretty comfortable out there.
"I like to be involved a lot more playing in the middle, but I'm doing a job on the right and I'm happy with the way I'm playing.
"It's a long time since we've had the majority of the squad fit. There's definitely competition for places - it keeps people on their toes. We're on this fantastic run - so it's difficult to get your place back."
Matt, Devon: Coquelin was superb again today, lost count of how many challenges and interceptions he won. If he'd have started the season we could be up there with Chelsea. Still, four points off the lead isn't bad for a club in crisis.
James, Norfolk: Phew, that was a hard earned three points. Well done Coquelin, well done Per Mertesacker, well done Lolo, all vital in holding that lead.
We're going to guess that "Lolo" is Laurent Koscielny, James.
Manager reaction
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Sky Sports: "We wanted to get into Arsenal's backline today, we played the ball more direct but we lacked that little bit of quality up front.
"It was an awful goal to concede from start to finish but beyond that I thought it was even in the first half, and in the second half it was more open and both sides had chances.
"We feel we have quality in this side and people forget that we are coming to the end of a run against the top sides. But there is still a belief and a spirit in this side and we will fight to the end to stay in this Premier League. You can see from this performance that there is a huge desire in this side.
"There are no guarantees obviously and we have to show that we have that little bit of quality to finish things off. There are six massive games coming up for this team and we have to show that we can turn that competitive edge into wins. "
Antoine V: This win doesn't mean more pressure on Chelsea. To an Arsenal fan (like me) it means one thing, 3 wins from guaranteed 4th!
Abu Ali: Since losing to Spurs..... Arsenal are now 12 points ahead of them. The "shift of power" didn't last long!
The running order
Match of the Day
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
You'll get to see that cracking West Brom vintage kit in all its glory - West Brom v Leicester is top of the bill on tonight's Match of the Day.
West Brom v Leicester
Sunderland v Crystal Palace
Tottenham v Aston Villa
Burnley v Arsenal
Southampton v Hull
West Ham v Stoke
Swansea v Everton
Match of the Day, 22:30 - 23:55, BBC One
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been quick out of the blocks to celebrate on Twitter: Job done! 8th win in a row and second for another week. Enjoy your weekend, Gonners!
Manager reaction
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "It was a battling performance more than a fluid performance, and that was because Burnley are perfectly organised and very fit to keep their shape for the full 90 minutes.
"They made life very difficult for us. The first goal was vital and we were a little bit in between: do we go for another or try to keep it tight. That is not always the best place to be. When you have not scored the second goal you are always under threat, but I thought we did enough to deserve to win the game.
"I don't think that our game against Chelsea will decide the Premier League title, they have two games in hand, but we have to just to keep going. We have promised ourselves to do as well as we can until the end and then we will see where we stand."
Ben, Manchester: Arsenal fans are so precious over any criticism of their players. Ozil has disappointed since his move and Gooners have bad mouthed him in the past. When someone else does it they spit out their dummies!
Adam, London: Burnley are fighting for their lives, I'm not surprised this has been difficult, especially with the results in their favour today. I imagine Chelsea will be in for as tough a day tomorrow at Loftus Road.
The game in stats
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Sometimes it is easy to see the general story of a game in stats. This one is a good example. There were just nine shots on target during the whole match, and I'd argue only two of those were clear-cut. Arsenal dominated possession (68.5% to Burnley's 31.5%). It was not a classic.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
"Burnley still have a chance, but they have to show more urgency. They might have lost by three or four if they did, but you never know. Nobody is saying they've not tried, but they've not thrown men forward, and that's down to the bench as well. They've played with their hearts, but I'm not too sure about their heads."
Top and bottom of it
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
As it stands...
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal's eight straight win leaves them four points behind leaders Chelsea. The Blues' two games in hand makes them clear favourites but at least the Gunners are making this interesting.
Burnley remain in 19th place, two points from safety with six games to go. However, their run-in is arguably an easier one than some of their rivals.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Put it in it perspective, Burnley have lost 1-0 to the team second in the table. But if I were a Burnley striker I'd be having a right go in the dressing room because of the long balls. It was the most comfortable 1-0 win I've ever seen. Arsenal never had to get out of second gear. You don't want to criticise Sean Dyche, but it's a bad run and confidence will be sapped because Burnley have not played well."
FULL-TIME
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal make it eight wins in a row. They have had much more spectacular wins in that run, but this had its own merit to it, built on a solid and disciplined display that has been sorely lacking in the Gunners in recent seasons.
For all their efforts, Burnley come away with nothing and remain in the relegation zone. You sense their fight will go right down to the wire.
Paul Collins: Not Arsenal's greatest performance but would take a 1-0. City lost here and Spurs drew. Tough place to come.
Ben Morley: Last time Arsenal won at Burnley was in 1970. They went on to do the double, beating Liverpool in the FA Cup final.
That's a good spot Ben, Arsenal's last league win at Turf Moor was in September 1970 - and yes, they did go on to win the double.
SUBSTITUTIONS
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Two of the three are gone, with Arsenal playing keep-ball. They eat more time up by sending on Calum Chambers for Alexis Sanchez.
Burnley also make a change with Matt Taylor coming on for David Jones for his first appearance since August. He'll do well to touch the ball in the minute left.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Desperate times for Burnley now. Ben Mee swings over a superb cross from the left but there is nobody there to capitalise. Why? Then Danny Ings charges to the edge of the box but instead of pulling the trigger, he opts to pass to Sam Vokes, who is unable to control, allowing Arsenal to clear. Much to the home fans' frustration. There will be three minutes of added time.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
That could have finished it. Hector Bellerin beats his man at the byline on the right and chips up a cross, but Alexis Sanchez cannot get enough power on his header and it loops into the arms of Ben Heaton. No goal, but it eats up more precious time.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Just two minutes of the 90 left for Burnley to find something dramatic in their locker. Unfortunately for them, Arsenal are doing a good job of keeping hold of the ball.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
"Danny Welbeck will make Arsenal better. He's more mobile than Giroud and he's quicker. Burnley will find it more difficult now. Burnley keep persisting with this long ball. Another one has gone over the head of Sam Vokes and he looks almost inconsolable."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Danny Welbeck's first involvement almost seals the game as Arsenal break and Mesut Ozil finds the striker, who can't quite find a finish after moving to a tighter angle and instead settles for a corner off Jason Shackle. Arsenal don't seem overly concerned abiout attacking the corner, though, and leave plenty of men back, making it easy for Burnley to clear.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
If Burnley are to get back into this (or Arsenal add to their lead) it will be somewhat bucking the trend at this ground this season. Only three goals have been scored in the last 15 minutes of games here - fewer than any other ground.
Text us on 81111
James, London: "I think Arsenal need another goal here. They've conceded late goals in recent away games."
James, Norfolk: "Arsenal need to summon the spirit of George Graham, Tony Adams, and the Invincibles to see this out. Burnley have had a fantastic second half."
Gary, North London: "So fed up with hearing complaints about Ozil... even from so called pundits! Such an important player for us! Remember how we play without him? (2nd half v. Newcastle!!)"
SUBSTITUTION
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Olivier Giroud will not be adding to his impressive recent tally. He won't be matching Emmanuel Adebayor's Arsenal record of scoring in seven successive league games. He departs and on comes Danny Welbeck, who has no doubt been given the task of keeping the Burnley defence occupied with his pace.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
More Burnley boos as Sam Vokes tries to muscle his way onto a long ball forward and tumbles under a challenge from Laurent Koscielny. The home fans want a foul. They don't get one. Ten minutes remain.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
You get the sense that Burnley's efforts are starting to catch up with them. They had a good spell and created chances earlier in the second half but now they are giving the ball away with some lose passes. Do they have enough in the tank to get themselves back into this? Or are Arsenal going to pick them off to seal it?
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
"It had been a little bit laboured from Arsenal, but Burnley have had some chances, and now it's like Arsenal have picked it up because they feel they need to kill the game off."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
BBC Sport's Chris Bevan at Turf Moor
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"Burnley's search for an equaliser had seen them largely feed on scraps in front of goal until the last few minutes but you would not have thought it from listening to their fans roar them forward or from watching their boss Sean Dyche, who has been on his feet and urging his players on since the start of the second half. Arsenal have not wobbled defensively yet but they still have work to do to see this one out."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal try to thread the needle on the edge of the Burnley box but the home defence stands firm. They have crowded the Gunners out really well so far. Barring the one moment of weakness, from which Arsenal scored, Burnley can be very happy with their defensive effort against one of the best attacking forces in the division. This is tempting fate, I know, but the prolific Olivier Giroud has been very quiet.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Burnley are giving this a real go. They look the most likely to score. Scott Arfield lifts the ball up for Danny Ings just inside the box but he is unable to connect properly with an acrobatic shot that heads towards goal but is saved by David Ospina.
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Mufc Believer: Burnley could nick a point here.
Chris Fenn: Burnley may have the worst goal difference but no more top teams left to play after this! Don't be surprised to see them stay up on goal difference.
Jack Lucey: The relegation scrap is so tight. I would say that hull, Sunderland and Leicester are going down.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
APCopyright: AP
"It's a terrific opportunity for George Boyd. We said you fancy Burnley will get one chance, let's hope they get another one. Ben Mee does well and it's almost a tap in. The worst thing will be to finish this game thinking 'if only we had a go at it'."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Nacho Monreal is forced into an emergency clearance as Burnley come forward. Sam Vokes was sniffing, but the Gunners defender was quickest to hammer the ball away. Soon after, Ben Mee's cross looks tailor made for George Boyd to slide in and finish but he miscues and the ball skips away from him. Will the home side get a better chance than that?
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez looks to release Aaron Ramsey through the middle on an Arsenal break but his pass has way too much on it and the Welshman has no chance of controlling it on the stretch.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
This game is a real battle. Burnley are trying to batter their way through Arsenal with quick, long balls forward. Arsenal are keeping their shape, looking to match the work-rate of the home side and hit on the break. The Gunners are almost handed a gift as Kieran Trippier accidentally steers a cross from the right towards and past his own goal. Soon after Santi Cazorla fires over from range.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"I've been a little disappointed. I was looking forward to the game and some free flowing football. But whenever Burnley have had it they've gone long. Burnley are playing right into Arsenal's hands. You do often get the feeling that you will get a chance against Arsenal - most Arsenal fans won't be comfortable at 1-0."
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Merlyn from Cardiff's text just after half-time is attracting a bit of heat...
John O'Connor: Anyone who says Ozil is "surplus to requirements" knows even less about football than Michael Owen.
Reza_kh: To say that Mesut Ozil is surplus is utterly bizarre! Absolute rubbish in fact!
Matt, Brighton: Re: Merlyn. Considering Arsenal have won 14 of their last 16 games and seven on the trot, I think we can safely say the players are being used pretty effectively where they are!
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ashley Barnes has scored some great goals this season but even he must admit it was optimistic to strike a rising ball from 35 yards. Needless to say, David Ospina is not challenged.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal may have been quiet this half but they have players who can turn a game in an instant. Two of these - Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez - combine with the former flicking the ball into the path of the former for a low shot that is saved by Ben Heaton.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
"Giroud is making lots of runs, but not getting into the game at all. He's working hard, without any reward. Burnley have to do better when they win the ball back. There's no sign of trying pass it around, it's a bit panicky."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
APCopyright: AP
There is a discipline to this Arsenal performance now. In the past they have been guilty of committing too many men forward in pursuit of further goals and suffering as a result, but there is a time when keeping your shape is key. They are doing that well here to counter the home side's pressing.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Ashley Barnes is the latest Burnley player to be given a ticking off by Mike Dean for a late tackle on an Arsenal man. It may give Arsenal a free-kick but more pleasing for Sean Dyche, will be the sheer work-rate of his team. They are not giving the Gunners a second to settle.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
"Burnley have started sharp, trying to press and close down early. Burnley have won a lot of friends by trying to play football the right way this season, but they haven't really tried to do it today. But they have started the second half a lot better."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
PACopyright: PA
Burnley have started this half well, pressing high up the pitch. They force their first corner of the match and, after Michael Duff heads the heavy delivery back into the box, Ashley Barnes spins and shoots towards goal but David Ospina is well-placed to save.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez falls under a challenge, Burnley fans boo. It is a familiar story. To be fair to the Arsenal man, he was fouled.
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Merlyn, Cardiff: It's a shame Arsene Wenger doesn't play Aaron Ramsey in the centre, the team doesn't look as good when he's not there. Wenger has forgotten how badly Ramsey played on the wing two seasons ago and how week after week he got man of the match in the centre. Santi Cazola is playing well there but would be better suited playing just behind the front two at the expense of Mesut Ozil, who quite frankly is surplus to requirements. Rather see Theo Walcott wide right instead.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Burnley start on the front foot as Ben Mee beats a man down on the right before swinging over a cross that per Mertesacker has to use all of his huge frame to reach and head away.
KICK-OFF
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
The home side get the match back under way.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Here come the players for the second half. Surely we're in for a better 45 minutes than the first?
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Chales Meyrick: Hard to see why Burnley fans keep getting so upset when their team foul Arsenal players. Chants of "cheat" at Sanchez are pathetic.
Kyle Matthew Hilton: It's hard to know who to feel more cheated by. The ref or the Arsenal players.
It's fair to say there are differing views on the refereeing performance.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
"Burnley are capable of getting back into this game but it's difficult when you haven't got the ball. Since the goal, they haven't been able to get a hold of the game. The home fans are unhappy with the referee but Mike Dean has got the majority of decisions right for me. A lot of them have been absolutely spot on."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
BBC Sport's Chris Bevan at Turf Moor
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"The first 45 minutes have shown us why one of these teams is second top, and the other second bottom. Since Arsenal took a deserved lead, Burnley have not offered much other than hard work in response. It is going to take more than that for them to get anything out of this game now."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
The half-time whistle was greeted with boos from the Burnley fans that continue as the referee makes his way off the pitch, surrounded by security personnel. It would be fair to say that many of Mike Dean's decision have not gone down well with the home fans.
HALF-TIME
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
"Arsenal are very, very comfortable. That's the danger of conceding an early goal to them. They can keep the ball until the end of the game now if they want to."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
The Burnley fans don't have much respect for referee Mike Dean. They have even less for some of the Arsenal players, who they feel are throwing themselves around unnecessarily. Alexis Sanchez is the latest to provoke their anger by falling under a challenge from Kieran Trippier. These regular free-kicks are not making this a particularly thrilling watch.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
BBC Sport's Chris Bevan at Turf Moor
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"The Burnley fans are focusing their frustration on referee Mike Dean, who they feel is favouring the visitors with his decisions, and Arsenal's players, whom they claim are going down too easily, but those are not the reasons they are currently losing this game.
"Arsenal continue to look comfortable and in control - they are not exactly knocking on the door for a second goal but they are by far the more considered team in possession and Burnley's urgency is not getting them much of a reward so far."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Burnley are playing with passion and determination but they are not able to do anything to hurt Arsenal, who look comfortable. The Gunners have their lead and they seem content to hold the home side at arms length as opposed to pushing for a second.
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Mark Adamson: Are we absolutely, positively sure that Arsenal can't make a challenge for the title?
Bob: It's a shame really, Giroud has no need to cheat yet holds his face as if he's been shot!
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
You can't fault Burnley's commitment. They have been penalised plenty by the referee but it doesn't stop them going in heavy. David Jones epitomises this by flying into a challenge on the right touchline that leaves Mesut Ozil floored. It was hard, but it was fair.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
"We're waiting for the game to catch fire still. Because Arsenal scored first they don't have to press forward too much and can just wear Burnley down. The home side just have to keep plugging away and make sure they don't concede a second. Getting in at half-time 1-0 down isn't the end of the world."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Referee Mike Dean is not winning any friends in Burnley. He awards another free-kick to Olivier Giroud, who he believes took a home arm to the face. It leads to chants questioning the official's fitness for his current post.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal partake in a bit of keep-ball, looking to take the sting out of the small amount of momentum Burnley are looking to build up. They are then helped by a foul on Olivier Giroud by Scott Arfield that has the home fans booing again. They felt he was looking for that. They have a point.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Danny Ings does really well to beat Hector Bellerin down the left but then wastes the opportunity he has created by playing a ball to Scott Arfield, who is surrounded by Arsenal men and is quickly dispossessed. Sean Dyche's team need to make much more of such chances. They may not get many.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
"Absolutely needless yellow card from Michael Duff. It must have been for talking back. As a defender he's always liable to pick up a yellow, and that's without mouthing off. It will be interesting to know what he said because Alexis Sanchez just turned round and applauded him, mockingly."
YELLOW CARD
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal - Michael Duff
Burnley now have two men in the book after Michael Duff is yellow carded for having a few too many things to say to the referee.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"I actually thought the free-kick (see 23 mins) suited a left-footed player more but it was a great effort from Kieran Trippier on his right.
"You feel Arsenal have got a few more gears to go up through if they need it, but Burnley aren't being outclassed at all."
CLOSE!
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal - Ben Mee
If you want three players stood over a free-kick, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Santi Cazorla are not the worst trio to have at your disposal. The free-kick is about 25 yards out and curled by Ozil just a yard past the post. Heaton was beaten.
YELLOW CARD
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal - Ben Mee
Ben Mee drags down Aaron Ramsey as the Arsenal man looks to break past him in the Burnley half. It earns Mee a deserved booking.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez is penalised for handball as he looks to break away. As you'd expect, the home fans react with sarcastic cheers. Those cheers are nearly legitimate ones soon after when Kieran Trippier's goalbound free-kick from 25 yards is palmed away by David Ospina.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
"Burnley have everybody behind the ball but I'm sure it's not something they will have been told to do. How are you supposed to build your possession when there's nobody ahead of you? But it's a mental thing, when you go behind, to want to drop back. Especially against a team like Arsenal."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
BBC Sport's Chris Bevan at Turf Moor
"Arsenal's lead is their reward for a composed and busy start - they have matched Burnley's industry in midfield and have also shown some of the quality we know they have in the final third.
"The bad news for Burnley as they look to get back into things is that any good results they have picked up recently have been on the back of clean sheets - the Clarets have managed only two goals in their last six games. Their fans are making plenty of noise to try to encourage them though."
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Danny Ings wants another free-kick for handball against Nacho Monreal on the edge of the Arsenal box. It would be fair to say neither he, his team-mates or the home fans are happy when the appeals are waved away. Their ire is heightened when Scott Arfield is penalised for handball soon after.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
One thing we have learned about Burnley this season is they will not give up. They pour forward in search of an equaliser and are rewarded with a free-kick for a foul on Sam Vokes on the edge of the box. David Jones hits it but catches the wall and David Ospina clears up after with a punch.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arsenal look composed and confident, every inch a side who are going for an eighth win on the bounce. At times, Burnley are chasing shadows. Sean Dyche's side have a big task on their hands now.
Post update
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
"Shocking from Burnley. That's the third time in 10 minutes they've given the ball away. They have to learn from these mistakes because they'd looked fairly comfortable. Olivier Giroud was having to drop 30 yards to touch the ball. There were good signs for the home side."
GOAL
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal - Aaron Ramsey (12 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
PACopyright: PA
That didn't taken long. Burnley give the ball away and are punished as Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and then, decisively, Aaron Ramsey have pops at goal. The first two efforts are blocked but the third finds the net. If at first you don't succeed, try, try again...
Post update
Burnley 0-0 Arsenal
Burnley are having to work very hard to prevent Arsenal finding opportunities in the box. They are achieving this through strength in numbers. It means the Gunners have most of the ball but not as many openings as they would like.
Post update
Burnley 0-0 Arsenal
Olivier Giroud has scored 10 in his 10 matches so he is possibly entitled to having an optimistic dig from way out. Considering his form, though, you'd expect him to do better than planting it high and wide and into the stand.
Peter Oliver: Plenty of shock results at the bottom of the table today....who is up for a shock Burnley victory?
Belete Eshetea: I just can't see Arsenal losing this game. Too much power from back to front for Burnley to deal with!
Post update
Burnley 0-0 Arsenal
Burnley have barely had the ball but they almost take the lead with their first attack as Sam Vokes sprints into the box with the ball down the left before attempting a chipped shot on goal that is saved by David Ospina.
Soon after, down the other end, Alexis Sanchez fires over from inside the box.
Post update
Burnley 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal remain on the front foot but Hector Bellerin's cross from the right is gathered comfortably by Tom Heaton.
Post update
Burnley 0-0 Arsenal
Former Burnley midfielder Lenny Johnrose
BBC Radio Lancashire at Turf Moor
"If Burnley go crazy, all-out attack, then they are going to get picked off. Patience is the key, and they must make the most of their set pieces."
Post update
Burnley 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal have the first chance of the evening as Alexis Sanchez's free-kick from 25 yards swerves a good way but is claimed by Tom Heaton, who has to check his movement towards his right-hand post to do so.
KICK-OFF
Burnley v Arsenal
Arsenal get the game under way.
Post update
Burnley v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
BBC Sport's Chris Bevan at Turf Moor
"About 4,000 Arsenal fans have made the long journey up to Turf Moor, and have filled pretty much 90% of the David Fishwick stand to my right. They have been chanting loudly about next week's trip to Wembley but Burnley fans are not often outsung here and did not take long to respond drown them out. It is already a cracking atmosphere."
Chris BevanCopyright: Chris Bevan
Post update
Burnley v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
Here come the players. Well, they will if Per Mertesacker can make it down the tightest of entrance tunnels at Turf Moor. The final Premier League game of the day is on its way...
"With only one win and six points gathered from their last 10 games, Burnley are in the bottom three for a reason - yet when you have the 'Who's going down?' conversation at the moment, more than a few have a feeling that the Clarets won't be.
"The reasoning is understandable. That sole win was an impressive one against Manchester City; this coming fixture is Burnley's last remaining match against any of the Premier League's current top eight teams; and their spirit and style has won many a 'neutral vote'.
"Burnley manager Sean Dyche makes no secret of his own admiration for Arsene Wenger, describing him as "a legend of the game" whilst questioning those who question the Arsenal manager's position.
"The phone-in warriors are quieter now, with the Gunners having won seven games in a row - their best run of form since the 'Invincibles' season of 11 years ago. They haven't finished in the top two since the season after that, but I think they just might this time."
Post update
Burnley v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
BBC Sport's Chris Bevan at Turf Moor
BBCCopyright: BBC
"Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger took a while to get past a mob of earnest autograph hunters when the team bus arrived in Burnley, where it was positively balmy earlier in the afternoon but is now a touch on the blustery side.
"In recent years, The Gunners' title hopes have been over long before the first cuckoo of spring but this season is shaping up to be very different after seven straight wins which have turned Arsene Wenger's side into Chelsea's closest challengers at the top of the table.
"Burnley, fighting tooth and nail to stay in the top flight, are sure to give them a warm welcome in what is left of the sunshine."
Burnley v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
Jay: Burnley v Arsenal could turn out to be the Premier League equivalent of Real Madrid v Granada.
We assume you mean the 9-1 win for Real last weekend? In which Cristiano Ronaldo scored five? Danny Ings is good but he's not that good...
Post update
Burnley v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "You have to play well against Arsenal, deliver all the details and do it for 90 minutes. There are no guarantees in any games."
Post update
Burnley v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
BBC Sport's Chris Bevan at Turf Moor
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
"The teams fighting the drop at the bottom of the Premier League would probably agree they need all the help they can get, so it sounds like good news for Burnley fans that the new Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev Philip North, loves football, is making his first trip to Turf Moor today and says he has been praying that the Clarets stay up.
"Hang on though, because it turns out North is from north London and grew up supporting Arsenal. Whose side will he be on?
"'The Lord must be very confused,' said Burnley boss Sean Dyche when he was told of the Bishop's situation. It's not often I would say this, but a half-and-half scarf is probably the answer."
A good view of the action
Burnley v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
Our man Chris Bevan is at Turf Moor to report on this game this evening. He's got no excuse for missing anything...
Chris BevanCopyright: Chris Bevan
Johnny Magrinho: Burnley can climb out of the relegation zone if they beat Arsenal... It can't possibly happen, can it?
Top and bottom of it
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Where we stand...
Burnley v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
The results today have not wholly gone Burnley's way in their battle against the drop. Leicester's late win at West Brom and Villa's 1-0 victory at Tottenham takes one potential rival further away from them and makes it even tighter down there. Thankfully, Southampton and Palace did them a favour against Hull and Sunderland respectively. Sean Dyche's men are two points from safety as it stands. A win this evening would do very nicely.
Arsenal were never in danger of losing second place today. But with the Manchester derby tomorrow they will not want to lose this and bank on a draw at Old Trafford to keep them a place behind Chelsea.
Post update
Burnley v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
Burnley name the same team that drew 0-0 with Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham last weekend, with Clarets striker Danny Ings looking to end a 614-minute goal drought that stretches back to the 12th-minute of their defeat by Manchester United on 11 February, and is already the longest he has gone without a goal this season.
The in-form Gunners, who demolished Liverpool 4-1 in their last outing, are also unchanged as they try to become the first top-flight team this season to win eight league games in a row. Defender Laurent Koscielny has shaken off hip and thigh problems to start and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is back on the bench after recovering from a rib injury.
Second top against second bottom. It is a nailed on win for the former, right? Not a chance.
Like today's away side Arsenal, the last two teams to visit the home of Burnley, came with Champions League aspirations (and more). Tottenham limped away with a point, while Manchester City crawled out with their title hopes in tatters.
The Gunners may have won seven league games in a row so confidence is understandable, but there is no room for complacency at Turf Moor.
Post update
