FT: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Sky Sports: "We wanted to get into Arsenal's backline today, we played the ball more direct but we lacked that little bit of quality up front.

"It was an awful goal to concede from start to finish but beyond that I thought it was even in the first half, and in the second half it was more open and both sides had chances.

"We feel we have quality in this side and people forget that we are coming to the end of a run against the top sides. But there is still a belief and a spirit in this side and we will fight to the end to stay in this Premier League. You can see from this performance that there is a huge desire in this side.

"There are no guarantees obviously and we have to show that we have that little bit of quality to finish things off. There are six massive games coming up for this team and we have to show that we can turn that competitive edge into wins. "