Relive Chelsea's title victory

Chelsea have changed their Twitter account name to "Champions!" following today's victory.
Manchester United leading the way
Chelsea fans may be feeling on top of the world at the moment but they are still a long way from matching Manchester United's tally of Premier League titles.
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace - Chelsea are champions
Chelsea midfielder Oscar has tweeted this picture inside the Blues' dressing room.
Manager reaction
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace - Chelsea are champions
More from Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho on BBC Sport: "I don't compare with the past, no. I can say it's very difficult, because the Premier League is changing and everything gets stronger, it's impossible to be beat some teams 8-0 or 6-0. You saw Crystal Palace come here with a fantastic attitude.
"Maybe in other countries they do not bring this to the game. They gave an exact image of the Premier League and the nature of the competition. The English game is still my favourite. I could be smarter and like other mangers choose teams and countries where it's easy to be champions, where they can enjoy calmly their success. I choose a country where it's difficult to win and a club without a big tradition of winning Premier League titles because the last one was in 2010. I choose a difficult job."
Manager reaction
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace - Chelsea are champions
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, speaking to BBC Sport: "I am very happy and proud. I need a rest, I'm tired. It's not easy to cope with that, but finally mathematically we are champions now. Finally we can breathe, relax and enjoy. We can look back and see how much we deserve to be champions. I think last season we were building something. This season there was work ethic, group ethic and principles with more stability and a few players we brought here gave us some qualities we didn't have.
"I always thought when the season started, and then winning match after match, I was feeling the team would be ready. I knew the work ethic would be there and the spirit would be there. The mentality in key moments in the season was there. I thought we had everything to win the title."
Goal of the month vote
April was a great month for goals. Five of this month's eight candidates came on a single day.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace - Chelsea are champions
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, speaking to Sky Sports: "I come back to work the best I can and give everything I can to be champions which is a consequence of that work and dedication. When I came back I knew that I was coming back to the most difficult league to win in the world of football. And we've done it. I had my family just behind the bench and I could hug and kiss them. I let the players enjoy it on the pitch.
"Crystal Palace were fantastic with the way they have played. They were like they need the game to be champions or to not be relegated. For a team that is middle of the table that is fantastic and is the nature of football here. From day one to today nobody gave us anything. Everything we got we deserved.
"Every title is a consequence of hard work and a reason to be happy and proud. I can't evaluate and say which was one more important. This was my last title and I try to get another one. The group starts with the Capital One Cup and the Premier League but we know in future it's very difficult and other teams will come even stronger. England's not the best country to be a force and dominate football."
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Liverpool defender José Enrique tweeted: "Congratulations to Chelsea for the premier title this season. Completely deserve it."
Player reaction - Chelsea are champions
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois talking to BBC Sport: "I came to Chelsea to win the title and it is great to do it in the first year.
"It will be nice and relaxed in training now. It makes it more special doing it in front of your fans. Maybe if Arsenal had lost tomorrow, we would have been champions in our home and that is not the same.
"The last four games I have played, I have kept a clean sheet. That shows we are defending well."
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
"Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has just spoken to the media and reflected on Chelsea's title win.
"He said: "That's why he (Mourinho) earns the money he does. He wins. He wins trophies and he will win them in any manner he thinks is right for that particular occasion.
"It will have to be a very good side that tops this team next year and I'm sure Jose will add to his depth as well."
Coming up
Tottenham v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
Tottenham's home match against Manchester City is approaching kick off.
Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew, speaking to BBC Sport: "Congratulations to Chelsea and Jose Mourinho and his players. They thoroughly deserve to win it and they're a credit to football. This Chelsea team were flamboyant in the first half of the season and did the job in the second half of the campaign. They have all the tools you need to win it.
"Today I thought we were a credit to the Premier League in terms of giving the champions a game. We made it hard for them. We had a game plan to try to restrict them. They are a difficult team to face - a team for all seasons and all scenarios.
"We could've had a penalty and they got one, and that was key. I'm not going to be critical of Eden Hazard, he's had a bit of contact and gone down."
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Dan Vitran, Leicester: "Both Manchester clubs in transition and rebuilding. Liverpool always in transition. Arsenal always choke towards end of the season. Mourinho and Chelsea pretty much played the second half of the season without their first and second striker. I think the rest of the Premier League should be concerned. This could be the start of a dominant era for Mourinho and Chelsea. A genuine contender for Ferguson's legacy. Chelsea will only get stronger. "
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is now talking to the media. He doesn't look that happy...
He reveals he didn't celebrate on the pitch with his players at the final whistle and that he went back inside.
Player reaction - Chelsea are champions
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic talking to BBC Sport: "It is special to me. I played almost every game and I am very happy for the club, the fans and my team-mates. We still have three games and we are champions.
"It was very important to win because it is better to finish when you have the opportunity.
"I couldn't believe (the scenes at the final whistle), I thought it was a dream. When you see how many good teams play in this league, we are proud.
"This is why we play our football. We showed we have a winning mentality."
Player reaction - Chelsea are champions
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta speaking to the BBC: "This is a very big moment, we deserve it, as a team we have been looking forward to this moment.
"We know the quality of the Premier League and it is tough, every game is difficult. To have a 16-point advantage and win it with three games to go is not an easy thing to do.
"Mourinho is a very big influence - we needed him. He has come to this team, we have won two trophies this year and we want to go and win more trophies. For me he has confidence in me and I am grateful to him."
Is Mourinho the greatest?
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Combining his two spells in England, Mourinho's win percentage is better than any manager in Premier League history.
He has won 135 of 193 Premier League games in charge of the London club, which comes to a win percentage rate of 70%. Under Mourinho, Chelsea have lost fewer than one in 10 league games.
"Full-on celebrations at Stamford Bridge. The turf is festooned by blue streamers and even the normally impassive Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is wreathed in smiles.
"The DJ going through the card - "We Are The Champions" and "Blue Is The Colour" - in honour of this very fine Chelsea team who fully deserve to be crowned champions.
"The notion that Chelsea are boring smacks of jealousy from their rivals who have struggled to win a title. Not much sign of boredom from Chelsea's fans at the moment."
Player reaction - Chelsea are champions
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, speaking to Sky Sports: "This one is sweet. Chelsea will always be my number one club. It's my third time to win it in front of the fans and it's amazing. What next? A good rest and a good celebration!
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard added: "We deserve to be champions, and everyone at Chelsea is happy today. The manager gives me a lot of feelings and I can play my best football on the pitch which is the most important thing. I know the team need me and a player like me. I am here to score, and this season all the players did well."
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Is Jose the greatest?
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Is Jose Mourinho the Premier League's greatest manager?
In guiding Chelsea to their fourth Premier League title, he has secured the 22nd trophy of his career.
Following his latest triumph, Mourinho now averages a trophy every 34 matches as a manager.
Since taking charge of Porto in 2002, the self-proclaimed 'Special One' has swept all before him - both domestically and in European competition.
Chelsea captain John Terry speaking to Sky Sports: "It's an unbelievable feeling. We've worked so hard, so to get over the line is great. It was a bit nervy - they are a good side and made it difficult. Thankfully Eden got the goal and we won the game.
"One person said - they know who they are - I couldn't play twice in a week and I proved them wrong. I've got great players and a great manager.
"This is what I live for. It's been five years since we've won it. The first one was special and you go four or five years without it and that hurts. So I'll really enjoy it today."
Chelsea are champions
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Diego Costa hasn't quite opted for the John Terry-esque full kit celebration.
The injured striker joins in the party in his Chelsea top but opts to wear his jeans.
He watches on as some of his team-mates perform the obligatory dive towards the home fans. Great scenes - for Chelsea fans anyway.
Chelsea are champions
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Queen's "We are the Champions" is playing on the tannoy system and owner Roman Abramovich is looking as though he is enjoying himself a bit more now.
The Stamford Bridge pitch is absolutely covered in blue ribbon.
Huge relief for Chelsea as Glenn Murray's downward head is gratefully gathered by Thibaut Courtois. Two minutes of injury time signalled.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Spirited from Palace as they force another corner...
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Gary Cahill heads clear the initial corner but the ball is delivered back in the penalty area and another corner is forced....
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Wait a minute. Corner to Palace...
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"Three holding midfield players. Now that is a first. Jose at his finest."
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
The Chelsea fans are on their feet, they are just waiting for the final whistle and for the celebrations to begin.
Owner Roman Abramovich looks a trifle bored...
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Eden Hazard twists and turns in Crystal Palace's penalty area but his low shot is blocked.
Post update
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Alan Pardew is shouting at his side to go long... They have less than five minutes to spoil Chelsea's party.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
A standing ovation as Willian is replaced by Kurt Zouma in midfield. Clock-ticking move there you feel.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
At the other end, Willian cuts inside before dragging a slow shot wide of goal from 20 yards.
Chelsea are eight minutes from the title.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Out of nothing, Wilfried Zaha almost snatches an equaliser. The cross comes in from the left, Glenn Murray knocks down and Zaha's close-range shot is blocked by Thibaut Courtois.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Chelsea want a second goal. Cesc Fabregas's delicate chip finds Branislav Ivanovic inside the penalty area, he pulls back to Gary Cahill, who completely misses his kick. The loose ball falls to Ivanovic and he driver powerfully over the bar.
Didier Drogba then strikes inches wide from William's cross.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
"The songs of title celebration are starting to ring around Stamford Bridge but there is still work to be done. Jason Puncheon delivered that earlier warning shot but there is a sense that this game is now reaching an inevitable, triumphant conclusion."
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
A few smiles on Chelsea's substitutes bench. Nothing from boss Jose Mourinho as he looks nonchalantly on. Time to ring your wife soon isn't it Jose?
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha is inches away from putting Yaya Sanogo through for Crystal Palace. His slide-rule pass is just too hard for the striker though as Chelsea breathe a sigh of relief.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin at Stamford Bridge
BBC Radio 5 live
"Palace are going for it, they might as well, they are playing against Chelsea, a team with 60% possession and not going for it.
"If you lose it doesn't matter, there was no expectation before hand. Hopefully there will be more excitement between now and the end of the game, having said that for Chelsea fans they could not care less if it finishes 1-0, they will be delighted,"
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Chelsea's dominance is growing - with 63.1% of possession now.
They are within sight of winning the Premier League title. Eighteen minutes to go.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
That was Jason Puncheon's last meaningful action as the midfielder is replaced by Arsenal's loanee striker Yaya Sanogo. Alan Pardew is going for this.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Ed Strang: Palace upset the title race last year but I don't think there's any worry of that this time. No way José.
Jack in Armagh: What is the craze these days with penalty takers trying to tap it in? Just run at the ball like it stole your wallet and lash it home! Hazard should know better!
Former West Brom manager Alan Irvine: "I thought it was a soft penalty but certainly Hazard made a positive run with the ball into box and it is not his responsibility to get out of the way. He waited for contact and when he got it, he went down."
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Didier Drogba is almost in for a second but he can't reach a long ball and it runs through to Julian Speroni.
Chelsea keep coming forward and Cesc Fabregas's low cross rolls across goal to safety. The Chelsea fans are cranking the noise up. They want to party.
Chelsea are less than 30 minutes away from their fourth Premier League title.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"Jose Mourinho's name rings around Stamford Bridge but very little response from Chelsea's manager. He has been businesslike since the victory over Leicester City left them needing just one more win - and you suspect there will be no gestures of triumph until the title is officially secured."
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew has seen enough.
Former Liverpool full-back Martin Kelly is coming on for Adrian Mariappa, while striker Glenn Murray replaces Jordon Mutch in attack. That should add more of a physical presence.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
The longer this goes on, the more you get the feeling everyone just wants the final whistle to go for Chelsea to be declared champions.
John Mikel Obi advances to the edge of the penalty area before shooting weakly at Julian Speroni. The Blues are well on top without particularly exerting themselves.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Chelsea fans are already in party mood. They think they've won the title and - whether it is today or not - you can see their point.
Very low-tempo stuff as the Blues simply keep the ball to frustrate a Palace side who are beginning to chase shadows.
Branislav Ivanovic tries his luck from 25 yards but his shot is comfortably wide.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"Only one thing on Jose Mayweather's mind. Winning!"
"Fabregas has come out in the second half without the mask which he used to protect his broken nose."
Preparing for the celebration photos, perhaps?
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Chelsea are firmly in control now. Slowly passing the ball from side to side, waiting for the chance to penetrate Palace's defence. Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas are asking for the ball at every opportunity.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
The Earl of Jeffs: Poor Cuadrado, he starts because of Ramires' illness, now is subbed for a defensive midfielder! The poor guy can't get a game!
Ben Manuel: Mikel on, the bus is about to roll in front of goal
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Eden Hazard getting jeered with every touch of the ball by Crystal Palace. They feel the Belgian dived to win his first-half penalty.
Cheslea playing keep ball early in the second half.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
You have been warned Chelsea...
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Boring, boring Chelsea...
Jose Mourinho brings off attacking winger Juan Cuadrado and replaces him with defensive midfielder John Mikel Obi. Perhaps a chance to get Cesc Fabregas further forward.
The Blues know if they don't concede they are champions.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
There are 45 minutes left and, if Chelsea hold onto their win, they are Premier League champions. Game on.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Faraz Baber: Edgy first half but fair result to Chelsea deserve the lead even if future legend Hazard had to clean up an awful penalty take.
Naveed Afzal: Eden Hazard missed on purpose. He really is that good.
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin at Stamford Bridge
BBC Radio 5 live
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Palace have caused Chelsea some problems. They are not just seeing their season out. They do not want to be bit-part players in Chelsea's title procession. They have given plenty and had a few good chances. It is typical of Hazard, the PFA Player of the Year winning the penalty, missing the penalty and scoring with a header, he wants all the headlines and deserves them."
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"Crystal Palace very unhappy at the manner in which Eden Hazard tumbled under the challenge from James McArthur - and their pain is increased by Chelsea taking the lead right on half-time.
"Palace and manager Alan Pardew would have been very happy with how they had held Chelsea up until that point but Jose Mourinho's side now have a lead to protect and the Premier League title is in sight."
HT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace might have a few arguments about the award of the penalty although - even after a few replays - it is very tough to say either way.
Eden Hazard looks to go down without contact being made by James McArthur but it is a very, very close call.
That was the first penalty Eden Hazard has missed in the Premier League - he hasnow scored nine out of 10 from the spot.
Another penalty and it would equal the record of nine penalties in one Premier League weekend...
HT: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
OptaCopyright: Opta
Chelsea certainly did enough to be ahead. They had more possession, more shots - nine compared to three - and more of the play in Crystal Palace's half.
There doesn't seem anything nervy about this.
MK DONS PROMOTED
League One final day
MK Dons started the day in third place in League One - but they have nabbed the second automatic promotion place ahead of Preston. And that means the Buckinghamshire club, founded 11 years ago, will be playing in the second tier for the first time next season.
It is party time at Stadium:MK after the home side thrash already-relegated Yeovil in a 5-1 win, with Preston consigned to the play-offs after a 1-0 defeat at Colchester.
Colchester's win means they stay in the third tier, with Notts County, Crawley and Leyton Orient all tumbling into League Two.
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin at Stamford Bridge
BBC Radio 5 live
"It is harsh on Palace because they have given as good as they have got. Chelsea's attack has been blunt but not for the first time this season it has taken a little bit of genius from Hazard. He goes through two defenders, there isn't much contact but he has right of way and the defenders don't get out of his way. They take him out, it was a penalty and an awful penalty kick."
HALF-TIME
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
It hasn't been flawless from Chelsea but it is good enough.
Are we going to see the crowning of the champions in 45 minutes time? It looks like it.
GOAL
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace - Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard is the quickest to react and heads home the rebound for Chelsea's opener.
Chelsea need to win to seal the Premier League title. They are halfway there.
MISSED PENALTY
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
A terrible, terrible penalty by Eden Hazard as his weak shot straight down the middle is parried away by Julian Speroni but...
PENALTY TO CHELSEA
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Eden Hazard goes down in the penalty area under James McArthur's challenge. Penalty.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Another cross wasted by Chelsea. Cesar Azpilicueta finds space own the left but his cross is too close to Palace stopper Julian Speroni. The visitors are doing a decent frustrating job so far.
At the other end they almost nick one but Joel Wward's low cross is gathered by Thibaut Courtois.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
There's some good pace on display in this match, with perhaps a surprising entry in the top three for fastest sprints recorded - Branislav Ivanovic.
Top three sprints so far:
1. Yannick Bolasie 33.16km/h
2 Wilfried Zaha 32.47 km/h
3: Branislav Ivanovic: 30.36km/h
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Yannick Bolasie crosses for Crystal Palace from the left. Cesar Azpilicueta weakly heads clear to the edge of the penalty area and Joel Ward volleys tamely wide.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Mark Taylor: What a brilliant finger tip save by John Terry. Lucky lucky Chelsea.
Alex Kraushaar: Palace playing well, defending well in numbers. Zaha and Bolasie causing Ivanovic a few problems .
John McGrorry: As much as I dislike Chelsea (doesn't everyone), I must admit they are fully deserving of this title. They are simply winners.
CLOSE!
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Lovely first-time stuff by Chelsea. Willian to Cesc Fabregas, to Didier Drogba, back to Fabregas. But the midfielder completely miscues his shot and Cesar Azpilicueta fires the loose ball over from 20 yards.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
There has been plenty of entertainment so far but not too many shots on target. Three, to be precise. You get the feeling the best is yet to come.
Post update
Great recovery from Chelsea skipper John Terry as he throws his body in the way of Jason Puncheon's goal bound shot from 18 yards. That was troubling Thibaut Courtois.
A few Palace players ask for handball as it looks to strike his shoulder but that would have been harsh.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is scribbling away furiously in his little black notebook. Might be one or two lines on goalkeeper Julian Speroni, who is currently having trouble holding on to anything."
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Jose Mourinho called for the Chelsea fans to sing his side onto the title today and they are doing their best for him. Stamford Bridge has been wall-to-wall noise in the opening 30 minutes - so far though Crystal Palace have held firm.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin at Stamford Bridge
BBC Radio 5 live
"Forget all the champions stuff, this is actually an entertaining game."
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Gareth, Highbury: The dictionary definition of Champions is "1. a person or team who has/have surpassed all rivals in a sporting contest or other competition." Yup, that sounds right for Chelsea. No mention of pointless tippy-tappy football...
Any guesses as to what formation Crystal Palace are playing?!
This image shows their players' average positions so far.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Chelsea win a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area as Cesc Fabregas is tripped.
Didier Drogba takes a few steps back, one to the left, runs up and hits a dipping shot that is just about bundled away by Julian Speroni. after he fumbles the initial shot.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
A bizarre moment there. Crystal Palace push out to a man as Cesc Fabregas delivers a free-kick into the penalty area. Three Chelsea players beat the offside trap but an isolated Julian Speroni meets the ball first and punches it in the air. Branislav Ivanovic collects but his shot is blocked by Speroni.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin at Stamford Bridge
BBC Radio 5 live
"There is not much between the two sides. It is in the air that Palace look the stronger. Cuadrado is one of the more interesting players but has not had many chances and not played particularly well. Mourinho has the rest of the team right but the right-side of midfield in attack he has not quite got it right yet."
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
All a bit unnecessary. Branislav Ivanovic squares up to Palace's Jordon Mutch after he kicks out at the Chelsea man. Both get a stern talking to and on we go.
Vote: Chelsea 2005 or 2015?
With Chelsea all but certain to win the title, we want to know how you think this side compares to the team which won the title in 2005, Jose Mourinho's first Premier League triumph with the club.
Here's a reminder of how that side lined up on the day they clinched a first title in 50 years:
Have your say at the top of the page. Voting will close after the match and terms and conditions can be found here.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Powerful from Juan Cuadrado. The Colombian slips as he shoots from 25 yards but it doesn't appear to hinder him too much as the ball flies narrowly over.
This is very, very one-sided early on as Chelsea chase the win they need to seal the title.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Safe to say Chelsea are dominating so far. As these heat maps show, Chelsea (on the left) have had most of the ball and have had it in more advanced positions.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
The PFA Player of the Year is the only Premier League player to have been on the receiving end of more than 100 fouls this season and he is left writhing on the floor again after being clattered by Adrian Mariappa.
He slowly gets to his feet though and will continue.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Brilliant from Eden Hazard. The silky Belgian makes his way to the bye line but his low cross is hacked clear, with Juan Cuadrado waiting to sweep home.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Kev, Formby: If Chelsea win today, will John Terry change to his suit to lift the trophy, as opposed to when he hasn't played when they won and he then got changed into his kit.
Matt Spav, Exeter: If Barcelona win La Liga they will be respected champions. Free flowing, attractive, attacking football. If Chelsea win, they will be called boring and defensive. As they have been. Unworthy 'champions'.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
I wonder what a Roman Abramovich party looks like? The Chelsea owner, as you would expect, is at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace cannot be under estimated today. With the likes of Yannick Bolasie and Wilfried Zaha, they have plenty of attacking threat and it is the latter who forces a corner on the left.
Scott Dann heads towards goal but, after a scramble, the ball is cleared.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin at Stamford Bridge
BBC Radio 5 live
"This is total domination by Chelsea, they are playing with confidence. You get the sense Mourinho told his side not to take things for granted and the way they are playing they are definitely not taking anything for granted."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Stamford Bridge is bathed in sunshine. The fans are sporting their blue colours and singing their favourite Chelsea songs. The club look in the mood to win the title in style, but can Crystal Palace spoil their efforts? No real chances for either side yet.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Wasted. Didier Drogba goes for goal but, from 30 yards, his low strike hits the wall and the ball is cleared.
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Now the Blues earn a free-kick 30 yards out on the left. They will fill the box with their big men...
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
A dominant start from the hosts as, after a neat passage of play, Cesc Fabregas's cross is almost met by the head of Didier Drogba. Goalkeeper Julian Speroni gathers but he could be a busy man this afternoon.
LINE-UPS
Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
Chelsea starting XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Cuadrado, Matic; Willian, Fabregas, Hazard; Drogba.
Ex-England winger Trevor Sinclair: "Chelsea are not boring, in the first-half of the season they played outstanding football and no one could live with them and they went top of the league. Then they have had injuries in a few positions and lost Costa. But they have a great shape about them and keep clean sheets and win by the odd goals. It is fantastic for the manager and players and the fact people think they are boring won't bother them."
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
There's an excellent selection of title T-shirts on offer around Stamford Bridge this afternoon, including this one which offers a nod to those suggestions that Jose Mourinho is overly defensive.
Jose to drive the bus on a victory parade, perhaps?
'Mourinho deserves negative label'
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Former Chelsea boss Ruud Gullit has been pulling no punches when discussing Jose Mourinho's methods this season.
"His team is boring when, in my opinion, the players he has deserve much better. Mourinho deserves his negative label because of the calculated way he makes Chelsea play," Gullit said in the Mirror newspaper.
"I find it astonishing, because his players are capable of brilliant football, as we saw on Wednesday for a brief moment when they were losing 1-0 at Leicester and were suddenly forced to put their foot on the accelerator.
"You could see their hunger to attack and the joy that playing like that brought to the players. They loved it. They were sparkling. Then, as soon as Chelsea were winning 2-1, Mourinho wanted to bring on Kurt Zouma, the defensive midfielder, to keep everything close up."
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
"As a departure from normal practice let's reproduce Jose Mourinho's programme notes in their entirety on the day Chelsea need just one win to be Premier League champions.
"Three More Points To Be Champions. Let's Do It Together."
"And, er, that's it."
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Keith Punter: Similarities between Chelsea and Mayweather: both masters of defence, both 'boring', both too good...
Stephen Bellamy: Remember last year when Palace derailed Liverpool's title bid. Let's hope they make it an annual tradition.
Rob Millward: Really would love to see 3-0 with Hazard, JT and Drogba scoring... Would be the perfect ending!
Beware Alan Pardew Chelsea fans. The Crystal Palace boss has won four of his last six Premier League matches as an opposition coach against the Blues.
Team news
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
A change to the Chelsea starting line-up as midfielder Ramires drops out through illness and is replaced by Colombian Juan Cuadrado. Nathan Ake is now on the substitutes bench.
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
"Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho warned after the win at Leicester City that he did not want supporters "walking to Stamford Bridge celebrating" as they seek the win they need to clinch the Premier League title.
"No sign of that but certainly a real air of expectation around the stadium. Chelsea will win the title sooner of later but Crystal Palace's mixture of genuine pace and determination has proved a useful weapon on their travels under Alan Pardew so there may yet be a delay.
"Still odds-on Chelsea celebrating their third title under Mourinho later this afternoon."
Things are getting tasty in League One where MK Dons now lead Yeovil 3-0 as they approach half time.
The Dons know they are up if they win and Preston fail to beat Colchester, where they are currently drawing 0-0.
At the bottom, Crawley, Colchester and Notts County are in the relegation places.
He said: "I have replicas of every cup I won and I don't care about the replicas. Or the medals. The meaning is the important thing."
"He added: "What stays forever is the feeling, the emotion, the memory of the moment. I have clear in my memory every one of these moments I lived.
"You have like a flash of the people you love most, the people who are with you, a little bit of the most important moments that lead to that trophy. "It's like a quick flash. And, with me, five minutes later, move on."
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Two Portuguese titles, two Premier League triumphs, two Serie A championships and winning La Liga with Real Madrid.
He has won nine other domestic trophies, the Champions League twice and the Uefa Cup.
Jose Mourinho is now ready for some more silverware.
Any room in the cabinet?
Elsewhere, it's the first of the FA Women's Cup semi-finals today - Everton Ladies v Notts County Ladies at Goodison Park.
There's online commentary from 14:00 BST.
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Chelsea players have been taking to Twitter ahead of their match with Crystal Palace that could see the Blues crowned Premier League champions.
Defender Gary Cahill tweeted: "I'm hoping today is a special day, one to remember..."
Blues midfielder Ramires posted: "Today we can make history. We are going to fight for that title!"
More from Mike Williamson in response to being accused of getting sent off deliberately against Leicester by manager John Carver:
"Moving forward, I will do whatever I can to help my teammates prepare for the next two games and fight to get back into the team when I'm next available.
"I've had the honour to play for Newcastle United for five years now, and I can genuinely say that I feel privileged to play for this football club. I would never do anything intentionally to hurt the team or its supporters."
Newcastle defender Mike Williamson has just released a statement in response to being accused of getting sent off deliberately by his own manager John Carver yesterday.
He said: "I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to the Newcastle United supporters and my fellow team-mates for getting sent-off during yesterday's game.
"There was absolutely no intent to hurt Jamie Vardy or get sent off, but I recognise that I should have been more composed and measured in my determination to win the ball. Unfortunately, it did the one thing that I never wanted to do, and that was to hurt the team."
"Sunderland have struggled to score goals this season but since Dick Advocaat has come to the club they have played with three strikers and they have created a lot more chances.
"The three forwards - Jermain Defoe, Danny Graham and Connor Wickham - were so narrow and that occupied the Southampton defence. When you do that you can pull off into a different position and create chances."
Liverpool 2-1 QPR
Danny Murphy
Match of the Day analyst
"The reason why you see so many teams that are down the bottom in this stat is because they spend so much time chasing the ball because they lack the quality.
"When you have to do that the players are tired and concede late goals."
Aston Villa 3-2 Everton
Danny Murphy
Match of the Day analyst
"Tim Sherwood has brought out the best in a lot of players, but especially Christian Benteke, who has scored 10 goals in eight games. With Benteke, Villa played to his strengths, but they weren't one-dimensional.
"He was a threat straight away, he is so strong and is playing with an arrogance at the moment. Villa were always looking for him and you can see why when he is playing like this. When he is in this type of form he is very difficult to defend against."
Aston Villa 3-2 Everton
Who is England's best midfielder?
No need to think about it, Tim Sherwood has the answer.
"I don't want to go over the top, but Fabian Delph - there's not a better midfielder in the country at the moment," said the Aston Villa boss after his side's 3-2 win over Everton.
West Ham 1-0 Burnley
Phil Neville
Match of the Day analyst
"Burnley are creating chances but are missing chances. They are the lowest scorers in the league and they just can't put the ball into the net. They're playing really well but cannot score. But, similar to QPR, they have just too much to do to stay up."
Best and worst managerial impacts
Mackiemore: Brian McDermott at Reading. Got us from relegation zone December 2010 to two FA Cup quarter-finals, play-off final and promotion in two years.
"You have to give Leicester some credit, they had great enthusiasm and passion but from minute one Newcastle helped them all the way along.
"Tactically Newcastle got it wrong. They set up with a diamond but the problem with that is every time there was a turnover, it was so easy for Leicester to get forward with the wing-backs. There was a lack of leadership from Newcastle."
So, what have Saturday's results done to the bottom of the table? Burnley and QPR look all but gone, but wins for Sunderland, Leicester and Aston Villa bunch things up in the battle to avoid that third from bottom spot.
Newcastle, who have lost eight in a row, are just two points clear of safety...
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Crystal Palace looked as though they would be in a relegation scrap when Alan Pardew joined as manager with the club in the drop zone in January.
Since then, the Eagles have climbed to 12th, nine points clear of relegation and are very much looking forward to another campaign in the top flight.
Palace fans will be delighted to be in mid-table mediocrity with things at the bottom looking tight to say the least.
At the bottom end of League One, things get a lot more complex. Get your abacus out and concentrate, because this next bit's tricky.
Yeovil Town are already down and three more clubs will follow them into the fourth tier next season.
Crawley Town, Colchester United and Leyton Orient are the three teams most in danger. If they lose their respective matches today, they will be relegated. That's unless Notts County suffer a collapse of Devon Loch-sized proportions, which could save Crawley, but we'll cross that bridge if we come to it.
Notts County are level on points with Crawley in 21st, while there's a two-point gap to Crewe Alexandra and Coventry City above them.
Got that? Good.
It is the final day of the season in League One, where there is plenty to play for at both ends of the table.
Bristol City are champions by some distance, and it's a simple equation for Preston today. If they beat Colchester, they'll join the Robins in the Championship next season.
Anything less, and third-placed MK Dons could overhaul North End on the final day.
Because of their superior goal difference, the Dons - who are at home to bottom club Yeovil this afternoon - will finish second in the table if they better Preston's result.
Has your manager ever lost his temper with you? Have you ever been in the dog house more than Newcastle's Mike Williamson?
Doug Battle, Aberdeenshire: "We were 4-1 up with about 10 minutes to play. I am the goalkeeper, I receive a pass back but I nutmegged the oncoming striker. My manager went mad on the side lines and then subbed me for a right-back that was on the bench. He wouldn't even accept a post-match pint off me!"
"In any team you have one or two players out of position but in the second half Manchester United had four or five players out of position and that's why they didn't have any flow.
"They had two wingers (Valencia and Young) at full-back, two centre-forwards (Rooney and Van Persie) in deep midfield and a midfielder in Fellaini as a centre-forward. That's too many players out of their best position.
"Manchester United have given Liverpool a glimmer of hope of finishing in the top four and they need to shape up."
Manchester United 0-1 West Brom
Danny Murphy
Match of the Day analyst
"If you get a result at Old Trafford your goalkeeper has to have played well. West Brom were resilient, organised, disciplined and they have kept 14 clean sheets. Only Chelsea have had more and that shows the influence Tony Pulis has had in getting them organised."
It was a mixed day for those top six teams in action on Saturday. Manchester United's hopes of getting in the top three - thus earning an automatic Champions League group stage spot - were dealt a blow by a shock loss at home to West Brom.
Liverpool took full advantage, beating QPR 2-1, while Southampton were unable to work their way into the top six after a defeat by relegation-threatened Sunderland.
The Daily Express lead on Bournemouth's Championship title. Eddie Howe's men will be joined by Watford in the Premier League. The Hornets lost the title to the Cherries by conceding a last-minute goal at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Players being accused of getting sent off deliberately, a fan revolt and just two points above safety, the Toon are in trouble. No wonder the Sunday Telegraph headlines it "Implosion". The Mail on Sunday opted for the headline "spineless".
You may not have made your Sunday morning stroll for the newspapers yet, so here is a taste of what you can expect...
By Andy Cryer
All times stated are UK
Get involved
For me though, that is all.
Chelsea's celebrations will go long into the night after being crowned Premier League champions.
Simply the best this season.
Cheerio.
GOAL
Tottenham 0-1 Manchester City - Sergio Aguero (29 mins)
Forget that. Manchester City are now leading 1-0, thanks to Sergio Aguero's powerful strike.
Live coverage
Tottenham v Manchester City (16:00 BST)
Things are tight at White Hart Lane, where Tottenham and Manchester City are level at 0-0 after 25 minutes.
You can follow live text commentary on the match here.
April was a great month for goals. Five of this month's eight candidates came on a single day.
Rob Millward: Really would love to see 3-0 with Hazard, JT and Drogba scoring... Would be the perfect ending!
Get involved in the debate: Tweet #bbcfootball, text 81111 or post on BBC Sport Facebook.
Post update
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Beware Alan Pardew Chelsea fans. The Crystal Palace boss has won four of his last six Premier League matches as an opposition coach against the Blues.
Team news
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
A change to the Chelsea starting line-up as midfielder Ramires drops out through illness and is replaced by Colombian Juan Cuadrado. Nathan Ake is now on the substitutes bench.
Post update
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
"Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho warned after the win at Leicester City that he did not want supporters "walking to Stamford Bridge celebrating" as they seek the win they need to clinch the Premier League title.
"No sign of that but certainly a real air of expectation around the stadium. Chelsea will win the title sooner of later but Crystal Palace's mixture of genuine pace and determination has proved a useful weapon on their travels under Alan Pardew so there may yet be a delay.
"Still odds-on Chelsea celebrating their third title under Mourinho later this afternoon."
League One finale
Things are getting tasty in League One where MK Dons now lead Yeovil 3-0 as they approach half time.
The Dons know they are up if they win and Preston fail to beat Colchester, where they are currently drawing 0-0.
At the bottom, Crawley, Colchester and Notts County are in the relegation places.
Follow live text here.
Memories are made of this
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Not that Jose Mourinho cares about the ever growing collection of medals - it is the memories Jose Mourinho enjoys gathering.
He said: "I have replicas of every cup I won and I don't care about the replicas. Or the medals. The meaning is the important thing."
"He added: "What stays forever is the feeling, the emotion, the memory of the moment. I have clear in my memory every one of these moments I lived.
"You have like a flash of the people you love most, the people who are with you, a little bit of the most important moments that lead to that trophy. "It's like a quick flash. And, with me, five minutes later, move on."
Medals galore
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Don't stop him now
Two Portuguese titles, two Premier League triumphs, two Serie A championships and winning La Liga with Real Madrid.
He has won nine other domestic trophies, the Champions League twice and the Uefa Cup.
Jose Mourinho is now ready for some more silverware.
Any room in the cabinet?
BBC coverage
Elsewhere, it's the first of the FA Women's Cup semi-finals today - Everton Ladies v Notts County Ladies at Goodison Park.
There's online commentary from 14:00 BST.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Chelsea players have been taking to Twitter ahead of their match with Crystal Palace that could see the Blues crowned Premier League champions.
Defender Gary Cahill tweeted: "I'm hoping today is a special day, one to remember..."
Blues midfielder Ramires posted: "Today we can make history. We are going to fight for that title!"
Winger Willian tweeted: "A big challenge!"
Champions elect?
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Don't forget a Chelsea victory will secure them the title with thee matches to go.
Stamford Bridge expects a party.
Team news
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Team news is in from Stamford Bridge, where Didier Drogba continues in Chelsea's attack in place of the injured Diego Costa.
Defender Joel Ward has overcome a shin injury to start for Crystal Palace.
Chelsea starting XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Ramires, Matic; Willian, Fabregas, Hazard; Drogba.
Crystal Palace starting XI: Speroni; Mariappa, Dann, Delaney (c), Ward; Ledley, McArthur; Puncheon, Mutch, Zaha; Bolasie.
Title celebrations have started
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Looks like Chelsea fans are gearing up for a title party at Stamford Bridge today. Associated Press reporter Rob Harris has tweeted this picture outside the ground.
Advantage MK Dons
First blood to MK Dons in League One as Carl Baker fires them into an early 1-0 lead against Yeovil. With Preston drawing 0-0 at Colchester, MK Dons are up as things stand.
Follow live text here.
Live now on BBC One
MOTD2 Extra
Former West Brom manager Alan Irvine: "It surprised me a little how scathing John Carver was in public. It's very difficult to work with players if you are too severe in what you say in public. It is going to be a difficult conversation today or tomorrow when John has a chat with Mike Williamson. Saying things to players in the confines of the dressing room is one thing but another thing out of it."
Williamson responds to accusations
More from Mike Williamson in response to being accused of getting sent off deliberately against Leicester by manager John Carver:
"Moving forward, I will do whatever I can to help my teammates prepare for the next two games and fight to get back into the team when I'm next available.
"I've had the honour to play for Newcastle United for five years now, and I can genuinely say that I feel privileged to play for this football club. I would never do anything intentionally to hurt the team or its supporters."
BreakingBREAKING NEWS
Williamson responds to accusations
Newcastle defender Mike Williamson has just released a statement in response to being accused of getting sent off deliberately by his own manager John Carver yesterday.
He said: "I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to the Newcastle United supporters and my fellow team-mates for getting sent-off during yesterday's game.
"There was absolutely no intent to hurt Jamie Vardy or get sent off, but I recognise that I should have been more composed and measured in my determination to win the ball. Unfortunately, it did the one thing that I never wanted to do, and that was to hurt the team."
A mobility scooter and congas
Blackpool's season ends in farce
Blackpool manager Lee Clark says the abandonment of their final-day game against Huddersfield "compounds an absolutely horrendous season".
Hundreds of fans ran on the pitch after 48 minutes, angry at the running of the club and relegation to League One.
Some fans released flares and began angrily chanting towards the owners in the directors' area, one fan joined the protest on a mobility scooter and others broke out in a conga line.
League One finale
Preston fans how are your nerves?
North End know a win at relegation-threatened Colchester today, on the final day of the season, and they are in the Championship. Lose and MK Dons will be promoted with a win at home to Yeovil.
Follow live text commentary here.
Post update
MOTD2 Extra
Match of the Day 2 Extra is about to get under way on BBC one now.
Joining Mark Chapman is former West Brom manager Alan Irvine, ex-England winger Trevor Sinclair and Jonathan Northcroft from the Sunday Times.
They will be discussing all today's football headlines, including the crisis at Newcastle, Chelsea's title party, the race for fourth spot and Sunderland's win against Southampton.
You can also watch online.
Shakers joy
There was a pitch invasion at Tranmere on Saturday, not from the home fans, but the away ones as Bury's 1-0 win, along with Southend's 3-1 defeat at Morecambe means Bury are promoted to League One.
Burton won the League Two title with a 3-2 win at Cambridge. Shrewsbury go up in second with Bury third. Southend, Wycombe, Stevenage and Plymouth will contest the play-offs.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Best and worst managerial impacts
Luke Hearn: Avram Grant did not have a clue at West Ham .....Sir Trevor however nearly saved us back in 2003. Legend.
Stephen: Bruce Rioch deserves a mention for signing Dennis Bergkamp and changing Arsenal forever!
Ade Mansbridge: Best managerial impact has to be Eddie Howe at Bournemouth. From -17 points in Division Two to promotion to the Premier League.
What are your best and worst managerial impacts? Tweet #bbcfootball, text 81111 or post on BBC Sport Facebook.
'Swansea play great football'
Swansea 2-0 Stoke
Danny Murphy
Match of the Day analyst
"I'm a big fan of Swansea and Garry Monk. They play great football, they're dynamic and they have players I like watching. They've played well for most of the season and not really had any bad times."
Pulis 'went mad' over phone checking
Man Utd 0-1 West Brom
Do you ever get told off for constantly checking the scores on your phone? You would not be popular with with Tony Pulis.
The West Brom boss says he "went mad" with some of his players who were checking scores before their 1-0 win at Manchester United.
'The Newcastle players were a disgrace'
Leicester City 3-0 Newcastle United
Phil Neville
Match of the Day analyst
"The comments about his Newcastle team were strong from their manager John Carver, but they could've been stronger. The Newcastle players were a disgrace.
"Mike Williamson's sending off I thought was a reckless challenge, but I don't think he did it on purpose and that was a silly comment from John Carver to suggest he did.
"But I look at Newcastle and see the supporters protesting, the manager having a go at the players and the players playing like that. They're in a sorry state."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Best and worst managerial impacts
These are some of the worst
Jack: Surely Steve Kean deserves a mention. He replaced Big Sam at mid-table Blackburn, we were relegated within two seasons.
Dan Fookes: Worst - Juande Ramos at Spurs. When we sacked him we only had two points (but Harry doesn't like to mention it).
What are your best and worst managerial impacts? Tweet #bbcfootball, text 81111 or post on BBC Sport Facebook.
Post update
Sunderland 2-1 Southampton
Phil Neville
Match of the Day analyst
"Sunderland have struggled to score goals this season but since Dick Advocaat has come to the club they have played with three strikers and they have created a lot more chances.
"The three forwards - Jermain Defoe, Danny Graham and Connor Wickham - were so narrow and that occupied the Southampton defence. When you do that you can pull off into a different position and create chances."
Post update
Liverpool 2-1 QPR
Danny Murphy
Match of the Day analyst
"The reason why you see so many teams that are down the bottom in this stat is because they spend so much time chasing the ball because they lack the quality.
"When you have to do that the players are tired and concede late goals."
'Benteke is playing with an arrogance'
Aston Villa 3-2 Everton
Danny Murphy
Match of the Day analyst
"Tim Sherwood has brought out the best in a lot of players, but especially Christian Benteke, who has scored 10 goals in eight games. With Benteke, Villa played to his strengths, but they weren't one-dimensional.
"He was a threat straight away, he is so strong and is playing with an arrogance at the moment. Villa were always looking for him and you can see why when he is playing like this. When he is in this type of form he is very difficult to defend against."
'Delph is England's best'
Aston Villa 3-2 Everton
Who is England's best midfielder?
No need to think about it, Tim Sherwood has the answer.
"I don't want to go over the top, but Fabian Delph - there's not a better midfielder in the country at the moment," said the Aston Villa boss after his side's 3-2 win over Everton.
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Burnley
Phil Neville
Match of the Day analyst
"Burnley are creating chances but are missing chances. They are the lowest scorers in the league and they just can't put the ball into the net. They're playing really well but cannot score. But, similar to QPR, they have just too much to do to stay up."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Best and worst managerial impacts
Mackiemore: Brian McDermott at Reading. Got us from relegation zone December 2010 to two FA Cup quarter-finals, play-off final and promotion in two years.
Can you top that?
What are your best and worst managerial impacts? Tweet #bbcfootball, text 81111 or post on BBC Sport Facebook.
'Tactically Newcastle got it wrong'
Leicester City 3-0 Newcastle United
Danny Murphy
Match of the Day analyst
"You have to give Leicester some credit, they had great enthusiasm and passion but from minute one Newcastle helped them all the way along.
"Tactically Newcastle got it wrong. They set up with a diamond but the problem with that is every time there was a turnover, it was so easy for Leicester to get forward with the wing-backs. There was a lack of leadership from Newcastle."
Battle to beat the drop
So, what have Saturday's results done to the bottom of the table? Burnley and QPR look all but gone, but wins for Sunderland, Leicester and Aston Villa bunch things up in the battle to avoid that third from bottom spot.
Newcastle, who have lost eight in a row, are just two points clear of safety...
Eagles flying high
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)
Crystal Palace looked as though they would be in a relegation scrap when Alan Pardew joined as manager with the club in the drop zone in January.
Since then, the Eagles have climbed to 12th, nine points clear of relegation and are very much looking forward to another campaign in the top flight.
Palace fans will be delighted to be in mid-table mediocrity with things at the bottom looking tight to say the least.
League One coverage
You can follow all the ups and downs in League One in our separate live text.
Share your views on the race for promotion and the battle to survive via #bbcfootball, or text 81111 (UK users only).
League One judgement day
At the bottom end of League One, things get a lot more complex. Get your abacus out and concentrate, because this next bit's tricky.
Yeovil Town are already down and three more clubs will follow them into the fourth tier next season.
Crawley Town, Colchester United and Leyton Orient are the three teams most in danger. If they lose their respective matches today, they will be relegated. That's unless Notts County suffer a collapse of Devon Loch-sized proportions, which could save Crawley, but we'll cross that bridge if we come to it.
Notts County are level on points with Crawley in 21st, while there's a two-point gap to Crewe Alexandra and Coventry City above them.
Got that? Good.
League One judgement day
It is the final day of the season in League One, where there is plenty to play for at both ends of the table.
Bristol City are champions by some distance, and it's a simple equation for Preston today. If they beat Colchester, they'll join the Robins in the Championship next season.
Anything less, and third-placed MK Dons could overhaul North End on the final day.
Because of their superior goal difference, the Dons - who are at home to bottom club Yeovil this afternoon - will finish second in the table if they better Preston's result.
Join the debate at #getinspired
Has your manager ever lost his temper with you? Have you ever been in the dog house more than Newcastle's Mike Williamson?
Doug Battle, Aberdeenshire: "We were 4-1 up with about 10 minutes to play. I am the goalkeeper, I receive a pass back but I nutmegged the oncoming striker. My manager went mad on the side lines and then subbed me for a right-back that was on the bench. He wouldn't even accept a post-match pint off me!"
Tweet #getinspired,text 81111 or post on BBC Sport Facebook.
'United need to shape up'
Manchester United 0-1 West Brom
Phil Neville
Match of the Day analyst
"In any team you have one or two players out of position but in the second half Manchester United had four or five players out of position and that's why they didn't have any flow.
"They had two wingers (Valencia and Young) at full-back, two centre-forwards (Rooney and Van Persie) in deep midfield and a midfielder in Fellaini as a centre-forward. That's too many players out of their best position.
"Manchester United have given Liverpool a glimmer of hope of finishing in the top four and they need to shape up."
Post update
Manchester United 0-1 West Brom
Danny Murphy
Match of the Day analyst
"If you get a result at Old Trafford your goalkeeper has to have played well. West Brom were resilient, organised, disciplined and they have kept 14 clean sheets. Only Chelsea have had more and that shows the influence Tony Pulis has had in getting them organised."
Tough at the top
It was a mixed day for those top six teams in action on Saturday. Manchester United's hopes of getting in the top three - thus earning an automatic Champions League group stage spot - were dealt a blow by a shock loss at home to West Brom.
Liverpool took full advantage, beating QPR 2-1, while Southampton were unable to work their way into the top six after a defeat by relegation-threatened Sunderland.
Football supports Ferdinand
Liverpool 2-1 QPR
There were sombre moments around the country's grounds yesterday, as former England captain Rio Ferdinand received messages of support after the death of his wife from cancer.
Rebecca Ellison, who married the QPR defender in 2009, died on Friday.
Both sets of players wore black armbands during QPR's Premier League match at Liverpool on Saturday.
Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard presented Rangers midfielder Joey Barton with a bouquet of flowers to give to Ferdinand.
Europe bound?
Tottenham v Manchester City (15:00 BST)
It isn't all about the Premier League title today.
Tottenham and Manchester City are playing at White Hart Lane later as the race for the European places intensifies.
Spurs know victory would be a huge boost in their bid for a Europa League spot, while a win for City would move them closer to securing automatic qualification for the Champions League group stages.
You can follow a separate live text commentary on this match from 15:00 BST.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Best and worst managerial impacts
Shivam Manghnani: Roberto Di Matteo at Chelsea. FA Cup and Champions League in 2 months.
Ben Redding: What about Sherwood? We were going down under Lambert and he's turned us into an exciting, attacking side
Pete Stephenson: Ronnie Moore at Hartlepool United - best manager in the Football League!
What are your best and worst managerial impacts? Tweet #bbcfootball, text 81111 or post on BBC Sport Facebook.
The back pages
I see what they've done there.
The Daily Express lead on Bournemouth's Championship title. Eddie Howe's men will be joined by Watford in the Premier League. The Hornets lost the title to the Cherries by conceding a last-minute goal at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
The back pages
Yaya Toure to Inter? The Star on Sunday claims the Italians will pay the Manchester City midfielder £46.2m to tempt him away from the Premier League. Not a bad day at the office.
The back pages
The Mail on Sunday has an interview with striker Alvaro Negredo - on loan at Valencia from Manchester City - about why things haven't worked for him in England. They also have words from Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, describing the title as his "most special" (if he wins it of course).
The back pages
Unsurprisingly, Newcastle's 3-0 defeat at Leicester has made a lot of the back pages as an eighth straight loss sends them into the Premier League relegation mire.
Players being accused of getting sent off deliberately, a fan revolt and just two points above safety, the Toon are in trouble. No wonder the Sunday Telegraph headlines it "Implosion". The Mail on Sunday opted for the headline "spineless".
The back pages
Many of you are probably just waking up after that Super Fight in Las Vegas - or even more likely still in bed.
You may not have made your Sunday morning stroll for the newspapers yet, so here is a taste of what you can expect...