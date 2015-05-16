Gerrard's Anfield farewell - as it happened

It's a lovely night in Liverpool. But the sun has gone down on Steven Gerrard's Anfield career. It wasn't the home send off Gerrard dreamed off but the Reds icon can still help his side win at Stoke next week. Thanks for your company.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
And here's a nice touch from Crystal Palace....
Crystal Palace: "Congratulations to Steven Gerrard on a wonderful career with @LFC. All the best for the future from all at @CPFC."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
British cruiserweight boxer and proud Evertonian Tony Bellew posts on Instagram:"My eldest boy was star struck meeting Steven! Broke my heart many a time but can't deny what a great footballer the lad is and a true role model for upcoming footballers and Scousers especially."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer tweets: There are good players and then there are great players. Good luck to Steven Gerrard, one of the great English players of our generation.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "Steven got a wonderful send off and he gave everything right to the end. He was the one who was driving us forward in the game and I though the support was absolutely brilliant, which is what you would expect. It was fantastic for him and his family but obviously the result and performance was disappointing."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew speaking to Match of the Day: "Against Manchester United and Chelsea we were excellent. We played at the same level today and the breaks fell our way. The balance of the side was held by Marouane Chamakh and well supported by the runners in midfield. Yannick Bolasie has that power and fear factor in him that scares defenders and it was a really top performance from him and us."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
In a world full of social media, mobile phones, email, Periscope (if you've not heard of it, give it a Google), what better way to say goodbye to someone than with a hand-written letter.
That's exactly what Mario Balotelli has produced for Steven Gerrard. The Italian calls playing with his captain an "amazing and unforgettable experience". "You are a great man and cool captain," he adds. "It is a pleasure to leave free kicks and penalties to you."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
One last go. One final foray around turf he once only dreamed of gracing. And boy oh boy, has he graced it.
Gerrard had 68 touches, played 53 passes, completing 85%, made two interceptions and one tackle.
Let's hope he soaked them all up.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "Steven is a player and a person who is irreplaceable in terms of what he has given over his time here. The standards he has set have been second to none. We now go forward at the end of the season without him and try to find a way to improve. That's our challenge."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Steven Gerrard speaking to Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker: "I wanted to say goodbye in a proper way - the only way I'd ever come back would be an emergency situation, but I hope I'm not needed come the winter."
On being a future manager: "You have to be good enough. This is a big club and can be brutal at times. I'm trying to go through the coaching badges and it's a bridge I will cross in a couple of years."
Match of the Day
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: "You have to admire the stadium as the emotion of the occasion wasn't going to stop them from celebrating Stevie. That was a really nice moment and an honour to be here. Words don't really conduct the feeling for Stevie across the country. Today we respect what he's done for both Liverpool and England and I'm sure he'll go on to better things in the USA and in coaching."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "In my time here we have lost two players who have played 700 games in Jamie Carragher and now Steven. They have been monumental players for this club and you throw in losing a world-class player like Luis Suarez. This is the challenge but we have to rise to it."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Steven Gerrard says he will never forget this day - and neither will Crystal Palace. This is their first league win at Anfield since November 1991.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Steve Gerrard, speaking to Match of the Day's Gary Lineker: "It was very emotional - an unbelievable send off. I'm very proud looking back at the last 17 years, but me being who I am, I'm disappointed in the team performance. Palace were fantastic and spoiled the party if you like. I will never forget this day - it's a day I've been dreading it, because I will miss it so much."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
MOTD's Alan Green at Anfield
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"All supporters, of whatever persuasion, should acknowledge we are witnessing the departure of a true legend of English football, not least because, like John Terry at Chelsea and Gary Neville at Manchester United, Steven Gerrard has been a one-club man.
"Don't expect to see too many more of their ilk."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon, talking to Sky Sports: "I grew up watching Steven Gerrard on Match of the Day. To play on the same pitch as him is some honour. It was great to be part of such a huge occasion."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Steven Gerrard to BBC Sport: "It was very emotional. I'm slightly disappointed with the team performance but credit to Crystal Palace. They spoilt the party. This is a day I will never ever forget. I've been in this city for a long time and it's time for a little break. Hopefully I will be welcomed back one day."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports: "Steven has basically been the fan on the pitch. Every kid who grows up wants to be Steven Gerrard."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is being interviewed by a television crew.
"We didn't do Steven justice today," he says.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Steven Gerrard, speaking on the pitch after the match: "It felt very strange today. I've been dreading this moment because I'm going to miss it so much. I've loved every minute, and I'm devastated I'm never going to play in front of these supporters again.
"It's very difficult to pick one moment. The very first time I ran out in front of The Kop, I'll never forget that. The first time I played for Liverpool was a dream come true. Everything after that was a bonus."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Everyone wants a picture with Gerrard. Martin Skrtel's son does a thumbs up sign as Gerrard has his picture taken with the Slovakia defender.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Credit to the Crystal Palace fans who have stayed behind and are applauding Steven Gerrard. The midfielder has completed his lap of Anfield but he remains out on the pitch. He is soaking in every last second...
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
There are still thousands of supporters inside Anfield a full half an hour after the final whistle.
Liverpool's players and their families are now posing for one last photograph with Steven Gerrard on the pitch.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
And here come the tears. It's not Liverpool's captain who is shedding them. It appears the occasion has overwhelmed Gerrard's three-year-old daughter Lourdes.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case: "Irrespective of the result, it was always going to be an emotional situation like this. It's been an absolute privilege to watch him over all these years. As Brendan Rodgers said earlier in the week, he could have moved to any number of clubs in the world at various stages of his career, but he's stayed here and it's been a joy to watch him."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Gerrard is now signing autographs..and what's this he has just been presented with? One fan reaches over to pass him what looks like a golden training shoe. Gerrard takes it before shaking the fans's hand. Another supporter passes him a bunch of flowers which Gerrard passes to one of his daughters.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Emotional scenes as Steven Gerrard stops in front of The Kop. He gathers his daughters together. "You'll Never Walk Alone" sing the fans.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Steven Gerrard, speaking on the pitch after the match: "I'd like to thank everyone at the club who's helped me over the last 17 years, from top to bottom. I'd like to thank all the staff who have helped me, and all the ex-players I've played alongside.
"But most of all, I'd like to thank the fans. These supporters here stand out more than any. I've played in front of most supporters around the world, but you are the best."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Steven Gerrard, speaking on the pitch after the match: "The club are in good hands, we've got great owners and a fantastic manager in Brendan. There's unbelievable potential in the squad.
"I'm sure there will be some new signings in the coming weeks, but looking round the dressing room, I love the players in there to death. I wish them every success in the future."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Three-year-old Lourdes is getting a piggyback off her dad as the Liverpool captain makes his way around Anfield. The banners are still out in the Kop. One simply reads: "Well done, lad".
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Steven Gerrard is addressing his adoring Anfield public for the last time.
"I have to save my last thank you to these supporters who stand out more than any of them," he says before The Kop breaks out into another song in tribute of their captain.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
"Sadly, ladies and gentlemen, all good things come to an end," says the pitch side announcer.
Steven Gerrard walks out with his three daughters to a huge reception.
"It felt very strange. I've been dreading this moment and I'm absolutely devastated I won't be playing in front of these supporters again," says Gerrard as he addresses the crowd.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"A hush falls over Anfield as Steven Gerrard's Liverpool team-mates wait on the pitch for their captain to re-emerge with his family."
James in Brighton: When you make the game all about one man, you will lose a game of football. Simple as that. Should have retired last season anyway. Fair play Palace for showing them how to play a team game.
Mark in Newcastle: Sentiment doesn't win you games. Gerrard has found that out Zaha'd way.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
"There's only one Steven Gerrard" roars The Kop. All Liverpool's players are back out on the pitch...except the captain. He's gathering his three daughters, three-year-old Lourdes, nine-year-old Lexie and 11-year-old Lilly-Ella, in the tunnel. And here they come..."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"So it's all over at Anfield for Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard - and not the most distinguished of games with which to conclude an outstanding career. Once the outcome became clear, Anfield was in full voice paying tribute to their captain."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case: "When you say Steven Gerrard is on a par with Kenny Dalglish, there's always going to be people who say Kenny was the better player. When you look at the players around Kenny, he had people he could feed off. Stevie has all of those qualities that you could put together from those midfields of the 1980s."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Here come Liverpool's players. And they are all wearing Steven Gerrard number eight shirts...
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
What does this result mean? Liverpool could have secured a place in the Europa League group stage with victory. Instead they can still finish seventh and out of Europe. Palace can still finish as high as 10th - a tremendous effort considering where they were.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case: "It's been such a tremendous time and it's been an absolute joy watching Steven Gerrard play. The marauding runs from box to box, the shots he's taken, the goals. It's a shame he's moving on, but it comes to us all."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Liverpool have been well beaten but no one is leaving Anfield. Liverpool fans are staying to give Steven Gerrard one last standing ovation.
Carl Edwards: What a truly pathetic display this has been. Playing like a Sunday league team. Embarrassing.
Liam Stones: Once again Liverpool have been bullied off the pitch by a much stronger side.
Wayne Ellis: Gerrard ending his Liverpool career in a familiar situation, surrounded by mediocrity. Rodgers has bought terribly and should go.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush... Anfield greats are out of their seats to applaud Steven Gerrard off the pitch. Jason Puncheon is the first player to speak to Gerrard after the final whistle. The Liverpool players have disappeared to the dressing room but they will be back out shortly.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
All over. Crystal Palace have gatecrashed Stevie G's farewell party.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
Seconds remaining of Steven Gerrard's Anfield career.
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace
BBC Radio 5 live
"The challenge is a foot outside the box. There's the guy who is going to referee the FA Cup final."
Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace - Glenn Murray
Substitute Glenn Murray's initial shot is saved by Simon Mignolet but the rebound falls kindly for the striker who makes no mistake. All over for Gerrard and Liverpool.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha is sent tumbling by Lucas and a penalty is awarded. But was it inside the area? Huge call by the referee and Steven Gerrard's final home game is ending in controversy.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case: "The crowd have been a little bit unsupportive of Raheem Sterling today as he's not had one of his better games."
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Almighty scramble in the Liverpool area. Glenn Murray hits the post from close range and tries to force home the rebound but up goes an off side flag.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Liverpool change...Alberto Moreno replaced by 18-year-old Jerome Sinclair. It means Steven Gerrard will finish the match.
Chris Heron: Can someone get me Alan Pardew's number in case I ever need to ruin a party?
Paul Hawkins: Steven Gerrard has today made Marouane Chamakh look like a decent professional footballer. #ThanksStevie
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
It's all getting a little scrappy. Palace have picked up two quick yellow cards - James McArthur and Jordon Mutch. Liverpool need to pick up the tempo.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Change coming up. Yannick Bolasie is replaced by Glenn Murray.
Sam in Sunderland: First Palace cost Liverpool the title last year, now they're ruining Gerrard's send-off, becoming a bogey side?
Sandra Williams in Merseyside: Naughty Palace... did they not receive the memo/script?! Or maybe they just hadn't heard it was Stevie's last home game!! Tut tut.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
A stat for Liverpool to cling to - 43% of Steven Gerrard's 185 Liverpool goals have come in the last half-an-hour of games. Into the last 10 minutes.
Robbie Devenney: Maybe if Liverpool spent less time trying to give Gerrard his moment they might be able to get back into this.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case: "Liverpool tried to get Steven Gerrard on line with a couple of passes in and around the area, but Palace have closed ranks and defended well in numbers to snuff it out."
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Over the bar. Frustration is etched across Gerrard's face.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Free-kick to Liverpool. It's within Steven Gerrard range. Here he comes...
Adam in Edinburgh: Even as a Manchester United fan I feel bad for Gerrard right now. For all the great Liverpool teams he's been a part of in his career, his last ever home game has such poor players around him. Remember when Sterling was Madrid bound? Looks a bit ridiculous now doesn't it?
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Steven Gerrard's Anfield career started with a win over Blackburn in 1998. It's threatening to end in defeat unless Liverpool can pull something off in the last 15 minutes.
Post update
So close. Gerrard, Can, Coutinho and the ball flies narrowly wide of the post.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Corner to Palace. It comes to nothing and suddenly there's a Liverpool counter. Gerrard is charging forward but Raheem Sterling's ball fails to reach the unmarked midfielder who would have been clean through.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Crystal Palace demonstrated that they were not a side to stand meekly aside when they made Chelsea fight for the win at Stamford Bridge that gave them the Premier League title.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"And they're at it again here on what has so far proved to be an undistinguished farewell to Steven Gerrard from Liverpool. Is there still time for one last rescue act?
"The star of the show has been Crystal Palace's Yannick Bolasie, who has ran the Liverpool defence ragged with his pace, power and direct running."
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
You could hear a pin drop in Anfield. Twenty minutes left.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case: "He's such a handful Yannick Bolasie. Once again Dejan Lovren gets turned and somehow Bolasie turned and kept the ball at his feet with all the tricks. It's getting frantic now and Liverpool haven't settled down at all in this second half. With Lambert on the pitch now, it looks like Plan B has been deployed."
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Time running out for Steven Gerrard and Liverpool. Brendan Rodgers sends on Rickie Lambert and Lucas. Jordon Ibe and Adam Lallana are replaced. Gerrard now playing in a more forward role. What odds on him scoring?
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Yannick Bolasie has come alive. He dances past two challenges inside the Liverpool area and then thumps a shot which rattles the bar. Liverpool are all over the place.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case: "That was a calculated shot by Gerrard. It was heading to the bottom right-hand corner and it was a shame it couldn't quite find its way in."
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Is this the fairytale send-off Steven Gerrard has dreamed off? Raheem Sterling tees up the number eight who tries to find the bottom corner of the Palace net only to be thwarted by Wayne Hennesey.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
This was supposed to be all about Steven Gerrard. Wilfried Zaha has clearly not read the script.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case: "Dejan Lovren gets turned inside out there by Yannick Bolasie. He couldn't get anywhere near him and he basically ball-watched. It shouldn't have made its way across the box to reach Wilfried Zaha."
Post update
Astonishing. Substitute Wilfried Zaha has only been on the pitch 22 seconds after replacing Lee Chung-yong when he taps home from four yards after excellent work by Yannick Bolasie. Strong suspicions of offside but the goal is given. Crystal Palace are threatening to ruin Steven Gerrard's farewell.
Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace - Wilfried Zaha
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
BBC Radio Merseyside
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case: "It's these opportunities that Liverpool are snatching at. Philippe Coutinho and now Jordan Henderson - both not quite catching the ball right. The pace and intensity of the build-up play is good, but it just peters out when the strike comes."
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Not sure whether Steven Gerrard and his Liverpool colleagues have been overcome by events surrounding the game today - but they need to up the tempo to ensure they make this a winning farewell. Crystal Palace still by far the more dangerous side."
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Jordan Henderson with a first time shot from 20 yards in front of The Kop... wide. You can't help but think what might have happened had that fallen to Steven Gerrard.
Post update
Gary Lineker Twitter
The Lee Chung-yong penalty debate could get an airing on Match Of The Day tonight...
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
EPACopyright: EPA
Will Steven Gerrard finish the game? Brendan Rodgers must be thinking about adding some fresh legs but will he dare bring the captain's final home game to a premature end?
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
BBC Radio Merseyside
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case: "It's getting more and more open as the game goes on. Liverpool aren't getting a foot hold. Palace are creating the better chances and Liverpool need to step up the efforts now."
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool's defence is all at sea. Big shouts for a penalty from the visitors as Martin Skrtel appears to clip Lee Chung-yong's right boot. Nothing given and Alan Pardew is furious.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
The Kop is urging Liverpool forward. A brilliant ball by Philippe Coutinho is chested down by Jordan Henderson but he mis-hits his shot. The ball falls to invitingly for Jordon Ibe who fires into the side netting.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Steven Gerrard played 35 passes in the opening half, completing 86%. He touched the ball 41 times, only Emre Can, Jordan Henderson and Martin Skrtel saw more of the ball in red.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
A chance for Palace right at the start of the half. Joe Ledley is nearly in but his first touch is too heavy allowing Simon Mignolet to gather. Warning signs for Liverpool.
Joey, London: Palace the better side in the first half. Zaha on 2nd half to win it. Stevie G #invisible.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Steven Gerrard's last 45 minutes at Anfield as a permanent Liverpool player coming up. Can the Reds make it a winning farewell for their captain? We're back under way
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
It is hard to argue Crystal Palace did not merit their leveller. The London club have threatened with less possession than their hosts and had as many shots - six.
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case: "Liverpool haven't so much as laboured through that first-half, but they've not stretched Crystal Palace enough. They've almost taken their foot off the gas after the opening goal and said what will be, will be."
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
You can watch Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard receiving a guard of honour ahead of the game right here. Gerrard was accompanied by his three daughters Lourdes, Lexie and Lilly-Ella as he walked out to a standing ovation on his final Anfield appearance.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"After the fanfare for Steven Gerrard, this has been a strangely flat Anfield - almost as if many are waiting for the final whistle to pick up the mood once more as Liverpool's captain says his final farewell. On the pitch, the current scoreline of 1-1 is the least Crystal Palace deserve. They have been the better side."
Kahn Karn: That just sums up Simon Mignolet, great free-kick but terrible keeping, moved the other way, didn't even get near the ball.
Chris Wright: Not quite John Barnes, but magnificent free-kick from Puncheon! Palace deserve that.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Steven Gerrard does not look happy as he makes his way to the dressing room. Liverpool have not got going despite Adam Lallana giving them the lead. It's all pretty flat at Anfield and it's Palace's travelling fans who are making all the noise.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case: "I did say that Jason Puncheon is one of the more gifted players out there when he gets on the ball. That free-kick deceived everyone. I thought he was going to go over the other side of the wall, but he just curled it round to make sure it nestled in the far corner."
GOAL
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace - Jason Puncheon
Has Jason Puncheon just gatecrashed Steven Gerrard's farewell party?
PACopyright: PA
The Palace midfielder curls a free-kick around the Liverpool wall and into the net in front of the Kop after a poor challenge by Emre Can on Yannick Bolasie earns the Reds player a yellow card.
Poor by Can. Excellent by Puncheon.
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Philippe Coutinho tries to pick out Steven Gerrard inside the Palace area but it is cut out by a yellow shirt before the number eight could connect. Groans from the home fans who are itching to see Liverpool's captain score on his final Anfield appearance.
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
What has happened to the atmosphere? Non existent at the moment despite the home team leading.
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
The television camera zooms in on Gerard Houllier who is here for Steven Gerrard's final Anfield game. The Frenchman has his arms folded and is wearing the look of a schoolmaster cross with his unruly pupils.
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case: "It looked to be creeping in at the far post from where we are sat right behind that Jason Puncheon shot. That's what Simon Mignolet is there for to get down low to those efforts."
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Palace scored one in their previous four games and now we know why. They have created more chances than Liverpool yet trail. Another opportunity for the visitors as Jason Puncheon's deflected effort is kept out by Simon Mignolet's right arm. Fine stop by the keeper.
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Another chance for Yannick Bolasie but he blazes over the bar in front of the Kop. Liverpool's defence causing Steven Gerrard plenty of anxiety.
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Adam Lallana, another expensive Liverpool signing who has endured a season of frustration, took that goal very well and captured the mood of the occasion by turning and running straight to Steven Gerrard. The game needed that - it had been as flat as a pancake beforehand."
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Chance for Palace to equalise as Yannick Bolasie's low cross is intercepted into the path of Joe Ledley, but he hits it over the bar. Will Palace come to regret that later?
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Jonathan Overend
BBC Radio 5 live at Anfield
"A mix-up at the back, Martin Kelly to Scott Dann, the lines of communication lacking. Lallana stole in with pace, he was in on Wayne Hennessey, clipped into the top corner. A huddle for the Liverpool players including Steven Gerrard, of course."
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case on BBC Radio Merseyside: "As soon as it broke it was that little bit of pressure that wasn't being put on the Palace defenders earlier. Adam Lallana still had a long way to go when he got the ball, I thought he might square it to Raheem Sterling, but he took it on with confidence there to finish."
GOAL
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace - Adam Lallana
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Anfield comes to life as Adam Lallana shows terrific composure to beat Wayne Hennessey after holding off Scott Dann. Super finish by the former Southampton man. Steven Gerrard is among the first to congratulate Lallana.
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case on BBC Radio Merseyside: "Yannick Bolasie coming in on that right foot of his didn't quite get hold of the shot. But when he unleashed it, it could have gone anywhere."
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
Palace arrived at Anfield on the back of a four-match losing run but they have settled into this. Yannick Bolasie cuts in and sends a shot towards Simon Mignolet which Martin Skrtel deflects wide. Promising from the visitors.
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
How much were tickets selling for this game? Anyone who paid the reported £1,200 might be feeling a little short changed right now.
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
News from Burnley where Sean Dyche has just said he expects striker Danny Ings to leave the Clarets this summer. Anfield bound?
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case on BBC Radio Merseyside: "It's a little bit slow starting this game. There's been no real clear cut chances, no sustained pressure and at the same time nothing for Simon Mignolet to worry about."
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
First threat from Palace. Good work by Jason Puncheon and Lee Chung-yong allows Pape Souare to deliver a cross in front of the Kop but Simon Mignolet plucks the ball out of the air before any damage can be done.
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case on BBC Radio Merseyside: "Adam Lallana twists and turns. When he's in that kind of form, he can take on anyone and cause them real problems."
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
Free-kick to Liverpool and guess who's going to take it? Steven Gerrard curls the ball into the danger area but it comes to nothing. All very flat.
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
BBC Radio 5 live at Anfield
"Emre Can's attempt, a scuff, is the only effort so far. Gerrard's barely touched the ball. Plenty of talking, his moment will come I'm sure."
Gerrard has made just one touch in the Crystal Palace half.
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
Has all that build-up to Steven Gerrard's final home game taken its toll on Liverpool? Little threat from either side so far.
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Anfield is suddenly eerily subdued after that thunderous and emotional reception for Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard before kick-off, which he shared with his children and after a guard of honour from Crystal Palace's players. Anfield is now waiting for a Gerrard "moment" - and history suggests he will deliver."
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
On Twitter: Great to see Brendan Rodgers hiring a plane and banner for such a momentous occasion.
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
All pretty low key at Anfield although the plane has created a buzz among the crowd. Crystal Palace are on a run of four straight defeats and it looks as though they are in for another long day as the Reds dominate possession.
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
There's a plane circling the skies above Anfield. Another anti Brendan Rodgers banner? Not this time. "In Rodgers We Trust" it reads.
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case on BBC Radio Merseyside: "The movement's good, the pressing's good. It seems to me that Liverpool are right up for this and it's a promising start."
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
Liverpool dominating the early exchanges with Philippe Coutinho winning a corner. Jordan Henderson whips it in for Steven Gerrard but it is hacked clear before the man of the moment can pounce.
Former Liverpool midfielder Jimmy Case on BBC Radio Merseyside: "It goes without saying what Steven Gerrard has done for this football club. At times he could've moved to other clubs, but he's stayed loyal. I don't think that'll happen too much in the future. I don't think he should be going, but that's what happens in football sometimes."
Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace
We're under way.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Has "You'll Never Walk Alone" ever been sung so loudly? Another banner: "All the way from Kuwait to say goodbye to Stevie".
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
"You'll Never Walk Alone" is being played. Gerrard is talking to his three daughters on the pitch. There are banners everywhere saluting the Liverpool captain at an emotionally charged Anfield.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Anfield stands for Steven Gerrard, who high fives every single Crystal Palace player on his way out. Lovely touch from the Liverpool skipper. "Steve Gerrard, Gerrard..." roars the Kop.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Guard of honour for Steven Gerrard who walks out on the pitch with his three daughters who are dressed in matching pink and white outfits. What an ovation...
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
Busy day of flags and banners on the Kop.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
"I asked members of staff if they could describe Steven Gerrard in one word, what word would that be," added Reds manager Brendan Rodgers.
"It's Liverpool. Not just Liverpool as a football club but Liverpool the supporters and Liverpool the city.
"What Steven has given to this city, politicians haven't given to this city. He's a wonderful symbol for the people here and is an icon of the club."
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Underneath those talented Steven Gerrard feet today is a message. It's emotional, fitting and will be with the departing legend for every step.
On the insole of his boots reads: "You leave a legend, you'll return a hero. The city of Liverpool is always with you. You'll Never Walk Alone."
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger tweets: I wish I could be there tonight! I know Stevie gets the farewell he deserves. YNWA.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
The players are in the tunnel as the Kop breaks into another song about Steven Gerrard.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "We want to do it for Stevie. This is a game years to come when a lot of these players will remember being involved in Stevie's last game. It's important they tell their grandchildren they won the game."
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Steven Gerrard on Sky Sports: "All I can ask for is three points. I'll be trying to get on the score sheet too - that'd be a bonus. I'm on penalties, throw-ins, goal kicks - the lot."
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Another banner at Anfield: "Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool - thanks Stevie"
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Lovely pictures outside the Liverpool dressing room where Steven Gerrard's three daughters - three-year-old Lourdes, nine-year-old Lexie and 11-year-old Lilly-Ella - are stood waiting for their dad.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill on Instagram:"Farewell to Steven Gerrard it was a privilege to have played against this guy in the derbies and more importantly to see his passion for his club. Yes he's a red and I'll always be blue but I have a lot of respect for this guy. Liverpool will not be the same without him. Wish him and his family all the best in America in the MLS. #Respect #Loyalty"
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Two women in the crowd are holding a banner which reads "Stevie G - we love you". Another reads "Thank You Liverpool's Gr8est YNWA". Meanwhile, the pre-match music is still aimed at Los Angeles-bound Gerrard. Kids In America by Kim Wilde is now playing.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Twenty minutes to kick-off. Anfield is filling nicely. There won't be a spare seat in the house come kick-off - even though some tickets have been selling for £1,200.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise may now be playing in Cyprus but it seems the emotion of Steven Gerrard's goodbye gripped him on Friday.
In a tear-jerking blog post, Riise wrote: "He is the greatest Liverpool has ever had. I'm honoured that I can say I played seven years with the legend himself. I won Champions League with him, even though I think he won it for us."
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Mark Lawrenson
Football Analyst
"This is billed as Steven Gerrard's Anfield farewell but, you know what, I don't think it will be his last game there for Liverpool.
PACopyright: PA
"We have seen players come back to England from Major League Soccer in the United States on loan before and, if he wants to do that, then Gerrard is not going to go anywhere else in this country.
"I don't see Crystal Palace ruining Gerrard's big day. It is basically a chance for all Liverpool fans to say thank you and pay homage to him.
"He has scored in his last two games and it would be nice if he got a goal in this game too. But he is not going to play the full 90 minutes is he? And, when he comes off early, he will get the longest standing ovation in Anfield's history."
Echo and Bunnymen's "Nothing Lasts Forever" is now playing at Anfield. It seems all the pre-match music have been especially picked with Steven Gerrard in mind!
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Former England captain and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham keeps his Instagram message to Steven Gerrard simple: "Loyalty..."
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"As Liverpool come out to warm up, Steven Gerrard's colleagues allow him to run on ahead so he can take the full acclaim from the Kop."
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Steven Gerrard, wearing an orange bib over a red shirt, runs out into Anfield sunshine to warm up and receives a standing ovation from the early arrivals inside the ground. Gerrard responds by raising his hands in the air and applauding.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Stuart Pearce
Former England left-back on Final Score
"One thing is for certain. Steven Gerrard will be back at Liverpool in one shape or form. Be it ambassador, coach, manager, whatever. I think there's a strong possibility he could come back on loan in November."
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Paul Ince was the captain of Liverpool when Steven Gerrard made his debut yet that did not stop the teenager holding back against the skipper in training.
Former Liverpool and Senegal player Salif Diao recalls: "I remember the first time he trained at Melwood he shouted at Paul Ince, at the time Ince was the main man, he did whatever he wanted, no one touched him, and Gerrard smashed into Paul Ince and shouted at him. We all thought this kid has got something!"
And, judging by the photograph above, it seems Gerrard did not hold back after Ince joined Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
PACopyright: PA
"Can't help but think Anfield's DJ is pouring his heart out just a little too much now. After David Bowie's "Heroes" we've just had REM's "The End Of The World As We Know It." Over-dramatic?
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Former Norway defender Vegard Heggem, the player Steven Gerrard replaced to make his Liverpool debut in 1998, has posted a good luck message to the club's influential captain.
"What a player. #ThanksStevie and good luck!" tweets Heggem, who was at Anfield between 1998-2003.
Michael Owen, who scored in Gerrard's debut against Blackburn, writes on sportlobster: "Although it must seem like the long goodbye for Liverpool fans, in the words of Eduardo Galeano, "history never really says goodbye. History says 'See you later.'"
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace arrive at Anfield on the back of four straight league defeats and boss Alan Pardew has made five changes to the side that started the 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United on 9 May.
In come keeper Wayne Hennessey, ex-Liverpool defender Martin Kelly, midfielders Jason Puncheon, Lee Chung-yong and striker Marouane Chamakh.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Liverpool managers past and present are deep in conversation outside the home team dressing room as Gerard Houllier, the man who gave Steven Gerrard his debut in 1998, catches up with Brendan Rodgers.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Perfect weather for a legend's farewell at an immaculate Anfield.
Steven Gerrard will be given a guard of honour prior to the game when he will be applauded on to the pitch by both sets of players.
Giant mosaics will be displayed by the Kop and the lower Centenary Stand in recognition of his services to the club, with one reading 'Captain' and the other spelling out his initials and the number of his shirt - eight.
After the game Gerrard will make a speech to the capacity crowd before stepping off the Anfield turf for the last time.
Have you got your hankies ready?
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on BBC Final Score
"I can't quite understand why Steven Gerrard is leaving. There is nobody else in Liverpool's squad who could play in that position. He could easily do another year at that club."
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Liverpool
Steven Gerrard starts his final home game for Liverpool but striker Rickie Lambert and defender Glen Johnson make way for Alberto Moreno and Jordon Ibe.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Liverpool's veteran match-day announcer George Sephton - whose voice has been heard here for more than 40 years - has clearly been putting a bit of effort into his song selection for Steven Gerrard's final game at Anfield. Still 60 minutes to go, the stadium is deserted and it's Tina Turner's "Simply The Best."
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Here he is, the man they have all come to say goodbye to. Steven Gerrard looks composed as he makes his way to the dressing room but will he be wiping away tears later?
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"All about one man at Anfield today and the final paragraph of Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard's farewell programme notes says it all: "Obviously only 45,000 people can be inside the ground today but I know there are millions around the world and it's been an absolute privilege to play for every one of them. You'll Never Walk Alone."
So, it's an end of an era at Anfield but where does Steven Gerrard rank in the list of all-time Premier League midfielders? The top-flight has been blessed with wonderful talents in the shape of Patrick Vieira, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard. Is Gerrard the best of the lot? Or does he depart for Los Angeles trailing his rivals?
Best central midfielder of the Premier League era?
So as Anfield prepares to laud Steven Gerrard, just where does he fit into the all-time list of Premier League central midfielders?
Vote now at the top of the page. Terms and conditions can be found here and the vote will close at 19:30 BST.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Top marks to the man who plays the music at Anfield. "Heroes" by David Bowie is being pumped out over the speakers as fans begin to make their way into the ground.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"The simple message from Steven Gerrard on the front of a special issue Liverpool match day programme sums it up perfectly."
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Players come and go so why is Steven Gerrard's final Anfield appearance significant? Liverpool fans don't need it spelling out but for those unaware of the love affair between the 34-year-old and the Kop, here goes.
Gerrard and Liverpool fans have so many shared memories, including the 2005 Champions League final, two FA Cups, three League Cups and a Uefa Cup. The local hero could have won so much more elsewhere but he stayed loyal when Chelsea came calling at the peak of his career.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Huge cheers for Steven Gerrard from a huge crowd that has gathered outside the players' entrance at Anfield as he climbs off the team coach. The captain, who is suited and booted, responds with a smile and a wave.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"A day of celebration and sadness here at Anfield as Liverpool captain Steve Gerrard makes his final appearance in front of The Kop - and the great old stadium is in readiness."
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)
Has there ever been so much focus on a fifth versus 12th fixture in the history of the Premier League?
But for Steven Gerrard's last Anfield appearance as a permanent Liverpool player - talk of the midfielder returning from LA Galaxy on loan has already started - this would be a run of the mill end of season fixture.
Instead the football world awaits a moment of history as a Reds icon prepares to wave goodbye to his adoring public for the last time.
It's a cold November Sunday on Merseyside and the time is around 17:45 GMT. Liverpool lead Blackburn Rovers 2-0 with one minute of normal time remaining when manager Gerard Houllier instructs a fresh-faced 18-year-old on the substitutes' bench to get ready for action.
The teenage midfielder hardly has time to do anything during his few moments on the pitch and those inside Anfield are unaware a Reds star is being born.
Sixteen years, five months and 17 days since that first appearance in 1998, Steven George Gerrard steps out in front of the Kop one last time before heading to LA Galaxy after helping the club win 10 trophies after 185 goals in 708 games.
Having caused grown men to weep with joy in Istanbul in 2005, it is the turn of arguably Liverpool's greatest ever player to fight back the tears at an emotionally charged Anfield.
By Neil Johnston
All times stated are UK
