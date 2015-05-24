Steven Gerrard's Liverpool career is over. Embarrassing by Liverpool. Stoke are in dreamland. Thanks for your company. Reaction to this astonishing result can be found here.
Post update
Stoke 6-1 Liverpool
Liverpool have conceded six goals in a league game for the first time since losing 7-2 to Spurs in 1963.
Post update
Stoke 6-1 Liverpool
Three minutes added time.
Post update
Stoke 6-1 Liverpool
Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown
Final Score
"There are defining results, if you are going lose games and lose them in this matter - then no matter how far behind someone you are, things could change.
"If you look at it, Brendan Rodgers has not been able to convince Gerrard to stay, Sterling is obviously not happy and it has been nowhere near as good as last year.
There will be a major board meeting after this match, maybe a new manager will be able to convince Sterling to state."
Post update
Stoke 6-1 Liverpool
This is no way for Steven Gerrard to bow out. His team-mates should hang their heads in shame.
GOAL
Stoke 6-1 Liverpool
You can't make it up.
Peter Crouch has only been on the pitch a few moments and the former Liverpool man adds salt to his old club's wounds as he adds a sixth goal with a perfectly placed header.
Post update
Stoke 5-1 Liverpool
OptaJoe: Stoke have scored five goals in a top-flight game for the first time since November 1982.
Post update
Stoke 5-1 Liverpool
Six minutes remaining. Liverpool players cannot wait for the whistle to go. This has been a truly awful performance.
SUBSTITUTION
Stoke 5-1 Liverpool
Can Peter Crouch get a sixth goal for Stoke? The former Liverpool sriker is on for Marko Arnautovic.
Post update
Stoke 5-1 Liverpool
This game is petering out. After the first-half fireworks the game has descended into a scrappy affair. Adam Lallana wants a penalty after a challenge by Erik Pieters. The referee is not interested.
Post update
Stoke 5-1 Liverpool - Steven Gerrard
Liverpool are finally beginning to play some decent stuff. But this has been a shambles from Brendan Rodgers' side.
GOAL
Stoke 5-1 Liverpool - Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard seals his Liverpool career with his 186th goal for the club after a composed finish from inside the Stoke area.
Liverpool have a goal. But it means little in the grand scheme of things. Stoke are still heading for a big win.
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Nice play by Steven Gerrard as he attempts to curl the ball into the net from outside the area but the ball flies narrowly wide.
SUBSTITUTION
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Here comes Stoke forward Peter Odemwingie for Jonathan Walters.
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Asmir Begovic denies Adam Lallana with a fine save after Gerrard flicks Coutinho's pass into the path of the midfielder. Then Gerrard forces a save from the Stoke keeper.
It's too little too late for the Reds.
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
TwitterCopyright: Twitter
Five goals not enough? We'll see - there's still time...
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Stoke have become a little casual. Hardly surprising considering what has gone on so far. Liverpool are seeing more of the ball but cannot do anything with it. Half an hour remaining.
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Stoke City fans are singing a song about being last on Match of the Day.
Somehow I doubt they will be tonight.
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Stoke are winning 7-0 on shots on target. It says everything, absolutely everything, about Liverpool today. They have simply not turned up for Steven Gerrard's last game.
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Rare Liverpool corner. Stoke keeper Asmir Begovic cannot get to it but neither can a Liverpool player.
The Reds yet to register a shot on target.
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Will Brendan Rodgers turn to Raheem Sterling before the end of the game? The Reds boss has already made two changes but Stoke remain in cruise control.
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
So where does this leave Liverpool in their bid for a Europa League spot?
The Reds are currently sixth in the 'as it stands' table - enough to secure them a third qualifying round spot in Europe's second-tier club competition.
Not that they deserve it on this evidence.
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Liverpool are on a rare attack. Jordon Ibe with the ball at his feet on the edge of the Stoke area but slips and the chance is gone. Sums up a day to forget for the Reds.
KICK-OFF
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Here come the teams.
Surely Liverpool can't play any worse than they have in the first 45 minutes can they?
Liverpool respond by making two changes - Kolo Toure and Jordon Ibe are on. Emre Can and Alberto Moreno are off.
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
James Porter: So while Drogba gets a testimonial send off, Gerrard gets torn to pieces by Stoke, Franky Lamps is scoring goals…
Chris Clarke: Just put Stevie on his plane, he doesn't deserve this.
Fintan Kavanagh: Is Liverpool going 5-0 down to Stoke part of some contrived Istanbul narrative bookend to Stevie G's career?
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Opta: Stoke are the first team to score five goals against Liverpool in a league game since Coventry in December 1992.
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at St James' Park
"No response from Newcastle fans when Hull City half-time score is read out. Gasps when Stoke v Liverpool score is read out."
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown
Final Score
"It does not look like Brendan Rodgers is in control at all right now. The question is he a top manager or a top coach? We are not mentioning Stoke but they are playing such good football."
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Former Stoke striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"I cannot believe what is going on. This result - and it will be a result - has taken Raheem Sterling off the back pages. It is now about Brendan Rodgers. Now he has to convince the owners, and the fans, that he hasn't lost the dressing room."
HALF-TIME
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Disgraceful by Liverpool. Stoke are saving their best for last.
Post update
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool
Former Stoke striker Garth Crooks
BBC Sport
"You can't blame this on Raheem Sterling, this is shambolic. Stoke have gone at Liverpool and they have just surrendered."
GOAL
Stoke 5-0 Liverpool - Steven Nzonzi
Astonishing. Utter humiliation for Liverpool as Steven N'Zonzi finds the top corner with a 25-yard thunder-bolt.
Stoke fans tease Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers with the chant: 'You're getting sacked in the morning'.
Post update
Stoke 4-0 Liverpool
There's only one word to describe this Liverpool performance - woeful. Steven Gerrard looks as though he cannot wait for this to finish.
GOAL
Stoke 4-0 Liverpool - Charlie Adam
Stoke are in dreamland. Steven Gerrard and Liverpool are living a nightmare.
Charlie Adam rubs salt into Liverpool's wounds with a low 20-yard finish after a mistake by Lucas. The ball flies between Martin Skrtel's legs and flies into the bottom corner of Simon Mignolet's net.
Post update
Stoke 3-0 Liverpool
No sign of Liverpool getting back into this. Stoke have gone from strength to strength since securing Premier League safety and Mark Hughes's side have dominated from the start.
Post update
Stoke 3-0 Liverpool
One win in five league games before today for Liverpool. They're rapidly heading for one win in six.
Post update
Stoke 3-0 Liverpool
Post update
Stoke 3-0 Liverpool
Steven Gerrard deserves a better send off than this from his Liverpool team-mates. Take nothing away from Stoke but the Reds have been awful.
GOAL
Stoke 3-0 Liverpool - Jonathan Walters
Shocking from Liverpool who have pressed the self-destruct button at the Britannia.
Emre Can's poor headed clearance falls to Jonathan Walters whose initial effort is kept out by Simon Mignolet but the Liverpool keeper can do nothing with the rebound.
Stoke fans are demanding a fourth goal. Liverpool fans have fallen silent.
GOAL
Stoke 2-0 Liverpool - Mame Biram Diouf
What. A. Goal.
Liverpool are shell-shocked as Mame Biram Diouf thumps home an unstoppable finish from the edge of the area. The Stoke forward punishes the visitors after being afforded far too much space.
Brendan Rodgers responds by ordering Raheem Sterling to warm up.
Post update
Stoke 1-0 Liverpool
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"I wouldn't say Simon Mignolet made a howler but he didn't push the ball wide enough, having kept it out of the net. He might argue his defenders should have done more to help cover."
Post update
Stoke 1-0 Liverpool
Simon Mignolet will be blamed for that goal but Liverpool have been all over the place from the start. Brendan Rodgers' side have shown little attacking threat. Stoke have been busy and dangerous.
GOAL
Stoke 1-0 Liverpool - Mame Biram Diouf
It's been coming and Stoke finally have their reward.
Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet can only parry Charlie Adam's low 20-yard effort into the path of Mame Biram Diouf who cannot miss from almost point-blank range.
The Britannia Stadium erupts.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Liverpool
Close for Liverpool.
Great link up play between Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana results in the latter curling an effort just wide of Asmir Begovic's post.
YELLOW CARD
Stoke 0-0 Liverpool
It might be goalless but it's 2-1 to Stoke on yellow cards as Glenn Whelan is booked for a rash challenge on Adam Lallana. Referee Anthony Taylor is the busiest man on the pitch.
YELLOW CARD
Stoke 0-0 Liverpool
End of season kick-about? Forget it. Liverpool midfielder Lucas becomes the second player to be booked in the opening 15 minutes after a cynical challenge on Jonathan Walters. No love lost between these two teams.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Liverpool
Liverpool's first serious attack results in a corner. It comes to nothing. Liverpool are far from fluent. Stoke have bossed the opening stages.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Liverpool
Another meaty challenge as Jonathan Walters and Mamadou Sakho go for a 50-50 ball. The Liverpool defender comes out worse.
YELLOW CARD
Stoke 0-0 Liverpool
All Stoke in the opening exchanges. It might be the last game of the season but neither side is holding back. Charlie Adam receives an early booking for clattering into Martin Skrtel during a Stoke attack which provokes jeers from the home fans.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Liverpool
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Liverpool
Former Liverpool midfielder wants to spoil Gerrard's farewell. The Stoke midfielder lets fly from just outside the Reds area and his effort whistles narrowly wide.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Liverpool
If Gerrard thinks he is going to have an easy ride in his final game then he had better think again. Two minutes on the clock when Glenn Whelan clatters into Liverpool's No 8. Free-kick to Liverpool just inside the Stoke half.
KICK-OFF
Stoke 0-0 Liverpool
After a long wait Stoke get the game under way.
Post update
BBC Final Score
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "Part of the reason Raheem Sterling is on the bench is because of everything that has been going on.
"I think it is a game to take him out, there has been a huge weight on him. He is a young player and he deals with it well. We have other players who are focused on the game."
Gerrard has received some glowing tributes this week ahead of his 710th and final Liverpool game. Here's another one...Stoke mascot Pottermus gives the Reds No 8 a slap on the back. Gerrard returns a big smile.
"Hopefully Stoke fans will go easy on me"
Stoke v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Liverpool
Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard to Sky Sports: "We want to finish as high up the table as possible. It's been an emotional week, I've just been trying to savour every moment. It's nice for the attention to be back on team and not just myself. I've had a terrific farewell. It's going to be nice to play in front of our away fans and hopefully the Stoke fans will go easy on me as well."
Post update
Stoke v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
And here come the teams.
Liverpool are playing in their new third kit - a rather smart all black number.
Gerrard leads Liverpool out for the last time.
Post update
Stoke v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Liverpool
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, speaking to Sky Sports, on dropping Raheem Sterling to the bench: "A lot been made of the last couple of weeks. We've got other young players very focused on the game."
Countdown to kick-off
Stoke v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Foo Fighters blasting out at a sold-out Britannia Stadium. The ground is filling and lots of noise from both sets of fans. Just over five minutes to kick-off.
Post update
Stoke v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Stoke City
It's not all about Gerrard, Sterling and Liverpool. Let's not forget what a fine season Stoke have enjoyed. The Potters are guaranteed ninth spot in the table whatever the result today.
Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross to Sky Sports: "Obviously there's a a lot of media attention around Steven Gerrard's last game but hopefully we can give our fans something can cheer about."
The players are starting to gather in the tunnel. Steven Gerrard is about to lead Liverpool out for the very last time. Here's what one former Anfield favourite has to say about him.
Three-time Liverpool title winner Kevin Keegan on Sportsweek:
"I met Steven Gerrard for the first time when I was England manager.
"There was nothing to dislike about him. His attitude was spot on and was very attentive. He showed leadership qualities in training at an early stage of his career. The way he talked, handled himself, gave people time. Once you have had it that age, you can only get better. The more I met him, the more I liked him."
Post update
Stoke v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Just under a quarter of an hour until kick-off.
If Raheem Sterling is annoyed at being left out of the starting line-up then he is not showing it. There are lots of laughs and smiles from the young forward as he warms up with Liverpool's other substitutes on the Britannia Stadium pitch.
Where will Liverpool finish?
Stoke v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Stoke are guaranteed ninth place in the Premier League table but where are Liverpool going for finish? Fifth, sixth, seventh? You can predict the results in today's final matches of the season in BBC Sport's predictor game here.
See how your guesses fare against other supporters and pundit Mark Lawrenson, plus get feedback from BBC Sport's team including Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.
Hold the back page
Stoke v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Will Raheem Sterling start another game for Liverpool?
Sterling was brought up in the city after arriving in England from his native Jamaica when he was seven.
"Season to forget for Liverpool"
Stoke v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Martin Fisher
Match of the Day commentator at the Briannia Stadium
"This season has been a major disappointment for Liverpool. Shorn of Luis Suarez and the perennially injured Daniel Sturridge, Liverpool have always been off the pace. Two cup near misses and an early European exit have been followed by the tawdry saga of Raheem Sterling's contract negotiations.
"If Liverpool missed their targets and look in a mess, Stoke have hit theirs and look in splendid shape. Back-to-back ninth-place finishes is an impressive achievement.
"Mark Hughes has built on the solid foundations laid by Tony Pulis. Still combative but now more expansive, the addition of the likes of Bojan Krkic, Marko Arnautovic and Mame Biram Diouf have sprinkled a little gold dust among those red-and-white stripes."
Gerrard's long goodbye
Stoke v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
So Steven Gerrard's farewell tour rolls into Stoke as the 34-year-old makes his 710th and final appearance for Liverpool before joining LA Galaxy.
Will Raheem Sterling be joining Gerrard out of the exit door at Anfield this summer? One thing is certain. It promises to be a busy summer of change for boss Brendan Rodgers.
The Reds start fifth. If they're still there at 17:00 BST then they will play in the Europa League group stage next season. Finish sixth and they enter at the third qualifying round stage on 30 July. Seventh? The Reds could miss out on Europe altogether.
Team news
Stoke v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Big team news from the Liverpool camp as forward Raheem Sterling, who has turned down a new contract, is dropped to the bench. The Reds make three changes in total to the side that started the 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on 16 May. Also out are Dejan Lovren and Jordon Ibe. In come Mamadou Sakho, Lucas Leiva and Joe Allen.
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes makes one change to the side that drew 0-0 at Burnley on 16 May, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic replacing Jack Butland.
Europa League for Reds?
Stoke v Liverpool (15:00 BST)
Their iconic captain is leaving.
Their 20-year-old young forward has turned down a new £100,000 a week contract.
But cheer up Liverpool fans.
Victory over Stoke and the Reds are in the group stage of the Europa League.
FULL-TIME
Stoke 6-1 Liverpool
Steven Gerrard's Liverpool career is over. Embarrassing by Liverpool. Stoke are in dreamland. Thanks for your company. Reaction to this astonishing result can be found here.
TwitterCopyright: Twitter
Five goals not enough? We'll see - there's still time...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Get involved using #bbcfootball on Twitter, or text us on 81111 in the UK only.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
