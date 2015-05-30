FA Cup final as it happened

Chelsea secured their fourth Premier League title by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on 3 May. They will be joined in the Champions League group stage by Manchester City and Arsenal, while fourth-placed Manchester United will enter the preceding play-off round.

Tottenham qualified for the Europa League by virtue of their fifth-place finish, and they will be joined by Liverpool, whose sixth-place finish means they inherit the Europa League slot awarded to Capital One Cup winners Chelsea. They go straight into the group stages.

Seventh-placed Southampton take the third Europa League slot after Arsenal's FA Cup victory over Aston Villa. They enter the competition in the third qualifying round.

England was also granted an extra Europa League place as one of the top three countries in Uefa's Respect Fair Play league - which goes to West Ham, who will enter the first qualifying round in early July after topping the Premier League's fair play table.