Preston v Chesterfield as it happened

This chap scored three of the four goals that have sent Preston to the League One play-off final. Jermaine Beckford's 60-yard screamer will live long in the memory.
Maybe it will be 10th time lucky in the play-offs for Preston, especially if their number 10 can keep up this sort of goalscoring form at Wembley on 24 May.
Commiserations to Chesterfield, who have had a tremendous first season in League One and fell just short in the play-offs, but have given their fans plenty to be proud of.
Two of the Football League's most charismatic managers take their teams into play-off battle this evening, as Graham Westley's Stevenage host Phil Brown's Southend.
It's only seven years since Brown won the Championship play-offs as manager of Hull City...
...while Westley was the Stevenage boss when they went up from League Two via the play-offs in 2011.
BBC Sport's live text commentary begins at around 18:00 BST.
FT: Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
Preston striker and North End fan Joe Garner: "It's a great day for us all and hopefully we can finish the job off at Wembley. Preston usually do it the hard way, but hopefully we can get that result and send the fans home happy."
FT: Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
I'm sure there will be more on Paul Cook's future in the coming days...
FT: Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
Chesterfield manager Paul Cook tells Sky Sports: "The easiest thing to do is to come on and say what's gone right and what's gone wrong. At times like this, you must compliment the players on how well they've played through the whole season. They're a credit to the club. Our honesty was there for all to see.
"The most important thing is to congratulate Preston and wish them well in the final. They showed their quality today with some of their finishes and we wish them well at Wembley, as well as the other two teams (Sheffield United and Swindon) that are playing tomorrow night."
Cook leaving Chesterfield?
FT: Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
Paul Cook has been in charge of Chesterfield since October 2012, and guided them to promotion to League One last season, winning the fourth-tier title.
The 2008 FA Cup winners finished 16th in the table this season.
Cook leaving Chesterfield?
FT: Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
BBC Radio Sheffield reported last month that Chesterfield had refused Portsmouth permission to speak to Paul Cook, with the timing of the approach angering Spireites chief executive Chris Turner.
"It's very disturbing at this time of the season - we've got a big game on Saturday," said Turner on 23 April. "We do not want Paul to leave, we want him to stay."
Cook leaving Chesterfield?
FT: Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
Some interesting news coming from BBC Radio Sheffield's Andy Giddings on Twitter:
"The Paul Cook era ends with a play-off loss to Preston. I understand a deal has been agreed that will see Cook become Portsmouth boss next week. BBC Radio Sheffield understands Chesterfield hope to make an announcement on his replacement by the end of the week.
"Sources tell me former Doncaster boss Dean Saunders, Brian Deane and Leam Richardson are under consideration to become the next boss."
FT: Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
Preston manager Simon Grayson tells Sky Sports: "They had some moments, we had some moments, but we know we're always going to get chances in our team with Gallagher, Garner and Beckford.
"Obviously you can see how much it means to our supporters to get to Wembley, where hopefully we can finish off the job."
FT: Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
Speaking to Sky Sports, more from Preston striker Jermaine Beckford on his wonder goal: "I slipped! Towards the end of the game, my legs started to go. It's the only option I had, so I thought I'd have a go with the way my luck's been at the moment. It managed to fly in."
FT: Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
Preston striker Jermaine Beckford tells Sky Sports: "It's a feeling of relief. I'm very grateful for the chance that's been given to me.
"I'm happy we've got a chance to get rid of this hoodoo that's been hanging over us."
Nine play-off failures out of nine for Preston before this year - can it be 10th time lucky?
Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
Simon Grayson has won promotion from the third tier with all of the three clubs he's previously managed - Blackpool, Leeds and Huddersfield.
He's one win away from making it four with Preston North End.
Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
Jamie Hoyland
Ex-Bury and Burnley midfielder, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Fair play to the staff for picking the Preston players up - and fair play to the players for how they've performed over the two legs."
A week ago, Preston missed out on automatic promotion. That seems a long time ago now.
FT: Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
As expected, there's a pitch invasion and most of the Preston players are being carried aloft by the home supporters. They're on their way to Wembley on 24 May for the League One play-off final.
A 3-0 win today secured a 4-0 aggregate victory over Chesterfield, capped by Jermaine Beckford's astonishing strike from the halfway line in the dying minutes.
BreakingFULL-TIME
FT: Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
PRESTON NORTH END REACH THE LEAGUE ONE PLAY-OFF FINAL.
Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
There's a mass of Preston supporters heading down to the front of the stands and it wouldn't surprise me if there's a pitch invasion when the final whistle blows...
Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
Jermaine Beckford has taken a bang to the head and is receiving some treatment. When he comes round, the physio will be telling him it wasn't a dream. He did actually score from the halfway line.
Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
Into four minutes of stoppage time now, but the game is all over.
Post update
You'll be watching that goal again and again and again. A superb opportunist strike, and some way to confirm your place at Wembley.
GOAL (Beckford)
Preston North End 3-0 Chesterfield (4-0 agg)
Wow. Jermaine Beckford. What a goal.
The striker picks the ball up inside his own half, spots Joe Murphy off his line and lobs him from 60 yards.
That was special. Very, very special.
Preston North End 2-0 Chesterfield (3-0 agg)
Preston sub Chris Humphrey uses his pace to great effect, racing down the right touchline and putting in a cross that doesn't quite reach Jermaine Beckford in the centre. It's a corner, though, which Joe Garner heads well over.
Preston North End 2-0 Chesterfield (3-0 agg)
Jamie Hoyland
Ex-Bury and Burnley midfielder, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Preston have looked comfortable. I know there was that chance in the first half and Sam Johnstone has pulled off a good save, but other than that they've looked comfortable and got the goals at the right times."
Preston North End 2-0 Chesterfield (3-0 agg)
Chesterfield winger Gary Roberts goes down in pain and signals to the bench to say he's unable to continue. Maybe a kick on the knee? Anyway, his afternoon is over, and Dan Gardner is on for the final nine minutes and stoppage time.
Preston North End 2-0 Chesterfield (3-0 agg)
Another Chesterfield corner comes to nothing, as Armand Gnanduillet heads tamely and well wide.
Preston North End 2-0 Chesterfield (3-0 agg)
When you're trailing in a cup tie with 15 minutes left, the last thing you want to see is a lightning quick winger coming off the bench. Chris Humphrey is on for Preston in place of Calum Woods.
Preston North End 2-0 Chesterfield (3-0 agg)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Chesterfield's Jimmy Ryan tries one from long range and his shot fizzes just wide. From the next attack, Jay O'Shea hits the post at the end of a mazy run. You get the feeling it's just not going to be Chesterfield's day.
Preston North End 2-0 Chesterfield (3-0 agg)
Nathan Middleton
BBC Sport at Deepdale
"There's a party atmosphere inside Deepdale now as Preston fans go through various routines of Wembley chants, as well as a few renditions of 'we are going up'.
"In contrast, it's much quieter from the away faithful, who've spent the majority of the time since Joe Garner's penalty sat down not making too much noise."
Preston North End 2-0 Chesterfield (3-0 agg)
Preston's second change sees Scott Laird - a scorer in their FA Cup defeat by Manchester United earlier this season - come on for young midfielder Daniel Johnson. The experienced Laird will add another calm head to proceedings as North End look to see this game out without alarm.
Preston North End 2-0 Chesterfield (3-0 agg)
Chesterfield have come back from a similar position to this at Deepdale already this season. The Spireites trailed 3-0 in their league meeting in September but fought back to draw 3-3 with an Eoin Doyle hat-trick. How they must wish Doyle was in their squad today.
Preston North End 2-0 Chesterfield (3-0 agg)
That's Daniel Jones' last action, as the Chesterfield left-back is replaced by the more attacking Gboly Ariyibi.
It's Chesterfield's second change - striker Armand Gnanduillet came on for Ollie Banks just after Preston's second goal.
Preston North End 2-0 Chesterfield (3-0 agg)
The Preston fans are jumping up and down now. They know they're just one more win away from a place in the Championship.
On the field, North End captain Tom Clarke has been booked for a tackle on Daniel Jones.
Preston North End 2-0 Chesterfield (3-0 agg)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Joe Garner has happy memories of League One play-off semi-finals at Deepdale. Remember this wonder volley against Rotherham last season?
Now he's scored the penalty that has, more or less, confirmed North End's place at Wembley on 24 May.
GOAL (Garner pen)
Preston North End 2-0 Chesterfield (3-0 agg)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
As a goalkeeper in these games, you can either be a hero or a villain. Joe Murphy, signed yesterday by Chesterfield, is the villain here as he rushes from his goal line and brings down Daniel Johnson with the Preston man going well away from goal. A cheap penalty, clinically converted by Joe Garner.
Barring a second-half collapse, Preston are heading to Wembley.
PENALTY
Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
Penalty for Preston...
Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
Getty Images/BBC
Chesterfield have had 75% possession so far in this second half but have yet to seriously test Sam Johnstone in the Preston goal. They could do with a breakthrough, and quickly.
Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
A dangerous cross from Daniel Jones, who's galloped down the Chesterfield left time and again today, earns the visitors a corner. Gary Roberts drills it in and finds Ian Evatt, but the big defender heads straight at Sam Johnstone from 18 yards.
Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
And here is that substitution, as Paul Gallagher is helped from the field and replaced by youngster Alan Browne.
Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
Preston are preparing a substitution as Paul Gallagher is struggling with a knock.
Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
Just the start Chesterfield wanted - a sustained spell of pressure inside Preston territory and the hosts are forced to concede a corner. It's cleared to safety but Chesterfield retain possession.
Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
Chesterfield kick off the second half. They need at least two goals in this half to keep their dreams of back-to-back promotions alive.
HT: Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
The two teams will shortly be back out on the field, and Preston - leading 2-0 on aggregate - are 45 minutes from a Wembley final.
HT: Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
There's still plenty of life left in this one, though. However, you feel Chesterfield need an early second-half goal to give themselves the belief that they can get back into the tie, and I'm sure manager Paul Cook will have been emphasising that to his players while they enjoyed their half-time brew.
Getty Images
HT: Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
So it looks like Preston are in control of this League One play-off semi-final, but promotion is far from assured for whichever team progresses at Deepdale today...
Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
Getty Images
Jermaine Beckford's excellent finish divides the two teams. Heard that somewhere before? Well, this one's followed the same pattern as the first leg. A tight, nervy, tetchy first half, with a superb Beckford goal the difference.
Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
Chesterfield winger Gary Roberts opens his box of tricks inside the area and puts a powerful low cross in towards the near post. John Welsh is back to divert it wide for a corner. And cleared off the line! Paul Gallagher is back to help out his defenders, keeping out Sam Hird's header.
Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
Jermaine Beckford should probably stick to finishing and not tackling. Evidence of that as he goes in late on Daniel Jones and the Preston striker joins fellow front man Joe Garner in the book. Chesterfield whip the free-kick into the six-yard box but North End clear.
Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
The match-winner in the first leg scores the opener in the second leg. A crucial couple of minutes in the tie, as Sam Clucas could have easily levelled for Chesterfield in the previous attack.
Advantage Preston.
GOAL (Beckford)
Preston North End 1-0 Chesterfield (2-0 agg)
Getty Images
It's that man Jermaine Beckford again for Preston, as he doubles North End's lead in the tie. He still had plenty to do from Joe Garner's flick-on, but Beckford rolls his defender and fires in from 10 yards past Joe Murphy.
That's 11 goals in his last 17 games for the on-loan striker.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Jamie Hoyland
Ex-Bury and Burnley midfielder, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It was top goalkeeping from Sam Johnstone, who has kept Preston ahead. It was Schmeichelesque and when Sam Clucas looks up all he can see is a big green goalkeeper in front of him."
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Certainly the biggest chance of the game so far. Will Chesterfield live to regret that?
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Huge chance for Chesterfield, huge save from Sam Johnstone.
Sam Morsy sends Sam Clucas through on goal and Johnstone flies off his line to deny Clucas with his feet. Johnstone then claims the resulting corner under no pressure.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
If things stay like this, Preston will be heading to Wembley on 24 May and facing either Sheffield United or Swindon in the League One play-off final. Chesterfield need a goal and almost create a good chance, as left-back Daniel Jones puts in an excellent low ball, but the lay-off from Sam Clucas only finds a Preston defender.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Having been clattered in the air by Joe Garner a few moments ago, Chesterfield defender Ian Evatt returns the favour and is booked. The free-kick comes to little but Preston still on the attack with a throw-in near the corner flag.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
A second corner for Chesterfield, again on their right, and it's wasted once more. I always feel sorry for big, lumbering centre-backs in that situation - mainly because I used to be one. You race forward 60 yards in the hope of netting a rare goal, then trudge back solemnly having got nowhere near the ball.
Post update
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Nathan Middleton
BBC Sport at Deepdale
Getty Images
"The niggling nature of the first leg seems to be continuing here, with some meaningful tackles going in from both teams.
"The managers are just as involved as the players - both Simon Grayson and Paul Cook are yet to sit down since the game kicked off, as they bark instructions at the edge of their technical areas."
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
There's a bit of needle between these two sides. Chesterfield's Jimmy Ryan was perhaps fortunate to remain on the pitch in the first leg after an apparent elbow on Paul Gallagher. Fair to say that a touch of ill-feeling remains between the two sets of players today.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Preston striker Joe Garner is the first man booked. His aerial challenge with Ian Evatt leaves the Chesterfield defender prone on the floor and referee Andy D'Urso takes his name.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Preston's Paul Gallagher sends in a curling shot from 25 yards but Joe Murphy is equal to it and saves comfortably. Murphy only signed for Chesterfield yesterday on loan, remember.
At the other end, Gary Roberts darts into the Preston box but loses possession.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Preston defender Bailey Wright gives away a cheap corner, the first of the match. But it's an awful delivery from Gary Roberts, who is capable of much better with that wand of a left foot he possesses.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Getty Images
Preston starting to build some momentum now, and Chesterfield finding it difficult to get out of their own half. However, North End are yet to seriously test Joe Murphy in the Chesterfield goal.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Tensions start to rise as North End striker Joe Garner is brought down by Daniel Jones, and there's a bit of afters between the two. The referee has a quick word with the pair, but no cards. Paul Huntington heads Daniel Johnson's free-kick straight at Chesterfield debutant Joe Murphy.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Appeals for a Preston penalty as Jermaine Beckford, with his back to goal, goes to ground inside the box under pressure from Sam Hird. Referee Andy D'Urso having nothing of it and waves play on.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
A cross in from Paul Gallagher on the Preston left is aimed towards Jermaine Beckford but the striker is muscled out of it by the Chesterfield defence.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
A bit scrappy for a couple of minutes as Preston look to get a foothold in the game, but their prolific front two of Jermaine Beckford and Joe Garner have been starved of service thus far.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Jamie Hoyland
Ex-Bury and Burnley midfielder, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"You've got to produce on the big stage - that's the difference between the best players and the average players.
"Chesterfield are dominating the ball and, at the moment, are out-witting Preston."
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Getty Images
Another good move from Chesterfield, who work it to the left and Gary Roberts' drilled cross is cleared by the hosts. If anyone thought Simon Grayson and Preston would cruise to Wembley, think again.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Decent ball in from Daniel Jones on the left is easily cleared by Preston. Bright start by Chesterfield, though.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Chesterfield have got to do what only Bradford have done in League One this season - win at Deepdale. And an early chance for the visitors! But Sam Clucas fires wide from 20 yards.
Preston North End 0-0 Chesterfield (1-0 agg)
Referee Andy D'Urso blows the first whistle and we're under way at Deepdale! A place at Wembley in a fortnight's time is at stake.
Preston North End v Chesterfield (12:15 BST)
The two captains - Tom Clarke of Preston and Sam Morsy of Chesterfield - lead out the teams at Deepdale and we're nearly ready for kick-off.
Preston are a goal up from the first leg. And remember, we could need extra time and penalties to settle this one.
The manager's view
Preston North End v Chesterfield (12:15 BST)
Chesterfield boss Paul Cook told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"If we can start in the correct manner then we have a major part to play in this tie.
"The next goal will be vital and if we were to score next and take control, they could come under real pressure. If they get it, it could become a carnival atmosphere.
"We have their respect and they have got ours."
The manager's view
Preston North End v Chesterfield (12:15 BST)
Preston boss Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"What we've got is belief - the lads showed character and spirit after a lot of criticism.
"They've stuck their chests out like we asked them to do and come up with the goods.
"We've got to make sure we do exactly the same thing on Sunday now."
Davies set for Spireites reunion?
Preston North End v Chesterfield (12:15 BST)
Getty Images/BBC
Kevin Davies was an unused substitute for Preston in Thursday's first leg, and he takes his place on the North End bench again today.
Getty Images
The history boys
Preston North End v Chesterfield (12:15 BST)
Getty Images
You only have to walk around Deepdale to get a sense of Preston North End's rich history.
"The Invincibles" - so called after winning the double and going through the whole of the 1888-89 season unbeaten - have a lounge named after them inside the stadium.
Sir Tom Finney, the club's most famous player and Preston's favourite son, is honoured with an iconic statue that stands proudly outside the ground.
The current crop of North End players would have to go a long, long way to match their respective achievements. Ending the club's horrendous play-off record would be a start.
Spireites on the up
Preston North End v Chesterfield (12:15 BST)
Getty Images/BBC
You have to go all the way back to the 1950-51 season for the last time Chesterfield played in the second tier of English football.
Another promotion on the menu for Cook?
Preston North End v Chesterfield (12:15 BST)
Empics
It's difficult to find fault with the job Paul Cook has done at Chesterfield.
In 2013-14 - his first full season in charge - the former Accrington boss led the Spireites to the League Two title and the Football League Trophy final, where they lost to Peterborough.
This term, he took Chesterfield to sixth position in the third tier - their highest league finish since 1981.
Winning the League One play-offs and taking the club into the Championship would be his best achievement by far.
Preston's danger men
Preston North End v Chesterfield (12:15 BST)
Getty Images/BBC
In total, it's 13 goals in 28 appearances for the man on loan from Bolton Wanderers.
Alongside him is Joe Garner, League One's top scorer with 26 in all competitions this season.
Not a bad strike pairing, it has to be said.
Preston North End v Chesterfield (12:15 BST)
Nathan Middleton
BBC Sport at Deepdale
BBC
"It's a mild, grey afternoon in Lancashire ahead of the second leg of Preston v Chesterfield.
"Lots of the talk in the media room was about the importance of Lilywhites striker Joe Garner today - he scored a hat-trick last time out at Deepdale and has notched three times already against the Spireites this season.
"Chesterfield will be buoyed by their last visit to Preston though, when they came back from three goals down to earn a point in a 3-3 draw back in September."
Hands up if you've won the league...
Premier League: Manchester City v QPR, Chelsea v Liverpool
Getty Images
Jose Mourinho's Chelsea begin what is effectively a prolonged lap of honour today, having sealed the Premier League title last weekend.
Saying that, Mourinho will be desperate to defeat Liverpool - a club against whom he's enjoyed many great battles over the years - at Stamford Bridge this afternoon (kick-off 16:00 BST).
Before that at 13:30 BST, it's Manchester City v QPR. Anything but a win at Etihad Stadium will send Rangers back down to the Championship.
East Anglian rivals Ipswich and Norwich played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final yesterday.
Jonny Howson put the Canaries in front at Portman Road, but Paul Anderson's equaliser for Ipswich ensured the tie's all square heading into next Saturday's second leg.
In League Two, Wycombe looked in complete control of their semi-final with Plymouth. Wanderers led 3-0 after an hour but conceded twice late on, leaving that one in the balance. The second leg is at Adams Park on Thursday.
Chesterfield draft in Murphy
Preston North End v Chesterfield (12:15 BST)
Getty Images
If you'd told Joe Murphy earlier this week that he would have been playing in a League One play-off semi-final, he probably wouldn't have believed you, but Chesterfield's goalkeeping crisis has led to the 33-year-old being handed his Spireites debut in today's second leg at Preston.
Preston North End make two changes from the first leg, with Neil Kilkenny and Calum Woods coming in for Scott Laird and Chris Humphrey.
Chesterfield give a debut to goalkeeper Joe Murphy, who joined on an emergency loan from Huddersfield on Saturday as Tommy Lee is injured. They make one other alteration, with Ollie Banks replacing Dan Gardner.
Preston in control
Thursday: Chesterfield 0-1 Preston North End
Getty Images
Many wondered how Preston would recover from missing out on automatic promotion - well, they showed no signs of a hangover as they emerged victorious from a feisty first leg with Chesterfield at Proact Stadium.
Jermaine Beckford was Preston's match-winner. The on-loan Bolton striker produced a cool finish in the sixth minute to give Simon Grayson's men the advantage in this semi-final tie.
Tenth time lucky?
Preston North End v Chesterfield (12:15 BST)
Getty Images
Nine play-off campaigns, nine failures for Preston North End. It's a Football League record - but not one they're proud of.
Will it be 10th time lucky for the Lancashire side this time around?
First they must get past a Chesterfield side who are attempting to win back-to-back promotions, and the Lilywhites started well enough on Thursday, with victory in the first leg of their semi-final...
