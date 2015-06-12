How Wales closed in on Euro 2016 spot

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Wales boss Chris Coleman, speaking to Sky Sports: "We have been fighting for a long time for an atmosphere like this, I have certainly never witnessed one like it.

"It was not one of our best performances but we just dug in. That is what we do when we don't play well, we sacrifice some imagination but dig in as a team. We stood up to what Belgium wanted to do. To do anything tonight we needed everything, we couldn't hold back and we got that and more.

"Jazz Richards made his debut against Eden Hazard in Brussels, he had a terrific game. He has played plenty of games in the Premier League, he takes big games in his stride. We needed brave players tonight.

"Even if we came away without the points, we wanted to get the supporters back on our side, to be proud of the football team and they will not see a more committed group of players.

"It is a great win. It is a huge step forward to us qualifying and our lads can't wait to get back in and play the next two qualifiers. We defended like demons and the fans were incredible."