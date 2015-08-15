Saturday football

MOTD's Guy Mowbray: "Last season's corresponding fixture came too soon to be a blockbuster, and this being even earlier feels something of a waste.

"On last weekend's displays, City are favourites. Their performance at West Brom was magnificent and Vincent Kompany's goal celebrationsand post-match words outlined a point to prove to those who've written them out of title contention. Some will have already changed their minds!

"Overshadowed by 'medicgate', Chelsea were a level down from their best against Swansea. They'll have to be better to get the point Jose Mourinho would gladly take here. If they don't, he might need a doctor."