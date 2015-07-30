FT: Kairat Almaty 2-1 Aberdeen
Summary
- Result: Europa League third qualifying round
- Kairat Almaty 2-1Aberdeen (Bakaev, Islamkhan)
- Kenny McLean scores away goal
- Aberdeen make longest Uefa journey
- Return leg at Pittodrie next Thursday
Live Reporting
By Thomas McGuigan
All times stated are UK
Goodbye
So, Kenny McLean scores an away goal for Aberdeen as Derek McInnes's men lose 2-1 to Kairat. That strike puts the tie into the "perfectly poised" category.
Thanks for your company this afternoon. We'll have reaction from the Aberdeen camp on our website later and will be back on Saturday for the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season.
Hope you can join us then. Cheers.
'Nothing to fear'
BBC Scotland pundit Willie Miller
"A 2-1 result on the night, taking everything into consideration, is a good result given the quality opposition Aberdeen were facing.
"They look like they have two or three players capable of finding the net, the same as Aberdeen.
"Aberdeen have nothing to fear..."
Joe Sutherland: I'll take a 2-1 loss, given how dangerous Kairat were at the end there. #bbcscotfootball #COYR
FULL-TIME
Kairat 2-1 Aberdeen
Despite some uncomfortable spells defensively, Aberdeen will return home to Scotland with a precious away goal in a 2-1 defeat. How valuable will Kenny McLean's strike prove?
HITS THE WOODWORK
Aberdeen are saved by the crossbar as Lunin's effort hits the woodwork following a partially cleared corner. How are the nerves bearing up?
CLOSE!
Niall McGinn tests Kairat down the left and his low cross is intended for the rampaging Jonny Hayes... but the Aberdeen man stabs his effort wide. Goal kick.
Kairat 2-1 Aberdeen
Paul Quinn is replaced by battle-hardened veteran Barry Robson; the midfielder will aim to combat the late Kairat forays forward into Aberdeen territory.
Robson concedes a free kick on the edge of the area...
The normally reliable Isael hits this following a backheel from Serginho but his effort is halfway home to Aberdeen. Whistles from the home fans inside the Central Stadium, they didn't like that wild effort.
Kairat 2-1 Aberdeen
Serginho is chopped down by Ryan Jack about 25 yards from goal... The Kairat player dusts himself down and sends the free-kick whistling narrowly over Danny Ward's crossbar.
The collective pulse of the Aberdeen fans quickened there...
Kairat 2-1 Aberdeen
"Take 2-1," is the memo from BBC Sportsound's Willie Miller. Will the Aberdeen players do the business?
Kairat substitute dos Santos Junior lashes a shot high and wide after being given a scintilla of space in the penalty area.
Matthew Smith: Thank you Kenny!! All the way from Abu Dhabi #bbcfootball #bbcscotfootball
Cammy Renwick: Fantastic response from @AberdeenFC, Scottish football needs more teams in Europe, McLean goal could well be a tie changer #bbcscotfootball
Kairat 2-1 Aberdeen
How do Aberdeen approach the final 15 minutes? With an away goal in their back pocket ahead of the trip home do they pull up the drawbridge or go for an equaliser, potentially allowing Kairat to nab a third?
Kairat 2-1 Aberdeen
BBC Scotland pundit Willie Miller
"They've had a number of chances and Aberdeen have been disjointed. However, they've got that away goal and I'm sure Derek McInnes would be ore than happy if it ends like this."
GOAL
Kairat 2-1 Aberdeen (McLean)
The Dons have the away goal they coveted! Substitute Kenny McLean is at his predatory best as he rifles home from close range to give Plotnikov no chance.
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes acclaims the strike with a smile and thunderous applause as the visiting dugout erupts and the 65 Dons supporters celebrate.
Dons frustrated
Trailing 2-0 with a little over 20 minutes remaining, Aberdeen will be straining every sinew in search of an away goal.
CLOSE!
The Aberdeen defence is cut open again as the buzzbomb Isael plays in Despotovic but he screws his shot narrowly wide. A quick blow of the cheeks, Despotovic knows that was a great chance to fire home the third.
Kairat 2-0 Aberdeen
Jonny Hayes thunders down the right but what could be an opening for Aberdeen fails to materialise as Kairat recover to repel the danger.
GREAT SAVE!
Kairat could and should be three up. Isael, as though being controlled by an X-Box controller hitting LT, square and rolling the right stick, sells the Aberdeen defence a dummy, nutmegs Taylor but then blasts his shot straight down Ward's throat and the keeper tips it away brilliantly for a corner!
Kairat 2-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen have impressed in midfield but frustratingly for Derek McInnes a number of promising situations have fizzled out in the final third.
With Kairat seemingly content to sit on this two-goal lead, the Dons will need something special to find an away goal.
Kyle in Newcastle: Seen enough from Aberdeen to think they will get back in the tie. I expect they'll score one away goal and win the tie.
Kairat 2-0 Aberdeen
BBC Sportsound pundit Willie Miller urges Aberdeen to get their wide men - Niall McGinn and Jonny Hayes - more involved in an effort to stretch Kairat.
"Because it looks as though Kairat will be happy if this ends 2-0," Miller adds.
Kairat 2-0 Aberdeen
The opening five minutes of the second half is a complete role reversal of the first: Aberdeen now enjoy near total domination as Kairat retreat and challenge the Dons to find a way through them.
Kairat 2-0 Aberdeen
Much better from Aberdeen at the start of the second half, zipping the ball about in midfield, almost like a basketball team bouncing the ball and surveying the opposition for an opening to burst through.
KICK-OFF
We're back under way in Almaty.
Dons change
Adam Rooney is on for Peter Pawlett with Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes shuffling his pack and potentially switching to a 4-4-2 formation.
Kairat weak link?
BBC Scotland pundit Willie Miller has identified Kairat goalkeeper Plotnikov as the weak link in the hosts' line-up.
An astute observation from the bold Willie as the hesitant keeper has been flapping at crosses like a blind bear trying to grab a leaping salmon...
HALF-TIME
Kairat 2-0 Aberdeen
Goals from Bakaev and a 30-yard stunner from captain Islamkhan give Kairat a healthy two-goal lead at the break but Aberdeen have threatened on the break. Jonny Hayes's header over the bar the closes the Dons have come to an away goal.
Food for thought for Derek McInnes and his troops at the break.
James Taylor: Kairat are never a team. Lower half of SPFL at most. Aberdeen tried to be too clever and 'European' to start. Better now #bbcscotfootball
Kairat 2-0 Aberdeen
BBC Scotland pundit Willie Miller
"Aberdeen want to invite Kairat onto them and hit them on the break as they're more than capable of scoring here."
Kairat 2-0 Aberdeen
Almost a third goal for Kairat as some nimble footwork sees Isael break free inside the box but his near-post effort fails to find the net. Relief for Aberdeen who look threatening on the counter but vulnerable at the back.
Kairat 2-0 Aberdeen
Al Lamont says there's a full moon staring down over the Central Stadium in Almaty. Time for the Dons to bare their teeth and grab a crucial away goal.
BBC Sportsound pundit Willie Miller declares himself happy with the progress being made by the Dons as they seek to reduce the deficit.
Your views
Dylan McKaig: 2-0 well I am not sure how Aberdeen can come back now.
PAC: Dons fan beside me said he would have taken 2-0. Don't think he meant after 22 mins though. Long way to go yet. #bbcscotfootball
Lewis McFarlane: Ahhhh Jonny!! Where's Darren Mackie when you need him?? #Dnipro #bbcscotfootball #DonsInEurope
Stewart Weir: Australia and Aberdeen losing wickets and goals in unison - remarkable! #EuropaLeague
The Dons probably wanted Hotspot or Snicko used for that penalty appeal...
Kairat 2-0 Aberdeen
BBC Scotland pundit Willie Miller
"I don't think it's a case of pressing the panic button yet and throwing caution to the wind. If they could get a goal back then this would be a good result to take back to Pittodrie. Aberdeen are beginning to look like they're putting passes together and posing a threat."
PENALTY APPEAL
Aberdeen appeal unsuccessfully for a penalty as a cross appears to strike Tymoschuk's arm. With a swift shake of the head referee Tamas Bognar is having none of it...
Kairat 2-0 Aberdeen
Just shy of the half-hour mark and the Dons will be aiming to put more pressure on Kairat keeper Plotnikov who has looked far from convincing flapping at crosses.
Testing times for Aberdeen's defence: they won't want to concede a third goal before the break. An away goal changes the complexion of the tie.
Paul Anthony Cassidy: Sounds like it's turning into a nightmare for the Dons. One away goal would change it but it's a big ask. #bbcscotfootbal
GOAL
Kairat 2-0 Aberdeen (Islamkhan)
How costly will that missed Hayes headed opportunity prove? Kairat compound Aberdeen's misery with a stunning goal to double their lead. Skipper Bauyrzhan Islamkhan, 30 yards from goal, thunders an unstoppable shot into the top corner with Dons keeper Danny Ward clutching at thin air.
"A rip-snorter," according to BBC Sportsound pundit Willie Miller.
Aberdeen are under the cosh in Kazakhstan.
CLOSE!
What a chance! Niall McGinn slaloms past a few challenges before arrowing a great cross into the box, Jonny Hayes looks certain to nod the ball home but can't apply the finishing touch, heading over amid frantic Kairat defending.
'Great goal'
"Disappointing for Aberdeen but that's a great goal," booms BBC Scotland pundit Willie Miller.
GOAL
Kairat 1-0 Aberdeen (Bakaev)
It's been coming. With their tails up and the lionshare of possession Kairat open the scoring as Mikhail Bakaev collects a great little dink on the left of the penalty area following an impressive move featuring half a doze passes, fires a superb shot across Danny Ward and into the bottom corner.
Gregor Suttie: Come on ye redddds!! #bbcscotfootball
Kairat 0-0 Aberdeen
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland in Almaty
"Aberdeen want to take the sting out of the game after 10 minutes of early Kairat pressure."
Kairat 0-0 Aberdeen
First real effort from Aberdeen as David Goodwillie spins and bends a shot into the grasp of the goalkeeper. More encouraging from the Dons; whistles from the home fans inside the sweaty Central Stadium.
Kairat 0-0 Aberdeen
More problems for Aberdeen as they concede a free kick, Despotovic tumbling under Paul Quinn's challenge. Quinn, head in hands, can't believe referee Tamas Bognar's decision but the whistler shoos him away. The wall, however, does its job and the Dons breathe again.
Kairat 0-0 Aberdeen
Some neat interchanges in midfield from the hosts sets da Silva Barbosa free but Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine is on hand to lash the ball out for a corner.
Derek McInnes will be far from happy with this sluggish start. Kairat, though, can't profit from the corner as Aberdeen repel the danger.
Kairat 0-0 Aberdeen
Roared on by the home fans, Kairat look to turn this early possession into a shot on goal but the Dons defence has yet to be breached.
Kairat 0-0 Aberdeen
The hosts are zipping the ball about in midfield with an early swagger. The pitch at the Central Stadium doesn't look too bad. Hopefully, both sides will be able to make the ball sing on this surface.
KICK-OFF
We're under way in Almaty!
Luke Darmanin: Don't get all the fuss about long journeys... it's first-class travel, go to sleep on take off and you're awake on arrival!
Chris Martin: Itching to get away from work, but a client came in late, so need to be patient before I can leave early #COYR #bbcscotfootball
Stuart Tuckwood: Come on the Dons!
'Real bonus'
BBC Scotland pundit Willie Miller
"If you've got a goal threat at home [Almat's injured top goalscorer Gerard Gohou] - Aberdeen were expecting him to play - it's got to be a real bonus for Aberdeen and Derek McInnes to take that goalscoring threat away."
Post update
@AberdeenFC
Aberdeen FC
It's nearly time!
Musical appetiser
Our man in Almaty, Al Lamont, tells BBC Radio Scotland Sportsound listeners that there are Kazakhstan dancers on the pitch strutting their stuff ahead of kick-off.
A bit of Strictly before the football...
'Difficult task'
BBC Sportsound pundit Willie Miller
"This is a difficult task in nothing more than in just getting there; but Kairat will have the same journey back to Aberdeen next week.
"Aberdeen are capable of going through, even if we don't know a lot about the opposition."
Post update
@Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen FC
"Former Dons and Kairat player Stuart Duff introduced to the crowd ahead of kick off..."
Jim Douglas: Places that are closer to Aberdeen than Almaty: Tehran, Kuwait, Khartoum, Bermuda, Toronto...
Apple of Kazakhstan's eye
A few stats to chew over with your late afternoon cuppa and caramel wafer:
'Opportunity to go through'
Dons boss Derek McInnes acknowledges how vital an away goal could prove to their hopes of progression in the Europa League.
"We want to make sure the result gives us the opportunity to go through in the home tie," he said.
"It's always an important part of the tie if you can get that away goal. All the away games we've played in the last couple of seasons we've scored bar the Real Sociedad game, and obviously Sociedad put us out. So in that context we realise the importance."
Bruce: COYR!
Blow for Almaty
Kairat's top goalscorer and pre-match injury doubt Gerard Gohou misses out for the hosts.
Al Lamont, our man in Almaty, tweets: "Aberdeen players have a stroll on the Kairat pitch ahead of kick-off..."
Pawlett in for Dons
One change for Aberdeen: Peter Pawlett comes in for Kenny McLean.
LINE-UPS
TEAMS FROM CENTRAL STADIUM, ALMATY
Kairat Almaty: Plotnikov, Bruno, Gorman, Markovic, Kuantayev, Bakaev, Islamkhan, Isael, Tymoschuk, Lunin, Despotovic. Subs: Tkachuk, Rudosselskiy, Kukeev, Darabayev, Kuat, Serginho, Konysbayev.
Aberdeen: Ward, Logan, Shinnie, Considine, Taylor, Quinn, Hayes, Pawlett, Jack, McGinn, Goodwillie. Subs: Brown, McLean, Rooney, Smith, Robson, Storie, Wright.
Referee: Tamas Bognar (Hungary).
Line-ups
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland
Team news from Almaty
Going the distance...
While Dons boss Derek McInnes hopes for an away goal in the first leg of their third qualifying round, the 10-hour flight via London was the first obstacle to overcome.
At 3,415 miles as the crow flies, it will be the longest distance travelled in a European club competition.
Aberdeen paid a reported £200,000 to charter a 44-seater plane to fly to Kazakhstan. The price of hire far exceeds the £100,000 match prize.
I wonder which film they watched during the flight? Jim Carrey's Bruce Almaty? I'll get my coat...
Good afternoon and a warm welcome to our live text commentary of Aberdeen's Europa League qualifier.
How will the Dons fare? The record temperature for the region was recorded at 43.4C - It is expected to be 28C come kick-off.
Offer your views via text using 80295 or tweet #bbcscotfootball
A good book for the flight?
It might not be Planes, Trains and Automobiles but it's not far off it.
Aberdeen's eye-watering Europa League travels have taken them to within an hour of China as they prepare to face Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan.
Plenty of star jumps and prison squats to keep the circulation going during the flight? We'd think so...