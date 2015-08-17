Relive Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup defeat

A great result and performance over the two legs for Athletic Bilbao but a wake-up call for Barcelona.
Can they respond when La Liga kicks off next weekend? It is going to be interesting to find out.
Goodnight from me!
Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (1-5 agg)
Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (1-5 agg)
Not many other teams get the chance to enjoy a party on the Nou Camp pitch. The Athletic Bilbao players are making the most of it now, and rightly so.
A warning shot for Barcelona.
FULL-TIME
Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (1-5 agg)
The whistle goes and Athletic Bilbao have done it! First trophy in 31 years and fully deserved too.
Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (1-5 agg)
Three added minutes, exhibition time for the Athletic Bilbao players. Barcelona players want to get off the pitch as soon as possible.
Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (1-5 agg)
PEEEP! A familiar sound for Barcelona as Lionel Messi runs through, the linesman raises his flag and the referee blows his whistle. Offside.
Goal aside. Messi has been anonymous.
RED CARD - Kike Sola (Athletic Bilbao)
Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (1-5 agg)
Kike Sola lasts just seven minutes on the pitch as he is sent off for standing on Javier Mascherano.
Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (1-5 agg)
A final change for Athletic Bilbao as Mikel Rico on for Benat Etxebarria.
Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (1-5 agg)
That season opener, by the way, is against Athletic Bilbao...
Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (1-5 agg)
The thing other sides will take from this is that the Barcelona defence is not a fearsome presence. Nine goals conceded in just three games. Plenty for Luis Enrique to mull before their La Liga opener.
GOAL
Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (1-5 agg)
The atmosphere has gone from the Nou Camp with the home fans resigned to defeat.
Goalscorer Aritz Aduriz's work his done as he is replaced by Kike Sola.
Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (1-5 agg)
Jeremy Mathieu was guilty of fluffing up that one, gifting possession needlessly to Athletic Bilbao.
No chance of winning all six trophies they contest this season for Barcelona.
GOAL - Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (1-5 agg)
Aritz Aduriz
That's it! Athletic Bilbao are going to win tehir first trophy in 31 years as the absence of Gerard Pique costs Barcelona. Home keeper Claudio Bravo suddenly finds his defence missing and facing Aritz Aduriz alone. He saves the striker's first shot but can't hold it and Aduriz doesn't miss a second time.
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
There is a glimmers of a cracking understanding between Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, but they need it to click more often. One such combination between the two sees Messi feed a pass to Suarez, who runs at the defence and opens up a little gap, but shoots wide.
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
Changes for both sides as we pass the midway mark of this half.
Ivan Rakitic comes off and 20 year-old striker Sandro Ramirez comes on. Meanwhile, Pedro is replaced by another young forward, 19-year-old Munir El Haddadi.
Gorka Elustondo replaces fellow defender Xabier Etxeita.
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
Some furious finger wagging from Aritz Aduriz after the forward and Claudio Bravo charge in on a loose ball and the Barcelona keeper gets there just before him. Aduriz is furious, but can consider himself lucky not to receive a second yellow there.
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
Luis Suarez wraps his foot around the shot from the edge of the area from Lionel Messi's knock down but his low drive is straight at the keeper. Barcelona have upped the tempo, but time is against them...
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
A flurry of yellows are produced as Athletic Bilbao try to disrupt the Barcelona momentum.
First, Aritz Aduriz is booked before Benat Etxebarria is cautioned for a weighty challenge.
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
What's this?? Barcelona are actually playing better now and should have a second!
Jeremy Mathieu crosses across the face of goal and to the far post where Ivan Rakitic must score...but he knees it wide.
RED CARD - Gerard Pique (Barcelona)
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
Disaster for Barcelona! Gerard Pique, who had been acting as pretty much an extra striker, is not happy about something and is protesting to the linesman. Over comes the referee and out comes the red card.
What a task for the hosts now, surely it is too big?
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
Luis Suarez to Pedro...offside.
Soon after, Athletic Bilbao almost catch out Barcelona on the break but Markel Susaeta's shot lacks conviction and Claudio Bravo makes the save.
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
Barcelona are living dangerously in pursuit of that next goal and it is allowing Athletic Bilbao to occasionally attack.
Oscar de Marcos is inside the area and has half a chance, but the block is made just in time.
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
Andres Iniesta charges down the left and to the edge of the box, he tries to sneak inside but Eneko Boveda sticks out a boot to poke the ball away from him. Luis Suarez steals in to win possession back, but his cross is blocked. Athletic Bilbao have 10 players behind the ball. It is going to be a tough nut to crack.
KICK-OFF
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
No side has ever lost the first leg of the Super Cup 4-0 and gone on to win it. Can Barcelona make history?
Second half under way.
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
I was one when Athletic Bilbao last won a trophy - 31 years ago. Could that wait be 45 minutes away from ending? They have done a great job of nullifying Barcelona, but have they got the energy to keep it up for the rest of the game?
Premier League full time
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Over in the Premier League, Liverpool made it two wins from two in the Premier League as they edged Bournemouth 1-0. You can get all the reaction to that result here.
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
For all their possession, Lionel Messi's goal was their first shot on target. Big second half needed.
HALF-TIME
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
Well, the game certainly needed that. Still a big task, but hope for Barcelona.
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
Then Gerard Pique goes close! Athletic Bilbao will be desperate for the half-time whistle.
GOAL - Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (1-4 agg)
Lionel Messi
Could it be on!
They've been knocking and knocking and now they finally get through the door. Brilliant move as Ivan Rakitic curls the ball into the area, Luis Suarez chests it into the path of Lionel Messi and he makes no mistake from six yards.
The Nou Camp erupts into noise, just what Barcelona needed.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Frustration from that miss? Javier Eraso is the first player to go in the book tonight as he pulls back Andres Ineista after the Barcelona man had nicked the ball off of him.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Oh my, lucky escape for Barcelona!
Javier Eraso steals the ball just outside of the area and skips a challenge to get inside the box. He has a team-mate square but goes for glory and shoots into the sidenetting.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Luis Suarez, now there's a name I haven't mentioned for a while, wins the ball and has the chance to start a promising attack, he attempts to slip the ball through to Ivan Rakitic but once again an Athletic Bilbao defender is wise to it and snuffs out the pass.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Andres Iniesta skews a shot from the edge of the area high and wide.
Barcelona have not brought their shooting boots today.
Great scenes Richard. Great scenes.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Now then. Free-kick for Barcelona, a shade over 25 yards out from goal but very much Lionel Messi territory. He fancies it, but curls the ball on to the roof of the net.
Must. Do. Better.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Manchester United fans look away now!
Brilliant opportunity for Barcelona as a low corner routine is worked to Pedro just outside the box. The forward has time and space as he runs on to the ball and seems certain to drive a low shot into the net but no! Embarrassing air kick ensues...
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Barcelona have had 80% possession but that's no good without the goals to show for it.
Apart from smacking the woodwork once, Barcelona haven't actually really threatened the Athletic Bilbao goal.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Sorry to say but not yet Anthony.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Oscar de Marcos cleverly wins Athletic Bilbao a corner by smacking the ball against a Barcelona player. Benat Etxebarria swings the ball in to a chorus of boos, and Gerard Pique leaps to power a headed clearance away. Pique has been brilliant so far at both ends of the pitch.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Twenty minutes in - the time I reckoned Barcelona needed to have at least one goal by to win this. I'll stand by that. Athletic Bilbao are looking more composed after weathering that early storm.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Barcelona are committing numbers forward and are almost caught out as a result as Benat Etxebarria skips away down the right, crosses low into the area but can't quite find his team-mate.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Athletic Bilbao are playing a high line and have caught Barcelona out a few times with it, the hosts seeing the offside flag more than they would like.
However, they almost catch them out when Andres Iniesta lifts the ball over the top and Lionel Messi peels away from the defence, but just can't quite reach the ball.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Breath caught.
After that gung-ho start things have settled down a bit now. The hosts had been throwing everything at the Athletic Bilbao backline but are now taking a more considered approach, trying to find a genuine opening, rather than force it.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
...Ivan Rakitic takes it, the ball sails over the heads of everyone but to Luis Suarez on the far side. The striker's ball just fails to find the head of Gerard Pique, who is almost acting as a fourth striker at the moment.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Probably the least surprising statistic of the evening, but Barcelona are giving it a good go in the opening 10 minutes.
Another Barcelona corner..
CLOSE!
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Barcelona mean business!
A succession of chances as first Lionel Messi lifts the ball into the area for the run of Pedro, who shoots but his effort is deflected behind. From the corner, Gerard Pique crashes a volley against the bar.
What a start to this game.
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Conceding an early goal would be a disaster for Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao players know that. They are snapping and snarling at the hosts as soon as they have possession, trying to force an error. Barcelona are holding their nerve for now, though...
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Yep, as expected Barcelona bolt out of the blocks and the crowd roar as Luis Suarez goes through to chase a ball over the top. Offside.
KICK-OFF
Barcelona 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
This is very much new territory for Luis Enrique.
In his first season in charge, Barcelona beat their opponents in every one of their knockout games in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.
A good test for the Barca boss. Can he rise to the challenge?
We are under way.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen pays the price for conceding four goals and is on the bench, with Claudio Bravo in the side.
Post update
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (21:00 BST)
Confident call Kojo.
For what it is worth, a quick start, an early goal and the comeback is on. No goals for Barcelona by the 20th minute, and I think they will struggle...
Post update
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao
Andres Iniesta tweeted this t'other day, and it roughly translates as: "There is nothing impossible for this team! On Monday all together for the comeback!"
Greatest comebacks you have seen
Pedro swan song?
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (21:00 BST)
Pedro's last game for Barcelona?
According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United chief executive Edward Woodward arrived in Barcelona earlier today to conclude a £22m deal for the forward.
I'll keep my eyes peeled on the crowd for a certain Mr Woodward...
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (21:00 BST)
Barcelona have produced a couple of good comebacks in recent years. Back in 2010, they lost 3-1 at Sevilla in the first leg of the Super Cup but won the return leg 4-0, Lionel Messi bagging a hat-trick.
Then, in the last 16 of the 2012-13 Champions League, they beat AC Milan 4-0 in the second leg - again at the Nou Camp - after losing the first leg 2-0.
Never say never.
Greatest comeback you have seen
Greatest comebacks you have seen
We've just about got enough time to squeeze a bit of chat in before kick-off, so what's the greatest comeback you have ever seen? And can Barcelona do the business tonight?
Let us know via #bbceurofooty and leave a comment on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (21:00 BST)
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi start for Barcleona, as does reported Manchester United target Pedro.
Aritz Aduriz, who scored a hat-trick against Barcelona in the first leg, lines up in attack once again for Athletic Bilbao.
Enrique's confident
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
Barca boss Luis Enrique knows well enough that he has quite a task on his hands.
Nevertheless, he's confident.
"We know it's a challenge, but I think we've a team who can do it," he said.
"If we get things right, I am sure we can turn things around. Everyone knows Barcelona is capable of anything."
A big task for Barca
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (0-4 agg)
It is not often Barcelona are faced with the task of doing something they have never done before, but that's the case tonight.
After a stunning first-leg in which Athletic Bilbao ran riot, Barcelona have a four-goal deficit to overcome.
It is a big ask, but a couple of early goals and we could have a very interesting game on our hands...
Counting on a comeback?
Comebacks in football. Great aren't they?
From Manchester United's stunning turnaround against Bayern Munich in 1999...
...to Liverpool's stirring response against AC Milan in 2005, witnessing a seemingly unlikely revival occur is a brilliant experience.
The stage might not have the same gravitas as a Champions League final, but a Barcelona comeback against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup tonight would be a sight to see.
And even if they don't manage it, a bit of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez going full throttle is worth a watch in itself...