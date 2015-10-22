Europa League football

PA Copyright: PA

So where do we go from here? Celtic are in trouble, bottom of their group on two points, two behind Fenerbahce in second but five adrift of Molde, their conquerors tonight.

Liverpool have drawn all three games in the competition now and are second in their group. FC Sion are four clear at the top while the Reds have a one-point cushion on Rubin Kazan and Bordeaux.

The next match day on 5 November sees tonight's fixtures reversed.