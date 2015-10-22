Europa League football

"Two things we've learned. Klopp knows he's got an average squad & Liverpool's fans have to understand there are no miracles in football."
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Jurgen Klopp is in a calm mood in front of the TV cameras. He says that Rubin Kazan's goal was brilliant and that his team are not full of confidence.
A big job to tackle
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
BBC
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman is very, very, very unhappy with that on BT Sport.
"Liverpool should be dismantling Rubin Kazan," he says. "This is a poor team down to 10 men..."
Humble reminder
Molde 3-1 Celtic
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
Reuters
"One of the least inspiring performances from Celtic in Europe in recent times. Aside from a decent opening spell, they were second-best throughout. Molde look a pretty good team but for Celtic to be outplayed by a team sitting seventh in the Norwegian league is a million miles from the type of performance being turned in by the club only three seasons ago in the Champions League."
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Reuters
What will Mr. Klopp have to say about that then? Not how he would have hoped his Anfield debut to go and it's two draws to start his era.
SMS Message: Right now there is no absolutely no chemistry in this team, looks like a bunch of strangers who don't know what to do with each other. from Mr. Red, London:
Right now there is no absolutely no chemistry in this team, looks like a bunch of strangers who don't know what to do with each other.
Jurgen Klopp trudges onto the Anfield pitch and shakes the hands of his team and the opponents. James Milner looks at him sheepishly.
They both know that that is a frustrating evening against 10 men for an hour or so.
Outbursts and colour
As we told you earlier, Kris Commons has had a strop tonight...
Reuters
And perhaps unsurprisingly, Besiktas fans have cracked open the flares. They love a flare. Even a 1-1 draw at Lokomotiv Moscow is reason enough for some.
AP
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Nice neat play down the right, Adam Lallana's cross is nodded out to Lucas - wide!
INJURY TIME
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
THREE MINUTES of added time. Now or never for Jurgen...
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
TWO minutes left. That wave of optimism and momentum may have hit the wall. Liverpool have had 29 attempts on goal but only six have been on target, and goalkeeper Sergei Ryzhikov hasn't looked in too much danger.
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Four minutes left now. All Liverpool - but then Kazan win a corner and it's headed wide!
Pump up the volume
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
NOW we are talking, NOW the Kop is in full voice. Liverpool force their 13th corner and the increase in energy and drive is mirrored by the increase in volume. Anfield sounds great now.
Molde 3-1 Celtic
John Hartson
BBC pundit and former Celtic striker
Comical decision to bring Kris Commons off with 20 mins to go. Let's not paper over the cracks. Defensively Celtic over the place.
Adam Lallana now thumps a shot which is well saved by Sergei Ryzhikov. Liverpool ending the game really well but we are into the last eight minutes.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
A great counter attack! Adam Lallana is at the heart of it, swerving away from a defender cleverly on halfway and then taking it downtown. Christian Benteke peels away into space on the left of the area, the ball is slid into him perfectly, he goes for the first-time hit and bends it against the base of the post. Lovely effort - no cigar!
Commons throws a strop
Molde 3-1 Celtic
Sometimes being substituted drives a player to the point of madness - Kris Commons has just joined them
He yells and shouts and yells and shouts some more - all in the direction of the managerial staff. John Collins looks far from impressed.
Grab your coat Kris.
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Coulda, shoulda, woulda - almost through for Christian Benteke but his touch is understandably that of a man who has had a month off, not great.
Hug and be happy
Goals elsewhere
BBC
We are seeing some solid hugging around Europe right now. Roberto Soldado has netted so Villarreal now lead Dinamo Minsk 4-0.
Pictured right, Rapid Vienna celebrate - they lead Viktoria Plzen 3-1 in the same group and look like moving onto nine points, three ahead of Villarreal.
Sion still lead in Bordeaux, so Liverpool's result would see the Reds move second in the group, four points behind the Swiss side.
In Group A, Fenerbahce and Ajax is goalless so Celtic will be bottom of the table but just a point off second place. An Ajax winner is NOT what Celtic need.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
One final change, 16 minutes on the clock as Roberto Firmino is on for Divock Origi.
Jurgen Klopp should know all about the ex-Hoffenheim man, who hasn't done much for Liverpool yet. Emre Can then hits another shot on goal.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Getty Images
There's the cross of the night, right there. Nathaniel Clyne was at fault for Kazan's goal but that was sensational, bent in at pace, didn't try and beat his man, just dug it in there early. It comes to Christian Benteke, unmarked, and he volleys into the Kop. An awkward height? Should do better?
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Into the last 20 minutes - and you'd be forgiven for forgetting that Liverpool have had an extra man for the entire second half.
Yes, Kazan's horizons have been limited, yes they have camped in behind and yes it is difficult to break sides down, but yes, Liverpool have not offered a great deal in attack.
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
Getty Images
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Christian Benteke! Great cross from Alberto Moreno, the number nine attacks it and you have to say that is wonderful defending to get something on the header and turn it over. Jurgen Klopp is flapping his hands, urging his side on. They have 22 minutes to find a way through.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
That change seems to have brought a change in impetus again as Liverpool kick it up a gear. Christian Benteke's first touch sees him control a ball on his chest and get a shot away before Magomed Ozdoev hooks a clearance just over his own crossbar.
Gone in 60 seconds?
Molde 3-1 Celtic
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
Reuters
"An utterly crazy 60 seconds, which began with the Celtic fans in raptures at Kris Commons' goal and ended with them tearing their hair out as Mohamed Elyounoussi squeezed the ball past Craig Gordon to restore the two-goal lead. Ronny Deila will surely be equally frustrated by the failure to capitalise on the chink of light offered by the Commons goal."
SUBSTITUTION - Benteke on
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
The good news for Liverpool fans is that £32m man Christian Benteke is back, the (maybe) bad news is that he replaces Philippe Coutinho. The number 10 has not been at his best. Two up front for Liverpool now, 27 minutes left.
Form like the Torres days
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
BBC
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Again, that is almost brilliant from Philippe Coutinho! James Milner into the penalty area like a bull in a china shop, charging in and over-running the ball. It falls to Coutinho, who sells a dummy to three defenders with a brilliant drop of the shoulder. It opens up for him to shoot - but he drifts an effort wide. Tame.
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Getty Images
An audible frustration maybe just setting in at Anfield, but the Kop does roar on Mamadou Sakho as the centre-half runs with the ball, taking on a few men and then winning a free-kick. Philippe Coutinho takes it on and fires wide from 22 yards.
Here comes Christian Benteke. Half an hour left.
GOAL - Molde 3-1 Celtic
Mohamed Elyounoussi (56 mins)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Reuters
Slow, ponderous, patient. Liverpool's build-up play is all a bit too safe. A bit too predictable. Maybe that's what you need against an opponent who has dug the trenches, but you get the feeling it's not what Anfield came for tonight. It's very quiet again inside the old stadium.
Tweet us at #bbcfootball
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Jurgen Klopp sends out Kolo Toure, Roberto Firmino and Christian Benteke out to warm-up on the sidelines. Changes may be afoot. Kazan look happy to camp their nine men behind the ball now.
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Liverpool instantly win a corner and Divock Origi heads down, into the turf and then wide. He's an all-action player, Origi. I'm not convinced he often knows what he's going to do but he is well worth watching.
Seconds later Emre Can has a shot blocked.
KICK-OFF
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
There is a change at the break - but it's not one I saw coming. Lucas is on in place of Joe Allen. And we are back under way.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Will Jurgen Klopp make a change or two at the break? A reminder if you are tuning in that he has Christian Benteke and Roberto Firmino on the bench tonight.
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
A word from the fans...
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
SMS Message: Jurgen, three things..... 1, We're too narrow 2, we're too narrow 3, we're too narrow. Just saying!! from Mark. Kingswear
Jurgen, three things..... 1, We're too narrow 2, we're too narrow 3, we're too narrow. Just saying!!
EPA
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
It's a shame we can't hear what Jurgen Klopp is saying at half-time. Press, press, press?
HALF-TIME
Molde 2-0 Celtic
Chris McLaughlin
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
"Celtic giving the ball away too cheaply and too often. Izaguirre and Brown in particular are the guilty parties at the moment. Molde look as comfortable as a team can look in a howling gale and a monsoon!"
HALF-TIME
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Jurgen Klopp ends the half as he began it, jogging off at pace and clapping his hands. One all, but Liverpool have the extra man.
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
Cedric's double...
Goals elsewhere
Getty Images
The Klopp hysteria aside, Liverpool could really do with capitalising on this Sion lead in Bordeaux and will move onto seven points with a win. The Reds can reach five if they come out on top.
Elsewhere, Cedric Bakumbu has a double for Villarreal as they lead 2-0 against Dinamo Minsk while Napoli are heading for nine points from nine - 3-0 up against FC Midtjylland.
Manolo Gabbiadini has two for the Italian side. Any relation to a Derby County legend?
Getty Images
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Reuters
Jurgen likes this one, a thumbs up and a vigorous nod of the head to meet Philippe Coutinho's low shot wide from the fringe of the area. It all came from a good lay-off by Divock Origi.
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
YELLOW CARD
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
A spring in the step of the men in red now as they look for a swift second. Alberto Moreno hoovers up the yards down the left wing but his cross is poor and Joe Allen is booked for a late challenge in midfield.
Will Jurgen Klopp add an extra attacker against the 10 men at half-time? We'll see how positive he is.
GOAL - Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Emre Can (37 mins)
Reuters
If you can't be good, be lucky. Liverpool ruthlessly exploit the extra man as they equalise before Oleg Kuzmin was back down the tunnel. Philippe Coutinho's cross is headed down by Divock Origi and Emre Can is unmarked to fire in at the Anfield Road end from three yards out.
Jurgen Klopp turns to face the main stand and gives them a massive fist pump. Anfield hits 11...
RED CARD - Kuzmin
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
PA
Well that is a brainless decision from Rubin Kazan captain Oleg Kuzmin, and it may just have handed Jurgen Klopp's side a way back into the game. Emre Can runs at the right-back, already on a booking, and he steps across him. Clear booking, poor decision. Big moment?
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
GREAT SAVE!
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Big problems for Liverpool, Jurgen get your notebook out! Liverpool have been the better side for the last 10 minutes but they look very fragile at the back. Again it's one good pass forwards, Emre Can does not track Blagov Georgiev and his shot on goal is well turned away by Simon Mignolet.
Heavy-metal football? Not on this showing. Time to turn up the volume...
Could the plastic pitch flood?
Molde 2-0 Celtic
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland
Reuters
"This is turning horribly wrong for Celtic, whose best hope at this stage might be the abandonment of the match in worsening conditions. They started so well but defensive slackness has cost them. They have to recover their poise, which will be easier said than done in the face of driving wind and rain."
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Philippe Coutinho gets the ball to feet, drags it back and then tries to chip the keeper but hits it straight at Sergei Ryzhikov.
Thirty seconds later Adam Lallana does exactly the same thing. Exactly!
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Getty Images
The coat choice...
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
BBC
So Jurgen Klopp has shown us he does not intend on replicating Saturday's showing and being a tracksuit manager during his time in England.
Tonight he's gone for a long coat, it's pretty suave. Beware though Jurgen, the coat choice has been known follow a manager.
We'd say you're coming out ahead of average here. Perhaps not quite James Dean but far from a disaster. Remember the basics - stay away from anything which resembles a sleeping bag.
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Jurgen Klopp is fast finding out more and more about this Liverpool team, and he may not like all that he sees. Anfield has gone rather flat, it needs a goal or at least a good chance to lift it again.
Post update
Molde 2-0 Celtic
Proper, fat, ball-clogging rain in Molde now. If it carries on like this the referee may have a decision to make. And I know which way Cetic may want him to sway at the moment...
Post update
Molde 2-0 Celtic
Post update
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Will we find out under Jurgen Klopp just what Emre Can is all about? He is playing through the centre of midfield tonight and does well to beat one man before running into a cul-de-sac. Liverpool playing at a high tempo.
Droll Gary, very droll.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
That was almost brilliant from Philippe Coutinho. Almost being the key word, admittedly, but he first anticipated a loose pass across the back four, then cut it out and drove on at the back four. He beats one man with a Chrissy Waddle body swerve and then fires wide on his left foot. Better!
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Almost a quick response from Liverpool as they win a free-kick on the left side of the Rubin Kazan area. Philippe Coutinho whips it in fast and low and Adam Lallana gets down to direct a header just over the bar.
Moments later, Divock Origi flicks a shot just wide from the middle of the area, a difficult chance as the ball was a little bit behind him.
Lost focus
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
GOAL - Molde 2-0 Celtic
Vegard Forren (19 mins)
Reuters
Terrible start from Celtic, lovely start for OGS as Molde double their lead.
A set-piece is not dealt with and Vegard Forren thumps a shot into the pitch, the bounce takes it in.
Jurgen Klopp was a whirlwind of arm movements on the sidelines as his players converged in the centre for the restart. Go again, or words to that effect. Maybe not straight from the Steven Gerrard textbook actually.
The Anfield crowd are soon back to full volume as they cheer their men on. That Kazan goal came against the run of play.
Early lessons
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Reuters
Molde 1-0 Celtic
Chris McLaughlin
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
"All too easy for Molde. They sucked Celtic and hit them with deadly precision on the break. Craig Gordon beaten at his near post but the back four was sliced open and that left him exposed."
GOAL - Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Marko Devic (15 mins)
PA
But that was not in the script! Jurgen Klopp sees his side concede for the first time as Nathaniel Clyne is caught out of position. What a goal though, as Marko Devic takes a ball over Clyne's head on his chest and then pokes a half-volley back across and into the net. Brilliantly done, Anfield in utter silence.
Liverpool 0-0 Rubin Kazan
Problems for Celtic then, but Jurgen Klopp is enjoying the start from Liverpool. He has not got near his seat yet and gives every tackle in midfield, every piece of closing down a huge clap...
GOAL - Molde 1-0 Celtic
Ola Kamara (11 mins)
Reuters
An excellent finish! Celtic had started well but Molde crown a neat counter with a clinical finish as Ola Kamara beats Craig Gordon at his near post.
Nathaniel Clyne races forward from halfway before cutting inside and shooting from the edge of the area. It is weak and wide, though.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-0 Rubin Kazan
Emre Can draws out some applause from his manager as he spots a gap between two defenders and has a go at goal from outside the area. His curling effort is not far off, whizzing just beyond the upright and nestling into the side netting.
Liverpool 0-0 Rubin Kazan
Jurgen Klopp looks to have splashed out on a new coat to mark the occasion. He is sporting a smart grey duffle coat to combat the cold Liverpool night.
The new manager's influence on show already? There has been some nice, one-touch passing from Liverpool, and they win a corner when James Milner's cross is blocked, but it comes to nothing.
Waterlogged plastic
Molde 0-0 Celtic
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
BBC Sport
"Immediate correction to make as the game gets under way. Far from being a slick surface, the ball is holding up because the artificial pitch has become waterlogged. Celtic passing up an early chance for Leigh Griffiths."
Spotted
Liverpool 0-0 Rubin Kazan
Getty Images
The Russian of course spent nearly three years at Everton at a cost of around £9m. He's on the bench tonight, a good spot by BBC Sport's chief football writer.
Liverpool 0-0 Rubin Kazan
Rubin Kazan want to spoil the party at Anfield and they quickly get at the Liverpool defence, Marko Devic driving forward. He takes a tumble just outside the area and wants a foul, referee is having none of it though.
KICK-OFF
Molde 0-0 Celtic
And we are under way in Molde as well.
You can follow the action from that game on our Molde v Celtic live text.
Applause as Jurgen Klopp walks out to take his place in the Liverpool dugout. The players line up for the Europa League anthem but it is hardly audible above the Liverpool chants.
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
It may not be the biggest game in town in terms of the competition and the opponent but it is being treated like one by the Liverpool fans.
It is absolutely packed at Anfield, with fans holding up scarves with "Klopp King of the Kop" written on them as the iconic You'll Never Walk Alone is belted out. Even the Liverpool owners are there. Big.
Downpour in Norway
Molde v Celtic (20:05 BST)
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
"Kick-off is almost upon us and at the risk of being repetitive, the rain here is unrelenting. Nonetheless, the Celtic fans are in good voice as their team go through their final preparations. Ronny Deila has stressed that this match carries no more importance than any other despite him being back on home turf for the first time as Celtic manager. But he is no less desperate to win, especially having twice given up leads against Ajax and Fenerbahce."
It is almost time for Anfield to welcome in the Jurgen Klopp era, with Liverpool facing Rubin Kazan in just under 10 minutes.
There's plenty of buzz around the ground at the moment, can Klopp capitalise on that with a win?
It all started so well for his predecessor as Brendan Rodgers' first match at Anfield ended with victory, the Reds beating Belarusian outfit Gomel 3-0 in the Europa League August 2012.
How does that leave the group?
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Monaco have Lacina Traore to thank for their 1-0 win over Qarabag, a result which sees them top the group. Spurs and Anderlecht are left on four points, one behind the leaders.
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Getty Images
How costly could that defeat be? Time will tell - we shall bring you the best reaction from Brussels as we switch focus to Anfield and Norway...
FULL-TIME
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Stefano Okaka is off his seat in the bench! A big win for Anderlecht!
INJURY TIME
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
THREE MINUTES added on...
GREAT SAVE!
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Sign him up! Frank Acheampong has taken this game by the scruff of the neck. the left winger darts clear again and is able to pick out a man too, a great cut-back finds Dennis Praet and his shot is going in until Hugo Lloris saves with his feet. That would have clinched it...
Join in at #bbcfootball
'Move it quicker'
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Former Premier League striker Bradley Allen on BBC Radio London: "Spurs are committing midfield players, the full-backs are high and advanced. They have to move the ball that bit quicker as when it slows down, Anderlecht clog it up."
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Into the final five. Spurs haven't threatened since that big chance for Harry Kane and their opening 10-minute blitz is fading into the memory already.
Serie A leaders behind...
Goals elsewhere
Getty Images
Albanian giants Skenderbeu are now 5-0 down at Sporting Lisbon and there's a shock brewing in Italy. Serie A leaders Fiorentina are 1-0 down at home to Lech Poznan. That result will leave them bottom of their group.
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Spurs and Anderlecht will be level on four points from three games if the score remains as it is, and Monaco will lead the group. A long way to go.
SUBSTITUTION
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Spurs have 10 minutes to fish out a draw. They plonk for 18-year-old Josh Onomah to replace Andros Townsend. Can the youngster do it?
Kane the go-to man?
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Getty Images
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Spurs need to talk to Frank. Substitute Frank Acheampong slices Spurs open again and wins a corner.
From the corner, Leander 'Clive' Dendoncker heads over when he really should have scored! Big chance for three.
'Not going to miss'
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Reuters
Former Premier League striker Bradley Allen on BBC Radio London: "He's got his boot in his hand, it's come off. He's in the right place at the right time. A super cross, he got in behind Kieran Trippier and the top scorer is not going to miss chances like that.
"Spurs would take a point now from this position."
You can listen to BBC Radio London at the top of this page.
GOAL - Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Stefano Okaka (69 mins)
Reuters
The big man is in the right place at the right time! Spurs are undone by a simple pass inside Kieran Trippier, substitute Frank Acheampong puts over a lovely cross from the left and Stefano Okaka arrives to fire into the net. All with only one boot on!
Many are congregating behind the Kop with just over 30 minutes to kick off.
Is this competition a priority? Suddenly a run of the mill home game in Europe's second competition takes on huge significance because a new man stands in the dugout.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Into the final 20 minutes. In Klopp-speak, if the first half was full throttle, this is now petrol conservation stuff. Drifting to the services.
GREAT SAVE!
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
You're in Harry Kane! What a pass down the line to free Kane, he's onside, the angle is against him but he can get a shot away - saved by Silvio Proto.
That was a tough chance but a chance he would have taken at the start of the year...
SUBSTITUTION
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Guillaume Gillet does superbly again, a big tackle to stop Christian Eriksen from getting a shot off on goal. Belgian Mousa Dembele is then given a huge ovation by the home fans as he comes off for Spurs - on comes Dele Alli.
Liverpool post on Instagram: Jurgen Klopp and Zeljko Buvac survey their new home ahead of tonight's clash with Rubin Kazan.
'Mama never changes'
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
Mamadou Sakho was at the heart of Liverpool's defence for Jurgen Klopp's first fixture - helping the Reds to a goalless draw at Tottenham.
The French international was overlooked on occasion by Brendan Rodgers but believes he can be part of a successful side at Anfield.
“I try to stay the same on and off the pitch," he tells Liverpool's website. "If you ask the players, they’ll say ‘Mama never changes’.
“I am a very ambitious man but I prefer to keep them to myself because some people will think I’m crazy! But we’ll see.
“I think we have a very good team, very good players, international players and we can have a very good season."
YELLOW CARD
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Hugo Lloris has to be sharp to move away to his right and get hold of a header from Serigne Mbodji, it was a save he was always going to make though.
Harry Kane's first involvement is to be tripped by Youri Tielemans - who is booked.
Basel faulty...
Goals elsewhere
Getty Images
The 1-1 draw is popular around Europe as things stand. Anderlecht v Tottenham, APOEL Nicosia v Asteras Tripolis and Schalke v Sparta Prague are all tied at 1-1.
Switzerland's Basel, typically decent in Europe, trail 2-1 at home to Belenenses.
SUBSTITUTION - KANE ON
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Getty Images
Harry Kane is on for the last half hour. He replaces the game, but not great, Clinton Njie.
Norway on either side...
Molde v Celtic (20:05 BST)
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
Reuters
"The rain has been pretty incessant in Molde over the past 24 hours and it has begun to fall even more heavily as kick-off approaches here in Norway. One thing is for sure, the artificial surface will be slick as the Group A leaders seek to prevent Ronny Deila making a winning return to his homeland.
"The man who denied Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Molde three successive league titles when he led Stromsgodset to the championship brings Leigh Griffiths, Stefan Johansen and Mikael Lustig into his team tonight as Celtic look for their first win of the group stage."
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
It's still end to end stuff as Youri Tielemans picks the ball up after Mousa Dembele gives it up. Tielemans plays the right pass for Imoh Ezekiel - but his shot is wide of the target.
Thirty-five minutes left.
Team news
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
Liverpool
Just the one change for Jurgen Klopp in his first game at Anfield as Liverpool boss. In comes Joe Allen for Lucas. Striker Christian Benteke, who has not played since a 1-1 draw with Norwich on 20 September, is on the bench.
On the bench for Rubin Kazan is a person familiar with Liverpool. Midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov made over 70 appearances for Everton between 2009 and 2012.
Guillaume Gillet again! The Anderlecht right-back scored a fine goal in the first half and he thunders another shot into the body of Hugo Lloris from long-range.
Alberto on the spot...
Goals elsewhere
AP
So Anfield hopes to welcome a legend in the making tonight and a former Liverpool great (maybe not) has netted for Sporting Lisbon - Alberto Aquilani. His spot kick, followed by a Freddy Montero penalty, gives them a 2-0 lead over Skenderbeu Korce.
So the next question is, where is Skenderbeu Korce? I can tell you it's in Albania. Korce is a city home to around 75,000 people.
Google
Elsewhere, in Tottenham's group, Monaco and Qarabag are level while Lazio still lead Rosenborg.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Another brilliant pass from Christian Eriksen, he slices open the Anderlecht defence with one ball but Clinton Njie's first touch is not good enough to kill the ball and a defender gets across. Eriksen is on another level, with all due respect.
KICK-OFF
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Back under way in Belgium.
Tonight - the late show
Europa League
Tonight's late action will be focussed on Mr Klopp and the Kop I suspect, but elsewhere there's plenty to play for from Greece to the northern Czech Republic...
Fenerbahce v Ajax - 20:05
Molde v Celtic - 20:05
Bordeaux v FC Sion - 20:05
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan - 20:05
PAOK Salonika v FK Krasnodar - 20:05
Slovan Liberec v FC Groningen - 20:05
Sporting Braga v Marseille - 20:05
FC Midtjylland v Napoli - 20:05
Legia Warsaw v Club Brugge - 20:05
SK Rapid Wien v Viktoria Plzen - 20:05
Villarreal v Dinamo Minsk - 20:05
Get Involved
Molde v Celtic (20:05 BST)
'Madhouse on tour' eh. What a bunch of characters.
Keep up to date on 5 live
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
BBC Radio 5 Live
BBC Radio 5 live takes a rugby and formula 1 focus tonight but throughout the evening, there will be live updates from Anfield.
Between 19:00 BST and 19:30 they will discuss the day's sports news including word on potential Uefa punishment for Manchester City and news on Bastian Schweinsteiger potentially taking legal action against a toy manufacturer.
Elsewhere in the Europa League (20:05 BST kick-offs)
Europa League group stage newcomers Midtjylland have enjoyed a cracking start in the competition, winning both their group games so far, but the Danish side have a tough test against Italians Napoli tonight.
Napoli made it through to the knockout stage in all three of their previous Europa League appearances, and they are well on course to progress again after recording back-to-back group stage wins. The victor from this match will take control of the group.
Elsewhere, Robin van Persie has two goals in his last two games for club and country, and he will be looking to fire Fenerbahce to their first Europa League win of the season when they host Dutch giants Ajax tonight. Fenerbache are bottom of Group A with one point from two games.
A total of 11 games kick off at 20:05 BST, including Club Brugge's game at Legia Warsaw and Villareal's tie with Dinamo Minsk
Team News
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
Liverpool
PA
Jurgen Klopp names a very strong team - he makes just one change to the side in fact as Joe Allen replaces Lucas.
Christian Benteke is back on the bench.
'Joy & fun'
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
Daily Mail football reporter Dominic King is at Anfield and it would appear Jurgen Klopp is using his programme notes as a call to arms...
Dortmund cruising
Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp takes charge of Liverpool later tonight looking to kick-start their shaky Europa League campaign so far.
No such problems for his former side Borussia Dortmund, though, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a hat-trick to give them a 3-1 win at Azerbaijan side Qabala.
The result strengthened Dortmund's grip on Group C, as they top the standings with seven points.
A familiar face?
Molde v Celtic (20:05 BST)
Reuters
Celtic are in action later this evening and there will be a familiar face in the opposition dugout.
He's been knocking on the door but finally BBC Radio Merseyside's James Mountford has found Jurgen Klopp...
HALF-TIME
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
That's the best 45 minutes of Europa League football I've seen in - well possibly ever. More of the same please!
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Spurs playing some really nice stuff as the half draws to a close. They always have a man over and this time they find the right pass, playing in Andros Townsend early, he moves on to his left foot but can only shoot wide. That was a very decent opening!
Join in at #bbcfootball
In light of Manchester City being scrutinised by Uefa for their fans booing the Champions League anthem we want to know what the silliest thing you've been in trouble for is.
Goallll Lazzziiioooo
Scores elsewhere
Getty Images
Who needs 10 men when you've got Alessandro Matri? The striker has given Lazio the lead against Rosenborg despite the Italians having Mauricio sent off after three minutes.
A win would put Lazio top of Group G on seven points. Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao are one up at Partizan Belgrade - Raul Garcia - as they seek a second win from three group games.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Clinton Njie has looked quick and direct up front for Spurs but he has struggled to get hold of the ball at times. He manages to do just that on an Anderlecht defender though after a tussle. Ouch!
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
You can see why Stefano Okaka has got so many goals for Anderlecht, he's got all the tools in the box - big, strong and quick and after a neat touch he rattles in a low drive which Hugo Lloris hangs on to.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Getty Images
The hosts now having a good spell as we tick towards half-time. Good game thus far.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Reuters
Hold the line!
Erik Lamela isn't always on time and he's offside as he slams into the net. It came from a lovely slalom of a run from centre-back by Jan Vertonghen, he beat three men and fed it into the Argentine - but he had strayed beyond the last man.
Still this game does the business. Very open.
A big rush to meet Klopp
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
GREAT SAVE!
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Getty Images
Bang! Right out of the middle of the bat, a smashing shot on the bounce from Stefano Okaka, hit like a bullet and Hugo Lloris will be feeling that one on his palms for at least seven minutes. Good save, wonderful hit!
PENALTY APPEAL
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
England's forgotten man Andros Townsend drives into the penalty area and is sent stumbling by a defender - he wants a spot-kick but referee Pol van Boekel is having none of it. It would have been soft.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Eric Dier, who must be on the way to an England cap any day now, is involved three times in a lengthy passing move as Spurs look slick again. They are moving the ball neatly and quickly - ah until I type that and Toby Alderweireld pings one out of play. Twenty-five gone.
Di Santooooo....
Scores elsewhere
Getty Images
The other game in this group is goalless in France between Monaco and Qarabag so it's as you were in the table.
Chelsea and Wigan legend (well, kind of) Franco Di Santo has scored for Schalke and they lead Sparta Prague 1-0. It could be nine points from nine for the Germans in Group K.
Yes, the Europa League needs half the alphabet to name groups.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Spurs need to get Christian Eriksen back on the ball. Since that opening 10 minutes he has drifted out of the game.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Ben Davies is finding his own postcode on the left wing for Spurs time and time again - it can only be a matter of time until he picks someone out. This Spurs side have been very attractive to watch in the opening 18 minutes.
Klopp in print
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
BBC Radio Merseyside's James Mountford is still hunting for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, he's found an image at least...
'Turned on its head'
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Reuters
BBC Radio London are commentating live from Anderlecht and former Premier League striker Bradley Allen is co-commentating: "It's lifted the home faithful, up on their feet in numbers now. They are surprised I think to be on level terms. Spurs didn't defend the corner, he takes it up onto his chest and volleys it into the corner. One attack, one corner, equalised and this game is turned on its head."
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
If I'm being 100% transparent we weren't expecting a great deal from this game but so far it's been excellent. Open, end-to-end, loads of chances. A bona fide classic on the cards.
GOAL - Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Guillaume Gillet (13 mins)
EPA
Oh yes! What a finish from the full-back! It's Tim Sherwood's favourite Anderlecht player Guillaume Gillet with a cracker. The corner runs through to him on the edge of the box, his first touch pops the ball up in the air and he then cracks in a half-volley from 18 yards into the far corner!
Imagine Matt Le Tissier in his pomp. Then dial it down by 35%.
Tremendous parenting. Hats off to Mr and Mrs Middleton...
Join in on #bbcfootball
In light of Manchester City being in trouble for fans booing the Champions League anthem we are asking you what's the silliest thing you've been in trouble for.
Who is Clinton?
Anderlecht 0-0 Tottenham
Clinton Njie makes his full debut for Tottenham tonight in place of Harry Kane. The Cameroon international is 22 and joined Spurs in the summer on a five-year deal from Lyon for a reported £10m. Kane's path from the youth set-up to first-team regular was a key factor in his move to north London.
Now he gets his chance.
Reuters
CLOSE!
Anderlecht 0-1 Tottenham
And that should be two! Christian Eriksen looks far too good for this Anderlecht defence, they can't get anywhere near him as he picks up Eric Dier's pass and frees Erik Lamela into the area. Lamela in one-on-one, just needs the dink but he can only shoot tamely at Silvio Proto.
Huge chance...
Anderlecht 0-1 Tottenham
Spurs utterly dominant in these opening minutes. The home crowd are still making a right old din though. A second Tottenham goal may quell their fire.
Strange punishments...
Anderlecht 0-1 Tottenham
In light of Manchester City being in trouble for fans booing the Champions League anthem we are asking you what's the silliest thing you've been in trouble for.
CLOSE!
Anderlecht 0-1 Tottenham
What a start for Spurs. And seconds later Christian Eriksen hits a free-kick inches wide from 22 yards out. He smells a healthy goal bonus tonight...
'Clinical finish'
Anderlecht 0-1 Tottenham
Reuters
Former Premier League striker Bradley Allen on BBC Radio London: "With his technical ability, he's not going to miss a chance like that. It ricocheted into his path fortunately, he missed moments ago but not that time, clinical finish."
Listen to live commentary from BBC Radio London at the top of this page.
GOAL - Anderlecht 0-1 Tottenham
Christian Eriksen (4 mins)
Reuters
Anderlecht do not learn their lesson! Minutes after he was clean through from a straight ball over the top, Christian Eriksen strokes Spurs ahead after more cowboy defending.
Serigne Mbodji has all the time in the world to get the ball away but he smashed a hurried clearance into the face of a team-mate, the ball pings into Eriksen's path and he steers in left-footed from 12 yards out. Easy!
Get Involved
A bizarre offence...
What is the strangest thing you have been punished for?
You can text us in to 81111 (UK Only) or tweet us at #bbcfootball.
SMS Message: I once got sent out of a classroom for sneezing. The teacher claimed I was a disruption to the class. I simply left the room in shock and a chorus of laughter from the other students from Kevin in Wolverhampton
I once got sent out of a classroom for sneezing. The teacher claimed I was a disruption to the class. I simply left the room in shock and a chorus of laughter from the other students
Who are ya?
Anderlecht 0-0 Tottenham
BBC Sport
Anederlecht finished third in the Belgian league last season and currently occupy the exact same place this season after 11 matches.
Their current squad is not littered with household names but right-back Anthony Vanden Borre may be remembered for a spell on loan at Portsmouth and midfielder Steven Defour was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League a few years ago.
None of their squad were in the most recent Belgium squad - but that did only contain six players who play in Belgium.
They do possess several youngsters who are very highly thought of - keep an eye on Dennis Praet and Youri Tielemans.
'A strong line-up'
Anderlecht 0-0 Tottenham
Getty Images
Former Premier League striker Bradley Allen is co-commentator on BBC Radio London: "The manager has opted for a strong starting line up. He thinks seven points would put them in a healthy position and in the remaining two games he may be able to play some of the younger, impressive players coming through. They've got a busy fixture spell coming up with London derbies."
You can listen to BBC Radio London's coverage at the top of this page.
Anderlecht 0-0 Tottenham
Hugo Lloris then lamps a huge clearance down the park and Spurs are in! The ball bobbles around, Christian Eriksen gets the ball on to his left foot and gets a shot away but it's straight at Silvio Porto. End-to-end stuff!
KICK-OFF
Anderlecht 0-0 Tottenham
Game on! Straight from kick-off Hugo Lloris flaps at a cross from Imoh Ezekiel. Rather unconvincing.
Anderlecht's goal threat
Anderlecht v Tottenham (18:00 BST)
BBC
Tottenham will be wise to keep an eye on an Anderlecht striker who has rattled up eight clubs by the age of 26. Stefano Okaka can count Roma, Sampdoria and a loan spell at Fulham as previous ventures and the Italian is in good form, domestically at least.
He has six goals in 10 games in the Belgian league this season but none in Europe so far. He starts tonight.
'New era'
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
BBC Radio Merseyside's James Mountford is at Anfield on Klopp watch...
Post update
Anderlecht v Tottenham (18:00 BST)
Getty Images
Here we go then, a boisterous atmosphere in the stands as Tottenham and Anderlecht take to the field. The rain is pouring down. Can the goals follow?
Last time we met
Anderlecht v Tottenham (18:00 BST)
PA
These sides last met in Brussels in 2007, when a Dimitar Berbatov penalty gave Spurs the 1-1 draw they needed to progress.
Have Tottenham had a striker as good as Berbatov since he left the club?
No risks with Kane
Anderlecht v Tottenham (18:00 BST)
Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane is on the bench because he picked up a knock against Liverpool.
The Spurs boss says: "We do not want to risk him but he is available to play from the bench.
"It's a massive game. If we get the three points, it will be very important for our position in the table. It's an important game, we need to play well and we know they are a good team and have good players."
And that's the end of another European week for teams in the Premier League.
We shall see you all at the weekend. Until then, good night!
Have your say
Predictor
Have you reserved the sofa/trip to the pub on Sunday? Some excellent Premier League drama to choose from as Newcastle face Sunderland, Manchester United take on City and Liverpool take on Southampton.
And why not take part in our predictor game and see how you get on?
Click here to play.
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
Marseille Euro trash
Elsewhere tonight
The French side lost 3-2 in Braga tonight. Despite their horrible European form, they are third in the group, a point behind second-placed Slovan Liberec.
The hype machine
Where do we go from here?
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
So where do we go from here? Celtic are in trouble, bottom of their group on two points, two behind Fenerbahce in second but five adrift of Molde, their conquerors tonight.
Liverpool have drawn all three games in the competition now and are second in their group. FC Sion are four clear at the top while the Reds have a one-point cushion on Rubin Kazan and Bordeaux.
The next match day on 5 November sees tonight's fixtures reversed.
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
"Two things we've learned. Klopp knows he's got an average squad & Liverpool's fans have to understand there are no miracles in football."
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Jurgen Klopp is in a calm mood in front of the TV cameras. He says that Rubin Kazan's goal was brilliant and that his team are not full of confidence.
A big job to tackle
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman is very, very, very unhappy with that on BT Sport.
"Liverpool should be dismantling Rubin Kazan," he says. "This is a poor team down to 10 men..."
Humble reminder
Molde 3-1 Celtic
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
"One of the least inspiring performances from Celtic in Europe in recent times. Aside from a decent opening spell, they were second-best throughout. Molde look a pretty good team but for Celtic to be outplayed by a team sitting seventh in the Norwegian league is a million miles from the type of performance being turned in by the club only three seasons ago in the Champions League."
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
What will Mr. Klopp have to say about that then? Not how he would have hoped his Anfield debut to go and it's two draws to start his era.
81111
FULL-TIME
Molde 3-1 Celtic
Oh dear.
Follow the fallout from that one here.
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Jurgen Klopp trudges onto the Anfield pitch and shakes the hands of his team and the opponents. James Milner looks at him sheepishly.
They both know that that is a frustrating evening against 10 men for an hour or so.
Outbursts and colour
As we told you earlier, Kris Commons has had a strop tonight...
And perhaps unsurprisingly, Besiktas fans have cracked open the flares. They love a flare. Even a 1-1 draw at Lokomotiv Moscow is reason enough for some.
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Nice neat play down the right, Adam Lallana's cross is nodded out to Lucas - wide!
INJURY TIME
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
THREE MINUTES of added time. Now or never for Jurgen...
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
TWO minutes left. That wave of optimism and momentum may have hit the wall. Liverpool have had 29 attempts on goal but only six have been on target, and goalkeeper Sergei Ryzhikov hasn't looked in too much danger.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Four minutes left now. All Liverpool - but then Kazan win a corner and it's headed wide!
Pump up the volume
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
NOW we are talking, NOW the Kop is in full voice. Liverpool force their 13th corner and the increase in energy and drive is mirrored by the increase in volume. Anfield sounds great now.
Molde 3-1 Celtic
John Hartson
BBC pundit and former Celtic striker
Comical decision to bring Kris Commons off with 20 mins to go. Let's not paper over the cracks. Defensively Celtic over the place.
Follow that game here.
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Adam Lallana now thumps a shot which is well saved by Sergei Ryzhikov. Liverpool ending the game really well but we are into the last eight minutes.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
A great counter attack! Adam Lallana is at the heart of it, swerving away from a defender cleverly on halfway and then taking it downtown. Christian Benteke peels away into space on the left of the area, the ball is slid into him perfectly, he goes for the first-time hit and bends it against the base of the post. Lovely effort - no cigar!
Commons throws a strop
Molde 3-1 Celtic
Sometimes being substituted drives a player to the point of madness - Kris Commons has just joined them
He yells and shouts and yells and shouts some more - all in the direction of the managerial staff. John Collins looks far from impressed.
Grab your coat Kris.
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Coulda, shoulda, woulda - almost through for Christian Benteke but his touch is understandably that of a man who has had a month off, not great.
Hug and be happy
Goals elsewhere
We are seeing some solid hugging around Europe right now. Roberto Soldado has netted so Villarreal now lead Dinamo Minsk 4-0.
Pictured right, Rapid Vienna celebrate - they lead Viktoria Plzen 3-1 in the same group and look like moving onto nine points, three ahead of Villarreal.
Sion still lead in Bordeaux, so Liverpool's result would see the Reds move second in the group, four points behind the Swiss side.
In Group A, Fenerbahce and Ajax is goalless so Celtic will be bottom of the table but just a point off second place. An Ajax winner is NOT what Celtic need.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
One final change, 16 minutes on the clock as Roberto Firmino is on for Divock Origi.
Jurgen Klopp should know all about the ex-Hoffenheim man, who hasn't done much for Liverpool yet. Emre Can then hits another shot on goal.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
There's the cross of the night, right there. Nathaniel Clyne was at fault for Kazan's goal but that was sensational, bent in at pace, didn't try and beat his man, just dug it in there early. It comes to Christian Benteke, unmarked, and he volleys into the Kop. An awkward height? Should do better?
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Into the last 20 minutes - and you'd be forgiven for forgetting that Liverpool have had an extra man for the entire second half.
Yes, Kazan's horizons have been limited, yes they have camped in behind and yes it is difficult to break sides down, but yes, Liverpool have not offered a great deal in attack.
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Christian Benteke! Great cross from Alberto Moreno, the number nine attacks it and you have to say that is wonderful defending to get something on the header and turn it over. Jurgen Klopp is flapping his hands, urging his side on. They have 22 minutes to find a way through.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
That change seems to have brought a change in impetus again as Liverpool kick it up a gear. Christian Benteke's first touch sees him control a ball on his chest and get a shot away before Magomed Ozdoev hooks a clearance just over his own crossbar.
Gone in 60 seconds?
Molde 3-1 Celtic
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
"An utterly crazy 60 seconds, which began with the Celtic fans in raptures at Kris Commons' goal and ended with them tearing their hair out as Mohamed Elyounoussi squeezed the ball past Craig Gordon to restore the two-goal lead. Ronny Deila will surely be equally frustrated by the failure to capitalise on the chink of light offered by the Commons goal."
SUBSTITUTION - Benteke on
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
The good news for Liverpool fans is that £32m man Christian Benteke is back, the (maybe) bad news is that he replaces Philippe Coutinho. The number 10 has not been at his best. Two up front for Liverpool now, 27 minutes left.
Form like the Torres days
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Again, that is almost brilliant from Philippe Coutinho! James Milner into the penalty area like a bull in a china shop, charging in and over-running the ball. It falls to Coutinho, who sells a dummy to three defenders with a brilliant drop of the shoulder. It opens up for him to shoot - but he drifts an effort wide. Tame.
Get Involved
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
An audible frustration maybe just setting in at Anfield, but the Kop does roar on Mamadou Sakho as the centre-half runs with the ball, taking on a few men and then winning a free-kick. Philippe Coutinho takes it on and fires wide from 22 yards.
Here comes Christian Benteke. Half an hour left.
GOAL - Molde 3-1 Celtic
Mohamed Elyounoussi (56 mins)
However, no sooner had Celtic got a goal, Molde restore their two-goal cushion as Mohamed Elyounoussi volleys in at the far post from a cross.
Follow the action from that game here.
GOAL - Molde 2-1 Celtic
Kris Commons (55 mins)
A lifeline? Kris Commons pounces on a shocking backpass to take the ball past the last man and lift into the roof of the net. Very silky finish.
Possession building
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Liverpool totally dominant now. Nathaniel Clyne gets around the back but he can't find a red shirt.
Post update
Molde 2-0 Celtic
Not much action of note in the opening stages in Norway - where the weather continues to look horrendous.
Follow that game in full here.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Slow, ponderous, patient. Liverpool's build-up play is all a bit too safe. A bit too predictable. Maybe that's what you need against an opponent who has dug the trenches, but you get the feeling it's not what Anfield came for tonight. It's very quiet again inside the old stadium.
Tweet us at #bbcfootball
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Jurgen Klopp sends out Kolo Toure, Roberto Firmino and Christian Benteke out to warm-up on the sidelines. Changes may be afoot. Kazan look happy to camp their nine men behind the ball now.
Get Involved
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Liverpool instantly win a corner and Divock Origi heads down, into the turf and then wide. He's an all-action player, Origi. I'm not convinced he often knows what he's going to do but he is well worth watching.
Seconds later Emre Can has a shot blocked.
KICK-OFF
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
There is a change at the break - but it's not one I saw coming. Lucas is on in place of Joe Allen. And we are back under way.
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Will Jurgen Klopp make a change or two at the break? A reminder if you are tuning in that he has Christian Benteke and Roberto Firmino on the bench tonight.
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
A word from the fans...
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
It's a shame we can't hear what Jurgen Klopp is saying at half-time. Press, press, press?
HALF-TIME
Molde 2-0 Celtic
Chris McLaughlin
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
"Celtic giving the ball away too cheaply and too often. Izaguirre and Brown in particular are the guilty parties at the moment. Molde look as comfortable as a team can look in a howling gale and a monsoon!"
HALF-TIME
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Jurgen Klopp ends the half as he began it, jogging off at pace and clapping his hands. One all, but Liverpool have the extra man.
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
Cedric's double...
Goals elsewhere
The Klopp hysteria aside, Liverpool could really do with capitalising on this Sion lead in Bordeaux and will move onto seven points with a win. The Reds can reach five if they come out on top.
Elsewhere, Cedric Bakumbu has a double for Villarreal as they lead 2-0 against Dinamo Minsk while Napoli are heading for nine points from nine - 3-0 up against FC Midtjylland.
Manolo Gabbiadini has two for the Italian side. Any relation to a Derby County legend?
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Jurgen likes this one, a thumbs up and a vigorous nod of the head to meet Philippe Coutinho's low shot wide from the fringe of the area. It all came from a good lay-off by Divock Origi.
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
YELLOW CARD
Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
A spring in the step of the men in red now as they look for a swift second. Alberto Moreno hoovers up the yards down the left wing but his cross is poor and Joe Allen is booked for a late challenge in midfield.
Will Jurgen Klopp add an extra attacker against the 10 men at half-time? We'll see how positive he is.
GOAL - Liverpool 1-1 Rubin Kazan
Emre Can (37 mins)
If you can't be good, be lucky. Liverpool ruthlessly exploit the extra man as they equalise before Oleg Kuzmin was back down the tunnel. Philippe Coutinho's cross is headed down by Divock Origi and Emre Can is unmarked to fire in at the Anfield Road end from three yards out.
Jurgen Klopp turns to face the main stand and gives them a massive fist pump. Anfield hits 11...
RED CARD - Kuzmin
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Well that is a brainless decision from Rubin Kazan captain Oleg Kuzmin, and it may just have handed Jurgen Klopp's side a way back into the game. Emre Can runs at the right-back, already on a booking, and he steps across him. Clear booking, poor decision. Big moment?
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
GREAT SAVE!
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Big problems for Liverpool, Jurgen get your notebook out! Liverpool have been the better side for the last 10 minutes but they look very fragile at the back. Again it's one good pass forwards, Emre Can does not track Blagov Georgiev and his shot on goal is well turned away by Simon Mignolet.
Heavy-metal football? Not on this showing. Time to turn up the volume...
Could the plastic pitch flood?
Molde 2-0 Celtic
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland
"This is turning horribly wrong for Celtic, whose best hope at this stage might be the abandonment of the match in worsening conditions. They started so well but defensive slackness has cost them. They have to recover their poise, which will be easier said than done in the face of driving wind and rain."
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Philippe Coutinho gets the ball to feet, drags it back and then tries to chip the keeper but hits it straight at Sergei Ryzhikov.
Thirty seconds later Adam Lallana does exactly the same thing. Exactly!
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
The coat choice...
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
So Jurgen Klopp has shown us he does not intend on replicating Saturday's showing and being a tracksuit manager during his time in England.
Tonight he's gone for a long coat, it's pretty suave. Beware though Jurgen, the coat choice has been known follow a manager.
We'd say you're coming out ahead of average here. Perhaps not quite James Dean but far from a disaster. Remember the basics - stay away from anything which resembles a sleeping bag.
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Jurgen Klopp is fast finding out more and more about this Liverpool team, and he may not like all that he sees. Anfield has gone rather flat, it needs a goal or at least a good chance to lift it again.
Molde 2-0 Celtic
Proper, fat, ball-clogging rain in Molde now. If it carries on like this the referee may have a decision to make. And I know which way Cetic may want him to sway at the moment...
Molde 2-0 Celtic
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Will we find out under Jurgen Klopp just what Emre Can is all about? He is playing through the centre of midfield tonight and does well to beat one man before running into a cul-de-sac. Liverpool playing at a high tempo.
Droll Gary, very droll.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
That was almost brilliant from Philippe Coutinho. Almost being the key word, admittedly, but he first anticipated a loose pass across the back four, then cut it out and drove on at the back four. He beats one man with a Chrissy Waddle body swerve and then fires wide on his left foot. Better!
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Almost a quick response from Liverpool as they win a free-kick on the left side of the Rubin Kazan area. Philippe Coutinho whips it in fast and low and Adam Lallana gets down to direct a header just over the bar.
Moments later, Divock Origi flicks a shot just wide from the middle of the area, a difficult chance as the ball was a little bit behind him.
Lost focus
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Tweet us on #bbcfootball
GOAL - Molde 2-0 Celtic
Vegard Forren (19 mins)
Terrible start from Celtic, lovely start for OGS as Molde double their lead.
A set-piece is not dealt with and Vegard Forren thumps a shot into the pitch, the bounce takes it in.
Follow that game extensively here.
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Jurgen Klopp was a whirlwind of arm movements on the sidelines as his players converged in the centre for the restart. Go again, or words to that effect. Maybe not straight from the Steven Gerrard textbook actually.
The Anfield crowd are soon back to full volume as they cheer their men on. That Kazan goal came against the run of play.
Early lessons
Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Molde 1-0 Celtic
Chris McLaughlin
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
"All too easy for Molde. They sucked Celtic and hit them with deadly precision on the break. Craig Gordon beaten at his near post but the back four was sliced open and that left him exposed."
GOAL - Liverpool 0-1 Rubin Kazan
Marko Devic (15 mins)
But that was not in the script! Jurgen Klopp sees his side concede for the first time as Nathaniel Clyne is caught out of position. What a goal though, as Marko Devic takes a ball over Clyne's head on his chest and then pokes a half-volley back across and into the net. Brilliantly done, Anfield in utter silence.
Liverpool 0-0 Rubin Kazan
Problems for Celtic then, but Jurgen Klopp is enjoying the start from Liverpool. He has not got near his seat yet and gives every tackle in midfield, every piece of closing down a huge clap...
GOAL - Molde 1-0 Celtic
Ola Kamara (11 mins)
An excellent finish! Celtic had started well but Molde crown a neat counter with a clinical finish as Ola Kamara beats Craig Gordon at his near post.
Follow that game in full here.
Liverpool 0-0 Rubin Kazan
Nathaniel Clyne races forward from halfway before cutting inside and shooting from the edge of the area. It is weak and wide, though.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-0 Rubin Kazan
Emre Can draws out some applause from his manager as he spots a gap between two defenders and has a go at goal from outside the area. His curling effort is not far off, whizzing just beyond the upright and nestling into the side netting.
Liverpool 0-0 Rubin Kazan
Jurgen Klopp looks to have splashed out on a new coat to mark the occasion. He is sporting a smart grey duffle coat to combat the cold Liverpool night.
The new manager's influence on show already? There has been some nice, one-touch passing from Liverpool, and they win a corner when James Milner's cross is blocked, but it comes to nothing.
Waterlogged plastic
Molde 0-0 Celtic
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
"Immediate correction to make as the game gets under way. Far from being a slick surface, the ball is holding up because the artificial pitch has become waterlogged. Celtic passing up an early chance for Leigh Griffiths."
Spotted
Liverpool 0-0 Rubin Kazan
The Russian of course spent nearly three years at Everton at a cost of around £9m. He's on the bench tonight, a good spot by BBC Sport's chief football writer.
Liverpool 0-0 Rubin Kazan
Rubin Kazan want to spoil the party at Anfield and they quickly get at the Liverpool defence, Marko Devic driving forward. He takes a tumble just outside the area and wants a foul, referee is having none of it though.
KICK-OFF
Molde 0-0 Celtic
And we are under way in Molde as well.
You can follow the action from that game on our Molde v Celtic live text.
LINE-UPS
Molde v Celtic (20:05 BST)
Molde XI: Horvath, Linnes, Toivio, Forren, Rindaroy, Daniel Hestad, Singh, Hussain, Mostrom, Kamara, Elyounoussi. Subs: Neydson, Semb Berge, Flo, Eirik Hestad, Hoiland, Bakenga, Sander Svendsen.
Celtic XI: Gordon, Lustig, Ambrose, Boyata, Izaguirre, Brown, Bitton, Commons, Johansen, Armstrong, Griffiths. Subs: Bailly, Blackett, Ciftci, Mackay-Steven, Rogic, McGregor, Tierney.
Referee: Vladislav Bezborodov (Russia)
KICK-OFF
Liverpool 0-0 Rubin Kazan
A huge roar from the stands just before the referee blows his whistle as Jurgen Klopp's first game at Anfield gets under way.
LINE-UPS
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Skrtel, Sakho, Moreno; Can, Allen, Milner; Lallana, Coutinho, Origi. Subs: Bogdan, Toure, Benteke, Firmino, Lucas, Ibe, Randall.
Rubin Kazan XI: Ryzhikov, Kuzmin, Kverkvelia, Kambolov, Nabiullin, Carlos Eduardo, Ozdoev, Gokdeniz Karadeniz, Georgiev, Devic, Kanunnikov. Subs: Haghighi, Lemos, Cotugno, Akhmetov, Bilyaletdinov, Portnyagin, Dyadyun.
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
Applause as Jurgen Klopp walks out to take his place in the Liverpool dugout. The players line up for the Europa League anthem but it is hardly audible above the Liverpool chants.
Post update
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
It may not be the biggest game in town in terms of the competition and the opponent but it is being treated like one by the Liverpool fans.
It is absolutely packed at Anfield, with fans holding up scarves with "Klopp King of the Kop" written on them as the iconic You'll Never Walk Alone is belted out. Even the Liverpool owners are there. Big.
Downpour in Norway
Molde v Celtic (20:05 BST)
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
"Kick-off is almost upon us and at the risk of being repetitive, the rain here is unrelenting. Nonetheless, the Celtic fans are in good voice as their team go through their final preparations. Ronny Deila has stressed that this match carries no more importance than any other despite him being back on home turf for the first time as Celtic manager. But he is no less desperate to win, especially having twice given up leads against Ajax and Fenerbahce."
You can follow all the action from that game in our live text of Molde v Celtic.
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
It is almost time for Anfield to welcome in the Jurgen Klopp era, with Liverpool facing Rubin Kazan in just under 10 minutes.
There's plenty of buzz around the ground at the moment, can Klopp capitalise on that with a win?
It all started so well for his predecessor as Brendan Rodgers' first match at Anfield ended with victory, the Reds beating Belarusian outfit Gomel 3-0 in the Europa League August 2012.
How does that leave the group?
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Monaco have Lacina Traore to thank for their 1-0 win over Qarabag, a result which sees them top the group. Spurs and Anderlecht are left on four points, one behind the leaders.
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
How costly could that defeat be? Time will tell - we shall bring you the best reaction from Brussels as we switch focus to Anfield and Norway...
FULL-TIME
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Stefano Okaka is off his seat in the bench! A big win for Anderlecht!
INJURY TIME
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
THREE MINUTES added on...
GREAT SAVE!
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Sign him up! Frank Acheampong has taken this game by the scruff of the neck. the left winger darts clear again and is able to pick out a man too, a great cut-back finds Dennis Praet and his shot is going in until Hugo Lloris saves with his feet. That would have clinched it...
Join in at #bbcfootball
'Move it quicker'
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Former Premier League striker Bradley Allen on BBC Radio London: "Spurs are committing midfield players, the full-backs are high and advanced. They have to move the ball that bit quicker as when it slows down, Anderlecht clog it up."
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Into the final five. Spurs haven't threatened since that big chance for Harry Kane and their opening 10-minute blitz is fading into the memory already.
Serie A leaders behind...
Goals elsewhere
Albanian giants Skenderbeu are now 5-0 down at Sporting Lisbon and there's a shock brewing in Italy. Serie A leaders Fiorentina are 1-0 down at home to Lech Poznan. That result will leave them bottom of their group.
Post update
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Spurs and Anderlecht will be level on four points from three games if the score remains as it is, and Monaco will lead the group. A long way to go.
SUBSTITUTION
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Spurs have 10 minutes to fish out a draw. They plonk for 18-year-old Josh Onomah to replace Andros Townsend. Can the youngster do it?
Kane the go-to man?
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Spurs need to talk to Frank. Substitute Frank Acheampong slices Spurs open again and wins a corner.
From the corner, Leander 'Clive' Dendoncker heads over when he really should have scored! Big chance for three.
'Not going to miss'
Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Former Premier League striker Bradley Allen on BBC Radio London: "He's got his boot in his hand, it's come off. He's in the right place at the right time. A super cross, he got in behind Kieran Trippier and the top scorer is not going to miss chances like that.
"Spurs would take a point now from this position."
You can listen to BBC Radio London at the top of this page.
GOAL - Anderlecht 2-1 Tottenham
Stefano Okaka (69 mins)
The big man is in the right place at the right time! Spurs are undone by a simple pass inside Kieran Trippier, substitute Frank Acheampong puts over a lovely cross from the left and Stefano Okaka arrives to fire into the net. All with only one boot on!
Expecting a new dawn...
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
BBC Radio Merseyside's James Mountford has been out and about snapping excited Liverpool fans.
Many are congregating behind the Kop with just over 30 minutes to kick off.
Is this competition a priority? Suddenly a run of the mill home game in Europe's second competition takes on huge significance because a new man stands in the dugout.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Into the final 20 minutes. In Klopp-speak, if the first half was full throttle, this is now petrol conservation stuff. Drifting to the services.
GREAT SAVE!
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
You're in Harry Kane! What a pass down the line to free Kane, he's onside, the angle is against him but he can get a shot away - saved by Silvio Proto.
That was a tough chance but a chance he would have taken at the start of the year...
SUBSTITUTION
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Guillaume Gillet does superbly again, a big tackle to stop Christian Eriksen from getting a shot off on goal. Belgian Mousa Dembele is then given a huge ovation by the home fans as he comes off for Spurs - on comes Dele Alli.
'New home'
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
Liverpool post on Instagram: Jurgen Klopp and Zeljko Buvac survey their new home ahead of tonight's clash with Rubin Kazan.
'Mama never changes'
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
Mamadou Sakho was at the heart of Liverpool's defence for Jurgen Klopp's first fixture - helping the Reds to a goalless draw at Tottenham.
The French international was overlooked on occasion by Brendan Rodgers but believes he can be part of a successful side at Anfield.
“I try to stay the same on and off the pitch," he tells Liverpool's website. "If you ask the players, they’ll say ‘Mama never changes’.
“I am a very ambitious man but I prefer to keep them to myself because some people will think I’m crazy! But we’ll see.
“I think we have a very good team, very good players, international players and we can have a very good season."
YELLOW CARD
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Hugo Lloris has to be sharp to move away to his right and get hold of a header from Serigne Mbodji, it was a save he was always going to make though.
Harry Kane's first involvement is to be tripped by Youri Tielemans - who is booked.
Basel faulty...
Goals elsewhere
The 1-1 draw is popular around Europe as things stand. Anderlecht v Tottenham, APOEL Nicosia v Asteras Tripolis and Schalke v Sparta Prague are all tied at 1-1.
Switzerland's Basel, typically decent in Europe, trail 2-1 at home to Belenenses.
SUBSTITUTION - KANE ON
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Harry Kane is on for the last half hour. He replaces the game, but not great, Clinton Njie.
Norway on either side...
Molde v Celtic (20:05 BST)
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Sport Scotland in Norway
"The rain has been pretty incessant in Molde over the past 24 hours and it has begun to fall even more heavily as kick-off approaches here in Norway. One thing is for sure, the artificial surface will be slick as the Group A leaders seek to prevent Ronny Deila making a winning return to his homeland.
"The man who denied Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Molde three successive league titles when he led Stromsgodset to the championship brings Leigh Griffiths, Stefan Johansen and Mikael Lustig into his team tonight as Celtic look for their first win of the group stage."
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
It's still end to end stuff as Youri Tielemans picks the ball up after Mousa Dembele gives it up. Tielemans plays the right pass for Imoh Ezekiel - but his shot is wide of the target.
Thirty-five minutes left.
Team news
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
Liverpool
Just the one change for Jurgen Klopp in his first game at Anfield as Liverpool boss. In comes Joe Allen for Lucas. Striker Christian Benteke, who has not played since a 1-1 draw with Norwich on 20 September, is on the bench.
On the bench for Rubin Kazan is a person familiar with Liverpool. Midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov made over 70 appearances for Everton between 2009 and 2012.
Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Skrtel, Sakho, Moreno; Can, Allen, Milner; Lallana, Coutinho, Origi.
Rubin Kazan XI: Ryzhikov, Kuzmin, Kverkvelia, Kambolov, Nabiullin, Carlos Eduardo, Ozdoev, Gokdeniz Karadeniz, Georgiev, Devic, Kanunnikov.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Guillaume Gillet again! The Anderlecht right-back scored a fine goal in the first half and he thunders another shot into the body of Hugo Lloris from long-range.
Alberto on the spot...
Goals elsewhere
So Anfield hopes to welcome a legend in the making tonight and a former Liverpool great (maybe not) has netted for Sporting Lisbon - Alberto Aquilani. His spot kick, followed by a Freddy Montero penalty, gives them a 2-0 lead over Skenderbeu Korce.
So the next question is, where is Skenderbeu Korce? I can tell you it's in Albania. Korce is a city home to around 75,000 people.
Elsewhere, in Tottenham's group, Monaco and Qarabag are level while Lazio still lead Rosenborg.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Another brilliant pass from Christian Eriksen, he slices open the Anderlecht defence with one ball but Clinton Njie's first touch is not good enough to kill the ball and a defender gets across. Eriksen is on another level, with all due respect.
KICK-OFF
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Back under way in Belgium.
Tonight - the late show
Europa League
Tonight's late action will be focussed on Mr Klopp and the Kop I suspect, but elsewhere there's plenty to play for from Greece to the northern Czech Republic...
Fenerbahce v Ajax - 20:05
Molde v Celtic - 20:05
Bordeaux v FC Sion - 20:05
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan - 20:05
PAOK Salonika v FK Krasnodar - 20:05
Slovan Liberec v FC Groningen - 20:05
Sporting Braga v Marseille - 20:05
FC Midtjylland v Napoli - 20:05
Legia Warsaw v Club Brugge - 20:05
SK Rapid Wien v Viktoria Plzen - 20:05
Villarreal v Dinamo Minsk - 20:05
Molde v Celtic (20:05 BST)
'Madhouse on tour' eh. What a bunch of characters.
Keep up to date on 5 live
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
BBC Radio 5 Live
BBC Radio 5 live takes a rugby and formula 1 focus tonight but throughout the evening, there will be live updates from Anfield.
Between 19:00 BST and 19:30 they will discuss the day's sports news including word on potential Uefa punishment for Manchester City and news on Bastian Schweinsteiger potentially taking legal action against a toy manufacturer.
Elsewhere in the Europa League (20:05 BST kick-offs)
Europa League group stage newcomers Midtjylland have enjoyed a cracking start in the competition, winning both their group games so far, but the Danish side have a tough test against Italians Napoli tonight.
Napoli made it through to the knockout stage in all three of their previous Europa League appearances, and they are well on course to progress again after recording back-to-back group stage wins. The victor from this match will take control of the group.
Elsewhere, Robin van Persie has two goals in his last two games for club and country, and he will be looking to fire Fenerbahce to their first Europa League win of the season when they host Dutch giants Ajax tonight. Fenerbache are bottom of Group A with one point from two games.
A total of 11 games kick off at 20:05 BST, including Club Brugge's game at Legia Warsaw and Villareal's tie with Dinamo Minsk
Team News
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp names a very strong team - he makes just one change to the side in fact as Joe Allen replaces Lucas.
Christian Benteke is back on the bench.
'Joy & fun'
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
Daily Mail football reporter Dominic King is at Anfield and it would appear Jurgen Klopp is using his programme notes as a call to arms...
Dortmund cruising
Jurgen Klopp takes charge of Liverpool later tonight looking to kick-start their shaky Europa League campaign so far.
No such problems for his former side Borussia Dortmund, though, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a hat-trick to give them a 3-1 win at Azerbaijan side Qabala.
The result strengthened Dortmund's grip on Group C, as they top the standings with seven points.
A familiar face?
Molde v Celtic (20:05 BST)
Celtic are in action later this evening and there will be a familiar face in the opposition dugout.
Molde will go into the game with a new head coach after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to the Norwegian champions.
He takes over from caretaker Erling Moe, who led them to a win and a draw against Fenerbahce and Ajax respectively after the sacking of Tor Ole Skullerud in August.
Gotcha!
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
He's been knocking on the door but finally BBC Radio Merseyside's James Mountford has found Jurgen Klopp...
HALF-TIME
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
That's the best 45 minutes of Europa League football I've seen in - well possibly ever. More of the same please!
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Spurs playing some really nice stuff as the half draws to a close. They always have a man over and this time they find the right pass, playing in Andros Townsend early, he moves on to his left foot but can only shoot wide. That was a very decent opening!
Join in at #bbcfootball
In light of Manchester City being scrutinised by Uefa for their fans booing the Champions League anthem we want to know what the silliest thing you've been in trouble for is.
Goallll Lazzziiioooo
Scores elsewhere
Who needs 10 men when you've got Alessandro Matri? The striker has given Lazio the lead against Rosenborg despite the Italians having Mauricio sent off after three minutes.
A win would put Lazio top of Group G on seven points. Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao are one up at Partizan Belgrade - Raul Garcia - as they seek a second win from three group games.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Clinton Njie has looked quick and direct up front for Spurs but he has struggled to get hold of the ball at times. He manages to do just that on an Anderlecht defender though after a tussle. Ouch!
Post update
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
You can see why Stefano Okaka has got so many goals for Anderlecht, he's got all the tools in the box - big, strong and quick and after a neat touch he rattles in a low drive which Hugo Lloris hangs on to.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
The hosts now having a good spell as we tick towards half-time. Good game thus far.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Hold the line!
Erik Lamela isn't always on time and he's offside as he slams into the net. It came from a lovely slalom of a run from centre-back by Jan Vertonghen, he beat three men and fed it into the Argentine - but he had strayed beyond the last man.
Still this game does the business. Very open.
A big rush to meet Klopp
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
GREAT SAVE!
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Bang! Right out of the middle of the bat, a smashing shot on the bounce from Stefano Okaka, hit like a bullet and Hugo Lloris will be feeling that one on his palms for at least seven minutes. Good save, wonderful hit!
PENALTY APPEAL
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
England's forgotten man Andros Townsend drives into the penalty area and is sent stumbling by a defender - he wants a spot-kick but referee Pol van Boekel is having none of it. It would have been soft.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Eric Dier, who must be on the way to an England cap any day now, is involved three times in a lengthy passing move as Spurs look slick again. They are moving the ball neatly and quickly - ah until I type that and Toby Alderweireld pings one out of play. Twenty-five gone.
Di Santooooo....
Scores elsewhere
The other game in this group is goalless in France between Monaco and Qarabag so it's as you were in the table.
Chelsea and Wigan legend (well, kind of) Franco Di Santo has scored for Schalke and they lead Sparta Prague 1-0. It could be nine points from nine for the Germans in Group K.
Yes, the Europa League needs half the alphabet to name groups.
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Spurs need to get Christian Eriksen back on the ball. Since that opening 10 minutes he has drifted out of the game.
Post update
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Ben Davies is finding his own postcode on the left wing for Spurs time and time again - it can only be a matter of time until he picks someone out. This Spurs side have been very attractive to watch in the opening 18 minutes.
Klopp in print
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
BBC Radio Merseyside's James Mountford is still hunting for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, he's found an image at least...
'Turned on its head'
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
BBC Radio London are commentating live from Anderlecht and former Premier League striker Bradley Allen is co-commentating: "It's lifted the home faithful, up on their feet in numbers now. They are surprised I think to be on level terms. Spurs didn't defend the corner, he takes it up onto his chest and volleys it into the corner. One attack, one corner, equalised and this game is turned on its head."
Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
If I'm being 100% transparent we weren't expecting a great deal from this game but so far it's been excellent. Open, end-to-end, loads of chances. A bona fide classic on the cards.
GOAL - Anderlecht 1-1 Tottenham
Guillaume Gillet (13 mins)
Oh yes! What a finish from the full-back! It's Tim Sherwood's favourite Anderlecht player Guillaume Gillet with a cracker. The corner runs through to him on the edge of the box, his first touch pops the ball up in the air and he then cracks in a half-volley from 18 yards into the far corner!
Imagine Matt Le Tissier in his pomp. Then dial it down by 35%.
Tremendous parenting. Hats off to Mr and Mrs Middleton...
Join in on #bbcfootball
In light of Manchester City being in trouble for fans booing the Champions League anthem we are asking you what's the silliest thing you've been in trouble for.
Who is Clinton?
Anderlecht 0-0 Tottenham
Clinton Njie makes his full debut for Tottenham tonight in place of Harry Kane. The Cameroon international is 22 and joined Spurs in the summer on a five-year deal from Lyon for a reported £10m. Kane's path from the youth set-up to first-team regular was a key factor in his move to north London.
Now he gets his chance.
CLOSE!
Anderlecht 0-1 Tottenham
And that should be two! Christian Eriksen looks far too good for this Anderlecht defence, they can't get anywhere near him as he picks up Eric Dier's pass and frees Erik Lamela into the area. Lamela in one-on-one, just needs the dink but he can only shoot tamely at Silvio Proto.
Huge chance...
Anderlecht 0-1 Tottenham
Spurs utterly dominant in these opening minutes. The home crowd are still making a right old din though. A second Tottenham goal may quell their fire.
Strange punishments...
Anderlecht 0-1 Tottenham
In light of Manchester City being in trouble for fans booing the Champions League anthem we are asking you what's the silliest thing you've been in trouble for.
CLOSE!
Anderlecht 0-1 Tottenham
What a start for Spurs. And seconds later Christian Eriksen hits a free-kick inches wide from 22 yards out. He smells a healthy goal bonus tonight...
'Clinical finish'
Anderlecht 0-1 Tottenham
Former Premier League striker Bradley Allen on BBC Radio London: "With his technical ability, he's not going to miss a chance like that. It ricocheted into his path fortunately, he missed moments ago but not that time, clinical finish."
Listen to live commentary from BBC Radio London at the top of this page.
GOAL - Anderlecht 0-1 Tottenham
Christian Eriksen (4 mins)
Anderlecht do not learn their lesson! Minutes after he was clean through from a straight ball over the top, Christian Eriksen strokes Spurs ahead after more cowboy defending.
Serigne Mbodji has all the time in the world to get the ball away but he smashed a hurried clearance into the face of a team-mate, the ball pings into Eriksen's path and he steers in left-footed from 12 yards out. Easy!
A bizarre offence...
What is the strangest thing you have been punished for?
You can text us in to 81111 (UK Only) or tweet us at #bbcfootball.
Who are ya?
Anderlecht 0-0 Tottenham
Anederlecht finished third in the Belgian league last season and currently occupy the exact same place this season after 11 matches.
Their current squad is not littered with household names but right-back Anthony Vanden Borre may be remembered for a spell on loan at Portsmouth and midfielder Steven Defour was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League a few years ago.
None of their squad were in the most recent Belgium squad - but that did only contain six players who play in Belgium.
They do possess several youngsters who are very highly thought of - keep an eye on Dennis Praet and Youri Tielemans.
'A strong line-up'
Anderlecht 0-0 Tottenham
Former Premier League striker Bradley Allen is co-commentator on BBC Radio London: "The manager has opted for a strong starting line up. He thinks seven points would put them in a healthy position and in the remaining two games he may be able to play some of the younger, impressive players coming through. They've got a busy fixture spell coming up with London derbies."
You can listen to BBC Radio London's coverage at the top of this page.
Anderlecht 0-0 Tottenham
Hugo Lloris then lamps a huge clearance down the park and Spurs are in! The ball bobbles around, Christian Eriksen gets the ball on to his left foot and gets a shot away but it's straight at Silvio Porto. End-to-end stuff!
KICK-OFF
Anderlecht 0-0 Tottenham
Game on! Straight from kick-off Hugo Lloris flaps at a cross from Imoh Ezekiel. Rather unconvincing.
Anderlecht's goal threat
Anderlecht v Tottenham (18:00 BST)
Tottenham will be wise to keep an eye on an Anderlecht striker who has rattled up eight clubs by the age of 26. Stefano Okaka can count Roma, Sampdoria and a loan spell at Fulham as previous ventures and the Italian is in good form, domestically at least.
He has six goals in 10 games in the Belgian league this season but none in Europe so far. He starts tonight.
'New era'
Liverpool v Rubin Kazan (20:05 BST)
BBC Radio Merseyside's James Mountford is at Anfield on Klopp watch...
Anderlecht v Tottenham (18:00 BST)
Here we go then, a boisterous atmosphere in the stands as Tottenham and Anderlecht take to the field. The rain is pouring down. Can the goals follow?
Last time we met
Anderlecht v Tottenham (18:00 BST)
These sides last met in Brussels in 2007, when a Dimitar Berbatov penalty gave Spurs the 1-1 draw they needed to progress.
Have Tottenham had a striker as good as Berbatov since he left the club?
No risks with Kane
Anderlecht v Tottenham (18:00 BST)
Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane is on the bench because he picked up a knock against Liverpool.
The Spurs boss says: "We do not want to risk him but he is available to play from the bench.
"It's a massive game. If we get the three points, it will be very important for our position in the table. It's an important game, we need to play well and we know they are a good team and have good players."
GET INVOLVED