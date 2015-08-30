Di Maria's PSG debut as it happened

Let's leave it there. Thank you for joining us on a night when we've learned this: Paris St-Germain are very strong bets to retain their league title, but Juventus have got a huge task on to retain theirs. Fin.
Post update
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
All three PSG goals tonight were sublime in their own way. Edinson Cavani's first came at the end of a move containing 20 passes, his second was created by a perfectly weighted Zlatan Ibrahimovic through ball, and Ezequiel Lavezzi made it three from a terrific Angel Di Maria pass over the top. It's a statement of the obvious to say it, but this is a PSG side brimming with quality.
Post update
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
As for PSG, this was a consummate away performance. They had plenty of first-half possession without carrying too much threat, but bided their time and eventually made their superiority tell. By the end, they could have won more comfortably.
Post update
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
It's not been much of a week for Monaco, knocked out of the Champions League at the play-off stage by Valencia in midweek, and well beaten tonight.
Leonardo Jardim's side are seven points off the title pace already - they have a job to pull themselves together again after this.
FULL-TIME
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
Four wins out of four for PSG. No goals conceded. Three points clear at the top of the table. In other words, they are the Manchester City of France.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
Angel Di Maria has got a nice understanding going with Edinson Cavani here. The winger's chip over the top seeks out the Uruguayan striker, who is on a hat-trick, but the ball zips through to Monaco's keeper. That's just about it.
INJURY TIME
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
Three more minutes. PSG are probing for a fourth goal.
Post update
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
Monaco are resigned to their fate now. Edinson Cavani's opener knocked the stuffing out of them, and they have never looked like recovering. We're in the last minute of the 90.
Post update
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
Angel Di Maria wants a goal himself before the night's out, cutting in from the right before hitting a rather tame left-foot shot. It's going outside the near post, but keeper Danijel Subasic gets down to gather anyway.
AFPCopyright: AFP
GOAL - Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
Ezequiel Lavezzi (82 mins)
Simply gorgeous. Gorgeously simple. Paris St-Germain get a third, and Angel Di Maria has his first assist. The former Manchester United winger delivers a beautiful pass over the top of Monaco's defence, and Ezequiel Lavezzi - the man who replaced Zlatan Ibrahimovic moments ago - races through and belts a shot into the net with a force reminiscent of Hot Shot Hamish from the old Roy Of The Rovers comics.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Monaco 0-2 Paris St-Germain
PSG look as if they could cut loose and score a few now. Serge Aurier, the marauding right-back, bursts forward into the penalty area, but goes for a Hollywood finish and skies his shot horribly. Ten minutes left.
Zlatan departs
Monaco 0-2 Paris St-Germain
And Zlatan, having provided his assist, is leaving us. The striker, who has made his return from a pre-season knee injury tonight, makes way for Ezequiel Lavezzi after getting a useful 75 minutes under his belt. No real fireworks from Zlatan this evening; he can save those for another day.
AFPCopyright: AFP
GOAL - Monaco 0-2 Paris St-Germain
Edinson Cavani (73 mins)
Very professional this from Paris St-Germain. They've worn down Monaco's resistance, been patient, waited for their chances and killed off the game.
It's Zlatan Ibrahimovic who plays the key pass, and Edinson Cavani who makes up for his earlier miss by slotting his second of the game past the exposed Danijel Subasic.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Monaco 0-1 Paris St-Germain
Angel Di Maria is looking sharp and eager. Manchester United fans will point out that this was how he started life at Old Trafford too - but still, it's a bright start for the £44.3m buy.
Di Maria on for PSG debut
Monaco 0-1 Paris St-Germain
Angel Di Maria, your chance has come. With 25 minutes left, the Argentina winger replaces Lucas Moura for his PSG debut. Within seconds, he delivers a terrific ball in from the right towards the unmarked Edinson Cavani, whose diving header is straight at Danijel Subasic. It should have been 2-0.
Monaco have made a change too. Stephan El Shaarawy is off and Guido Carrillo on in attack.
AFPCopyright: AFP
FULL-TIME - Sevilla 0-3 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid make it two wins from two.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Sevilla 0-3 Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann hits the post in the final minute of three minutes of injury time.
Post update
Monaco 0-1 Paris St-Germain
The goal has rocked Monaco, who almost lose another straight away. Blaise Matuidi finds space on the edge of the box amid some muddled defending, and drives in a shot that keeper Danijel Subasic holds.
GOAL - Monaco 0-1 Paris St-Germain
Edinson Cavani (57 mins)
It's a bit odd, really, that PSG have taken the lead just after Monaco's best spell of the game. Edinson Cavani, who had been pretty ordinary for 57 minutes, darts to the near post to meet Blaise Matuidi's cross with a thumping header. It's a deserved lead, on the overall balance of play, but it's a bit of a kick in the guts for Monaco, who were starting to get a foothold in the game.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Get Involved
GOAL - Sevilla 0-3 Atletico Madrid
Jackson Martinez (86 mins)
Jackson Martinez plays a one-two with Antoine Griezmann and just curls it over keeper Beto, who was slightly off his line.
That's his first goal in La Liga following his big summer move from FC Porto.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Monaco have threatened only rarely this evening, but Stephan El Shaarawy has the capacity to cause a nuisance. He creates a yard of space in the PSG penalty area to fire in a rising shot, which keeper Kevin Trapp gathers.
Post update
Sevilla 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Yannick Ferreira Carrasco goes one way and then the other to lose his marker in the box but his shot is straight at Sevilla keeper Beto.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
AFPCopyright: AFP
GOAL - Sevilla 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Gabi (79 mins)
Before Jackson Martinez can even get to his position, Gabi has made it 2-0. The midfielder's speculative attempt from 25 yards is deflected past Beto. Game over.
SUBSTITUTION
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Sevilla's Yevhen Konoplyanka is booked for bringing down Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.
And now Atletico bring off Fernando Torres, with Jackson Martinez coming on.
Get Involved
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Yes, Ezequiel Lavezzi is among the PSG subs tonight. We may well see him later on, too...
Post update
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Sevilla are putting lots of pressure on Atletico Madrid but no breakthrough yet.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
KICK-OFF
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Back under way at the Stade Louis II. No sign of Angel Di Maria as of yet. He remains on the bench, waiting his chance...
SUBSTITUTION
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
And now Atletico make a change as Oliver Torres comes off and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, a big-money summer signing from Monaco, comes on.
SUBSTITUTION
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
And almost immediately Sevilla have to make their final change. Defender Daniel Carrico comes off on a stretcher and striker Kevin Gameiro replaces him.
SUBSTITUTIONS
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
This might have been Sevilla's best chance as Atletico fail to clear a cross and the ball lands to Fernando Llorente 12 yards out but the Spain international drags it wide.
Sevilla now make a double change, bringing on summer signings Yevhen Konoplyanka and Michael Krohn-Dehli for Vicente Iborra and Juan Antonio Reyes.
SUBSTITUTION
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke limps off and he's replaced by Saul.
Post update
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Fernando Llorente has a chance for Sevilla but his shot is deflected and loops up into the hands of Jan Oblak.
It's Llorente's Sevilla debut after his move from Juventus.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
HALF-TIME
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Paris St-Germain certainly had the better of that first half, enjoying lots of possession and threatening to create openings, without really stretching Monaco to the limit. It feels as though the meat of this match will arrive in the second half.
Don't be surprised if we see Angel Di Maria come on for a PSG debut at some point after the break.
EPACopyright: EPA
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
PSG push as half-time approaches. Maxwell plays a smart low ball in from the left, but Edinson Cavani miskicks and the shot dribbles wide. It's not quite clicking for the champions at present.
Post update
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
The ball loops out to Sevilla defender Coke, who has a shot but it's straight at Jan Oblak.
They're not out of it yet but Atletico look fairly comfortable.
Post update
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann has a chance to play Fernando Torres in down the right but he over-hits the through-ball and it's beyond the former Liverpool striker.
Again old-school Torres might have got there but Griezmann knows that Torres doesn't have the speed he once had.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
PSG captain Thiago Silva tries to make his presence felt in the opposing penalty area, rising high to meet a corner. His mistimes the jump, though, and the ball goes out for a goal kick off his shoulder. Laurent Blanc's side are favourites here, but they may need to be patient. It's a disciplined display from Monaco to this point. Two minutes to half-time.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Fernando Torres comes forward for Atletico Madrid - he gets the ball near the centre circle with space to run into. Sadly for him his pace isn't what it once was and a defender comes across to tackle him.
The rebound lands to Koke but his shot is saved by keeper Beto.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Just had a request through for the full team line-ups at the Stade Louis II. As it's a bit quiet, here they are. Angel Di Maria is on the bench for PSG.
PSG: Trapp; Aurier, Thiago Silva, David Luiz, Maxwell; Verratti, Thiago Motta, Matuidi; Lucas Moura, Ibrahimovic, Cavani.
PENALTY APPEAL
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann goes down under pressure from two Sevilla defenders. He wants a penalty but it's not clear if there was contact.
He doesn't get the penalty but at the same time he could have been booked and sent off if the referee had decided it was a dive - so it could have been worse.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Now it's Lucas Moura's turn to go for goal. The PSG striker, who blasted straight at Danijel Subasic when clear earlier in the game, rolls a 25-yard shot wide of the goalkeeper's right hand post. No real concerns for Monaco there, but there are soaking up a fair bit of pressure.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
KICK-OFF
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Second half under way and Antoine Griezmann has been booked already for a sliding tackle on on Vicente Iborra.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Zlatan Ibrahimovic latches on to a through ball and attempts what might be termed a "training ground lob" with the outside of his right boot. The ball loops comfortably into the arms of Danijel Subasic, and the possibility of a YouTube viral moment is lost. There'll be others, Zlatan, there'll be others.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
PSG continue to probe. Some slick passing stretches the home defence this way and that, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic bursts for the byeline and cuts the ball back - it reaches Edinson Cavani, whose low shot is pushed out by Monaco keeper Danijel Subasic. The visitors are on top.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Serge Aurier is a dangerous customer down the PSG right. He delivers a great cross that Edinson Cavani strains to reach in front of the near post, guiding his header over. A difficult chance for Cavani, that, but a sign of the threat the champions pose. Midway through the first half here.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Some good work off the ball work from Anthony Martial almost creates an opener for Monaco as Stephan El-Shaarawy breaks away. Martial draws David Luiz away to create space for El Shaarawy, who cannot make the most of the chance, as Blaise Matuidi gets in a vital challenge.
AFPCopyright: AFP
HALF-TIME
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid are halfway towards a big win against fellow Champions League side Sevilla.
Martial on the move?
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
A fairly cagey start at the Stade Louis II, so let's take an opportunity to foist some transfer gossip on you.
According to the websites who qualify every transfer story with the phrase "according to reports", Manchester United are preparing a bid for Monaco striker Anthony Martial. The teenager won his first call-up to the France squad this week, and could play against Portugal on 4 September.
Get Involved
YELLOW CARD
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have Tiago Mendes booked for a foul on Benoit Tremoulinas.
Ever Banega's free-kick from an angle is terrible and it's over the bar.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
PSG defender David Luiz concedes a free-kick 30 yards from goal, and here is a chance for Monaco. Bernardo Silva floats the ball in, but the former Chelsea defender rises to head out, and the danger passes. No score with 12 minutes gone.
Get Involved
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is making his return from injury, and hasn't taken long to announce himself. The striker collects Serge Aurier's angled cross from the right, pivots and steers a shot just wide of the post. Zlatan fancies a goal tonight.
AFPCopyright: AFP
GOAL - Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Koke (35 mins)
Antoine Griezmann is pulled to the ground by Daniel Carrico but continues playing while sat down and pokes the ball through to Koke to fire home the opening goal.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Sevilla defender Benoit Tremoulinas has a chance to open the scoring as he meets a cross at the back post but it's saved by Jan Oblak.
Now a drinks break for both teams because of the heat.
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid pass it around midfield for a bit and then Tiago Mendes shoots from 30 yards but it rises over the bar.
KICK-OFF
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
We're off at the Stade Louis II.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
An unusual attempt from Antoine Griezmann who has two defenders around him from the edge of the box and he almost tries to pass it past them and in but he gets his angles wrong and it goes across the goal and wide.
YELLOW CARD
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Sevilla's Grzegorz Krychowiak is booked for clonking Fernando Torres on the head with his arm.
Ever Banega is also shown a yellow card for his complaints.
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
I'm very surprised to see Fernando Torres start up front, with their big summer signing Jackson Martinez on the bench. What's going on there?
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Good play from Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who keeps the ball in play down by the byeline and pulls it back to Oliver Torres, who forces a parried save from Sevilla keeper Beto from outside the box.
Atletico fail to turn in the rebound.
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have a free-kick in a dangerous position. Antoine Griezmann takes it but it's deflected wide. I thought it was by the wall but it was actually off Fernando Torres. Officials didn't get to see a replay though and gave a corner - which comes to nothing.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Eibar beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 today - they have won both their opening matches (they also won on the final day of last season).
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Sevilla's Grzegorz Krychowiak has a header saved by Jan Oblak and at the other end Antoine Griezmann has a long-range shot but it's held down low by Sevilla keeper Beto. A decent start here.
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid midfielder Raul Garcia has been left out of the squad today. Spanish website AS say he's on his way to Athletic Bilbao.
KICK-OFF
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
We are under way in Seville.
Post update
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (19:30 BST)
Almost time to go, players are out on the pitch.
LINE-UPS
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (19:30 BST)
Fernando Llorente makes his Sevilla debut after moving from Juventus. Fernando Torres starts for Atletico.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Juanfran, Godín, Jos Gimenez, Jesus Gamez, Tiago, Gabi, Koke, Oliver Torres, Griezmann, Torres.
Tale of two Borussias
German Bundesliga round-up
With that team news in, let's switch focus away from Serie A. There have been two matches in the Bundesliga today: Borussia Dortmund are top of the table on goal difference after beating Hertha Berlin 3-1, while Borussia Monchengladbach are bottom and without a point after a 2-1 defeat at Werder Bremen.
Ibrahimovic starts, Di Maria on bench
Monaco v Paris St-Germain (20:00 BST)
Some early team news for you from the Stade Louis II, where Paris St-Germain seek to maintain a 100% start against Monaco this evening.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to the PSG starting line-up after recovering from a pre-season knee injury, but winger Angel Di Maria is on the bench. Di Maria, signed from Manchester United earlier this month, has been recovering from a hamstring problem.
Post update
Roma 2-1 Juventus
What a great evening for Edin Dzeko. The on-loan Manchester City forward scored his first goal for Roma, with a towering header, and it turned out to be the winner.
Post update
Roma 2-1 Juventus
Can't argue with that analysis, Max. Terrific match - although not much fun to watch for Juve fans. The defending champions were great... for the last five minutes. Perhaps if they'd shown some urgency a little earlier, they wouldn't still be seeking their first point of the season.
Get Involved
#bbceurofooty, text 81111, BBC Sport Facebook, Google+
Get Involved
#bbceurofooty, text 81111, BBC Sport Facebook, Google+
FULL-TIME
Roma 2-1 Juventus
There's a little nonsense between Roma's Daniele De Rossi and Juve's Roberto Pereyra as the final whistle blows - there doesn't look to be much in it; it's just a case of emotions running high, I think.
It's joy for Roma, who can enjoy a rare victory over Juve. The defending champions had created an unwanted piece of history, losing their opening two league games for the first time. Early days, but Massimiliano's side are next to bottom of the embryonic Serie A table.
Post update
Roma 2-1 Juventus
Roma are hanging on. They shouldn't be hanging on. They should have this match won. Alvaro Morata has a half-chance as he nips in behind the home defence, but loops the volley over. Is that the last chance?
GREAT SAVE!
Roma 2-1 Juventus
And Juventus so nearly save themselves. Paulo Dybala floats a perfect corner into the middle, Leonardo Bonucci meets in with a downward header, and Wojciech Szczesny, who has had next to nothing to do all evening, reacts well to claw it aside.
INJURY TIME
Roma 2-1 Juventus
Four minutes of stoppage time to play...
GOAL - Paulo Dybala
Roma 2-1 Juventus
Roma get a little carried away at the prospect of a rare win over Juve, commit too many man forward and - extraordinarily - manage to get caught on the counter attack themselves. Roberto Pereyra plays a neat ball in from the right and Paulo Dybala finishes from eight yards. It's his first Juve goal since his summer move from Palermo. It's a silly goal for Roma to give away, and they're in for a nervous finish here...
Post update
Roma 2-0 Juventus
The 10 men throw men forward in search of a goal, leaving themselves vulnerable to the counter. Roma break quickly in search of a third goal, and Iago Falque is played in down the left, but Gianluigi Buffon blocks the shot. But wait a moment...
Post update
Roma 2-0 Juventus
Juventus are pushing for a goal, but it looks hopeless now. Paulo Dybala swings in a cross from the left, and Roberto Pereyra stretches but can't reach. The ball goes through to Wojciech Szczesny.
GOAL - Roma 2-0 Juventus
Edin Dzeko
That is game over, I would think. Iago Falque hooks and up-and-under in from the left, and Edin Dzeko rises high to head in his first goal for Roma. A goal that seals victory over Juventus? Dzeko's a hero in Rome for that, now. The silent protest from the Ultras, by the way, doesn't seem quite so silent now.
APCopyright: AP
AFPCopyright: AFP
RED CARD - Patrice Evra
Roma 1-0 Juventus
That could be Juve's chance of saving the game gone. Patrice Evra, booked a few moments ago, is dismissed for hacking down Roma substitute Juan Iturbe. And within moments...
Post update
Roma 1-0 Juventus
Juan Cuadrado, who left Chelsea on a season-long loan during the week, is on for his Juventus debut. How Massimiliano Allegri could do with some magic from him now.
Edin Dzeko, meanwhile, is booked for bringing down Juve's Roberto Pereyra. The yellow cards are totting up.
GREAT SAVE!
Roma 1-0 Juventus
Then at the other end, it's almost 2-0. Radja Nainggolan cuts in from the left with what would once have been known as a daisy cutter. Gianluigi Buffon gets down to make a superb save.
Within seconds, Edin Dzeko has a chance to put Roma out of reach, but Buffon reacts well again. It's up for grabs this game, now.
CLOSE!
Roma 1-0 Juventus
Juventus have never started a Serie A season with two defeats. They have never failed to score in their opening two Serie A games. Both of those records are in danger here. Can they save themselves?
They nearly do. Paulo Dybala delivers a corner to perfection, and Paul Pogba beats Alessandro Florenzi in the air to head wide. Pogba probably should have scored.
Post update
Roma 1-0 Juventus
Post update
Roma 1-0 Juventus
Drama straight away at the other end as Daniele De Rossi, splaying in central defence this evening, handles so close to the edge of his penalty area that even television replays are not entirely conclusive. Nicola Rizzoli's decision is a free-kick, and Paulo Dybala lifts the set-piece over the bar.
Juve feel they should have had a penalty and, amid all the protests, their substitute keeper Rubinho is dismissed from the bench.
GOAL - Roma 1-0 Juventus
Miralem Pjanic
What a superb free-kick. Miralem Pjanic has been the likeliest source of a goal all evening, and he opens the scoring with a beautifully struck set-piece. Gianluigi Buffon, as good a goalkeeper as he is, has no chance. Roma deserve their lead.
AFPCopyright: AFP
GREAT SAVE!
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Edin Dzeko hasn't had too many sights of goal this evening, for all Roma's possession. But when Alessando Florenzi's mis-kicked volley finds him 15 yards out, the on-loan Manchester City forward spies his chance. Gianluigi Buffon stands firm, though, blocks with his legs.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
MIralem Pjanic, who hit the post for Roma in the first half, tries to work some space in a crowded Juventus penalty area. He does get a shot away, but it's a comfortable save for Gianluigi Buffon.
Within moments, Pjanic gets a rather silly yellow card for handball.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
More pressure from Roma. Alessandro Florenzi finds space down the right to cross, but the excellent Giorgio Chiellini is there to clear.
Juve midfielder Paul Pogba, already on a yellow card, is treading a fine disciplinary line. He has his arms all over Mohamed Salah, conceding a free-kick. It's not a second bookable offence, despite the furious roars of the home fans, but Pogba needs to be careful.
Get Involved
#bbceurofooty, text 81111, BBC Sport Facebook, Google+
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Better from Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini comes up for a corner and gets a header in as Roma's defence looks uneasy - the ball breaks loose on the edge of the area to Martin Caceres who, unfortunately for the visitors, shoots like a centre-half. The ball flies well over the bar.
Get Involved
#bbceurofooty, text 81111, BBC Sport Facebook, Google+
KICK-OFF
Roma 0-0 Juventus
We're off again.
Post update
HALF-TIME
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Roma will be seeking to make their superiority count in the second half. Will coach Rudi Garcia be tempted to throw on Francesco Totti later in the game to try to find a winner? Club legend Totti, at 38, is no longer an automatic first choice, but is on the bench this evening.
HALF-TIME
Roma 0-0 Juventus
No goals, but a fascinating first half. Roma were well on top, with Miralem Pjanic's shot against the post the closest they came to scoring. Juventus were hanging on at times and threatened only sporadically. Massimiliano Allegri has work to do with the defending champions at the break.
HALF-TIME
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Roma push at the end of the first half, which has one minute of additional time, but Chiellini and Co hold strong, and it's goalless as the whistle goes.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
A rare surge forward from Juve sees Paul Pogba work the ball left to Patrice Evra, who aims a cross at Paulo Dybala. The under-employed centre-forward attempts an overhead kick, but connects with the head of Roma defender Kostas Manolas. The Greece international is OK, though, and is quickly up as the free-kick is awarded his way.
Flashpoint
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Giorgio Chiellini is a little unlucky to be booked here. He seems to win the ball clearly as Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic goes flying over his challenge. Nicola Pizzoli brandishes the yellow card, and is immediately surrounded by angry Juve players.
For a moment, it looks as though things are going to boil over, but everyone eventually calms down. Pjanic blasts the resulting free-kick straight at Gianluigi Buffon. As you were.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Giorgio Chiellini's defending style, at times, can best be described as no-nonsense. The Juventus centre-back hacks down Miralem Pjanic, but escapes a yellow card, with referee Nicola Rizzoli feeling the ball was there to be won.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Roma will wonder how they are not in front here. Rudi Garcia's side have dominated possession, without a goal to show for it. The danger they face is that, sooner or later, Juventus are going to build a proper spell of pressure. The visitors have won a couple of set-pieces, but haven't done an awful lot with them.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Get Involved
#bbceurofooty, text 81111, BBC Sport Facebook, Google+
HITS THE WOODWORK
Roma 0-0 Juventus
So near for Miralem Pjanic. Roma's Bosnian midfielder side-foots with power from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball his the inside of the post and bounces out. Unlucky Roma.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Roma spray the ball around with confidence, but the Juventus defence is looking a little more solid after a wobbly opening. Edin Dzeko is pushing for openings, but is being kept fairly quite by Martin Caceres, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.
There's a booking for Juve midfielder Paul Pogba here as he pulls back Mohamed Salah. The resulting free-kick is whipped in at pace by Radja Nainggolan, but Chiellini gets his head to it and clears.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
It's been a lively start in Rome, in a strangely subdued atmosphere. It's quieter than usual at the Stadio Olimpico because Roma's Ultras are holding a silent protest to show their anger at segregation measures introduced by police in the Curva Sud section of the stadium. Police have said ithe measures are intended to try to stop crowd trouble.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Juve are having to go direct to ease the pressure on themselves, and it's working. Mario Mandzukic has a chance from Paul Pogba's long left-wing delivery, but his touch is poor and the ball bounces out for a goal kick. Massimiliano Allegri would love to have Andrea Pirlo around to dictate the tempo in midfield, I'm sure. But those days are gone for Juve.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Roma charge forward on the break again - they've got players over, and Alessandro Florenzi is charging forward from right-back. It needs a good cross, and Florenzi's effort is woeful, dribbling harmlessly across goal like a stray ten-pin bowling ball down the gutter. A let-off for the visitors, that.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
I'd be concerned if I were a Juve fan here. I know there has been a degree of player turnover there over the summer, but on the back of last weekend's 1-0 defeat at home to Udinese, this is not a convincing start by the champions.
Now Iago Falque charges through the centre of the Juve defence and lashes a shot over the bar. Keeper Gianluigi Buffon is furious with his defenders.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
It's all Roma in the early stages as they win a flurry of corners - the ball breaks to Seydou Keita at the far post, and he lashes a shot horribly wide. Allegri's side are rocking here.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
A spectacular start. Roma are immediately on to the attack, and Alessandro Florenzi has a penalty shout rejected as he goes to ground under Mario Mandzukic's clumsy challenge. Referee Nicola Rizzoli is not interested.
KICK-OFF
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Roma coach Rudi Garcia looks cool in shirt sleeves, his Juve counterpart Massimiliano Allegri is smart in club blazer. We're under way at the Stadio Olimpico...
'The head of the world'
Roma v Juventus (17:00 BST)
AFPCopyright: AFP
Roma were runners-up in Serie A last season, but their fans have greater ambitions. The players are emerging from the tunnel and we're almost ready to go.
Get Involved
Roma v Juventus (17:00 BST)
Get Involved
I'd like your thoughts on all tonight's games. Is Juve's poor start just a blip, or a sign of something more serious? Can anyone stop PSG in France this season? What chance a title push from Atletico Madrid?
Paris St-Germain have made a roaring start to the Ligue 1 season, winning their opening three matches, and they take centre stage in France tonight with a visit to unbeaten Monaco.
Argentina winger Angel Di Maria, signed for £44.3m from Manchester United earlier this month, is over the hamstring problem he suffered during the Copa America, and is set to make his debut for his new club.
Simeone chases top spot
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (19:30 BST)
AFPCopyright: AFP
The main game in Spain is the encounter between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, which gets under way at 19:30 BST.
Diego Simeone's side started the season with a 1-0 win over promoted Las Palmas last weekend, and will join early pace-setters Celta Vigo and Barcelona in six points at the top of the table with a win. Sevilla, last season's Europa League winners, opened with a 0-0 draw at Malaga.
Euro highlights
There are eight Serie A matches in total tonight, plus mouth-watering matches in Spain and France too. Here's what we'll be focusing on throughout the evening...
Team news
Roma v Juventus (17:00 BST)
Some team news for you from the Stadio Olimpico: Lucas Digne makes his Roma debut at left-back after signing from Paris St-Germain, while Seydou Keita comes into a reshaped midfield. Edin Dzeko leads the attack.
Paulo Dybala replaces Bayern Munich-bound Kingsley Coman in Juve’s attack, partnering Mario Mandzukic. Defender Martin Caceres and midfielder Stefan Sturaro also start. New loan signing Juan Cuadrado is on the bench.
On the field, Roma were unimpressive as they opened their season with a 1-1 draw at Verona last weekend. Coach Rudi Garcia has made several signings during the summer - taking Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny and Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko on loan - but needed an equaliser from Alessandro Florenzi to secure a point last weekend.
Ultra anger
Roma v Juventus (17:00 BST)
Roma's troubles have been largely off the field, with the club's Ultras planning a silent protest this evening in response to a police decision to introduce new segregation measures at the Curva Sud end of the Stadio Olimpico.
Club director Mauro Baldissoni has angered the ultras further by suggesting that anyone taking part in the protest was essentially failing to fulfil their role as a supporter.
Juve in transition
Roma v Juventus (17:00 BST)
APCopyright: AP
These are testing times for Juventus. Last season's Champions League finalists lost Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez and Arturo Vidal over the summer, and started their Serie A title defence with a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Udinese last weekend. How will they respond this evening?
Showdown at the Stadio Olimpico
Roma v Juventus (17:00 BST)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
They were the top two in Serie A last season. They are expected to be there again this time around. Yet life is far from straightforward this season for Roma or for defending champions Juventus as they prepare to meet at the Stadio Olimpico.
Live Reporting
By Mike Whalley and Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Ciao
Let's leave it there. Thank you for joining us on a night when we've learned this: Paris St-Germain are very strong bets to retain their league title, but Juventus have got a huge task on to retain theirs. Fin.
Post update
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
All three PSG goals tonight were sublime in their own way. Edinson Cavani's first came at the end of a move containing 20 passes, his second was created by a perfectly weighted Zlatan Ibrahimovic through ball, and Ezequiel Lavezzi made it three from a terrific Angel Di Maria pass over the top. It's a statement of the obvious to say it, but this is a PSG side brimming with quality.
Post update
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
As for PSG, this was a consummate away performance. They had plenty of first-half possession without carrying too much threat, but bided their time and eventually made their superiority tell. By the end, they could have won more comfortably.
Post update
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
It's not been much of a week for Monaco, knocked out of the Champions League at the play-off stage by Valencia in midweek, and well beaten tonight.
Leonardo Jardim's side are seven points off the title pace already - they have a job to pull themselves together again after this.
FULL-TIME
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
Four wins out of four for PSG. No goals conceded. Three points clear at the top of the table. In other words, they are the Manchester City of France.
Post update
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
Angel Di Maria has got a nice understanding going with Edinson Cavani here. The winger's chip over the top seeks out the Uruguayan striker, who is on a hat-trick, but the ball zips through to Monaco's keeper. That's just about it.
INJURY TIME
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
Three more minutes. PSG are probing for a fourth goal.
Post update
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
Monaco are resigned to their fate now. Edinson Cavani's opener knocked the stuffing out of them, and they have never looked like recovering. We're in the last minute of the 90.
Post update
Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
Angel Di Maria wants a goal himself before the night's out, cutting in from the right before hitting a rather tame left-foot shot. It's going outside the near post, but keeper Danijel Subasic gets down to gather anyway.
GOAL - Monaco 0-3 Paris St-Germain
Ezequiel Lavezzi (82 mins)
Simply gorgeous. Gorgeously simple. Paris St-Germain get a third, and Angel Di Maria has his first assist. The former Manchester United winger delivers a beautiful pass over the top of Monaco's defence, and Ezequiel Lavezzi - the man who replaced Zlatan Ibrahimovic moments ago - races through and belts a shot into the net with a force reminiscent of Hot Shot Hamish from the old Roy Of The Rovers comics.
Post update
Monaco 0-2 Paris St-Germain
PSG look as if they could cut loose and score a few now. Serge Aurier, the marauding right-back, bursts forward into the penalty area, but goes for a Hollywood finish and skies his shot horribly. Ten minutes left.
Zlatan departs
Monaco 0-2 Paris St-Germain
And Zlatan, having provided his assist, is leaving us. The striker, who has made his return from a pre-season knee injury tonight, makes way for Ezequiel Lavezzi after getting a useful 75 minutes under his belt. No real fireworks from Zlatan this evening; he can save those for another day.
GOAL - Monaco 0-2 Paris St-Germain
Edinson Cavani (73 mins)
Very professional this from Paris St-Germain. They've worn down Monaco's resistance, been patient, waited for their chances and killed off the game.
It's Zlatan Ibrahimovic who plays the key pass, and Edinson Cavani who makes up for his earlier miss by slotting his second of the game past the exposed Danijel Subasic.
Post update
Monaco 0-1 Paris St-Germain
Angel Di Maria is looking sharp and eager. Manchester United fans will point out that this was how he started life at Old Trafford too - but still, it's a bright start for the £44.3m buy.
Di Maria on for PSG debut
Monaco 0-1 Paris St-Germain
Angel Di Maria, your chance has come. With 25 minutes left, the Argentina winger replaces Lucas Moura for his PSG debut. Within seconds, he delivers a terrific ball in from the right towards the unmarked Edinson Cavani, whose diving header is straight at Danijel Subasic. It should have been 2-0.
Monaco have made a change too. Stephan El Shaarawy is off and Guido Carrillo on in attack.
FULL-TIME - Sevilla 0-3 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid make it two wins from two.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Sevilla 0-3 Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann hits the post in the final minute of three minutes of injury time.
Post update
Monaco 0-1 Paris St-Germain
The goal has rocked Monaco, who almost lose another straight away. Blaise Matuidi finds space on the edge of the box amid some muddled defending, and drives in a shot that keeper Danijel Subasic holds.
GOAL - Monaco 0-1 Paris St-Germain
Edinson Cavani (57 mins)
It's a bit odd, really, that PSG have taken the lead just after Monaco's best spell of the game. Edinson Cavani, who had been pretty ordinary for 57 minutes, darts to the near post to meet Blaise Matuidi's cross with a thumping header. It's a deserved lead, on the overall balance of play, but it's a bit of a kick in the guts for Monaco, who were starting to get a foothold in the game.
Get Involved
GOAL - Sevilla 0-3 Atletico Madrid
Jackson Martinez (86 mins)
Jackson Martinez plays a one-two with Antoine Griezmann and just curls it over keeper Beto, who was slightly off his line.
That's his first goal in La Liga following his big summer move from FC Porto.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Monaco have threatened only rarely this evening, but Stephan El Shaarawy has the capacity to cause a nuisance. He creates a yard of space in the PSG penalty area to fire in a rising shot, which keeper Kevin Trapp gathers.
Post update
Sevilla 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Yannick Ferreira Carrasco goes one way and then the other to lose his marker in the box but his shot is straight at Sevilla keeper Beto.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
GOAL - Sevilla 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Gabi (79 mins)
Before Jackson Martinez can even get to his position, Gabi has made it 2-0. The midfielder's speculative attempt from 25 yards is deflected past Beto. Game over.
SUBSTITUTION
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Sevilla's Yevhen Konoplyanka is booked for bringing down Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.
And now Atletico bring off Fernando Torres, with Jackson Martinez coming on.
Get Involved
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Yes, Ezequiel Lavezzi is among the PSG subs tonight. We may well see him later on, too...
Post update
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Sevilla are putting lots of pressure on Atletico Madrid but no breakthrough yet.
KICK-OFF
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Back under way at the Stade Louis II. No sign of Angel Di Maria as of yet. He remains on the bench, waiting his chance...
SUBSTITUTION
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
And now Atletico make a change as Oliver Torres comes off and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, a big-money summer signing from Monaco, comes on.
SUBSTITUTION
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
And almost immediately Sevilla have to make their final change. Defender Daniel Carrico comes off on a stretcher and striker Kevin Gameiro replaces him.
SUBSTITUTIONS
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
This might have been Sevilla's best chance as Atletico fail to clear a cross and the ball lands to Fernando Llorente 12 yards out but the Spain international drags it wide.
Sevilla now make a double change, bringing on summer signings Yevhen Konoplyanka and Michael Krohn-Dehli for Vicente Iborra and Juan Antonio Reyes.
SUBSTITUTION
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke limps off and he's replaced by Saul.
Post update
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Fernando Llorente has a chance for Sevilla but his shot is deflected and loops up into the hands of Jan Oblak.
It's Llorente's Sevilla debut after his move from Juventus.
HALF-TIME
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Paris St-Germain certainly had the better of that first half, enjoying lots of possession and threatening to create openings, without really stretching Monaco to the limit. It feels as though the meat of this match will arrive in the second half.
Don't be surprised if we see Angel Di Maria come on for a PSG debut at some point after the break.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
PSG push as half-time approaches. Maxwell plays a smart low ball in from the left, but Edinson Cavani miskicks and the shot dribbles wide. It's not quite clicking for the champions at present.
Post update
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
The ball loops out to Sevilla defender Coke, who has a shot but it's straight at Jan Oblak.
They're not out of it yet but Atletico look fairly comfortable.
Post update
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann has a chance to play Fernando Torres in down the right but he over-hits the through-ball and it's beyond the former Liverpool striker.
Again old-school Torres might have got there but Griezmann knows that Torres doesn't have the speed he once had.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
PSG captain Thiago Silva tries to make his presence felt in the opposing penalty area, rising high to meet a corner. His mistimes the jump, though, and the ball goes out for a goal kick off his shoulder. Laurent Blanc's side are favourites here, but they may need to be patient. It's a disciplined display from Monaco to this point. Two minutes to half-time.
Post update
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Fernando Torres comes forward for Atletico Madrid - he gets the ball near the centre circle with space to run into. Sadly for him his pace isn't what it once was and a defender comes across to tackle him.
The rebound lands to Koke but his shot is saved by keeper Beto.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Just had a request through for the full team line-ups at the Stade Louis II. As it's a bit quiet, here they are. Angel Di Maria is on the bench for PSG.
Monaco: Subasic; Fabinho, Raggi, Carvalho, Elderson; Toulalan, Traore; Bernardo Silva, Lemar, El Shaarawy; Martial.
PSG: Trapp; Aurier, Thiago Silva, David Luiz, Maxwell; Verratti, Thiago Motta, Matuidi; Lucas Moura, Ibrahimovic, Cavani.
PENALTY APPEAL
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann goes down under pressure from two Sevilla defenders. He wants a penalty but it's not clear if there was contact.
He doesn't get the penalty but at the same time he could have been booked and sent off if the referee had decided it was a dive - so it could have been worse.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Now it's Lucas Moura's turn to go for goal. The PSG striker, who blasted straight at Danijel Subasic when clear earlier in the game, rolls a 25-yard shot wide of the goalkeeper's right hand post. No real concerns for Monaco there, but there are soaking up a fair bit of pressure.
Post update
KICK-OFF
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Second half under way and Antoine Griezmann has been booked already for a sliding tackle on on Vicente Iborra.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Zlatan Ibrahimovic latches on to a through ball and attempts what might be termed a "training ground lob" with the outside of his right boot. The ball loops comfortably into the arms of Danijel Subasic, and the possibility of a YouTube viral moment is lost. There'll be others, Zlatan, there'll be others.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
PSG continue to probe. Some slick passing stretches the home defence this way and that, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic bursts for the byeline and cuts the ball back - it reaches Edinson Cavani, whose low shot is pushed out by Monaco keeper Danijel Subasic. The visitors are on top.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Serge Aurier is a dangerous customer down the PSG right. He delivers a great cross that Edinson Cavani strains to reach in front of the near post, guiding his header over. A difficult chance for Cavani, that, but a sign of the threat the champions pose. Midway through the first half here.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Some good work off the ball work from Anthony Martial almost creates an opener for Monaco as Stephan El-Shaarawy breaks away. Martial draws David Luiz away to create space for El Shaarawy, who cannot make the most of the chance, as Blaise Matuidi gets in a vital challenge.
HALF-TIME
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid are halfway towards a big win against fellow Champions League side Sevilla.
Martial on the move?
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
A fairly cagey start at the Stade Louis II, so let's take an opportunity to foist some transfer gossip on you.
According to the websites who qualify every transfer story with the phrase "according to reports", Manchester United are preparing a bid for Monaco striker Anthony Martial. The teenager won his first call-up to the France squad this week, and could play against Portugal on 4 September.
Get Involved
YELLOW CARD
Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have Tiago Mendes booked for a foul on Benoit Tremoulinas.
Ever Banega's free-kick from an angle is terrible and it's over the bar.
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
PSG defender David Luiz concedes a free-kick 30 yards from goal, and here is a chance for Monaco. Bernardo Silva floats the ball in, but the former Chelsea defender rises to head out, and the danger passes. No score with 12 minutes gone.
Get Involved
Post update
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is making his return from injury, and hasn't taken long to announce himself. The striker collects Serge Aurier's angled cross from the right, pivots and steers a shot just wide of the post. Zlatan fancies a goal tonight.
GOAL - Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Koke (35 mins)
Antoine Griezmann is pulled to the ground by Daniel Carrico but continues playing while sat down and pokes the ball through to Koke to fire home the opening goal.
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Sevilla defender Benoit Tremoulinas has a chance to open the scoring as he meets a cross at the back post but it's saved by Jan Oblak.
Now a drinks break for both teams because of the heat.
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid pass it around midfield for a bit and then Tiago Mendes shoots from 30 yards but it rises over the bar.
KICK-OFF
Monaco 0-0 Paris St-Germain
We're off at the Stade Louis II.
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
An unusual attempt from Antoine Griezmann who has two defenders around him from the edge of the box and he almost tries to pass it past them and in but he gets his angles wrong and it goes across the goal and wide.
YELLOW CARD
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Sevilla's Grzegorz Krychowiak is booked for clonking Fernando Torres on the head with his arm.
Ever Banega is also shown a yellow card for his complaints.
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
I'm very surprised to see Fernando Torres start up front, with their big summer signing Jackson Martinez on the bench. What's going on there?
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Good play from Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who keeps the ball in play down by the byeline and pulls it back to Oliver Torres, who forces a parried save from Sevilla keeper Beto from outside the box.
Atletico fail to turn in the rebound.
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have a free-kick in a dangerous position. Antoine Griezmann takes it but it's deflected wide. I thought it was by the wall but it was actually off Fernando Torres. Officials didn't get to see a replay though and gave a corner - which comes to nothing.
Post update
Eibar beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 today - they have won both their opening matches (they also won on the final day of last season).
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Sevilla's Grzegorz Krychowiak has a header saved by Jan Oblak and at the other end Antoine Griezmann has a long-range shot but it's held down low by Sevilla keeper Beto. A decent start here.
Post update
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid midfielder Raul Garcia has been left out of the squad today. Spanish website AS say he's on his way to Athletic Bilbao.
KICK-OFF
Sevilla 0-0 Atletico Madrid
We are under way in Seville.
Post update
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (19:30 BST)
Almost time to go, players are out on the pitch.
LINE-UPS
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (19:30 BST)
Fernando Llorente makes his Sevilla debut after moving from Juventus. Fernando Torres starts for Atletico.
Sevilla: Beto, Coke, Carrico, Rami, Tremoulinas, Iborra, Krychowiak, Reyes, Banega, Vitolo, Llorente.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Juanfran, Godín, Jos Gimenez, Jesus Gamez, Tiago, Gabi, Koke, Oliver Torres, Griezmann, Torres.
Tale of two Borussias
German Bundesliga round-up
With that team news in, let's switch focus away from Serie A. There have been two matches in the Bundesliga today: Borussia Dortmund are top of the table on goal difference after beating Hertha Berlin 3-1, while Borussia Monchengladbach are bottom and without a point after a 2-1 defeat at Werder Bremen.
Ibrahimovic starts, Di Maria on bench
Monaco v Paris St-Germain (20:00 BST)
Some early team news for you from the Stade Louis II, where Paris St-Germain seek to maintain a 100% start against Monaco this evening.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to the PSG starting line-up after recovering from a pre-season knee injury, but winger Angel Di Maria is on the bench. Di Maria, signed from Manchester United earlier this month, has been recovering from a hamstring problem.
Post update
Roma 2-1 Juventus
What a great evening for Edin Dzeko. The on-loan Manchester City forward scored his first goal for Roma, with a towering header, and it turned out to be the winner.
Post update
Roma 2-1 Juventus
Can't argue with that analysis, Max. Terrific match - although not much fun to watch for Juve fans. The defending champions were great... for the last five minutes. Perhaps if they'd shown some urgency a little earlier, they wouldn't still be seeking their first point of the season.
Get Involved
#bbceurofooty, text 81111, BBC Sport Facebook, Google+
Get Involved
#bbceurofooty, text 81111, BBC Sport Facebook, Google+
FULL-TIME
Roma 2-1 Juventus
There's a little nonsense between Roma's Daniele De Rossi and Juve's Roberto Pereyra as the final whistle blows - there doesn't look to be much in it; it's just a case of emotions running high, I think.
It's joy for Roma, who can enjoy a rare victory over Juve. The defending champions had created an unwanted piece of history, losing their opening two league games for the first time. Early days, but Massimiliano's side are next to bottom of the embryonic Serie A table.
Post update
Roma 2-1 Juventus
Roma are hanging on. They shouldn't be hanging on. They should have this match won. Alvaro Morata has a half-chance as he nips in behind the home defence, but loops the volley over. Is that the last chance?
GREAT SAVE!
Roma 2-1 Juventus
And Juventus so nearly save themselves. Paulo Dybala floats a perfect corner into the middle, Leonardo Bonucci meets in with a downward header, and Wojciech Szczesny, who has had next to nothing to do all evening, reacts well to claw it aside.
INJURY TIME
Roma 2-1 Juventus
Four minutes of stoppage time to play...
GOAL - Paulo Dybala
Roma 2-1 Juventus
Roma get a little carried away at the prospect of a rare win over Juve, commit too many man forward and - extraordinarily - manage to get caught on the counter attack themselves. Roberto Pereyra plays a neat ball in from the right and Paulo Dybala finishes from eight yards. It's his first Juve goal since his summer move from Palermo. It's a silly goal for Roma to give away, and they're in for a nervous finish here...
Post update
Roma 2-0 Juventus
The 10 men throw men forward in search of a goal, leaving themselves vulnerable to the counter. Roma break quickly in search of a third goal, and Iago Falque is played in down the left, but Gianluigi Buffon blocks the shot. But wait a moment...
Post update
Roma 2-0 Juventus
Juventus are pushing for a goal, but it looks hopeless now. Paulo Dybala swings in a cross from the left, and Roberto Pereyra stretches but can't reach. The ball goes through to Wojciech Szczesny.
GOAL - Roma 2-0 Juventus
Edin Dzeko
That is game over, I would think. Iago Falque hooks and up-and-under in from the left, and Edin Dzeko rises high to head in his first goal for Roma. A goal that seals victory over Juventus? Dzeko's a hero in Rome for that, now. The silent protest from the Ultras, by the way, doesn't seem quite so silent now.
RED CARD - Patrice Evra
Roma 1-0 Juventus
That could be Juve's chance of saving the game gone. Patrice Evra, booked a few moments ago, is dismissed for hacking down Roma substitute Juan Iturbe. And within moments...
Post update
Roma 1-0 Juventus
Juan Cuadrado, who left Chelsea on a season-long loan during the week, is on for his Juventus debut. How Massimiliano Allegri could do with some magic from him now.
Edin Dzeko, meanwhile, is booked for bringing down Juve's Roberto Pereyra. The yellow cards are totting up.
GREAT SAVE!
Roma 1-0 Juventus
Then at the other end, it's almost 2-0. Radja Nainggolan cuts in from the left with what would once have been known as a daisy cutter. Gianluigi Buffon gets down to make a superb save.
Within seconds, Edin Dzeko has a chance to put Roma out of reach, but Buffon reacts well again. It's up for grabs this game, now.
CLOSE!
Roma 1-0 Juventus
Juventus have never started a Serie A season with two defeats. They have never failed to score in their opening two Serie A games. Both of those records are in danger here. Can they save themselves?
They nearly do. Paulo Dybala delivers a corner to perfection, and Paul Pogba beats Alessandro Florenzi in the air to head wide. Pogba probably should have scored.
Post update
Roma 1-0 Juventus
Post update
Roma 1-0 Juventus
Drama straight away at the other end as Daniele De Rossi, splaying in central defence this evening, handles so close to the edge of his penalty area that even television replays are not entirely conclusive. Nicola Rizzoli's decision is a free-kick, and Paulo Dybala lifts the set-piece over the bar.
Juve feel they should have had a penalty and, amid all the protests, their substitute keeper Rubinho is dismissed from the bench.
GOAL - Roma 1-0 Juventus
Miralem Pjanic
What a superb free-kick. Miralem Pjanic has been the likeliest source of a goal all evening, and he opens the scoring with a beautifully struck set-piece. Gianluigi Buffon, as good a goalkeeper as he is, has no chance. Roma deserve their lead.
GREAT SAVE!
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Edin Dzeko hasn't had too many sights of goal this evening, for all Roma's possession. But when Alessando Florenzi's mis-kicked volley finds him 15 yards out, the on-loan Manchester City forward spies his chance. Gianluigi Buffon stands firm, though, blocks with his legs.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
MIralem Pjanic, who hit the post for Roma in the first half, tries to work some space in a crowded Juventus penalty area. He does get a shot away, but it's a comfortable save for Gianluigi Buffon.
Within moments, Pjanic gets a rather silly yellow card for handball.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
More pressure from Roma. Alessandro Florenzi finds space down the right to cross, but the excellent Giorgio Chiellini is there to clear.
Juve midfielder Paul Pogba, already on a yellow card, is treading a fine disciplinary line. He has his arms all over Mohamed Salah, conceding a free-kick. It's not a second bookable offence, despite the furious roars of the home fans, but Pogba needs to be careful.
Get Involved
#bbceurofooty, text 81111, BBC Sport Facebook, Google+
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Better from Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini comes up for a corner and gets a header in as Roma's defence looks uneasy - the ball breaks loose on the edge of the area to Martin Caceres who, unfortunately for the visitors, shoots like a centre-half. The ball flies well over the bar.
Get Involved
#bbceurofooty, text 81111, BBC Sport Facebook, Google+
KICK-OFF
Roma 0-0 Juventus
We're off again.
Post update
HALF-TIME
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Roma will be seeking to make their superiority count in the second half. Will coach Rudi Garcia be tempted to throw on Francesco Totti later in the game to try to find a winner? Club legend Totti, at 38, is no longer an automatic first choice, but is on the bench this evening.
HALF-TIME
Roma 0-0 Juventus
No goals, but a fascinating first half. Roma were well on top, with Miralem Pjanic's shot against the post the closest they came to scoring. Juventus were hanging on at times and threatened only sporadically. Massimiliano Allegri has work to do with the defending champions at the break.
HALF-TIME
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Roma push at the end of the first half, which has one minute of additional time, but Chiellini and Co hold strong, and it's goalless as the whistle goes.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
A rare surge forward from Juve sees Paul Pogba work the ball left to Patrice Evra, who aims a cross at Paulo Dybala. The under-employed centre-forward attempts an overhead kick, but connects with the head of Roma defender Kostas Manolas. The Greece international is OK, though, and is quickly up as the free-kick is awarded his way.
Flashpoint
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Giorgio Chiellini is a little unlucky to be booked here. He seems to win the ball clearly as Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic goes flying over his challenge. Nicola Pizzoli brandishes the yellow card, and is immediately surrounded by angry Juve players.
For a moment, it looks as though things are going to boil over, but everyone eventually calms down. Pjanic blasts the resulting free-kick straight at Gianluigi Buffon. As you were.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Giorgio Chiellini's defending style, at times, can best be described as no-nonsense. The Juventus centre-back hacks down Miralem Pjanic, but escapes a yellow card, with referee Nicola Rizzoli feeling the ball was there to be won.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Roma will wonder how they are not in front here. Rudi Garcia's side have dominated possession, without a goal to show for it. The danger they face is that, sooner or later, Juventus are going to build a proper spell of pressure. The visitors have won a couple of set-pieces, but haven't done an awful lot with them.
Get Involved
#bbceurofooty, text 81111, BBC Sport Facebook, Google+
HITS THE WOODWORK
Roma 0-0 Juventus
So near for Miralem Pjanic. Roma's Bosnian midfielder side-foots with power from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball his the inside of the post and bounces out. Unlucky Roma.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Roma spray the ball around with confidence, but the Juventus defence is looking a little more solid after a wobbly opening. Edin Dzeko is pushing for openings, but is being kept fairly quite by Martin Caceres, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.
There's a booking for Juve midfielder Paul Pogba here as he pulls back Mohamed Salah. The resulting free-kick is whipped in at pace by Radja Nainggolan, but Chiellini gets his head to it and clears.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
It's been a lively start in Rome, in a strangely subdued atmosphere. It's quieter than usual at the Stadio Olimpico because Roma's Ultras are holding a silent protest to show their anger at segregation measures introduced by police in the Curva Sud section of the stadium. Police have said ithe measures are intended to try to stop crowd trouble.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Juve are having to go direct to ease the pressure on themselves, and it's working. Mario Mandzukic has a chance from Paul Pogba's long left-wing delivery, but his touch is poor and the ball bounces out for a goal kick. Massimiliano Allegri would love to have Andrea Pirlo around to dictate the tempo in midfield, I'm sure. But those days are gone for Juve.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Roma charge forward on the break again - they've got players over, and Alessandro Florenzi is charging forward from right-back. It needs a good cross, and Florenzi's effort is woeful, dribbling harmlessly across goal like a stray ten-pin bowling ball down the gutter. A let-off for the visitors, that.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
I'd be concerned if I were a Juve fan here. I know there has been a degree of player turnover there over the summer, but on the back of last weekend's 1-0 defeat at home to Udinese, this is not a convincing start by the champions.
Now Iago Falque charges through the centre of the Juve defence and lashes a shot over the bar. Keeper Gianluigi Buffon is furious with his defenders.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
It's all Roma in the early stages as they win a flurry of corners - the ball breaks to Seydou Keita at the far post, and he lashes a shot horribly wide. Allegri's side are rocking here.
Post update
Roma 0-0 Juventus
A spectacular start. Roma are immediately on to the attack, and Alessandro Florenzi has a penalty shout rejected as he goes to ground under Mario Mandzukic's clumsy challenge. Referee Nicola Rizzoli is not interested.
KICK-OFF
Roma 0-0 Juventus
Roma coach Rudi Garcia looks cool in shirt sleeves, his Juve counterpart Massimiliano Allegri is smart in club blazer. We're under way at the Stadio Olimpico...
'The head of the world'
Roma v Juventus (17:00 BST)
Roma were runners-up in Serie A last season, but their fans have greater ambitions. The players are emerging from the tunnel and we're almost ready to go.
Get Involved
Roma v Juventus (17:00 BST)
Get Involved
I'd like your thoughts on all tonight's games. Is Juve's poor start just a blip, or a sign of something more serious? Can anyone stop PSG in France this season? What chance a title push from Atletico Madrid?
Tweet using the hashtag #bbceurofooty, text 81111 or get in touch via the BBC Sport Facebook and Google+ pages.
Di Maria set for debut
Monaco v Paris St-Germain (20:00 BST)
Paris St-Germain have made a roaring start to the Ligue 1 season, winning their opening three matches, and they take centre stage in France tonight with a visit to unbeaten Monaco.
Argentina winger Angel Di Maria, signed for £44.3m from Manchester United earlier this month, is over the hamstring problem he suffered during the Copa America, and is set to make his debut for his new club.
Simeone chases top spot
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (19:30 BST)
The main game in Spain is the encounter between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, which gets under way at 19:30 BST.
Diego Simeone's side started the season with a 1-0 win over promoted Las Palmas last weekend, and will join early pace-setters Celta Vigo and Barcelona in six points at the top of the table with a win. Sevilla, last season's Europa League winners, opened with a 0-0 draw at Malaga.
Euro highlights
There are eight Serie A matches in total tonight, plus mouth-watering matches in Spain and France too. Here's what we'll be focusing on throughout the evening...
Team news
Roma v Juventus (17:00 BST)
Some team news for you from the Stadio Olimpico: Lucas Digne makes his Roma debut at left-back after signing from Paris St-Germain, while Seydou Keita comes into a reshaped midfield. Edin Dzeko leads the attack.
Paulo Dybala replaces Bayern Munich-bound Kingsley Coman in Juve’s attack, partnering Mario Mandzukic. Defender Martin Caceres and midfielder Stefan Sturaro also start. New loan signing Juan Cuadrado is on the bench.
Roma: Szczesny; Florenzi, Manolas, De Rossi, Digne; Pjanic, Keita, Nainggolan; Falque, Dzeko, Salah.
Juventus: Buffon; Caceres, Bonucci, Chiellini; Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Padoin, Pogba, Evra; Dybala, Mandzukic.
Roma start shakily
Roma v Juventus (17:00 BST)
On the field, Roma were unimpressive as they opened their season with a 1-1 draw at Verona last weekend. Coach Rudi Garcia has made several signings during the summer - taking Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny and Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko on loan - but needed an equaliser from Alessandro Florenzi to secure a point last weekend.
Ultra anger
Roma v Juventus (17:00 BST)
Roma's troubles have been largely off the field, with the club's Ultras planning a silent protest this evening in response to a police decision to introduce new segregation measures at the Curva Sud end of the Stadio Olimpico.
Club director Mauro Baldissoni has angered the ultras further by suggesting that anyone taking part in the protest was essentially failing to fulfil their role as a supporter.
Juve in transition
Roma v Juventus (17:00 BST)
These are testing times for Juventus. Last season's Champions League finalists lost Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez and Arturo Vidal over the summer, and started their Serie A title defence with a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Udinese last weekend. How will they respond this evening?
Showdown at the Stadio Olimpico
Roma v Juventus (17:00 BST)
They were the top two in Serie A last season. They are expected to be there again this time around. Yet life is far from straightforward this season for Roma or for defending champions Juventus as they prepare to meet at the Stadio Olimpico.