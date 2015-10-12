England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Reaction: Lithuania 0-3 England

By Tom Rostance

    I will eat my keyboard if Roy Hodgson doesn't pick a fit Wayne Rooney at Euro 2016, but there you go.

    While you think about that I'm off - Wales wrap up the final night of Euro 2016 qualifiers tomorrow, see you there. 

  2. Rooney in or out?

    Five journalists have named their preferred starting XIs for the Euros next summer - and not everyone has found a place for captain Wayne Rooney.

    Is he in or out? 

    Have a read here and see what you think...

  3. 'Work to do'

    BBC Radio 5 Live

    Roy Hodgson
    Copyright: Reuters

    Even more from Roy Hodgson on BBC Radio 5 live: "We know that we've got work to do still. Some players coming back from injury will mean we'll have a lot of competition for places, and hopefully also we'll learn from the matches we'll play now against Spain and France next, and then Germany and Holland, because those are teams who have shown they can do well in finals competitions.

    "They are more likely to show up any defects in our game than we were able to see tonight."

  4. Who's who?

    The qualification process is almost over and the make-up of next summer's Euro 2016 is starting to take shape.

    There will be 24 teams competing in the finals. France were assured of a place as hosts, and a further 19 countries qualify automatically - 18 by finishing either first or second in their group and one more as the highest third-placed finisher.

    There will also be four play-off ties to determine the final four teams competing in France.

    Eighteen teams are there and we have profiled the lot.

  5. Post update

    England win 10 out of 10

  6. 18 teams there so far

    Who has qualified?

  7. Your England XI

    Get Involved #bbcfootball

    Flobalob: Put Walcott up front and the Ox on the right - pace, pace, pace. Would also swap Carrick for Lallana in central attacking midfield... and Baines is so 2010

    Abdul Wahab: I would go with 4-2-3-1 with Carrick and Ross Barkley in midfield, Rooney in the 10 position and Kane up front replacing Wilshere.

    David Corbett: Hart, Bertrand, Clyne, Cahill, Stones, Henderson, Barkley, Rooney, Sturridge, Kane, Walcott. Rooney should drop into central midfield.

  8. 'No games are easy'

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    BBC Radio 5 Live

    Phil Jagielka v Lithuania
    Copyright: AP

    England captain Phil Jagielka on 5 live Sport: "It was a fantastic honour tonight, and the icing on the cake was the performance. Three great goals by three great, promising young talents. Nice too for the fans who had come over, and nice to win as captain. 

    "No games are easy, especially in international football. We got momentum early in the qualifying campaign and just kept it going and going. 

    "Fair play to the coaching staff and the management, and the boys saw through the job to the last day today."

  9. Post update

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    More from England boss Roy Hodgson: "I can't fault anyone tonight - a good performance, dominant, and a nice way to end the qualifying campaign. 

    "We will use the upcoming friendlies to learn, to see where we are. If we concentrate and play properly we can do well. It would have been a surprise if we had not qualified. But the upcoming friendlies are better, stronger opposition sides. We'll see how we deal with that."

    Jack Butland
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: On the plane?

  10. 'A nice way to end the qualifying campaign'

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    England manager Roy Hodgson: "This is an achievement. I am very proud of the players' performances. I thought it was excellent, in the first half especially. There was a lot of hard work put in, the quality of play was good and 10 wins out of 10 is very satisfying - we've got to take a lot of pride in that. 

    "We have used a lot of players in the qualifiers due to injury, so everyone who was part of this troupe has contributed. The players who represented us tonight did a terrific job and they have got to feel they have strengthened their chances if being considered for France." 

    England manager Roy Hodgson
    Copyright: Reuters

  11. Post update

    England win 10 out of 10

  12. If Phil was in charge

    England win 10 out of 10

    Here's the starting XI our chief football writer Phil McNulty would select for the opening game of the Euros.

    What do you reckon? Agree? Disagree? Let us know.

    Phil's XI
    Copyright: .

  13. Jumping ship?

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Lithuania’s head coach Igoris Pankratjevas
    Copyright: AP

  14. Post update

    England win 10 out of 10

    England allowed their opponents just 12 shots on target in their 10 qualifiers – at least 10 shots fewer than any other side in the Euro 2016 qualification process.

  15. Post update

    England win 10 out of 10

    Jordan Henderson, Danny Welbeck, Daniel Sturridge, James Milner, Wayne Rooney, Luke Shaw, Gary Cahill, John Stones, Joe Hart, Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott - just some of the players not available tonight.

    What is Roy Hodgson's best XI?

  16. Post update

  17. Get involved

    #bbcfootball

    England fans
    Copyright: PA

    Mark Wilkins: England have qualified with a 100% record, over 10 games. Some of the teams maybe weren't the best, but they still did the job!

    Sam: 100%, albeit in a unbelievably easy group with teams we should be beating easily. This young team yet to be tested, really.

    Hector Payne: 10 wins out of 10 for England is a fantastic achievement, regardless of the opposition!

  19. Post update

    England win 10 out of 10

    England captain Phil Jagielka: "The gameplan from day one was to win all 10 games and we have done it. We have good youth coming through and hopefully if we can nurture it we could have something special. We have chose some really tough friendlies. It will be hard games but we will try to prove ourselves."

    England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: "The pitch was difficult and it skidded through, it made it hard to run in behind but we did what we needed to do.

    "We are very excited about going to France, we have belief in this squad."

  20. Post update

    England win 10 out of 10

    It is just over 15 months since England;s World Cup ended with a defeat to Uruguay.

    What has Roy Hodgson gained from the 10 qualifiers his side have won, to move the team on from that defeat?

    Glen Johnson is no longer playing at right-back. Anything else?

    The team that night: Hart: Johnson, Cahill, Jagielka, Baines; Henderson, Gerrard; Sterling, Rooney, Welbeck; Sturridge

    England v Uruguay
    Copyright: Getty Images

  21. 'A real opportunity for an emerging squad'

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius

    "England have done the job, simple as that. A perfect 10 - I'm sure that will be tomorrow's headlines.

    "But now England have to look forward to next summer - how good can they be at a tournament? 

    "There is now a good mix of young players and some experience too. This is a real opportunity for an emerging squad to do something decent in France."

  22. FULL-TIME

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    That's it. England end their group with 10 wins from 10, 30 points. You can't do better than that.

  23. 'It's all about next summer now'

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius

    "It's all about next summer now. There are some testing friendlies before then, and I really hope they are testing. Then we'll get a much better sense of where this England team are."

  24. 'A comfortable victory on a difficult surface'

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius

    Lithuania pitch
    Copyright: AP

  25. Post update

    Where will Andros Townsend be playing next season? Can't see him staying at Tottenham. Got Sunderland (loan) written all over him in January. He wins a free-kick which comes to nothing. 

  26. Post update

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Dele Alli keeps the ball alive after a cross hits the corner flag. Andros Townsend then crosses for Jamie Vardy to head over. England's third and fourth-choicers going through the motions. 

    #bbcfootball

    Andros Townsend v Lithuania
    Copyright: Reuters

    Gareth Murray: Andros Townsend. Why?

    Francis Edwards: Same every year, getting positives out of playing against pub teams. England are OK in friendlies and then crumbling when it matters.

    Karen Lynch: What is wrong with everyone? England can only play who they've been drawn against. Stop moaning and get behind them!

  28. Post update

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Into the last 10 minutes in Vilnius and England on track to make it 10 out of 10. The draw for the finals is on 12 December. Then the fun really can begin. 

    Roy Hodgson checks his watch
    Copyright: Reuters

  29. 'Would Ings, still at Burnley, play for England?'

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Lithuania

    Danny Ings
    Copyright: PA

    "Danny Ings is on the pitch. Would he have received an England call-up if he was still playing for Burnley?"

  30. YELLOW CARD

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Jonjo Shelvey is booked for charging down a free-kick, and from the re-take Jamie Vardy follows suit! Two bookings. 

    Just let him shoot lads...

    Jamie Vardy is booked for England
    Copyright: Reuters

  31. 'Should Ross Barkley always start?'

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Lithuania

    "How far can England go in France? And what would be satisfactory at the Euros? Should Ross Barkley always start? Contact us for the 5 live Football Social - call us on 0500 909 693 or text us on 85058 (UK only)."

    Danny doing all his own plugging there. He missed social media, though.

  32. Post update

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    If only!

  33. SUBSTITUTION

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Final change, and a three-out-of three on my little sweepstake as Andros Townsend replaces Ross Barkley. It's almost like we've seen this game before...

    Andros Townsend
    Copyright: Reuters

  34. Post update

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Good hit Danny Ings! Low and hard, really nice trajectory on the ball but that man Giedrius Arlauskis makes a cracking save again, and a defender does well to sweep it up.

  35. Post update

    Lithuania 0-3 England

  36. Post update

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Agree Nexus - these games are pointless for teams like England though aren't they? Would the young players not learn more from another week with their clubs?

    Maybe it's just me. 

  37. Get involved

    #bbcfootball

    Lucas: In just 10 years we have gone from Neville and Owen to Kyle Walker and Danny Ings. How depressing is that?

    Nexus: All too easy tonight. The friendly against France will give us a real yardstick for where we are. 

    Dave Payn: England - win, lose or draw the reaction's the same; fans and ex-players whinge. Truly laughable.

  38. SUBSTITUTION

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Dele Alli is now on for a rather longer run-out for England, he replaces Adam Lallana, who did OK. I fear he may lack a bit of volume for Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy-metal' football at Liverpool. We shall see, 

    Dele Ali
    Copyright: PA

  39. 'Very, very comfortable for England'

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Lithuania

    "Sheer power beat the goalkeeper there. The keeper gambled and went down a fraction early, but it was a great move and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain thrashed it home. Very, very comfortable for England."

  40. 'England can score as many as they want'

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Chris Waddle

    BBC Radio 5 live

    "That was a good strike from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. England can score as many as they want, but they are not clinical enough in the final third and some of their decisions are poor. 

    "But Lithuania are the worst team I have seen in this group and if England step it up they can score many more."

    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
    Copyright: PA

  41. Post update

    Lithuania 0-3 England

    Excellent finish that. I can't make my mind up on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. What's his best position?

    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates
    Copyright: Reuters

  42. GOAL - Lithuania 0-3 England

    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

    Kyle Walker's distribution has been a bit scattergun this evening but he plays a gem of a ball through to send Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain into the penalty area. He's wide on the right, the angle is not great but the Arsenal man just puts the laces through it and rips it right past the goalkeeper and into the roof of the net.

    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores England's third
    Copyright: Reuters

  43. SUBSTITUTION

    Lithuania 0-2 England - INGS ON

    Harry Kane won't now get a goal tonight as he is replaced by Liverpool man Danny Ings. Apparently Ings had planned a fishing trip away with his dad this week before a pesky call-up from Roy...

    Danny Ings
    Copyright: PA

  45. Post update

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    Jonjo Shelvey ends a neat passing move with a rising shot over from the edge of the area. 

    Jonjo Shelvey
    Copyright: PA

  46. Get involved

    #bbcfootball

    Dennis Bergkamp and Des Walker
    Copyright: Empics

    Marc Heighway: Kyle Walker. More Dan Walker than Des Walker.

    Jayy: Vardy is wasted out on the wing! Either put him alongside Kane, up front alone or don't play him! He's not a winger!

    Richard Desira: If Roy picks a full strength team, he's slated. If he picks an experimental team, people like Carragher slate him. Can't win

  47. GREAT SAVE!

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    And that is nearly three, Ross Barkley meeting the following corner with a downwards header which Giedrius Arlauskis turns away at close range. Watford fans may not have seen much from their keeper before tonight but he looks decent!

  48. SITTER!

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    You have to score that! Harry Kane meets Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross from the right, Giedrius Arlauskis makes a smart save but the rebound is there for a tap-in. Kane fluffs his left-footed connection though and it's turned over...

    Harry Kane
    Copyright: AFP/GETTY

  49. 'Things will be completely different in France'

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius

    "A fantastic achievement by England, winning 10 out of 10 in this qualifying campaign. Though of course things will be completely different in France... not least England's starting XI."

  50. Post update

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    Dele Alli, Danny Ings and Andros Townsend. That's my guess for the second-half changes from Roy. First one on 63 minutes. 

    You have to find your own forms of entertainment at times. 

  51. KICK-OFF

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    Game on!

  52. Rooney's goal was a goal...

    After I drew comparisons with Harry Kane's shot and a Wayne Rooney goal in 2004, a few of you are wondering whether Rooney should have his goal tally reduced to 49 now.

    Well, we did a story on it look, 11 years ago.

    Uefa spokesman Rob Faulkner said: "The original shot was on target so we confirm that Rooney is the scorer."  

    Watne Rooney
    Copyright: Getty Images

  53. Post update

    Slugs
    Copyright: BBC

    How fast is an international slug though Mark?

  54. Get involved

    Text 81111

    Roy Hodgson
    Copyright: Reuters

    Mark in Glastonbury: We just don't look like a team, even when we are at full strength. We have the fastest, most explosive league in world football, yet we play with the speed of a striking slug at international level.

    Dan from Derbyshire: Why are so many people negative? Roy Hodgson didn't pick the opposition but he's beaten everyone put in front of him. He's earned the right to field whatever team he wants to. It's not often you get the chance to experiment. Keep up the good work Roy!

  55. Post update

    Lithuania 0-2 England

  56. Post update

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    Would you make any changes to the qualifying set-up to make it more interesting? It's hard for England to serve up interesting matches against limited opposition isn't it?

  57. 'I have been very impressed with Lallana'

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    Chris Waddle

    BBC Radio 5 live

    "Barkley has looked confident on the ball, and Kane's movement has been very good. And I have been very impressed with Lallana, who has been linking up well with the frontmen. Those have been my stars of tonight so far."

    England midfielder Ross Barkley
    Copyright: AP

  58. 'England have done the job'

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius

    "It has been a tricky surface to play on, but England have done the job. They have done well, simple as that. Not brilliantly or magnificently."

  59. HALF-TIME

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer in Vilnius

    All very straightforward this for England. Roy Hodgson's side might have an experimental look but they are still in a completely different class to Lithuania, which is to be expected.

  60. HALF-TIME

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    Half-time, and job very much done for England. Dominant display.

  61. 'There are goals in this game'

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius

    "England in and around the box are decent, pinging the ball around. But I'd like to see them play with more tempo, because there are more goals in this game. 

    "At the moment they are playing well, steadily. But they need to show us what they can really do, because these are players on the fringes of the squad. This is their opportunity to play their way into Roy Hodgson's thinking for a starting berth next summer."

  62. Post update

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    The prolific 'OG' is now up to 50 for England with that strike. Wayne Rooney now only England's joint record holder again...

  63. Get involved

    #bbcfootball

    Sam Skilton: If England score five tonight we top the group with 30 points and 30 goals scored. Not bad.

    Jon Hare: Direct football. Beautiful.

    Dalto65: I take it all back! This game isn't dull, goals make a real difference. Even Jamie Vardy could score against this lot!

  64. Post update

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer in Vilnius

    England manager Roy Hodgson was keen to see what Tottenham's Harry Kane could do in captain Wayne Rooney's absence and he can have no complaints tonight. He had already three shots saved before his powerful strike led to England's second - perfect 10 coming up.

    England striker Harry Kane
    Copyright: Getty Images

  65. Post update

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    That may go down as an own goal - harshly. The ball went in off the head of goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis.

  66. 'The keeper will be disappointed'

    Lithuania 0-2 England

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius

    "Fantastic from Harry Kane. He had had two sighters already, and this time found himself in lots of space. The keeper will be disappointed with that. This game is now just a case of - how many for England?"

    England striker Harry Kane celebrates
    Copyright: Reuters

  67. GOAL - Lithuania 0-2 England

    Giedrius Arlauskis (OG)

    Brilliant again from Harry Kane - he's been England's best player all night. He plays a cracking one-two with Adam Lallana, drives into the area and then hits a hammer of a left-foot shot. Off the post, off the keeper's head and in. Like Wayne Rooney v Switzerland, Euro 2004. 

    It goes down as an own goal for the Lithuania keeper.

    Harry Kane scores England's second goal
    Copyright: PA

  68. Get involved

    #bbcfootball

    Kyle Utterson: He may have been fortunate with the deflection but great positivity from Barkley. Great to see he is in top form.

    Richard Todd: It's been confirmed Ross 'Gazza' Barkley has the old magic of Gazza, using the defender to bamboozle the keeper.

    Aldino: Adam Lallana seduces the ball every time it's within five yards of him. A joy to behold. Romantic.

    Blimey. Aldino's getting all hot and bothered...

  69. GREAT SAVE!

    Lithuania 0-1 England

    Good save Jack Butland! Lithuania's first real attack sees Lukas Spalvis get clear on the left, just outside the area. His shot is hard and well directed, it may take a touch off Phil Jagielka and Butland has to make a flying save with his left hand. 

  70. Post update

    Lithuania 0-1 England

    Plenty of paper aeroplanes on the pitch on the far side as England win a free-kick. Adam Lallana's delivery is a good one but Phil Jagielka can't steer the header on goal.

  71. 'Game over for me'

    Lithuania 0-1 England

    Chris Waddle

    BBC Radio 5 live

    "It's the first time Barkley had got near the goal. That's game over for me, now. It's just how many England can get."

  72. 'A really good strike'

    Lithuania 0-1 England

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius

    "That's the first time Barkley has had the opportunity to get a shot on goal. Head down, and just fantastic. In off the post - a really good strike, after shifting the ball with great movement. A slight deflection perhaps, and it was just enough to take the ball away from the keeper. 

    "Now England can go on and play with more freedom, more expression, and enjoy this match a little bit more."

    Ross Barkley scores England's opening goal
    Copyright: Getty Images

  73. Post update

    Lithuania 0-1 England

    Ross Barkley is such a positive player, he makes a difference from nearly every other England midfielder. His first touch is toward goal and he's not afraid to have a shot. 

  74. Elsewhere in Europe

    Spain have taken a 1-0 lead over Ukraine through Villarreal defender Mario Gaspar's header, while Cesc Fabregas has also missed a penalty.

    Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik has put Slovakia 1-0 up at Luxembourg, which means they are taking the second automatic qualification spot in Group C alongside the Spaniard.

    Spain celebrate Mario Gaspar's goal
    Copyright: Reuters

  75. GOAL - Lithuania 0-1 England

    Ross Barkley

    The game needed that! Ross Barkley shows his technique again to turn away from a defender with a lovely first touch and then arrows an early, powerful shot on goal from 20 yards. It takes a huge deflection off the back of a defender and hits the post on its way in. Will that light the blue-touch paper?

    Ross Barkley celebrates
    Copyright: Reuters

  76. Post update

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    Phil Jones steps into midfield to make the extra man, he finds Adam Lallana with a sharp pass, his first touch is superb to take him away from the defender but then he overdoes it and squirts a cross out of play. Poor in the end. 

    England midfielder Adam Lallana
    Copyright: PA

  77. Post update

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    Chris Waddle

    BBC Radio 5 live

    "I don't mind 3G pitches, because they require a good touch. This at the moment resembles a practice match for England. The only question is, when are they going to score?"

  78. Post update

    Litthuania 0-0 England

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    All very low-key so far. England probing but not finding a way through apart from some snap shots from Harry Kane and Lithuania no threat, although any signs of life from the home team bring an instant and very noisy reaction from the home support here in Vilnius. They are just waiting for something to shout about - but not had much yet.

  79. Post update

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    Harry Kane has another low shot from 20 yards which the keeper saves well. That remains England's only outlet.

  80. Post update

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    Alan Green

    BBC Radio 5 live commentator

    "Roy Hodgson has been out onto the touchline, glaring at the assistant referee. I'm not sure what the assistant's done wrong. Maybe Roy's not happy with how England are performing."

    Roy Hodgson
    Copyright: Reuters

  81. Post update

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    England keeping the ball, Lithuania putting 10 men behind the ball. The English press will be feeling that cold now...

    Kieran Gibbs
    Copyright: AFP/GETTY

  82. Get involved

    #bbcfootball

    Kyle Utterson: Pleased Roy Hodgson has gone with a positive attacking side and pleased he has stuck with Barkley and playing Vardy.

    Johnny Magrinho: As much as I'm a Vardy fan, he genuinely looks out of his depth, against Lithuania...

    Steven McNamara: I'm no England fan but they have quality like Sterling, Barkley, Wilshere when fit. But pub team opposition won't develop them.

  83. Post update

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    England's best, maybe only, route to goal so far has been a 20-yarder from Harry Kane. Jamie Vardy and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been anonymous since that opening two or three minutes. Could the full-backs push on and offer some width?

    Alex OIxlade-Chamberlain
    Copyright: AP

  84. Post update

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    It's all very neat and tidy but England trying to play the perfect pass sometimes. What's wrong with the ball in to Harry Kane?That's better again, fine strike on goal from Kane, loads of power but again the goalkeeper is able to push it out.

  85. Post update

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live at Vilnius

    "Great effort by Harry Kane. He spotted an opening and drove it, and the keeper did very well to get down to that."

    England striker Harry Kane
    Copyright: Reuters

  86. GREAT SAVE!

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    First strike of the game, and it's a good one. Harry Kane takes aim from 22 yards out, plenty of power on the shot and it hits the post after a nick off the gloves of Giedrius Arlauskis. The best moment so far from Kane.

    England striker Harry Kane
    Copyright: PA

  87. Post update

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    Now then! The referee has to come over to tell Roy Hodgson off! I'm not sure what has rattled Roy but he is livid! Gary Neville and Ray Lewington look on bemused as Roy gets a proper telling off from Kenn Hansen. Roy livid!

    England manager Roy Hodgson is confronted by the referee
    Copyright: Reuters

  88. Post update

    Lithuania 0-0 England

  89. Post update

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    Get artificial pitches in in the lower leagues, I say. Makes sense, the players will just have to adapt.

    Jamie Vardy gets the ball wide on the left, beats Linas Klimavicius for pace but can't quite keep the ball in. Nobody had a shot for England yet. 

  90. 'It's a very tricky surface'

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius

    "Playing on a plastic pitch is difficult, as it's a very tricky surface. The players will be wearing specialised boots, footwear that they don't often use. That, and the fact that the ball doesn't always run true. 

    "Astroturf is great for kids and amazing for amateur football, but at international level I really do think you should play on grass."

  91. Post update

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    Nice one-two on the right wing sends Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in behind the full-back, the Ox powers on and arrows a low cross into the penalty area but it's well dealt with by Giedrius Arlauskis. 

    Alex Oxlade Chamberlain in action for England
    Copyright: Reuters

  92. Post update

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer in Vilnius

    There have just been a few brief skirmishes between rival fans at one end of this tiny stadium where some England fans have posted themselves near Lithuania supporters. Riot police were quickly on the scene have now formed a human barrier separating the two groups. All calm for now.

  93. KICK-OFF

    Lithuania 0-0 England

    The less said of that, the better. I've not seen or heard anything from here - but I am in Salford.

    We are under way! The pitch is very wet, big splashes up from each bounce so far.

    Kyle Walker
    Copyright: Reuters

  94. 'Just awful, absolutely awful'

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Alan Green

    BBC Radio 5 live commentator

    "Thankfully the trouble that was alluded to earlier on seems to have been quelled. There are riot police in the stands to our right. I don't know what sparked it, but I have seen missiles being thrown. Just awful, absolutely awful. So out of keeping with the day we've had in this beautiful city."

  95. Unfortunate scenes

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    John Murray

    BBC Radio 5 live commentator

    "There is segregation inside this stadium but it seems to have broken down. We have seen some punches thrown and now the police have moved in behind one of the goals..."

  96. Post update

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    It's even smaller than FA Cup third-round day in fact. It has the look of your local 5-a-side centre. There's another set of blokes kicking a mitre delta around the car park waiting for England to get off. Has everyone got £3?

  97. 'Just look at the opposition...'

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Chris Waddle

    BBC Radio 5 live

    "England qualified for the World Cup in Brazil with ease, but were a disaster at the tournament. England could have won this particular group playing their under-21s. 

    "England have been in control from kick-off in every game they've played. They might have won every game, and well done to them, but just look at the opposition."

    England line-up
    Copyright: Reuters

  98. Post update

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    The LFF Stadion has the hint of FA Cup third round day about it. Trees overhanging the stand on the far side, vocal home fans, TV cameras hoping for an upset. Here we go...

    The LFF Stadion
    Copyright: Getty Images

  99. Post update

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Interesting night for Jack Butland in goal tonight. He absolutely deserves his chance - he's been excellent for Stoke this year - but he faces the risk of not being involved much if England dominate.

    Jack Butland
    Copyright: Reuters

  100. Post update

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Phil is very keen for me to tell you that the hat he was pictured wearing [see 18:42] IS NOT his. He was offered it as he was looking cold....

  101. Easy to win a cap?

  102. Post update

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    More from England boss Roy Hodgson: "It's been a good qualifying campaign and we want to finish on a high note. But you have to play well enough to do it, and we know it won't be an easy task tonight. 

    "It's a big ask of my players but I think it's the right thing to ask, to demand, of them. We have high expectations and they have every opportunity on that pitch to show me my faith in them has been justified."

  103. Post update

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Will Jamie Vardy be on the plane to France next summer?

    I say plane, the England team should be going on the coach really. Get the ferry booked, it's cheap in advance. These are times of austerity after all. 

  104. Vardy aims to impress

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer in Vilnius

    This may be a dead rubber in a qualification context for England - but not for the likes of Leicester City's Jamie Vardy. He has excelled in the Premier League this season and a big performance tonight will put him right in manager Roy Hodgson's thoughts as he makes his preparations for Euro 2016.

    England striker Jamie Vardy
    Copyright: Reuters

  105. Get involved

    #bbcfootball

    Hari Sri: What have Jones, Lallana, Gibbs and Walker done to deserve a start? Stop experimenting in this ridiculous way!

    Si Skelly: Try as many players as possible in the England team. Maybe we have been wrong not to and it's the reason for our failures!

    Basil: Never mind a cap, it's easy to win a group. Not one challenging game. 10/10 proves nothing.

  106. Post update

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    England manager Roy Hodgson: "We trained on the pitch last night and as artificial pitches go it's not bad. It will play true.

    "Lithuania are used to it but I am not that concerned. It is an opportunity for everyone. There are places at stake, I'm excited to see this team play."

    Roy Hodgson
    Copyright: Reuters

  107. The perfect 10

    Germany & Spain (Euro 2012)

    David Silva
    Copyright: PA
    Image caption: Still the team to beat?

    It's almost as if Uefa has made the qualifying groups easier for seeded sides. As four years ago Germany and Spain both put their respective opposition to the sword. Twice.

    Germany were in particularly ruthless mood, scoring 34 times on their way to the finals.

    But when it came down to it, Spain were the men to beat - picking up the trophy for a second consecutive  time after thumping Italy - conquerors of Germany - in the final.

  108. 'Lithuania are not going to beat England tonight'

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius

    "Tonight is a great opportunity to put Plan B into action. If England, in the future, are 1-0 down and need a goal, then what is the solution? Tonight is the chance to work on that solution. 

    "Let's be honest, Lithuania are not going to beat England tonight. So if 10 wins from 10 doesn't happen for England tonight, I will be a little disappointed."

  109. The perfect 10

    France (Euro 2004)

    Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, er, Sylvain Wiltord - the French of 2002-03 cruised to a 100% record before meeting - and beating - England in the opening group game.

    Remember that? Wayne Rooney was brilliant, Zidane scored twice in the last minute...

    But the pesky Greeks put paid to France's chances in the quarter-finals on their way to a remarkable win.

    Zinedine Zidane
    Copyright: pa
    Image caption: The greatest player since sliced bread...

  110. The perfect 10

    Czech Republic (Euro 2000)

    Finalists in 1996, the Czech Republic won all 10 of their qualifiers on the road to Euro 2000, winning their group by a massive 12 points.

    However, defeats to co-hosts the Netherlands and France meant it was group stage and out for the team of Rosicky, Nedved, Koller and Poborsky...

    Nedved
    Copyright: PA
    Image caption: Pavel Nedved would grow his hair, and his medal collection, with Juventus...

  111. 'A fantastic opportunity for this starting side'

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius

    "That is not a poor England XI, but it is effectively a reserve team. There are plenty of injuries, and Roy doesn't want to risk any players on this artificial pitch. 

    "But this is a fantastic opportunity for this starting side. None of those players are likely to start in the first game in France, assuming everyone is fit. So a great chance to put a marker down and show Roy Hodgson that you are ready for this stage."

  112. Get involved

    #bbcfootball

    Peter Stevens: Shocking to think Michael Ricketts actually won an England cap...

    Ali Zubaidi: Even though Carrick's gotten 30 or so caps. I think he has deserved so much more.

    Nathaniel Deakin: The problem is we pick players based on their club and not their performances.

  113. The perfect 10?

    France (Euro '92)

    Played eight, won eight, scored 20, conceded six. France entered Euro 92 in buoyant form and boasting a side of Jean-Pierre Papin, Eric Cantona, Didier Deschamps and Laurent Blanc.

    What could go wrong? Everything. The French drew 0-0 with England in a bad-tempered group match before losing to Denmark and it was an early au revoir. Like England, they went out in the group stage. 

    Papin 92
    Copyright: PA
    Image caption: 'You'll never beat Des Walker...'

  114. The perfect 10?

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    England are out to be the sixth team in European Championship history to qualify for the finals with a 100% record tonight.

    With nine wins from nine so far, Roy Hodgson's side can join a select group with victory tonight.

    But how did the other sides fare?

  115. 'Straight away you are in the England squad'

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Chris Waddle

    BBC Radio 5 live

    "There is a shortage of English playing talent. As soon as a player gets highlighted in the media, straight away you are in the England squad. Many now bypass the England youth teams and go straight into the full squad."

  116. 'You just have to accept it'

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Danny Mills

    BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius

    "It is easier than it used to be to get called up by England, but there isn't strength-in-depth or the quality that there used to be. 

    "These days, two or three good games gets you elevated and gives you half a chance. You could say it's too easy to get selected, and in my day it was clearly much harder. But you just have to accept it."

    Danny Mills
    Copyright: PA

  117. Elsewhere in Europe

    Group C

    Group C
    Copyright: BBC

    Spain have already claimed top spot and will be looking to extend their winning run in the group to eight when they travel to Ukraine. However, the hosts will want to grab the three points in order to snatch the remaining automatic qualification spot.

    Slovakia are favourites to do that though, as they travel to lowly Luxembourg.Belarus play Macedonia in the other game.

  118. Easy to win a cap?

    Should they have had more?

    England
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    How about this lot then - how many caps would Matt Le Tissier get if he was playing now?

    Steve Bould - just the two caps to go with his three league titles and two FA Cups. Poor old Jimmy Case won three European Cups and couldn't get a look-in.

    And yes - Steve Bruce of course.

    'Undervalued' Team: Tim Flowers: Lee Dixon, Gary Pallister, Steve Bould. Alan Kennedy; Steve McMahon, Jimmy Case; Matt Le Tissier; Laurie Cunningham, Stan Collymore, Sir Les Ferdinand.

  119. Easy to win a cap?

    #bbcfootball

    You're all over the players cruelly denied England caps, or else those who you reckon shouldn't have had them.

    Snafu: Has been easy to get an England cap for years. Sven started it, giving anyone who did well in their first full Premier League game a call-up.

    Jim McPhee: I always thought it surprising that Gareth Southgate won 57 England caps, yet Steve Bruce not a single one! I know who I'd pick.

    Mr Hind: Carlton Palmer... just why?

    Carlton won 18 caps. And he could knock it...

  120. Get involved

    #bbcfootball

  121. Elsewhere in Europe

    Group G

    Top side Austria ended their impressive qualifying campaign unbeaten after beating Lichtenstein 3-0 earlier today.

    Second placed Russia sealed automatic qualification for Euro 2016 with victory over Montenegro.

    Sweden will have to go to the play-offs, despite victory over Moldova.

  122. Get involved

    #bbcfootball

  123. Get involved

    #bbcfootball

    Joey: England having 100% record is the minimum you'd want from the group they got. Switzerland provided the only real challenge.

    Nathan: Great Radiohead reference at 18:40. Hope I'm not a Creep for pointing that out.

    David: The Radiohead reference hasn't gone unnoticed - well played sir.

    Radiohead
    Copyright: BBC

  124. News travels fast

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Gary Neville
    Copyright: PA
    Image caption: 'Nigel Winterburn got one cap! Shocking Roy!'

  125. Easy to win a cap?

    The 90-minuters

    England
    Copyright: BBC

    For some players, 90 minutes is all you get. For some, 90 minutes would be lovely.

    We've assembled this team of players whose England careers lasted less than 90 minutes in total.

    Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly has officially the shortest England career in history, but you can't take his two minutes against Norway in 2012 away from him.

    Some big names there too. Nigel Winterburn got just 23 minutes, Joey Barton 11. A cruel game...

    Team who played fewer than 90 minutes: Nigel Spink; Martin Kelly, Ryan Shawcross, Anthony Gardner, Nigel Winterburn; Lee Bowyer, Lee Hendrie, Joey Barton, Matt Jarvis; Fraizer Campbell, Chris Sutton

  126. Easy to win a cap?

    Get Involved

    Who do you agree with then, Jamie Carragher or Roy Hodgson?

    Tonight's hot topic is centred on the winners of England caps.

    Who is the most surprising player you have seen play in an England shirt? And who should have won more?

    Let us know please - and don't just give us a name, we want reasons. Expand your minds.

    Text us at 81111 (UK Only) or tweet us at #bbcfootball. Lovely. 

  127. Easy to win a cap?

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    England boss Roy Hodgson, unsurprisingly, disagrees with the notion that England caps are easy to come by these days.

    "I think you have to be careful with those sorts of comments because I don't think it's a situation where the moment you kick the ball correctly from A to B you'll get in the England team," he said. "It's not like that at all.

    "But if you do come in and make an impact as a young player and there are a lot of injuries in the first team, there may be opportunities."

  128. Easy to win a cap?

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Has it ever been easier to win an England cap?

    Was competition fiercer just a few years ago?

    In the 1990s, strikers Stan Collymore, Andy Cole and Sir Les Ferdinand won 35 caps BETWEEN THEM - despite scoring 398 Premier League goals. Massive.

    In the current set-up Danny Welbeck has 33. Stewart Downing has won 35...

    Stan Collymore
    Copyright: PA
    Image caption: Stan Collymore's England career lasted 84 minutes...

    Jamie Carragher, writing in his column in the Daily Mail,  said: "It has never been easier to win an England call-up. If anyone doubted that, Roy Hodgson's latest squad proved how quickly a young player can be elevated. Dele Alli's inclusion in the group for the games against Lithuania and Estonia caused eyebrows to be raised."  

  129. Post update

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    "England manager Roy Hodgson and his backroom team have just been out to inspect the synthetic pitch here in this tiny stadium in Vilnius.

    "And in freezing temperatures the local fire brigade have just been soaking the surface. Interesting to see what impact that has as England go for the perfect 10 out of 10 wins in their successful Euro 2016 qualifying campaign."

    Ray Lewington, Gary Neville and Roy Hodgson
    Copyright: Reuters
    Firemen water the pitch ahead of kick-off
    Copyright: PA

  130. Post update

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    As the players go through their final paces before the match, our man in a chilly Vilnius is doing exactly the same. 

    Phil McNulty's pre-match prep list?

    Thick coat? Check.

    Coffee? Check

    Hat? Check.

    What a sight.

    Phil McNulty
    Copyright: bbc
    Image caption: JUST LOOK AT THAT HAT!

  131. From Lithuania to your living room

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    BBC Radio 5 Live

    Tonight's action is, as you'd expect, live on BBC Radio 5 live.

    Build-up begins with 5 live Sport from 19:00 BST, with live commentary 45 minutes later courtesy of John Murray, Alan Green and 19-cap man Danny Mills. 

    Tune in online, on various BBC apps, on digital TV or radio or on 909 or 693 medium-wave.

    The 5 live Football Social follows on from 22:00 BST, and you can contact the programme by calling 0500 909 693, texting 85058 (UK only) and on social media.

  132. Fake plastic pitch

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    It looks like the real thing. It tastes like the real thing. My fake plastic, pitch.

    Pitch
    Copyright: PA

    Artificial pitch for England to contend with this evening but fear not, the fire brigade in Vilnius are making sure that it's slick enough...

  133. Team News

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Roy Hodgson makes eight changes from the side which beat Estonia on Friday.

    The only survivors are Adam Lallana, Ross Barkley and Harry Kane.

    England: 1 Butland 2 Walker 3 Gibbs 4 Shelvey 5 Jones 6 Jagielka (c) 7 Chamberlain 8 Barkley 9 Vardy 10 Kane 11 Lallana   

  134. It's almost over...

    Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)

    Jack Butland
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland starts tonight

    Is it boring winning all the time? England fans certainly aren't used to it and this qualifying campaign has seemed all but over since the opening win away in Switzerland.

    Tonight Roy Hodgson goes for 10 wins out of 10 (though even a defeat is of no consequence if we're being honest), he's left half his team at home without being overly experimental and the most interesting nugget of the pre-match news conferences was that Lithuania will be 'well organised.'

    Let's see how well organised. German public transport? Underground car parking in Brugges? My CD collection?

    Here we go, for one final time...

