Reaction: Lithuania 0-3 England

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland starts tonight Image caption: Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland starts tonight

Is it boring winning all the time? England fans certainly aren't used to it and this qualifying campaign has seemed all but over since the opening win away in Switzerland.

Tonight Roy Hodgson goes for 10 wins out of 10 (though even a defeat is of no consequence if we're being honest), he's left half his team at home without being overly experimental and the most interesting nugget of the pre-match news conferences was that Lithuania will be 'well organised.'

Let's see how well organised. German public transport? Underground car parking in Brugges? My CD collection?

Here we go, for one final time...