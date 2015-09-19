Aston Villa v West Brom

Summary
- Aston Villa: Guzan, Hutton, Richards, Lescott, Amavi, Westwood, Sanchez, Grealish, Gil, Agbonlahor, Sinclair.
- West Brom: Myhill, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Brunt, Morrison, Fletcher, Yacob, McClean, Berahino, Rondon.
- BBC Radio 5 live commentary on this page
Live Reporting
By Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Thanks for joining us today. Follow all the reaction here to all of Saturday's games.
You can follow our developing Villa-Albion match report here.
FULL-TIME - Aston Villa 0-1 West Brom
Yet another afternoon of disappointment for Aston Villa fans. West Brom deserved their win and go into the top half. Villa one place off the bottom three.
SUBSTITUTION
West Brom bring on Jonas Olsson for James McClean. Eating the last few seconds up.
Post update
Villa come forward with a half-hearted attack but it ends up in Boaz Myhill's hands. Seconds left.
Post update
It's actually quite impressive that Villa haven't been relegated despite being consistently awful in the last four or five years.
Get Involved
Post update
Rudy Gestede heads over for Aston Villa. That might genuinely be the first thing he's done since coming on at half-time.
INJURY TIME
Four minutes added on. Not sure Villa would score if 400 minutes was added on.
SUBSTITUTION
West Brom bring on Rickie Lambert up front for Salomon Rondon.
Post update
Villa fans are flooding out of the ground.
'Great defending from West Brom'
Aston Villa 0-1 West Brom
Martin Keown
BBC Radio 5 live
"We've seen some great defending from West Brom. Villa are going for it, raining balls into the Baggies box, but the defence seems up to it."
Post update
Jordan Amavi is set to cross it in for Aston Villa, everyone is waiting for the centre but the defender sees a bit of space at Boaz Myhill's near post and has a go but it's easily saved.
Post update
Villa fans have seen far too much of this over the past few years. They average less than a point at game at home since December 2011. That's an awful record for a team who have stayed up each time.
Post update
Joleon Lescott comes forward from the back for Villa like he's Franz Beckenbauer, he finds Jack Grealish down the left-hand side but eventually the move comes to an end. Story of Villa's day.
Post update
No, they can't. The corner is cleared by West Brom.
Post update
Villa have a corner as Craig Dawson gets the ball out of play. Can they find an unlikely equaliser?
Post update
West Brom striker Salomon Rondon heads into the side-netting. It's hard to see Villa equalising here to be honest. They're not knocking on the door.
'Villa have to try something'
Aston Villa 0-1 West Brom
Martin Keown
BBC Radio 5 live
"West Brom are trying to relieve the pressure. Villa are making substitutions - they have to try something."
You can listen to live commentary of this fixture via the Live Coverage tab at the top of this page.
YELLOW CARD
Jordan Amavi is booked for a foul on Darren Fletcher in a crossing position. Free-kick to the Baggies but it's cleared.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa make their final change as Jordan Veretout comes on for Carlos Sanchez in midfield.
Ten minutes to go
Leandro Bacuna takes the free-kick for Villa but slams it straight at the wall.
YELLOW CARD
West Brom enforcer Claudio Yacob is booked for fouling Jack Grealish from behind about 25 yards from goal...
Post update
James Morrison curls one over for West Brom. I'm not sure I'll be rushing out to buy a DVD of this game. But then again derbies are rarely classic encounters of open, flowing football.
SUBSTITUTION
Villa make a change as Leandro Bacuna, often a right-back, comes on for winger Carles Gil. A few boos from the home fans there.
'A bit of a football match on our hands'
Aston Villa 0-1 West Brom
Martin Keown
BBC Radio 5 live
"We've got a bit of a football match on our hands here, and everything Villa are producing is coming via Jack Grealish."
DISALLOWED GOAL
More controversy. Villa midfielder Jack Grealish puts in a cross which defender Micah Richards heads home. But the referee calls it back because Grealish had been fouled just after playing the ball.
Ashley Westwood curls the free-kick over.
Where's the advantage?
Post update
Villa have their first corner of the game. And Joleon Lescott hits the turf under pressure. Home fans scream for a penalty but the defender doesn't, which probably tells it's own story.
Post update
Gabriel Agbonlahor goes on a run down the left and his cross is deflected goalwards but keeper Boaz Myhill is able to pluck it from the air before it drops under his bar.
SUBSTITUTION
West Brom are settling for this scoreline. Off comes goalscoring striker Saido Berahino and on comes ex-Villa midfielder Craig Gardner.
I think Saido will be pleased with his work today.
Post update
Post update
Controversy at Villa Park. The hosts get a free-kick as Saido Berahino blocks Alan Hutton's cross. It's with his side, but the linesman says it's a handball. Berahino's not happy and neither are Villa who thought it should have been a penalty.
Free-kick is squared to Jack Grealish who curls wide.
YELLOW CARD
Villa midfielder Carles Gil is booked for fouling Saido Berahino on his own half.
Post update
Interestingly if you look at the average positions of each player so far, West Brom striker Saido Berahino (number 18) is on halfway - four players have been more attacking than him in the Baggies line-up.
Post update
Villa have been better in the second half but West Brom almost double their lead as Salomon Rondon's shot from the edge of the box, after turning Joleon Lescott, is fumbled by keeper Brad Guzan, who eventually gathers it. Half an hour to go.
Post update
Carles Gil takes the free-kick but it's straight at Boaz Myhill. Easily held by the Baggies keeper.
Post update
Free-kick to Villa in a good position. Gabriel Agbonlahor tries to spin away from Claudio Yacob, who holds onto the striker for dear life and brings him down.
Post update
Post update
Jordan Amavi does well down the left for Villa but his cross is past everyone. The attack isn't over though and Carlos Sanchez shoots from the edge of the box but it's straight at Boaz Myhill. That's the West Brom keeper's first save.
Villa 'need to fire the ball in'
Aston Villa 0-1 West Brom
Martin Keown
BBC Radio 5 live
"Aston Villa keep hopefully lofting balls into the box. They need firing in, and then we'll see how strong at the back West Brom really are."
Post update
Ex-Aston Villa player Andy Blair on BBC WM: This is a better start to the game from Villa in the second half than the whole of the first half…
Post update
Second half starts off much quieter than the first - Villa substitute Rudy Gestede is frustrated as a ball forward is beyond him.
KICK-OFF
We are under way in the second half.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa bring on summer signing from Blackburn, striker Rudy Gestede. Scott Sinclair is the man being replaced. That's pace off and target man on.
Post update
Looks like Andy Blair was right, striker Rudy Gestede is going to come on for Aston Villa.
Post update
Ex-West Brom player Tony Brown on BBC WM: From a WBA perspective, I'm very pleased – they came out from the start with all guns blazing and thoroughly deserve the lead – they’ve been the better side and made the better chances – they could have been two up at least.
Ex-Aston Villa player Andy Blair: Villa have to make changes – I wouldn’t be surprised if he brings Rudy Gestede on? Maybe go 4-4-2, change the game plan and get some technical strength up there – I think Albion looked far too powerful for the lightweight Villa contingent and something has to change.
A day of 'firsts' for Saido Berahino...
Aston Villa 0-1 West Brom
This is Saido Berahino's first start for West Brom since all that commotion on transfer deadline day, and it is turning into a day of firsts for the Baggies striker.
As you can see from his touch-map below, the striker's first touch inside the Villa area was his first effort on goal in the first half, and resulted in his first goal since implying he would go on strike, which was also the first goal of the game.
I wonder if he can replicate it with his second touch in the second half?
Get Involved
Story of the first half
Villa have edged possession but that doesn't really mean much. They haven't tested Boaz Myhill once. I've done more work on this live text today than Boaz has had to do in the Baggies goal.
Post update
HALF-TIME - Aston Villa 0-1 West Brom
Simon Brotherton
MOTD commentator at Villa Park
Problems mounting for Villa and Tim Sherwood. They'll need to be much better in the second half if they are to get anything from this one.
Berahino 'well-managed by Pulis'
Aston Villa 0-1 West Brom
Garth Crooks
Final Score
"The Berahino situation was well-managed by Tony Pulis. It's what they're paid to do, but it's the hardest job for a manager. Get it wrong and that dressing room turns into a bear-pit."
Post update
Ex-Aston Villa player Andy Blair on BBC WM: Albion have been the stronger and better side throughout the game so far – there’s no way of getting away from that.
Post update
A Villa-supporting colleague has just messaged me saying: "Oh, Berahino has scored. That is a surprise. I didn't envisage that all week."
I think he was being sarcastic.
'A deft finish'
Aston Villa 0-1 West Brom
Martin Keown
BBC Radio 5 live
"There is an element of luck about it, though West Brom have been doing well.
"Rondon laid the ball off, using his physicality, and Morrison's shot comes off Berahino. There's a suspicion of offside, but as there's a Villa defender on the goal-line it's fine.
"It's a deft finish, taking all the energy off the ball. The keeper, going the other way, could do nothing about it."
GOAL - Aston Villa 0-1 West Brom
Saido Berahino
All is forgiven Saido. James McClean's cross finds Salomon Rondon, who pulls the ball back to James Morrison at the edge of the box. The midfielder shoots but Saido Berahino sticks out a leg to deflect the ball past Brad Guzan.
His first goal since implying he would go on strike.
'The Baggies are well-oiled'
Aston Villa 0-0 West Brom
Martin Keown
BBC Radio 5 live
"We expected West Brom, with their remarkable away record and clean sheets, to keep it nice and tight. The Baggies are well-oiled by Tony Pulis.
"As for Villa, it seems very much like a side who are rebooting after their summer business."
Post update
Former West Brom player Tony Brown on BBC WM: Albion have done ever so well first half so far; created a couple chances. It needs a goal to spark the whole ground off – obviously, I hope it’s from West Brom.
Ex-Aston Villa player Andy Blair: A little disappointed, it’s a little bit bitty for me; Albion have a much better shape to their side.
YELLOW CARD
James Morrison goes into the book for fouling Carles Gil. The tackle actually happened over a minute ago but the referee let play continue before coming back to book the West Brom midfielder.
Post update
Villa midfielders Jack Grealish and Carlos Sanchez have shots blocked in the space of a few seconds. The game is starting to open up a small bit now.
Post update
Saido Berahino's corner is poor and Villa break but it comes to nothing.
Post update
West Brom captain Darren Fletcher has a go from 20 yards after shaking his marker but Villa keeper Brad Guzan tips it wide.
Post update
Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane is here today. Irish fans will be hoping he'll be having talks with Jack Grealish afterwards but more likely is he's here to watch West Brom winger James McClean and Villa's (benched) defender Ciaran Clark.
'A tremendous block from Yacob'
Aston Villa 0-0 West Brom
Garth Crooks
Final Score
"A tremendous block from Yacob - West Brom are still in this game because of it."
You can enjoy analysis and reaction on Final Score via the Live Coverage tab at the top of this page.
Post update
Villa's best spell so far by far. Gabriel Agbonlahor goes down the left and pulls it back to Carles Gil but the Spaniard's shot is blocked bravely by Claudio Yacob. That was goalbound - a crucial block. And a replay shows it was actually the Argentine's, um, special area that the ball hit. He looks in some discomfort.
Post update
Claudio Yacob tries to run the ball out of defence for West Brom but Villa win the ball and Jack Grealish finds Ashley Westwood who blazes over from 25 yards. That's Villa's first shot today.
Post update
That Chris Brunt booking is actually been the first big foul I can remember so far in this game. Not what you'd expect from a West Midlands derby.
'Slow and steady from West Brom'
Aston Villa 0-0 West Brom
Martin Keown
BBC Radio 5 live
"Slow and steady build-up from West Brom. Pulis wants his players to keep it simple, but that means none of them are expressing themselves."
You can listen to live commentary of this fixture via the Live Coverage tab at the top of this page.
YELLOW CARD
West Brom's Chris Brunt, playing at left-back, is booked for wiping out Scott Sinclair who was just about to speed away from him near halfway.
Post update
Craig Dawson's cross comes into Saido Berahino but he can't quite control it and keeper Brad Guzan collects. Maybe he'd have been a bit fresher if he hadn't been messing about with strike threats.
Post update
Ex-Aston Villa player Andy Blair on BBC WM: "Albion seem so stronger in the way they have started the whole contest."
Post update
Sounds like Matt Ritchie has scored a screamer for Bournemouth. Find out what is happening in all today's Premier League games in this live text.
Post update
Jack Grealish almost finds Scott Sinclair with a pass forward but West Brom defender Gareth McAuley gets between man and ball to clear the danger.
The Baggies edging possession so far, while Villa have yet to have a shot.
Post update
Ivan Gaskell on Final Score: "Pulis is pulling what little hair he has out..."
Post update
From the following corner Joleon Lescott's header is tipped over his own bar by Brad Guzan. But it's actually a free out anyway because Gareth McAuley fouled the ex-West Brom defender.
Post update
West Brom work a corner to Chris Brunt, who takes a total air shot from 20 yards out to ironic cheers from the Villa crowd.
But Albion get another corner and Jonny Evans's header is deflected over.
Post update
Villa don't have a whole load of goals in this team - their main striker, Gabriel Agbonlahor, has scored four goals in 12 derbies with the Albion.
Post update
Jack Grealish, who scored his first senior goal against Leicester last weekend, plays a ball through to Gabby Agbonlahor but a Baggies defender wins the tackle and gets it away.
Post update
Game has calmed down a bit after that dramatic start. Neither side have had long spells of possession really.
Post update
West Brom almost take the lead within the first minute as Chris Brunt's cross is met by the head of Salomon Rondon but luckily for Villa keeper Brad Guzan is able to claw it away.
Kick-off
We are under way. Here's a reminder of the teams.
Aston Villa: Guzan, Hutton, Richards, Lescott, Amavi, Westwood, Sanchez, Grealish, Gil, Agbonlahor, Sinclair. Subs: Clark, Bacuna, Cole, Veretout, Ayew, Bunn, Gestede.
West Brom: Myhill, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Brunt, Morrison, Fletcher, Yacob, McClean, Berahino, Rondon. Subs: Olsson, Chester, Gardner, Lambert, McManaman, Lindegaard, Gnabry.
Post update
West Brom's head of media has his say on the Baggies' possible formation.
Big day for Berahino
How will West Brom striker Saido Berahino get on in his first start since hinting he'd never play for the club again after they refused to let him join Tottenham?
Lawro's prediction
Rival managers rattle out derby cliches
Post update
West Brom players are in the tunnel ready to go. And here come Villa's 11 now. Captain Micah Richards has a chat with his mascot. Five minutes to go.
Richards not struggling for confidence...
Aston Villa defender Micah Richards was speaking to Sport magazine this week and made this remarkable claim.
Post update
No problems with Lescott - Pulis
Aston Villa defender Joleon Lescott faces his former club today. The 33-year-old Villa fan joined the club from West Brom on deadline day. He made his debut in the 3-2 defeat by Leicester last time out.
Post update
Aston Villa v West Brom (15:00 BST)
'This is a very good game to play in'
Aston Villa v West Brom (15:00 BST)
Dion Dublin
Former Aston Villa striker on Football Focus
"I think Villa will win this game today, comfortably. The pressure is on them now.
"This is a very good game to play in, very very spicy. It will be complete and utter claret and blue, the noise will be amazing and I think Villa will get all three points this afternoon."
Post update
Last time I covered this game, Aston Villa won 4-3. That was only 18 months ago but only two of the six goalscorers are still at either club today.
Would we all settle for a seven-goal thriller today?
Don't expect a rout
'Sherwood has reinvigorated the club'
Aston Villa v West Brom (15:00 BST)
Former Aston Villa midfielder Ian Taylor on BBC Radio 5 live:
"It's still early in the season and both sides just want to get wins under their belts. Villa were 2-0 up last week but lost the game, so will want to get back on the trail. Villa wilted last week, and hopefully they can be more resilient as the season goes on.
"The last two or three years have not been good stuff at Villa Park, but Tim Sherwood has reinvigorated the club and there's a new sense of optimism around the place. Hopefully a win today and we'll be able to kick on."
Post update
West Brom 'will be up for this one'
Simon Brotherton
MOTD commentator at Villa Park
"I hope for Tim Sherwood's sake he doesn't come in for the post-match interview looking like he did last week, when Villa's defeat at Leicester almost left him speechless.
"The wheels came off in a big way in the last 20 minutes as a 2-0 lead turned into a 3-2 collapse. It's a big week for them, with this derby followed by another as Birmingham City visit in the League Cup on Tuesday.
"West Brom's passing was decidedly off key in the goalless draw with Southampton last week and they struggled to create much at all. They'll be up for this one though as they try to win at Villa Park for the first time in four years."
Sherwood wants fans 'tempted' to invade pitch
Tim Sherwood's first two wins as Villa boss were both against West Brom, with the second - in the FA Cup quarter-final - leading to pitch invasions and a £200,000 fine.
Team news - Berahino starts
Aston Villa make one change from the side who lost 3-2 to Leicester as Alan Hutton replaces Leandro Bacuna at right-back. Joleon Lescott starts against his old club.
West Brom make three changes from the side who drew 0-0 with Southampton. The major news is that Saido Berahino replaces Rickie Lambert up front - his first start since threatening to never play for the club again. In midfield James Morrison and James McClean replace Callum McManaman and Craig Gardner.
Predict the result
Don't forget, you can predict the outcome of this match - and the rest of the weekend's fixtures - in our Premier League Predictor game. You can register your scores here and you have until kick-off time to submit them. Good luck!
Post update
It's fair to say Tim Sherwood did not enjoy Leicester's comeback victory over Villa last weekend.
But today he faces the opponents against whom he enjoyed two of his finest days as Villa boss.
It's Aston Villa v West Brom.
It's the West Midlands derby.
It's, erm, 15th v 14th.
'Who cares if we played well?'
"I've never felt this bad. Ever. There was a lot of bad play there in the last half hour. The only way you can stop the momentum is to stop the opposition. We turned it over stupidly.
"What can I say? I'm gutted for everyone who's associated with the football club. We have to stop letting in soft goals. Who cares if we played well? We lost. Totally lost."
Post update
Welcome to our live page for Aston Villa v West Brom. We'll have text commentary here from 14:30 BST, plus you can follow radio commentary of this game via the live coverage tab. You can keep up to date with all the build-up to today's games here.