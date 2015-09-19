Aston Villa v West Brom

"I hope for Tim Sherwood's sake he doesn't come in for the post-match interview looking like he did last week, when Villa's defeat at Leicester almost left him speechless.

"The wheels came off in a big way in the last 20 minutes as a 2-0 lead turned into a 3-2 collapse. It's a big week for them, with this derby followed by another as Birmingham City visit in the League Cup on Tuesday.

"West Brom's passing was decidedly off key in the goalless draw with Southampton last week and they struggled to create much at all. They'll be up for this one though as they try to win at Villa Park for the first time in four years."