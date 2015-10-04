Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur

Thanks for following our live text coverage of this game. Hope you enjoyed it. I certainly did. Ta ra.
FULL-TIME
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
A superb game ends in the right result. Neither side deserved to lose it after going at each other for much of the 90 minutes.
Christian Eriksen emerges with most credit for his brace of superb free-kicks, but hats of to a number of supporting players, including Jefferson Montero and Andre Ayew.
Harry Kane might want to forget about this one, though.
GREAT SAVE!
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Oh, what a save! So close to a winner for Swansea. A free-kick is swung into the box and met by the head Federico Fernandez, which looks to be bound for the net until Hugo Lloris dives full-stretch to palm the ball away.
Post update
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
The last man Swansea want to give space to on the edge of the box is Christian Erisken. They do just that, though, and are lucky that his shot flashes past the post.
The Spurs man wants a corner. He doesn't get one.
YELLOW CARD
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Andros Townsend is doing his best to try and find that winner. He cuts in from the left and fires low but his shot is blocked.
Kyle Walker is then booked for a foul on Jefferson Montero as the Swansea winger broke. He is lucky that didn't come earlier.
Post update
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Two minutes to go. Is there a winner in the offing?
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Swansea whip off Jonjo Shelvey and send on Jack Cork.
Post update
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Handball?! Surely! Jonjo Shelvey delivers and a blue-clad arm looks to connect with the ball as Spurs look to head clear. No, wait, the flag is up against Ashley Williams. Excitement over.
Post update
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Swansea have a free-kick midway inside the Spurs half. Chance to create something...
YELLOW CARD
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Jan Vertonghen goes down following a sliding tackle from Andre Ayew. At first, it looks like the Swansea man is going into the book, but instead the Spurs defender is show yellow for diving.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Off goes Harry Kane, on comes Mousa Dembele.
Soon after, another Andros Townsend shot is saved by Lukasz Fabianski. This could go either way. Both teams want to win it.
CLOSE!
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Harry Kane now has a strike-partner in Clinton N'Jie and the two combine to set up Andros Townsend for a dipping, swinging shot from the edge of the box that Lukasz Fabianski does really well to stop with his legs. So close.
YELLOW CARD
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Tottenham's Eric Dier is into the book for sliding in on Andre Ayew. He is angry. He thinks he won the ball.
Post update
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Spurs look the more likely to win this. Dele Alli hits one from range but Lukasz Fabianski is equal to it with a solid diving stop.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
The home team's first change is an attacking one as Modou Barrow comes on for Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Post update
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Tottenham flood forward again and win a corner. Ki Sung-yueng heads clear, though, and Swansea survive.
Post update
Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Spurs suddenly have a new lease of life. Andros Townsend fires a low shot but the sting is taken out by a deflection and Lukasz Fabianski can save.
GOAL - Swansea 2-2 Tottenham
Christian Eriksen
Take a bow Christian Eriksen. For the second time this game he brings his side level with a belter of a free-kick. This one is about 25 yards and just off to the left. He sizes up his angle before curling the ball over the wall, past Lukasz Fabianski and into the far top corner. Brilliant.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
A second Spurs change sees forward Clinton N'Jie - a summer signing from Lyon, for nearly £10m no less - on for Nacer Chadli.
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Oh, Spurs hearts in mouths as Swansea come down the right again firstly through Jefferson Montero and then Gylfi Sigurdsson, whose low cross is cut out.
They are unable to make anything from the resulting corner but keep the attack going before Andre Ayew's cross is just too high for Bafetimbi Gomis and Spurs win a fortunate goal-kick.
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Brilliant from Bafetimbi Gomis to flick the ball past Jan Vertonghen. Rubbish from Gomis to then fire wide from 25 yards.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is the first man to twist, sending on Andros Townsend for the ineffective Erik Lamela.
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
A nice move by Swansea ends with Ki Sung-yueng's deflected 20-yard shot going for a corner. After the set-piece is initially cleared it is hammered back in for Bafetimbi Gomis, who heads wide from six yards out but is flagged offside. Replays show that he wasn't, though. But either way, it's not a goal. So it doesn't matter.
YELLOW CARD
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Jefferson Montero remains the outlet for Swansea, but so far his team-mates haven't got the ball to him quickly enough. It is making him too easy to mark.
On the other side of the pitch, Ben Davies slides in to foul Andre Ayew and receives the first yellow card of the match.
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Garry Monk is furious. Spurs had a free-kick for a foul by Jefferson Montero, but they are allowed to take it 10 yards forward from where the offence took place. Harry Kane's shove on Lukasz Fabianski ensures that Monk's rage doesn't rise even further.
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
First chance of the half goes to Spurs and Harry Kane. The ball is swung in the box where the striker takes a touch and is ready to strike from close range but Lukasz Fabianski does superbly to dive in and push the ball away.
Swansea respond with a Montero cross that Bafetimbi Gomis heads over.
KICK-OFF
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
The game is back under way.
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
At the moment, some fans are spinning round the Liberty Stadium pitch with their foreheads on poles before trying to score. It isn't graceful, but I imagine it is better than some of the Manchester United defending that is taking place at the Emirates this afternoon (I'm guessing, I've only seen the score).
I'm not sure this heat map really does justice to the red-hot speed of Jefferson Montero, but it gives an indicator of the areas in which he is looking to hurt Spurs.
Kyle Walker has a big job on his hands.
Kyle Walker has a big job on his hands.
HALF TIME
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Half over. And it has been a cracking half. Poor Harry Kane, though. His own goal separates the teams.
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Jefferson Montero turns on the afterburners and looks to get past Kyle Walker again. He does but also takes the ball out of play for a goal-kick.
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Just a couple of minutes left in this half. The excitement has died down a touch.
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
Matias Ibo: Kane, I know you have trouble scoring but surely you don't start forget where you should actually put the ball in.
Scott Wilcox: Great news for #england fans, Kane has scored! Ohh.. into his own net.
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Christian Eriksen is inches away from another equaliser as his shot through a host of bodies takes a flick off the head off Ashley Williams and flashes past the far post. It is a corner, but one easily claimed by Lukasz Fabianski.
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Dele Alli is very lucky to get away without a booking for a lunging foul through the back of Andre Ayew after chasing down the Swansea man.
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Harry Kane has made one key touch in this half. It is that yellow dot right down at the bottom of the pitch...
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Oh, he is so close to another superb goal as his effort curls over the wall and forces Lukasz Fabianski to dive low to his left to claw the ball away.
At the risk of cursing this, there are more goals in the offing.
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Hold on a sec. Eriksen is over another 25-yard free-kick...
Post update
Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Harry Kane, the bit between his teeth after that OG, sprints into Swansea territory and drives low. But his attempt to make an immediate amends is halted by a good, low save from Lukasz Fabianski.
GOAL - Swansea 2-1 Tottenham
Harry Kane own goal
If I was to tell you Harry Kane would score the next goal you would probably have an idea in your head of how it came about. You wouldn't imagine this, though. Swansea win a corner, which Jonjo Shelvey delivers to the near post, where Kane tries to hammer clear but succeeds only in slicing it into his own net.
Swansea back in front in what id developing into a belter of a match.
Post update
Swansea 1-1 Tottenham
Christian Eriksen is within a yard of turning the game completely around as his low drive from the edge of the box flies wide. Good game, this.
GOAL - Swansea 1-1 Tottenham
Christian Eriksen
Bang! Out of nowhere Spurs are level. I say nowhere, it actually came from a free-kick that Christian Eriksen hit from 25 yards and beat the wall and the Swans keeper with a dipping, swerver. Tottenham back in the game.
Post update
Swansea 1-0 Tottenham
Kyle Walker continues to struggle with Jefferson Montero. The Spurs man fouls again and gets a final warning from the referee. This is the main battle of the war so far.
Post update
Swansea 1-0 Tottenham
Oh, Nacer Chadli nearly draws Tottenham level with a low shot from a tight angle on the right. A solid save from Lukasz Fabianski denies him.
Post update
Swansea 1-0 Tottenham
Swansea's strategy is simple. Get Jefferson Montero on the ball and let him rocket into the channel behind Kyle Walker. It is working very well for them at the moment.
Post update
Swansea 1-0 Tottenham
I don't want you to leave me (although I suspect many of you already have) but you might want to have a quick look at the Arsenal v Manchester United live text. Just for a second, though. Then you'll come back. Right? Hello?!
Post update
Swansea 1-0 Tottenham
Suddenly Swansea are flying. Jefferson Montero is found again on the left but this time Kyle Walker does well, getting his body between player and ball to see the ball out for a goal-kick.
GOAL - Swansea 1-0 Tottenham
Andre Ayew
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Would you believe it?! Swansea's first real attack results in the first goal. And what a good goal it is. Bafetimbi Gomis finds Gylfi Sigurdsson, who spreads the ball wide to Jefferson Montero and his pinpoint cross is headed in by Andre Ayew.
Bafetimbi Gomis makes a mess of a clearance following a throw-in and gifts the ball to Nacer Chadli but his low drive from 25 yards is straight at Lukasz Fabianski, who gathers. It is clear which of these two sides are brimming with confidence at the moment. Clue: it's Tottenham.
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Tottenham
Tottenham aren't allowing Swansea to settle into a passing rhythm, by fair means or foul. Kyle Walker adopts the latter to prevent the flying Jefferson Montero getting past him.
Soon after, Hugo Lloris has to be quick off his line to claim the ball ahead of the onrushing Bafetimbi Gomis.
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Tottenham
After a small period of Swansea possession, Spurs break quickly and Kyle Walker forces a corner which Toby Alderweireld meets with a backward header that flies over the bar.
Pride of Wales
Swansea 0-0 Tottenham
This week it was Warren Gatland, next weekend, should they win, it could be Chris Coleman. The Wales football boss is in the crowd today at the Liberty Stadium.
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Tottenham
Nice start from Tottenham. They have a couple of chances to cross - one from either side - but neither Kyle Walker nor Christian Eriksen can find a man with their low deliveries.
Soon after, Harry Kane is felled outside the box on the left by keeper Lukasz Fabianski, who controlled poorly and then went chasing the ball. Fortunately for him, Spurs do nothing with the free-kick, which is headed clear.
KICK-OFF
Swansea v Tottenham
With the formalities taken care of we can get down to business. Game on.
Post update
Swansea v Tottenham (16:00 BST)
Here come the teams...
What the managers say
Swansea v Tottenham (16:00 BST)
"We expect another big, big game and a very tough game. Swansea is a team that started the season very well. "I think that they have a lot of good players and play in a philosophy that always puts the opposition in a very difficult situation. "They are a very important three points for us to keep our position or improve our position in the table."
"We expect another big, big game and a very tough game. Swansea is a team that started the season very well. "I think that they have a lot of good players and play in a philosophy that always puts the opposition in a very difficult situation. "They are a very important three points for us to keep our position or improve our position in the table."
What the managers say
Swansea v Tottenham (16:00 BST)
"We'd love to spread the goals out more - every team would - but the important thing is we improve as a team right now. "There's been two games where we haven't performed, last weekend at Southampton and Watford away, in a short space of time so we have to improve. "You need to get to the 15-game mark before assessing where you are at, and what's achievable going forward from there, because that's when you see it settle down in this league."
"We'd love to spread the goals out more - every team would - but the important thing is we improve as a team right now. "There's been two games where we haven't performed, last weekend at Southampton and Watford away, in a short space of time so we have to improve. "You need to get to the 15-game mark before assessing where you are at, and what's achievable going forward from there, because that's when you see it settle down in this league."
Take on Lawro
Mark Lawrenson thinks this match will end in a 1-1 draw. "I'm going to look beyond the form table here, because I think Swansea will improve sooner or later. I am going for a draw, which would keep Tottenham ticking over and halt Swansea's slide," says our football expert.
Take on Lawro - and football fans from across the world - by having your say in all of this weekend's fixtures in our football predictor game.
Match of the Day preview
Swansea v Tottenham (16:00 BST)
Alistair Mann
"Prior to last weekend's stunning demolition of Manchester City, Spurs' encouraging start to the Premier League season had gone largely unnoticed.
"An unfortunate opening day loss at Old Trafford has been followed by a six-match unbeaten run which has seen them creep stealthily into the top six, exhibiting a real sense of defensive solidity on the way.
"It's been a marked contrast to Swansea, for whom an unbeaten August has long been forgotten after a winless September.
"Swansea have not beaten Spurs in their four seasons in the Premier League, and the odds seem stacked against them altering that statistic on Sunday."
Trust me...
Swansea v Tottenham (16:00 BST)
Trust-building exercises. We've all been there. Stood on a table with your office colleagues crowded round ready to catch you as you fall.
Well, Mauricio Pochettino takes a different approach to his bonding methods. According to Swansea's Jack Cork, who played under Poch at Southampton, the Argentine adds a bit of a William Tell theme, getting players to push a plastic arrow to each others throats until it breaks. Sounds fun. In a sort of Saw films kind of way.
Well, whatever method Mauricio he uses, it is clearly working. All hail Pochettino and his wacky, wonderful ways.
Post update
Just wrong
Swansea v Tottenham (16:00 BST)
Urgh...
Swans treading water
Swansea v Tottenham (16:00 BST)
Swansea's form is going in the opposite direction to Tottenham. They are without a win in their last three league games, having started the season with an unbeaten four-match run. They are also struggling with the distribution of goals throughout the team - only three players have scored a Premier League goal for the Swans this season, although one of them is Bafetimbi Gomis, who has four.
Spurred on
Swansea v Tottenham (16:00 BST)
Tottenham'scharge up the tablehas gone somewhat unnoticed amongst some of the other narratives in play in the Premier League currently (Chelsea's meltdown, Rodgers' teetering tenure, Arsenal's wobbles, etc). Mauricio Pochettino will be more than happy with that, though. But they won't stay under the radar for long if they keep it up. They have won the last three, are unbeaten in six and will move into the top four with a win in Wales.
Run, Deli, run
Swansea v Tottenham (16:00 BST)
You might remember that Tottenham won their last game 4-1. Manchester City certainly do.
One of their stars in that game (and indeed all season) was Dele Alli. The former MK Dons midfielder has been rewarded for his fine form this campaign with an England call-up. The following fact is a small insight into why he has received such rave reviews and recognition...
Alli run further than any other Spurs player in each of their last two Premier League games, and against Manchester City he covered 13.4km - the second furthest of any Premier League player in a game this season.
I don't think I've run that far this year.
Post update
Tottenham team news
Swansea v Tottenham (16:00 BST)
Tottenhammake one change from the side that beat Manchester City 4-1 in their last league game. Forward Son Heung-min suffered a foot injury in that game at White Hart Lane and so Nacer Chadli starts. Ben Davies is up against his ex-employers.
Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Carroll, Dembele, Townsend, Clinton.
Swansea team news
Swansea v Tottenham (16:00 BST)
Swansea make two changes from the 3-0 loss at Southampton. The first is in defence, where Angel Rangel replaces former Spurs man Kyle Naughton. The second sees Jefferson Montero replace Jack Cork in midfield. Gylfi Sigurdsson faces his former club.
Subs: Nordfeldt, Tabanou, Bartley, Cork, Barrow, Routledge, Eder.
Looking up
Swansea v Tottenham (16:00 BST)
Today's game at the Liberty Stadium is, of course, not really about national pride, it is about three important points between two teams with aspirations that lie in the top half of the Premier League table. Tottenham currently reside there and Swansea want in. In fact, a win would not only strengthen Spurs' top-half place, it could move them into the top ruddy four.
The battle continues
Swansea v Tottenham (16:00 BST)
It would be fair to say that Wales have had a sporting edge over England in recent weeks.
Whether you place any value on the official Fifa rankings or not, it currently has Wales in eighth place, two above their next-door neighbours. The dragon is also roaring in the current Rugby World Cup, soaring to the quarter-finals while St George limps away, sporting some nasty, humiliating burns and chuntering bitterly under his breath about needing a new sword.
Today sees another clash between representatives of the two nations. Will Swansea strike another blow for Wales or will Tottenham salvage a bit of pride for England?
