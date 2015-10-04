Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur

A superb game ends in the right result. Neither side deserved to lose it after going at each other for much of the 90 minutes.

Christian Eriksen emerges with most credit for his brace of superb free-kicks, but hats of to a number of supporting players, including Jefferson Montero and Andre Ayew.

Harry Kane might want to forget about this one, though.

