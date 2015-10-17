Premier League reaction & Howard Kendall tributes

"Howard signed me form Leicester, and we had to go to an arbitration hearing to determine the price of the transfer. I remember him giving evidence saying they were taking a bit of a punt on me, that I wasn’t going to play, while Leicester were saying the opposite.

"In the end I think the fee decided was a bit higher than Everton had said they wanted to pay, and I remember sitting there thinking I’m signing for this fella? This is the end of the world!

"Of course as soon as we got out he put his arm round me and said of course you’re going to be playing every week, and he popped into a supermarket and came out with three bottles of wine. We drunk them on the train back to Liverpool.

"He deserves legendary status at Everton, that’s certain. For his achievements, his likeability, his personality and his charisma. He was a wonderful leader."