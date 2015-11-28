FT: Leicester 1-1 Man Utd reaction

If my words weren't enough to paint a picture in your head, you can catch all of today's action on Match of the Day tonight at 22:20 GMT.
Our companion live text, Match of the Day Social, kicks off at 22:05 GMT.
Join us then.
Manager reaction
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, speaking to Sky Sports: "In the third or fourth phase we have to create more but it is difficult - you have seen where Leicester are on the pitch, double on the 60-metre area. A lot of bodies in front you makes it more difficult."
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri speaking to Sky Sports about Louis van Gaal: "I think he is doing a very good job, his team are very close to the top of the league and I think he will fight until the end."
Post update
Twelve Premier League sides played today - including the top three. Only one club kept a clean sheet - Sunderland.
Get Involved
Post update
'Vardy's goal was amazing'
More from Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal in his BBC Match of the Day interview: "We didn’t give too many chances away and this against a team who scores the most, or one of the most, in the league.
"Wayne Rooney was limping and that is why I changed him. I already wanted to change one of the strikers because they were not always running in behind. There were some times when if we were quick we had space to do that but we didn't so that is why I wanted to bring Memphis in. Maybe I would have changed Martial."
On Jamie Vardy's goalscoring record: "Amazing and fantastic. The goal he scored is also amazing because it is not so easy. I can say our organisation is bad but he is provoking that also.
"It is a fantastic record to have, 11 matches in a row. Not many players will do that."
'McNair was playing like a striker'
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, speaking to BBC Sport: "I am disappointed. I have the feeling we could have won his match.
"We dominated 90 minutes but we gave the goal away, because we know already that Leicester is a counter team and also with our corner kicks they are very dangerous. We showed images of this also.
"We cannot give that goal away. Of course we are happy that we could score before half-time and in the second half we dominated more than in the first but we didn’t create too much.
"The chance of Memphis when he should have controlled better and Bastian with his head, we could have won. Ulloa had also a chance, but we have given that away because our organisation in that phase was not good. McNair was playing like a striker and that he cannot do."
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Just doing our duty, Dara...
A niche stat
'We wanted to help Jamie achieve the record'
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Claudio Ranieri, Leicester boss, speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm satisfied with a draw against a big team like Manchester United. The result was not easy. Of course we wanted to win the match, but they are a great team, very well organised, they keep possession and the move the ball. It was important that we kept it compact and ours was an amazing performance.
"I'm very, very happy. We wanted to win today, but also we wanted to help Jamie achieve the record. Well done to my players for helping Jamie Vardy to score.
"The whole team are in very good physical condition and they have a good mentality. They want to do their best until the end, and if the opponent is better than us on the day then well done to the opponent. But we played well today and I think our supporters enjoyed the match.
"I'm very happy we have Vardy as our striker - we want to keep him here for a long time. I hope Vardy continues these very good performances.
"Our first priority remains 40 points - that is our goal, to keep us in the Premier League. As soon as we get there we can look to take another step."
Post update
The United boss took off Wayne Rooney because he had picked up a knock following a clash with Robert Huth.
"Maybe I would have changed Anthony Martial" instead he says.
Post update
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal is chatting with BBC Match of the Day's Steve Wilson. He says he's disappointed and they dominated the 90 minutes.
We'll bring you the rest of his quotes as soon as we can type them out.
Post update
'This fantastic man'
Leicester City
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri on Sky Sports: "It was an amazing match, very difficult because United keep possession very well. We made a good tactical match. At the first mistake they can score a goal so you have to concentrate.
"I am very happy. We had two objectives - to win the match and try to help Vardy break the record.
"Jamie made the record, it is fantastic for us. An incredible achievement. Five years ago he played in non-league, it is difficult to grow up so quickly and this fantastic man is not only our goalscorer but he presses, he works hard, he is important.
"It is a different United team than before. A different manager, different players. But Van Gaal is doing a very good job. Last season he was getting to know the players and now he is very close to the top of the league.
"Our goal is 40 points. Be safe. And then when we achieve that we speak together."
Another record for Vardy
No Leicester player has ever scored more goals in a Premier League season than Jamie Vardy has already (14).
He has another 24 games to extend that record. If he ends the season at Leicester of course...
'Vardy just concentrates on the game'
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, speaking to BBC Sport: "I’m delighted to have got the goal. It’s a bit disappointing the way we conceded their goal because it could have been three points.
"On another day it could have gone another way but a draw is a fair result. We have come away with a point from a match against a very good side.
"I’ve just been taking each game as it comes. The record was not in my mind, it would have affected my performance and the team’s, and that’s the last thing I wanted to do.
"I can think about it when I am home but as soon as I cross the white line all I should be concentrating on is my football. That’s what I have been doing and exactly what I will continue to do."
Get involved
#bbcfootball
What next for Vardy?
The internet claims a man once said of Alexander the Great: "When Alexander saw the breadth of his domain, he wept for there were no more worlds to conquer."
Well it's not quite the same for Jamie Vardy - he still has records he can break.
As people who hate 'Premier League era' stats are keen to remind everyone, Jimmy Dunne scored in 12 successive First Division games for Sheffield United in the 1930s.
So Vardy can level that at Swansea next Saturday. And then I'm sure we can find more records for him to chase.
'You have to win at Leicester'
United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was asked by BBC Sport if he was happy to get a draw.
“Why? We are Manchester United. When you come to Leicester you have to win.
"I am happy to finally score. It was a very important moment, just before half-time.
"But I am not so happy because we are Manchester United and if you want to win something, you have to win at Leicester. We didn’t play well.
"Vardy is playing really well and is dangerous, he runs in the channels, That’s why we are not happy to concede that goal. He did well to break the record."
'We have to improve, definitely'
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
GettCopyright: Gett
Manchester United goalscorer Bastian Schweinsteiger in the King Power tunnel: "We know the runs that Jamie Vardy tries, so that goal means we're not happy.
"It came from our own corner, and our defence wasn't good. It's very disappointing that we conceded that type of goal.
"The timing of my goal was good, just a minute before half-time. But we are disappointed that we didn't win - we had some chances to score a second. But it's not been easy to play against Leicester this season.
"We had to create more with the kind of space we had. We have to improve, definitely."
Post update
Can people please stop saying take a bow? It's not 2004 anymore.
Vardy reels off the cliches
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Leicester forward Jamie Vardy on Sky Sports: "The main thing was the performance, we put a shift in and a point was the fair result. We have a lot of pace in the team and counter attacking is a big advantage for us. We have come straight from a corner. It's unbelievable, I got a bit carried away with myself!
"There has been a lot of focus on me, I have kept my head down and not tried to think too much about it. I knew it would be a battle against Chris Smalling and it was an entertaining one for the neutrals.
"We are disappointed in the way we conceded the goal. We are taking each game as it comes and now look forward to Swansea next week."
MOTD host goes on the troll
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Vardy is a 'top, top striker'
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Leicester City captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"The game will be remembered for one reason only - Jamie Vardy breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's goalscoring record.
"It was a tense, tight affair other than that - a cautious match. A point apiece was just about right.
"Hats off again to Vardy - when his opportunity arose he took it with aplomb like the top, top striker he truly is."
Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy?
Leicester, who started the day top of the Premier League, are behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference. Jamie Vardy is the league's top scorer on 14.
If this was happening on Football Manager you'd moan it was too unrealistic.
Post update
FULL-TIME - Leicester 1-1 Manchester United
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Leicester are second, Manchester United are third.
But today's game will mostly be remembered for Jamie Vardy scoring in a record 11th consecutive Premier League game.
INJURY TIME
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Oh, Jamie Vardy thinks he's in here - he plays a one-two and charges towards goal from his own half but Chris Smalling does well to cover the angles and Vardy can't get through.
Then Matteo Darmian almost wins it for United but he fires over from the edge of the box after Jeff Schlupp's poor header.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Danny Drinkwater has a go from distance but it's over the crossbar. A couple of minutes left now.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Free-kick to Leicester from deep. Danny Drinkwater's kick is hacked clear by Daley Blind.
That was Leicester's only shot of the second half so far, by the way. And they almost have a second as Christian Fuchs' Delapesque throw-in goes past everyone.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
This is getting silly now...
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
This game is tight.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Wayne Rooney comes off for Memphis Depay. Yet another poor game from the United captain.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Leicester almost lead again. Riyad Mahrez breaks for the Foxes, as United's defence step off him. The winger picks out substitute Leonardo Ulloa, who gets the ball onto his right foot but his effort is straight at the feet of keeper David de Gea. Should have done better there. Ulloa had Vardy next to him by the way.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
It's all coming down the Manchester United right this half. Have they identified that flank as Leicester's weak spot?
In the first half 38.2% of United's moves went down the Foxes' left, compared to 51.7% in this second period.
,Copyright: ,
'Football looks like an effort for Wayne Rooney'
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Leicester City captain on BBC Radio Leicester
PACopyright: PA
"Rooney hasn't had his most productive of days so far. I have always been an advocate of his and of course class is permanent, but he does look off-colour.
"Look at his touch, his movement... football looks like an effort for Wayne Rooney, and I never thought I'd say that."
Memphis Depay warming up for Manchester United, but who will he replace?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Who'd be a full-back eh?
There has been plenty of running from both sides' men on the wings, but Manchester United's Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian are edging it going forward.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Leicester made one change to their line-up today, Shinji Okazaki replacing Leonardo Ulloa. The Argentine has just come on for the Japan international.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
The game has quietened down a bit now really. Ashley Young plays in a free-kick but Bastian Schweinsteiger's header can't find a team-mate.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
At this stage, it would be absolutely ridiculous for Wayne Rooney to be picked ahead of him.
'I expect more entertainment from United'
Former Manchester United winger Jesper Blomqvist believes the current side aren't entertaining the Old Trafford fans enough.
Speaking earlier today, he told BBC World Service: "It's going more or less at the same pace all the time but we're not even halfway through the season and they're still up there.
"But you want to be more excited, that's how I feel at the moment. But then you listen to players who've had Van Gaal before and they talk about needing a bit of patience to find their rhythm. They do defend well but I expect more entertainment."
As Wayne Rooney recovers from taking a blow making a diving header, Leicester City's fans make what we can politely call an "unflattering" comparison between England's captain and their very own Jamie Vardy.
'Clever play from Manchester United'
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"Clever play from Manchester United. Leicester tried to defend that zonally, but Schweinsteiger staggered his run and connected well with his header. A good save by Schmeichel."
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
What have Leicester's players got against the centre-circle?
They've been everywhere but in the middle of the park.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Bastian Schweinsteiger gets his head onto Ashley Young's free-kick and Kasper Schmeichel has to make a decent save. Wayne Rooney can't turn the rebound in but he was offside anyway. And got a clatter from Robert Huth too.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Free-kick from out wide to United as Christian Fuchs fouls Anthony Martial.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Leicester have the first chance of the second half but Marc Albrighton's cross is just over Jamie Vardy. A 6ft Vardy would have had an effort on target there.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Leicester were actually made to take their kick-off again as Riyad Mahrez had wandered onto the opposition half. Schoolboy.
KICK-OFF - Leicester 1-1 Manchester United
Second half is under way. No changes for either side at the break.
'You're number one'
Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelroooy has taken losing the record to Jamie Vardy well. They had shared the Premier League scoring streak record on 10.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
There's some kind of relay race going on between kids wearing Leicester and Manchester United jerseys around the pitch. They're all wearing blue Santa hats.
Modern football, eh?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Get involved with the debate via Twitter #bbcfootball or text us 81111 (UK only and don't forget to include your name and where you're texting from).
Just as fourth official Robert Madley lifted the board to signal one minute of added time - and the end of a first 45 minutes Manchester United were probably glad to see the back of - Bastian Schweinsteiger heads in an equaliser they barely deserved.
This was a real punch on the nose for Leicester City. Now they must put that behind them and regain the verve that saw them comfortably on top for most of that half, but what a lifeline for Louis van Gaal's side.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Not a bad first half from the man of the moment, Jamie Vardy.
One shot on target, one goal. And a pretty momentous one at that.
He's actually had fewer touches than anyone else on the pitch. Not including the referee probably.
.Copyright: .
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Good stat from the lads at Opta.
Bastian Schweinsteiger's goal was his first since May, playing for Bayern Munich against Mainz. Shinji Okazaki, the man whom he lost for the corner a couple of minutes ago, was playing for Mainz that day.
'Could the keeper have come and claimed it?'
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"Majorly disappointing there, in terms of the time to concede, the fact that header's gone in and the poor defending, Schweinsteiger is no giant but he headed it in just six yards out. Could the keeper have come and claimed it? Hugely disappointing to concede at that stage of the first half."
HALF-TIME - Leicester 1-1 Manchester United
Level at the break thanks to Manchester United scoring their only shot on target so far.
GOAL - Leicester 1-1 Manchester United
Bastian Schweinsteiger
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
United level just before the break. Danny Drinkwater headed Ashley Young's cross out for a corner. Daley Blind takes the kick and it lands on the head of Bastian Schweinsteiger, who gives Kasper Schmeichel no chance.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Wayne Rooney brings down Riyad Mahrez and it's a free-kick to Leicester but the set-piece is poor and goes all the way through.
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Jamie Vardy has been giving me the exact same dilemmas as Harry Kane last season. You put the first few games down as a bit of a fluke. But at some stage, it's not just an anomaly anymore.
Is Vardy to Chelsea/Man Utd/Barcelona as ridiculous as it first sounded?
Post update
Vardy is trending
No surprise to see Jamie Vardy trending as the number one topic in the UK, almost 100,000 tweets have been sent about the record breaker.
Post update
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
A corner to Manchester United. Anthony Martial beats Leicester defender Danny Simpson for pace and puts in a cross which the Foxes get out of play.
Wayne Rooney heads the corner wide.
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
BBC Match of the Day's host is not getting carried away at all.
Now if only I could remember who it is he supports.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
'United can't match Leicester for energy'
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"United can't match Leicester for energy out there. Martial is the only visiting player with any pace. One man is easier to deal with than three, defensively.
"United have a problem - they have conceded, so what are they going to do about it?
"United used to strike fear into the heart of you as an opposition. Not any more."
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Here's how both teams' average positions are shaping up.
No prizes for guessing who's been the most advanced player on the pitch so far - it's Leicester's number nine, Jamie Vardy.
Meanwhile, Manchester United seem to be setting up camp in midfield..
.Copyright: .
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Wayne Rooney charges forward for Manchester United and goes down under no pressure from Christian Fuchs on the edge of the box. No free-kick and the ball goes out wide.
Get involved
Text 81111
PACopyright: PA
Ben B: On a train home after watching Man City. The whole carriage cheered when that Vardy goal went in, even though Leicester have gone above us.
Tom from Bristol: Just look at the difference between Vardy and Rooney. It's a chasm! Vardy deserves to be the frontman for England - Roy needs to wake up!
Rich in Bristol: Rooney looks so bored. He has completely lost his spark.
Get involved with the debate via Twitter #bbcfootball or text us 81111 (UK only and don't forget to include your name and where you're texting from).
Post update
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Keeping the ball doesn't mean much when you're 1-0 down...
Nearly 70% possession for Manchester United, but they trail.
For Leicester, it really is all about the counter attack.
.Copyright: .
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
It's almost 2-0 to Leicester as Riyad Mahrez plays a one-two with Shinji Okazaki and has a go from an angle but it's saved by the legs of David de Gea.
I credited Mahrez with the assist but that was just my Fantasy Football wishful thinking. It was Christian Fuchs' first ever Premier League assist.
Post update
Everyone is talking about Vardy, even Olympic gold medallists...
Just when you thought it couldn't get any louder at The King Power Stadium - a thunderous moments as Jamie Vardy makes history.
And it was trademark Vardy, in behind the defence with pace and a composed finish - no sign of any excess weight of expectation as he beat David de Gea.
The small footnote, as Leicester City fans are currently reminding us, is that they are now currently back at the top of the Premier League table.
'What focus, what mental strength
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"What a finish, and what focus, what mental strength. A thousand and one thoughts will have been running through his mind at that time. Can I? Will I? Vardy shut all of that out. So, so impressive."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Get involved with the debate via Twitter #bbcfootball or text us 81111 (UK only and don't forget to include your name and where you're texting from).
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
For those who like to say 'football didn't start in 1992' I should say the record for scoring goals in consecutive top-flight games is Jimmy Dunne back in 1931-32. Playing for Sheffield United, the Irishman scored 18 goals in a 12-game streak.
So Vardy is one off levelling that.
Stan Mortensen hit 15 goals in consecutive games for Blackpool in the 1950-51 season, but he missed matches during that run because of injury, recovering to continue scoring when he returned to the side.
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Football is just mad sometimes, isn't it? The crazy thing is I think we all expected Jamie Vardy to score today, didn't we? I'd have been surprised if he didn't.
Post update
Goal replay
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
A clinical break.
Two passes and Jamie Vardy was in. He doesn't miss those.
.Copyright: .
Post update
'What a finish, what quality!'
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Leicester City captain on BBC Radio Leicester
PACopyright: PA
"Oh my word! The whole stadium is up on its feet, myself included! It was an inch-perfect ball in behind the United defence, and Vardy was onto it in a flash. He got the ball out from under his feet and his finish had the quality to beat David de Gea.
"The first semblance of an opening he's had, and the ball is in the back of the net. What a finish, what quality!"
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GOAL - Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Jamie Vardy
.Copyright: .
He's done it. Jamie Vardy is the first man to ever score in 11 consecutive Premier League games. Kasper Schmeichel throws the ball out to Christian Fuchs, who runs 50 yards and plays a great ball through to Vardy. The striker squeezes in between two United players and fires past David de Gea from an angle.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Daley Blind takes a corner, Chris Smalling gets a glancing header after losing Robert Huth and Wes Morgan knocks it out for a corner. I don't think Big Wes even knew where the ball was there, got a bit lucky - it could have ended up anywhere.
Blind takes the resulting corner but it's held by Kasper Schmichel.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Bastian Schweinsteiger's first-time shot from inside the box hits Wes Morgan on the head and Leicester clear.
There's not been much in this game so far, although the Red Devils have had 66.8% possession.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Ashley Young takes on a defender but then his left-footed cross is past everyone. No United player gambled on Young's success there...
'This is not the Manchester United of old'
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
PACopyright: PA
"This is not the Manchester United of old, not like the setup I used to have to play against. Look at Ashley Young - a good player, but never a United-quality player in my opinion.
"And look at today's bench. With the greatest of respect, I've never heard of some of them!"
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Wayne Rooney forces a save from Kasper Schmeichel. And at the other end a cross comes in and Jamie Vardy is inches away from getting his head onto it.
A huge roar sweeps around the King Power Stadium every time Jamie Vardy gets on the ball as he goes in search of history.
He just worked himself a half-opening and despite being urged to shoot, laid the ball off. There must be an understandable temptation for Vardy to take any opportunity he gets given what he could achieve today - but he has proved himself to be a team player as well as goalscorer this season.
YELLOW CARD
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez knocks the ball around Ashley Young, who brings him down as he tries to get it on the other side.
It's a yellow card for the England international.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Oh oh. United give the ball straight to Jamie Vardy, with pretty much the whole Red Devils defence running to tackle him as if he was Lionel Messi. They succeed and get it out for a corner which comes to nothing.
That's the first time Vardy has had the ball around the box.
'Leicester will look to pick up the pace'
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
PACopyright: PA
"As the game wears on Leicester will look to pick up the pace. And of course in the second half the Foxes really do look to pile it on."
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Robert Huth heads the corner away and Leicester break...
But Daley Blind does well to end the threat on the half-way line.
United go forward again and Wayne Rooney kicks the ball straight to Kasper Schmeichel. I think it was a shot.
First signs of excitement in the game.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Chris Smalling tries to ping a Hollywood ball out from the back to Ashley Young on the left wing. But it's far too long and it's out for a throw-in.
United have a corner now though.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What an exciting new world we live in where Manchester United are so wary of Leicester's talents, that they set up accordingly.
'Van Gaal has selected a side designed to nullify the Foxes'
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"I don't think Leicester will change the way they have played this season just because of the famous nature of the opposition.
"This looks a very fluid Manchester United formation - when they switch, Leicester will have to shout at each other and re-organise on the hoof. But it's testament to the quality of Leicester this season that Van Gaal has selected a side which seems designed to nullify the Foxes' attributes."
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man utd
Leicester just passing the ball around at the back in the early stages. No action at either end so far.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Seconds in and Jamie Vardy puts in a good tackle on Bastian Schweinsteiger. He's more than just a goalscorer.
KICK-OFF - Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
We are under way. Winner of this game goes top of the Premier League.
If they draw, they remain second and third.
Post update
Jamie Vardy is wearing a pair of gold coloured football boots today by the way.
Man Utd: De Gea, Darmian, Smalling, Blind, McNair, Carrick, Schweinsteiger, Young, Mata, Martial, Rooney. Subs: Depay, Romero, Fellaini, Schneiderlin, Rashford, Jackson, Andreas Pereira.
'Ranieri's enthusiasm rubs off on players'
Football Focus
Former England left-back Graeme Le Saux, who played under Claudio Ranieri at Chelsea: "My first impression at Chelsea was the positive energy he brought. He has so much enthusiasm and buzz in training, which was also very intense.
"That has become the blueprint for everything Leicester is doing. They play high intensity and positive football.
"As long as the run continues I think we will see this high energy, open football."
Post update
Players come out onto the pitch - we're almost ready to go. It's very rare Manchester United aren't the main focus of a game involving them.
Can Leicester win the title?
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: "It seems Leicester can do everything. They fly through the league at this moment and it is deserved. The whole league is full of respect for them."
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "It is possible, I think."
"Of course, you cannot rule them out," said Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
Quote Message: Thank you to Arsene but he's a joker. He knows the truth very well. The league is very strange and open but our goal is 40 points. But let me see the next two months and then maybe I change the goal. Like everybody else I am also curious in these days to watch my team, and to see how we respond in these big matches. from Claudio Ranieri Leicester boss
Thank you to Arsene but he's a joker. He knows the truth very well. The league is very strange and open but our goal is 40 points. But let me see the next two months and then maybe I change the goal. Like everybody else I am also curious in these days to watch my team, and to see how we respond in these big matches.
Can Leicester maintain title challenge?
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Neil Lennon
Former Leicester midfielder and current Bolton boss Neil Lennon
“They are coming into a run that will really test them. They had a fantastic start but the Arsenal game where they lost 5-2 at home, that might be indicative of where they really are. By the end of the year we will have an idea of where they will end up.
"When the big clubs get the break from Champions League, when they have made it through or not, they start to kick on. It does take a lot out of them. Leicester have momentum from last season but the real acid test will be in the next few games.”
Can Leicester maintain title challenge?
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Dion Dublin
Former Leicester and Man Utd striker
“As a smaller club in stature, people always think they will fall away. It happened before with Southampton and other clubs of the same size. The only thing that will let Leicester down is the size of their squad.
"They deserve to be there on merit, and I hope they stay where there are for as long as possible. If they finish in the top half of the table, it will be a fantastic season, but players might see that as a disappointment given the start they have had."
Leicester v Man Utd head-to-head
.Copyright: .
'You are playing for the fans'
PaCopyright: Pa
In his defence of his team's style - or lack of it, Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says it's not all his side's fault.
Quote Message: "Of course [I am worried about the fans] because the fans have to be happy. You are playing for the fans, so you cannot deny that. But also you have to see how our opponents are playing against us, and when you see how they play, you know the difficulty of organising against that type of opponent.' from Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal On fans' displease with their style of football
"Of course [I am worried about the fans] because the fans have to be happy. You are playing for the fans, so you cannot deny that. But also you have to see how our opponents are playing against us, and when you see how they play, you know the difficulty of organising against that type of opponent.'
Post update
'Lack of freedom' for United players
Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen says the side are suffering from a "lack of freedom" under his fellow Dutchman.
"You see players where the ball could have been played forward with a little bit of risk but they tend to go square or back. That's what the fans dislike at the moment.
"When Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm there was a clear style and identity but we also gave them the freedom to come up with their own solutions. There's a lack of freedom now."
Foxes turn it around
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
'I'd still pick Rooney'
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Dion Dublin
Former Leicester and Man Utd striker
“I have a lot of sympathy for Wayne, he is world class but he is not playing that well at the moment. He’s hasn’t found his feet this season, but for me he would be the first team on the team sheet. He will always add something.
"Even if he has a bad game, he will add leadership. His pace may have dropped, but his speed of thought is still there. He adds stability and you need someone in the team who understands what Manchester United are all about.”
Bragging rights await
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Not only were Leicester top of the Premier League this morning – their fans are also top of the BBC Sport Predictor league. Man Utd fans, meanwhile, are struggling down in ninth. You can change all that now by predicting the outcome of this match and the rest of the weekend’s fixtures here.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
'Manchester United don't excite me'
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Dion Dublin
Former Leicester and Man Utd striker
“Manchester United haven’t been brilliant. It’s not the outcome, it’s the way they are trying to achieve it. It’s very stagnant, there are no smiles on the players’ faces, and Manchester United usually play with width. But if you are not doing that, then it’s not the Manchester United way, for me. I’m not excited about watching them anymore.”
There was a real buzz around the King Power Stadium here in Leicester a couple of hours before kick-off in anticipation of a match that could bring history as well as a pointer to where these two teams are heading.
You would have had to have been in hiding not to know Leicester's Jamie Vardy is going in search of a record 11th consecutive scoring appearance in the Premier League. They were at the Premier League summit at the start of play today and will return there with victory.
And for United, who could go top of the table with a win, it is a chance to answer the charges that they have become a boring, joyless side under the management of Louis van Gaal.
Post update
,Copyright: ,
MOTD commentator's view
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator at King Power Stadium
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"When you're commentating for Match of the Day all kinds of information gets relayed into your headphones.
"It may be warning of an impending substitution, an early diagnosis of an injury gleaned from a physio, or just that your train home has been cancelled. Often it's news of games of personal interest elsewhere: I get a lot of 'Tranmere are losing' in my headphones.
"Recently, one cry has echoed time and again from the MOTD broadcasting hub in Salford to those of us on gantries around the country: 'Vardy's scored!' calls the disembodied voice.
"Three months since the first goal of his sequence, a penalty at Bournemouth, it feels like fans everywhere (except those of Manchester United) are waiting to hear that same call, and Premier League history being made."
Van Gaal praises Vardy streak
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal was asked if he'd consider signing Jamie Vardy.
"That is not your business, I think.
"He was already last year a very nasty player for us. He scores, he provoked a penalty and now he is scoring in a row 10 goals so now you are a great player.
"I only know, for example, Dennis Bergkamp as a player with me who did the same with Ajax and that is not so easy."
Post update
Football Focus
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy says he has "done it the hard way" having risen from non-league football to a Premier League scoring record.
Former Leicester midfielder and current Bolton boss
“I love the whole Jamie Vardy story. He hasn’t come through that cocooned lifestyle that young players have now in academies. He has had to earn his crust and come right up through the ranks and now he is right at the top of his game.
"I know there are players in the lower leagues, you are always looking for these hidden gems and it’s very rare that you find a player of Jamie’s stature. But I think it’s a great example to anyone that there is still an opportunity in football if you stick at it.”
'Vardy, first and foremost, works so very hard'
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Dion Dublin
Former Leicester and Man Utd striker
APCopyright: AP
"Jamie Vardy, first and foremost, works so very hard. From his first game for Leicester in the Premier League he has been outstanding, getting forward and wanting to hurt the opposition.
"With every run he knows exactly where he wants to go. It's all about sheer hard work and Vardy's movement - he is willing to work hard for his team and he gets results."
Vardy going for glory
The last time Jamie Vardy failed to score in a Premier League game was August. He has the joint record longest Premier League scoring streak with 10 in a row - level with Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Can he make it 11 today?
#bbcfootballCopyright: #bbcfootball
#GoodLuckVardy
Our colleagues in the East Midlands started a #goodluckvardy campaign on social media, wishing Jamie Vardy well before this game.
Among the people to get involved were his former strike partners at Leicester (David Nugent) and Fleetwood (Andy Mangan) and Steve Claridge.
Team news
We'll start with the team news. Jamie Vardy starts, obviously. Leicester make one change with Shinji Okazaki replacing Leonardo Ulloa up front.
.Copyright: .
Three switches for Manchester United. Paddy McNair is in for Marcos Rojo, Michael Carrick replaces Morgan Schneiderlin and Juan Mata is the new Jesse Lingard.
Live Reporting
By Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodbye for now
If my words weren't enough to paint a picture in your head, you can catch all of today's action on Match of the Day tonight at 22:20 GMT.
Our companion live text, Match of the Day Social, kicks off at 22:05 GMT.
Join us then.
Manager reaction
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, speaking to Sky Sports: "In the third or fourth phase we have to create more but it is difficult - you have seen where Leicester are on the pitch, double on the 60-metre area. A lot of bodies in front you makes it more difficult."
Reading material
Check out our chief football writer Phil McNulty's match report from today at the King Power Stadium.
And we also have a piece detailing exactly how Jamie Vardy broke the record.
Ranieri praises Man Utd boss
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri speaking to Sky Sports about Louis van Gaal: "I think he is doing a very good job, his team are very close to the top of the league and I think he will fight until the end."
Post update
Twelve Premier League sides played today - including the top three. Only one club kept a clean sheet - Sunderland.
Get Involved
Post update
'Vardy's goal was amazing'
More from Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal in his BBC Match of the Day interview: "We didn’t give too many chances away and this against a team who scores the most, or one of the most, in the league.
"Wayne Rooney was limping and that is why I changed him. I already wanted to change one of the strikers because they were not always running in behind. There were some times when if we were quick we had space to do that but we didn't so that is why I wanted to bring Memphis in. Maybe I would have changed Martial."
On Jamie Vardy's goalscoring record: "Amazing and fantastic. The goal he scored is also amazing because it is not so easy. I can say our organisation is bad but he is provoking that also.
"It is a fantastic record to have, 11 matches in a row. Not many players will do that."
'McNair was playing like a striker'
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, speaking to BBC Sport: "I am disappointed. I have the feeling we could have won his match.
"We dominated 90 minutes but we gave the goal away, because we know already that Leicester is a counter team and also with our corner kicks they are very dangerous. We showed images of this also.
"We cannot give that goal away. Of course we are happy that we could score before half-time and in the second half we dominated more than in the first but we didn’t create too much.
"The chance of Memphis when he should have controlled better and Bastian with his head, we could have won. Ulloa had also a chance, but we have given that away because our organisation in that phase was not good. McNair was playing like a striker and that he cannot do."
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Just doing our duty, Dara...
A niche stat
'We wanted to help Jamie achieve the record'
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Claudio Ranieri, Leicester boss, speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm satisfied with a draw against a big team like Manchester United. The result was not easy. Of course we wanted to win the match, but they are a great team, very well organised, they keep possession and the move the ball. It was important that we kept it compact and ours was an amazing performance.
"I'm very, very happy. We wanted to win today, but also we wanted to help Jamie achieve the record. Well done to my players for helping Jamie Vardy to score.
"The whole team are in very good physical condition and they have a good mentality. They want to do their best until the end, and if the opponent is better than us on the day then well done to the opponent. But we played well today and I think our supporters enjoyed the match.
"I'm very happy we have Vardy as our striker - we want to keep him here for a long time. I hope Vardy continues these very good performances.
"Our first priority remains 40 points - that is our goal, to keep us in the Premier League. As soon as we get there we can look to take another step."
Post update
The United boss took off Wayne Rooney because he had picked up a knock following a clash with Robert Huth.
"Maybe I would have changed Anthony Martial" instead he says.
Post update
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal is chatting with BBC Match of the Day's Steve Wilson. He says he's disappointed and they dominated the 90 minutes.
We'll bring you the rest of his quotes as soon as we can type them out.
Post update
'This fantastic man'
Leicester City
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri on Sky Sports: "It was an amazing match, very difficult because United keep possession very well. We made a good tactical match. At the first mistake they can score a goal so you have to concentrate.
"I am very happy. We had two objectives - to win the match and try to help Vardy break the record.
"Jamie made the record, it is fantastic for us. An incredible achievement. Five years ago he played in non-league, it is difficult to grow up so quickly and this fantastic man is not only our goalscorer but he presses, he works hard, he is important.
"It is a different United team than before. A different manager, different players. But Van Gaal is doing a very good job. Last season he was getting to know the players and now he is very close to the top of the league.
"Our goal is 40 points. Be safe. And then when we achieve that we speak together."
Another record for Vardy
No Leicester player has ever scored more goals in a Premier League season than Jamie Vardy has already (14).
He has another 24 games to extend that record. If he ends the season at Leicester of course...
'Vardy just concentrates on the game'
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, speaking to BBC Sport: "I’m delighted to have got the goal. It’s a bit disappointing the way we conceded their goal because it could have been three points.
"On another day it could have gone another way but a draw is a fair result. We have come away with a point from a match against a very good side.
"I’ve just been taking each game as it comes. The record was not in my mind, it would have affected my performance and the team’s, and that’s the last thing I wanted to do.
"I can think about it when I am home but as soon as I cross the white line all I should be concentrating on is my football. That’s what I have been doing and exactly what I will continue to do."
Get involved
#bbcfootball
What next for Vardy?
The internet claims a man once said of Alexander the Great: "When Alexander saw the breadth of his domain, he wept for there were no more worlds to conquer."
Well it's not quite the same for Jamie Vardy - he still has records he can break.
As people who hate 'Premier League era' stats are keen to remind everyone, Jimmy Dunne scored in 12 successive First Division games for Sheffield United in the 1930s.
So Vardy can level that at Swansea next Saturday. And then I'm sure we can find more records for him to chase.
'You have to win at Leicester'
United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was asked by BBC Sport if he was happy to get a draw.
“Why? We are Manchester United. When you come to Leicester you have to win.
"I am happy to finally score. It was a very important moment, just before half-time.
"But I am not so happy because we are Manchester United and if you want to win something, you have to win at Leicester. We didn’t play well.
"Vardy is playing really well and is dangerous, he runs in the channels, That’s why we are not happy to concede that goal. He did well to break the record."
'We have to improve, definitely'
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Manchester United goalscorer Bastian Schweinsteiger in the King Power tunnel: "We know the runs that Jamie Vardy tries, so that goal means we're not happy.
"It came from our own corner, and our defence wasn't good. It's very disappointing that we conceded that type of goal.
"The timing of my goal was good, just a minute before half-time. But we are disappointed that we didn't win - we had some chances to score a second. But it's not been easy to play against Leicester this season.
"We had to create more with the kind of space we had. We have to improve, definitely."
Post update
Can people please stop saying take a bow? It's not 2004 anymore.
Vardy reels off the cliches
Leicester forward Jamie Vardy on Sky Sports: "The main thing was the performance, we put a shift in and a point was the fair result. We have a lot of pace in the team and counter attacking is a big advantage for us. We have come straight from a corner. It's unbelievable, I got a bit carried away with myself!
"There has been a lot of focus on me, I have kept my head down and not tried to think too much about it. I knew it would be a battle against Chris Smalling and it was an entertaining one for the neutrals.
"We are disappointed in the way we conceded the goal. We are taking each game as it comes and now look forward to Swansea next week."
MOTD host goes on the troll
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Vardy is a 'top, top striker'
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Leicester City captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"The game will be remembered for one reason only - Jamie Vardy breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's goalscoring record.
"It was a tense, tight affair other than that - a cautious match. A point apiece was just about right.
"Hats off again to Vardy - when his opportunity arose he took it with aplomb like the top, top striker he truly is."
Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy?
Leicester, who started the day top of the Premier League, are behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference. Jamie Vardy is the league's top scorer on 14.
If this was happening on Football Manager you'd moan it was too unrealistic.
Post update
FULL-TIME - Leicester 1-1 Manchester United
Leicester are second, Manchester United are third.
But today's game will mostly be remembered for Jamie Vardy scoring in a record 11th consecutive Premier League game.
INJURY TIME
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Oh, Jamie Vardy thinks he's in here - he plays a one-two and charges towards goal from his own half but Chris Smalling does well to cover the angles and Vardy can't get through.
Then Matteo Darmian almost wins it for United but he fires over from the edge of the box after Jeff Schlupp's poor header.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Danny Drinkwater has a go from distance but it's over the crossbar. A couple of minutes left now.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Free-kick to Leicester from deep. Danny Drinkwater's kick is hacked clear by Daley Blind.
Man Utd fans getting vocal
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at The King Power Stadium
Regular chants now of "Attack, Attack, Attack" from Manchester United's visiting support - much better this half but still no clear cut chances.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Matteo Darmian heads the ball through to Memphis Depay, who takes a touch and...
blazes his shot over the bar under pressure from Wes Morgan. The Dutchman seems to be limping now. Nobody takes on Big Wes and comes out better off for the experience.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
The excitement of that Jamie Vardy goal seems a long time ago now. It's a bit haphazard, this game.
Neither side looking particularly great. Leicester will be happy with this point.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
It's the final change for Leicester - Ritchie de Laet comes on for Danny Simpson. Both players are former Manchester United full-backs.
It's De Laet's 27th birthday today. HAPPY BIRTHDAY RITCHIE.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Juan Mata pulls down a cross but his shot is deflected wide for a corner from Robert Huth.
Ten minutes to go.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
If these are two of the best three teams in England, do people genuinely still think the Premier League is the best in the world?
Or is it like one of those 'Andy Murray is Scottish when he loses' things where nobody actually seriously thinks it..
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
It's only the second time Wayne Rooney has been subbed off in the Premier League this season. It would have been a lot more if not for his reputation, you suspect.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Leicester stay second and United third as things stand.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Christian Fuchs, who has been very lively, finds Leonardo Ulloa but the Argentine's shot is poor from just outside the area. He could do with borrowing some shooting boots from Jamie Vardy.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
When you Google Danny Drinkwater, the first suggestion is 'Danny Drinkwater drinking water'.
I've got a lot of time for that.
'Danny Drinkwater drinks water, internet goes berserk' is the first story.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Leicester make their second change - Jeffrey Schlupp, who had a trial with United in 2013, replaces Marc Albrighton on the wing.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
That was Leicester's only shot of the second half so far, by the way. And they almost have a second as Christian Fuchs' Delapesque throw-in goes past everyone.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
This is getting silly now...
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
This game is tight.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Wayne Rooney comes off for Memphis Depay. Yet another poor game from the United captain.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Leicester almost lead again. Riyad Mahrez breaks for the Foxes, as United's defence step off him. The winger picks out substitute Leonardo Ulloa, who gets the ball onto his right foot but his effort is straight at the feet of keeper David de Gea. Should have done better there. Ulloa had Vardy next to him by the way.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
It's all coming down the Manchester United right this half. Have they identified that flank as Leicester's weak spot?
In the first half 38.2% of United's moves went down the Foxes' left, compared to 51.7% in this second period.
'Football looks like an effort for Wayne Rooney'
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Leicester City captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"Rooney hasn't had his most productive of days so far. I have always been an advocate of his and of course class is permanent, but he does look off-colour.
"Look at his touch, his movement... football looks like an effort for Wayne Rooney, and I never thought I'd say that."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
And speaking of WWE wrestler Wade Barrett, who Wayne Rooney 'slapped' in Manchester...
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Memphis Depay warming up for Manchester United, but who will he replace?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Who'd be a full-back eh?
There has been plenty of running from both sides' men on the wings, but Manchester United's Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian are edging it going forward.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Leicester made one change to their line-up today, Shinji Okazaki replacing Leonardo Ulloa. The Argentine has just come on for the Japan international.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
The game has quietened down a bit now really. Ashley Young plays in a free-kick but Bastian Schweinsteiger's header can't find a team-mate.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
At this stage, it would be absolutely ridiculous for Wayne Rooney to be picked ahead of him.
'I expect more entertainment from United'
Former Manchester United winger Jesper Blomqvist believes the current side aren't entertaining the Old Trafford fans enough.
Speaking earlier today, he told BBC World Service: "It's going more or less at the same pace all the time but we're not even halfway through the season and they're still up there.
"But you want to be more excited, that's how I feel at the moment. But then you listen to players who've had Van Gaal before and they talk about needing a bit of patience to find their rhythm. They do defend well but I expect more entertainment."
Have a listen to the full interview here.
I'm sure he hasn't seen much to change his mind today.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Wayne Rooney takes a cross from the left but it's low and straight at Wes Morgan. Another frustrating game so far from the Red Devils captain.
Rooney on the receiving end
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at The King Power Stadium
As Wayne Rooney recovers from taking a blow making a diving header, Leicester City's fans make what we can politely call an "unflattering" comparison between England's captain and their very own Jamie Vardy.
'Clever play from Manchester United'
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"Clever play from Manchester United. Leicester tried to defend that zonally, but Schweinsteiger staggered his run and connected well with his header. A good save by Schmeichel."
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
What have Leicester's players got against the centre-circle?
They've been everywhere but in the middle of the park.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Bastian Schweinsteiger gets his head onto Ashley Young's free-kick and Kasper Schmeichel has to make a decent save. Wayne Rooney can't turn the rebound in but he was offside anyway. And got a clatter from Robert Huth too.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Free-kick from out wide to United as Christian Fuchs fouls Anthony Martial.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Leicester have the first chance of the second half but Marc Albrighton's cross is just over Jamie Vardy. A 6ft Vardy would have had an effort on target there.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Leicester were actually made to take their kick-off again as Riyad Mahrez had wandered onto the opposition half. Schoolboy.
KICK-OFF - Leicester 1-1 Manchester United
Second half is under way. No changes for either side at the break.
'You're number one'
Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelroooy has taken losing the record to Jamie Vardy well. They had shared the Premier League scoring streak record on 10.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
There's some kind of relay race going on between kids wearing Leicester and Manchester United jerseys around the pitch. They're all wearing blue Santa hats.
Modern football, eh?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Get involved with the debate via Twitter #bbcfootball or text us 81111 (UK only and don't forget to include your name and where you're texting from).
Man Utd handed a lifeline
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at The King Power Stadium
Just as fourth official Robert Madley lifted the board to signal one minute of added time - and the end of a first 45 minutes Manchester United were probably glad to see the back of - Bastian Schweinsteiger heads in an equaliser they barely deserved.
This was a real punch on the nose for Leicester City. Now they must put that behind them and regain the verve that saw them comfortably on top for most of that half, but what a lifeline for Louis van Gaal's side.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Not a bad first half from the man of the moment, Jamie Vardy.
One shot on target, one goal. And a pretty momentous one at that.
He's actually had fewer touches than anyone else on the pitch. Not including the referee probably.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Good stat from the lads at Opta.
Bastian Schweinsteiger's goal was his first since May, playing for Bayern Munich against Mainz. Shinji Okazaki, the man whom he lost for the corner a couple of minutes ago, was playing for Mainz that day.
'Could the keeper have come and claimed it?'
Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"Majorly disappointing there, in terms of the time to concede, the fact that header's gone in and the poor defending, Schweinsteiger is no giant but he headed it in just six yards out. Could the keeper have come and claimed it? Hugely disappointing to concede at that stage of the first half."
HALF-TIME - Leicester 1-1 Manchester United
Level at the break thanks to Manchester United scoring their only shot on target so far.
GOAL - Leicester 1-1 Manchester United
Bastian Schweinsteiger
United level just before the break. Danny Drinkwater headed Ashley Young's cross out for a corner. Daley Blind takes the kick and it lands on the head of Bastian Schweinsteiger, who gives Kasper Schmeichel no chance.
Post update
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Wayne Rooney brings down Riyad Mahrez and it's a free-kick to Leicester but the set-piece is poor and goes all the way through.
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Jamie Vardy has been giving me the exact same dilemmas as Harry Kane last season. You put the first few games down as a bit of a fluke. But at some stage, it's not just an anomaly anymore.
Is Vardy to Chelsea/Man Utd/Barcelona as ridiculous as it first sounded?
Post update
Vardy is trending
No surprise to see Jamie Vardy trending as the number one topic in the UK, almost 100,000 tweets have been sent about the record breaker.
Post update
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
A corner to Manchester United. Anthony Martial beats Leicester defender Danny Simpson for pace and puts in a cross which the Foxes get out of play.
Wayne Rooney heads the corner wide.
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
BBC Match of the Day's host is not getting carried away at all.
Now if only I could remember who it is he supports.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
'United can't match Leicester for energy'
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"United can't match Leicester for energy out there. Martial is the only visiting player with any pace. One man is easier to deal with than three, defensively.
"United have a problem - they have conceded, so what are they going to do about it?
"United used to strike fear into the heart of you as an opposition. Not any more."
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Here's how both teams' average positions are shaping up.
No prizes for guessing who's been the most advanced player on the pitch so far - it's Leicester's number nine, Jamie Vardy.
Meanwhile, Manchester United seem to be setting up camp in midfield..
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Wayne Rooney charges forward for Manchester United and goes down under no pressure from Christian Fuchs on the edge of the box. No free-kick and the ball goes out wide.
Get involved
Text 81111
Ben B: On a train home after watching Man City. The whole carriage cheered when that Vardy goal went in, even though Leicester have gone above us.
Tom from Bristol: Just look at the difference between Vardy and Rooney. It's a chasm! Vardy deserves to be the frontman for England - Roy needs to wake up!
Rich in Bristol: Rooney looks so bored. He has completely lost his spark.
Get involved with the debate via Twitter #bbcfootball or text us 81111 (UK only and don't forget to include your name and where you're texting from).
Post update
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Keeping the ball doesn't mean much when you're 1-0 down...
Nearly 70% possession for Manchester United, but they trail.
For Leicester, it really is all about the counter attack.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
It's almost 2-0 to Leicester as Riyad Mahrez plays a one-two with Shinji Okazaki and has a go from an angle but it's saved by the legs of David de Gea.
I credited Mahrez with the assist but that was just my Fantasy Football wishful thinking. It was Christian Fuchs' first ever Premier League assist.
Post update
Everyone is talking about Vardy, even Olympic gold medallists...
History man Vardy
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at The King Power Stadium
Just when you thought it couldn't get any louder at The King Power Stadium - a thunderous moments as Jamie Vardy makes history.
And it was trademark Vardy, in behind the defence with pace and a composed finish - no sign of any excess weight of expectation as he beat David de Gea.
The small footnote, as Leicester City fans are currently reminding us, is that they are now currently back at the top of the Premier League table.
'What focus, what mental strength
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"What a finish, and what focus, what mental strength. A thousand and one thoughts will have been running through his mind at that time. Can I? Will I? Vardy shut all of that out. So, so impressive."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Get involved with the debate via Twitter #bbcfootball or text us 81111 (UK only and don't forget to include your name and where you're texting from).
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
For those who like to say 'football didn't start in 1992' I should say the record for scoring goals in consecutive top-flight games is Jimmy Dunne back in 1931-32. Playing for Sheffield United, the Irishman scored 18 goals in a 12-game streak.
So Vardy is one off levelling that.
Stan Mortensen hit 15 goals in consecutive games for Blackpool in the 1950-51 season, but he missed matches during that run because of injury, recovering to continue scoring when he returned to the side.
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Football is just mad sometimes, isn't it? The crazy thing is I think we all expected Jamie Vardy to score today, didn't we? I'd have been surprised if he didn't.
Post update
Goal replay
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
A clinical break.
Two passes and Jamie Vardy was in. He doesn't miss those.
Post update
'What a finish, what quality!'
Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Leicester City captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"Oh my word! The whole stadium is up on its feet, myself included! It was an inch-perfect ball in behind the United defence, and Vardy was onto it in a flash. He got the ball out from under his feet and his finish had the quality to beat David de Gea.
"The first semblance of an opening he's had, and the ball is in the back of the net. What a finish, what quality!"
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
GOAL - Leicester 1-0 Man Utd
Jamie Vardy
He's done it. Jamie Vardy is the first man to ever score in 11 consecutive Premier League games. Kasper Schmeichel throws the ball out to Christian Fuchs, who runs 50 yards and plays a great ball through to Vardy. The striker squeezes in between two United players and fires past David de Gea from an angle.
Post update
Daley Blind takes a corner, Chris Smalling gets a glancing header after losing Robert Huth and Wes Morgan knocks it out for a corner. I don't think Big Wes even knew where the ball was there, got a bit lucky - it could have ended up anywhere.
Blind takes the resulting corner but it's held by Kasper Schmichel.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Bastian Schweinsteiger's first-time shot from inside the box hits Wes Morgan on the head and Leicester clear.
There's not been much in this game so far, although the Red Devils have had 66.8% possession.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Ashley Young takes on a defender but then his left-footed cross is past everyone. No United player gambled on Young's success there...
'This is not the Manchester United of old'
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"This is not the Manchester United of old, not like the setup I used to have to play against. Look at Ashley Young - a good player, but never a United-quality player in my opinion.
"And look at today's bench. With the greatest of respect, I've never heard of some of them!"
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Wayne Rooney forces a save from Kasper Schmeichel. And at the other end a cross comes in and Jamie Vardy is inches away from getting his head onto it.
Vardy hunting history
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at The King Power Stadium
A huge roar sweeps around the King Power Stadium every time Jamie Vardy gets on the ball as he goes in search of history.
He just worked himself a half-opening and despite being urged to shoot, laid the ball off. There must be an understandable temptation for Vardy to take any opportunity he gets given what he could achieve today - but he has proved himself to be a team player as well as goalscorer this season.
YELLOW CARD
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez knocks the ball around Ashley Young, who brings him down as he tries to get it on the other side.
It's a yellow card for the England international.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Oh oh. United give the ball straight to Jamie Vardy, with pretty much the whole Red Devils defence running to tackle him as if he was Lionel Messi. They succeed and get it out for a corner which comes to nothing.
That's the first time Vardy has had the ball around the box.
'Leicester will look to pick up the pace'
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"As the game wears on Leicester will look to pick up the pace. And of course in the second half the Foxes really do look to pile it on."
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Robert Huth heads the corner away and Leicester break...
But Daley Blind does well to end the threat on the half-way line.
United go forward again and Wayne Rooney kicks the ball straight to Kasper Schmeichel. I think it was a shot.
First signs of excitement in the game.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Chris Smalling tries to ping a Hollywood ball out from the back to Ashley Young on the left wing. But it's far too long and it's out for a throw-in.
United have a corner now though.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
What an exciting new world we live in where Manchester United are so wary of Leicester's talents, that they set up accordingly.
'Van Gaal has selected a side designed to nullify the Foxes'
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Matt Elliott
Former Foxes captain on BBC Radio Leicester
"I don't think Leicester will change the way they have played this season just because of the famous nature of the opposition.
"This looks a very fluid Manchester United formation - when they switch, Leicester will have to shout at each other and re-organise on the hoof. But it's testament to the quality of Leicester this season that Van Gaal has selected a side which seems designed to nullify the Foxes' attributes."
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man utd
Leicester just passing the ball around at the back in the early stages. No action at either end so far.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
Seconds in and Jamie Vardy puts in a good tackle on Bastian Schweinsteiger. He's more than just a goalscorer.
KICK-OFF - Leicester 0-0 Man Utd
We are under way. Winner of this game goes top of the Premier League.
If they draw, they remain second and third.
Post update
Jamie Vardy is wearing a pair of gold coloured football boots today by the way.
But will they be goal-den?
I'm sorry about that. Almost kick-off time.
Full volume at Leicester
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at The King Power Stadium
Leicester City and their fans are loving this golden run - and what noise there is at The King Power Stadium.
Thousands of clappers handed out to supporters creating a din, flag bearers all around the pitch perimeter and the teams about to come out to the sound of a hunting horn. The joint is jumping.
LINE-UPS
As we near kick-off, here's a reminder of the starting line-ups, and the benches.
Leicester: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Kante, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy. Subs: De Laet, King, Schlupp, Ulloa, Dyer, Schwarzer, Inler.
Man Utd: De Gea, Darmian, Smalling, Blind, McNair, Carrick, Schweinsteiger, Young, Mata, Martial, Rooney. Subs: Depay, Romero, Fellaini, Schneiderlin, Rashford, Jackson, Andreas Pereira.
'Ranieri's enthusiasm rubs off on players'
Football Focus
Former England left-back Graeme Le Saux, who played under Claudio Ranieri at Chelsea: "My first impression at Chelsea was the positive energy he brought. He has so much enthusiasm and buzz in training, which was also very intense.
"That has become the blueprint for everything Leicester is doing. They play high intensity and positive football.
"As long as the run continues I think we will see this high energy, open football."
Post update
Players come out onto the pitch - we're almost ready to go. It's very rare Manchester United aren't the main focus of a game involving them.
Can Leicester win the title?
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: "It seems Leicester can do everything. They fly through the league at this moment and it is deserved. The whole league is full of respect for them."
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "It is possible, I think."
"Of course, you cannot rule them out," said Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
Can Leicester maintain title challenge?
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Neil Lennon
Former Leicester midfielder and current Bolton boss Neil Lennon
“They are coming into a run that will really test them. They had a fantastic start but the Arsenal game where they lost 5-2 at home, that might be indicative of where they really are. By the end of the year we will have an idea of where they will end up.
"When the big clubs get the break from Champions League, when they have made it through or not, they start to kick on. It does take a lot out of them. Leicester have momentum from last season but the real acid test will be in the next few games.”
Can Leicester maintain title challenge?
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Dion Dublin
Former Leicester and Man Utd striker
“As a smaller club in stature, people always think they will fall away. It happened before with Southampton and other clubs of the same size. The only thing that will let Leicester down is the size of their squad.
"They deserve to be there on merit, and I hope they stay where there are for as long as possible. If they finish in the top half of the table, it will be a fantastic season, but players might see that as a disappointment given the start they have had."
Leicester v Man Utd head-to-head
'You are playing for the fans'
In his defence of his team's style - or lack of it, Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says it's not all his side's fault.
Post update
'Lack of freedom' for United players
Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen says the side are suffering from a "lack of freedom" under his fellow Dutchman.
"The word is maybe rigid at times," Meulensteen told the BBC World Service.
"You see players where the ball could have been played forward with a little bit of risk but they tend to go square or back. That's what the fans dislike at the moment.
"When Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm there was a clear style and identity but we also gave them the freedom to come up with their own solutions. There's a lack of freedom now."
Foxes turn it around
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
'I'd still pick Rooney'
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Dion Dublin
Former Leicester and Man Utd striker
“I have a lot of sympathy for Wayne, he is world class but he is not playing that well at the moment. He’s hasn’t found his feet this season, but for me he would be the first team on the team sheet. He will always add something.
"Even if he has a bad game, he will add leadership. His pace may have dropped, but his speed of thought is still there. He adds stability and you need someone in the team who understands what Manchester United are all about.”
Bragging rights await
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Not only were Leicester top of the Premier League this morning – their fans are also top of the BBC Sport Predictor league. Man Utd fans, meanwhile, are struggling down in ninth. You can change all that now by predicting the outcome of this match and the rest of the weekend’s fixtures here.
'Manchester United don't excite me'
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Dion Dublin
Former Leicester and Man Utd striker
“Manchester United haven’t been brilliant. It’s not the outcome, it’s the way they are trying to achieve it. It’s very stagnant, there are no smiles on the players’ faces, and Manchester United usually play with width. But if you are not doing that, then it’s not the Manchester United way, for me. I’m not excited about watching them anymore.”
King Power ready for action
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at The King Power Stadium
There was a real buzz around the King Power Stadium here in Leicester a couple of hours before kick-off in anticipation of a match that could bring history as well as a pointer to where these two teams are heading.
You would have had to have been in hiding not to know Leicester's Jamie Vardy is going in search of a record 11th consecutive scoring appearance in the Premier League. They were at the Premier League summit at the start of play today and will return there with victory.
And for United, who could go top of the table with a win, it is a chance to answer the charges that they have become a boring, joyless side under the management of Louis van Gaal.
Post update
MOTD commentator's view
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator at King Power Stadium
"When you're commentating for Match of the Day all kinds of information gets relayed into your headphones.
"It may be warning of an impending substitution, an early diagnosis of an injury gleaned from a physio, or just that your train home has been cancelled. Often it's news of games of personal interest elsewhere: I get a lot of 'Tranmere are losing' in my headphones.
"Recently, one cry has echoed time and again from the MOTD broadcasting hub in Salford to those of us on gantries around the country: 'Vardy's scored!' calls the disembodied voice.
"Three months since the first goal of his sequence, a penalty at Bournemouth, it feels like fans everywhere (except those of Manchester United) are waiting to hear that same call, and Premier League history being made."
Van Gaal praises Vardy streak
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal was asked if he'd consider signing Jamie Vardy.
"That is not your business, I think.
"He was already last year a very nasty player for us. He scores, he provoked a penalty and now he is scoring in a row 10 goals so now you are a great player.
"I only know, for example, Dennis Bergkamp as a player with me who did the same with Ajax and that is not so easy."
Post update
Football Focus
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy says he has "done it the hard way" having risen from non-league football to a Premier League scoring record.
He was on Football Focus this morning and you can watch some of his interview here.
'I love Vardy's story'
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Neil Lennon
Former Leicester midfielder and current Bolton boss
“I love the whole Jamie Vardy story. He hasn’t come through that cocooned lifestyle that young players have now in academies. He has had to earn his crust and come right up through the ranks and now he is right at the top of his game.
"I know there are players in the lower leagues, you are always looking for these hidden gems and it’s very rare that you find a player of Jamie’s stature. But I think it’s a great example to anyone that there is still an opportunity in football if you stick at it.”
'Vardy, first and foremost, works so very hard'
Leicester City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)
Dion Dublin
Former Leicester and Man Utd striker
"Jamie Vardy, first and foremost, works so very hard. From his first game for Leicester in the Premier League he has been outstanding, getting forward and wanting to hurt the opposition.
"With every run he knows exactly where he wants to go. It's all about sheer hard work and Vardy's movement - he is willing to work hard for his team and he gets results."
Vardy going for glory
The last time Jamie Vardy failed to score in a Premier League game was August. He has the joint record longest Premier League scoring streak with 10 in a row - level with Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Can he make it 11 today?
#GoodLuckVardy
Our colleagues in the East Midlands started a #goodluckvardy campaign on social media, wishing Jamie Vardy well before this game.
Among the people to get involved were his former strike partners at Leicester (David Nugent) and Fleetwood (Andy Mangan) and Steve Claridge.
Team news
We'll start with the team news. Jamie Vardy starts, obviously. Leicester make one change with Shinji Okazaki replacing Leonardo Ulloa up front.
Three switches for Manchester United. Paddy McNair is in for Marcos Rojo, Michael Carrick replaces Morgan Schneiderlin and Juan Mata is the new Jesse Lingard.
Can Vardy do it?
Just over four years ago, a promising Fleetwood player called Jamie Vardy scored in his fifth successive Blue Square Bet Premier game, an equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Gateshead.
It was a bit of a rise for the 24-year-old, who had been playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels two years earlier. Life couldn't get any better surely...
Well today the England international, playing for the English title contenders, can break the record of the greatest Premier League scoring streak.