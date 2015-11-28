FT: Leicester 1-1 Man Utd reaction

More from Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal in his BBC Match of the Day interview: "We didn’t give too many chances away and this against a team who scores the most, or one of the most, in the league.

"Wayne Rooney was limping and that is why I changed him. I already wanted to change one of the strikers because they were not always running in behind. There were some times when if we were quick we had space to do that but we didn't so that is why I wanted to bring Memphis in. Maybe I would have changed Martial."

On Jamie Vardy's goalscoring record: "Amazing and fantastic. The goal he scored is also amazing because it is not so easy. I can say our organisation is bad but he is provoking that also.

"It is a fantastic record to have, 11 matches in a row. Not many players will do that."