Man Utd lose on penalties to Boro

Right, there's only so long we can all hang around waiting for Louis van Gaal. So we are closing this page down now. Stay tuned to the site for his reaction once we have it. Adios!
SMS Message: Not making excuses (United were dire) but that refereeing performance was dreadful. Everyone in the stadium could see it. Rooney needs a spell on the bench. We cannot progress with him as the first name on the team sheet. from Cameron.
Not making excuses (United were dire) but that refereeing performance was dreadful. Everyone in the stadium could see it. Rooney needs a spell on the bench. We cannot progress with him as the first name on the team sheet.
SMS Message: Rooney hasn't played well for three years now. Sir Alex was absolutely right to try and ease Rooney out of the club when Sir Alex himself left, Rooney was already half the player he was. The worst thing Moyes did to United was to ignore Sir Alex and offer Rooney that insanely enormous contract. from Tim, Devon.
Rooney hasn't played well for three years now. Sir Alex was absolutely right to try and ease Rooney out of the club when Sir Alex himself left, Rooney was already half the player he was. The worst thing Moyes did to United was to ignore Sir Alex and offer Rooney that insanely enormous contract.
An admirable effort from Chris there to find some positives...
Middlesbrough will fancy their chances at home to Everton too. Looks pretty wide open...
Chris Bailey: Last year we lost 4-0 to MK Dons in 2nd Round. If a penalty shoot-out defeat in 4th Round doesn't demonstrate progress...
Daniel Powell: If Rooney is playing behind Carrick then you've got a problem with your system. LVG needs to find where the hole is
Maggi Davis: So proud of Middlesbrough, the team did it for Teesside
The draw
MANCHESTER UNITED KNOCKED OUT
SMS Message: Rooney is not useless but he hasn't played well all season. LVG needs to drop him NOW! And boring possession with no threat, LVG needs to change his philosophy or United need to change him! from Shaun AJ
Rooney is not useless but he hasn't played well all season. LVG needs to drop him NOW! And boring possession with no threat, LVG needs to change his philosophy or United need to change him!
SMS Message: There's no excuse for Rooney. He held the club to ransom to get his new contract and he needs to deliver. from Jeremy
There's no excuse for Rooney. He held the club to ransom to get his new contract and he needs to deliver.
You can keep your reaction to all of tonight's games coming in this evening - text us with your names to 81111 or tweet at #bbcfootball.
MANCHESTER UNITED KNOCKED OUT
BBC World Service's resident Middlesbrough fan enjoyed that, I think...
Those League Cup quarter-finals will be played in the week commencing 30 November.
Manchester United knocked out
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough - Boro win 3-1 on pens
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"You can't say Manchester United did enough to win the game. And when it went to penalties, the Boro keeper was excellent. When Manchester United became desperate, throwing bodies forward, they created chances. But it was too little too late.
"But well done Aitor Karanka and well done Middlesbrough. Their priority is getting into the Premier League but they won't mind a good cup run too."
Get Involved
Shootout woe...
So Middlesbrough get a home draw. How far can they go now?
Quarter-final draw
Middlesbrough v Everton
Southampton v Liverpool
Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Hull
MANCHESTER UNITED KNOCKED OUT
Huge celebrations from the men in yellow and that huge away following. Goalkeeper Tomas Mejias is the hero of the hour!
BreakingMANCHESTER UNITED KNOCKED OUT
Manchester United's England trinity of Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Ashley Young all miss! 10,000 Boro fans rejoice...
SAVED! - Man Utd 1-3 Middlesbrough
Ashley Young
Keeper guesses right and Man Utd are out.
SCORES! - Man Utd 1-3 Middlesbrough
Ben Gibson
He just smashes this one in. Power.
OVER! - Man Utd 1-2 Middlesbrough
Michael Carrick
He's Chris Waddled it.
SCORES! - Man Utd 1-2 Middlesbrough
Stewart Downing
Keeper guesses right but Downing's kick is too good.
SCORES! - Man Utd 1-1 Middlesbrough
Andreas Pereira
Keeper goes the wrong way.
OVER! - Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
Dave Nugent
He's Roberto Baggioed it.
SAVED! - Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
Wayne Rooney
Rooney goes for the bottom left corner but the keeper guesses the right way!
SCORES! - Man Utd 0-1 Middlesbrough
Grant Leadbitter
Top corner. Woof.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
The penalties are to be taken in front of the away fans...
An omen? Manchester club Stalybridge have just beaten North Ferriby on penalties to set up an FA Cup first-round tie at Doncaster.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
How are your nerves lads?
FULL-TIME
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
We go to penalties. The draw will follow this game.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Marouane Fellaini! Heads over!
Free header, six yards out. That's what you're in the team for son...
CLOSE!
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
How's he missed that! Anthony Martial has a free header six yards out, awkward height, and he slices it wide!
Into the 120th minute...
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
United still coming, Boro still standing strong. Daniel Ayala has been outstanding.
CLOSE!
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Ooooh he got hold of that one! Andreas Pereira gets on the end of a break from Manchester United and fires in a low shot just wide from 22 yards! That was nearly it.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Into the last five minutes or so. Looks like penalties.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Tim's not happy.
SMS Message: How incredibly bad does Rooney have to be before his media sycophants see it? He's paid £300,000 a week, the fifth highest paid player IN THE WORLD and he can't reliably pass, control a ball or hold the position he's supposed to for the benefit of the team. He's already shot physically, and he's got four more years on his contract. Good luck with THAT, United fans. Danny Mills and the rest of his vintage of England players who have this blind spot for Rooney as an ex colleague and friend need to stop making excuses for him.. be experts, not mates. from Tim, Devon
How incredibly bad does Rooney have to be before his media sycophants see it? He's paid £300,000 a week, the fifth highest paid player IN THE WORLD and he can't reliably pass, control a ball or hold the position he's supposed to for the benefit of the team. He's already shot physically, and he's got four more years on his contract. Good luck with THAT, United fans. Danny Mills and the rest of his vintage of England players who have this blind spot for Rooney as an ex colleague and friend need to stop making excuses for him.. be experts, not mates.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Ashley Young gives away a free-kick, looked like he was pushed by Emilio Nsue first though. United defend the free-kick well.
Under 10 minutes remaining.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
A wag on twitter has suggested that 'sideways penalties' will be fun anyway...
Manager reaction - Howe
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "I think we should have got something from the game. We created some good chances in both halves, but especially in the first half we had that cutting edge and their keeper made some good saves.
"Some of our passing and build-up play was very good - the only thing missing was the goals. We grew into the game, even in the second half when we didn't create chances, we played well. We don't want to get used to losing, but it was a positive day for us."
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Back up and running. Do you want penalties now? Danny Mills does, Alan Green wants a 'clean kill.'
His words.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
"Middlesbrough were clearly happy to sit back and contain. I would have liked to see Manchester United put them under pressure earlier and see if they would crack."
HALF-TIME IN EXTRA-TIME
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Can someone get me a coffee?
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Into the last minute of the first half of extra time. Will we get a goal? Apart from the last few minutes of normal time it's been a drab affair. We've got to keep Joel awake...
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Aaron Armstrong: I used to hate missing a #MUFC game & having to read the #bbcfootball text commentary. It's now better to sit & watch the feed to refresh.
Joel Oblates: BORING BORING BORING Manchester United. No bite, no pace, no hunger, no precision and passion. I should have slept instead
Manager reaction - Klopp
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "My first win feels better than a draw! I'm really satisfied because this team had never played together and the young players did really well. We had many chances against a side which played with nearly their first team. We were dominant, played football and got the win we deserved. It was very important to win because we decided to go with a new team. To win is always good for the feeling of the whole team."
On Roberto Firmino's performance: "He is a physically strong player which is important in England. He is a good finisher and is a good player. He is offensive, but he can play in deep spaces too and can take the ball."
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
On another day George Friend may have given away a penalty there as he eased Marouane Fellaini out of the way - but good defending in my book. Fellaini was five yards out, and at his size he should be burying that.
CLOSE!
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Marouane Fellaini up for the header at the back post! He heads wide!. George Friend does just enough to put him off...
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Jim Atkins: Even losing under Moyes was less boring than this possession football Utd play now. Lets have less possession, more chances
Ricky Lee Everett: United have become so predictably dull and boring - even just reading the live reporting is a chore these days
None taken Ricky...
Get Involved
The draw for the quarter-finals is coming up shortly. Craig has jumped the gun.
SMS Message: Looking at the quarter final draw...gotta wish for: Everton vs Liverpool;Man Utd vs Man City; Sheff Weds vs Hull as local derbies leaving Stoke vs Southampton for the Red and white kit off...? Dream draw. from Craig in Nottingham. A depressed Newcastle fan.
Looking at the quarter final draw...gotta wish for: Everton vs Liverpool;Man Utd vs Man City; Sheff Weds vs Hull as local derbies leaving Stoke vs Southampton for the Red and white kit off...? Dream draw.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Anthony Martial is now the spearhead of the Manchester United line-up, which is when they have looked at their best this season if you ask me. Middlesbrough had two great chances in the dying stages of the 90 minutes - will they prove costly?
KICK-OFF
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
We are back under way at Old Trafford. Louis van Gaal has read Mic's tweet from 21:45 and has dropped Wayne Rooney back into the hole.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Get Involved
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
SMS Message: Klopp's first win, you mean Klopp unbeaten in four, we believe! from Chris on the way home from Anfield
Klopp's first win, you mean Klopp unbeaten in four, we believe!
SMS Message: What do Liverpool fans expect from someone named in the ligue 1 worst team of the year? #havingadivock from David, Aberdeen
What do Liverpool fans expect from someone named in the ligue 1 worst team of the year? #havingadivock
FULL-TIME
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
We will have extra-time at Old Trafford after all.
GREAT SAVE!
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Sergio Romero denies Stewart Downing!
INJURY TIME
Man Utd 0-0 MIddlesbrough
Into added time. TWO MINUTES added on...
HITS THE WOODWORK
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
So close! Wayne Rooney heads on and Jesse Lingard fires against the post!
Boro then counter and Grant Leadbitter is close to chipping Sergio Romero! Two great chances...
Get Involved
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Mic Medeska: Ok LVG, I admit you're smarter than me. But surely it's not hard to see Martial on top and Rooney off is the way to score goals
Man City 5-1 Crystal Palace
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
A first start at Etihad Stadium to remember for Manchester City's 19-year-old Nigerian Kelechi Iheancho, who scored one goal and made two more, rounding off his side's scoring with a fine cross for 17-year-old Spaniard Manu Garcia to make it 5-1.
City played with two up front tonight in a 4-4-2 formation against the Eagles. If there is only one place in their attack going on Saturday, when Norwich are the visitors, then Iheancho has just made a strong case that it should be him.
Quarter-final draw
Coming up
Soon.
Barcelona held by minnows
Barcelona have been held to a shock 0-0 draw by Spanish third tier side Villanovense in the first leg of their last 32 Copa del Rey tie.
The Spanish cup, league and European champions - without Luis Suarez and Neymar - dominated possession but could not break down the minnows, who managed eight attempts on goal to Barca's 14.
Barcelona keeper Jordi Masip said: "The most important thing is that we didn't give up any goals."
The next leg is at the Nou Camp on 2 December.
SUBSTITUTION
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Dave Nugent is on now for Boro as we tick into the last five minutes. Will it be extra-time?
FULL-TIME
Man City 5-1 Crystal Palace
PACopyright: PA
All over! City ease through.
GOAL - Man City 5-1 Crystal Palace
Manu Garcia (90 mins)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Another goal for a City youngster as Manu Garcia gets on the end of a counter to sweep in clinically.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Still 10 minutes (at the very least) left at Old Trafford. Dave Nugent is warming up for Boro as Chris Smalling heads wide at the other end.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
A huge, trademark grin on the face of Jurgen Klopp as he strides out onto the Anfield pitch to celebrate with his players. He seems to single out Joe Allen for some specific, lengthy advice...
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Yep, there it is!
FULL-TIME
Southampton 2-1 Aston Villa
Too little too late for Villa.
Sinclair's penalty was almost the last kick of the game and Saints march on into the quarter-finals.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Into added time at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's first win?
GOAL - Southampton 2-1 Aston Villa
Scott Sinclair (pen 90+3 mins)
Scott Sinclair sends Maarten Stekelenburg the wrong way.
Late lifeline for the visitors?
GOAL - Man City 4-1 Crystal Palace
Damien Delaney (89 mins)
A consolation for any Palace fans still in the ground asDamien Delaneyrises to head home at the far post.
PENALTY TO ASTON VILLA
Jordan Ayew tripped. Scott Sinclair to take for Villa.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Into added time at Anfield. (Some) Liverpool fans on our social media channels have a new scapegoat...
Tim Purcell: I 'd like to copyright the hashtag #havingadivock as I suspect we might see it quite a lot in future
Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
The scoreline is harsh on Palace, who have had some decent openings in an open game but they missed their best chance when Joe Ledley fired over a gaping goal at 2-0 and they have never seriously looked like getting back in this game since.
Their fans, many of whom left south-east London on club coaches this morning, face a long journey home but at least they have a chance of some revenge against Manchester this weekend - United come to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Anthony Martial is on for United and straight away takes two men on down the left. Can anyone find a winner or are we heading to extra time?
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Bournemouth sub Tokelo Rantie has not scored for over a year - what a time it would be to break his duck now. The South African looks up, sets his sights on the Liverpool goal, but puts a bit too much beef into his shot from 18 yards. Over the bar. Into the final five minutes...
Southampton 2-0 Aston Villa
BBC Sport at St Mary's
Villa fans begin to file out as Ashley Westwood flashes a shot well over from distance.
There's been plenty of huff and puff from the visitors tonight, but not a lot of end product.
Some of that contingent of away supporters have been chanting, "We want our Villa back" at times this evening.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Ten minutes for Bournemouth to rain on Klopp's parade. And they hope South African striker Tokelo Rantie can help them spoil the German's evening. He replaces Junior Stanislas, who has been the Cherries' most potent attacking threat tonight.
CLOSE!
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Another moment of calamity at the back for Manchester United as keeper Sergio Romero completely miskicks a Daley Blind backpass, Bryan Gunn style, and the ball drifts just wide!
Boro then have another effort as Grant Leadbitter calls Romero into action at his near post.
Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
Just before City's fourth goal, the home fans gave a standing ovation to their £54m man Kevin de Bruyne as he left the pitch, to be replaced by 18-year-old winger Patrick Roberts for his first appearance at Etihad since his £12m summer move from Fulham.
A goal and an assist for the Belgian tonight, which is fast becoming his expected return.
YELLOW CARD
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Shaun MacDonald sees his name taken by referee Mike Jones for a cynical bodycheck on Joe Allen. "Me?" says MacDonald as he pleads innocence. Yes you Shaun.
Joao Carlos Teixeira licks his lips as he hovers over the set-piece, curling a delicious shot towards the bottom corner. But away keeper Adam Federici is equal to it.
Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
No doubt about the City penalty. Damien Delaney was all over Eliaquim Mangala and almost picked him up as a corner came across. Yaya Toure cooly slotted the slot-kick into the right-hand bottom corner of the net.
Southampton 2-0 Aston Villa
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
Game starting to open up now and it is a little bit more exciting. Boro are sitting back but United are taking the game to them now.
GOAL - Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace
Yaya Toure (Pen 76 mins)
Yaya Toure steps up and steers home. Easy street.
PENALTY TO CITY
Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace
Damien Delaney is pinged for holding his man at a corner - looks soft to me...
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Oooh - Adam Federici's palms must be stinging! The Bournemouth keeper is forced to push clear a thunderous strike from Liverpool midfielder Lucas to keep his side in this tie.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Around half an hour to go at Old Trafford. Wayne Rooney has played some neat passes but has yet to really threaten.
GOAL - Southampton 2-0 Aston Villa
Graziano Pelle (77 mins)
And that looks like curtains for Villa.
Dusan Tadic with the floated ball in to the box from the left and he finds an unmarked Graziano Pelle for the finish.
A fiercely struck right-foot volley and Brad Guzan can only stand and watch it race past him.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Liverpool have edged possession in the last few minutes, patiently working the ball across their midfield. Then they switch gears, young right-back Connor Randall playing a swift one-two with Jordon Ibe, before his dangerous cross is hacked clear by Simon Francis. Little over 15 minutes for the Reds to put this game to bed.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
That was almost one of the great own goals! Kike hit the post with a low shot for Boro and Daley Blind ran in and slammed the loose ball into his own net!
He's very lucky to see the offside flag raised against Kike for the original shot. What was Blind up to? Boro on top maybe now...
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Time for Bournemouth to roll those tactical dice. Eddie Howe comes up with a pair of strikers - Josh King and Lee Tomlin. Yann Kermorgant and Harry Arter - no surprise in his first match of the season - are the men replaced. Can Tomlin and King throw up a goal?
Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace
Great defending from Eliaquim Mangala! Mangala reads the danger really well to block Patrick Bamford's close-range shot and keep Palace out.
Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa
BBC Sport at St Mary's
Dusan Tadic and Steven Davis have come on for Southampton, who are looking for a way to kill this game off in the last 20 minutes.
Graziano Pelle almost does so as he nods Tadic's cross just wide of goal.
Final change for Villa as Scott Sinclair replaces Rudy Gestede.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Stop me, oh oh, stop me. Stop me if you think that you've heard this one before...
Manchester United having loads of the ball, it's all a bit slow and steady in midfield. No real threat. Nil nil.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra at Anfield
"Cameron Brannagan has done really well. He has not looked out of place or anything wrong. He has not done anything extravagant in terms of efforts on goal but he has been decent."
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Cameron Brannagan's Liverpool debut comes to an end - the young midfielder is replaced by Lucas Leiva. Warm applause from the Anfield crowd for the 20-year-old.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Very good...
SMS Message: Did Origi get lost on a tour of Anfield? Hasn't bothered showing up for the past four games. from Nick from London
Did Origi get lost on a tour of Anfield? Hasn't bothered showing up for the past four games.
Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
Kelechi Iheancho's first Manchester City goal at Etihad Stadium - and it could be the first of many for the 19-year-old Nigerian.
It came from an over-hit Jesus Navas cross - there have been plenty of them too. Kevin de Bruyne collected it on the left and played it back into the danger zone, where Wilfried Bony jumped over the ball and Iheancho supplied the cool finish.
Passing, movement, and now the finish as well. If you had to pick the City striker tonight who looks like he cost £28m, it would be the teenager.
He obviously likes playing Palace - he scored City's dramatic late winner in the league at Selhurst Park in September.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Pete Nicholson: Given how many Liverpool matches recently have ended 1-1, in most of which we led, I think we know where this is heading...
Jasper Farlow: Adam Bogdan brings a level of assurance to the defence that Simon Mignolet just doesn't. Should be our first choice keeper.
Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace
Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa
BBC Sport at St Mary's
Villa carve out a response to going behind as Rudy Gestede latches on to a loose ball, but Ashley Westwood can only tamely shoot straight at Maarten Stekelenburg.
Kevin MacDonald throws on Jordan Ayew and Jack Grealish off the bench before Gabby Agbonlahor forces Stekelenburg to tip a bending right-foot shot over the bar.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Harry Arter has looked lively in his first appearance of the season - little rustiness from the Bournemouth midfielder. He slopes foward from central midfield, only to see Martin Skrtel stick his bulky frame in the way. Nicely poised is this cup tie...
GOAL - Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace
Kelechi Iheanacho (59 mins)
That should be game over. Kevin de Bruyne with yet another assist, picking out his man from the left and it's a wonderful finish from youngster Kelechi Iheanacho. One touch, set, bang. left foot, into the net.
GREAT SAVE!
Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
Kevin de Bruyne is in on goal, great ball from Wilf Bony, De Bruyne onto his right foot - is this three...? No! Wayne Hennessey saves with his face. Put your body on the line!
KICK-OFF
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
And our final game of the night is back up and running.
SUBSTITUTION - Rooney on
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is on at the break in place of James Wilson.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Roberto Firmino might as well be wearing his sharpest suit and a good soak of his finest aftershave - he is desperate to impress the Liverpool fans tonight. The Brazilian woos the home crowd again, picking the pocket of Cherries midfielder Marc Pugh, only to drive his low shot across the face of goal.
Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
"Pablo Zabaleta has been in the wars already tonight, after his clash of heads with Yannick Bonasie, and it is curtains for the City defender this time - he is carried off with his leg heavily strapped, after several minutes of treatment, and this looks serious.
"Bacary Sagna comes on at right-back instead, as Zabaleta exits to a standing ovation and the sound of City fans singing his name."
Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa
BBC Sport at St Mary's
Alan Hutton looks a bit dazed and confused after he comes off worse in a collision with his own goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
A dinked ball into the area towards Graziano Pelle had Guzan rushing off his line to punch clear, but he took his right-back with him.
Hutton's back on though after some treatment from the magic sponge.
Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
Bad news for Manchester City fans as popular right-back Pablo Zabaleta has to leave the field on a stretcher. Is that a muscular problem?
Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
Contender for miss of the season by Wilfried Bony after more great work by Kelechi Iheancho and Fernando to tee him up.
The Nigerian's precise ball released the Brazilian, and he unselfishly squared for the Ivorian, but Bony skied his first-time shot high over the bar from about 10 yards out, before staring accusingly at the ground, Sunday League style, as if to blame a bobble.
He was unmarked too, and had time to take a touch, so that is no excuse.
CLOSE!
Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
And now Palace go so close! Mile Jedinak flicks on a header, Willy Caballero is nowhere, and Martin Demichelis does well to get back and clear from off the line.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
The Kop roars its approval as Liverpool attack arguably the most famous stand in English football. Neat footwork from both Roberto Firmino and Jordan Ibe almost create chances for the home side.
Keep the faith
Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
SMS Message: Re: Ben in Fulham on Bony - give him a chance, 2 injuries, malaria and little opportunity for a run in the side - he was leading scorer in the Premier League for a period, he'll come good from John Pearce, Cheltenham
Re: Ben in Fulham on Bony - give him a chance, 2 injuries, malaria and little opportunity for a run in the side - he was leading scorer in the Premier League for a period, he'll come good
SITTER!
Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
Oh what a chance! Fernando puts it on a plate for Wilfried Bony but he fires it well over the bar! Huge miss. That was the quarter-finals right there...
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Early chance for Bournemouth! Junior Stanislas's deep corner is met by the head of the leaping Shaun MacDonald, but the Cherries midfielder sees his effort just shave the wide post. Suspicions of a penalty, perhaps? Possibly. MacDonald is manhandled as he jumps but referee Mike Jones sees nothing wrong there.
Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
GOAL - Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa
Maya Yoshida (51 mins)
BBC Sport at St Mary's
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It's worked a trick. Southampton have got themselves ahead and it'sMaya Yoshidawith a daisy-cutter of a shot.
Brilliant link up play with Gaston Ramirez and the Japan defender drills it left-footed in off the inside of the post past Brad Guzan.
Southampton 0-0 Aston Villa
BBC Sport at St Mary's
Back under way for the second half here and it's fair to say my highlight so far has been the half-time pies laid on for the press.
But, Graziano Pelle combines with James Ward-Prowse for Southampton and the Italian's shot is deflected just wide for a corner.
Will that help up the tempo?
KICK-OFF
Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
We are back under way at City too.
KICK-OFF
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp bounds out of the Anfield tunnel like an eager greyhound being released from the traps. A little hand-clap from the German for good measure. He's ready. And he is 45 minutes from his first win as Liverpool manager...
Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
Unlike in Sunday's Manchester derby, City's attacking is definitely better than their defending in this game - and goalkeeper Willy Caballero did not exactly inspire confidence either with the way he pushed a low cross into Joe Ledley's path just after his side had gone 2-0 up.
Palace have looked to threaten on the break and have not done a bad job of it, but they have only forced Caballero into one proper save and the visitors will have to be far more clinical after the break to get into this tie.
HALF-TIME
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Get Involved
Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
SMS Message: Wilfried Bony has been very disappointing since arriving at City. I understand City were in a striker crisis when they signed him but Edin Dzeko and even Stevan Jovetic are much better players and Bony offers nothing to City's attack. from Ben in Fulham
Wilfried Bony has been very disappointing since arriving at City. I understand City were in a striker crisis when they signed him but Edin Dzeko and even Stevan Jovetic are much better players and Bony offers nothing to City's attack.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
United need an attacking threat, they need some spark and creativity. They need a player who can run in behind.
Post update
We're having some problems with our stats at the moment so believe us when we tell you it is half-time in our three 19:45 GMT kick-offs, and that Manchester City are 2-0 up.
GREAT SAVE!
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Ah Middlesbrough so close to taking the lead at Manchester United as Stewart Downing fires in a drive from 25 yards, always rising, and Sergio Romero does well to tip it over.
Post update
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
We might can this live and concentrate on the Phil news, but back in the footballing world Middlesbrough continue to impress as we drive towards half time.
HALF-TIME
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra at Anfield
"Bogdan has been excellent in the Liverpool goal, he has made three fantastic saves. Liverpool have been exciting going forward - a far cry from the weekend. But Bournemouth have had their chances."
Against all odds
I was trying to think of a witty and relevant way to break this news to you all, but I'm just going to put it out there:
Louis van Gaal must be thinking about making changes at half-time. There are players out there who won't want extra time. He will tell substitutes such as Juan Mata or Anthony Martial to go and attack Middlesbrough.
Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
Kelechi Iheancho has won plenty of admirers already in his short City career and the plaudits are likely to increase after his contribution to his side's second goal - first for exchanging passes with Wilfried Bony and Pablo Zabaleta and running clear, and then for looking up as he ran into the right-side of the area, choosing to square the ball to the unmarked Kevin de Bruyne, rather than going for goal himself, and giving the Belgian a simple finish.
HALF-TIME
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
So far so good for an unfamiliar-looking Liverpool side. Nathaniel Clyne's first goal for the Reds is the difference between the two Premier League sides at the break.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Jordon Ibe has quicker feet than Danny Zucko. The Liverpool winger dances into space on the right byeline, dinks over to the far post where the ball eventually finds Joao Carlos Teixeira. But he skews his left-foot shot into the side-netting.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter tears into a couple of meaty challenges, drawing anger from some of the home fans. Nothing wrong there, according to referee Mike Jones. Heading into two minutes of stoppage time...
Elsewhere in Europe
In the Copa del Rey, champions and La Liga heavyweights Barcelona failed to break down third division Villanovense in the first half of the first leg of their last 32 tie. The club from the town of Villanueva de la Serena have hit the woodwork. It is 0-0 at half-time.
In Serie A,Roma look set to replace Inter Milan at the top after taking a 2-0 lead at home to Udinese. Champions Juventus, in 12th, are struggling once more - they are 1-0 down and down to 10 men at Sassuolo.
HALF-TIME
Southampton 0-0 Aston Villa
Adam Williams
BBC Sport at St Mary's
Rudy Gestede almost breaks the deadlock before the interval as he wins a header at the far post from a corner.
Maarten Stekelenburg is able to parry away a tricky effort which bounced down just in front of him.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
Boro have come here to defend, be organised and frustrated Manchester United. They haven't shown much intent and you would expect that from a Championship side.
United are lacking zip and a threat up front. No-one is running in behind and that makes it easy to defend against.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
All gone a little quiet at Anfield. Apart from a few boozy strains of 'Liv-errrr-poooool, Liv-errr-pooool' from a couple of fellas on the Kop.
Oh, hang on. The away end becomes a little excited as Matt Ritchie ghosts in at the far post, but his header is easily caught by Adam Bogdan. Safe and sound from the Reds understudy keeper so far tonight.
GOAL - Man City 2-0 Crystal Palace
Kevin de Bruyne (44 mins)
PACopyright: PA
Well played Kelechi Iheanacho, as the youngster steams down the right, looks for Wilfried Bony and then delays - waiting instead to pick out Kevin de Bruyne arriving beyond the far post and the Belgian sweeps home left-footed. Game over?
Man City 1-0 Crystal Palace
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
There was a minute's applause at Etihad Stadium in the 35th minute to mark the death of season ticket holder and father of two, Chris Shaw, 35, who died from cancer on Saturday. City fans will do the same in Saturday's home league game against Norwich.
CLOSE!
Man City 1-0 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Bony has another chance, gathering a cross from the left and firing in a low shot but it's well saved by Wayne Hennessey.
GREAT SAVE!
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Joe Allen has a beard! Sensational scenes. Maybe that excess hair is slowing the previously youthful-looking Liverpool midfielder down though - he is a yard short of the pace as he concedes a free-kick on the left edge of the home penalty area.
Junior Stanislas sizes up his options, goes for goal and forces Reds keeper Adam Bogdan into another smart stop low to his right.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Roberto Firmino was bigged up by Jurgen Klopp before this match - and shows another glimpse why. Megs! The Brazilian dinks the ball between the legs of a Cherries defender, then sends a curling shot towards the top corner. But away keeper Adam Federici sees the danger coming and saves.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Yeah, yeah, I said that Manchester United are playing Bournemouth. My mistake!
Manchester United have been almost as poor, creating nothing so far.
CLOSE!
Southampton 0-0 Aston Villa
BBC Sport at St Mary's
First decent move of the game comes Aston Villa's way as Leandro Bacuna plays a neat one-two with Ashley Westwood on the edge of the Southampton area.
Bacuna fires a right-foot shot, but Maarten Stekelenburg palms it behind for a corner.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Indeed Kolo Toure is heading down the tunnel for an early bath. The injured defender is given a consolatory hug by Jurgen Klopp, and a warm round of applause by the Anfield crowd, as he limps off. Liverpool are briefly down to 10 men before Martin Skrtel scampers on.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
The first chance of the night falls for Middlesbrough as left-back George Friend picks up the pieces from a set-piece but his shot is very tame and straight at Sergio Romero in the United goal.
Put your foot through it!
Dortmund cruise into third round
Borussia Dortmund, second in the Bundesliga, thumped second division Paderborn 7-1 to reach the third round of the German Cup.
Paderborn, managed by former Germany international Stefen Effenberg, took the lead when Srdjan Lakic capitalised on a mistake by keeper Roman Burki.
But Dortmund recovered and two goals from Gonzalo Castro helped them on their way to a comfortable win.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Kolo Toure's night - I suspect - may be over. The Reds defender crumbles to the Anfield turf, clutching the back of his left leg, after passing the ball back to keeper Adam Bogdan. Martin Skrtel is sent down the touchline to limber up...
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
Jesse Lingard loses the ball and is then high and late as he lunges in to win the ball back. It's a nasty one and he's lucky perhaps not to see a card...
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
Boro boss Aitor Karanka will be the happier of the two managers so far. The back four are solid and midfield three are working very hard.
Post update
Southampton 0-0 Aston Villa
BBC Sport at St Mary's
A distinct lack of a killer final ball from both sides.
No better illustrated than when Jordan Amavi found some space down the Villa left, only to loose his balance and fall flat on his face much to the amusement of the home crowd.
If ever a game needed a goal.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
BBC Radio 5 live at Anfield
"Bournemouth have not given up the chase here. They are playing some nice football and playing with belief that they can pass the ball. Bogdan has made two really good saves."
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Now then - is this another chance for Bournemouth? Junior Stanislas, standing over a 25-yard free-kick, makes some hand gesture - presumably code for 'run to the near post'. Or something. But the only man who reads the Cherries forward's mind is Kolo Toure. The Liverpool captain heads clear the danger.
Man City 1-0 Crystal Palace
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
Wilfried Bony's first few touches tonight were greeted with a few groans when they went astray but this was a finish that should silence the doubters, for a while at least. Aleksandar Kolarov's corner was arching away from goal but the £28m Ivorian stepped in to meet it with a perfectly-timed stooping header.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
On 10 minutes the 10,000 Middlesbrough fans hold up their mobile phones in a light show, it's a staged demonstration in support of steel workers in the north east. Plenty of Manchester United fans join in.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Ashley Wilkinson: I'm going to enjoy the customary "Jurgen Klopp celebration" replays after every #LFC goal. How can you not like the man
David McNaught: Top goal, that. Incisive, creative, a bit audacious. Now Klopp, hook Allen.
Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
What sort of response can Bournemouth muster? A very good one actually. Junior Stanislas almost equalises for the visitors, his close-range header forcing Reds keeper Adam Bogdan into a smart save.
GOAL - Man City 1-0 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Bony (22 mins)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Bang! Pick that one out. Wilfried Bony, header from a corner, City lead.
Man City 0-0 Crystal Palace
Pablo Zabaleta and Yannick Bolasie bump heads and there's a bit of treatment needed - looks like they'll both be OK though. Bandages all round.
Southampton 0-0 Aston Villa
BBC Sport at St Mary's
Still goalless here, but no shortage of endeavour from Aston Villa who are working hard to keep Southampton at bay.
The travelling contingent of supporters are also giving them plenty of encouragement.
Post update
Man Citry 0-0 Crystal Palace
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
Shades of Sevilla last week here at the Etihad - Palace are looking dangerous down the wings and City are living a little dangerously when the ball comes into the middle. It was Jesus Navas who put off Yannick Bolasie with Palace's last chance - this time it is Eliaquim Mangala who throws himself at the ball to block Jordon Mutch's cross at the near post.
GOAL - Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth
Nathaniel Clyne (17 mins)
Nothing to worry about Liverpool fans. Especially when one of your defenders has the predatory instinct of a seasoned striker.
Divock Origi's pace causes all sorts of bother on the right flank, before Roberto Firmino's perfectly-weighted pass picks out the run of Joao Carlos Teixeira. Oh, wonderful! His cheeky backheel beats Adam Federici, defender Adam Smith clears - but only to Nathaniel Clyne who sweeps in the follow-up.
Cue manic, fist-pumping celebration from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.
GREAT SAVE!
Liverpool 0-0 Bournemouth
Where are Liverpool's goals going to come from? It's hard to say after the opening 15 minutes. Divock Origi has barely had a kick, although Roberto Firmino - who had that first-minute shot - is buzzing about. And then...
...the Brazilian is picked out by Jordan Ibe after peeling off to the 'D' of the away penalty box, fizzing a thunderous shot which needs to be tipped over by Cherries keeper Adam Federici.
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
BBC Radio 5 live at Old Trafford
It is an opportunity for Middlesbrough to win tonight. Imagine they win and the confidence that it would bring. Get a decent draw in the next round and they're in the semi-finals - one game away from Wembley.
KICK-OFF
Man Utd 0-0 Middlesbrough
We are under way at Old Trafford...
CLOSE!
Man City 0-0 Crystal Palace
Chance for Palace as a cross from Wilfried Zaha works its way through to Yannick Bolasie at the back post, he hesitates and cuts back inside and eventually Willy Caballero makes a good save, standing up well.
Liverpool 0-0 Bournemouth
Absolute Zero: None of starting 11 have scored this season and only 2 of them have ever scored for Liverpool - that says it all
CLOSE!
Man City 0-0 Crystal Palace
Fernando finds striker Kelechi Iheanacho on the edge of the box and the City youngster hammers a drive over the bar from 18 yards out. Bright start.
Liverpool 0-0 Bournemouth
Open game at Anfield. Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe pledged his side would make a fast start - and that's what they have done. The Cherries force the game's first corner after a quick break down the right through Matt Ritchie. However, the set-piece is headed wide by Simon Francis.
By Tom Rostance and Jonathan Jurejko
All times stated are UK
