Everton v Leicester City

Tim Howard has to save from Leonardo Ulloa. Crazy stuff.
Everton 2-3 Leicester
The free-kick from wide left goes across the penalty area and Ross Barkley gets a shot away. Kasper Schmeichel is down to his left to gather.
Everton 2-3 Leicester
Free-kick for Everton on the edge of the area.
Everton 2-3 Leicester
Chris Sutton
Former Chelsea & Norwich striker on Final Score
"This is all about the touch of Ross Barkley. He showed wonderful awareness to spot Kevin Mirallas.
"But Kasper Schmeichel will be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post".
Everton 2-3 Leicester
We've got four minutes of injury time. Leicester clinging on...
Everton 2-3 Leicester
Leicester are going to be defending for their lives now.
Ross Barkley feeds Kevin Mirallas down the left channel. He thumps an angled effort past Kasper Schmeichel.
GOAL - Everton 2-3 Leicester
Kevin Mirallas
Everton 1-3 Leicester
Hmmm. A minor blemish on an otherwise perfect pair of winter-kissed cheeks for Leicester here.
Jamie Vardy goes off holding his hamstring - he doesn't look too concerned and was able to jog. Leonardo Ulloa comes on.
Everton 1-3 Leicester
Shinji Okazaki is off again, and again released by Jamie Vardy. He cuts back in but stumbles. Classic counter-attacking.
Everton 1-3 Leicester
Romelu Lukaku fires a free-kick high and wide.
Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez is going off for Ritchie de Laet.
Everton 1-3 Leicester
Remarkable. ONE THOUSAND TO ONE.
Everton 1-3 Leicester
"We're top of the league. We're top of the league. We're Leicester City, we're top of the league."
The Foxes fans are having a sing-song.
Everton 1-3 Leicester
Ross Barkley, looking to get Everton back into it, sees a shot deflected wide
Everton 1-3 Leicester
A few substitutions.
Nathan Dyer replaces Marc Albrighton for Leicester.
For Everton, it's Arouna Kone and Gerard Deulofeu off - Kevin Mirallas and Aaron Lennon on.
Everton 1-3 Leicester
It was Marc Albrighton who charged down an Everton clearance that saw the ball fall to Jamie Vardy, who squared it for Shinji Olazaki to fire in. Committed stuff from the Foxes.
Everton 1-3 Leicester
This bubble is not for bursting folks, not just yet.
Leicester harry Everton to win it back, Jamie Vardy gets down the left of the Everton area and squares it for Shinji Okazaki, who hits it left-footed into the bottom corner.
GOAL - Everton 1-3 Leicester
Shinji Okazaki
'I don't understand why Tim Howard has not been sent off'
Everton 1-2 Leicester
Danny Mills
Former Man City defender, Final Score
"I don't understand why Tim Howard has not been sent off. It's a clear goalscoring opportunity that he has prevented. There is massive inconsistency from referees."
Everton 1-2 Leicester
Chris Sutton
Former Chelsea & Norwich striker on Final Score
"Tim Howard should be sent off for me. Maybe the referee thought Jamie Vardy's touch took him too far away from goal?
"Both Riyad Mahrez and Vardy are so full of confidence. Great composure from Mahrez to score his second penalty of the day."
Everton 1-2 Leicester
These two just cannot stop being brilliant, can they?
Riyad Mahrez slipped in Jamie Vardy, who took one touch to take it around Tim Howard, who clips the striker with his hand. Howard gets booked.
Mahrez puts the penalty in the opposite corner to his first one.
GOAL - Everton 1-2 Leicester
Riyad Mahrez (pen)
PENALTY
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Tim Howard brings down Jamie Vardy. Leicester penalty.
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Vardy gets another wallop in the middle of the park, this time from Gareth Barry. The Leicester man just gets straight back up. His reputation continues to swell.
YELLOW CARD
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Ramiro Funes Mori is in the book for a tackle on Jamie Vardy just before that chance.
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Leighton Baines has put in a goal saving tackle to deny Leicester. Christian Fuchs is away on the left and rolls it across. Baines gets to the ball just ahead of Shinji Okazaki.
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Up until that effort, Everton had done a really good job of keeping Vardy quiet.
The Leicester striker had only touched the ball in the Everton area once before that chance.
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Leicester now have a really patient build-up. Riyad Mahrez and Andy King combine well, but it comes to nothing.
And then Jamie Vardy has John Stones back-pedalling and has his first sight of goal of the afternoon, but slides his effort wide of the far post.
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Christian Fuchs once again has Gerard Deulofeu marching towards him, feet dancing over and around the ball like a fairground waltzer.
This time Fuchs is equal to it. Plenty of Everton possession now.
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Gerard Deulofeu has the beating of Leicester full-back Christian Fuchs, but Wes Morgan scampers over to cut out the cross.
The corner comes in and Everton want a penalty for a handball by Fuchs. His hand is by his side - no chance.
Everton 1-1 Leicester
And here's Coleman again, this time showing off his defensive attributes by stopping Marc Albrighton in his tracks. Andy King does get a shot away at the Everton goal, but it's tame and wide.
Post update
Kasper Schmeichel needs to be awake to touch over a Seamus Coleman cross from the right. He'll tell you it was an effort on goal. He'd be lying.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Leicester
I was about to start singing the praises of Gerard Deulofeu, as he's such a livewire. But just as I started to type, he lets a pass slip under his foot. He screams in frustration.
KICK-OFF
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Hopefully another fun-filled 45 minutes in front of us. Everton with the kick-off.
HT - Everton 1-1 Leicester
Told you Amanda Holden was at Goodison Park (no Roy Hodgson in this picture unfortunately).
Apparently she's a big Toffee. Perhaps I should have known this, but I could barely tell you what she's famous for.
HT - Everton 1-1 Leicester
I'm just having another look back at the Everton goal. There are some really key contributions. Arouna Kone and Romelu Lukaku both keep Gerard Deulofeu's deflected cross alive. And Tom Cleverley slips in Ross Barkley, whose fade back on to his right foot puts Marcin Wasilewski out of the picture.
And then Lukaku is on hand yo mop it all up - like a Boxing Day reveler with a big piece of bread and a plate of turkey gravy.
HT - Everton 1-1 Leicester
A draw would still be pretty decent here for Leicester.
The only way they could be knocked off the top before Christmas is if Arsenal beat Man City on Monday night.
HALF-TIME
Everton 1-1 Leicester
More of the same in the second half please. Proper game is this.
Everton 1-1 Leicester
It's a tackle from Gareth Barry that has left Mahrez stranded. He's holding his left knee and the physio is crouched over him. And up he gets. He looks fine. I told you he's got magic in him.
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Arouna Kone gets into a good position on the right corner of the Leicester area. He tries a simple pass to Romelu Lukaku, but messes it up. There are a few Evertonian groans around Goodison.
Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez is down.
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Riyad Marhez is looking to wave his wand and his throughball into the area looks good enough to eat - until it finds an Everton defender.
Everton 1-1 Leicester
A Leicester corner comes agonisingly close to the head of Marcin Wasilewski. It actually ends up flicking off John Stones, but the ref misses it. Goal-kick.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Leicester
And here's a look at how that Everton goal came about. It started with Tim Howard and ended up in the Leicester net (although it was given away briefly in the process).
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Interesting look at the average positions of the two sides.
Look how wide and spread out Everton have been.
Leicester meanwhile - compact and solid.
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Leighton Baines sends in a corner and Romelu Lukaku beats Kasper Schmeichel to the punch, literally. But the Leicester keeper's presence is enough to make sure the header is off target.
'Everton deserve the 1-1 scoreline'
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Danny Mills
Former Man City defender, Final Score
"I think Everton deserve the 1-1 scoreline. And think... Lukaku now has a chance of passing Vardy's record!"
Everton 1-1 Leicester
I didn't even have time to tell you Riyad Mahrez has now reached 12 Premier League goals (although now I just have).
Lukaku, meanwhile, has scored in seven consecutive games - he's chasing that Jamie Vardy record with gusto.
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Chris Sutton
Former Chelsea striker on Final Score
"Romelu Lukaku was in the right place at the right time. Kasper Schmeichel made a terrific save from Ross Barkley's first shot, and when the rebound came to him Lukaku's finish was instinctive.
"Everton are superbly expansive going forward but that can be a weakness - Leicester look capable of exploiting them on the break."
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Boy oh boy. Great game this.
Ross Barkley dances all over the Leicester defence in the area but Kasper Schmeichel saves his first shot.
Barkley tries again - off the line by Andy King.
It falls to Romelu Lukaku, who finds the far corner with his left foot.
GOAL - Everton 1-1 Leicester
Romelu Lukaku
'Mahrez is full of confidence'
Everton 0-1 Leicester
Danny Mills
Former Man City defender, Final Score
"Mahrez is full of confidence. He took his time and slotted that penalty right into the corner. No question too - that was a penalty."
Everton 0-1 Leicester
Chris Sutton
Former Chelsea striker on Final Score
"You can tell by the players' reaction it was definitely a penalty. Riyad Mahrez just stood up the keeper and slotted it in the corner."
Everton 0-1 Leicester
Ramiro Funes Mori had an arm all over the back of Shinji Okazaki as the Japanese burst into the area. Referee John Moss says penalty.
Riyah Mahrez strokes the spot-kick superbly into the bottom-left corner. Tim Howard was close, but not close enough.
GOAL - Everton 0-1 Leicester
Riyad Mahrez (Pen)
PENALTY
Everton 0-0 Leicester
It's for Leicester.
Everton 0-0 Leicester
Best chance of the game and it's fallen to Ross Barkley.
Romelu Lukaku crosses from the right and Barkley has loads of space in the Leicester penalty area. He goes for a first-time half-volley and gets it all wrong.
Everton 0-0 Leicester
Jamie Vardy is fortunate to not go in the book here (and notch up enough yellow cards to receive a suspension).
He flies in on Seamus Coleman and catches him a little bit up the leg. Just a talking to though.
Everton 0-0 Leicester
Marcin Wasilewski almost has Leicester in trouble as he pokes the ball to Arouna Kone on the edge of the area. But man-beast Wes Morgan is on hand to save the day.
Everton 0-0 Leicester
The persistent rain is giving it a bit more zip as well. If we can get a few more chances I'll be a very happy man.
Everton 0-0 Leicester
Some of the challenges so far have been meaty, but in a good meaty way. Fair but firm. It's setting the tone nicely.
Everton 0-0 Leicester
Gerard Deulofeu goes to pull the trigger 20 yards out, but Marc Albrighton is tracking back brilliantly to nick it off the Everton man's toes.
Post update
Eh up, Roy Hodgson is in the crowd. And who's that next to him? It's only Amanda Holden.
I have no idea why. Not the most natural pairing you'd say. But then again, two words: Les Dennis.
Everton 0-0 Leicester
Time out as Leicester's Christian Fuchs receives treatment after a tackle from Romelu Lukaku.
Everton 0-0 Leicester
Everton are continuously looking for Gerard Deulofeu down the right, as you can see below.
Everton 0-0 Leicester
If there was ever any doubt that Jamie Vardy is not short of confidence, he spins past Gareth Barry in the middle of the park, leaving the Everton man as static as a snowman. Vardy can't find a killer throughball though.
Everton 0-0 Leicester
Lots of lovely, open, green space at Goodison Park. Gerard Deulofeu is finding plenty of it down the Everton right so far...
Everton 0-0 Leicester
Riyah Mahrez gets into space down the left and sends in a cross that Ramiro Funes Mori nods behind. Leicester continue the pressure with a low Marc Albrighton cross that Shinji Okazaki drills wide.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Leicester
Marcin Wasilewski has been drafted in to replace injured Leicester defender Robert Huth. Needless to say, this was not a popular decision among the live text commentary community.
Everton 0-0 Leicester
N'Golo Kante gives it away for Leicester and Gerard Deulofeu puts in a low, tasty cross. Marcin Wasilewski does well to send it behind.
Everton 0-0 Leicester
Plenty of energy and competitiveness in the middle of the park. Ross Barkley is buzzing around like a Christmas elf. No rhythm yet though.
Everton 0-0 Leicester
I have a feeling this is going to be frantic, frenetic and fun (although I may have just put the kibosh on that).
Leicester have to do a bit of defensive scrambling to keep out a long ball, with the play already going back to front pretty quickly a few times.
KICK-OFF
Everton 0-0 Leicester
Can Leicester be top at Christmas?
Can Everton end a run of three consecutive draws?
We're about to find out as the Foxes get us under way.
In the words of Arouna Kone...
Everton v Leicester (15:00 GMT)
...iiiiit's.....
Everton v Leicester (15:00 GMT)
The Z-Cars theme is playing, which can mean only one thing...
Lukaku wrestles an Everton great
Everton v Leicester (15:00 GMT)
Shay Given
Stoke keeper on Football Focus
"If Romelu Lukaku's been wrestling with Duncan Ferguson as he says... that will really help him I can tell you... I was with Duncan at Newcastle. He is a really strong man.
"He'll be learning from the best. Ferguson's an Everton great and will have spoken to him and told him what he needs to do to be a success there."
'Pearson deserves credit'
Everton v Leicester (15:00 GMT)
Gary Bowyer
Former Blackburn manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"Leicester have been massively impressive. Nigel Pearson deserves a lot of credit. He recruited a lot of the squad.
"The exciting thing is a lot of players are from the Championship and they’ve got better and better. Riyad Mahrez was bought for about £400,000 when they were in the Championship and he’s maybe the best player in the Premier League at the moment."
A day of milestones for Everton
Everton v Leicester (15:00 GMT)
'Lukaku is a beast'
Everton v Leicester (15:00 GMT)
Jermaine Jenas
Ex-Spurs & England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"Romelu Lukaku is a beast. Every time I listen to him, I’m always impressed. He seems very focused on becoming a great player.
"Everton have been clinical this year and he’s at the forefront. He missed chances last Saturday, but they weren’t easy chances. He was getting into positions and getting the chances."
My oh Mahrez
Everton v Leicester City (15:00 GMT)
Vardy this, Vardy that. What about this fella? Top notch.
'Will injuries derail Leicester?'
Everton v Leicester (15:00 GMT)
Jermaine Jenas
Ex-Spurs & England midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"At some point during these next two or three months, Leicester will pick up injuries here and there. Are they strong enough to sustain it? The next two or three months are pivotal.
"They’ve been brilliant so far. But they’ve had few injuries compared to other teams in the league.
"This will be a brilliant game but I think Everton will win it."
Leicester have lost Danny Drinkwater and Robert Huth to injury for this one...
Predict the unpredictable
Everton v Leicester (15:00 GMT)
BBC Sport's prediction overlord Mark Lawrenson reckons this game is going to be a 1-1 draw.
There is a league table for how fans of each club are doing prediction-wise this season. Leicester are also top of this one - what do they put in the water in the East Midlands? But don't rest on your laurels Foxes fans, get predicting.
'Lukaku is so strong with such physique'
Everton v Leicester (15:00 GMT)
Trevor Sinclair
Former England winger on Football Focus
"Romelu Lukaku seems like a really nice lad - I'm not sure he's a natural at being edgy or nasty. But a striker needs that edge, and his link-up play has been different class. He didn't have that in his game last season. He is so strong with such physique, and this year he looks a miles better player.
"But I'd still rate Luke Vardy above him, because of his pace. If a defence haven't got pace then you just can't match him."
Whatever Vardy can do...
Everton v Leicester City (15:00 GMT)
Romelu Lukaku is on a little run of his own, having scored in six consecutive games. It's not quite show-off Jamie Vardy's 11-match run, but he's giving it a good go.
Everton v Leicester (15:00 GMT)
Guy Mowbray
BBC Match of the Day commentator at Goodison Park
"First Garry Monk, then Jose Mourinho - but we can relax about Roberto Martinez being safe enough to beat the Leicester curse of the last fortnight.
"Just beating them will be a big enough challenge, with the Foxes guaranteed to be top at Christmas with yet another win. Last year they were bah-humbug bottom.
"For the first time this season they'll have a changed central defensive duo - not ideal when facing Romelu Lukaku, the only man stopping the table-toppers from also having the top two scorers in the Premier League in their team."
Everton v Leicester (15:00 GMT)
Then again, if you were a Leicester fan and turned up to see this at Goodison today, you might think you were dreaming.
Leicester team news
Everton v Leicester (15:00 GMT)
Claudio Ranieri makes three changes. Robert Huth and Danny Drinkwater have hamstring problems, so Marcin Wasilewski and Andy King come in. And up front Shinji Okazaki replaces Leonardo Ulloa.
