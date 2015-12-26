Reaction: Newcastle 0-1 Everton

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Newcastle boss Steve McClaren to Match of the Day: "The last header of the game. I’m more disappointed for that set of players because they gave everything. You talk about 100% – they gave that.

"They didn’t deserve to lose. It's a cruel way to do it. All we can do is pick ourselves up. The crowd were magnificent and appreciated that the players gave everything.

"I thought there was some great defending and Robbie Elliot was great in goal. Some of our attacking play second half - if we’d have scored first we’d probably have won.

"They’re down. They gave so much. That has to be appreciated. I told them I see a team in there. We’ll win games and get lucky sometimes. If we carry on like that we’ll have a stronger second half."