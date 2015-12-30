Sunderland v Liverpool

Right that's Premier League football in 2015 over with. It has been one heck of an unpredictable end to the year, setting things up nicely for the start of 2016. That (in Premier League football terms) begins on Saturday.
Have a Happy New Year and see you on the other side!
Get involved
Will Sunderland survive?
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
BBCCopyright: BBC
The table makes for pleasant reading for Liverpool fans, not so much for Sunderland supporters.
Will they stay up? A tough, tough ask.
Liverpool for the title?
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
.Copyright: .
Are Liverpool title contenders? Jurgen Klopp stopped short of saying they are but the Reds are level on points with Manchester United who, for much of the season, have been tipped as challengers...
Manager reaction
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
A bit more from Big Sam: "Some encouragement, seeing the lads battling and fighting for themselves and trying to get a win or at least a point but a bit of misfortune just after half-time took it away from us.
"I thought the lads tried their best and you can't ask for more than that.
"We need to try and strengthen the squad. That work has already started but it is very, very difficult. Hopefully we will be successful sooner rather than later in January."
Manager reaction
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was the luckiest touch of Adam Lallana, straight to Christian Benteke's path. He hit it into the floor and it took a bounce over Vito Mannone's legs. A couple of slices of luck but when you are down and out things go against you."
Manager reaction
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Sport: "Three points, really hard work. This time of the year is really intense, the players have to fight really hard with games every few days.
"It is not the best we can do, we know this, but we had to fight. We knew about Sunderland's situation. Everyone wants to end the year positively, we can and Sunderland can't but we take these points, go home, sleep two times and onto the next game.
"Football is a lot of things. You have to develop your style but at the end you need results. It is a good day."
Get involved
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A good end to a good year for Simon Mignolet statistically. Sixteen clean sheets in 2015, although he won't have had many easier games than this one.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"Liverpool were the better side across the 90 minutes and had glorious chances to finish the game.
"For Sunderland, the confidence and belief went after conceding just 22 seconds into the second half and they never really threatened the Liverpool goal after that."
FULL-TIME
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Drama at the end, but Liverpool hold on to take victory. A happy end to 2015 for Liverpool, who move level on points with sixth-place Manchester United.
For Sunderland, it is a fifth straight defeat. A miserable end to a miserable first half of the season.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Just over the head of Vito Mannone!
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
A late, late corner for Sunderland and one of the greatest sights in football ensues. The keeper is up!
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Kolo Toure with what may be his only touch of the game, smacks the ball out of play.
Still, play goes on...
SUBSTITUTION
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp doesn't want to give Sunderland the chance to get back into this. He brings on Kolo Toure for Roberto Firmino, who is in no rush to go off.
What a miss
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Christian Benteke is through on goal, surely 2-0?
He's played through just inside his own half and races towards goal, he just has the keeper to beat...shoots straight at him. Terrible miss.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
This is depressing stuff from Sunderland, they look a beaten team. There's no urgency or desire to get back into this game.
Four minutes of stoppage time but plenty of Sunderland fans have had enough and have made for the exit.
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
This should have been game, set and match.
Jordon Ibe has all the time in the world as he receives the ball inside the area from Roberto Firmini. Ibe works some space for himself but shoots over from eight yards.
Should have got it on target at least.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Ooof. A nasty challenge by Jeremain Lens on Mamadou Sakho. The Liverpool defender is down on the ground and it is a nervy moment for the visitors. Sakho has been great tonight but eventually he is up and good to continue.
SUBSTITUTION
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp makes a change as Philippe Coutinho is replaced by Jordon Ibe for the final few minutes of the game.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Lee Cattermole appears to just give up as Adam Lallana breezes past him down the right. He cuts the ball back for Roberto Firmino, but his drive is blocked.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Into the final 10 minutes. The home fans have found their voice and are roaring Sunderland to attack.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"Sunderland have to go for it. They have to throw caution to the wind and get the ball forward, even if it means going direct."
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
What kind of clearance is this?
Roberto Firmino swings wildly at a corner and succeeds only in hitting the ball high into the air inside the Liverpool area. The ball falls at the feet of Duncan Watmore who shoots, but his effort is blocked.
A let-off for Liverpool. They need a second.
YELLOW CARD
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Good work from Billy Jones, playing in an unfamiliar position, as he halts the run of Philippe Coutinho. Sunderland then break forward through the determined Duncan Watmore, prompting cheers from the crowd as he powers forward until Alberto Moreno goes in too heavy on him. Yellow card for the Liverpool man.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"Liverpool playing with freedom now, much more confidence and they can try things in the final third.
"Sunderland have not really offered anything and Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has not had a save to make in the second half.
"Sunderland need to bring in a decent centre forward. It is about risk and reward. The financial reward at the end of the season is enormous.
SUBSTITUTION
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
The last thing you need when you are struggling near the bottom of the table is a sizeable injury list, and Sam Allardyce loses a second player to an injury as Sebastian Coates has to go off and is replaced by DeAndre Yedlin.
Billy Jones looks to have gone into the middle of the defence, with Yedlin playing at full-back. It is a right patchwork defence now for Sunderland now, with a full-back having to play at centre-back.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho hasn't got his shooting boots on today as he sends a dipping effort from the edge of the area straight at Vito Mannone.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
I have colleagues at BBC Sport towers who get particularly infuriated by corners that don't beat the first man. I hope they were not watching this game just now after a terrible one from Sunderland.
Luckily for the Black Cats, I didn't catch who took it. Blushes spared.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Sam Allardyce has managed to finish his cup of tea, that's good. He decides it is time to make his second change of the game and on comes Jeremain Lens for Adam Johnson.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
You feel Liverpool could do with a second to truly feel comfortable.
They have the chance to get that when Christian Benteke picks out Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian's first shot is blocked by Lee Cattermole before he launches the ball over at the second attempt.
SUBSTITUTION
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Jordan Henderson received a bit of treatment towards the end of the first half and it seems whatever issue he has is too much for him to continue. He is replaced by Lucas.
YELLOW CARD
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Emre Can brings down Fabio Borini midway inside the Liverpool half. As the referee is giving him a talking to and brandishing a yellow card, Jermain Defoe tries to sneak the ball forward a few yards. It makes no difference, as the free-kick is cleared.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Sunderland, to their credit, respond by forcing Simon Mignolet into a save.
Fabio Borini, who said before the game that he was desperate to score against his former side, shows great determination to pick his way between a couple of defenders before shooting straight at the Liverpool keeper.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Sam Allardyce's half-time tea will have been spluttered all over the floor after that start to the second half.
Sunderland have been slow out of the blocks in recent games, and have been punished as a result. They managed to keep it together at the start of the first half, but that sluggishness raised its head there. Poor.
Key will be how they respond. Whatever plan Allardyce had in place, that's gone now.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
BBC Newcastle's Sunderland summariser Gary Bennett: "We talked about the first half and starting the game correctly, well you've got to do the same in the second half. Somehow, Benteke's got behind Coates and Brown. Big Sam will be fuming."
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"Livepool won the ball on the edge of the centre circle. Christian Benteke inside the area tucks it away.
"That is a manager's nightmare. A lapse in concentration, giving the ball away and it was sloppy defending allowing an easy finish.
"The most worrying thing is how full-back Patrick van Aanholt threw his hands up in the area and started looking at his centre-backs. Maybe some disharmony in the Sunderland defence."
Benteke takes advantage of napping defence
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Crikey! Loads of people were still finishing off their half-time pies as Liverpool take the lead!
Liverpool slice through a sleepy Sunderland side, as Nathaniel Clyne's low ball is flicked through the defence by Adam Lallana and Christian Benteke finishes low from seven yards.
GOAL - Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Christian Benteke
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
KICK-OFF
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Liverpool get the second half under way.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Sunderland skipper Lee Cattermole holds an impromptu teamtalk in the tunnel, forcing a couple of Liverpool players to squeeze through to get back onto the pitch. A tad awkward.
Second half under way shortly.
Plenty of pressing, not enough attacking
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
OptaCopyright: Opta
Lots of Liverpool possession, but not enough cutting edge in front of goal. Christian Benteke has been largely anonymous.
Meanwhile, over in Spain, this chap has just scored for Barcelona...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
If you want to read about some goals, head on over here.
Get involved #bbcfootball
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"There have been some good have chances but Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone has made a couple of great saves.
"Sunderland have battled better but they need to get higher up the pitch. Liverpool need composure and quality in the final third."
HALF-TIME
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
The whistle goes, with neither side able to find the breakthrough.
Vito Mannone produced the save of the game, maybe even of the season, to deny Roberto Firmino, otherwise, a largely forgettable 45 minutes of football.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Liverpool played the better football but Sunderland are trying to make it into a scrap. That is exactly what manager Sam Allardyce would want. Players who fight and scratch so they don't lose."
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Two minutes of time added on and I am surprised this half is set to end goalless.
How much will Liverpool rue some wasteful finishing?
Get involved
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Sunderland survive after some shocking defending.
Roberto Firmino plays a low corner into the area and no-one picks up Jordan Henderson's run. Fortunately for the Black Cats, the Liverpool midfielder's shot is blocked.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
...Liverpool have lined up pretty much a 10-man wall but they needn't have bothered as Adam Johnson launches the ball over the bar. Terrible.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Good chance for Sunderland now as Mamadou Sakho produces some amateurish defending, taking the legs of Jermain Defoe just outside the area.
Free-kick for Sunderland...
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
reuCopyright: reu
"Sunderland are growing in confidence a touch. The introduction of Duncan Watmore has given them a lift, he gives them energy and he will chase lost causes. It pushes Sunderland up the pitch."
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
This game may be goalless, but it has not been without chances and Roberto Firmino has another one as he is left unmarked to meet a cross eight yards out. He heads powerfully towards goal, but too close to Vito Mannone.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Duncan Watmore's introduction has suddenly injected some life into Sunderland.
They have a great chance as Patrick van Aanholt picks out Fabio Borini inside the area, he turns Dejan Lovren far too easily before shooting just wide of the far post.
Sunderland fans want more Watmore
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Great determination from Duncan Watmore.
He is straight into the thick of things, racing down the right flank with the ball. He is tackled, but then chases Nathaniel Clyne halfway round the pitch before getting a tackle of his own in.
Huge cheers from the home crowd. They love that kind of commitment.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"Jack Rodwell has some kind of injury. With Duncan Watmore coming on, it is interesting where he will play. He has a strange running style but is quick and direct.
"Sunderland will be looking at someone like Andy Carroll in the transfer window so that Jermain Defoe can run off them.
"You can see the success two strikers up front have had this season with Leicester and Watford."
SUBSTITUTION
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Big Sam doesn't need this. Sunderland are forced into an early change as Jack Rodwell picks up an injury. He is replaced by Duncan Watmore, who has scored three goals this season.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Oh what a goal this would have been!
Once again, Liverpool shoot from distance, Roberto Firmino producing some fancy footwork 25 yards from goal before firing towards the far corner. It is in all the way until the outstretched fingers of Vito Mannone push the ball onto the post.
Great save.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Look at this, the Liverpool players are literally lining up in the Sunderland half. Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet may as well put his feet up for now.
Look at Jermain Defoe (18) too. He is playing high up the pitch and Sunderland's tactic is clear - pump the ball long and hope Defoe can create something from nothing.
OptaCopyright: Opta
YELLOW CARD
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
PACopyright: PA
Vito Mannone wants to take a free-kick quickly but Christian Benteke doesn't want him to.
His attempt to block the Sunderland keeper results in the Liverpool striker picking up the first booking of the game.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
BBC Newcastle's Sunderland summariser Gary Bennett: "The key for Sunderland is the service into Defoe. He's not going to win many headers in the air. He will need the ball down the sides or into feet."
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
PACopyright: PA
Chance at the other end as Philippe Coutinho bends a free-kick over the wall, over the bar and onto the roof of the net.
Some Liverpool fans are caught out, with their viewing angle in the away end making it look like it had gone in, and celebrate prematurely. The Sunderland fans take great pleasure in correcting them.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"That is what Jermain Defoe can do, something out of nothing. He turned and ran at the defence, forcing Simon Mignolet into a save."
GREAT SAVE!
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
It has been all Liverpool but Sunderland go closest to opening the scoring with their first shot on target.
Jermain Defoe does it all himself, receiving a pass with his back to goal before scampering along the edge of the area before driving an effort towards the top corner, forcing Simon Mignolet to palm over.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Liverpool appear to be trying to overcome a packed Sunderland defence by shooting from distance.
Nathaniel Clyne hit a good effort earlier and Philippe Coutinho is not far off now, firing just wide from 30 yards or so.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Liverpool are pushing really high in the opening stages of this match. Is that the infamous gegenpressing style of play in action?
Roberto Firmino (11) is almost playing as a partner to striker Christian Benteke (9) for Liverpool.
OptaCopyright: Opta
Decisions, decisions
Plenty of live football for you to get your teeth into tonight, if you fancy some Scottish Premiership football then head here or if you are after something with a bit more of a European flavour to it, then Barcelona v Real Betis is here.
Oh dear!
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
How nervous does the Sunderland defence look!?
Sebastian Coates produces some shocking defending as he passes straight to Philippe Coutinho, who charges forward before feeding a pass to Roberto Firmino, in space and inside the area but he fluffs his control, knocking the ball onto his knee with his left foot and out of play.
I'm not sure whose face is redder after that, Coates or Firmino's.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Cracking start to this game as Liverpool attack again.
This time, Nathaniel Clyne lets fly with an effort from 35 yards. Well struck, but straight at Vito Mannone.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Sunderland have started brightly. You would expect that with Sam Allardyce telling them to get at Liverpool. The Reds backline is a little suspect and the home fans will back the players for the first 10 minutes. Then we will have to wait and see.
"Sunderland need something, a few long balls over the top for Jermain Defoe maybe? Just show some fighting spirit."
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Good from Sunderland as they respond to that Liverpool attack with one of their own. Jermain Defoe almost skips past Mamadou Sakho just inside the aera but is crowded out before he can shoot.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Sunderland have conceded early doors in their last few games and already they look nervous as Liverpool attack.
Alberto Moreno swings in a cross from the left, which Wes Brown heads down tamely inside his own area. Adam Lallana picks up the loose ball but can't squeeze through the congested defence.
KICK-OFF
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Sunderland get things up and running at the Stadium of Light.
What does the final Premier League game of 2015 have in store for us?
Post update
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
There's a minutes silence before kick-off as Sunderland remember those connected with the club who passed away in 2015.
Get ready for goals
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
LINE-UPS
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Five minutes until kick-off. The teams are in the tunnel, so here's a reminder of the line-ups.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Damien Davis: 5 words for Tottenham Hotspur: Going To Win The League
Kingsmann81: "Chelsea full of poisonous snakes"
Elliot: Five words to sum up Aston Villa this year..."can I have a refund?"
Sum up how 2015 has been for your team in five words. Tweet your team, and your five words to #bbcfootball.
Clean sheet king
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Interesting stat.
Reading what Big Sam says, it seems Sunderland aren't planning to be too adventurous tonight so a good chance for Simon Mignolet to keep a 16th clean sheet of the year. Who'd have thought it?
'We have to get in Liverpool's face'
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Quote Message: We have to show a bit more fight and a bit more willingness to get in the face of Liverpool. If we close them down and show a bit of grit and determination we can nullify the talent they have on the front line. Hopefully then we can get the chance to score a goal. Today is more about not conceding any goal, never mind early goals. from Sam Allardyce Sunderland boss
We have to show a bit more fight and a bit more willingness to get in the face of Liverpool. If we close them down and show a bit of grit and determination we can nullify the talent they have on the front line. Hopefully then we can get the chance to score a goal. Today is more about not conceding any goal, never mind early goals.
Post update
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
So Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must fight for second balls tonight? Let's hope those second balls are not beach balls after what happened in 2009...
That defeat six years ago, when Darren Bent's shot deflected off a beach ball to seal a 1-0 win, was one of only three victories Sunderland have managed in their 28 Premier League matches against Liverpool.
Klopp wants late Christmas present
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Quote Message: It is clear what we have to do today. This is a game to be compact, be ready to fight for second balls and when you have space and momentum you play football but always with a clear direction. I didn't get too much for Christmas so if I can have a win it will be nice. from Jurgen Klopp Liverpool boss
It is clear what we have to do today. This is a game to be compact, be ready to fight for second balls and when you have space and momentum you play football but always with a clear direction. I didn't get too much for Christmas so if I can have a win it will be nice.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
ASLEM: 5 word to sum up 2015 is LVG PHILOSOPHY BORING PAINFUL TO WATCH
Rezaa Sait: Five words to sum up Arsenal, Entertaining, surprising, inconsistent, defensively unstable
Sum up how 2015 has been for your team in five words. Tweet your team, and your five words to #bbcfootball.
Post update
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Jurgen Klopp is stood in the middle of the pitch, arms folded, and silently watching his players go through their pre-match warm-ups. The significant thing to take from that sight, though, is that his fine head of hair is completely unruffled.
Why's that good news? Because wind is bad for gegenpressing. No hair movement, no wind.
Just the possibility of long ball football to deal with now...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Fred Kelly: Champions! Summer. Crash, bang, wallop. #chelsea
Dan Rousseau: MCFC, stupid bloody injury prone hamstrings
Sum up how 2015 has been for your team in five words. Tweet your team, and your five words to #bbcfootball.
'Tough times for Sunderland'
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"For Sam Allardyce, it is very difficult. He has been talking about Sunderland being solid and keeping clean sheets but they haven't done that. They are starting to get cut adrift at the bottom. If they don't pick up anything today, it's going to be difficult for them."
'Where are Liverpool's aspirations?'
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"For Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they need to start getting results. He has got the fans on his side and the players have bought into his philosophy, but they need to win games.
"This is a great opportunity for them, they will join Manchester United on 30 points if they win.
"Where are Liverpool's aspirations? The top four is very congested, but they have to crack on in the second half of the season."
Liverpool's lucky kit
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Liverpool are in their third kit for tonight's game. If I remember correctly, it's a kit they have done pretty well in this season, beating both Stoke and Southampton in the all back ensemble. A good sign for tonight?
Get involved #bbcfootball
Sum up your team's 2015 in five words
Mark McMahon: 5 words to sum up 2015... Struggling Sunderland, as per usual.
MashTheButton: Liverpool - Disappointing, Boring, Ridiculous, Refreshed, Promising.
Matt Foster: Awesome brilliant amazing fantastic outstanding Leicester City.
Post update
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Good response from Carra to be fair.
'Carra you turkey!'
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Has El-Hadji Diouf got out of the wrong side of the bed this week?
The former Liverpool forward has hit out at Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher in a recent interview.
He called Gerrard an "egotist", but his remark about Carragher was particularly cutting, calling him "a turkey".
Nothing more to say about that really, so here's a picture of Martin Skrtel wearing a turkey hat instead...
Quote Message: The wind can be quite extreme in England. We are not familiar with that in Germany and you have to keep things simple. I have to adapt my style of football as a result as well. from Jurgen Klopp Liverpool boss
The wind can be quite extreme in England. We are not familiar with that in Germany and you have to keep things simple. I have to adapt my style of football as a result as well.
Gegenpressing's kryptonite
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Hands up who wasn't excited about the prospect of seeing some gegenpressing football in the Premier League when Jurgen Klopp was appointed?
The prospect of a high-pressing team chasing down players like a pack of wolves certainly was exciting, and we've seen it occasionally - Liverpool's win at Manchester City comes to mind.
But the system has its Kryptonite, which comes in the form of long ball football and, apparently, the wind.
That doesn't bode well for some gegenpressing at Sunderland tonight...
Jurgen's got the winter blues
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Usually around this time of year, Jurgen Klopp is probably more accustomed to being sat in front of a log fire, hugging a steaming glass of Gluehwein and enjoying the benefits of managing in a country with a winter break.
Instead, he is up in the North East, about to step out into temperatures just a few degrees above freezing, while a storm once again batters the country.
Since Klopp arrived, Liverpool have been consistently inconsistent, and a reason for that, according to the German, is the weather.
Moaning about the weather Jurgen? Seems like you are settling into life in England just nicely....
Live Reporting
By Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Right that's Premier League football in 2015 over with. It has been one heck of an unpredictable end to the year, setting things up nicely for the start of 2016. That (in Premier League football terms) begins on Saturday.
Have a Happy New Year and see you on the other side!
Get involved
Will Sunderland survive?
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
The table makes for pleasant reading for Liverpool fans, not so much for Sunderland supporters.
Will they stay up? A tough, tough ask.
Liverpool for the title?
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Are Liverpool title contenders? Jurgen Klopp stopped short of saying they are but the Reds are level on points with Manchester United who, for much of the season, have been tipped as challengers...
Manager reaction
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
A bit more from Big Sam: "Some encouragement, seeing the lads battling and fighting for themselves and trying to get a win or at least a point but a bit of misfortune just after half-time took it away from us.
"I thought the lads tried their best and you can't ask for more than that.
"We need to try and strengthen the squad. That work has already started but it is very, very difficult. Hopefully we will be successful sooner rather than later in January."
Manager reaction
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was the luckiest touch of Adam Lallana, straight to Christian Benteke's path. He hit it into the floor and it took a bounce over Vito Mannone's legs. A couple of slices of luck but when you are down and out things go against you."
Manager reaction
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Sport: "Three points, really hard work. This time of the year is really intense, the players have to fight really hard with games every few days.
"It is not the best we can do, we know this, but we had to fight. We knew about Sunderland's situation. Everyone wants to end the year positively, we can and Sunderland can't but we take these points, go home, sleep two times and onto the next game.
"Football is a lot of things. You have to develop your style but at the end you need results. It is a good day."
Get involved
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
A good end to a good year for Simon Mignolet statistically. Sixteen clean sheets in 2015, although he won't have had many easier games than this one.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"Liverpool were the better side across the 90 minutes and had glorious chances to finish the game.
"For Sunderland, the confidence and belief went after conceding just 22 seconds into the second half and they never really threatened the Liverpool goal after that."
FULL-TIME
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Drama at the end, but Liverpool hold on to take victory. A happy end to 2015 for Liverpool, who move level on points with sixth-place Manchester United.
For Sunderland, it is a fifth straight defeat. A miserable end to a miserable first half of the season.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Just over the head of Vito Mannone!
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
A late, late corner for Sunderland and one of the greatest sights in football ensues. The keeper is up!
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Kolo Toure with what may be his only touch of the game, smacks the ball out of play.
Still, play goes on...
SUBSTITUTION
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp doesn't want to give Sunderland the chance to get back into this. He brings on Kolo Toure for Roberto Firmino, who is in no rush to go off.
What a miss
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Christian Benteke is through on goal, surely 2-0?
He's played through just inside his own half and races towards goal, he just has the keeper to beat...shoots straight at him. Terrible miss.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
This is depressing stuff from Sunderland, they look a beaten team. There's no urgency or desire to get back into this game.
Four minutes of stoppage time but plenty of Sunderland fans have had enough and have made for the exit.
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
This should have been game, set and match.
Jordon Ibe has all the time in the world as he receives the ball inside the area from Roberto Firmini. Ibe works some space for himself but shoots over from eight yards.
Should have got it on target at least.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Ooof. A nasty challenge by Jeremain Lens on Mamadou Sakho. The Liverpool defender is down on the ground and it is a nervy moment for the visitors. Sakho has been great tonight but eventually he is up and good to continue.
SUBSTITUTION
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp makes a change as Philippe Coutinho is replaced by Jordon Ibe for the final few minutes of the game.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Lee Cattermole appears to just give up as Adam Lallana breezes past him down the right. He cuts the ball back for Roberto Firmino, but his drive is blocked.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Into the final 10 minutes. The home fans have found their voice and are roaring Sunderland to attack.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"Sunderland have to go for it. They have to throw caution to the wind and get the ball forward, even if it means going direct."
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
What kind of clearance is this?
Roberto Firmino swings wildly at a corner and succeeds only in hitting the ball high into the air inside the Liverpool area. The ball falls at the feet of Duncan Watmore who shoots, but his effort is blocked.
A let-off for Liverpool. They need a second.
YELLOW CARD
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Good work from Billy Jones, playing in an unfamiliar position, as he halts the run of Philippe Coutinho. Sunderland then break forward through the determined Duncan Watmore, prompting cheers from the crowd as he powers forward until Alberto Moreno goes in too heavy on him. Yellow card for the Liverpool man.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"Liverpool playing with freedom now, much more confidence and they can try things in the final third.
"Sunderland have not really offered anything and Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has not had a save to make in the second half.
"Sunderland need to bring in a decent centre forward. It is about risk and reward. The financial reward at the end of the season is enormous.
SUBSTITUTION
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
The last thing you need when you are struggling near the bottom of the table is a sizeable injury list, and Sam Allardyce loses a second player to an injury as Sebastian Coates has to go off and is replaced by DeAndre Yedlin.
Billy Jones looks to have gone into the middle of the defence, with Yedlin playing at full-back. It is a right patchwork defence now for Sunderland now, with a full-back having to play at centre-back.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho hasn't got his shooting boots on today as he sends a dipping effort from the edge of the area straight at Vito Mannone.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
I have colleagues at BBC Sport towers who get particularly infuriated by corners that don't beat the first man. I hope they were not watching this game just now after a terrible one from Sunderland.
Luckily for the Black Cats, I didn't catch who took it. Blushes spared.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Sam Allardyce has managed to finish his cup of tea, that's good. He decides it is time to make his second change of the game and on comes Jeremain Lens for Adam Johnson.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
You feel Liverpool could do with a second to truly feel comfortable.
They have the chance to get that when Christian Benteke picks out Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian's first shot is blocked by Lee Cattermole before he launches the ball over at the second attempt.
SUBSTITUTION
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Jordan Henderson received a bit of treatment towards the end of the first half and it seems whatever issue he has is too much for him to continue. He is replaced by Lucas.
YELLOW CARD
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Emre Can brings down Fabio Borini midway inside the Liverpool half. As the referee is giving him a talking to and brandishing a yellow card, Jermain Defoe tries to sneak the ball forward a few yards. It makes no difference, as the free-kick is cleared.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Sunderland, to their credit, respond by forcing Simon Mignolet into a save.
Fabio Borini, who said before the game that he was desperate to score against his former side, shows great determination to pick his way between a couple of defenders before shooting straight at the Liverpool keeper.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Sam Allardyce's half-time tea will have been spluttered all over the floor after that start to the second half.
Sunderland have been slow out of the blocks in recent games, and have been punished as a result. They managed to keep it together at the start of the first half, but that sluggishness raised its head there. Poor.
Key will be how they respond. Whatever plan Allardyce had in place, that's gone now.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
BBC Newcastle's Sunderland summariser Gary Bennett: "We talked about the first half and starting the game correctly, well you've got to do the same in the second half. Somehow, Benteke's got behind Coates and Brown. Big Sam will be fuming."
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"Livepool won the ball on the edge of the centre circle. Christian Benteke inside the area tucks it away.
"That is a manager's nightmare. A lapse in concentration, giving the ball away and it was sloppy defending allowing an easy finish.
"The most worrying thing is how full-back Patrick van Aanholt threw his hands up in the area and started looking at his centre-backs. Maybe some disharmony in the Sunderland defence."
Benteke takes advantage of napping defence
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Crikey! Loads of people were still finishing off their half-time pies as Liverpool take the lead!
Liverpool slice through a sleepy Sunderland side, as Nathaniel Clyne's low ball is flicked through the defence by Adam Lallana and Christian Benteke finishes low from seven yards.
GOAL - Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Christian Benteke
KICK-OFF
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Liverpool get the second half under way.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Sunderland skipper Lee Cattermole holds an impromptu teamtalk in the tunnel, forcing a couple of Liverpool players to squeeze through to get back onto the pitch. A tad awkward.
Second half under way shortly.
Plenty of pressing, not enough attacking
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Lots of Liverpool possession, but not enough cutting edge in front of goal. Christian Benteke has been largely anonymous.
Meanwhile, over in Spain, this chap has just scored for Barcelona...
If you want to read about some goals, head on over here.
Get involved #bbcfootball
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"There have been some good have chances but Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone has made a couple of great saves.
"Sunderland have battled better but they need to get higher up the pitch. Liverpool need composure and quality in the final third."
HALF-TIME
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
The whistle goes, with neither side able to find the breakthrough.
Vito Mannone produced the save of the game, maybe even of the season, to deny Roberto Firmino, otherwise, a largely forgettable 45 minutes of football.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"Liverpool played the better football but Sunderland are trying to make it into a scrap. That is exactly what manager Sam Allardyce would want. Players who fight and scratch so they don't lose."
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Two minutes of time added on and I am surprised this half is set to end goalless.
How much will Liverpool rue some wasteful finishing?
Get involved
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Sunderland survive after some shocking defending.
Roberto Firmino plays a low corner into the area and no-one picks up Jordan Henderson's run. Fortunately for the Black Cats, the Liverpool midfielder's shot is blocked.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
...Liverpool have lined up pretty much a 10-man wall but they needn't have bothered as Adam Johnson launches the ball over the bar. Terrible.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Good chance for Sunderland now as Mamadou Sakho produces some amateurish defending, taking the legs of Jermain Defoe just outside the area.
Free-kick for Sunderland...
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"Sunderland are growing in confidence a touch. The introduction of Duncan Watmore has given them a lift, he gives them energy and he will chase lost causes. It pushes Sunderland up the pitch."
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
This game may be goalless, but it has not been without chances and Roberto Firmino has another one as he is left unmarked to meet a cross eight yards out. He heads powerfully towards goal, but too close to Vito Mannone.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Duncan Watmore's introduction has suddenly injected some life into Sunderland.
They have a great chance as Patrick van Aanholt picks out Fabio Borini inside the area, he turns Dejan Lovren far too easily before shooting just wide of the far post.
Sunderland fans want more Watmore
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Great determination from Duncan Watmore.
He is straight into the thick of things, racing down the right flank with the ball. He is tackled, but then chases Nathaniel Clyne halfway round the pitch before getting a tackle of his own in.
Huge cheers from the home crowd. They love that kind of commitment.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"Jack Rodwell has some kind of injury. With Duncan Watmore coming on, it is interesting where he will play. He has a strange running style but is quick and direct.
"Sunderland will be looking at someone like Andy Carroll in the transfer window so that Jermain Defoe can run off them.
"You can see the success two strikers up front have had this season with Leicester and Watford."
SUBSTITUTION
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Big Sam doesn't need this. Sunderland are forced into an early change as Jack Rodwell picks up an injury. He is replaced by Duncan Watmore, who has scored three goals this season.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Oh what a goal this would have been!
Once again, Liverpool shoot from distance, Roberto Firmino producing some fancy footwork 25 yards from goal before firing towards the far corner. It is in all the way until the outstretched fingers of Vito Mannone push the ball onto the post.
Great save.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Look at this, the Liverpool players are literally lining up in the Sunderland half. Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet may as well put his feet up for now.
Look at Jermain Defoe (18) too. He is playing high up the pitch and Sunderland's tactic is clear - pump the ball long and hope Defoe can create something from nothing.
YELLOW CARD
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Vito Mannone wants to take a free-kick quickly but Christian Benteke doesn't want him to.
His attempt to block the Sunderland keeper results in the Liverpool striker picking up the first booking of the game.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
BBC Newcastle's Sunderland summariser Gary Bennett: "The key for Sunderland is the service into Defoe. He's not going to win many headers in the air. He will need the ball down the sides or into feet."
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Chance at the other end as Philippe Coutinho bends a free-kick over the wall, over the bar and onto the roof of the net.
Some Liverpool fans are caught out, with their viewing angle in the away end making it look like it had gone in, and celebrate prematurely. The Sunderland fans take great pleasure in correcting them.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"That is what Jermain Defoe can do, something out of nothing. He turned and ran at the defence, forcing Simon Mignolet into a save."
GREAT SAVE!
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
It has been all Liverpool but Sunderland go closest to opening the scoring with their first shot on target.
Jermain Defoe does it all himself, receiving a pass with his back to goal before scampering along the edge of the area before driving an effort towards the top corner, forcing Simon Mignolet to palm over.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Liverpool appear to be trying to overcome a packed Sunderland defence by shooting from distance.
Nathaniel Clyne hit a good effort earlier and Philippe Coutinho is not far off now, firing just wide from 30 yards or so.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Liverpool are pushing really high in the opening stages of this match. Is that the infamous gegenpressing style of play in action?
Roberto Firmino (11) is almost playing as a partner to striker Christian Benteke (9) for Liverpool.
Decisions, decisions
Plenty of live football for you to get your teeth into tonight, if you fancy some Scottish Premiership football then head here or if you are after something with a bit more of a European flavour to it, then Barcelona v Real Betis is here.
Oh dear!
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
How nervous does the Sunderland defence look!?
Sebastian Coates produces some shocking defending as he passes straight to Philippe Coutinho, who charges forward before feeding a pass to Roberto Firmino, in space and inside the area but he fluffs his control, knocking the ball onto his knee with his left foot and out of play.
I'm not sure whose face is redder after that, Coates or Firmino's.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Cracking start to this game as Liverpool attack again.
This time, Nathaniel Clyne lets fly with an effort from 35 yards. Well struck, but straight at Vito Mannone.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"Sunderland have started brightly. You would expect that with Sam Allardyce telling them to get at Liverpool. The Reds backline is a little suspect and the home fans will back the players for the first 10 minutes. Then we will have to wait and see.
"Sunderland need something, a few long balls over the top for Jermain Defoe maybe? Just show some fighting spirit."
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Good from Sunderland as they respond to that Liverpool attack with one of their own. Jermain Defoe almost skips past Mamadou Sakho just inside the aera but is crowded out before he can shoot.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Sunderland have conceded early doors in their last few games and already they look nervous as Liverpool attack.
Alberto Moreno swings in a cross from the left, which Wes Brown heads down tamely inside his own area. Adam Lallana picks up the loose ball but can't squeeze through the congested defence.
KICK-OFF
Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool
Sunderland get things up and running at the Stadium of Light.
What does the final Premier League game of 2015 have in store for us?
Post update
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
There's a minutes silence before kick-off as Sunderland remember those connected with the club who passed away in 2015.
Get ready for goals
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
LINE-UPS
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Five minutes until kick-off. The teams are in the tunnel, so here's a reminder of the line-ups.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Damien Davis: 5 words for Tottenham Hotspur: Going To Win The League
Kingsmann81: "Chelsea full of poisonous snakes"
Elliot: Five words to sum up Aston Villa this year..."can I have a refund?"
Sum up how 2015 has been for your team in five words. Tweet your team, and your five words to #bbcfootball.
Clean sheet king
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Interesting stat.
Reading what Big Sam says, it seems Sunderland aren't planning to be too adventurous tonight so a good chance for Simon Mignolet to keep a 16th clean sheet of the year. Who'd have thought it?
'We have to get in Liverpool's face'
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Post update
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
So Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must fight for second balls tonight? Let's hope those second balls are not beach balls after what happened in 2009...
That defeat six years ago, when Darren Bent's shot deflected off a beach ball to seal a 1-0 win, was one of only three victories Sunderland have managed in their 28 Premier League matches against Liverpool.
Klopp wants late Christmas present
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
ASLEM: 5 word to sum up 2015 is LVG PHILOSOPHY BORING PAINFUL TO WATCH
Rezaa Sait: Five words to sum up Arsenal, Entertaining, surprising, inconsistent, defensively unstable
Nick Wood: No. No. Yes. YES. Really? #lcfc
Sum up how 2015 has been for your team in five words. Tweet your team, and your five words to #bbcfootball.
Post update
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Post update
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Jurgen Klopp is stood in the middle of the pitch, arms folded, and silently watching his players go through their pre-match warm-ups. The significant thing to take from that sight, though, is that his fine head of hair is completely unruffled.
Why's that good news? Because wind is bad for gegenpressing. No hair movement, no wind.
Just the possibility of long ball football to deal with now...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Fred Kelly: Champions! Summer. Crash, bang, wallop. #chelsea
Dan Rousseau: MCFC, stupid bloody injury prone hamstrings
Sum up how 2015 has been for your team in five words. Tweet your team, and your five words to #bbcfootball.
'Tough times for Sunderland'
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"For Sam Allardyce, it is very difficult. He has been talking about Sunderland being solid and keeping clean sheets but they haven't done that. They are starting to get cut adrift at the bottom. If they don't pick up anything today, it's going to be difficult for them."
'Where are Liverpool's aspirations?'
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Stadium of Light
"For Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, they need to start getting results. He has got the fans on his side and the players have bought into his philosophy, but they need to win games.
"This is a great opportunity for them, they will join Manchester United on 30 points if they win.
"Where are Liverpool's aspirations? The top four is very congested, but they have to crack on in the second half of the season."
Liverpool's lucky kit
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Liverpool are in their third kit for tonight's game. If I remember correctly, it's a kit they have done pretty well in this season, beating both Stoke and Southampton in the all back ensemble. A good sign for tonight?
Get involved #bbcfootball
Sum up your team's 2015 in five words
Mark McMahon: 5 words to sum up 2015... Struggling Sunderland, as per usual.
MashTheButton: Liverpool - Disappointing, Boring, Ridiculous, Refreshed, Promising.
Matt Foster: Awesome brilliant amazing fantastic outstanding Leicester City.
Post update
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Good response from Carra to be fair.
'Carra you turkey!'
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Has El-Hadji Diouf got out of the wrong side of the bed this week?
The former Liverpool forward has hit out at Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher in a recent interview.
He called Gerrard an "egotist", but his remark about Carragher was particularly cutting, calling him "a turkey".
Nothing more to say about that really, so here's a picture of Martin Skrtel wearing a turkey hat instead...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Suhayb Ali: Liverpool need to go for N'Golo Kante for Joe Allen +£14m. The guys class
MashTheButton: Think it would be decent if Liverpool could pick up Sven Bender, great anchor man to sit in front of the defence
Where does your team need to strengthen and who would be your ideal signing? Let us know via #bbcfootball, text in on 81111 (UK only) or post a message on the Match of the Day Facebook page.
Sunderland's first January signing?
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
It looks like Sunderland already have their first January signing in the bag, with Lorient defender Lamine Kone seemingly set to join the club.
According to the Shields Gazette, Lorient vice-president, Alex Hayes, has confirmed that the club have agreed a fee with the Black Cats.
"It is now up to Lamine to find an agreement with Sunderland and to pass the medical before the transfer can be made official," he said.
Get involved
2015 in five words
Also, as today is New Year's Eve Eve, why not sum up how 2015 has been for your team in five words. Tweet your team, and your five words to #bbcfootball.
Get involved
Who should your team sign in January?
Christmas is over and now is the time to hit the shops and go bargain hunting with all that lovely money you got on the big day.
It is almost time for football managers to go shopping too, with the transfer window set to open on Friday, and you can see who could be going where in our top 50 targets piece here.
Where does your team need to strengthen and who would be your ideal signing? Let us know via #bbcfootball, text in on 81111 (UK only) or post a message on the Match of the Day Facebook page.
Who will end 2015 on a high?
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Sam Allardyce is not wrong, though, because Sunderland do need to start picking up wins and soon.
They are second bottom of the Premier League, seven points from safety.
Liverpool, meanwhile, are slap bang in the middle of the table. They are 10th, but can go level with sixth-placed Manchester United on 30 points if they win tonight.
'Just stop losing'
Liverpool v Sunderland (19:45 GMT)
Sam Allardyce has never been in charge of a relegated side but, sorry to say this Sunderland fans, I fear his proud record is likely to come to an end this season.
It started quite promisingly for Allardyce at the Black Cats with three wins from five games, but since then he has overseen four straight defeats to leave Sunderland deep in the relegation mire.
How can Sunderland stop the rot? "Just stop losing," says Sam Allardyce.
You know things are bad when that is the extent of your advice...
Post update
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
What's on 5 live
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
BBC Radio 5 Live
Coming up from 19:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live, Caroline Barker presents build-up to Sunderland versus Liverpool, before full match commentary on the game gets under at 19:45 GMT.
Team news
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Former Liverpool man Fabio Borini plays against his old club for Sunderland, partnering Jermain Defoe up front. Vito Mannone continues in goal.
Sunderland XI: Mannone, Jones, Coates, Brown, Van Aanholt, Cattermole, M'Vila, Rodwell, Johnson, Borini, Defoe.
Liverpool give a start to striker Christian Benteke with fellow Belgian Divock Origi missing out. There's no sign of Daniel Sturridge either. Mamadou Sakho partners Dejan Lovren in central defence.
Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Sakho, Moreno, Can, Henderson, Lallana, Firmino, Coutinho, Benteke
Post update
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Right then, no messing about. The teams are in...
Bad wind
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Gegenpressing's kryptonite
Sunderland v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)
Hands up who wasn't excited about the prospect of seeing some gegenpressing football in the Premier League when Jurgen Klopp was appointed?
The prospect of a high-pressing team chasing down players like a pack of wolves certainly was exciting, and we've seen it occasionally - Liverpool's win at Manchester City comes to mind.
But the system has its Kryptonite, which comes in the form of long ball football and, apparently, the wind.
That doesn't bode well for some gegenpressing at Sunderland tonight...
Jurgen's got the winter blues
Usually around this time of year, Jurgen Klopp is probably more accustomed to being sat in front of a log fire, hugging a steaming glass of Gluehwein and enjoying the benefits of managing in a country with a winter break.
Instead, he is up in the North East, about to step out into temperatures just a few degrees above freezing, while a storm once again batters the country.
Since Klopp arrived, Liverpool have been consistently inconsistent, and a reason for that, according to the German, is the weather.
Moaning about the weather Jurgen? Seems like you are settling into life in England just nicely....