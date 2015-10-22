Celtic players looking dejected

Molde 3-1 Celtic as it happened

BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online

Summary

  1. Kamara & Forren strikes put hosts ahead
  2. Elyounoussi volleys third after Commons chip
  3. Commons angry at being withdrawn
  4. FT: Fenerbahce 1-0 Ajax (Fernandao)
  5. Europa League Group A

By Andy Campbell

All times stated are UK

Thank you for your company and contributions tonight. Good night.

Just about time for me to go.

Anonymous: "Do celtic fans honestly want celtic to qualify? I am a celtic fan and you always want your team to win but this is not acceptable. The manager is hopeless and it will be the same in europe next season"

Robbie Devenney: "#bbcscotfootball Delia doesn't rate Commons, while everyone else can see he is usually their best player, Ronnie's time is running out fast"

GarygazzboDavidson: "#bbcscotfootball feel really sorry for Kris Commons as he is the only player worthy of the jersey always. No wonder he let rip at Collins."

Celtic manager Ronny Deila

"Very disappointed. I expected a much better performance.

"It [Kris Commons' reaction] was unacceptable. That's something we can't have. Everything is about the team, not one player.

"We need to beat Molde at home then there could still be a chance [of progression] and that's positive."

Celtic manager Ronny Deila has just been speaking to BT Sport and described Kris Commons' reaction to being taken off as "unacceptable".

Celtic forward Kris Commons reacts angrily to be substituted
SNS

The Norwegian indicated the would speak to the forward about the incident.

Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"Difficult conditions made it not the best of games. Sometimes it was slow. It's been a completely different type of playing for these boys in Europe than in Norway and it's worked.

"I'm happy with my boys and I think we defended really well against Celtic. Obviously three more points will get us through. Can we get two? Can we get three? Three big games ahead."

Text us on 80295

Anonymous: "How many goals / games do Celtic have to lose before the penny drops ... Defence . Defence . Defence ........"

Celtic players looking dejected
Reuters
It will likely feel like a long trip home for Celtic. They return to domestic action against Dundee United in Glasgow on Sunday

Text us on 80295

Anonymous: "It's very embarrassing that a mid table team are completely outplaying Celtic. Very disappointed from Celtic but not surprised with Delia in charge"

Joe: "When are Celtic going to realise how bad they are? Front to back they need major surgery"

Big Stevie: "#bbcscotfootball absolute embarrassment. Big changes needed or we will not even make europa league next season. Probably where we belong"

James McGlone: "I would rather play two at the back than play Ambrose or Blackett #bbcscotfootball"

Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland in Molde, Norway

"One of the least inspiring performances from Celtic in Europe in recent times. Aside from a decent opening spell, they were second-best throughout.

Nir Bitton and Martin Linnes
SNS

"Molde look a pretty good team but for Celtic to be outplayed by a team sitting seventh in the Norwegian league is a million miles from the type of performance being turned in by the club only three seasons ago in the Champions League."

FULL-TIME

Fenerbahce 1-0 Ajax

Fenerbahce get their first win in Group A to move into second in the section on four points - three behind Molde and two ahead of Ajax and Celtic.

Chris McLaughlin

BBC Sport in Molde, Norway

Celtic midfielder Stefan Johansen
SNS

"Nothing short of a Norwegian nightmare for Celtic. They were outfought, outfoxed and worryingly outplayed for most of the rain soaked match by a side who lie seventh in Norway's top league.

"Molde continue to show why they sit at the top of group A but Celtic need a drastic re-think before the Norwegians visit Celtic Park in two weeks' time.

"Dismal stuff from the visitors on a dismal night in Norway."

FULL-TIME

Molde 3-1 Celtic

Scott Brown and Daniel Berg Hestad
Reuters

A night to forget for Celtic as Molde win comfortably to remain top of Group A. The temporary reprieve of Kris Commons' goal was quickly wiped out as Molde scored their third through Mohamed Elyounoussi. Hard work ahead for Ronny Deila and his side.

Celtic forward Kris Commons
Reuters
Celtic's Kris Commons was far from happy after being withdrawn during the second half

INJURY TIME

Four minutes of stoppage time begin.

CLOSE!

Nadir Ciftci's backwards header from Mikael Lustig's cross goes narrowly wide of the Molde goal.

GOAL

Fenerbahce 1-0 Ajax (Fernandao)

Fernandao's header deflects into the net to give Fenerbahce the lead against Ajax in tonight's other Group A match.

HITS THE WOODWORK

Nir Bitton comes very close to pulling one back for Celtic, his long-range shot smacking the crossbar on its way out.

