Football League

For the second time in four days, Bobby Zamora has nabbed the Championship headlines. The former England striker scores another match-winner as leaders Brighton maintained their four-point advantage.
Other winners tonight? Birmingham are up to second, Hull move into fourth, while Preston climb out of the relegation zone.
Gillingham and Plymouth are still hanging on to top spots in League One and League Two - but the rest are hot on their heels.
That's a wrap from us. More Champo action tomorrow night as Steve Evans takes charge of his first Leeds United game...
One fan isn't happy tonight.
The referee appeared to miss a couple of penalty shouts for the home side in their defeat against Brighton.
League Two round-up
Plymouth are still top of the pile - but they have been reined in by the chasing pack. The Pilgrims lost 1-0 at Oxford, who remain third but are now just two points adrift of the leaders. Portsmouth remain second after being held to a 1-1 draw by Stevenage.
At the other end of the table, Newport claimed only their second win of the season by beating Wycombe, while York and Dagenham & Redbridge - both in the bottom four - drew 2-2.
Meanwhile, the entertainment dried up in the second half at Accrington. Only the one goal, after a six-goal first-half, and it went in the way of AFC Wimbledon, who return home with a 4-3 win.
League One round-up
Leaders Gillingham - with 10 men - came from behind to beat Scunthorpe as Harry Lennon pounced in injury time to grab the three points.
Second-placed Walsall kept in touch with the top side, beating Barnsley 2-0, while Joe Cole's debut at Coventry ended in a 0-0 draw against Rochdale.
Che Adams scored twice for Sheffield United in their 3-0 win over Fleetwood but a point against Burton is not enough to lift Crewe off the bottom of the table.
FULL-TIME
Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
No dice. Late drama belongs to Walford's Albert Square tonight - not Bolton's Macron Stadium. The home side cannot force a late leveller, meaning they stay rooted to the foot of the Championship. Birmingham? Glance all the way up to the automatic promotion slots. The Blues move second, four points behind unbeaten leaders Brighton.
PENALTY APPEAL
Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
Penalty? Nah. Bolton striker Gary Madine tumbles in the Birmingham area as he tries to steer in David Wheater's knockdown. A few half-hearted appeals but the ref isn't convinced. Only a few moments left in the 20:00 BST kick-off for the home side to rescue a point...
FULL-TIME
Brighton 2-1 Bristol City
Brighton's late show means the Seagulls are still the only team in England's top four tiers not to have sampled that bitter taste of defeat this season.
As it stands, they will remain four points clear at the top of the Championship - unless Bolton find a late leveller against second-placed Birmingham
FULL-TIME
QPR 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Goalless at Loftus Road, a point each. That's all.
FULL-TIME
Huddersfield 2-0 MK Dons
And that late Jamie Paterson goal is the last act of the game at Huddersfield, who move up to 13th with victory over MK Dons.
GOAL - Huddersfield 2-0 MK Dons
Jamie Paterson (90+5 mins)
MK Dons masters of their own downfall today.
A late, late goal at the John Smith's Stadium, but it goes the way of the home side who punish the visitors.
The first goal was an awful error and this one isn't much better. David Martin tries to pass the ball out but only succeeds in giving it to Florent Bojaj, who plays Jamie Paterson through on goal and the forward finishes with ease.
FULL-TIME
Brighton 2-1 Bristol City
Impressive stuff from the Championship leaders. Brighton fight back from a first-half deficit to see off Bristol City, who remain fourth bottom and perilously close to the trapdoor.
Bobby Zamora smashes in his second late winner in the space of four days. No wonder these Brighton fans adore him...
FULL-TIME
Cardiff 1-0 Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough could have moved into second in the Championship tonight - instead this defeat sees them slip to sixth. No goal in three matches for Aitor Karanka's promotion favourites.
Cardiff stay eighth, but tighten the gap on the teams above them.
FULL-TIME
Charlton 0-3 Preston
Something had to give between Charlton and Preston - and it is North End's miserable run of nine winless matches which is consigned to history.
Preston, who started the evening in the bottom three, leapfrog their opponents after a comfortable away win.
They had only scored seven Championship goals before tonight - now they've boosted that by 43%. We think.
FULL-TIME
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley
A stunning last minute Matt Taylor strike earns Burnley a point against 10 man Nottingham Forest.
FULL-TIME
Hull 3-0 Ipswich
A comfortable victory for Steve Bruce's side, who leap up to fourth in the Championship table.
FULL-TIME
Rotherham 1-1 Reading
Handy point for struggling Rotherham in Neil Redfearn's first home game at the helm. It won't be enough to haul themselves out of the bottom three, but it will boost confidence against high-flying Reading. The Royals, meanwhile, look set to drop from second to third.
GOAL - Cardiff 1-0 Middlesbrough
George Friend own goal (86mins)
It's not pretty, but they all count.
Middlesbrough fail to clear the ball which bounces around in the box but it eventually ricochets off George Friend, who can't do anything as the ball hits his leg and bounces in.
Boro missing the chance to move up to second.
GOAL - Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley
Matthew Taylor (90 mins)
The 10 men of Nottingham Forest can't hold on.
Burnley play their way forward in the dying seconds, before Matthew Taylor picks the ball up on the edge of the area and curling a beautiful effort past the reach of Doris de Vries. A brilliant equaliser.
GREAT SAVE!
QPR 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Tjaronn Chery almost breaks the deadlock for the home side, collecting a cross at the back post before firing an effort towards goal, but Keiren Westwood makes a brilliant save to keep the ball out. Can either side find a winner?
GOAL - Brighton 2-1 Bristol City
Bobby Zamora (82)
"When the ball hits the goal, its not Shearer or Cole, its Zamora...."
Brighton fans dig out this classic chorus from the handbook of great terrace chants as Bobby Zamora rolls backs the years. Zamora thumps in a wonderful left-foot strike to put the Championship leaders ahead.
His winner at Leeds on Saturday was his first Brighton goal in over 12 years. Now he has two goals in four days...
Brighton 1-1 Bristol City
Leaders Brighton have chucked on Bobby Zamora as they try to nab a late winner. The ex-England striker throws his weight about in the away box, seeing an effort cleared off the line. But then he is penalised for a foul.
After that goal burst, it's gone a little bit quiet. Into the last 10 minutes of the majority of the games. Who will find the winner? Who can grab a point?
CLOSE!
Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
The root of bottom club Bolton's problems is clear - goals. Or, more precisely, their lack of goals. And a lack of cutting edge is hampering Neil Lennon's men again as they try to force an equaliser against Birmingham. Gary Madine cannot convert from close range as Paul Robinson - the Blues' scorer - somehow blocks on the line. Then, Darren Pratley's shot cannons into another multi-coloured away shirt.
Birmingham, by the way, are currently moving into second spot as it stands. They'd be down in the relegation zone of the 'Best Away Kits' table. Minging.
League One update
Goals from George Evans and Milan Lalkovic have put second-placed Walsall 2-0 up at Barnsley.
Che Adams has his second goal of the night and Billy Sharp has also struck for Sheffield United who lead Fleetwood 3-0.
Sylvan Ebanks-Blake also has a couple of goals for Chesterfield, who now lead Southend 3-0.
Marvin Sordell has put Colchester 2-1 in front against Port Vale.
RED CARD
Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest)
Having taken the lead, it's a straight red for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury for an ugly tackle on Burnley defender Ben Mee, studs first and nowhere near the ball. No appeal committee will overturn that one.
Cardiff 0-0 Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have failed to score in their last two league games - is their barren run going to stretch to a third? Possibly. But they are hammering on the Cardiff door. Albert Adomah, Diego Fabbrini and Grant Leadbitter are all denied by Bluebirds keeper David Marshall.
GOAL - Nottingham Forest 1-0 Burnley
Eric Lichaj (73 mins)
Super goal, even better celebration.
Nottingham Forest full-back Eric Lichaj breaks the deadlock at the City Ground. He picks the ball up of the corner of the Burnley penalty area before letting fly a rasping drive which sends the home fans into raptures.
Lichaj then puts his shirt over his head ala Fabrizio Ravanelli, before going off on a run around the pitch.
League Two latest
Wimbledon are now 4-3 up at Accrington! Lyle Taylor with his second of the night.
Jamie Cureton, at just 40 years young, has scored a big goal for struggling Dagenham to give his side a 2-1 lead at York.
Bottom club Newport lead 1-0 at Wycombe thanks to a Marcus Bean own goal.
Northampton have extended their advantage over Carlisle to 3-1, while Morecambe are now 2-0 up against Crawley.
PENALTY APPEAL
QPR 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Penalty shout at Loftus Road for visitors Sheffield Wednesday in front of their own fans as Paul Konchesky tangles with Lucas Joao, but the referee is not interested and waves the appeals away. Chris Ramsey's men lucky to get away with that one.
PENALTY APPEAL
Brighton 1-1 Bristol City
Bristol City think they should have a penalty. Referee Iain Williamson thinks otherwise. In fact, he thinks Luke Freeman dives in the Brighton box and waves a yellow card in his face. Tricky one. On first glance it looked suspiciously like a foul...
League One update
Scunthorpe United took a surprise lead at leaders Gillingham through Scott Laird, but it only lasted a few minutes as Brennan Dickenson put them back on level terms.
Bradford have doubled their advantage over Bury thanks to a Reece Brown own goal.
Erhun Oztumer has pulled a goal back for Peterborough who trail Wigan 2-1.
GOAL - Charlton 0-3 Preston
Daniel Johnson (62 mins)
Some Charlton fans left at half-time apparently. Those who are still at the Valley might want to think about legging it back to the warmth of the car. Preston appear to have wrapped up their first away win since August. Dreadlocked midfielder Daniel Johnson weaves his way through the Charlton midfield, powering a rising drive into the top corner.
GOAL - Huddersfield 1-0 MK Dons
Nakhi Wells (58 mins)
Terrible defending from MK Dons.
Centre-back Kyle McFadzean tries a Ronaldinho style no-look pass to goalkeeper David Martin, but what an error it is.
The ball fails to reach his team-mate and Huddersfield striker Nakhi Wells is on hand to convert his third goal of the season. He won't get many easier this season.
GOAL - Hull 3-0 Ipswich
David Meyler (58 mins)
Game over!
And it's a beauty. Ipswich fail to get distance while clearing a corner and Hull midfielder David Meyler is waiting to pounce, like a true Tiger.
He takes the ball on his chest, before striking a sweet volley into the top corner. A goal worthy of ending any game.
Swindon chairman sacked Mark Cooper on Saturday and appointed himself as interim manager. What do the fans think about that?
GOAL - Brighton 1-1 Bristol City
Sam Baldock (53 mins)
We speculated about Chris Hughton's half-time team-talk - whatever he said has also worked! Brighton are level through their ex-Bristol City striker Sam Baldock, who pokes in from close range following Bruno's low right-wing cross.
League Two latest
Northampton are 2-1 ahead against Carlisle having trailed 1-0 before half-time, while Jay Simpson has equalised for Leyton Orient at Luton.
Plymouth, the league leaders, remain 1-0 down at Oxford.
Post update
Brighton 0-1 Bristol City
Another team which needed a strong talking to at the break was Championship leaders Brighton. But they haven't come out firing yet. Bruno stabs goalwards, but the ball is booted clear by the Robins defence.
Hull 2-0 Ipswich
Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy has shaken up his side in the second half, sending on Freddie Sears and Ainsley Maitland-Niles but neither have had an impact so far. Can the Tractor Boys nick a goal and get back in this game?
GREAT SAVE!
Rotherham 1-1 Reading
Neil Redfearn might want to think about taking up a career in motivational speaking. His Rotherham side have come flying out of the blocks, almost bagging a second when Jonson Clarke-Harris forces Royals keeper Ali Al-Habsi into a fingertip save.
GOAL - Rotherham 1-1 Reading
Danny Collins (48 mins)
Whatever words of wisdoms were said by new Rotherham boss Neil Redfearn at the break, they have worked. His side haul themselves level with high-flying Reading moments after the restart, former Wales defender Danny Collins popping up at the far post to sweep home a fine left-foot volley from a corner.
Second half starts beginning to filter through now. Wasn't exactly a stack of goals flying in around the grounds, so journalists in stadiums will be hoping for the same. No re-writes please.
HALF-TIME
League Two latest
The Wham Stadium is the place to be for goals this evening. Accrington and Wimbledon have shared six between them in the first half!
Leaders Plymouth are 1-0 down at third-placed Oxford, while Portsmouth - who began the night in second position, are goalless with Stevenage.
Northampton have equalised in first-half stoppage time against Carlisle, while at the bottom, struggling pair York and Dagenham are level at 1-1.
But without a doubt, tonight's best entertainment has been provided in Accrington. The punters have got their money's worth at the Wham Stadium tonight. And it is nothing to do with a George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley tribute band. Or those tangy bars of sugar that 80s/90s kids used to love.
HALF-TIME
League One latest
Four games are still goalless in League One at half time, including leaders Gillingham who are hosting Scunthorpe.
Colin Daniel has just equalised for Port Vale at Colchester, while Rory McArdle has put Bradford in front against Bury.
Che Adams gave Sheffield United the perfect start at Bramall Lane with a goal after 54 seconds against Fleetwood. It's still 1-0 at half-time though.
Elsewhere, Chesterfield are 2-0 up against Southend and Wigan are leading by the same margin at Peterborough.
Swindon are 1-0 down to Oldham in chairman Lee Power's first game in temporary charge.
HALF-TIME
Championship latest
Half-times around the grounds. The Valley and KC Stadium are where the goals have been at in the Championship.
Headlines? Leaders Brighton are losing, but hanging on to top spot. However, Reading and Birmingham are lurking menacingly. And Charlton are replacing Preston in the bottom three.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Charlton 0-2 Preston
Paul Gallagher is nearly marching off for his half-time orange with the matchball tucked under his arm. The two-goal Preston forward nods against the Charlton crossbar on the cusp of the break. As it stands North End are leapfrogging their hosts, who will drop into the bottom three.
Brighton 0-1 Bristol City
How aren't Championship leaders Brighton level?! Because of some sensational defending by Robins man Luke Ayling - that's how. Seagulls striker Sam Baldock scampers clear of the away defence, lifting the ball over keeper Frank Fielding - a la Bobby Zamora at Leeds on Saturday. Most of the Amex Stadium stands to celebrate as ball bounds towards the net, before a scampering Ayling clears off the line to turn the cheers into groans.
GOAL - Hull 2-0 Ipswich
Chuba Akpom (43 mins)
Lovely move.
Hull are moving into the play-off spots with an impressive first half display.
Moses Adubajo with a good run down the right before putting a cross on a plate for Chuba Akpom, who gobbles it up by volleying home.
Big ask for Mick McCarthy's men now.
League One update
Swindon, who have chairman Lee Power in temporary charge following Mark Cooper's departure, are 1-0 down at home to Oldham - Mike Jones with the goal.
Blackpool are unbeaten in four games, but are behind at Bloomfield Road to Millwall thanks to Mark Beevers' strike.
Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has doubled Chesterfield's advantage against Southend United.
Elsewhere Wigan are still leading 2-0 at Peterborough, Colchester are in front against Port Vale, Shrewsbury are level 1-1 with Doncaster and Sheffield United are beating Fleetwood 1-0.
League Two latest
In the battle at the top of League Two, Oxford lead Plymouth 1-0, Liam Sercombe the scorer for the hosts.
It's raining goals at Accrington. Stanley are back in front against Wimbledon, Sean McConville making it 3-2.
Dagenham have equalised at York with a goal from Ashley Hemmings, while Jack Marriott has put Luton ahead against Leyton Orient at Kenilworth Road.
GOAL - Charlton 0-2 Preston
Paul Gallagher (36 mins)
Preston's skipper-for-the-night Paul Gallagher had bagged once in his last 14 matches before tonight. Now he is celebrating his second of the evening. The Scot's corner is weakly punched by Charlton keeper Nick Pope and he races onto the loose ball to lash in from an acute angle.
GOAL - Hull 1-0 Ipswich
Alex Bruce (36 mins)
Like father, like son.
His old man Steve got a few but son Alex Bruce is doing his pops proud today. The former Ipswich man leaps highest to loop a header home from Sam Clucas' cross.
GOAL - Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
Paul Robinson (20 mins)
"So here's to you Mr Robinson...." Blues fans love him more than he'll ever know. Veteran defender Paul Robinson sneaks in at the far post to nod in Demerai Gray's teasing left-wing free-kick. Birmingham, who started the evening in fourth, are up to third in the as-it-stands table.
Brighton 0-1 Bristol City
We know what you're thinking - how have Championship leaders Brighton responded to Bristol City taking the lead?
Not very well to be honest. The mood at the Amex is flatter than a pancake at the moment.
City go close to a second as scorer Derrick Williams has a crack from distance which forces Seagulls keeper David Stockdale into decisive action.
League Two latest
Vadaine Oliver has put York 1-0 up against Dagenham in a game between two struggling teams, while Wimbledon have come back from 2-0 down to level their match at Accrington.
Things get worse for Northampton Town, whose off-field problems have made the news over the past week. They're a goal down at home to Carlisle.
League One update
Colchester are in front against Port Vale thanks to George Elokobi's 26th minute strike.
Micky Mellon's Shrewsbury are back on level terms against Doncaster through Nathaniel Knight-Percival's header.
Wigan are still leading 2-0 at Peterborough, Chesterfield are beating Southend 1-0 and Sheffield United are leading Fleetwood after Che Adams netted in the first minute.
Bolton 0-0 Birmingham
This was the late kick-off of the evening. Bolton could move out of the relegation with a big victory against Birmingham - and if results go their way - but Emile Heskey hasn't been able to hit the back of the net so far.
Cardiff 0-0 Middlesbrough
Cardiff continuing to press for the opener as a stinging effort from defender Matthew Connolly is gratefully gathered at the second attempt at Boro keeper Dimi Konstantopolous. And then...Boro waste the best opportunity of the match. Albert Adomah meets an Adam Clayton cross but cannot sneak the ball past home keeper David Marshall.
GOAL - Rotherham 0-1 Reading
Nick Blackman (26 mins)
WHOOOSH!! WHAT A STRIKE! Is that steam coming out of Nick Blackman's right boot - the lad is on fire. The Reading striker smashes in a left-foot thunderbolt from 25 yards. That's his 10th goal in his last 10 matches - and second-placed Reading are within a point of leaders Brighton.
Hull 0-0 Ipswich
Glass still empty at the KC Stadium. Giles Coke and Kevin (Irn) Bru haven't been able to serve up anything so far for Ipswich against Hull.
GOAL - Brighton 0-1 Bristol City
Derrick Williams (17 mins)
The Seagulls are flying high in the Championship, but at the moment they are chasing the Bristol City trawlers, waiting for the sardines to be thrown out. Blame Eric Cantona for this nonsense.
In short, it means leaders Brighton are losing to Bristol City. The fourth-bottom visitors lead when Derrick Williams arrives at the far side of the Brighton box to expertly arrow a low volley into the corner.
QPR 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
QPR are the better side at Loftus Road in the opening stages and midfielder Sandro - equipped with his visa - has headed wide from a corner.
League Two latest
Billy Kee's early brace has given high-flying Accrington an early lead against Wimbledon.
Hartlepool are ahead against Barnet thanks to Rhys Oates' seventh-minute goal.
It's still 0-0 in the division's game of the night - third-placed Oxford level with leaders Plymouth.
League One update
It's been a fairly quiet opening 15 minutes in League One, but we've got some goals to tell you about.
Steven Pressley's third game in charge at Fleetwood got off to the worst possible start when Che Adams put Sheffield United 1-0 up at Bramall Lane after just 54 seconds.
High-flying Southend United have won five out of their last six league games, but they are behind at Chesterfield thanks to Lee Novak's goal.
Elsewhere, Yanic Wildschut and Will Grigg have given Wigan a wonderful start at Peterborough and James Coppinger's goal has given Doncaster the lead at Shrewsbury.
All of the other games are goalless.
Huddersfield 0-0 MK Dons
Best chance in this match has fallen to MK Dons striker Nicky Maynard, who attempts to lob Jed Steer, but ends up giving an easy catch to the Huddersfield goalkeeper.
No clean sheet for the home side in their last 11 home games, so expect goals.
Cardiff 0-0 Middlesbrough
Quiet opening at the Cardiff City Stadium - maybe the hosts are still hungover from last week's Euro 2016 celebrations. Nothing for the Welsh hosts to celebrate tonight...yet. Bluebirds midfielder Peter Whittingham almost has the home fans dancing in their seats though, firing a low shot at Boro keeper Dimi Konstantopolous.
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Burnley
Joey Barton has a lot to say off the pitch, he's doing a bit of talking on it for Burnley and strikes the post for the visitors at the City Ground.
What do fans make of Nottingham Forest? Plenty of investment in recent seasons but have not looked like making it to the top flight. They started this game in 14th position.
League Two latest
Oxford 0-0 Plymouth
Huge game in the fourth tier as leaders Plymouth go to third-placed Oxford. Our man at the ground has this to say about the opening few minutes...
Early stages in the Championship games yet, but just one goal scored so far. It's chilly out, they're just getting warmed up. We'll soon have these keyboards firing.
GOAL - Charlton 0-1 Preston
Paul Gallagher (2 mins)
Preston had only bagged seven goals in the Championship before tonight - but they have made the perfect start at The Valley. Scottish forward Paul Gallagher beautifully curls a 20-yard free-kick over the home wall and into the bottom left corner. Beckhamesque.
Rotherham 0-0 Reading
Warm ovation for new Rotherham boss Neil Redfearn as he is presented to the New York Stadium crowd ahead of kick-off. But is a cold start for his side - Reading's Garath McCleary stinging the palms of Millers keeper Lee Camp in the opening moments.
Former Manchester United left-back Fabio returns for Cardiff after suspension, while Joe Mason and Alex Revell partner up in attack with Kenyne Jones still injured.
Middlesbrough defender Fernando Amorebieta, ineligible to play against parent club Fulham on Saturday, returns. David Nugent starts up front for Middlesbrough with service provided from another former England international Stewart Downing.
Some naysayers claim you should never return to a club where you've enjoyed success in the past. Well, former England striker Bobby Zamora ignored that sentiment in the summer, rejoining the club where he made his name - Brighton.
And the 34-year-old frontman banged in his first goal of his second spell at the weekend, delicately chipping in an 89th-minute winner at Leeds to move the Seagulls four points clear at the top of the Championship.
The last time he scored for the club? A first-half penalty in a 2-2 draw at Grimsby in May 2003. And after all that, he starts on the bench tonight.
It's third versus first in League Two, as Oxford United host leaders Plymouth Argyle.
Second-placed Portsmouth host Teddy Sheringham's Stevenage - for whom goalkeeper Jesse Joronen scored on Saturday.
At the bottom, Dagenham and Redbridge, in the relegation zone at this early stage of the season, visit York who are just three points better off.
League One fixtures in full
All 19:45 BST kick-offs
Barnsley v Walsall
Blackpool v Millwall
Bradford v Bury
Burton Albion v Crewe
Chesterfield v Southend
Colchester v Port Vale
Gillingham v Scunthorpe
Peterborough v Wigan
Rochdale v Coventry
Sheffield United v Fleetwood
Shrewsbury v Doncaster
Swindon v Oldham
Tuesday's League One action
An interesting night ahead in League One, as a club chairman manages his team for the first time and a three-time Premier League winner prepares for his first appearance in the third tier of English football.
Swindon Town sacked manager Mark Cooper on Saturday and chairman Lee Power has put himself in interim charge of the Robins until a successor is found. They host Oldham this evening.
Meanwhile, ex-England midfielder Joe Cole joined Coventry City on an emergency loan from Aston Villa on Monday and starts for the Sky Blues at Rochdale.
Championship fixtures in full
19:45 BST kick-offs unless stated otherwise
Brighton v Bristol City
Cardiff v Middlesbrough
Charlton v Preston
Huddersfield v MK Dons
Hull v Ipswich
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Rotherham v Reading
Bolton v Birmingham (20:00 BST)
Tuesday's Championship action
Leeds don't even play tonight, they're away at Fulham on Wednesday, wonder who their manager will be for that game?
Anyway, Brighton will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table tonight when they host Bristol City, who are teetering about the relegation zone.
Second-placed Reading and third side Middlesbrough are both away - at Rotherham and Cardiff respectively - while bottom side Bolton host high-flying Birmingham.
Turmoil at Elland Road - a Monday to forget?
The eccentric Steve Evans is the latest in a line of Leeds United managers that have gone through the revolving door at Elland Road over the last year-and-a-half.
Uwe Rosler was given the chop after just 12 games, having lost his last three games, with Evans becoming the sixth head coach since April 2014.
The man hiring and firing? Owner Massimo Cellino. The Italian was been banned from running the club by the Football League for the second time in a year after being found guilty of an offence under Italian tax legislation.
Leeds don't just have problems on the pitch, they've got a headache off it too. They're not even in action tonight!
The Rise and Fall of Leeds
Met Steve Evans on Monday, took him for a drink on Tuesday, he was managing Leeds on Wednesday and on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and got sacked on Sunday.
Yesterday was just a standard start to the circus at Elland Road. Will Evans even last Seven Days? Is Massimo Cellino Walking Away after his latest ban? Let me fill you in.
LINE-UPS
Rotherham v Reading (19:45 BST)
On-loan Norwich defender Harry Toffolo starts for Rotherham as new manager Neil Redfearn takes charge of his first Millers home game.
Striker Matej Vydra returns to the Reading bench after a spell out with a hamstring injury. Hal Robson-Kanu, Anton Ferdinand and Stephen Quinn all miss out.
Rotherham XI: Camp; Buxton, Rawson, Collins, Toffolo; G Ward, Green, Thorpe, Andreu; Clarke-Harris, Derbyshire.
Reading XI: Al-Habsi, Gunter, Taylor, McShane, Hector, Norwood, Williams, McCleary, Piazon, Blackman, Sa.
LINE-UPS
Charlton v Preston (19:45 BST)
Teenage defender Tareiq Holmes-Dennis makes his first Championship start for Charlton, while Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson is out injured.
Three changes for Preston as Alan Browne, Marnick Vermijl and Eoin Doyle replace John Welsh, Tom Clarke and Stevie May.
Charlton XI: Pope, Solly, Diarra, Sarr, Fox, Bergdich, Ba, Cousins, Holmes-Dennis, Watt, Ahearne-Grant.
Preston XI: Pickford, Vermijl, Woods, Wright, Cunningham, Gallagher, Browne, Johnson, Reach, Hugill, Doyle.
LINE-UPS
Nottingham Forest v Burnley (19:45 BST)
Fitness? Lucky? Or just a hardworking side that play till the final whistle? Sean Dyche's Burnley side have have scored more goals in the final 15 minutes than any other Championship side (five).
Meanwhile, no side in the division has scored fewer home goals this season than Forest (four).
Late away win?
Nottingham Forest XI: De Vries, Lichaj, Wilson, Lansbury (c), Mendes, Oliveira, Ward, Vaughan, Hobbs, Pinillos, Walker
Burnley XI: Heaton, Darikwa, Duff, Keane, Mee, Taylor, Jones, barton, Arfield, Vokes, Gray
LINE-UPS
Hull v Ipswich (19:45 BST)
It's been a good week for Ipswich midfielder Cole Skuse who agreed a new contract with the club but he misses out today through injury.
Hull XI: McGregor, Odubajo, Dawson, Davies, Robertson, Meyler, Livermore, El Mohamady, Clucak, Akpom, Hernandez
Ipswich XI: Gerken, Chambers, Smith, Berra, Knudsen, Coke, Parr, Douglas, Bru, Toure, Murphy
LINE-UPS
Bolton v Birmingham (20:00 BST)
Former England striker Emile Heskey makes first Bolton start since 19 September, while defender Dean Moxey and midfielder Jay Spearing are out through injury.
Birmingham winger Demerai Gray, who was substituted in the weekend win at QPR, shakes off injury to start. Midfielder Andrew Shinney replaces David Davis in the one change for Blues boss Gary Rowett.
Bolton XI: Amos, Derik, Wheater, Dervite, Casado, Feeney, Davies, Pratley, Wellington, Heskey, Madine.
Blues XI: Kuszczak, Caddis, Morrison, Robinson, Grounds, Kieftenbeld, Gleeson, Maghoma, Gray, Shinnie, Donaldson.
LINE-UPS
Huddersfield v MK Dons (19:45 BST)
You're a striker who's only played twice so far this season. You're benched and the manager decides to send you on in the second half of a 0-0 game.
What's the best way to repay him? Get sent off, of course! Huddersfield striker James Vaughan hasn't had a good time of it lately and is suspended for today's game.
Huddersfield XI: Steer, Davidson, Whitehead, Hudson, Scannell, Miller, Cranie, Huws, Bunn, Wells, Lynch
MK Dons XI: Martin; Spence, McFadzean, Kay, Lewington; Carruthers, Poyet, Forster-Caskey; Baker, Murphy; Maynard
LINE-UPS
Cardiff v Middlesbrough (19:45 BST)
Former Manchester United left-back Fabio returns for Cardiff after suspension, while Joe Mason and Alex Revell partner up in attack with Kenyne Jones still injured.
Middlesbrough defender Fernando Amorebieta, ineligible to play against parent club Fulham on Saturday, returns. David Nugent starts up front for Middlesbrough with service provided from another former England international Stewart Downing.
Cardiff XI: Marshall, Peltier, Connolly, Morrison, Fabio, Dikgacoi, Gunnarsson, Whittingham, Noone, Revell, Mason.
Boro XI: Dimi, Kalas, Ayala, Amorebieta, Friend, Clayton, Leadbitter, Downing, Fabbrini, Adomah, Nugent.
LINE-UPS
Brighton v Bristol City (19:45 BST)
Some naysayers claim you should never return to a club where you've enjoyed success in the past. Well, former England striker Bobby Zamora ignored that sentiment in the summer, rejoining the club where he made his name - Brighton.
And the 34-year-old frontman banged in his first goal of his second spell at the weekend, delicately chipping in an 89th-minute winner at Leeds to move the Seagulls four points clear at the top of the Championship.
The last time he scored for the club? A first-half penalty in a 2-2 draw at Grimsby in May 2003. And after all that, he starts on the bench tonight.
Brighton XI: Stockdale; Bruno, Dunk, Huenemeier, Bong; Rosenior, Stephens, Kayal, March; Hemed, Baldock.
City XI: Fielding, Bennett, Ayling, Flint, Baker, Williams, Smith, Pack, Freeman, Wilbraham, Kodjia.
League Two fixtures in full
All 19:45 BST kick-offs
Accrington v AFC Wimbledon
Bristol Rovers v Notts County
Hartlepool v Barnet
Luton v Leyton Orient
Morecambe v Crawley
Northampton v Carlisle
Oxford v Plymouth
Portsmouth v Stevenage
Wycombe v Newport
Yeovil v Mansfield
York v Dagenham & Redbridge
Tuesday's League Two action
It's third versus first in League Two, as Oxford United host leaders Plymouth Argyle.
Second-placed Portsmouth host Teddy Sheringham's Stevenage - for whom goalkeeper Jesse Joronen scored on Saturday.
At the bottom, Dagenham and Redbridge, in the relegation zone at this early stage of the season, visit York who are just three points better off.
League One fixtures in full
All 19:45 BST kick-offs
Barnsley v Walsall
Blackpool v Millwall
Bradford v Bury
Burton Albion v Crewe
Chesterfield v Southend
Colchester v Port Vale
Gillingham v Scunthorpe
Peterborough v Wigan
Rochdale v Coventry
Sheffield United v Fleetwood
Shrewsbury v Doncaster
Swindon v Oldham
Tuesday's League One action
An interesting night ahead in League One, as a club chairman manages his team for the first time and a three-time Premier League winner prepares for his first appearance in the third tier of English football.
Swindon Town sacked manager Mark Cooper on Saturday and chairman Lee Power has put himself in interim charge of the Robins until a successor is found. They host Oldham this evening.
Meanwhile, ex-England midfielder Joe Cole joined Coventry City on an emergency loan from Aston Villa on Monday and starts for the Sky Blues at Rochdale.
Championship fixtures in full
19:45 BST kick-offs unless stated otherwise
Brighton v Bristol City
Cardiff v Middlesbrough
Charlton v Preston
Huddersfield v MK Dons
Hull v Ipswich
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Rotherham v Reading
Bolton v Birmingham (20:00 BST)
Tuesday's Championship action
Leeds don't even play tonight, they're away at Fulham on Wednesday, wonder who their manager will be for that game?
Anyway, Brighton will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table tonight when they host Bristol City, who are teetering about the relegation zone.
Second-placed Reading and third side Middlesbrough are both away - at Rotherham and Cardiff respectively - while bottom side Bolton host high-flying Birmingham.
Turmoil at Elland Road - a Monday to forget?
The eccentric Steve Evans is the latest in a line of Leeds United managers that have gone through the revolving door at Elland Road over the last year-and-a-half.
Uwe Rosler was given the chop after just 12 games, having lost his last three games, with Evans becoming the sixth head coach since April 2014.
The man hiring and firing? Owner Massimo Cellino. The Italian was been banned from running the club by the Football League for the second time in a year after being found guilty of an offence under Italian tax legislation.
Leeds don't just have problems on the pitch, they've got a headache off it too. They're not even in action tonight!
The Rise and Fall of Leeds
Met Steve Evans on Monday, took him for a drink on Tuesday, he was managing Leeds on Wednesday and on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and got sacked on Sunday.
Yesterday was just a standard start to the circus at Elland Road. Will Evans even last Seven Days? Is Massimo Cellino Walking Away after his latest ban? Let me fill you in.