Match of the Day Social

Mail on Sunday: "Mark Hughes is developing a side who are tough to penetrate but punishing with their passing going forward in what is proving a potent formula.

"With Jack Butland in goal, the most in-form keeper in the country right now, they have not been breached on their travels since playing Arsenal on September 12 in a run stretching five matches."

Telegraph: "If Bojan’s career had gone to plan, he might have been lining up for Barcelona last night in El Clasico. Instead, he was playing for Stoke City on a bitterly cold November afternoon on the south coast but produced a moment worthy of La Liga’s most glamorous fixture."