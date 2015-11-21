Match of the Day Social

That's it. Thanks for your company on this wintry evening. Enjoy the rest of your weekend, and be sure to tune in to Match of the Day 2 tomorrow.
What the papers say
Southampton 0-1 Stoke
Mail on Sunday: "Mark Hughes is developing a side who are tough to penetrate but punishing with their passing going forward in what is proving a potent formula.
"With Jack Butland in goal, the most in-form keeper in the country right now, they have not been breached on their travels since playing Arsenal on September 12 in a run stretching five matches."
Telegraph: "If Bojan’s career had gone to plan, he might have been lining up for Barcelona last night in El Clasico. Instead, he was playing for Stoke City on a bitterly cold November afternoon on the south coast but produced a moment worthy of La Liga’s most glamorous fixture."
Shawcross is key
Southampton 0-1 Stoke
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport
"Let the forwards get on the end of crosses. I said it earlier, and what a great goal by Stoke. At the ether end Stoke haven't conceded a goal since Ryan Shawcross came back into the team."
Manager reaction
Southampton 0-1 Stoke
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman: "It was not good enough in the first half. I think it was partly because of the minute's silence for what happened last week. The atmosphere in the stadium was not normal.
"In the second half, we played better, it was a good reaction, but I have to recognise that best chances in the game fell to Stoke."
Manager reaction
Southampton 0-1 Stoke
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes: "We're delighted - it's an important win for us. We could have finished off more of our chances but overall it was a good performance from us.
"I think in terms of clear-cut chances we were miles ahead of Southampton. I don't think Jack Butland had a save to make and that's illustrative of how well we played - and we broke with real purpose too."
Stoke are compiling a mighty fine away record - and their third win in their last four games on the road was built on a typically disciplined defensive display.
The Potters were happy to sit back and absorb wave after wave of Southampton pressure, with defensive midfielders Glenn Whelan (6, right) and Charlie Adam (16, right) at times playing as auxiliary defenders, sitting as deep as Southampton's centre-backs (left).
Resolute on the road
Southampton 0-1 Stoke
Pieters provides
Southampton 0-1 Stoke
One goal was enough to settle the contest at St Mary's, and here it is. It was a patient, passing move from Stoke, but the real killer was Eric Pieters' cross from the left - a brilliant whipped delivery that took the Southampton centre-backs out of play.
LINE-UPS
Southampton 0-1 Stoke
What the papers say
Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Observer: "You could hear the sighs of relief around Stamford Bridge at the final whistle as Chelsea ended a run of three straight Premier League defeats, although none were as loud as Jose Mourinho’s."
Mail on Sunday: "The ripple of the net told Costa that his six-game wait for a goal was over. And then there was that celebration: Costa simply stood and pointed with one arm to the sky, seemingly thankful his ordeal was over."
Mirror: "The efforts on goal that they [Norwich] did have, from Redmond and Mbokani, were either easy for Asmir Begovic or wayward when they should have been on target."
'Chelsea can make it'
Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Martin Keown
Former Arsenal defender
"Chelsea could make it into the top four. I think they can do it, the Premier League is so unpredictable this season."
'Naive Norwich'
Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport
"Norwich switched off for the goal, they were very naive. Three players had their back to the ball. Don't let Fabregas take it! He does and it's a super finish from Costa."
Manager reaction
Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Norwich manager Alex Neil: "I am disappointed. I thought our players worked really hard, I felt we gave Chelsea very little and we worked really hard.
"We put some fresh legs on as the game went on, and tried to create problems. Arguably we could have done more but I am happy with my players.
"We've done it at Liverpool, at Manchester City and here - gone to the so-called bigger clubs and put on a show. It is just disappointing we had that one lapse of concentration."
Manager reaction
Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "Me and the fans didn't deserve to have our heart in our hands in the last four minutes. It is the pressure of the bad results, that is normal, but they coped well.
"The only thing we didn't do was score more from the chances we had. We should have scored at least two and breathe easier but it is difficult for us to score goals and to keep a clean sheet against a team who plays defensively."
Man of the match - Eden Hazard
Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
BBC Sport's Phil Dawkes chose Eden Hazard as his man of the match after the Belgian international played an important role in helping his side end a three-match losing run.
The number 10 returned to form on Saturday, operating behind lone striker Diego Costa in a free role. His movement and speed were a constant threat to the Canaries.
Costa ends barren run
Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Quick-thinking Blues
Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Chelsea's goal was an example of quick thinking and good execution - two things the reigning champions have lacked in their first 12 games. Cesc Fabregas' quickly-taken free-kick found Diego Costa, who cut inside Ryan Bennett and finished coolly.
LINE-UPS
Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
What the papers say
Swansea 2-2 Bournemouth
The Guardian: "Confidence is brittle and it showed on an afternoon when Bournemouth played with a belief and intensity that was hard to reconcile with their league position and poor run of results."
South Wales Evening Post: "Jefferson Montero's late introduction provided the odd late moment of home excitement. But in truth Swansea did not deserve the win and were a tad fortunate to end on level terms."
Swansea 2-2 Bournemouth
Centre forwards' union in action there from Shearer...
A change would do you good?
Swansea 2-2 Bournemouth
Martin Keown
Former Arsenal defender
"No win in seven for Bournemouth now. Eddie Howe may have to change his philosophy a bit."
'It was a penalty'
Swansea 2-2 Bournemouth
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport
"Andre Ayew turned it around - a free transfer with six goals already. It was a piece of magic for the backheel. Cheeky.
"It was a brilliant run in behind for the penalty and he is just clipped. I do think it was a penalty."
Manager reaction
Swansea 2-2 Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Sport: "We should be standing here with three points. We're disappointed but there were a lot of positives.
"(On Andre Ayew's penalty) He's induced the penalty but the referee has fallen for it.
"The players are beginning to believe in themselves a lot more, they know they have nothing to fear.
"I'm very proud to be Bournemouth manager tonight. there's a lot of stuff to look forward to in the future on the back of that."
Manager reaction
Swansea 2-2 Bournemouth
Swansea manager Garry Monk, speaking to BBC Sport: "To be 0-2 down, the players showed great bravery and fantastic spirit to get back.
"You could feel that tension, it affected us with the ball and our confidence. We need to build that side of it by putting a run of results together,
"This is a point gained and a result to put us on the road to getting our confidence. Overall we have to be happy with a point."
Man of the match - Andre Ayew
Swansea 2-2 Bournemouth
BBC Sport's Dafydd Pritchard chose Andre Ayew in his match report. The Ghanaian was a thorn in the side of Bournemouth all afternoon, brilliantly converting a half-chance with a deft backheel and winning the penalty that drew his side level. However the Cherries vehemently protested Andre Marriner's decision after Ayew went to ground - judge for yourself on Match of the Day!
I've started so I'll finish
Swansea 2-2 Bournemouth
Dan Gosling (number 4) was involved at the start of the move that led to Bournemouth's second goal, and then timed his run to perfection to convert Matt Ritchie's nicely-delayed pass.
LINE-UPS
Swansea 2-2 Bournemouth
Peter Dimmock 1920-2015
Gary Lineker takes a moment to pay tribute to Peter Dimmock, the first presenter of Sports Personality of the Year, who has sadly passed away. A true BBC legend.
What the papers say
Everton 4-0 Aston Villa
The Guardian: "In such troubled times, Aston Villa’s only solace comes from the past. The sight of Tony Morley nonchalantly rolling in a penalty in the half-time entertainment was a reminder that Villa are former European Cup winners. Now the poorest start in their history has got worse. If Rémi Garde was under any illusions about the scale of the challenge he has taken on, he should not be now."
The Telegraph: "That Everton did not have to do anything spectacular to seize such a commanding lead reveals everything you need to know about Villa, who like Sunderland last month, became the second side to change their manager and achieve a reasonable result in his first game before being thrashed at Goodison Park."
Birmingham Mail: "Villa were absolutely battered in the first-half as they struggled to contain the front four of Lukaku, Kone, Barkley and Deulofeu. They lost the midfield fight and were horribly exposed. They could never recover."
'Not good enough'
Everton 4-0 Aston Villa
Alan Shearer
BBC Sport
"Remi Garde has a big job on his hands. No team has survived with five points or less after 13 games in the Premier League.
"They have been fighting at the wrong end of the table for a few years now. They are not good enough."
'It all starts with Stones'
Everton 4-0 Aston Villa
Martin Keown
Former Arsenal defender
"It was a competition to see which Everton player was the best! Gerard Deulofeu offers you something different but it all starts with John Stones at the back. A lot of one-touch football, Deulofeu destroyed them all afternoon.
BBC Sport's James Gheerbrant chose Stoke's Marko Arnautovic as man of the match in his report after the Austrian produced an influential display on the left wing.
BBC Sport's Phil Dawkes chose Eden Hazard as his man of the match after the Belgian international played an important role in helping his side end a three-match losing run.
Peter Dimmock 1920-2015
Gary Lineker takes a moment to pay tribute to Peter Dimmock, the first presenter of Sports Personality of the Year, who has sadly passed away. A true BBC legend.
