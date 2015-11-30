European football: Napoli v Inter Milan as it happened

The race for the Serie A title is shaping up nicely. Juventus are finally coming to the boil while two points separate the top three clubs. Many thanks for your company. Until next time...
Top of Serie A
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
So, this is how Serie A look after a dramatic game at the top of the table. Napoli have 31 points from 14 games, one more than Inter and two more than third-placed Fiorentina.
FULL-TIME
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
AFP/GETTYCopyright: AFP/GETTY
What an astonishing finish. Napoli survive two almighty scares in stoppage time against 10-man Inter Milan to go top of Serie A.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
Incredible! Inter have hit the post again. Miranda's effort is pushed on to the woodwork by Pepe Reina.
CLOSE!
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
So close for Inter! Stevan Jovetic's header bounces off the post.
Post update
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
Celebrations have started early in the home areas of the San Paolo. End to end. One last chance for Inter?
Post update
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
Four additional minutes. Mancini is urging his Inter players forward.
GREAT SAVE!
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
It's been all Inter but Napoli are on the counter and Gonzalo Higuain makes space for himself before dispatching an excellent effort which looks to be heading for the net before Samir Handanovic pushes it away.
Post update
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
Pepe Reina comes to Napoli's rescue after rushing off his line to deflect a cross just as goalscorer Adem Ljajic looked like he was going to bundle home from close range. Napoli's fans can't wait for the final whistle.
EPACopyright: EPA
Post update
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
If only Inter had played with this conviction in the first 45 minutes. They have played better with 10 men than 11. Five minutes of normal time remaining.
SUBSTITUTION
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
Last throw of Roberto Mancini's dice. Striker Stevan Jovetic replaces Ivan Perisic. Napoli's Jose Callejon is booked for a late challenge. Inter are throwing bodies forward.
Post update
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
Suddenly it's all Inter! Napoli have done more defending in the last 15 minutes than the whole match. Nerves have set in.
CLOSE!
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
Almost an eqaliser! Marcelo Brozovic's embarks on a solo run from midfield, riding several tackles along the way, before letting fly from the edge of the area.
Post update
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
Just over 10 minutes of normal time remaining. Inter have upped the tempo. They're down to 10 men but Napoli's failure to kill off this game means the visitors are still very much alive.
CLOSE!
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
Gonzalo Higuain is eyeing a hat-trick and thinks he has it when Omar El Kaddouri delivers a low cross into the six-yard box only for Jeison Murillo to stick out a leg before Higuain can strike.
Post update
Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
Can the 10 men of Inter come back from 2-0 down? Ljajic's goal has set up a grandstand finish. Around 20 minutes remaining.
GOAL - Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan
Adem Ljajic
Game on! Out of nothing Adem Ljajic comes up with a low finish that silences the Stadio San Paolo. Pepe Reina will be disappointed he was beaten from 12 yards after Ljajic's initial effort was charged down.
Post update
Napoii 2-0 Inter Milan
A bad, bad night for Inter. Their defending has been suspect all night and they were caught napping for the second goal.
EPACopyright: EPA
GOAL - Napoli 2-0 Inter Milan
Gonzalo Higuain
Surely that's game over? More clinical finishing from Gonzalo Higuain who demonstrates why he is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe right now with an excellent finish after racing on to Raul Albiol's header.
AFP/GETTYCopyright: AFP/GETTY
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Another Napoli chance! Jose Callejon's cross finds Marek Hamsik, but it's a comfortable save. Napoli
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
First serious chance of the second half...and it falls to the home side. A cross by Faouzi Ghoulam finds Gonzalo Higuain but he can't direct his header on target. That was a decent chance.
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
I'll be honest, this isn't a great advert for Serie A. It's too stop-start, too many needless free-kicks given away. Inter don't look like scoring and Napoli appear in no rush to try and get a second goal.
AFP/GETTYCopyright: AFP/GETTY
YELLOW CARD
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Scrappy start to the half. It's getting tetchy out there. Inter's Fredy Guarin and Napoli's Allan are both shown yellow cards after a coming together. The referee has his work cut out and Guarin needs to keep his cool with his side already down to 10 men.
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Napoli, in their light blue shirts, continue to dictate the tempo. If they don't win this they will be kicking themselves.
SUBSTITUTION
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Big change for Inter at the start of the half. Mauro Icardi, one of their best hopes of a goal, has been replaced by defender Alex Telles. Is Roberto Mancini looking to tighten up at the back and hope his side catch Napoli on the counter? Brave change.
EPACopyright: EPA
KICK-OFF
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Inter have work to do if they are to keep their place at the top of Serie A. Lots of chit-chat among their players as they headed back out. We're back under way.
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Flour shower
Napoli v Inter Milan (20:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
He is one the smartest, most stylish managers in football yet Roberto Mancini looked anything but on his 51st birthday last Friday. Mancini was on the receiving end of a training ground prank as Colombia midfielder Fredy Guarin, Brazilian Felipe Melo and Argentine forward Mauro Icardi sneaked up on their unsuspecting boss - and tipped a bag of flour over his head.
Word is Mancini took it in good spirit. Goodness knows what would have happened had Mario Balotelli been the culprit.
Elsewhere in Europe
La Liga
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Former Manchester United and England defender Phil Neville has helped take Valencia training following the resignation of Nuno Espirito Santo.
Nuno stepped down on Sunday, after just over one season in charge.
Roberto Mancini is heading straight to the referee as the half time whistle sounds. He can argue all he likes. Inter have been poor and it's going to require something extra special from the former Manchester City boss to inspire his side to get something from this.
APCopyright: AP
RED CARD - Yuto Nagatomo (Inter Milan)
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
A rare Inter attack almost results in an equaliser, Ivan Perisic scuffing his finish from 12 yards. He should have done better. That should serve as a wake-up call to Napoli that for all their possession, they only have one goal.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Where's the attacking threat from Inter? Non-existent at the moment. How long before Stevan Jovetic is introduced?
YELLOW CARD
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
First signs of frustration from Inter as Yuto Nagatomo is booked for a late tackle on the busy Jose Callejon. Moments later Napoli's Elseid Hysaj is booked for handball.This is bubbling nicely...
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
As it stands table
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
As it stands, Napoli are heading to the top of Serie A having started the day two points behind Inter. Still an awful long way to go..
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Make no mistake, Napoli deserve their lead. They are calm, composed and clinical. Inter's midfield is struggling to make any impact.
EPACopyright: EPA
CLOSE!
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
It's taken nearly half an hour but Inter have their first sight of Napoli's goal and it's Fredy Guarin with a curling effort from outside the area which flashes narrowly wide. That's the closest the visitors have come.
AFP/GETTYCopyright: AFP/GETTY
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Inter are losing possession far too easily. Another Napoli attack ends in a corner as Jose Callejon's low cross is deflected behind.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Inter Milan now need to score two goals to win this. Incredibly, they have only scored more than once twice in Serie A this season - despite sitting pretty at the top of the table.
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Roberto Mancini is trying to get instructions to his players but they can't hear him because of the din created by the crowd. Mancini throws his arms into the air again. He is getting increasingly agitated.
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Inter keeper Samir Handanovic is forced into another save - this time from Marek Hamsik's cross-shot. The home fans are loving this.
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
After a helter-skelter start, the game has settled down much to Inter Milan's relief. Mancini's team have hardly been able to venture outside their own half. Napoli continue to dominate possession. Boss Maurizio Sarri will be hoping his side can make the most while they are on top.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The Italian Vardy?
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Napoli's goal has been timed at 64 seconds. Lightning quick.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
It's all Napoli. Wave after wave of attack. There's huge spaces opening in the Inter area. Here come the hosts again. Insigne to Higuain, back to Insigne, knocked down for Marek Hamsik to fire over.
EPACopyright: EPA
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
That goal has shaken Inter to the core. Before this game Roberto Mancini's side had not conceded in 384 minutes. Another chance for Napoli but Jose Callejon slices his kick in front of a gaping net. What's happened to Inter's defence?
AFP/GETTYCopyright: AFP/GETTY
Post update
Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
It's 25 years since Napoli were last crowned champions of Serie A. They're top of the table right now.
GOAL - Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan
Gonzalo Higuaín
Sensational start in Naples as in-form Gonzalo Higuain lashes home his 11th Serie A goal of the season from just inside the area from the game's first attack.There's an inquest going on in Inter's defence but Napoli have the lead.
Inter Milan XI: Handanovic, D'Ambrosio, Miranda, Murillo, Nagatomo, Guarin, Medel, Brozovic, Perisic, Icardi, Ljajic.
KICK-OFF
Napoli 0-0 Inter Milan
Serie A's third versus first showdown is under way. Who will be leading Serie A later?
Which Italians have made the biggest impact in the Premier League - and why?
Countdown to kick-off
Napoli v Inter Milan (20:00 GMT)
The teams emerge...to the sound of the Pet Shop Boys booming out of the speakers! There were 30,000 fans inside the 60,000-capacity Stadio San Paolo 90 minutes before the scheduled start. We're going to have a slightly delayed kick-off.
King of Naples
Napoli v Inter Milan (20:00 GMT)
It is 24 years since Diego Maradona last pulled on a Napoli shirt yet Naples still remembers the man they called 'The King'.
Maradona arrived in the port city in 1984 - two years before the 'Hand of God' goal was written into footballing folklore.
He went on to inspire Napoli to win the Serie A title in 1987 and 1990 during seven years there. They have not won it since.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Which Italian have made the biggest impact in the Premier League - and why?
Alan Kingston Paulo Di Canio certainly made his mark, one way or another.
James Day gialucca vialli wasnt too shabby! Played and managed in prem
Leon Wilson It was a great era in the PL when the likes of Zola, di Matteo, Vialli, Ravanelli and di Canio came over here. Then years later all we got was Grabbi, Corradi, Bianchi and Maccarone...
FULL-TIME - Sassuolo 1-1 Fiorentina
Fiorentina miss out on going top of Serie A after being held at Sassuolo. The point is enough to take the Viola - chasing their first league title since 1969 - second above Napoli.
It means Inter will stay top of the table if they avoid defeat at the Stadio San Paolo.
Chalobah still waiting
Napoli v Inter Milan (20:00 GMT)
So, Nathaniel Chalobah is still waiting to make his first Serie A start - three months after joining Napoli on loan from Chelsea.
The England Under-21 midfielder, who made his competitive debut as a 17-year-old on loan at Watford, has turned out twice for the Italians in the Europa League. He started last week's 1-0 win away to Bruges and has also appeared as a substitute in Poland against Legia Warsaw.
When Napoli signed Chalobah in September, boss Maurizio Sarri said: "I don't know anything about the player. If the club picked him then he must have some quality. I train whoever the club puts at my disposal."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
PACopyright: PA
Roberto Mancini steered Manchester City to a first league title for 44 years while Benito Carbone (pictured above) once wrote off millions of pounds in unpaid wages to help keep Bradford City alive. Which Italians have made the biggest impact in the Premier League - and why?
There's plenty to choose from including Mario Balotelli, Paolo Di Canio, Roberto Di Matteo, Attilio Lombardo, Graziano Pelle, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Gianluca Vialli and Gianfranco Zola. Perhaps not Massimo Taibi or Andrea Dossena.
There's another game taking place featuring a team near the top. Fiorentina, who have not won Serie A since 1969, will go the summit - if only for a couple of hours - if they win at Sassuolo. However, they are being held 1-1 with five minutes to go.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Serie A table
.Copyright: .
TEAM NEWS
Napoli v Inter Milan (20:00 GMT)
Former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina starts for Napoli along with leading scorer Gonzalo Higuain. England Under-21 midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, on loan from Chelsea, is on the bench.
Inter boss Roberto Mancini leaves on-loan Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic out of the side. Argentine forward Mauro Icardi starts.
Inter Milan XI: Handanovic, D'Ambrosio, Miranda, Murillo, Nagatomo, Guarin, Medel, Brozovic, Perisic, Icardi, Ljajic.
Eight managers in 66 months
Napoli v Inter Milan (20:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Rafael Benitez, Leonardo, Gian Piero Gasperini, Claudio Ranieri, Andrea Stramaccioni, Walter Mazzarri...all have come and gone at Inter since the photograph above was taken five-and-a-half years ago.
The 18-time champions of Italy have finished 2nd, 6th, 9th, 5th and 8th in that time yet the sleeping giant is stirring once more thanks to former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini.
They started a big day at the top of Serie A two points clear of the rest after four straight wins. However, Napoli are right behind them as they chase a first league title since 1990.
Nerazzurri on the rise?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
They once boasted a fearsome reputation in European football but, in more recent times, they have become a sacking club.
Inter Milan are on their seventh boss since Jose Mourinho left after leading them to a Serie A-Champions League double in 2010.
But could the Nerazzurri be on the rise again? Roberto Mancini has managed to survive 12 months in the hot-seat, his side making waves at the top of the table. Beat title rivals Napoli tonight and their fans really can start to believe again.
From the Match of the Day Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BBCMOTD/posts/10153820874910982
