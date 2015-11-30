European football: Napoli v Inter Milan as it happened

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

He is one the smartest, most stylish managers in football yet Roberto Mancini looked anything but on his 51st birthday last Friday. Mancini was on the receiving end of a training ground prank as Colombia midfielder Fredy Guarin, Brazilian Felipe Melo and Argentine forward Mauro Icardi sneaked up on their unsuspecting boss - and tipped a bag of flour over his head.

Word is Mancini took it in good spirit. Goodness knows what would have happened had Mario Balotelli been the culprit.