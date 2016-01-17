Reaction: Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd

As you can see from the graphic below, United's goal wasn't cunningly crafted. What you can't tell is that it was a cracking finish by Wayne Rooney (10), who hooked the ball into the roof of the net after Marouane Fellaini's header had hot the bar.
'A big boost'
Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United
Louis van Gaal talking to BBC Sport: "We have survived the first-half, we didn’t keep the ball to much and they pressed and pressured. But in the second-half we came into the match and kept the ball more and created chances and scored the winning goal, I’m happy, the players are happy and the fans more happy.
“We know Wayne Rooney has played for Everton and now plays for United so he wants to score against Liverpool, it means a lot for him.
“The goal came from the first indirect corner and we ask for that as it always more dangerous. The ball from Mata was perfect, as was the header from Fellaini, but he didn't have the luck that Wayne does.
“Now we have made a good start in 2016, to beat Liverpool for the second time in a row is it marvellous, it gives a big boost for the players and the fans so I hope it shall continue with winning. That is why we are here, to win our games and at end of the season to be in the first three positions of the league.”
Opta match stats
Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United
Wayne Rooney (176 goals for Man Utd) has overtaken Thierry Henry (175 for Arsenal) for the most goals for a single club in Premier League history.
Rooney has now scored in four successive games for Manchester United for the first time since March 2012.
It was Rooney’s first Premier League goal at Anfield for United since January 2005.
Liverpool have conceded more goals from corners than any other team in the Premier League this season (7).
Liverpool have now lost 12 times against United in the Premier League era, more defeats than against any other visitors.
Liverpool’s failure to score ended an eight-game Premier League run of scoring at Anfield. It is the first time under Klopp they hadn’t scored at home.
Louis Van Gaal has won all four Premier League games against Liverpool as United boss.
'I can't be positive at this moment'
Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talking to BBC Sport: "I didn't see too many chances for Manchester United and we didn't take ours. Of course it is frustrating. We lost a game that we should not have lost.
"The goal was to defend and we didn't do it. That is our responsibility. We have to defend set pieces better.
"We did really well creating the chances, but there were a lot of situation where we could have created more chances and didn't. There were a lot of things but we lost in a derby against Manchester United so I can't be very positive at this moment so soon after the game."
'A big step in a good direction'
Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal speaking to Sky Sports: "When you beat Liverpool, it is good for the fans and for the table as our competitors also lose points, it is a big step in a good direction and I am very happy.
“In the first-half we didn’t keep the ball and we have survived the first-half. In the second-half we played much better and kept the ball better and created chances and Wayne Rooney makes the fantastic goal again.
“I don’t think David de Gea has done very much, two or three balls he has to stop, a goalkeeper has to do that. He is playing very good but you can not say he was a fantastic, marvelous goalkeeper today.
“We have played against Newcastle and given away two leads and now we have done the things we have trained and discussed so that is most precious aspect of the game today. We won and a we have won a lot of games in 2016 now and have not lost yet.”
Post update
Beating Liverpool is special - Rooney
Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester United's Liverpool-born matchwinner Wayne Rooney talking to BBC Sport: "This is a special feeling, obviously. It is always great to score at your rivals and, against Liverpool for this football club, it is a massive result. On a personal note it doesn't get much better.
"For my goal, I know Simon Mignolet is a very good goalkeeper and there were players trying to cover so I just tried to put my foot through it and take whoever was in the way with it! Thankfully it went in and won us the game.
"Today the performance wasn't that important - the result was all that mattered."
Post update
Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United
Fair play to Michael Carrick. I salute this kind of behaviour from players.
Post update
Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United
I'll enjoy this one - Rooney
Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester United matchwinner Wayne Rooney on Sky Sports: "Everyone knows the importance of this game - regardless of league positions, it is a massive football game and it is a great victory. We needed the three points and to continue the start to this year, so it is a massive win for us."
On setting a new record for Premier League goals scored at one club: "I didn't know! It is great to have records but scoring a winning goal at Anfield, it's been a long time since that happened for me, so I will be a bit selfish today and enjoy that one."
Post update
Post update
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield
"Manchester United win 1-0. Dreadful game with little quality - but who can blame United and Louis van Gaal for taking that all day long at Anfield? "
Post update
Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United
You can't grumble at a 100% conversion rate. United have been Jonny Wilkinson-esque against Liverpool this season.
Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United
Not that either the Liverpool or United fans will need reminding of this but today's win seals a double for the Red Devils over their fierce rivals this season.
United are fifth in the table, two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.
Liverpool's own top-four hopes suffer a big blow. They are eight points behind Spurs in ninth.
Post update
Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea winger on BBC Radio 5 live
"Yes the quality of the game was poor, but the work rate was fantastic, every player out there put everything into the game. Remember the quality falters when you have so many games in a short period.
"In the end it was one bit of sharpness. The corner from the left-hand side was headed down onto the bar by Fellaini and the reaction from Wayne Rooney won the game."