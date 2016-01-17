Reaction: Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd

Louis van Gaal talking to BBC Sport: "We have survived the first-half, we didn’t keep the ball to much and they pressed and pressured. But in the second-half we came into the match and kept the ball more and created chances and scored the winning goal, I’m happy, the players are happy and the fans more happy.

“We know Wayne Rooney has played for Everton and now plays for United so he wants to score against Liverpool, it means a lot for him.

“The goal came from the first indirect corner and we ask for that as it always more dangerous. The ball from Mata was perfect, as was the header from Fellaini, but he didn't have the luck that Wayne does.

“Now we have made a good start in 2016, to beat Liverpool for the second time in a row is it marvellous, it gives a big boost for the players and the fans so I hope it shall continue with winning. That is why we are here, to win our games and at end of the season to be in the first three positions of the league.”