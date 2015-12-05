Scottish football as it happened
BBC Radio Scotland
Summary
- FT: Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee Utd (Boyd) (McKay, pen) - Findlay sent off for Killie
- FT: Ross Co 2-3 St Johnstone (Boyce, Davies) (Wotherspoon 2, Mackay)
- FT: Dundee 0-2 Aberdeen - McGinn and Rooney on target
- Celtic P-P Hamilton, Hearts P-P ICT, Partick Th P-P Motherwell
- Dumbarton beat Alloa in only Championship fixture to survive weather
Live Reporting
By Andy Campbell
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Signing off...
Time for me to go.
Thank you for your company and contributions and well done to all the players and fans who braved the weather for the Scottish fixtures that went ahead today.
FULL-TIME East Kilbride 2-1 Stenhousemuir (aet)
Lowland League side East Kilbride have knocked Scottish League One Stenhousemuir out of the Scottish Cup.
Jack Smith (pictured) scored both of EK's goals and they will face Huntly or Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in the fourth round.
Post update
Reaction: Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee Utd
Text 80295
Reaction: Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee Utd
Reaction: Ross County 2-3 St Johnstone
Text 80295
Scottish Cup
The winner of the EK/Stenny match will host Huntly or Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in round four.
Goal in Scottish Cup
East Kilbride 2-1 Stenhousemuir
The third-round replay between East Kilbride and Stenhousemuir finished 1-1 at the end of regulation time but 10-man Stenny have fallen behind again with Jack Smith (picture right below) scoring his second of the game for EK.
Scottish Cup
Cover Rangers' win over Formartine United sets up a fourth-round tie away to Motherwell.
The winner of Wick Academy v Linlithgow Rose will host Forfar Athletic, who beat Queen's Park.
FULL-TIME Scottish Cup
Cove Rangers 4-1 Formartine Utd
Forfar Athletic 2-1 Queen's Park
FULL-TIME Scottish League Two
Stirling Albion 3-1 Elgin City
FULL-TIME Scottish League One
Dunfermline Athletic 3-1 Brechin City
FULL-TIME Scottish Championship
Alloa Athletic 0-2 Dumbarton
FT: Ross County 2-3 St Johnstone
St Johnstone's away win is their seventh in a row in all competitions.
FT: Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee Utd
FULL-TIME Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee Utd
It ends all square at Rugby Park. Dundee United arrest a recent run of defeats but they will be disappointed not to have taken all three points against 10-man Kilmarnock.
FULL-TIME Ross County 2-3 St Johnstone
It's all over at Victoria Park with St Johnstone stealing the points after Dave Mackay's late free-kick.
The Perth side move to within a point of third-place Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.
GOAL Ross County 2-3 St Johnstone (Mackay)
Dave Mackay's 25-yard free-kick beats Gary Woods and puts Saints ahead again.