Gavin Gunning and Josh Magennis

Scottish football as it happened

BBC Radio Scotland

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. FT: Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee Utd (Boyd) (McKay, pen) - Findlay sent off for Killie
  2. FT: Ross Co 2-3 St Johnstone (Boyce, Davies) (Wotherspoon 2, Mackay)
  3. FT: Dundee 0-2 Aberdeen - McGinn and Rooney on target
  4. Celtic P-P Hamilton, Hearts P-P ICT, Partick Th P-P Motherwell
  5. Dumbarton beat Alloa in only Championship fixture to survive weather

Live Reporting

By Andy Campbell

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Signing off...

    Time for me to go.

    Thank you for your company and contributions and well done to all the players and fans who braved the weather for the Scottish fixtures that went ahead today.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. FULL-TIME East Kilbride 2-1 Stenhousemuir (aet)

    Lowland League side East Kilbride have knocked Scottish League One Stenhousemuir out of the Scottish Cup.

    Jack Smith celebrates after scoring for East Kilbride against Stenhousemuir
    Copyright: SNS

    Jack Smith (pictured) scored both of EK's goals and they will face Huntly or Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in the fourth round.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Reaction: Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee Utd

    Quote Message: Unlucky not to win it in the end. They deserve a lot of credit for the way they went about it. To a man, they were excellent" from Gary Locke Kilmarnock manager
    Gary LockeKilmarnock manager
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Text 80295

    SMS Message: A draw would have been a fair result, certainly a game of two halves. When will Scotland accept that Highland Clubs are here to stay from County Fan
    County Fan
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Reaction: Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee Utd

    Quote Message: It was an entertaining match. We had clearer chances. That's a positive. We just simply need to take them. We're getting there" from Mixu Paatelainen Dundee United manager
    Mixu PaatelainenDundee United manager
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Reaction: Ross County 2-3 St Johnstone

    Quote Message: We showed character and showed what we're about. At 2-2, I thought we weren't going to lose it. Dave Mackay [scores] a wonderful free-kick to win it. Delighted" from Tommy Wright St Johnstone manager
    Tommy WrightSt Johnstone manager
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Text 80295

    SMS Message: when is Mixu going to drop Durnan simply not good enough and as Alan Preston rightly says instead we leave 3 at the back to mark Chris Boyd instead of committing the extra defender to take advantage of the extra man and then go on to win the game. We need Callum Morris back for next week for the huge game next week against thistle a must win and get back to a back four instead of this back 3 formation. from United fan
    United fan
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Scottish Cup

    The winner of the EK/Stenny match will host Huntly or Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in round four.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Goal in Scottish Cup

    East Kilbride 2-1 Stenhousemuir

    The third-round replay between East Kilbride and Stenhousemuir finished 1-1 at the end of regulation time but 10-man Stenny have fallen behind again with Jack Smith (picture right below) scoring his second of the game for EK.

    East Kilbride v Stenhousemuir
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Scottish Cup

    Cover Rangers' win over Formartine United sets up a fourth-round tie away to Motherwell.

    The winner of Wick Academy v Linlithgow Rose will host Forfar Athletic, who beat Queen's Park.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. FULL-TIME Scottish Cup

    Cove Rangers 4-1 Formartine Utd

    Forfar Athletic 2-1 Queen's Park

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. FULL-TIME Scottish League Two

    Stirling Albion 3-1 Elgin City

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. FULL-TIME Scottish League One

    Dunfermline Athletic 3-1 Brechin City

    Dunfermline players celebrating
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. FULL-TIME Scottish Championship

    Alloa Athletic 0-2 Dumbarton

    Dumbarton players celebrating
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Grant Gallagher (centre) added to Mark Docherty's opener in the Sons' win
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. FT: Ross County 2-3 St Johnstone

    St Johnstone's away win is their seventh in a row in all competitions.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. FT: Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee Utd

    Quote Message: It's the draw that neither side wanted before kick-off but, in the end, one that Kilmarnock will savour more than the visitors. They rarely looked like a side who were playing with 10 men, despite doing just that for an hour
    Quote Message: It was end to end entertainment in woeful conditions but another opportunity missed for Mixu Paateleinen's side - impressive and sharp at times in attack but nervous and unsure at the back. They need to start winning soon if they're to pull another side into a relegation battle
    Quote Message: Worrying times for the small band of hardy souls who braved the storm to huddle in hope at the back of the away stand"
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. FULL-TIME Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee Utd

    It ends all square at Rugby Park. Dundee United arrest a recent run of defeats but they will be disappointed not to have taken all three points against 10-man Kilmarnock.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. FULL-TIME Ross County 2-3 St Johnstone

    It's all over at Victoria Park with St Johnstone stealing the points after Dave Mackay's late free-kick.

    The Perth side move to within a point of third-place Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. GOAL Ross County 2-3 St Johnstone (Mackay)

    Dave Mackay's 25-yard free-kick beats Gary Woods and puts Saints ahead again.

    St Johnstone players celebrating
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Back to top