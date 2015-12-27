Match of the Day Social

Thanks for your company and enjoy the rest of your festive break.
I bid you farewell.
Villa fans - you are in big trouble.
.Copyright: .
Get Involved
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Manager reaction
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: "Physically and mentally, it was a tough game - you have to take your hat off to Bournemouth as they're relentless. I had to bring on Yohan Cabaye [at half-time] to get some of the ball, and in the last six minutes I think it showed, as Bournemouth couldn't raise a leg by then.
"But I'm full of admiration for what they [Bournemouth] did. We'll take the point, it moves us up a place, the unbeaten run goes on, we go to the next game."
Manager reaction
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It was a real battle, Palace are a very good side, very physical and we certainly knew we were in a game. But the most pleasing aspect from my perspective was the way we fought and defended set plays, with the aerial threat they've got.
"We're harder to beat now, that's six games unbeaten, confidence is improving and belief is growing. We probably created the best chances but didn't take them. We're now moving into a tough period when we know we'll have to be even better."
Man of the match - Scott Dann
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Not too many candidates to choose from in a match lower on quality than a tin of Quality Street after all the rellies have been round for Christmas.
In the end, BBC Sport's James Gheerbrant chose Scott Dann as his man of the match after the defender earned his fifth clean sheet of the season. Dann also had a team-high five interceptions and three shots.
It may not have been a vintage performance from Crystal Palace today, but they're still up to fifth.
They've never finished higher than 10th in the Premier League - surely they can better that this season?
McArthur spark
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Boxing Day is usually all about clearing up and James McArthur did a superb job of that for Palace today. The Scotsman recovered the ball eight times in his own half (left), while his defensive midfield counterpart for Bournemouth, Andrew Surman, only managed it once.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Terrific on their travels
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Team news
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth are unchanged from the side that beat West Brom last time out, with former Palace man Glenn Murray up front.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew makes two changes from the side that beat Stoke City - Jordon Mutch comes in for Yannick Bolasie in midfield for his league start since the opening day of the season, and Fraizer Campbell replaces Connor Wickham up front.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Post update
And last but not least...
West Ham showed character - Bilic
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on Villa's penalty: "I am not happy with that of course. From my point of view I saw Rudy Gestede was pulling Ogbonna's shirt. With that it gained him an advantage and he got in front of Angelo. For me it was a foul.
"He gave a penalty but if he gave that he should have given a penalty for one of the handballs for us. Unfortunately, he didn't.
"It's mixed emotions for us. When you are leading 1-0 at half-time against a team which is fighting for their lives and nervous, you expect to win the game.
"They scored a penalty and then got the momentum so it was a fair point. With the injuries and everything that happened we showed good character. We got a point away from home which is good. Hopefully we will have a few players back very soon."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'I'm sad for the players'
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
Aston Villa boss Remi Garde: "I knew this game was crucial for us. I wanted to win. A draw was not the goal for this game.
"We only missed the points. What we put into this game was probably the best we can do. I think we deserved more than we got. I am frustrated and also a bit sad for my players.
"We are still in a very bad position but when I see my team play it's very encouraging. The performance we gave was not a bottom one. We have to score goals and be more efficient in the offensive parts."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ayew stars for Villa
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
Gestede was instrumental for Villa, but it was Jordan Ayew who led the hosts' attack and scored a great penalty to give his team hope of survival.
The 24-year-old summer signing has now scored five goals for Villa in nine games and industrious, running 11.41km - more than any other Villa player.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
A vicious bit of first-half burn from the West Ham big wig.
Villa on top
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
Aston Villa had plenty of possession, and quite a bit of it in the final third, but that will mean nothing come the end of the season.
OptaCopyright: Opta
Team news
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic makes two changes from the draw with Swansea. Midfielder Pedro Obiang and striker Enner Valencia replace Alex Song and Nikica Jelavic.
West Ham XI: Adrian, Tomkins, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Obiang, Kouyate, Antonio, Noble, Zarate, Valencia.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Team news
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede is restored to the starting line-up as he replaces Scott Sinclair in manager Remi Garde's only change from the draw at Newcastle last time out.
Aston Villa XI: Guzan, Hutton, Okore, Lescott, Bacuna, Westwood, Sanchez, Gana, Veretout, Gestede, Ayew.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Post update
Swansea 1-0 West Brom
'Grimweasels'. I like it.
Man of the match
Swansea 1-0 West Brom
Strictly speaking, Ki Sung-yeung was the man of the match - after all he won the thing for Swansea.
But BBC Sport's Mike Henson - a studious thinker of the game - saw that it was another fella who made the Swans sing.
Full-back Angel Rangel set up Ki's winner and had more touches and passes than any other player - so he gets Mike's bottle of champers...
Live Reporting
By Andy Cryer
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
And that is all from us.
Thanks for your company and enjoy the rest of your festive break.
I bid you farewell.
Villa fans - you are in big trouble.
Get Involved
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Manager reaction
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: "Physically and mentally, it was a tough game - you have to take your hat off to Bournemouth as they're relentless. I had to bring on Yohan Cabaye [at half-time] to get some of the ball, and in the last six minutes I think it showed, as Bournemouth couldn't raise a leg by then.
"But I'm full of admiration for what they [Bournemouth] did. We'll take the point, it moves us up a place, the unbeaten run goes on, we go to the next game."
Manager reaction
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It was a real battle, Palace are a very good side, very physical and we certainly knew we were in a game. But the most pleasing aspect from my perspective was the way we fought and defended set plays, with the aerial threat they've got.
"We're harder to beat now, that's six games unbeaten, confidence is improving and belief is growing. We probably created the best chances but didn't take them. We're now moving into a tough period when we know we'll have to be even better."
Man of the match - Scott Dann
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Not too many candidates to choose from in a match lower on quality than a tin of Quality Street after all the rellies have been round for Christmas.
In the end, BBC Sport's James Gheerbrant chose Scott Dann as his man of the match after the defender earned his fifth clean sheet of the season. Dann also had a team-high five interceptions and three shots.
Do you agree? Get involved via #MOTD or post on the Match of the Day Facebook page.
Get Involved
#motd
Giddy heights
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
It may not have been a vintage performance from Crystal Palace today, but they're still up to fifth.
They've never finished higher than 10th in the Premier League - surely they can better that this season?
McArthur spark
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Boxing Day is usually all about clearing up and James McArthur did a superb job of that for Palace today. The Scotsman recovered the ball eight times in his own half (left), while his defensive midfield counterpart for Bournemouth, Andrew Surman, only managed it once.
Terrific on their travels
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Team news
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth are unchanged from the side that beat West Brom last time out, with former Palace man Glenn Murray up front.
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew makes two changes from the side that beat Stoke City - Jordon Mutch comes in for Yannick Bolasie in midfield for his league start since the opening day of the season, and Fraizer Campbell replaces Connor Wickham up front.
Post update
And last but not least...
West Ham showed character - Bilic
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on Villa's penalty: "I am not happy with that of course. From my point of view I saw Rudy Gestede was pulling Ogbonna's shirt. With that it gained him an advantage and he got in front of Angelo. For me it was a foul.
"He gave a penalty but if he gave that he should have given a penalty for one of the handballs for us. Unfortunately, he didn't.
"It's mixed emotions for us. When you are leading 1-0 at half-time against a team which is fighting for their lives and nervous, you expect to win the game.
"They scored a penalty and then got the momentum so it was a fair point. With the injuries and everything that happened we showed good character. We got a point away from home which is good. Hopefully we will have a few players back very soon."
'I'm sad for the players'
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
Aston Villa boss Remi Garde: "I knew this game was crucial for us. I wanted to win. A draw was not the goal for this game.
"We only missed the points. What we put into this game was probably the best we can do. I think we deserved more than we got. I am frustrated and also a bit sad for my players.
"We are still in a very bad position but when I see my team play it's very encouraging. The performance we gave was not a bottom one. We have to score goals and be more efficient in the offensive parts."
Ayew stars for Villa
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
Gestede was instrumental for Villa, but it was Jordan Ayew who led the hosts' attack and scored a great penalty to give his team hope of survival.
The 24-year-old summer signing has now scored five goals for Villa in nine games and industrious, running 11.41km - more than any other Villa player.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
A vicious bit of first-half burn from the West Ham big wig.
Villa on top
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
Aston Villa had plenty of possession, and quite a bit of it in the final third, but that will mean nothing come the end of the season.
Team news
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic makes two changes from the draw with Swansea. Midfielder Pedro Obiang and striker Enner Valencia replace Alex Song and Nikica Jelavic.
West Ham XI: Adrian, Tomkins, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Obiang, Kouyate, Antonio, Noble, Zarate, Valencia.
Team news
Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham
Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede is restored to the starting line-up as he replaces Scott Sinclair in manager Remi Garde's only change from the draw at Newcastle last time out.
Aston Villa XI: Guzan, Hutton, Okore, Lescott, Bacuna, Westwood, Sanchez, Gana, Veretout, Gestede, Ayew.
Post update
Swansea 1-0 West Brom
'Grimweasels'. I like it.
Man of the match
Swansea 1-0 West Brom
Strictly speaking, Ki Sung-yeung was the man of the match - after all he won the thing for Swansea.
But BBC Sport's Mike Henson - a studious thinker of the game - saw that it was another fella who made the Swans sing.
Full-back Angel Rangel set up Ki's winner and had more touches and passes than any other player - so he gets Mike's bottle of champers...