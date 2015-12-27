Match of the Day Social

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic on Villa's penalty: "I am not happy with that of course. From my point of view I saw Rudy Gestede was pulling Ogbonna's shirt. With that it gained him an advantage and he got in front of Angelo. For me it was a foul.

"He gave a penalty but if he gave that he should have given a penalty for one of the handballs for us. Unfortunately, he didn't.

"It's mixed emotions for us. When you are leading 1-0 at half-time against a team which is fighting for their lives and nervous, you expect to win the game.

"They scored a penalty and then got the momentum so it was a fair point. With the injuries and everything that happened we showed good character. We got a point away from home which is good. Hopefully we will have a few players back very soon."