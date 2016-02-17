Reaction to wins for Real & Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg goalscorer Julian Draxler: "We played a very good game. The last two goals for Gent weren't so good, but we have all possibilities to go through to the next round.

"I’m always happy when I’m scoring and, of course, the Champions League is something special for me, I like to play in this tournament. Yes, it’s a good result for us and if we play like that in the second leg we will go through."

Asked about playing in the Premier League, the German says: "Of course, it’s a very nice league, but at the moment I’m happy in Wolfsburg, we’re still in the Champions League and that’s a dream for us."