Liverpool v Sunderland

All over. Liverpool have still to win at Anfield in the Premier League in 2016 after throwing away a 2-0 lead. Reaction from all of today's Premier League games is on the BBC Sport website. Thanks for your company.
Defoe levels for Sunderland
Liverpool 2-2 Sunderland
Astonishing. Sunderland are level as Jermain Defoe turns Sakho and fires home from 10 yards. Liverpool have chucked this away.
GOAL - Liverpool 2-2 Sunderland
Jermain Defoe
Liverpool 2-1 Sunderland
More noise coming from the Sunderland end in the closing stages. There's thousands of empty seats inside Anfield after the walkout.
Johnson hands Sunderland lifeline
Liverpool 2-1 Sunderland
A mistake by Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet who is beaten by substitute Adam Johnson's free-kick in front of the Kop. That should have been saved. It's a poor attempt by Mignolet.
GOAL - Liverpool 2-1 Sunderland
Adam Johnson
Liverpool fans leaving
Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland
Lots of Liverpool fans leaving their seats and heading for the exits. The protest is in full swing.
Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland
We've reached the 77 minute mark. The Liverpool anthem bursts out from the Kop as the planned walkout in protest at ticket prices is due to take place. The chant now is "Enough is enough".
Liverpool double lead
Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland
It's not been pretty. In fact, it's been pretty ugly at times but Liverpool surely have the points in the bag now.
Billy Jones is caught in possession by Roberto Firmino who quickly races into the penalty area before squaring for Adam Lallana to tap home from eight yards.
GOAL - Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland
Adam Lallana
Liverpool 1-0 Sunderland
Sunderland respond to falling behind by sending on Adam Johnson for Jan Kirchhoff. Moments later Patrick Van Aanholt fires into the side netting during a rare Black Cats attack.
Liverpool 1-0 Sunderland
It's all Liverpool now. Vito Mannone makes two vital saves to keep out Adam Lallana and Jordon Ibe after pinball inside the Sunderland area. Then Jordan Henderson goes close from distance.
Liverpool 1-0 Sunderland
The Reds are going for the kill. Jordon Ibe's effort deflects off Billy Jones and just fizzes over the bar.
'Firmino did really well'
Liverpool 1-0 Sunderland
John Hartson
Former Arsenal and Wales striker on Final Score
This game has not been a great spectacle, but Firmino did really well there. He pulled off the defender and nodded the ball back across the keeper.
Liverpool are now in front, after Sunderland clearly came here looking not to concede.
Firmino breaks deadlock
Liverpool 1-0 Sunderland
It's been a long time coming but Liverpool bring their goal drought to an end as Roberto Firmino's clever header from James Milner's wonderful cross gives the Reds the lead. An excellent finish from the Brazilian who now has five in his last five league games.
GOAL - Liverpool 1-0 Sunderland
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
Poor play by Simon Mignolet gifts Sunderland a chance. The Liverpool keeper's throw goes straight to a green shirt and leads to Jermain Defoe having his first sight at goal of the afternoon. It's well wide.
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
More signs of frustration from home fans as another Liverpool move breaks down. How many will be in the crowd in 20 minutes? Remember, fans are planning a walkout on 77 minutes in protest at ticket prices.
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
Roberto Firmino is the liveliest player on the pitch by far. He sends a rasping effort just over the bar from outside the area after great control and movement.
FULL-TIME - Liverpool 2-2 Sunderland
