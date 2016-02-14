FT: Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpool

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports: "The whole package was not too bad today. Everything good happened today because Aston Villa were very ambitious before the game but under pressure. We made a brilliant first goal. We had a few more chances and this was very important. It does not happen too much where as a manager can enjoy the last 20 minutes. A very clear result in the end.

"It makes a difference having both Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge are on the pitch, you can only play them when they are fit and available. We want the highest quality on the pitch as much as possible, you saw that today.

"We are always clear. When you are injured and out, you need time and when you are back, you are back. It is a situation where you want to play football, it is good Sturridge can do this now.

"We have two Europa League games coming up, then the League Cup final. They are big games and we will see who we can bring in.

"We broke the opponent after the third or fourth goal. After that they cannot come back into the game."