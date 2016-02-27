Relive Wolves' win over Derby
Summary
- Saville curler and header give Wolves victory
- Martin scores free-kick for Rams
- Wolves: Ikeme, Iorfa, Batth, Ebanks-Landell, Doherty. Coady, McDonald, Saville, Byrne, Helan, Sigurdarson.
- Derby: Carson, Christie, Keogh, Shackell, Olsson, Hendrick, Thorne, Butterfield, Russell, Martin, Johnson.
Live Reporting
By Owen Phillips
All times stated are UK
Get involved
A fond farewell
FT: Wolves 2-1 Derby
George Saville is the unlikely hero for Wolves. Two splendid goals and an all-action midfield performance to boot.
Derby showed glimpses of what they are capable of, but it was a pretty bitty display for the most part. After Chris Martin's fine-free-kick they seemed to be getting on top but Wolves responded.
And they needed to after some abject performances of late.
Enjoy the rest of your football today. And the rugby. In fact there's loads of all sorts of sport for your delectation to follow all around the BBC.
Recap
Wolves 2-1 Derby
Promotion-chasing Derby County's two-game winning run came to an end with defeat at out-of-form Wolves.
The hosts, winless since 12 January, edged the early stages and deservedly led through George Saville's curler.
Chris Martin's free-kick from the edge of the area then equalised for the Rams, who themselves had endured an eight-game winless run prior to recent victories over Brentford and Blackburn.
But Saville's late header secured victory for Kenny Jackett's side.
FT: Wolves 2-1 Derby
Wolves defender Danny Batth told Sky Sports:
"We've been inconsistent at times this season and the fans haven't had much to cheer about.
"It's been a difficult run for us. We've come through a tricky stage, with a lot of first-team players out of the team. But we've had people like George come in, and he's done brilliantly today."
FULL-TIME
Wolves 2-1 Derby
Three defeats in a row and a seven-game winless run comes to the most welcome of ends thank to George Saville's double.
Wolves 2-1 Derby
Derby are desperately trying to fashion a chance but they cannot keep hold of the ball when they cross the halfway line. Wolves seem pretty comfortable at the moment.
YELLOW CARD
Wolves 2-1 Derby
Two-goal George Saville gets a caution. Does he care? I suspect not. Less than two to play for Wolves to hang on.
Wolves 2-1 Derby
Matt Doherty has really impressed for Wolves - at both ends. And the defender wins a free-kick to eat up some more valuable time for the home side.
Wolves 2-1 Derby
I was just about to say neither side were looking likely to find a winner but Wolves have really upped the tempo in the final ten minutes. That was a cracking header, but it was all about the cross.
Five minutes added time to be played.
GOAL (Saville)
Wolves 2-1 Derby
George Saville had never scored for Wolves. He has two in one game now. A brilliant header from Matt Doherty's inviting left-wing cross.
The run of seven without a win could be over.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Wolves 1-1 Derby
Bjorn Sigurdson finally shows what he's capable of and so nearly puts Wolves ahead.
The striker runs through, shifts the ball away from Jason Shackell and but sees his low strike bobble towards goal and come back of the foot off the post after beating Scott Carson.
Wolves 1-1 Derby
Derby's Marcus Olsson steams down the left and puts in a first-time cross that is needlessly put behind at the far post by Matt Doherty. The cormer comes to nothing though
SUBSTITUTION
Wolves 1-1 Derby
Wolves now look to freshen things up Joe Mason coming on for Nathan Byrne.
YELLOW CARD
Wolves 1-1 Derby
It's been a pretty sloppy last 10 minutes from both sides. Lots of examples of the ball being given away. Cyrus Christie is the latest culprit and goes in to the book after trying to win the ball back in an over- zealous manner.
Wolves 1-1 Derby
A really poor free-kick by Jason Shackell gifts possession to Wolves but they are unable to make the most of a promising situation, largely thanks to a good block by Shackell's centre-back partner Richard Keogh.
Wolves 1-1 Derby
Jeremy Helan made a real impression in the first half, but the Wolves debutant is looking increasingly frustrated as he is having to spend more and more time tracking back and defending.
It's not the winger's natural game.
Wolves 1-1 Derby
It's not happening for Bjorn Sigurdarson today. The Wolves striker miscontrols when bearing down on goal. It's by no means the first time so far.
At the other end Carl Ikeme makes a routine save to keep out a Bradley Johnson strike.
Wolves 1-1 Derby
No doubt the name Ince still annoys West Ham fans.
They have never forgiven Paul for being pictured in a Manchester United shirt, a pic that got out before his move was finalised. Football fans never forget.
His boy Thomas has made a difference and brought some real energy to the Derby attack.
Wolves 1-1 Derby
Thomas Ince almost makes an instant contribution but his first-time curler just goes wide of the far post.
His dad Paul used to play for Wolves, among lots of other clubs.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Wolves 1-1 Derby
Great play from Matt Doherty, who bursts forward from left-back and slips the ball in at the far post. But the Wolves man is a mile offside.
SUBSTITUTION
Thomas Ince comes on for Derby. A surefire sign that they are looking to win this match. George Thorne is the man to make way.
Andreas Weimann is also introduced for Johnny Russell.