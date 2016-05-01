FT: Man Utd 1-1 Leicester - reaction

Chris Forryan, Leicester till I Die supporters' group: "I am physically drained, But would I have taken that result at kick-off? Too true.
"1-1 with 10 men away to Man Utd. It's over to Chelsea now. But I have this nagging feeling it may go down to the last game.
"It's still ours to lose though and Spurs will have watched that today and feel gutted we didn't lose.
"Overall United were the better team and when we went behind so early I feared the worst. But we stood tall and as the Man Utd fans in the pub said go and win it against Everton."
As it stands
Southampton 0-0 Man City
With Manchester City currently drawing, here's how the top of the table looks.
'We didn't come to win the title'
Man Utd 1-1 Leicester
Leicester City
More from Claudio Ranieri on BBC Sport: "We didn't come here to win the title, we came here to make a performance because we knew it was a difficult match. At the start United was better than us and we didn't find a solution to give the ball without Jamie Vardy and when we wanted to restart they maintained the ball and it was difficult for us.
"We scored in the right moment and then we got more confidence. I'm very satisfied, I am always satisfied when I see my players play as well as today. After that, you can get a result. It wasn't [a red card for Drinkwater] in my opinion, but I accept the referee's decision. And when Rooney stopped Demarai Gray on the edge of the box, it was a [second] yellow card."
Put the party on hold...
"Do you think the balloons can hold for another week?"
Jamie Vardy is always having a party of course.
A special Match of the Day
Monday night
Match of the Day
Hot off the press, or the email anyway, is confirmation of a special MOTD on Monday night.
Tune in to BBC One HD - or of course right here - at 22.55 where we will bring you the best of Chelsea v Tottenham.
"Manchester City travel to the south coast with the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu looming large on the horizon.
"It's likely to lead to a few changes to their line up, but a top-four finish isn't guaranteed yet and they can expect to face a tough afternoon against an in-form Southampton side with plenty to play for.
"Saints have won four of the last six games and are only a couple of points behind West Ham in the race for sixth and the probable Europa League spot that will come with it."
Good evening from me
That's me out of here then - you can follow the rest of Southampton v Man City over here.
See you for the Spurs game tomorrow.
Claudio is happy enough
Man Utd 1-1 Leicester
Match of the (Mon)day
Monday night
Match of the Day
In case you missed it, a special Match of the Day programme will be shown on Monday with highlights of the game between Chelsea and Premier League title hopefuls Tottenham.
After Leicester's 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday, Spurs are eight points behind the Foxes in second place but have a game in hand.
Match of the Day will be shown at 22:55 BST on BBC One with Danny Murphy and Robbie Savage joining host Dan Walker.
BBC Radio 5 live will also have live commentary of Chelsea v Tottenham.
You must be a masochist
Man Utd 1-1 Leicester
Check out the quote right at the end of this clip...
HALF-TIME
Southampton 2-0 Man City
Former City midfielder Paul Lake is on the warpath.
(Read his book if you get chance. It is excellent.)
A visit to Mum
Man Utd 1-1 Leicester
We mentioned earlier on that Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri is on a plane back from Italy tomorrow night during the Chelsea game. And now we know why.
He is going back to visit his 96-year-old mother to take her for lunch. What a man.
GOAL - Southampton 2-1 Man City
Kelechi Iheanacho
This lad knows where the goal is. A poacher's finish from Kelechi Iheanacho has put Manchester City back into the game just before half time. A close-range header.
Follow that game here.
Post update
Man Utd 1-1 Leicester
That chase for fourth place could end up going to the wire yet.
Manchester City are 2-0 down and face Arsenal in their next league game.
See how City are getting on over here.
Carnage at Caernarfon
North Wales Police are investigating after a brawl broke out at a football match.
The incident happened as Wrexham team Cefn Druids AFC were losing 7-0 at home to Caernarfon Town FC on Saturday.
Police said a number of people were involved in the incident. They want any supporters who filmed the incident on mobile phones to get in touch.
Both clubs, who play in the Huws Grays Alliance, said they would not comment while awaiting the referee's report.
The incident took place at the Cefn Druids home ground, The Rock.
GOAL - Southampton 2-0 Man City
Sadio Mane
Good news for fans of Manchester United and West Ham in that chase for the top four as City fall 2-0 behind already.
Sadio Mane gets on the end of a top-class counter-attack to sweep in at the near post.
That game in full is over here.
The run-in
Title race
So the permutations are simple. Tottenham must win all three of their games. If they drop any points, Leicester are champions.
If Spurs do win all three games, then Leicester need two points.
GOAL - Southampton 1-0 Man City
Shane Long
Shane Long has prodded Southampton ahead with his 100th goal in English football.
Follow that game in full here.
The remaining fixtures
Leicester:
Everton (h)
Chelsea (a)
Tottenham:
Chelsea (a)
Southampton (h)
Newcastle (a)
The fans' view
Man Utd 1-1 Leicester
Leicester City
KICK-OFF
Southampton 0-0 Manchester City
Under way on the south coast, in a game which you can follow over here.
Post update
Southampton v Man City (16:30 BST)
Simon Brotherton
Match of the Day commentator
"Manchester City travel to the south coast with the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu looming large on the horizon.
"It's likely to lead to a few changes to their line up, but a top-four finish isn't guaranteed yet and they can expect to face a tough afternoon against an in-form Southampton side with plenty to play for.
"Saints have won four of the last six games and are only a couple of points behind West Ham in the race for sixth and the probable Europa League spot that will come with it."