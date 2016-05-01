FT: Man Utd 1-1 Leicester - reaction

In case you missed it, a special Match of the Day programme will be shown on Monday with highlights of the game between Chelsea and Premier League title hopefuls Tottenham.

After Leicester's 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday, Spurs are eight points behind the Foxes in second place but have a game in hand.

Match of the Day will be shown at 22:55 BST on BBC One with Danny Murphy and Robbie Savage joining host Dan Walker.

BBC Radio 5 live will also have live commentary of Chelsea v Tottenham.