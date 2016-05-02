A Leicester fan celebrates

Leicester champions after Spurs draw - reaction

By Tom Rostance

  1. Good night

    Well what a night eh? A brilliant game of Premier League football, everything the division is all about.

    And it ends with Leicester as Premier League champions. Remarkable.

    There is an entire ecosystem of content for you to enjoy and savour on our website.

    Read it all. It may be a dream after all...

  3. Post update

    LEICESTER CITY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

    You can probably stay in the Vardy suite, the Mahrez penthouse or the Drinkwater double soon.

    Jamie Vardy
    Copyright: AFP/GETTY
  4. 24-hour party people

    Leicester have become the 24th team to win the English top flight title.

    Leicester fans celebrate
    Copyright: PA
  5. Beat the bookies

    Anyone? Anyone at all get on this?

  6. 'The players deserve to be champions'

    LEICESTER CITY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

    Leicester City

    Pubs
    Copyright: EPA

    Leicester managerClaudio Ranieri: “I’m so proud. I’m happy for my players, for the Chairman, for the staff at Leicester City, all our fans and the Leicester community. It’s an amazing feeling and I’m so happy for everyone.

    “I never expected this when I arrived. I’m a pragmatic man, I just wanted to win match after match and help my players to improve week after week. Never did I think too much about where it would take us.

    “The players have been fantastic. Their focus, their determination, their spirit has made this possible. Every game they fight for each other and I love to see this in my players. They deserve to be champions.”

  7. Post update

    Who wants to hear from Claudio Ranieri?

  8. 'We got our sport back'

    SMS Message: We got our sport back: from the foreign billionaires who want to buy the title; the money-man who "buy" a great club just to load it with debt; risk-averse managers settling for CL qualification; prima donna players just looking for a bigger "better" club; whinging managers blaming the ref; the prawn sandwich brigade for whom match day is just an opportunity for corporate hospitality; and the glory-hunters who "support" a team from a city they couldn't find on the map. Let's hope it changes the PL for good! from Anon
    Anon
    SMS Message: I have been a Leicester supporter since 1961 when I watched Spurs beat them 2 - 0 in the FA cup final on a neighbour's TV. I never thought this day would come. from Vince, Coventry.
    Vince, Coventry.
  9. Unlikely winners

    LEICESTER CITY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

    As Leicester City win an unlikely Premier League title, BBC Rewind looks back at some surprise triumphs from years gone by.

  10. LEICESTER CITY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

    Sergio has been on.

  11. Inspiration to all?

    LEICESTER CITY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

    Here's a Facebook post from Dover, who are in the National League play-offs, facing Forest Green in the first leg on Wednesday.

    Dover
    Copyright: .
  12. LEICESTER CITY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

    Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham

  13. Text us on 81111

    SMS Message: ARE YOU HAVING ME ON HERE? LEICESTER, CHAMPIONS? MY EYES AND EARS ARE DECEIVING! I AM REALLY SEEING AND HEARING IT! Surprises can come in shapes and sizes after this (ehum!) "title win" for the Foxes. from Chris Green, Huddersfield.
    Chris Green, Huddersfield.
  14. 'The biggest story in sport'

    LEICESTER CITY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

    Robbie Savage

    Ex-Leicester midfielder on Match of the Day

    "Moussa Dembele won't play again this season. You can't do that.

    "At the start of the season they were 5,000-1. Manchester United have spent more in two years than Leicester have in their entire history. These are free transfers and players plucked from other clubs who were unwanted. This is the biggest story in British sport."

  15. 'Unacceptable from Spurs'

    Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham

    Danny Murphy

    Ex-Tottenham midfielder on Match of the Day

    "Spurs didn't lose the title tonight, they played well for large periods.i don't mind fire in the bellies but the longer the game went on it became a hindrance. They were showing too much emotion, even the manager on the sidelines at times. It was an enormous game, it is unacceptable to have nine players booked in one game."

  16. Get in shape

    LEICESTER CITY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

    Gary Lineker says he is going to have to start thinking about presenting MOTD in his pants...

  17. CHAMPAGNE MOMENT

    Get the fizz out!

    Match of the Day presenter and former Leicester City player and fan Gary Lineker celebrates the Foxes' Premier League title win with champagne.

  18. 'You give us reason to believe'

    Text us on 81111

    SMS Message: Well done Leicester you've put a lot of smiles on a lot of faces, to all you Leicester supporters believe it you deserve it, to the team and manager thank you for giving every club, every supporters the greatest reason to believe in this beautiful game of ours. from Gary a Pompey fan
    Gary a Pompey fan
  19. What's it worth?

    LEICESTER CITY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

    Leicester City

    Leicester City are set for a potential £150m boost for winning the Premier League title, analysts at sports data and marketing firm Repucom have said.

    The sum comprises Premier League prize money, Champions League participation cash, and increased match day revenues from ticket and hospitality sales.

    The Foxes will also enjoy a higher valuation of sponsorship assets, and a growth in fan bases globally, it said.

    You can read more about that here.

    Leicester fans in Thailand celebrate
    Copyright: Reuters
  20. If it ain't broke...

    LEICESTER CITY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

    Leicester have used the following XI on 13 occasions this season:

    Albrighton, Drinkwater, Fuchs, Huth, Kante, Mahrez, Morgan, Okazaki, Schmeichel, Simpson, Vardy

    No title winners have used as settled a side since 1993, when Manchester United named the same team o 17 occasions.

