FT: Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid

A goalless draw, nothing ventured, nothing gained. Or is it a cracking result?The pundits seem divided, as do the fans.
We shall of course see how it pans out next week. Until then, adios!
No David Silva next week then, a chance for Yaya Toure to come up big when it matters again?
Having spent my life seeing everyone but City in the later stages of the Champions League it is great to get this far and have a fighting chance in the second leg. Sure, it wasn't pretty, but with such high stakes it was a good result.
'Silva will not be fit'
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini: "We played a very intense game and defended well. We tried to create until David Silva got injured then we lost the ball too much. If you cannot win then a 0-0 draw is good.
"We knew they were going to play a slow game and that is why we pressed as a team. When we had the ball, we could not make the difference. We could not score.
"This season we have played very well away. Now we go to the Bernabeu with the same attitude as playing at home. Real Madrid must attack a little bit more. You cannot take too much from the first leg, we can see from the second leg who will go through.
"David Silva has a hamstring injury and will not be fit in one week."
'We miss you'
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid have won just 43% of their Champions League games without Cristiano Ronaldo since 2009-10 (3/7), and 71% with him on the pitch.
90 - Luka Modrić attempted 90 passes against Manchester City, more than in any other #UCL game this season. Tempo.
However intimidating Real's record at the Bernabéu, this result gives City a platform to build on. Real have players which can hurt them - but so do City. They just need one goal - ONE goal - in the Spanish capital and they're in a fantastic position. City are good travellers anyway, and having a positive record away from home in Europe can only give you further reason for optimism.
Very cagey game, but what was expected, it's Madrid who have great attacking talent. Neither team wanted to concede first and tried scoring second. Expect a completely opposite game next week. KDB looked shattered towards the end.
People complaining about the score don't understand European football. At home in the first leg, don't concede. Simple.
Malcolm Elford: What's with all the negativity here? City are still well and truly in the competition. In one game anything can happen.
Dav Gaddu: Real Madrid's pedigree tells us that 9 times out of 10 they beat all at home in a second leg, Man City will hope to be the one
18-0 #RealMadrid's agg. #UCL at home this season. Some task for #MCFC next week #CityvReal
'We can be proud'
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany: "0-0 is a very dangerous scoreline. From the moment we manage to score in Madrid, it will be very different. It is hard to keep a clean sheet against such an attacking team. We can be proud of what we have achieved in this first leg.
"They tried to hit us on the break and Joe Hart had to make some saves off set pieces."
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart: "We are not disappointed with the result. Bring it on.
"We are ready. We have a brilliant squad who are coming to fruition. Big game next week, simple as."
Liz Tray: Missed opportunity. Poor final ball all round. We're still in it, and the defence did well. But it's going to be very tough now
Neil: If Man City play like that in the second leg and Ronaldo is back it could be a cricket score to Madrid
'A rumble in Madrid'
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart: "We've set it up for a good, old fashioned rumble at the Bernabeu."
City should have gone for it more, Madrid should have Ronaldo back and will beat them easily at the Bernabeu, great chance missed.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
The second leg takes place in Real Madrid next Wednesday. Cancel your plans.
'Tactically spot on'
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Robbie Savage
Ex-Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"City in Europe, got it tactically spot on. They kept a nice shape and Joe Hart made two crucial saves to keep City in the tie.
"Going to the Bernabeu, where Real Madrid have not conceded yet this season, City will fancy nicking a goal.
"Hart was City's best player by making those saves, the one from Pepe was stunning.
"Real should have scored twice from set pieces. Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi were good generally throughout the game though."
Mr Zackss: Wolfsburg took a two-goal lead to Spain but got slated at the Bernabeu. City shouldn’t think this is a good result either.
Mark Press: Contrary to what some people might think, going to Madrid with a 0-0 aggregate score is a great result for City.
Howe Pundit: Were it West Brom or Villa playing out this kind of game we would be up in arms about how poor the game. It has been diaobolical
FULL-TIME
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Goalless. Pretty much chanceless.
We go again at the Bernabeu...
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Kevin de Bruyne fires in the free-kick and Keylor Navas turns it away. His first save of the night...
YELLOW CARD
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Kevin de Bruyne skins Dani Carvajal - who is booked.
One last chance...
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
We've not seen much from Raheem Sterling since he came on but he has a half sight of goal after a good ball from Sergio Aguero, his first touch has to be perfect but it isn't and Pepe steams over to make a great interception.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Three minutes of normal time left. Any one for a winner?
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Real have had 62% of possession in the second half and had 10 attempts on goal.
Only two on target, but that's two more than City.
Is it just me thinking Leicester would have this game wrapped up by now?
GREAT SAVE!
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Robbie Savage
Ex-Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"What a save from Joe Hart. Pepe has to score, he smashed it from three yards out, but Hart keeps Manchester City in it."
GREAT SAVE!
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Brilliant goalkeeping! Joe Hart keeps Manchester City on level terms as the corner is flicked on, Pepe has the ball six yards out and he smashes it in but Joe Hart spreads himself, Schmeichel-like, and claws it away. Wonderful goalkeeping.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Marcelo is chopped down about six inches outside the box, Real have five men over the ball...
Gareth Bale hits the wall. Corner.
GREAT SAVE!
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid are looking to Gareth Bale now, with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo out. And he turns Nicolas Otamendi superbly before being blocked off by Vincent Kompany.
From the corner Casemiro flicks in a header but Joe Hart saves with his left boot.
Real ending well on top.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
Those Spanish commentators with the stream of consciousness style that you might be able to hear in the background on your radio are sitting right behind me. I wish I had brought my ear plugs...
I think they must have been listening to Vincent Kompany because they have definitely 'brought the noise' - to the extent that some City fans to my right have been telling them to shut up.
The most entertaining thing I've heard from his match so far is the commentator in the background of 5 live's coverage!
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Robbie Savage
Ex-Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"Raheem Sterling has 15 minutes to have an impact on the game, he needs to get the ball and run at his full-back.
"Jesus Navas helped his team out defensively but gave them nothing going forward."
Wogan Jones: Please learn Spanish so that you can stop the embarassing remarks about your Iberian colleagues during City v Real
I've got 14 minutes. Challenge accepted...
SUBSTITUTION
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Raheem Sterling for Jesus Navas.
CLOSE!
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid look dangerous now as Gareth Bale jags from left to right, loses Gael Clichy with a body swerve and then shoots early, a lovely curler which beats Joe Hart but bounces wide.
Nicolas Otamendi is then a touch lucky to get away with a barge on Lucas Vazquez...
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Robbie Savage reiterates his belief that a 0-0 would be a good result for City tonight. They might not get one yet as Luka Modric comes forwards and shoots over the top. Raheem Sterling takes that as his cue to take off his tracksuit.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Robbie Savage
Ex-Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"Jese got in front of Fernando and it looped over Joe Hart, it comes off the top of the crossbar and a good opportunity missed for Real Madrid."
HITS THE WOODWORK
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Out of nowhere, a real chance! Real attack methodically down their right, Dani Carvajal looks up and picks out Jese on the penalty spot, the forward is not the biggest but he manages to win a header and loop it onto the top of the crossbar.
Chance!
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Even steven. Madrid slightly seeing more of the ball, but not troubling the City defence.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
City work a short corner neatly and finally buy a yard of space as Kevin de Bruyne gets free on the right but his ball across is easily cut out by Keylor Navas.
I can hear the super excited Spanish radio commentators in the background. I don't know what game they are watching - it sounds like a cattle auction...
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Robbie Savage
Ex-Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"Manuel Pellegrini has had his tactics spot on tonight. Real Madrid have only had one shot on target and that is good play."
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Will he be fit next week?
Metronomic Modric
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Malcolm Elford: What's with all the negativity here? City are still well and truly in the competition. In one game anything can happen.
Dav Gaddu: Real Madrid's pedigree tells us that 9 times out of 10 they beat all at home in a second leg, Man City will hope to be the one
Next week's task...
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
'We can be proud'
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany: "0-0 is a very dangerous scoreline. From the moment we manage to score in Madrid, it will be very different. It is hard to keep a clean sheet against such an attacking team. We can be proud of what we have achieved in this first leg.
"They tried to hit us on the break and Joe Hart had to make some saves off set pieces."
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart: "We are not disappointed with the result. Bring it on.
"We are ready. We have a brilliant squad who are coming to fruition. Big game next week, simple as."
Liz Tray: Missed opportunity. Poor final ball all round. We're still in it, and the defence did well. But it's going to be very tough now
Neil: If Man City play like that in the second leg and Ronaldo is back it could be a cricket score to Madrid
'A rumble in Madrid'
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart: "We've set it up for a good, old fashioned rumble at the Bernabeu."
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
The second leg takes place in Real Madrid next Wednesday. Cancel your plans.
'Tactically spot on'
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Robbie Savage
Ex-Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"City in Europe, got it tactically spot on. They kept a nice shape and Joe Hart made two crucial saves to keep City in the tie.
"Going to the Bernabeu, where Real Madrid have not conceded yet this season, City will fancy nicking a goal.
"Hart was City's best player by making those saves, the one from Pepe was stunning.
"Real should have scored twice from set pieces. Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi were good generally throughout the game though."
Mr Zackss: Wolfsburg took a two-goal lead to Spain but got slated at the Bernabeu. City shouldn’t think this is a good result either.
Mark Press: Contrary to what some people might think, going to Madrid with a 0-0 aggregate score is a great result for City.
Howe Pundit: Were it West Brom or Villa playing out this kind of game we would be up in arms about how poor the game. It has been diaobolical
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
Those Spanish commentators with the stream of consciousness style that you might be able to hear in the background on your radio are sitting right behind me. I wish I had brought my ear plugs...
I think they must have been listening to Vincent Kompany because they have definitely 'brought the noise' - to the extent that some City fans to my right have been telling them to shut up.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Robbie Savage
Ex-Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"Raheem Sterling has 15 minutes to have an impact on the game, he needs to get the ball and run at his full-back.
"Jesus Navas helped his team out defensively but gave them nothing going forward."
Wogan Jones: Please learn Spanish so that you can stop the embarassing remarks about your Iberian colleagues during City v Real
I've got 14 minutes. Challenge accepted...
SUBSTITUTION
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Raheem Sterling for Jesus Navas.
CLOSE!
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid look dangerous now as Gareth Bale jags from left to right, loses Gael Clichy with a body swerve and then shoots early, a lovely curler which beats Joe Hart but bounces wide.
Nicolas Otamendi is then a touch lucky to get away with a barge on Lucas Vazquez...
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Robbie Savage reiterates his belief that a 0-0 would be a good result for City tonight. They might not get one yet as Luka Modric comes forwards and shoots over the top. Raheem Sterling takes that as his cue to take off his tracksuit.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Robbie Savage
Ex-Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"Jese got in front of Fernando and it looped over Joe Hart, it comes off the top of the crossbar and a good opportunity missed for Real Madrid."
HITS THE WOODWORK
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Out of nowhere, a real chance! Real attack methodically down their right, Dani Carvajal looks up and picks out Jese on the penalty spot, the forward is not the biggest but he manages to win a header and loop it onto the top of the crossbar.
Chance!
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Even steven. Madrid slightly seeing more of the ball, but not troubling the City defence.
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
City work a short corner neatly and finally buy a yard of space as Kevin de Bruyne gets free on the right but his ball across is easily cut out by Keylor Navas.
I can hear the super excited Spanish radio commentators in the background. I don't know what game they are watching - it sounds like a cattle auction...
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Robbie Savage
Ex-Wales midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
"Manuel Pellegrini has had his tactics spot on tonight. Real Madrid have only had one shot on target and that is good play."
Man City 0-0 Real Madrid
Toni Kroos: 68 touches, 55 passes attempted, 55 passes completed. Slick.