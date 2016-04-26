FT: Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid

Reuters

Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini: "We played a very intense game and defended well. We tried to create until David Silva got injured then we lost the ball too much. If you cannot win then a 0-0 draw is good.

"We knew they were going to play a slow game and that is why we pressed as a team. When we had the ball, we could not make the difference. We could not score.

"This season we have played very well away. Now we go to the Bernabeu with the same attitude as playing at home. Real Madrid must attack a little bit more. You cannot take too much from the first leg, we can see from the second leg who will go through.

"David Silva has a hamstring injury and will not be fit in one week."