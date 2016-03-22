Radio equipment

Monday's Non-League Football

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Commentaries available on this page

    Use 'Live Coverage' tab to select commentary

    National League

    Aldershot v Braintree Town - Radio Essex and Radio Surrey

    Barrow v Halifax Town  - BBC Radio Cumbria

    Boreham Wood v Dover -  BBC Three Counties Radio & BBC Radio Kent  

    Bromley v Forest Green - BBC Radio Gloucestershire

    Lincoln City v Gateshead - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Macclesfield v Grimsby - BBC Radio Humberside

    Torquay United v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Solent

    Welling v Woking -  BBC Surrey

    Wrexham v Cheltenham - BBC Radio Wales

    National League North

    Brackley Town v Telford - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Isthmian League South 

    East Grinstead v Guernsey - BBC Radio Guernsey 

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Watch the FA People's Cup highlights

    #PeoplesCup

    Female Veterans winners at the FA People's Cup
    Copyright: BBC

     You can now see highlights and inspiring stories from the finals of the FA People's Cup, which took place in Sheffield last weekend, here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top