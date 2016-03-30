Championship football as it happened

Late drama at the Amex Stadium sees Burnley share the spoils with fellow highflyers Brighton.
Michael Keane ensures the Clarets escape with a deserved point, having had an earlier header unjustly ruled out.
The draw leaves Brighton third, with Middlesbrough staying second after their 3-2 win over QPR on Friday night.
Elsewhere, Preston held on for their first win league win at Ewood Park since 1979, triumphing 2-1 against 10-man Blackburn.
As ever, thanks for your company. There is still plenty of Premier League action to follow here on BBC Sport, so you can still occupy the rest of your day with live text commentaries.
FT: Brighton 2-2 Burnley
Michael Keane, who scored Burnley's injury-time equaliser, told Sky Sports: "It's justice really after the first header was ruled out.
"We are top of the table with seven games left - there is a long way to go.
"But we have a few home games to come and if we get a few there, we will be in a great position."
FULL-TIME
Blackburn 1-2 Preston
Preston hold out for a hard-fought win at 10-man Blackburn.
The hosts took an early lead through Elliott Ward's close range volley but Shane Duffy's red card turned the game on its head.
The Rovers defender saw red for handling Joe Garner's shot on the line and the former Rovers striker scored from the spot to level.
Jordan Hugill put Preston in front with a volley from Paul Gallagher's cross before the break and thereafter Simon Grayson's men kept Blackburn at bay.
FULL-TIME
Brighton 2-2 Burnley
Michael Keane rescues a point for leaders Burnley in the 93rd minute, having had a valid leveler ruled out minutes earlier.
Sharing the spoils means Brighton remain third in the table, while the Clarets go three points clear of Middlesbrough in second.
GOAL (Keane)
Brighton 2-2 Burnley
Michael Keane will not be denied a second time, he levels with a powerful header from a Matthew Taylor corner.
That all came from a needless foul from Lewis Dunk. A free-kick to Burnley in a great position on the right sees the ball cleared for a corner. From there, Keane levels.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
We are into injury-time now and the ball continues to be pumped into the box by Burnley. We have five minutes of added time to go.
Blackburn 1-2 Preston
Preston sub Jermaine Beckford is in on goal but, with a tight angle, he fires across the face of goal and there are no takers.
Blackburn still in this.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Did it cross the line? Drama. Huge, huge drama at the Amex Stadium.
Burnley's Michael Keane powers a header goalward from a corner, but the effort is not given despite replays showing that it was just over the line before Steve Sidwell could clear.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Matthew Taylor with time on the right to try pick out a cross for Burnley, but he over-hits and the chance is gone.
SUBSTITUTION
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Brighton's Tomer Hemed makes way for Steve Sidwell to join the action. The hosts will want to lock things up in midfield and take the three points.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Time ticking away. And long balls into the box it is. Well, one at least as Burnley look for a late leveler.
SUBSTITUTION
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Ashley Barnes, welcome back.
The forward sees his first action of the season, having undergone knee surgery almost a year ago.
Barnes, a former Brighton player, is given a warm ovation as he replaces Andre Gray.
The hosts also make a change with Gaetan Bong on for Bruno.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Brighton are presented with a huge opening, Jamie Murphy breaking down the left.
While James Wilson was screaming for the ball in the box, the pass is played behind the forward and the attack peters out. That is as good a chance as there has been this half.
Blackburn 1-2 Preston
Preston still have a narrow lead against 10-man Blackburn.
The hosts have pressed for an equaliser since the break but visiting keeper Anders Lindegaard hasn't really been forced into a notable save.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Burnley are a growing threat now.
A header wide from Sam Vokes is indicative of how they are slowly, but surely creating more. David Stockdale wasn't taking any chances as he flung himself across goal. But no intervention was needed by the Brighton keeper.
SUBSTITUTION
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Burnley with another change, David Jones off for Dean Marney.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Great reaction save from Burnley keeper Tom Heaton to deny Anthony Knockaert, who fires low with a first-time effort after meeting a James Wilson pass inside the box.
Silky build-up work from the hosts to create the opening.
SUBSTITUTION
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Burnley boss Sean Dyche goes to the bench for the first time with Scott Arfield making way for Matthew Taylor.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Another heavy coming together in the middle of the pitch and it's those two again - Burnley's Joey Barton and Beram Kayal.
Was that a stray arm from Barton? The Brighton crowd chant "OFF, OFF, OFF". He does leave the field... after treatment. No card.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
That incident was a distraction from what is becoming an increasingly confident Brighton performance.
James Wilson has threatened in the box and Anthony Knockaert has kept up his fine deliveries.
Live Reporting
Andrew Aloia and Ian Woodcock
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Goodbye from us
FT: Brighton 2-2 Burnley
Late drama at the Amex Stadium sees Burnley share the spoils with fellow highflyers Brighton.
Michael Keane ensures the Clarets escape with a deserved point, having had an earlier header unjustly ruled out.
The draw leaves Brighton third, with Middlesbrough staying second after their 3-2 win over QPR on Friday night.
Elsewhere, Preston held on for their first win league win at Ewood Park since 1979, triumphing 2-1 against 10-man Blackburn.
As ever, thanks for your company. There is still plenty of Premier League action to follow here on BBC Sport, so you can still occupy the rest of your day with live text commentaries.
FT: Brighton 2-2 Burnley
Michael Keane, who scored Burnley's injury-time equaliser, told Sky Sports: "It's justice really after the first header was ruled out.
"We are top of the table with seven games left - there is a long way to go.
"But we have a few home games to come and if we get a few there, we will be in a great position."
FULL-TIME
Blackburn 1-2 Preston
Preston hold out for a hard-fought win at 10-man Blackburn.
The hosts took an early lead through Elliott Ward's close range volley but Shane Duffy's red card turned the game on its head.
The Rovers defender saw red for handling Joe Garner's shot on the line and the former Rovers striker scored from the spot to level.
Jordan Hugill put Preston in front with a volley from Paul Gallagher's cross before the break and thereafter Simon Grayson's men kept Blackburn at bay.
FULL-TIME
Brighton 2-2 Burnley
Michael Keane rescues a point for leaders Burnley in the 93rd minute, having had a valid leveler ruled out minutes earlier.
Sharing the spoils means Brighton remain third in the table, while the Clarets go three points clear of Middlesbrough in second.
GOAL (Keane)
Brighton 2-2 Burnley
Michael Keane will not be denied a second time, he levels with a powerful header from a Matthew Taylor corner.
That all came from a needless foul from Lewis Dunk. A free-kick to Burnley in a great position on the right sees the ball cleared for a corner. From there, Keane levels.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
We are into injury-time now and the ball continues to be pumped into the box by Burnley. We have five minutes of added time to go.
Blackburn 1-2 Preston
Preston sub Jermaine Beckford is in on goal but, with a tight angle, he fires across the face of goal and there are no takers.
Blackburn still in this.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Did it cross the line? Drama. Huge, huge drama at the Amex Stadium.
Burnley's Michael Keane powers a header goalward from a corner, but the effort is not given despite replays showing that it was just over the line before Steve Sidwell could clear.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Matthew Taylor with time on the right to try pick out a cross for Burnley, but he over-hits and the chance is gone.
SUBSTITUTION
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Brighton's Tomer Hemed makes way for Steve Sidwell to join the action. The hosts will want to lock things up in midfield and take the three points.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Time ticking away. And long balls into the box it is. Well, one at least as Burnley look for a late leveler.
SUBSTITUTION
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Ashley Barnes, welcome back.
The forward sees his first action of the season, having undergone knee surgery almost a year ago.
Barnes, a former Brighton player, is given a warm ovation as he replaces Andre Gray.
The hosts also make a change with Gaetan Bong on for Bruno.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Brighton are presented with a huge opening, Jamie Murphy breaking down the left.
While James Wilson was screaming for the ball in the box, the pass is played behind the forward and the attack peters out. That is as good a chance as there has been this half.
Blackburn 1-2 Preston
Preston still have a narrow lead against 10-man Blackburn.
The hosts have pressed for an equaliser since the break but visiting keeper Anders Lindegaard hasn't really been forced into a notable save.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Burnley are a growing threat now.
A header wide from Sam Vokes is indicative of how they are slowly, but surely creating more. David Stockdale wasn't taking any chances as he flung himself across goal. But no intervention was needed by the Brighton keeper.
SUBSTITUTION
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Burnley with another change, David Jones off for Dean Marney.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Great reaction save from Burnley keeper Tom Heaton to deny Anthony Knockaert, who fires low with a first-time effort after meeting a James Wilson pass inside the box.
Silky build-up work from the hosts to create the opening.
SUBSTITUTION
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Burnley boss Sean Dyche goes to the bench for the first time with Scott Arfield making way for Matthew Taylor.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
Another heavy coming together in the middle of the pitch and it's those two again - Burnley's Joey Barton and Beram Kayal.
Was that a stray arm from Barton? The Brighton crowd chant "OFF, OFF, OFF". He does leave the field... after treatment. No card.
Brighton 2-1 Burnley
That incident was a distraction from what is becoming an increasingly confident Brighton performance.
James Wilson has threatened in the box and Anthony Knockaert has kept up his fine deliveries.