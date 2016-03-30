Championship football as it happened

Late drama at the Amex Stadium sees Burnley share the spoils with fellow highflyers Brighton.

Michael Keane ensures the Clarets escape with a deserved point, having had an earlier header unjustly ruled out.

The draw leaves Brighton third, with Middlesbrough staying second after their 3-2 win over QPR on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Preston held on for their first win league win at Ewood Park since 1979, triumphing 2-1 against 10-man Blackburn.

