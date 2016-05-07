Bournemouth v West Brom badges

Bournemouth v West Brom

Summary

  1. Bournemouth XI: Boruc, Francis, Elphick, Cook, Daniels, Stanislas, Arter, Surman, Gradel, Grabban, Afobe.
  2. WBA XI: Foster; Olsson, Yacob, Evans, Gardner, McClean, McAuley, Fletcher, Dawson, Rondon, Leko.

By Tim Oscroft

All times stated are UK

  1. FULL-TIME

    Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom

    Nothing to get excited about in injury time, and both sides have to settle for a point.

    Have a read of the report here, or pop over to the main live commentary for news and reaction from all today's Premier League matches.

  2. INJURY TIME

    Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom

    Three minutes to come.

  3. Post update

    Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom

    Berahino tries a shot from an angle but pumps it straight at Boruc - both sides going for it in the dying minutes.

  4. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom

    Craig Dawson rifles in a shot from the edge of the box, past Boruc's right hand but it cannons off the base of the left post and away.

  5. SUBSTITUTION

    Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom

    Jonathan Leko is off, and Sandro replaces the teenager.

  6. Post update

    Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom

    Joshua King curls in a venomous shot from the left that Foster has to claim, then Callum Wilson dithers over a shot while the West Brom keeper is stranded off his line. The hosts are on top.

  7. Post update

    Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom

    A long throw-in from the left glances off the head of Claudio Yacob, and Ritchie steals in to nod the ball in from point-blank range.

    Poor defending from West Brom, and Bournemouth are looking for the winner.

    Matt Ritchie of Bournemouth scores
    Copyright: Getty Images
  8. GOAL - Bournemouth 1-1 West Brom

    Matt Ritchie (81 mins)

    Matt Ritchie celebrates
    Copyright: Getty Images
  9. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom

    Andrew Surman and Lewis Grabban test the West Brom defence briefly, then a cross into the area is calmly chested back to his keeper by Jonny Evans.

  10. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom

    Rondon pulls the ball back from the right of the area, and Berahino sees his shot blocked and cleared.

  11. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom

    Lewis Grabban wins a corner, which is taken quickly. A high, looping cross is put in from the left, but Ben Foster takes it at the far post with no alarms.

  12. SUBSTITUTION

    Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom

    Craig Gardner is off for Saido Berahino, while Matt Ritchie is on for Junior Stanislas.

  13. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom

    James McLean starts a rare West Brom attack, spinning away down the left to cross towards Rondon, who glances a header well wide of the far post.

  14. YELLOW CARD

    Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom

    Harry Arter fouls Darren Fletcher as West Brom try to break out - few complaints from the Cherries midfielder.

  15. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom

    Bournemouth much the better for that double change. West Brom are struggling to get the ball back at the moment.

    Eddie Howe instructs
    Copyright: PA
  16. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom

    This is much better from Bournemouth - Callum Wilson gets into a yard of space, moves into the area and sends a raking left-foot shot across goal and just wide.

  17. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom

    Junior Stanislas has a chance from a free-kick some 25 yards out, but his effort dips down to allow Ben Foster to stoop forward and claim with ease.

  18. YELLOW CARD

    Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom

    Jonny Evans is booked for a challenge on Callum Wilson, who has already made his presence felt since coming on. The home fans are encouraged too.

    Hang on! Mark Clattenburg has withdrawn the booking for Evans, and given it to Claudio Yacob instead! A sheepish Mr Clattenburg looks to have apologised to all concerned.

  19. SUBSTITUTION

    Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom

    Callum Wilson and Joshua King replace Benik Afobe and Max Gradel as Eddie Howe looks to bring in some much-needed urgency up front.

  20. Post update

    Bournemouth 0-1 West Brom

    The hosts win a corner on their left, and Junior Stanislas curls in a shot from the edge of the box after a short set-piece. The effort is curling wide, but Ben Foster dives to his right to claim it anyway. Bournemouth's best moment so far.

