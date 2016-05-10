FT: West Ham 3-2 Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, speaking to Sky Sports: "We were in a good position but we didn't help ourselves. You have got to be better than that, cleverer than that.

"The atmosphere was loud and what we expected before the game. We have been in big atmospheres before. You have got to deal with that.

"It is Man City's hands now [to finish in the top four]. We have let that slip. We have got to win our final game and see what happens."