How Burnley reached the Premier League

Burnley's promotion means Middlesbrough and Brighton are chasing the final automatic promotion place on the final day.

Here's how the Championship table stands after the Clarets beat QPR to secure a spot in the top flight next season...

It just so happens that the Seagulls have to travel to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday to face Boro.

It'll be a case of winner-takes-it-all on Teesside - though Middlesbrough would finish second with a draw thanks to their superior goal difference.

We'll be back on Saturday with live text coverage of that match - and Burnley's bid for the Championship title. Hope you can join us then.