Hibs take an early lead at Easter Road

As it happened: Hibernian v Rangers

BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB

Summary

  1. Cummings strikes early - his 24th of season
  2. Foderingham fumbles Stokes cross into net
  3. Holt pulls goal back for Rangers
  4. Gunnarsson volleys in Hibs' third
  5. Mckay screamer pulls one back for Rangers
  6. Hibs move to within three points of Falkirk

Live Reporting

By Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

I'll sign off now. Thanks for your company on a good night for Hibs, who have breathed new life into their challenge to finish second in the Championship.

We'll be back again for St Johnstone v Aberdeen.

FT: Hibernian 3-2 Rangers

Hibs are away to Morton on Saturday and will be out to avenge a 3-0 shock loss that started their bad run in February.

Falkirk go to potential play-off rivals Raith Rovers, with both sides in fine fettle.

Rangers are at home to relegated Alloa.

Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs

Talking to BBC Radio Scotland

"I thought we played well and scored goals at good times. It was always going to be a close game. Rangers have won two at home and we've won two (in the league). I'm not even thinking about the cup final. We knew if we played with a good shape that we have players that can hurt them."

Goals galore

FT: Hibernian 3-2 Rangers

Looking ahead to that Hampden date on 21 May; it should deliver a few goals.

Hibs and Rangers have served up a whopping 23 goals in five matches this season.

FT: Hibernian 3-2 Rangers

That's two good results in a row for Hibs now. Has the corner been turned after that atrocious slump in league form?

The hosts were happy to concede possession tonight and worked hard to defend in numbers and hit on the break. The 3-5-2 system largely worked well, reducing the supply to Rangers' dangerous full-backs.

It's also a nice boost ahead of the Scottish Cup final when these sides meet again.

Hibs celebrate a 3-2 win
SNS
Hibs players congratulate each other at full-time

FT: Hibernian 3-2 Rangers

That's just a fourth league loss for champions Rangers; two at Easter Road and two at the Falkirk Stadium.

FT: Hibernian 3-2 Rangers

Hibs pick up back-to-back home league wins against Rangers for the first time since 1994 to move within three points of Falkirk in second place.

The Bairns have played a game more but they do enjoy a much better goal difference.

FULL-TIME

Hibernian 3-2 Rangers

Rangers win a corner as Mark Oxley catches a ball that is drifting out of play and takes it over the line. However, the keeper makes amends by confidently gathering the delivery and that is it. A valuable three points for the Hibees.

Hibernian 3-2 Rangers

Fraser Fyvie and Barrie McKay are booked following a tussle and some pushing and shoving. 

Hibernian 3-2 Rangers

Hibs fans wait anxiously for the full-time whistle as the men in green hang on, summoning energy from somewhere to make tackles and blocks.

Hibernian 3-2 Rangers

Big chance for Rangers as Jason Holt spins near the penalty spot and gets a shot away. It takes nick off Darren McGregor's outstretched boot and lands in the arms of diving goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

Hibernian 3-2 Rangers

Hibs kill some precious time, bringing on Chris Dagnall for Anthony Stokes. We're going to get four minutes added on...

Hibernian 3-2 Rangers

Rangers are suddenly alive again, with previously tired legs revived by that screamer from Barrie McKay. Hibs continue to sit deep but look decidedly jittery now.

GOAL

Hibernian 3-2 Rangers (McKay)

Hibs pay for backing off as Barrie McKay lets rip from 25 yards and the shot curls away from Mark Oxley, who should maybe do better, although it was a heck of a strike.

#bbcsportscot

week to week in Premier, Rangers won't get away with the shape of their defending. Very ropey.

Gerard Boyd

Gerard Boyd

dundee8cologne1

#bbcsportscot week to week in Premier, Rangers won't get away with the shape of their defending. Very ropey.

Hibernian 3-1 Rangers

It's all gone a bit scrappy and scruffy as the tempo drops to near walking pace at times. Rangers are plodding forward but Hibs are defending their lead fiercely as a unit.

Hibernian 3-1 Rangers

Another wee wobble from Hibs goalie Mark Oxley, who gathers a deflected cross from James Tavernier at the second attempt, low at his near post.

Hibernian 3-1 Rangers

James Keatings is on for the last 15 mins, replacing Jason Cummings, who scored the opener for Hibs.

Rangers make their final change, with Dean Shiels on for Kenny Miller.

Hibernian 3-1 Rangers

Rangers are probing for an opening, with Hibs camped on the edge of their own penalty box. It's all a bit slow and predictable from the champions though.

GREAT SAVE!

Hibernian 3-1 Rangers

Rangers keeper Wes Foderingham is at full-stretch as he dives through the air to push away an excellent, curling free-kick from Anthony Stokes.

Actually, I've just seen the replay. File under 'one for the cameras'.

Hibernian 3-1 Rangers

Both of these teams went for 120 minutes at the weekend. Does that explain the high number of errors? Hibs are certainly showing more appetite and well they should because there's more at stake for the Leith side.

Hibernian 3-1 Rangers

Rangers make a double change as Billy King and Gedion Zelalem replace Dom Ball and Michael O'Halloran.

Hibernian 3-1 Rangers

That was Niklas Gunnarsson's first goal for Hibs. The defender has been used sparingly since joining on loan in January but has done his chances of a permanent switch no harm there.

Niklas Gunnarson smashes the ball home
SNS
Niklas Gunnarson smashes the ball home

GOAL

Hibernian 3-1 Rangers (Gunnarsson)

Hibs restore their earlier two-goal cushion as Paul Hanlon leaps highest at a corner and his header is not cleared, dropping to Niklas Gunnarsson, who shows great technique to leather the ball in on the angle from six yards.

Hibernian 2-1 Rangers

Another nervous moment for Hibs keeper Mark Oxley, who is out quickly to snaffle up a ball over the top but then drops it after getting a wee nudge. He recovers to flop on the ball and the home fans can breath again.

Hibernian 2-1 Rangers

Jason Cummings is allowed to roam free near the Rangers penalty box but can't profit from the generous defending this time as he fires a shot off target from 20 yards.

Rangers should make a move on Conrad in the close season #bbcsportscot

Robert Steele

Robert Steele

RobertSteele4

Rangers should make a move on Conrad in the close season #bbcsportscot

Hibernian 2-1 Rangers

Fraser Fyvie leads a Hibs break but it fizzles out with Anthony Stokes lazily drifting into an offside position. Rangers respond with an attack and Andy Halliday finds Michael O'Halloran, also offside, who sends a rising shot over.

Hibernian 2-1 Rangers

Hibs midfielder John McGinn looks just fine as he slides into a tackle on James Tavernier. Hibs sitting deep again, inviting Rangers onto them.

KICK-OFF

Hibernian 2-1 Rangers

We're off again. No sign of Liam Henderson, with both teams unchanged.

HT: Hibernian 2-1 Rangers

It looks like Hibs will be introducing Liam Henderson for the second half since he's been summoned from his half-time kick-about. That might be for John McGinn, who took a couple of bangs.

HT: Hibernian 2-1 Rangers

BBC Scotland's Tom English: "It has been calamity at the back, defensive meltdowns all over the place and three dodgy goals. Hibs were really good for the first half-hour, they had a real edge and hunger about them, as Rangers did against Celtic on Sunday. Rangers didn't look at the races at all, they didn't have the same intensity, but they have the lifeline of a rather iffy goal.  It is all about character now for Hibs.  Do they have it? Can they see it out? They have been in this movie before - as recently as last week against Falkirk.  Do they believe in themselves sufficiently to win this match?"  

Rangers can't afford to defend like this when playing Man Utd, Sevilla and Schalke in Europa league next year #bbcsportscot

Shaun Thorpe

Shaun Thorpe

Shaunster84

Rangers can't afford to defend like this when playing Man Utd, Sevilla and Schalke in Europa league next year #bbcsportscot

HT: Hibernian 2-1 Rangers

Both goalkeepers are in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Wes Foderingham literally threw an Anthony Stokes cross into his own net and then Mark Oxley failed to cope with a harmless looking delivery, allowing Jason Holt to reduce the deficit.

Hibs were looking strong at 2-0, defending resolutely and dangerous on the break.

HALF-TIME

Hibernian 2-1 Rangers

It's been a muddle of mistakes at Easter Road as Hibs lead at the halfway stage.

Hibernian 2-1 Rangers

Andy Halliday is booked for a sliding crunch on Hibs midfielder John McGinn. The Rangers player looks to have done himself some damage committing the foul.

Hibernian 2-1 Rangers

That's really poor from Mark Oxley who is of course back in the side at the expense of weekend hero Conrad Logan. That just amps up the pressure...

Jason Holt (23) turns in the loose ball after Mark Oxley fumbles the ball onto the bar
SNS
Mark Oxley's fumble gifted Jason Holt (23) a lifeline for Rangers

GOAL

Hibernian 2-1 Rangers (Holt)

The goalkeeping blunders keep coming. A drifting cross from James Tavernier is missed by Mark Oxley and the ball comes off the crossbar for Jason Holt to slide in from close range.

Hibernian 2-0 Rangers

Another blunder from Rob Kiernan and Hibs are charging forward, with Anthony Stokes driving into the box. He slips a pass to Jason Cummings, who doesn't fancy it on his right foot. He then goes down in a heap as he realises he's blown a good chance and is booked for an appalling dive.

Hibernian 2-0 Rangers

Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson on BBC Radio Scotland: "Hibs have won the battle so far and earned the right to play. For Rangers that off-the-ball work ethic hasn't been there. Hibs are in their faces and forcing them into plenty of mistakes." 

